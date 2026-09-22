An IFX Islamic Account is offered. trading on all standard trading account levels. IFX Brokers offers Extended Swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries. The IFX Brokers Islamic, Swap-Free Account Minimum deposit is USD 10 / R160 ZAR.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IFX Brokers Islamic, Swap-Free Account - Key Point Quick Overview

Overview

Operating from South Africa, Jefferys Bay is an online Broker where old-fashioned values meet with ground-breaking technology. The Broker facilitates a one-stop trading and investing experience for private and institutional clients, providing them with the highly advanced MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms for online trading of more than 200 instruments across 6 asset classes. State-of-the-art systems and processes, as well as extended-hours live client support, ensure that IFX account analysts can dedicate themselves to clients for 18 hours daily.

IFX Brokers at a Glance

Category Company Information 🏷️Company Name IFX Brokers 📍Headquarters Location South Africa 📅Year Established 2018 👤CEO/Founder Not publicly disclosed 🌐Global Offices South Africa 🔖Licensing Body FSCA (South Africa) 👥Group Companies N/A 🏛️Business Model STP/ECN 🌍Operational Languages English, others 🏆Awards & Recognitions Not widely known Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSCA regulated ✔️Compliance Standards Basic FSCA requirements 💼Client Fund Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection No clear information 🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct Oversight Limited 💰Insurance Coverage No 📋AML & KYC Policy Yes 🔒Security of Trading Platform SSL encryption 🛡️Investor Compensation Fund No 🖥️Cybersecurity Measures Basic encryption Account Types and Features ⚙️Standard Account Yes 📊ECN Account Yes 🌙Islamic Account Yes 🎮Demo Account Yes 👑VIP Account Yes 💵Minimum Deposit $10 USD / R185 ZAR 💱Base Currencies USD, ZAR ⚖️Leverage Options Up to 1:500 📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable) Variable 🔄Swap-Free Accounts No 🌐Account Currency Conversion Limited 🚨Margin Call Level 50% ❌Stop-Out Level 30% 🔄Hedging Allowed Yes ⚡Scalping Allowed Yes 🔁Copy Trading Support No 👥Social Trading Features No 💼Managed Accounts No Trading Conditions 🔍Average Spreads From 0.3 pips (ECN) 💲Commissions per Trade Yes (ECN account) 🔢Leverage Range Up to 1:500 🚀Execution Speed Fast 📊Order Execution Type STP/ECN 🔄Slippage Policy Market-based 📏Margin requirements Standard ⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders Yes 🔁Trailing Stops Yes 🕑Pending Orders Yes 🔽Partial Fills No information 🧾Dividend Adjustments No information 🌙Overnight Swap Fees Yes 📆Rollover Policy Yes 🛑Guaranteed Stop Loss No Trading Instruments 💹Forex Currency Pairs Yes (Major, Minor, Exotic) 🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver) Yes 📈Indices Yes 🌾Commodities Yes ⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas) Yes ₿Cryptocurrencies Yes 📉Stocks No 🗂️ETFs No 🏛️Bonds No 📜Futures Contracts No 🛡️Options Contracts No ⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference) Yes 🔣Swap on Trading Board Yes 🔀Leveraged Instruments Yes 🎯Micro-Lot Trading Yes, 💸Spread Betting No 🧺Currency Baskets No Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Methods Bank transfer, cards, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Methods Bank transfer, cards, e-wallets ⏱️Processing Time for Deposits Instant 🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals 1-3 business days 🚫Deposit Fees No 💵Withdrawal Fees No 🔢Minimum Deposit Amount $10 USD / R160 ZAR 📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount Varies 🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit No clear info 💱Supported Currencies USD, ZAR ₿Crypto Deposits & Withdrawals No 🏦Bank Wire Transfers Yes 💳Credit/Debit Cards Yes 📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Yes (Skrill, Neteller) 🏘️Local Payment Methods Yes (South Africa) Trading Platforms and Tools 💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 👩‍💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes 🖥️Proprietary Platform No 📱Mobile Trading App Yes, available for iOS and Android 🌐Web-Based Platform Yes, accessible via web browser 🤖Trading Bots No 🖧VPS Services No 🔌API