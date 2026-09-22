IFX Brokers Islamic Accounts

  An IFX Islamic Account is offered. trading on all standard trading account levels. IFX Brokers offers Extended Swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries. The IFX Brokers Islamic, Swap-Free Account Minimum deposit is USD 10 / R160 ZAR.  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IFX Brokers Islamic, Swap-Free Account - Key Point Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️IFX Brokers at a Glance
  3. ☑️IFX Islamic Account
  4. ☑️How to Open an IFX Account – Step-by-Step Guide
  5. ☑️IFX Brokers at a Glance
  6. ☑️IFX Brokers Customer Reviews
  7. ☑️Pros and Cons
  8. ☑️Conclusion
  9. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

Operating from South Africa, Jefferys Bay is an online  Broker where old-fashioned values meet with ground-breaking technology. The Broker facilitates a one-stop trading and investing experience for private and institutional clients, providing them with the highly advanced MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms for online trading of more than 200 instruments across 6 asset classes. State-of-the-art systems and processes, as well as extended-hours live client support, ensure that IFX account analysts can dedicate themselves to clients for 18 hours daily.    

IFX Brokers at a Glance

CategoryIFX Brokers CTA Logo
Company Information
🏷️Company NameIFX Brokers
📍Headquarters LocationSouth Africa
📅Year Established2018
👤CEO/FounderNot publicly disclosed
🌐Global Offices South Africa
🔖Licensing BodyFSCA (South Africa)
👥Group CompaniesN/A
🏛️Business ModelSTP/ECN
🌍Operational LanguagesEnglish, others
🏆Awards & RecognitionsNot widely known
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSCA regulated
✔️Compliance StandardsBasic FSCA requirements
💼Client Fund Segregation Yes
🪫Negative balance protectionNo clear information
🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct OversightLimited
💰Insurance CoverageNo
📋AML & KYC PolicyYes
🔒Security of Trading PlatformSSL encryption
🛡️Investor Compensation FundNo
🖥️Cybersecurity MeasuresBasic encryption
Account Types and Features
⚙️Standard Account Yes
📊ECN Account Yes
🌙Islamic AccountYes
🎮Demo Account Yes
👑VIP AccountYes
💵Minimum Deposit$10 USD / R185 ZAR
💱Base CurrenciesUSD, ZAR
⚖️Leverage OptionsUp to 1:500
📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable)Variable
🔄Swap-Free AccountsNo
🌐Account Currency ConversionLimited
🚨Margin Call Level50%
❌Stop-Out Level30%
🔄Hedging Allowed Yes
⚡Scalping AllowedYes
🔁Copy Trading SupportNo
👥Social Trading FeaturesNo
💼Managed AccountsNo
Trading Conditions
🔍Average SpreadsFrom 0.3 pips (ECN)
💲Commissions per Trade Yes (ECN account)
🔢Leverage RangeUp to 1:500
🚀Execution SpeedFast
📊Order Execution TypeSTP/ECN
🔄Slippage PolicyMarket-based
📏Margin requirementsStandard
⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit OrdersYes
🔁Trailing StopsYes
🕑Pending OrdersYes
🔽Partial FillsNo information
🧾Dividend AdjustmentsNo information
🌙Overnight Swap Fees Yes
📆Rollover PolicyYes
🛑Guaranteed Stop LossNo
Trading Instruments
💹Forex Currency PairsYes (Major, Minor, Exotic)
🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver)Yes
📈IndicesYes
🌾CommoditiesYes
⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas)Yes
₿CryptocurrenciesYes
📉StocksNo
🗂️ETFsNo
🏛️BondsNo
📜Futures Contracts No
🛡️Options ContractsNo
⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference)Yes
🔣Swap on Trading BoardYes
🔀Leveraged InstrumentsYes
🎯Micro-Lot TradingYes,
💸Spread BettingNo
🧺Currency BasketsNo
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit MethodsBank transfer, cards, e-wallets
💵Withdrawal MethodsBank transfer, cards, e-wallets
⏱️Processing Time for DepositsInstant
🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals1-3 business days
🚫Deposit FeesNo
💵Withdrawal FeesNo
🔢Minimum Deposit Amount$10 USD / R160 ZAR
📉Minimum Withdrawal AmountVaries
🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit No clear info
💱Supported CurrenciesUSD, ZAR
₿Crypto Deposits & WithdrawalsNo
🏦Bank Wire TransfersYes
