The IFX Brokers minimum deposit amount required to register a live trading account is $10 USD. This minimum deposit is equivalent to R 160.00 ZAR at the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand at the time of writing.
IFX Brokers Minimum Deposit - Key Points Quick Overview
- ☑️Overview
- ☑️IFX Minimum Deposit
- ☑️How to make an IFX Minimum Deposit
- ☑️IFX Deposit and Withdrawals
- ☑️IFX Brokers at a Glance
- ☑️IFX Brokers Customer Reviews
- ☑️Pros and Cons
- ☑️Conclusion
- ☑️Frequently Asked Questions
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
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|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
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|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
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|🥈
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|$5
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|$0
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|$0
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|6
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|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
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|7
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|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
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|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
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|$25
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|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
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Overview
- Operating from South Africa, Jefferys Bay is an online Broker where old-fashioned values meet with ground-breaking technology.
- The Broker facilitates a one-stop trading and investing experience for private and institutional clients, providing them with the highly advanced MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms for online trading of more than
- 200 instruments across 6 asset classes.
- State-of-the-art systems and processes, and extended-hours live client support ensure that IFX account analysts can dedicate themselves to clients for 18 hours daily.
IFX Minimum Deposit
- The Minimum Deposit needed to open an IFX Brokers live trading account ranges from USD 10 / R160 ZAR to USD 1000 / R15,050 ZAR.
|🔎 IFX Account
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|🥉 IFX Standard
|$10 USD / R160 ZAR
|🥈 IFX Premium
|$250 USD / R3800 ZAR
|🥇 IFX VIP
|$1000 USD / R15,050 ZAR
|☪️ IFX Islamic
|$10 USD / R160 ZAR
|🏅 IFX Cent
|$10 USD / R160 ZAR
How to make an IFX Minimum Deposit
Step 1: Log in
- Log in to your dashboard after signing up.
Step 2: Choose your payment
- After logging in to your dashboard, choose your preferred payment.
IFX Deposit and Withdrawals
- This Broker offers instant deposits and fast withdrawals with various funding options. Deposits are free of cost.
IFX Deposits
- Depositing with IFX Brokers is straightforward. The Broker covers all transaction fees.
- To make a deposit, the trader can log in to their secure client area and select their preferred payment option to proceed.
|🔎 Deposit Method
|💰 Currency
|💵 Fees
|⚙️ Processing Time
|ZAR
|None
|Instant
|ZAR
|None
|Instant
|ZAR
|None
|Instant
|ZAR
|None
|Instant
|ZAR
|2.5%
|24/48 Business Hours
|USD/ZAR
|None
|Instant
|USD/ZAR
|None
|Instant
IFX Withdrawals
- They offer their clients fast withdrawals. The myIFXBrokers secure client area powers withdrawals.
- To withdraw, the client must log into the myIFXBrokers secure client area and add their bank account information for Verification.
- Once verification has been successful, the process can be completed.
|💳 Withdrawal Method
|⏱️ Processing Time
|💰 Fees
|🌍 Availability
|1 – 3 Business Days
|May incur bank charges
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|1 – 5 Business Days
|No broker fee
|International
|Within 24 hours
|No broker fee
|International
|Within 24 hours
|No broker fee
|International
|Within Minutes
|No broker fee
|🇿🇦 South Africa only
|Up to 1 business day (varies)
|Network fee may apply
|International
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IFX Brokers at a Glance
