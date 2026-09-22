The broker’s electronic trading platform, IFX Direct provides real-time tradable prices in 48 currency pairs and precious metals.

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IFX Markets is a division of City Index Ltd, one of the UK's leading providers of retail derivatives trading services.

Who is IFX Markets?

According to research in South Africa, IFX Markets is a specialist provider of margined Forex, offering 24-hour commission-free trading with tight spreads. IFX Markets offers flexible trading solutions combining competitive spreads and low margins from just 2%. You can trade online through IFX Director by telephone with 24-hour support from the broker’s experienced dealers.

Safe or Scam?

The forex market is extremely volatile, linked as it is to fluctuations in global currencies which in turn are determined by various market movements and global events. While this very volatility contributes to more enhanced and lucrative trades, particularly for regular traders, it also means that a certain level of security is required within the forex trading environment in order to ensure full profitability. Most forex brokers aim to provide a certain level of security through some form of authorization under relevant regulatory bodies. The most recognized of these bodies include such organisations as the FCA, CySEC and ASIC. However, such regulation can also present certain restrictions, such as on the level of leverage that regulated brokers may offer. While these restrictive measures are put in place in order to protect traders, some investors may seek out brokers with less regulatory restriction to benefit from concurrently enhanced trades – a risk which is ultimately taken at the trader’s own discretion. As a UK-based broker which operates as a division of City Index, IFX Markets is authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which is one of the most reputable and stringent regulatory bodies in the industry.

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS 1. Demo Account available 1. Lack of educational and research tools 2. Regulated 3. 24-hour trading

Leverage

Most brokers on the forex market today offer some form of leverage, which is essentially a small loan granted on behalf of the broker to their clients in order for them to make larger trades and increase their potential profits. The entire forex and CFD industry to some extent relies upon the use of margin and leverage. Leverage is the opportunity provided by a forex broker to open a speculative position worth a much larger amount of money than you have at their disposal. Leverage is expressed in ratios like: 200:1, 100:1, 50:1, etc. For example, if your online trading company blocks €1,000 from your trading account to open a 100,000 EUR/USD position, it means you are using a 100:1 leverage. Put in different words, you control €100,000 with only €1,000. As such, leverage is a great way for smaller traders to potentially make larger returns than they would have been able to with the investments already at their disposal. However, making larger speculations with borrowed money also carries a higher risk of significant losses, particularly for those intending on investing large sums of money. It is for this reason that many regulators made the decision to cap the maximum leverage which brokers operating under their authority could offer so that most regulated brokers can now offer a maximum leverage of 1:30. IFX Markets operates under the auspices of the FCA, and as such is authorized to offer a maximum leverage of 1:30, which is standard for many regulated brokers in the industry, and does carry less risk than higher ratios offered elsewhere.

Accounts

The forex industry is arguably the largest financial market in the world today, and as such abounds with a wealth of different traders of all experience levels and trading styles. In order to facilitate this varied base of client traders, most forex brokers provide a selection of different accounts which each cater to the specific needs of traders, and are often designed according to the experience level and investment styles. Many of these accounts come with their own spreads and commissions also tailored to the requirements and the investment potential of specific traders. IFX Markets seems to offer one Standard Account, which as a broker positioned more towards forex is tailored towards the investment requirements of most forex traders. The broker also offers a free demo account, which is an excellent means for prospective clients to conduct a test run of the broker’s features before signing up for a live trading account.

Market Instruments

With IFX Markets, clients can trade among 27 currency pairs, with 2 point spreads on both EUR/USD and USD/JPY, and 3 point spreads in other major currencies (GBP/USD, USD/CHF).

Fees

Different forex brokers will offer different fee structures based on how they make a profit and on the type of traders which they target, or cater for. Most forex brokers make a profit on the commission, or the spread, or both, and some offer more competitive structures, while others charge higher commissions in return for more lucrative trading options. Traders will ultimately have to choose a broker whose fee structure best suits their trading style, the investment they have at their disposal, and their trading strategy. With IFX Markets, the minimum transaction size is 1 lot or 10,000 of the base currency. An account with a margin deposit of 1 percent would open a US$10,000 position and would require an initial margin deposit of US$100. For margined foreign exchange trading, commission and charges are built into the spread (except for an overnight open position where a Cost of Carry will be applied daily).

Deposit and Withdrawal

Traders often examine a broker’s deposit and withdrawal options in order to determine how the associated rates charged by the broker might affect their profitability over the long term. Traders also often seek out brokers who provide a wide range of deposit and withdrawal options in order to make for a more streamlined and cost-effective process. With IFX Markets, you can use one of 10 currencies to fund your account, but must start with at least $500, which is much less than some other popular Forex sites. You may use a bank check, but it may take up to five business days for some checks to clear. For deposits above $15,000, you must use a wire transaction. Unlike other sites, there is no clear information on using credit cards to complete transactions.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Trading Platforms

IFX Markets provides trading through a single proprietary platform, IFX Direct. The platform has garnered some positive feedback from users for its fast execution, with instant live access to Forex 24 hours a day, in certain trade sizes, at the click of a mouse. The platform is both desktop and mobile compatible, allowing users to trade principal-to-principal instantly with all the liquidity you need and competitive, transparent prices.

