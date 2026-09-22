IFX Brokers Minimum Deposit

  The IFX Brokers minimum deposit amount required to register a live trading account is $10 USD. This minimum deposit is equivalent to R 160.00 ZAR at the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand at the time of writing.  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IFX Brokers Minimum Deposit - Key Points Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️IFX Minimum Deposit
  3. ☑️How to make an IFX Minimum Deposit
  4. ☑️IFX Deposit and Withdrawals
  5. ☑️IFX Brokers at a Glance
  6. ☑️IFX Brokers Customer Reviews
  7. ☑️Pros and Cons
  8. ☑️Conclusion
  9. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

AVA Top 10 Top

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🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
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4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

Overview

  • Operating from South Africa, Jefferys Bay is an online  Broker where old-fashioned values meet with ground-breaking technology.
  • The Broker facilitates a one-stop trading and investing experience for private and institutional clients, providing them with the highly advanced MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms for online trading of more than
  • 200 instruments across 6 asset classes.
  • State-of-the-art systems and processes, and extended-hours live client support ensure that IFX account analysts can dedicate themselves to clients for 18 hours daily.

   

IFX Minimum Deposit

  • The Minimum Deposit needed to open an IFX Brokers live trading account ranges from USD 10 / R160 ZAR to USD 1000 / R15,050 ZAR.

 

🔎 IFX Account💰 Minimum Deposit
🥉 IFX Standard$10 USD / R160 ZAR
🥈 IFX Premium$250 USD / R3800 ZAR
🥇 IFX VIP$1000 USD / R15,050 ZAR
☪️ IFX Islamic$10 USD / R160 ZAR
🏅 IFX Cent$10 USD / R160 ZAR
 

How to make an IFX Minimum Deposit

How to make an IFX Minimum Deposit

 

Step 1: Log in

  • Log in to your dashboard after signing up.

  How to make an IFX Minimum Deposit step 1  

Step 2: Choose your payment

  • After logging in to your dashboard, choose your preferred payment.

  How to make an IFX Minimum Deposit step 2  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IFX Deposit and Withdrawals

IFX Deposit and Withdrawals

 

  • This Broker offers instant deposits and fast withdrawals with various funding options. Deposits are free of cost.

 

IFX Deposits

  • Depositing with IFX Brokers is straightforward. The Broker covers all transaction fees.
  • To make a deposit, the trader can log in to their secure client area and select their preferred payment option to proceed.

 

🔎 Deposit Method💰 Currency💵 Fees⚙️ Processing Time
ZARNoneInstant
ZARNoneInstant
mastercardZARNoneInstant
ZARNoneInstant
ZAR2.5%24/48 Business Hours
USD/ZARNoneInstant
USD/ZARNoneInstant
  IFX Deposits  

IFX Withdrawals

  • They offer their clients fast withdrawals. The myIFXBrokers secure client area powers withdrawals.
  • To withdraw, the client must log into the myIFXBrokers secure client area and add their bank account information for Verification.
  • Once verification has been successful, the process can be completed.

  IFX Withdrawals  

💳 Withdrawal Method⏱️ Processing Time💰 Fees🌍 Availability
1 – 3 Business DaysMay incur bank charges🇿🇦 South Africa
1 – 5 Business DaysNo broker feeInternational
Within 24 hoursNo broker feeInternational
Within 24 hoursNo broker feeInternational
Within MinutesNo broker fee🇿🇦 South Africa only
Up to 1 business day (varies)Network fee may apply International
 