|Category
|Company Information
|🏷️Company Name
|IFX Brokers
|📍Headquarters Location
|South Africa
|📅Year Established
|2018
|👤CEO/Founder
|Not publicly disclosed
|🌐Global Offices
|South Africa
|🔖Licensing Body
|FSCA (South Africa)
|👥Group Companies
|N/A
|🏛️Business Model
|STP/ECN
|🌍Operational Languages
|English, others
|🏆Awards & Recognitions
|Not widely known
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|FSCA regulated
|✔️Compliance Standards
|Basic FSCA requirements
|💼Client Fund Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|No clear information
|🕵️♂️Financial Conduct Oversight
|Limited
|💰Insurance Coverage
|No
|📋AML & KYC Policy
|Yes
|🔒Security of Trading Platform
|SSL encryption
|🛡️Investor Compensation Fund
|No
|🖥️Cybersecurity Measures
|Basic encryption
|Account Types and Features
|⚙️Standard Account
|Yes
|📊ECN Account
|Yes
|🌙Islamic Account
|Yes
|🎮Demo Account
|Yes
|👑VIP Account
|Yes
|💵Minimum Deposit
|$10 USD / R185 ZAR
|💱Base Currencies
|USD, ZAR
|⚖️Leverage Options
|Up to 1:500
|📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable)
|Variable
|🔄Swap-Free Accounts
|No
|🌐Account Currency Conversion
|Limited
|🚨Margin Call Level
|50%
|❌Stop-Out Level
|30%
|🔄Hedging Allowed
|Yes
|⚡Scalping Allowed
|Yes
|🔁Copy Trading Support
|No
|👥Social Trading Features
|No
|💼Managed Accounts
|No
|Trading Conditions
|🔍Average Spreads
|From 0.3 pips (ECN)
|💲Commissions per Trade
|Yes (ECN account)
|🔢Leverage Range
|Up to 1:500
|🚀Execution Speed
|Fast
|📊Order Execution Type
|STP/ECN
|🔄Slippage Policy
|Market-based
|📏Margin requirements
|Standard
|⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders
|Yes
|🔁Trailing Stops
|Yes
|🕑Pending Orders
|Yes
|🔽Partial Fills
|No information
|🧾Dividend Adjustments
|No information
|🌙Overnight Swap Fees
|Yes
|📆Rollover Policy
|Yes
|🛑Guaranteed Stop Loss
|No
|Trading Instruments
|💹Forex Currency Pairs
|Yes (Major, Minor, Exotic)
|🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver)
|Yes
|📈Indices
|Yes
|🌾Commodities
|Yes
|⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas)
|Yes
|₿Cryptocurrencies
|Yes
|📉Stocks
|No
|🗂️ETFs
|No
|🏛️Bonds
|No
|📜Futures Contracts
|No
|🛡️Options Contracts
|No
|⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference)
|Yes
|🔣Swap on Trading Board
|Yes
|🔀Leveraged Instruments
|Yes
|🎯Micro-Lot Trading
|Yes,
|💸Spread Betting
|No
|🧺Currency Baskets
|No
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Methods
|Bank transfer, cards, e-wallets
|💵Withdrawal Methods
|Bank transfer, cards, e-wallets
|⏱️Processing Time for Deposits
|Instant
|🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals
|1-3 business days
|🚫Deposit Fees
|No
|💵Withdrawal Fees
|No
|🔢Minimum Deposit Amount
|$10 USD / R160 ZAR
|📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount
|Varies
|🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit
|No clear info
|💱Supported Currencies
|USD, ZAR
|₿Crypto Deposits & Withdrawals
|No
|🏦Bank Wire Transfers
|Yes
|💳Credit/Debit Cards
|Yes
|📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
|Yes (Skrill, Neteller)
|🏘️Local Payment Methods
|Yes (South Africa)
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
|Yes
|👩💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
|Yes
|🖥️Proprietary Platform
|No
|📱Mobile Trading App
|Yes, available for iOS and Android
|🌐Web-Based Platform
|Yes, accessible via web browser
|🤖Trading Bots
|No
|🖧VPS Services
|No
|🔌API Connectivity
|No
|📉Charting Tools
|Yes
|🧮Custom Indicators
|Yes
|🧠Market Sentiment Analysis
|No
|📩Trading Signals
|No
|🏷️Advanced Order Types
|Yes
|⚠️Risk Management Tools
|Yes
|📅Economic Calendar
|Yes
|📰Market News Feed
|Yes
|Customer Support
|📞Support Channels
|Email, Live chat, Phone
|🗨️Live Chat Availability
|Yes
|📧Email Support
|Yes
|📱Phone Support
|Yes
|🌍Multilingual Support
|Limited
|❓Help Center/FAQ
|Yes
|👨💼Dedicated Account Manager
|No
|⏲️Response Time (Live Chat)
|Moderate
|🕒Response Time (Email)
|24-48 hours
|⭐Support Rating
|4.5/5 based on user feedback
|Educational Resources and Support
|🎥Webinars
|No
|🏫Seminars
|No
|📖Trading Tutorials
|Limited
|📊Market Analysis Reports
|Yes
|📚E-Books
|No
|🎬Video Library
|No
|📜Glossary
|No
|❔FAQs
|Yes
|🆕Beginner Guides
|No
|🚀Advanced Trading Strategies
|No
|Partnerships and Programs
