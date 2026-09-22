The IFX Brokers minimum deposit amount required to register a live trading account is $10 USD. This minimum deposit is equivalent to R 160.00 ZAR at the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand at the time of writing.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IFX Brokers Minimum Deposit - Key Points Quick Overview

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Overview

Operating from South Africa, Jefferys Bay is an online Broker where old-fashioned values meet with ground-breaking technology.

The Broker facilitates a one-stop trading and investing experience for private and institutional clients, providing them with the highly advanced MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms for online trading of more than

200 instruments across 6 asset classes.

State-of-the-art systems and processes, and extended-hours live client support ensure that IFX account analysts can dedicate themselves to clients for 18 hours daily.

IFX Minimum Deposit

The Minimum Deposit needed to open an IFX Brokers live trading account ranges from USD 10 / R160 ZAR to USD 1000 / R15,050 ZAR.

🔎 IFX Account 💰 Minimum Deposit 🥉 IFX Standard $10 USD / R160 ZAR 🥈 IFX Premium $250 USD / R3800 ZAR 🥇 IFX VIP $1000 USD / R15,050 ZAR ☪️ IFX Islamic $10 USD / R160 ZAR 🏅 IFX Cent $10 USD / R160 ZAR

How to make an IFX Minimum Deposit

Step 1: Log in

Log in to your dashboard after signing up.

Step 2: Choose your payment

After logging in to your dashboard, choose your preferred payment.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IFX Deposit and Withdrawals

This Broker offers instant deposits and fast withdrawals with various funding options. Deposits are free of cost.

IFX Deposits

Depositing with IFX Brokers is straightforward. The Broker covers all transaction fees.

To make a deposit, the trader can log in to their secure client area and select their preferred payment option to proceed.

🔎 Deposit Method 💰 Currency 💵 Fees ⚙️ Processing Time ZAR None Instant ZAR None Instant ZAR None Instant ZAR None Instant ZAR 2.5% 24/48 Business Hours USD/ZAR None Instant USD/ZAR None Instant

IFX Withdrawals

They offer their clients fast withdrawals. The myIFXBrokers secure client area powers withdrawals.

To withdraw, the client must log into the myIFXBrokers secure client area and add their bank account information for Verification.

Once verification has been successful, the process can be completed.

💳 Withdrawal Method ⏱️ Processing Time 💰 Fees 🌍 Availability 1 – 3 Business Days May incur bank charges 🇿🇦 South Africa 1 – 5 Business Days No broker fee International Within 24 hours No broker fee International Within 24 hours No broker fee International Within Minutes No broker fee 🇿🇦 South Africa only Up to 1 business day (varies) Network fee may apply International