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IFX Brokers at a Glance

CategoryIFX Brokers CTA Logo
Company Information
🏷️Company NameIFX Brokers
📍Headquarters LocationSouth Africa
📅Year Established2018
👤CEO/FounderNot publicly disclosed
🌐Global Offices South Africa
🔖Licensing BodyFSCA (South Africa)
👥Group CompaniesN/A
🏛️Business ModelSTP/ECN
🌍Operational LanguagesEnglish, others
🏆Awards & RecognitionsNot widely known
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSCA regulated
✔️Compliance StandardsBasic FSCA requirements
💼Client Fund Segregation Yes
🪫Negative balance protectionNo clear information
🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct OversightLimited
💰Insurance CoverageNo
📋AML & KYC PolicyYes
🔒Security of Trading PlatformSSL encryption
🛡️Investor Compensation FundNo
🖥️Cybersecurity MeasuresBasic encryption
Account Types and Features
⚙️Standard Account Yes
📊ECN Account Yes
🌙Islamic AccountYes
🎮Demo Account Yes
👑VIP AccountYes
💵Minimum Deposit$10 USD / R185 ZAR
💱Base CurrenciesUSD, ZAR
⚖️Leverage OptionsUp to 1:500
📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable)Variable
🔄Swap-Free AccountsNo
🌐Account Currency ConversionLimited
🚨Margin Call Level50%
❌Stop-Out Level30%
🔄Hedging Allowed Yes
⚡Scalping AllowedYes
🔁Copy Trading SupportNo
👥Social Trading FeaturesNo
💼Managed AccountsNo
Trading Conditions
🔍Average SpreadsFrom 0.3 pips (ECN)
💲Commissions per Trade Yes (ECN account)
🔢Leverage RangeUp to 1:500
🚀Execution SpeedFast
📊Order Execution TypeSTP/ECN
🔄Slippage PolicyMarket-based
📏Margin requirementsStandard
⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit OrdersYes
🔁Trailing StopsYes
🕑Pending OrdersYes
🔽Partial FillsNo information
🧾Dividend AdjustmentsNo information
🌙Overnight Swap Fees Yes
📆Rollover PolicyYes
🛑Guaranteed Stop LossNo
Trading Instruments
💹Forex Currency PairsYes (Major, Minor, Exotic)
🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver)Yes
📈IndicesYes
🌾CommoditiesYes
⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas)Yes
₿CryptocurrenciesYes
📉StocksNo
🗂️ETFsNo
🏛️BondsNo
📜Futures Contracts No
🛡️Options ContractsNo
⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference)Yes
🔣Swap on Trading BoardYes
🔀Leveraged InstrumentsYes
🎯Micro-Lot TradingYes,
💸Spread BettingNo
🧺Currency BasketsNo
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit MethodsBank transfer, cards, e-wallets
💵Withdrawal MethodsBank transfer, cards, e-wallets
⏱️Processing Time for DepositsInstant
🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals1-3 business days
🚫Deposit FeesNo
💵Withdrawal FeesNo
🔢Minimum Deposit Amount$10 USD / R160 ZAR
📉Minimum Withdrawal AmountVaries
🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit No clear info
💱Supported CurrenciesUSD, ZAR
₿Crypto Deposits & WithdrawalsNo
🏦Bank Wire TransfersYes
💳Credit/Debit CardsYes
📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)Yes (Skrill, Neteller)
🏘️Local Payment MethodsYes (South Africa)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes
👩‍💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Yes
🖥️Proprietary PlatformNo
📱Mobile Trading AppYes, available for iOS and Android
🌐Web-Based PlatformYes, accessible via web browser
🤖Trading BotsNo
🖧VPS ServicesNo
🔌API ConnectivityNo
📉Charting ToolsYes
🧮Custom IndicatorsYes
🧠Market Sentiment Analysis No
📩Trading Signals No
🏷️Advanced Order TypesYes
⚠️Risk Management ToolsYes
📅Economic Calendar Yes
📰Market News Feed Yes
Customer Support
📞Support ChannelsEmail, Live chat, Phone
🗨️Live Chat AvailabilityYes
📧Email SupportYes
📱Phone SupportYes
🌍Multilingual SupportLimited
❓Help Center/FAQYes
👨‍💼Dedicated Account ManagerNo
⏲️Response Time (Live Chat)Moderate
🕒Response Time (Email)24-48 hours