Connectivity No 📉Charting Tools Yes 🧮Custom Indicators Yes 🧠Market Sentiment Analysis No 📩Trading Signals No 🏷️Advanced Order Types Yes ⚠️Risk Management Tools Yes 📅Economic Calendar Yes 📰Market News Feed Yes Customer Support 📞Support Channels Email, Live chat, Phone 🗨️Live Chat Availability Yes 📧Email Support Yes 📱Phone Support Yes 🌍Multilingual Support Limited ❓Help Center/FAQ Yes 👨‍💼Dedicated Account Manager No ⏲️Response Time (Live Chat) Moderate 🕒Response Time (Email) 24-48 hours ⭐Support Rating 4.5/5 based on user feedback Educational Resources and Support 🎥Webinars No 🏫Seminars No 📖Trading Tutorials Limited 📊Market Analysis Reports Yes 📚E-Books No 🎬Video Library No 📜Glossary No ❔FAQs Yes 🆕Beginner Guides No 🚀Advanced Trading Strategies No Partnerships and Programs 📋IB Program Yes 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 🏷️White Label Solutions No 🎁Partnership Rewards Yes 🏛️Institutional Solutions No 🔌API Partnership Yes 🤝Referral Program Yes Fees & Charges 💳Deposit Fees No 📤Withdrawal Fees No 💤Inactivity Fee Yes 🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps) Yes 💱Conversion Fees No clear info Market Research Tools 📅Economic Calendar Yes 📰Market News Yes, integrated into platform 📩Trading Signals No 🔧Technical Analysis Tools Limited 💭Sentiment Analysis No Additional Features 👥PAMM/MAM Accounts No 🔗Social Trading Platform No 🏆Trading Competitions No 🎁Loyalty Rewards Yes 👑Exclusive VIP Perks Yes Promotions & Bonuses 🎁Welcome Bonus No 💵Deposit Bonus No 🏅Trading Contests No 🌟Seasonal Promotions No 🎖️Loyalty Programs Yes User Experience & Reviews 🖥️User Interface Quality Intuitive and user-friendly interface 🔒Platform Stability Highly stable with minimal downtime 📱Mobile App Reviews Mostly positive, praised for smooth performance ⭐Overall User Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.2/5) 🌟Trustpilot Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.0/5) 😟Common Complaints Occasional withdrawal delays, customer support response time Mobile 📱Mobile App Name IFX Brokers Mobile Trader 🛠️Developer IFX Brokers Ltd. 📅Release Year 2020 💻OS Compatibility iOS, Android 🌐Languages Supported English, Spanish, French, Arabic, more 📈Trading Instruments Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Crypto 🔄Real-Time Data Yes, with live market updates 🛠️Charting Tools Advanced charting with multiple indicators 📊Order Types Supported Market, Limit, Stop, OCO orders 🚀Order Execution Speed Ultra-fast execution under 1 second 🔔Custom Alerts Yes, push and email notifications 🤝Beginner-Friendly Yes, with guided tutorials 🔐Security Features Two-factor authentication (2FA), encryption 🖥️Synchronization Seamless syncing across devices 💰Deposit and Withdrawal Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto 📝Account Types Accessible Standard, Pro, ECN, Raw, Islamic 🔄Switch Accounts Yes, with easy toggling 💬In-App Support 24/5 live chat, email, phone 📚Educational Resources Webinars, e-books, trading courses 🎯Watchlist Yes, customizable 🌙Dark Mode Available 🌐Social Trading No direct social trading features AI Trading Resources 🤖AI Integration Limited AI features 📊Data Analysis Yes, AI-assisted market analysis 📈Predictive Analytics No AI-driven predictive analytics 🛠️Customizable Strategies Yes, via trading bots & APIs 📉Risk Management Tools Stop-loss, take-profit, margin alerts 🧑‍🏫Trading Insights Basic market analysis available 🚀Execution Optimization Yes, with smart routing 🔄Portfolio Rebalancing No automated rebalancing 📚AI Tutorials Not applicable 🎥Video Demonstrations Yes, available on the website 🧑‍🤝‍🧑Webinars Yes, weekly sessions 🔍AI-Powered Search No 🌟Beginner-Friendly Yes, with simplified features 🖥️Platform Availability Web, Desktop, Mobile 📈Backtesting Capability Yes, for automated strategies 🛠️Strategy Builder Yes, via MT4/MT5 🔔Alerts and Notifications Yes, customizable 🔒Data Protection End-to-end encryption 👁️‍🗨️Transparency Regulated with clear fee structures Social Media Platformst 📘Facebook Yes, active page with updates 📷Instagram Yes, educational content and promos 🐦Twitter Yes, for market updates 💼LinkedIn Yes, company news and professional insights 🎥YouTube Yes, tutorial videos and webinars 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

IFX Islamic Account

The Islamic Account is a swap-free account, utterly free of Riba. It can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 10 / R160 ZAR.