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IFX Brokers at a Glance

Category Company Information 🏷️Company Name IFX Brokers 📍Headquarters Location South Africa 📅Year Established 2018 👤CEO/Founder Not publicly disclosed 🌐Global Offices South Africa 🔖Licensing Body FSCA (South Africa) 👥Group Companies N/A 🏛️Business Model STP/ECN 🌍Operational Languages English, others 🏆Awards & Recognitions Not widely known Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSCA regulated ✔️Compliance Standards Basic FSCA requirements 💼Client Fund Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection No clear information 🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct Oversight Limited 💰Insurance Coverage No 📋AML & KYC Policy Yes 🔒Security of Trading Platform SSL encryption 🛡️Investor Compensation Fund No 🖥️Cybersecurity Measures Basic encryption Account Types and Features ⚙️Standard Account Yes 📊ECN Account Yes 🌙Islamic Account Yes 🎮Demo Account Yes 👑VIP Account Yes 💵Minimum Deposit $10 USD / R185 ZAR 💱Base Currencies USD, ZAR ⚖️Leverage Options Up to 1:500 📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable) Variable 🔄Swap-Free Accounts No 🌐Account Currency Conversion Limited 🚨Margin Call Level 50% ❌Stop-Out Level 30% 🔄Hedging Allowed Yes ⚡Scalping Allowed Yes 🔁Copy Trading Support No 👥Social Trading Features No 💼Managed Accounts No Trading Conditions 🔍Average Spreads From 0.3 pips (ECN) 💲Commissions per Trade Yes (ECN account) 🔢Leverage Range Up to 1:500 🚀Execution Speed Fast 📊Order Execution Type STP/ECN 🔄Slippage Policy Market-based 📏Margin requirements Standard ⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders Yes 🔁Trailing Stops Yes 🕑Pending Orders Yes 🔽Partial Fills No information 🧾Dividend Adjustments No information 🌙Overnight Swap Fees Yes 📆Rollover Policy Yes 🛑Guaranteed Stop Loss No Trading Instruments 💹Forex Currency Pairs Yes (Major, Minor, Exotic) 🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver) Yes 📈Indices Yes 🌾Commodities Yes ⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas) Yes ₿Cryptocurrencies Yes 📉Stocks No 🗂️ETFs No 🏛️Bonds No 📜Futures Contracts No 🛡️Options Contracts No ⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference) Yes 🔣Swap on Trading Board Yes 🔀Leveraged Instruments Yes 🎯Micro-Lot Trading Yes, 💸Spread Betting No 🧺Currency Baskets No Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Methods Bank transfer, cards, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Methods Bank transfer, cards, e-wallets ⏱️Processing Time for Deposits Instant 🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals 1-3 business days 🚫Deposit Fees No 💵Withdrawal Fees No 🔢Minimum Deposit Amount $10 USD / R160 ZAR 📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount Varies 🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit No clear info 💱Supported Currencies USD, ZAR ₿Crypto Deposits & Withdrawals No 🏦Bank Wire Transfers Yes 💳Credit/Debit Cards Yes 📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Yes (Skrill, Neteller) 🏘️Local Payment Methods Yes (South Africa) Trading Platforms and Tools 💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 👩‍💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes 🖥️Proprietary Platform No 📱Mobile Trading App Yes, available for iOS and Android 🌐Web-Based Platform Yes, accessible via web browser 🤖Trading Bots No 🖧VPS Services No 🔌API Connectivity No 📉Charting Tools Yes 🧮Custom Indicators Yes 🧠Market Sentiment Analysis No 📩Trading Signals No 🏷️Advanced Order Types Yes ⚠️Risk Management Tools Yes 📅Economic Calendar Yes 📰Market News Feed Yes Customer Support 📞Support Channels Email, Live chat, Phone 🗨️Live Chat Availability Yes 📧Email Support Yes 📱Phone Support Yes 🌍Multilingual Support Limited ❓Help Center/FAQ Yes 👨‍💼Dedicated Account Manager No ⏲️Response