⭐Support Rating 4.5/5 based on user feedback
Educational Resources and Support
🎥Webinars No
🏫SeminarsNo
📖Trading TutorialsLimited
📊Market Analysis ReportsYes
📚E-BooksNo
🎬Video LibraryNo
📜GlossaryNo
❔FAQs Yes
🆕Beginner GuidesNo
🚀Advanced Trading StrategiesNo
Partnerships and Programs
📋IB ProgramYes
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
🏷️White Label SolutionsNo
🎁Partnership Rewards Yes
🏛️Institutional SolutionsNo
🔌API Partnership Yes
🤝Referral ProgramYes
Fees & Charges
💳Deposit FeesNo
📤Withdrawal FeesNo
💤Inactivity FeeYes
🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps)Yes
💱Conversion FeesNo clear info
Market Research Tools
📅Economic CalendarYes
📰Market NewsYes, integrated into platform
📩Trading Signals No
🔧Technical Analysis ToolsLimited
💭Sentiment Analysis No
Additional Features
👥PAMM/MAM Accounts No
🔗Social Trading PlatformNo
🏆Trading CompetitionsNo
🎁Loyalty RewardsYes
👑Exclusive VIP PerksYes
Promotions & Bonuses
🎁Welcome Bonus No
💵Deposit Bonus No
🏅Trading ContestsNo
🌟Seasonal PromotionsNo
🎖️Loyalty ProgramsYes
User Experience & Reviews
🖥️User Interface QualityIntuitive and user-friendly interface
🔒Platform StabilityHighly stable with minimal downtime
📱Mobile App Reviews Mostly positive, praised for smooth performance
⭐Overall User Rating⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.2/5)
🌟Trustpilot Rating⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.0/5)
😟Common ComplaintsOccasional withdrawal delays, customer support response time
Mobile
📱Mobile App NameIFX Brokers Mobile Trader
🛠️Developer IFX Brokers Ltd.
📅Release Year2020
💻OS CompatibilityiOS, Android
🌐Languages SupportedEnglish, Spanish, French, Arabic, more
📈Trading InstrumentsForex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
🔄Real-Time DataYes, with live market updates
🛠️Charting ToolsAdvanced charting with multiple indicators
📊Order Types SupportedMarket, Limit, Stop, OCO orders
🚀Order Execution SpeedUltra-fast execution under 1 second
🔔Custom Alerts Yes, push and email notifications
🤝Beginner-Friendly Yes, with guided tutorials
🔐Security FeaturesTwo-factor authentication (2FA), encryption
🖥️SynchronizationSeamless syncing across devices
💰Deposit and Withdrawal Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto
📝Account Types AccessibleStandard, Pro, ECN, Raw, Islamic
🔄Switch AccountsYes, with easy toggling
💬In-App Support24/5 live chat, email, phone
📚Educational Resources Webinars, e-books, trading courses
🎯WatchlistYes, customizable
🌙Dark ModeAvailable
🌐Social TradingNo direct social trading features
AI Trading Resources
🤖AI IntegrationLimited AI features
📊Data Analysis Yes, AI-assisted market analysis
📈Predictive AnalyticsNo AI-driven predictive analytics
🛠️Customizable StrategiesYes, via trading bots & APIs
📉Risk Management ToolsStop-loss, take-profit, margin alerts
🧑‍🏫Trading InsightsBasic market analysis available
🚀Execution OptimizationYes, with smart routing
🔄Portfolio RebalancingNo automated rebalancing
📚AI TutorialsNot applicable
🎥Video DemonstrationsYes, available on the website
🧑‍🤝‍🧑Webinars Yes, weekly sessions
🔍AI-Powered Search No
🌟Beginner-Friendly Yes, with simplified features
🖥️Platform AvailabilityWeb, Desktop, Mobile
📈Backtesting CapabilityYes, for automated strategies
🛠️Strategy BuilderYes, via MT4/MT5
🔔Alerts and NotificationsYes, customizable
🔒Data ProtectionEnd-to-end encryption
👁️‍🗨️Transparency Regulated with clear fee structures
Social Media Platformst
📘FacebookYes, active page with updates
📷InstagramYes, educational content and promos
🐦Twitter Yes, for market updates
💼LinkedIn Yes, company news and professional insights
🎥YouTubeYes, tutorial videos and webinars
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