💻 Platform MT4 & MT5 📊 Range of Markets All Instruments 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 USD / R185 ZAR 🎉 Sign-Up Bonus Yes 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

How to Open an IFX Account - Step-by-Step Guide

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Step 1: Start Trading

Once the applicant has opened the IFX Brokers webpage, they can click on the red "Start Trading" button on the top right-hand side.

Step 2: Register

The second step is for the applicant to complete a simple registration form, set up a unique password, and agree to the terms.

Then, they can click on the Register Now button to complete the registration process.

Step 3: Email Validation

The next step is for the applicant to check their email inbox.

An email with a verification link will be waiting to be clicked.

Once this is done, the applicant will be redirected to their newly created live IFX Broker Trading account.

Step 4: Finalize

The account window will contain links for the trader to follow and complete. These include a questionnaire, Financial information, and more.

Step 5: Request an Islamic Account

After registering for an Account, request an Islamic Account.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

IFX Brokers at a Glance

Category Company Information 🏷️Company Name IFX Brokers 📍Headquarters Location South Africa 📅Year Established 2018 👤CEO/Founder Not publicly disclosed 🌐Global Offices South Africa 🔖Licensing Body FSCA (South Africa) 👥Group Companies N/A 🏛️Business Model STP/ECN 🌍Operational Languages English, others 🏆Awards & Recognitions Not widely known Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSCA regulated ✔️Compliance Standards Basic FSCA requirements 💼Client Fund Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection No clear information 🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct Oversight Limited 💰Insurance Coverage No 📋AML & KYC Policy Yes 🔒Security of Trading Platform SSL encryption 🛡️Investor Compensation Fund No 🖥️Cybersecurity Measures Basic encryption Account Types and Features ⚙️Standard Account Yes 📊ECN Account Yes 🌙Islamic Account Yes 🎮Demo Account Yes 👑VIP Account Yes 💵Minimum Deposit $10 USD / R185 ZAR 💱Base Currencies USD, ZAR ⚖️Leverage Options Up to 1:500 📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable) Variable 🔄Swap-Free Accounts No 🌐Account Currency Conversion Limited 🚨Margin Call Level 50% ❌Stop-Out Level 30% 🔄Hedging Allowed Yes ⚡Scalping Allowed Yes 🔁Copy Trading Support No 👥Social Trading Features No 💼Managed Accounts No Trading Conditions 🔍Average Spreads From 0.3 pips (ECN) 💲Commissions per Trade Yes (ECN account) 🔢Leverage Range Up to 1:500 🚀Execution Speed Fast 📊Order Execution Type STP/ECN 🔄Slippage Policy Market-based 📏Margin requirements Standard ⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders Yes 🔁Trailing Stops Yes 🕑Pending Orders Yes 🔽Partial Fills No information 🧾Dividend Adjustments No information 🌙Overnight Swap Fees Yes 📆Rollover Policy Yes 🛑Guaranteed Stop Loss No Trading Instruments 💹Forex Currency Pairs Yes (Major, Minor, Exotic) 🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver) Yes 📈Indices Yes 🌾Commodities Yes ⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas) Yes ₿Cryptocurrencies Yes 📉Stocks No 🗂️ETFs No 🏛️Bonds No 📜Futures Contracts No 🛡️Options Contracts No ⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference) Yes 🔣Swap on Trading Board Yes 🔀Leveraged Instruments Yes 🎯Micro-Lot Trading Yes, 💸Spread Betting No 🧺Currency Baskets No Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Methods Bank transfer, cards, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Methods Bank transfer, cards, e-wallets ⏱️Processing Time for Deposits Instant 🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals 1-3 business days 🚫Deposit Fees No 💵Withdrawal Fees No 🔢Minimum Deposit Amount $10 USD / R160 ZAR 📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount Varies 🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit No clear info 💱Supported Currencies USD, ZAR ₿Crypto Deposits & Withdrawals No 🏦Bank Wire Transfers Yes 💳Credit/Debit Cards Yes 📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Yes (Skrill, Neteller) 🏘️Local Payment Methods Yes (South Africa) Trading Platforms and Tools 💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 👩‍💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes 🖥️Proprietary Platform No 📱Mobile Trading App Yes, available for iOS and Android 