How to Open an Account

Opening an account with IFX Markets is a relatively fast process, which requires an email submission form. The verification is processed almost instantly, after which traders should proceed with the following steps:

Upon completing the application, you will be registered with a username and password that will give you access to your account. Log in to the brokerage's client portal. Arrange for the transfer of funds from your bank to deposit funds into your account. This may be through check, credit or debit card, or electronic transfer from your bank account. Note: Using a credit card for this purpose can be subject to interest charges. Once your account has been funded, you are now ready to start trading. At this point, you will want to review any recommendations or special details that your broker provides regarding use of their trading platform before actually making your first trade. Some brokerages may offer trading simulator programs to allow traders to practice before actually putting money into trading.

Customer Support

IFX Markets offers fairly limited customer support in the form of a telephone number and email support only. There is no live chat function for more pressing issues and no multilingual client support.

Education

The broker also offers limited educational resources, in the form of a free demo account, as well as a user manual that walks you, step by step, through making transactions and reading the site. The manual uses both narrative and illustrations to clearly demonstrate how the site works. Apart from this, there are no webinars or online tutorials available.

Research

IFX Markets does not offer any independent research tools, apart from those embedded in its proprietary platform, which is nonetheless very extensive, with multiple charting tools and daily analysis.

Awards

Often, the level and number of awards that a broker has received is a strong indication of their standing within the industry, though some brokers do not participate in awards schemes. IFX Markets does not list any awards on its website to date.

Conclusion

IFX Markets is a fairly decent broker which offers a compelling proprietary platform and an impressive range of currency pairs. The general lack of education and research tools makes this broker seem more positioned towards institutional traders rather than smaller retail traders.

Disclaimer

Risk Warning: The Company also offers CFD products which are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with GCI Trading. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Cryptocurrencies are complex, high-risk, and volatile and may result in the loss of all invested capital over a short period of time; they are not appropriate for all investors. Investors must understand and acknowledge these specific characteristics and risks and be warned that there is no EU regulatory framework governing trading in cryptocurrency products. CFDs and Forex are not only complex instruments, but they also have a high level of risk which may result in loss of funds that exceed the trader’s initial deposit. Traders need to evaluate their objective, level of risk exposure and willingness to be exposed to risks, according to research done in South Africa. You might also like: IFX Markets Account Types Overview You might also like: IFX Markets Demo Account You might also like: IFX Markets Fees and Spreads You might also like: IFX Markets Islamic Account Overview You might also like: IFX Markets Minimum Deposit You might also like: IFX Markets Sign up Bonus

FAQs

TRADING ENVIRONMENT

You can trade up to 27 currency pairs on forex with IFX Markets. Which platforms are supported by IFX Markets? IFX Markets provides its own proprietary IFX Direct platform for PC and mobile apps. Does IFX Markets offer leverage? Yes, IFX Markets offers maximum leverage of 1: 30 What spreads can I expect with IFX Markets? IFX Markets’ does not provide direct information regarding its spreads Does IFX Markets charge commission? No, IFX Markets offers commission-free trading. Are IFX Markets regulated? Yes, IFX Markets is regulated by the FCA Is IFX Markets a recommended forex trading broker for experts and beginners? IFX Markets is more suited towards institutional traders What is the overall rating out of 10 for IFX Markets? 6/10

ACCOUNTS

A demo account is offered by broker companies and funded with virtual money that enables a prospective customer to experiment with the company’s trading platforms and its features, before setting up a real account funded with the customer's actual money. Does IFX Markets offer a demo account? Yes How long is the demo account valid? The demo account is valid for 30 days Which live trading accounts does IFX Markets offer?

Standard Account

What are the available deposit currencies for a live trading account? Multiple currencies, including GBP, USD, and EUR

DEPOSITS AND WITHDRAWALS

$500 How do you make a deposit and withdrawal with IFX Markets?

Bank wire

Cheque

Does IFX Markets charge withdrawal fees? No How long does it take to make a withdrawal? Withdrawals can take up to 5 business days depending on your banking institution.

IFX MARKETS AT A GLANCE Broker's Name IFX Markets Headquartered London, UK Year Founded 1995 Regulating Authorities FCA Countries not accepted for trade All countries accepted Islamic Account (Swap Free) No Demo Account Yes Institutional Accounts No Managed Accounts No Maximum Leverage 1:30 Minimum Deposit $ 100 Deposit Options Bank Wire Cheque Withdrawal Options Bank Wire Cheque Platform Types IFX Direct OS Compatibility Mac, Microsoft Windows, Mobile, Web, iPhone Tradable Assets Forex Languages supported on Website English Customer Support Languages English Customer Service Hours 24 hours, 7 days a week