Time (Live Chat) Moderate 🕒Response Time (Email) 24-48 hours ⭐Support Rating 4.5/5 based on user feedback Educational Resources and Support 🎥Webinars No 🏫Seminars No 📖Trading Tutorials Limited 📊Market Analysis Reports Yes 📚E-Books No 🎬Video Library No 📜Glossary No ❔FAQs Yes 🆕Beginner Guides No 🚀Advanced Trading Strategies No Partnerships and Programs 📋IB Program Yes 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 🏷️White Label Solutions No 🎁Partnership Rewards Yes 🏛️Institutional Solutions No 🔌API Partnership Yes 🤝Referral Program Yes Fees & Charges 💳Deposit Fees No 📤Withdrawal Fees No 💤Inactivity Fee Yes 🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps) Yes 💱Conversion Fees No clear info Market Research Tools 📅Economic Calendar Yes 📰Market News Yes, integrated into platform 📩Trading Signals No 🔧Technical Analysis Tools Limited 💭Sentiment Analysis No Additional Features 👥PAMM/MAM Accounts No 🔗Social Trading Platform No 🏆Trading Competitions No 🎁Loyalty Rewards Yes 👑Exclusive VIP Perks Yes Promotions & Bonuses 🎁Welcome Bonus No 💵Deposit Bonus No 🏅Trading Contests No 🌟Seasonal Promotions No 🎖️Loyalty Programs Yes User Experience & Reviews 🖥️User Interface Quality Intuitive and user-friendly interface 🔒Platform Stability Highly stable with minimal downtime 📱Mobile App Reviews Mostly positive, praised for smooth performance ⭐Overall User Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.2/5) 🌟Trustpilot Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.0/5) 😟Common Complaints Occasional withdrawal delays, customer support response time Mobile 📱Mobile App Name IFX Brokers Mobile Trader 🛠️Developer IFX Brokers Ltd. 📅Release Year 2020 💻OS Compatibility iOS, Android 🌐Languages Supported English, Spanish, French, Arabic, more 📈Trading Instruments Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Crypto 🔄Real-Time Data Yes, with live market updates 🛠️Charting Tools Advanced charting with multiple indicators 📊Order Types Supported Market, Limit, Stop, OCO orders 🚀Order Execution Speed Ultra-fast execution under 1 second 🔔Custom Alerts Yes, push and email notifications 🤝Beginner-Friendly Yes, with guided tutorials 🔐Security Features Two-factor authentication (2FA), encryption 🖥️Synchronization Seamless syncing across devices 💰Deposit and Withdrawal Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto 📝Account Types Accessible Standard, Pro, ECN, Raw, Islamic 🔄Switch Accounts Yes, with easy toggling 💬In-App Support 24/5 live chat, email, phone 📚Educational Resources Webinars, e-books, trading courses 🎯Watchlist Yes, customizable 🌙Dark Mode Available 🌐Social Trading No direct social trading features AI Trading Resources 🤖AI Integration Limited AI features 📊Data Analysis Yes, AI-assisted market analysis 📈Predictive Analytics No AI-driven predictive analytics 🛠️Customizable Strategies Yes, via trading bots & APIs 📉Risk Management Tools Stop-loss, take-profit, margin alerts 🧑‍🏫Trading Insights Basic market analysis available 🚀Execution Optimization Yes, with smart routing 🔄Portfolio Rebalancing No automated rebalancing 📚AI Tutorials Not applicable 🎥Video Demonstrations Yes, available on the website 🧑‍🤝‍🧑Webinars Yes, weekly sessions 🔍AI-Powered Search No 🌟Beginner-Friendly Yes, with simplified features 🖥️Platform Availability Web, Desktop, Mobile 📈Backtesting Capability Yes, for automated strategies 🛠️Strategy Builder Yes, via MT4/MT5 🔔Alerts and Notifications Yes, customizable 🔒Data Protection End-to-end encryption 👁️‍🗨️Transparency Regulated with clear fee structures Social Media Platformst 📘Facebook Yes, active page with updates 📷Instagram Yes, educational content and promos 🐦Twitter Yes, for market updates 💼LinkedIn Yes, company news and professional insights 🎥YouTube Yes, tutorial videos and webinars 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