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|🏷️White Label Solutions
|No
|🎁Partnership Rewards
|Yes
|🏛️Institutional Solutions
|No
|🔌API Partnership
|Yes
|🤝Referral Program
|Yes
|Fees & Charges
|💳Deposit Fees
|No
|📤Withdrawal Fees
|No
|💤Inactivity Fee
|Yes
|🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps)
|Yes
|💱Conversion Fees
|No clear info
|Market Research Tools
|📅Economic Calendar
|Yes
|📰Market News
|Yes, integrated into platform
|📩Trading Signals
|No
|🔧Technical Analysis Tools
|Limited
|💭Sentiment Analysis
|No
|Additional Features
|👥PAMM/MAM Accounts
|No
|🔗Social Trading Platform
|No
|🏆Trading Competitions
|No
|🎁Loyalty Rewards
|Yes
|👑Exclusive VIP Perks
|Yes
|Promotions & Bonuses
|🎁Welcome Bonus
|No
|💵Deposit Bonus
|No
|🏅Trading Contests
|No
|🌟Seasonal Promotions
|No
|🎖️Loyalty Programs
|Yes
|User Experience & Reviews
|🖥️User Interface Quality
|Intuitive and user-friendly interface
|🔒Platform Stability
|Highly stable with minimal downtime
|📱Mobile App Reviews
|Mostly positive, praised for smooth performance
|⭐Overall User Rating
|⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.2/5)
|🌟Trustpilot Rating
|⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.0/5)
|😟Common Complaints
|Occasional withdrawal delays, customer support response time
|Mobile
|📱Mobile App Name
|IFX Brokers Mobile Trader
|🛠️Developer
|IFX Brokers Ltd.
|📅Release Year
|2020
|💻OS Compatibility
|iOS, Android
|🌐Languages Supported
|English, Spanish, French, Arabic, more
|📈Trading Instruments
|Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
|🔄Real-Time Data
|Yes, with live market updates
|🛠️Charting Tools
|Advanced charting with multiple indicators
|📊Order Types Supported
|Market, Limit, Stop, OCO orders
|🚀Order Execution Speed
|Ultra-fast execution under 1 second
|🔔Custom Alerts
|Yes, push and email notifications
|🤝Beginner-Friendly
|Yes, with guided tutorials
|🔐Security Features
|Two-factor authentication (2FA), encryption
|🖥️Synchronization
|Seamless syncing across devices
|💰Deposit and Withdrawal
|Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto
|📝Account Types Accessible
|Standard, Pro, ECN, Raw, Islamic
|🔄Switch Accounts
|Yes, with easy toggling
|💬In-App Support
|24/5 live chat, email, phone
|📚Educational Resources
|Webinars, e-books, trading courses
|🎯Watchlist
|Yes, customizable
|🌙Dark Mode
|Available
|🌐Social Trading
|No direct social trading features
|AI Trading Resources
|🤖AI Integration
|Limited AI features
|📊Data Analysis
|Yes, AI-assisted market analysis
|📈Predictive Analytics
|No AI-driven predictive analytics
|🛠️Customizable Strategies
|Yes, via trading bots & APIs
|📉Risk Management Tools
|Stop-loss, take-profit, margin alerts
|🧑🏫Trading Insights
|Basic market analysis available
|🚀Execution Optimization
|Yes, with smart routing
|🔄Portfolio Rebalancing
|No automated rebalancing
|📚AI Tutorials
|Not applicable
|🎥Video Demonstrations
|Yes, available on the website
|🧑🤝🧑Webinars
|Yes, weekly sessions
|🔍AI-Powered Search
|No
|🌟Beginner-Friendly
|Yes, with simplified features
|🖥️Platform Availability
|Web, Desktop, Mobile
|📈Backtesting Capability
|Yes, for automated strategies
|🛠️Strategy Builder
|Yes, via MT4/MT5
|🔔Alerts and Notifications
|Yes, customizable
|🔒Data Protection
|End-to-end encryption
|👁️🗨️Transparency
|Regulated with clear fee structures
|Social Media Platformst
|Yes, active page with updates
|Yes, educational content and promos
|Yes, for market updates
|Yes, company news and professional insights
|🎥YouTube
|Yes, tutorial videos and webinars
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
IFX Brokers Customer Reviews
- Valued customers of IFX Brokers provide a contradictory set of opinions that show both favorable and unfavorable reactions to their service.
- Customers value the broker's interface simplicity as well as their competitive prices combined with multiple account choices.
- Many highlight the ease of account setup and the availability of various trading instruments. Negative feedback from clients involves issues with withdrawal periods as well as inadequate support response times.
- Although the broker builds a positive reputation, there are indications from user feedback on Trustpilot that service speeds and transparency need better development.