🌐Web-Based Platform Yes, accessible via web browser 🤖Trading Bots No 🖧VPS Services No 🔌API Connectivity No 📉Charting Tools Yes 🧮Custom Indicators Yes 🧠Market Sentiment Analysis No 📩Trading Signals No 🏷️Advanced Order Types Yes ⚠️Risk Management Tools Yes 📅Economic Calendar Yes 📰Market News Feed Yes Customer Support 📞Support Channels Email, Live chat, Phone 🗨️Live Chat Availability Yes 📧Email Support Yes 📱Phone Support Yes 🌍Multilingual Support Limited ❓Help Center/FAQ Yes 👨‍💼Dedicated Account Manager No ⏲️Response Time (Live Chat) Moderate 🕒Response Time (Email) 24-48 hours ⭐Support Rating 4.5/5 based on user feedback Educational Resources and Support 🎥Webinars No 🏫Seminars No 📖Trading Tutorials Limited 📊Market Analysis Reports Yes 📚E-Books No 🎬Video Library No 📜Glossary No ❔FAQs Yes 🆕Beginner Guides No 🚀Advanced Trading Strategies No Partnerships and Programs 📋IB Program Yes 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 🏷️White Label Solutions No 🎁Partnership Rewards Yes 🏛️Institutional Solutions No 🔌API Partnership Yes 🤝Referral Program Yes Fees & Charges 💳Deposit Fees No 📤Withdrawal Fees No 💤Inactivity Fee Yes 🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps) Yes 💱Conversion Fees No clear info Market Research Tools 📅Economic Calendar Yes 📰Market News Yes, integrated into platform 📩Trading Signals No 🔧Technical Analysis Tools Limited 💭Sentiment Analysis No Additional Features 👥PAMM/MAM Accounts No 🔗Social Trading Platform No 🏆Trading Competitions No 🎁Loyalty Rewards Yes 👑Exclusive VIP Perks Yes Promotions & Bonuses 🎁Welcome Bonus No 💵Deposit Bonus No 🏅Trading Contests No 🌟Seasonal Promotions No 🎖️Loyalty Programs Yes User Experience & Reviews 🖥️User Interface Quality Intuitive and user-friendly interface 🔒Platform Stability Highly stable with minimal downtime 📱Mobile App Reviews Mostly positive, praised for smooth performance ⭐Overall User Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.2/5) 🌟Trustpilot Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.0/5) 😟Common Complaints Occasional withdrawal delays, customer support response time Mobile 📱Mobile App Name IFX Brokers Mobile Trader 🛠️Developer IFX Brokers Ltd. 📅Release Year 2020 💻OS Compatibility iOS, Android 🌐Languages Supported English, Spanish, French, Arabic, more 📈Trading Instruments Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Crypto 🔄Real-Time Data Yes, with live market updates 🛠️Charting Tools Advanced charting with multiple indicators 📊Order Types Supported Market, Limit, Stop, OCO orders 🚀Order Execution Speed Ultra-fast execution under 1 second 🔔Custom Alerts Yes, push and email notifications 🤝Beginner-Friendly Yes, with guided tutorials 🔐Security Features Two-factor authentication (2FA), encryption 🖥️Synchronization Seamless syncing across devices 💰Deposit and Withdrawal Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto 📝Account Types Accessible Standard, Pro, ECN, Raw, Islamic 🔄Switch Accounts Yes, with easy toggling 💬In-App Support 24/5 live chat, email, phone 📚Educational Resources Webinars, e-books, trading courses 🎯Watchlist Yes, customizable 🌙Dark Mode Available 🌐Social Trading No direct social trading features AI Trading Resources 🤖AI Integration Limited AI features 📊Data Analysis Yes, AI-assisted market analysis 📈Predictive Analytics No AI-driven predictive analytics 🛠️Customizable Strategies Yes, via trading bots & APIs 📉Risk Management Tools Stop-loss, take-profit, margin alerts 🧑‍🏫Trading Insights Basic market analysis available 🚀Execution Optimization Yes, with smart routing 🔄Portfolio Rebalancing No automated rebalancing 📚AI Tutorials Not applicable 🎥Video Demonstrations Yes, available on the website 🧑‍🤝‍🧑Webinars Yes, weekly sessions 🔍AI-Powered Search No 🌟Beginner-Friendly Yes, with simplified features 🖥️Platform Availability Web, Desktop, Mobile 📈Backtesting Capability Yes, for automated strategies 🛠️Strategy Builder Yes, via MT4/MT5 🔔Alerts and Notifications Yes, customizable 🔒Data Protection End-to-end encryption 👁️‍🗨️Transparency Regulated with clear fee structures Social Media Platformst 📘Facebook Yes, active page with updates 📷Instagram Yes, educational content and promos 🐦Twitter Yes, for market updates 💼LinkedIn Yes, company news and professional insights 🎥YouTube Yes, tutorial videos and webinars 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

IFX Brokers Customer Reviews

Valued customers of IFX Brokers provide a contradictory set of opinions that show both favorable and unfavorable reactions to their service.