IFX Brokers Customer Reviews

Valued customers of IFX Brokers provide a contradictory set of opinions that show both favorable and unfavorable reactions to their service.

Customers value the broker's interface simplicity as well as their competitive prices combined with multiple account choices.

Many highlight the ease of account setup and the availability of various trading instruments. Negative feedback from clients involves issues with withdrawal periods as well as inadequate support response times.

Although the broker builds a positive reputation, there are indications from user feedback on Trustpilot that service speeds and transparency need better development.

Research into brokers must become extensive since any potential trader should conduct it before funding an account.

Category Feedback 🌟 Spreads and Costs IFX Brokers offers competitive spreads, but the costs can vary depending on the account type and market conditions. Generally, it’s considered good. ⚡ Execution Speed Execution speed is generally fast, with minimal delays during market hours. Traders report quick order execution, especially in volatile markets. 💻 Platform Usability The platform is user-friendly, offering both desktop and mobile versions. However, some users mention a slight learning curve for beginners. 🛠️ Trading Tools IFX Brokers provides a solid set of trading tools, including technical analysis indicators, charting tools, and automated trading features. 📚 Educational Resources Offers basic educational materials such as tutorials and webinars. Some users feel more advanced resources would be helpful for seasoned traders. 🕒 Customer Support Customer support is responsive and available via live chat, email, and phone. Most reviews mention prompt and helpful responses. 🏦 Account Types Multiple account types are available, catering to both beginners and experienced traders. These include demo accounts and competitive margin options.

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Reviews generally highlight good performance and transparency, with users appreciating the analysis tools. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Traders mention a reliable trading experience, although some note occasional slippage and execution delays. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Mixed reviews, some traders praise customer service and platform usability, while others mention issues with spreads. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive feedback with a focus on ease of use and competitive spreads. Some complaints about customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mostly positive with users highlighting fast withdrawals and solid execution speed, though there are a few complaints. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Reviews range from satisfied to frustrated, with users commending the platform's functionality but mentioning some fee-related concerns. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Educational resources No USA clients A range of useful trading tools No FIX API trading MT4 & MT5 trading platforms 1:500 leverage

Conclusion Overall, the Minimum Deposit amount needed to open an IFX Brokers live trading account will range from $10 USD / R160 ZAR up to $1000 USD / R15,050 ZAR.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum deposit for IFX Brokers?

The minimum deposit usually starts low, allowing beginner traders to enter forex markets without large capital, although exact requirements can vary depending on account type, region, and ongoing promotional conditions.

Does IFX Brokers offer different minimum deposits for account types?

Yes, IFX Brokers typically offers multiple account types, each with its own minimum deposit requirement, ranging from entry-level accounts with lower funding thresholds to premium accounts requiring higher deposits for additional features, tighter spreads, and enhanced trading benefits.

Can I start trading with a small budget at IFX Brokers?

IFX Brokers is designed to accommodate traders with smaller budgets by offering relatively low minimum deposit options, making it accessible for beginners who want to test strategies, learn market dynamics, and gain experience without committing significant financial resources initially.

Are there any fees associated with the minimum deposit?

While the minimum deposit itself is not a fee, traders may encounter transaction costs depending on their chosen payment method, such as bank transfer charges or e-wallet fees, which can slightly increase the total amount required to fund their account.

Does the minimum deposit affect trading conditions at IFX Brokers?

Yes, the minimum deposit often determines the account type, which can influence trading conditions such as spreads, leverage, available instruments, and access to additional services like account managers, educational tools, or priority customer support features offered by the broker.

Can I deposit more than the minimum required amount?

Traders are free to deposit more than the minimum requirement, which may provide greater flexibility in managing trades, reduce the risk of margin calls, and allow for better diversification across multiple positions or trading strategies within their account.

Is the minimum deposit refundable at IFX Brokers?

The minimum deposit is part of your trading balance and can be withdrawn subject to the broker’s withdrawal policies, including verification requirements and any applicable fees, provided there are no open trades or outstanding obligations on the account.

What payment methods are available for minimum deposits?

IFX Brokers usually supports various payment methods, including bank transfers, credit or debit cards, and popular e-wallets, giving traders flexibility when funding their accounts, though availability may depend on their country of residence and regulatory restrictions.

Does IFX Brokers offer bonuses on minimum deposits?

In some cases, IIFX Brokers may provide promotional bonuses or incentives on initial deposits, but these offers often come with specific terms and trading requirements, so traders should carefully review the conditions before relying on bonus funds for trading.

Is the minimum deposit suitable for beginners?

The relatively low minimum deposit makes IFX Brokers appealing to beginners, as it reduces the financial barrier to entry, allowing new traders to practice, build confidence, and develop skills in live market conditions without risking large amounts of capital.