- Research into brokers must become extensive since any potential trader should conduct it before funding an account.
|Category
|Feedback
|🌟 Spreads and Costs
|IFX Brokers offers competitive spreads, but the costs can vary depending on the account type and market conditions. Generally, it’s considered good.
|⚡ Execution Speed
|Execution speed is generally fast, with minimal delays during market hours. Traders report quick order execution, especially in volatile markets.
|💻 Platform Usability
|The platform is user-friendly, offering both desktop and mobile versions. However, some users mention a slight learning curve for beginners.
|🛠️ Trading Tools
|IFX Brokers provides a solid set of trading tools, including technical analysis indicators, charting tools, and automated trading features.
|📚 Educational Resources
|Offers basic educational materials such as tutorials and webinars. Some users feel more advanced resources would be helpful for seasoned traders.
|🕒 Customer Support
|Customer support is responsive and available via live chat, email, and phone. Most reviews mention prompt and helpful responses.
|🏦 Account Types
|Multiple account types are available, catering to both beginners and experienced traders. These include demo accounts and competitive margin options.
Customer Ratings
|🌐 Platform
|📝 Feedback Summary
|⭐ Rating
|Reviews generally highlight good performance and transparency, with users appreciating the analysis tools.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|Traders mention a reliable trading experience, although some note occasional slippage and execution delays.
|⭐⭐⭐☆☆
|Mixed reviews, some traders praise customer service and platform usability, while others mention issues with spreads.
|⭐⭐⭐☆☆
|Generally positive feedback with a focus on ease of use and competitive spreads. Some complaints about customer service.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|Mostly positive with users highlighting fast withdrawals and solid execution speed, though there are a few complaints.
|⭐⭐⭐☆☆
|Reviews range from satisfied to frustrated, with users commending the platform's functionality but mentioning some fee-related concerns.
|⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Educational resources
|No USA clients
|A range of useful trading tools
|No FIX API trading
|MT4 & MT5 trading platforms
|1:500 leverage
ConclusionOverall, the Minimum Deposit amount needed to open an IFX Brokers live trading account will range from $10 USD / R160 ZAR up to $1000 USD / R15,050 ZAR.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the minimum deposit for IFX Brokers?
The minimum deposit usually starts low, allowing beginner traders to enter forex markets without large capital, although exact requirements can vary depending on account type, region, and ongoing promotional conditions.
Does IFX Brokers offer different minimum deposits for account types?
Yes, IFX Brokers typically offers multiple account types, each with its own minimum deposit requirement, ranging from entry-level accounts with lower funding thresholds to premium accounts requiring higher deposits for additional features, tighter spreads, and enhanced trading benefits.
Can I start trading with a small budget at IFX Brokers?
IFX Brokers is designed to accommodate traders with smaller budgets by offering relatively low minimum deposit options, making it accessible for beginners who want to test strategies, learn market dynamics, and gain experience without committing significant financial resources initially.
Are there any fees associated with the minimum deposit?
While the minimum deposit itself is not a fee, traders may encounter transaction costs depending on their chosen payment method, such as bank transfer charges or e-wallet fees, which can slightly increase the total amount required to fund their account.
Does the minimum deposit affect trading conditions at IFX Brokers?
Yes, the minimum deposit often determines the account type, which can influence trading conditions such as spreads, leverage, available instruments, and access to additional services like account managers, educational tools, or priority customer support features offered by the broker.
Can I deposit more than the minimum required amount?
Traders are free to deposit more than the minimum requirement, which may provide greater flexibility in managing trades, reduce the risk of margin calls, and allow for better diversification across multiple positions or trading strategies within their account.
Is the minimum deposit refundable at IFX Brokers?
The minimum deposit is part of your trading balance and can be withdrawn subject to the broker’s withdrawal policies, including verification requirements and any applicable fees, provided there are no open trades or outstanding obligations on the account.
What payment methods are available for minimum deposits?
IFX Brokers usually supports various payment methods, including bank transfers, credit or debit cards, and popular e-wallets, giving traders flexibility when funding their accounts, though availability may depend on their country of residence and regulatory restrictions.
Does IFX Brokers offer bonuses on minimum deposits?
In some cases, IIFX Brokers may provide promotional bonuses or incentives on initial deposits, but these offers often come with specific terms and trading requirements, so traders should carefully review the conditions before relying on bonus funds for trading.
Is the minimum deposit suitable for beginners?
The relatively low minimum deposit makes IFX Brokers appealing to beginners, as it reduces the financial barrier to entry, allowing new traders to practice, build confidence, and develop skills in live market conditions without risking large amounts of capital.
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