Customers value the broker's interface simplicity as well as their competitive prices combined with multiple account choices.

Many highlight the ease of account setup and the availability of various trading instruments. Negative feedback from clients involves issues with withdrawal periods as well as inadequate support response times.

Although the broker builds a positive reputation, there are indications from user feedback on Trustpilot that service speeds and transparency need better development.

Research into brokers must become extensive since any potential trader should conduct it before funding an account.

Category Feedback 🌟 Spreads and Costs IFX Brokers offers competitive spreads, but the costs can vary depending on the account type and market conditions. Generally, it’s considered good. ⚡ Execution Speed Execution speed is generally fast, with minimal delays during market hours. Traders report quick order execution, especially in volatile markets. 💻 Platform Usability The platform is user-friendly, offering both desktop and mobile versions. However, some users mention a slight learning curve for beginners. 🛠️ Trading Tools IFX Brokers provides a solid set of trading tools, including technical analysis indicators, charting tools, and automated trading features. 📚 Educational Resources Offers basic educational materials such as tutorials and webinars. Some users feel more advanced resources would be helpful for seasoned traders. 🕒 Customer Support Customer support is responsive and available via live chat, email, and phone. Most reviews mention prompt and helpful responses. 🏦 Account Types Multiple account types are available, catering to both beginners and experienced traders. These include demo accounts and competitive margin options.

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Reviews generally highlight good performance and transparency, with users appreciating the analysis tools. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Traders mention a reliable trading experience, although some note occasional slippage and execution delays. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Mixed reviews, some traders praise customer service and platform usability, while others mention issues with spreads. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive feedback with a focus on ease of use and competitive spreads. Some complaints about customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mostly positive with users highlighting fast withdrawals and solid execution speed, though there are a few complaints. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Reviews range from satisfied to frustrated, with users commending the platform's functionality but mentioning some fee-related concerns. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Educational resources No USA clients A range of useful trading tools No FIX API trading MT4 & MT5 trading platforms 1:500 leverage

Conclusion Overall, IFX Brokers does offer Islamic Swap-Free trading on all standard trading account levels.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the IFX Brokers Islamic Account?

The IFX Brokers Islamic Account is a swap-free trading account designed for Muslim traders. It complies with Sharia law by eliminating overnight interest charges, allowing traders to hold positions without incurring or earning swaps on trades.

How does the swap-free feature work?

With the IFX Brokers Islamic Account, overnight positions do not incur swap or rollover interest fees. Instead, brokers may apply administrative charges to maintain fairness while ensuring the account remains compliant with Islamic finance principles and trading standards.

Who can open an IFX Brokers Islamic Account?

The IFX Brokers Islamic Account is available to traders who follow Islamic finance principles. However, anyone can request this account type, subject to approval, verification, and compliance checks conducted by the broker before activation is granted officially.

Are there additional fees on Islamic accounts?

While the IFX Brokers Islamic Account removes swap fees, traders may encounter alternative administrative or handling charges. These fees ensure fairness and prevent abuse of swap-free privileges while maintaining competitive trading conditions across different account types offered by the broker.

What instruments can be traded on this account?

The IFX Brokers Islamic Account supports a wide range of instruments, including forex pairs, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. This allows traders to diversify portfolios while adhering to Sharia-compliant trading conditions without compromising access to global financial markets.

Does the Islamic account affect spreads or commissions?

Trading conditions on the IFX Brokers Islamic Account are generally similar to standard accounts. However, slight differences in spreads or commissions may apply, depending on the instrument traded and market conditions at the time of execution or liquidity availability.

How do I convert my account to Islamic?

To convert an existing account with IFX Brokers to an Islamic Account, traders must contact customer support or request the change via their client portal. Approval is required, and supporting documentation may be requested before activation is completed successfully.

Is the Islamic account available on all platforms?

The IFX Brokers Islamic Account is typically available on supported trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Traders can access full platform functionality while benefiting from swap-free trading conditions and tools for analysis.

Are there any restrictions on trading strategies?

The IFX Brokers Islamic Account may include restrictions to prevent misuse, such as limitations on holding positions for extended periods without activity. These policies ensure fairness while maintaining compliance with Sharia law and broker operational guidelines at all times.

Is the IFX Brokers Islamic Account suitable for beginners?

The IFX Brokers Islamic Account can be suitable for beginners, especially those seeking Sharia-compliant trading. With access to educational resources, user-friendly platforms, and diverse instruments, new traders can learn and grow while maintaining compliance with their financial and ethical principles.