IFX Brokers Customer Reviews

  • Valued customers of IFX Brokers provide a contradictory set of opinions that show both favorable and unfavorable reactions to their service.
  • Customers value the broker's interface simplicity as well as their competitive prices combined with multiple account choices.
  • Many highlight the ease of account setup and the availability of various trading instruments. Negative feedback from clients involves issues with withdrawal periods as well as inadequate support response times.
  • Although the broker builds a positive reputation, there are indications from user feedback on Trustpilot that service speeds and transparency need better development.
  • Research into brokers must become extensive since any potential trader should conduct it before funding an account.

 

CategoryFeedback
🌟 Spreads and CostsIFX Brokers offers competitive spreads, but the costs can vary depending on the account type and market conditions. Generally, it’s considered good.
⚡ Execution SpeedExecution speed is generally fast, with minimal delays during market hours. Traders report quick order execution, especially in volatile markets.
💻 Platform UsabilityThe platform is user-friendly, offering both desktop and mobile versions. However, some users mention a slight learning curve for beginners.
🛠️ Trading ToolsIFX Brokers provides a solid set of trading tools, including technical analysis indicators, charting tools, and automated trading features.
📚 Educational ResourcesOffers basic educational materials such as tutorials and webinars. Some users feel more advanced resources would be helpful for seasoned traders.
🕒 Customer SupportCustomer support is responsive and available via live chat, email, and phone. Most reviews mention prompt and helpful responses.
🏦 Account TypesMultiple account types are available, catering to both beginners and experienced traders. These include demo accounts and competitive margin options.
 

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Reviews generally highlight good performance and transparency, with users appreciating the analysis tools.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Forex Peace Army logo
Traders mention a reliable trading experience, although some note occasional slippage and execution delays.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Sitejabber logo
Mixed reviews, some traders praise customer service and platform usability, while others mention issues with spreads.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
google logo
Generally positive feedback with a focus on ease of use and competitive spreads. Some complaints about customer service.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
HelloPeter logo
Mostly positive with users highlighting fast withdrawals and solid execution speed, though there are a few complaints.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
TrustPilot Logo
Reviews range from satisfied to frustrated, with users commending the platform's functionality but mentioning some fee-related concerns.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Educational resourcesNo USA clients
A range of useful trading toolsNo FIX API trading
MT4 & MT5 trading platforms1:500 leverage
 

Conclusion

Overall, the Minimum Deposit amount needed to open an IFX Brokers live trading account will range from $10 USD / R160 ZAR up to $1000 USD / R15,050 ZAR.

 

You might also like:

IFX Brokers Account Types OverviewIFX Brokers Demo AccountIFX Brokers Fees and SpreadsIFX Brokers Islamic Account OverviewIFX Brokers Sign up Bonus

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the minimum deposit for IFX Brokers?

The minimum deposit usually starts low, allowing beginner traders to enter forex markets without large capital, although exact requirements can vary depending on account type, region, and ongoing promotional conditions.  

Does IFX Brokers offer different minimum deposits for account types?

Yes, IFX Brokers typically offers multiple account types, each with its own minimum deposit requirement, ranging from entry-level accounts with lower funding thresholds to premium accounts requiring higher deposits for additional features, tighter spreads, and enhanced trading benefits.  

Can I start trading with a small budget at IFX Brokers?

IFX Brokers is designed to accommodate traders with smaller budgets by offering relatively low minimum deposit options, making it accessible for beginners who want to test strategies, learn market dynamics, and gain experience without committing significant financial resources initially.  

Are there any fees associated with the minimum deposit?

While the minimum deposit itself is not a fee, traders may encounter transaction costs depending on their chosen payment method, such as bank transfer charges or e-wallet fees, which can slightly increase the total amount required to fund their account.  

Does the minimum deposit affect trading conditions at IFX Brokers?

Yes, the minimum deposit often determines the account type, which can influence trading conditions such as spreads, leverage, available instruments, and access to additional services like account managers, educational tools, or priority customer support features offered by the broker.  

Can I deposit more than the minimum required amount?

Traders are free to deposit more than the minimum requirement, which may provide greater flexibility in managing trades, reduce the risk of margin calls, and allow for better diversification across multiple positions or trading strategies within their account.  

Is the minimum deposit refundable at IFX Brokers?

The minimum deposit is part of your trading balance and can be withdrawn subject to the broker’s withdrawal policies, including verification requirements and any applicable fees, provided there are no open trades or outstanding obligations on the account.  

What payment methods are available for minimum deposits?

IFX Brokers usually supports various payment methods, including bank transfers, credit or debit cards, and popular e-wallets, giving traders flexibility when funding their accounts, though availability may depend on their country of residence and regulatory restrictions.  

Does IFX Brokers offer bonuses on minimum deposits?

In some cases, IIFX Brokers may provide promotional bonuses or incentives on initial deposits, but these offers often come with specific terms and trading requirements, so traders should carefully review the conditions before relying on bonus funds for trading.  

Is the minimum deposit suitable for beginners?

The relatively low minimum deposit makes IFX Brokers appealing to beginners, as it reduces the financial barrier to entry, allowing new traders to practice, build confidence, and develop skills in live market conditions without risking large amounts of capital.  

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