💳Credit/Debit CardsYes
📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)Yes (Skrill, Neteller)
🏘️Local Payment MethodsYes (South Africa)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes
👩‍💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Yes
🖥️Proprietary PlatformNo
📱Mobile Trading AppYes, available for iOS and Android
🌐Web-Based PlatformYes, accessible via web browser
🤖Trading BotsNo
🖧VPS ServicesNo
🔌API ConnectivityNo
📉Charting ToolsYes
🧮Custom IndicatorsYes
🧠Market Sentiment Analysis No
📩Trading Signals No
🏷️Advanced Order TypesYes
⚠️Risk Management ToolsYes
📅Economic Calendar Yes
📰Market News Feed Yes
Customer Support
📞Support ChannelsEmail, Live chat, Phone
🗨️Live Chat AvailabilityYes
📧Email SupportYes
📱Phone SupportYes
🌍Multilingual SupportLimited
❓Help Center/FAQYes
👨‍💼Dedicated Account ManagerNo
⏲️Response Time (Live Chat)Moderate
🕒Response Time (Email)24-48 hours
⭐Support Rating 4.5/5 based on user feedback
Educational Resources and Support
🎥Webinars No
🏫SeminarsNo
📖Trading TutorialsLimited
📊Market Analysis ReportsYes
📚E-BooksNo
🎬Video LibraryNo
📜GlossaryNo
❔FAQs Yes
🆕Beginner GuidesNo
🚀Advanced Trading StrategiesNo
Partnerships and Programs
📋IB ProgramYes
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
🏷️White Label SolutionsNo
🎁Partnership Rewards Yes
🏛️Institutional SolutionsNo
🔌API Partnership Yes
🤝Referral ProgramYes
Fees & Charges
💳Deposit FeesNo
📤Withdrawal FeesNo
💤Inactivity FeeYes
🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps)Yes
💱Conversion FeesNo clear info
Market Research Tools
📅Economic CalendarYes
📰Market NewsYes, integrated into platform
📩Trading Signals No
🔧Technical Analysis ToolsLimited
💭Sentiment Analysis No
Additional Features
👥PAMM/MAM Accounts No
🔗Social Trading PlatformNo
🏆Trading CompetitionsNo
🎁Loyalty RewardsYes
👑Exclusive VIP PerksYes
Promotions & Bonuses
🎁Welcome Bonus No
💵Deposit Bonus No
🏅Trading ContestsNo
🌟Seasonal PromotionsNo
🎖️Loyalty ProgramsYes
User Experience & Reviews
🖥️User Interface QualityIntuitive and user-friendly interface
🔒Platform StabilityHighly stable with minimal downtime
📱Mobile App Reviews Mostly positive, praised for smooth performance
⭐Overall User Rating⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.2/5)
🌟Trustpilot Rating⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.0/5)
😟Common ComplaintsOccasional withdrawal delays, customer support response time
Mobile
📱Mobile App NameIFX Brokers Mobile Trader
🛠️Developer IFX Brokers Ltd.
📅Release Year2020
💻OS CompatibilityiOS, Android
🌐Languages SupportedEnglish, Spanish, French, Arabic, more
📈Trading InstrumentsForex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
🔄Real-Time DataYes, with live market updates
🛠️Charting ToolsAdvanced charting with multiple indicators
📊Order Types SupportedMarket, Limit, Stop, OCO orders
🚀Order Execution SpeedUltra-fast execution under 1 second
🔔Custom Alerts Yes, push and email notifications
🤝Beginner-Friendly Yes, with guided tutorials
🔐Security FeaturesTwo-factor authentication (2FA), encryption
🖥️SynchronizationSeamless syncing across devices
💰Deposit and Withdrawal Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto
📝Account Types AccessibleStandard, Pro, ECN, Raw, Islamic
🔄Switch AccountsYes, with easy toggling
💬In-App Support24/5 live chat, email, phone
📚Educational Resources Webinars, e-books, trading courses
🎯WatchlistYes, customizable
🌙Dark ModeAvailable
🌐Social TradingNo direct social trading features
AI Trading Resources
🤖AI IntegrationLimited AI features
📊Data Analysis Yes, AI-assisted market analysis
📈Predictive AnalyticsNo AI-driven predictive analytics
🛠️Customizable StrategiesYes, via trading bots & APIs
📉Risk Management ToolsStop-loss, take-profit, margin alerts
🧑‍🏫Trading InsightsBasic market analysis available
🚀Execution OptimizationYes, with smart routing
🔄Portfolio RebalancingNo automated rebalancing
📚AI TutorialsNot applicable
🎥Video DemonstrationsYes, available on the website
🧑‍🤝‍🧑Webinars Yes, weekly sessions
🔍AI-Powered Search No
🌟Beginner-Friendly Yes, with simplified features
🖥️Platform AvailabilityWeb, Desktop, Mobile
📈Backtesting CapabilityYes, for automated strategies
🛠️Strategy BuilderYes, via MT4/MT5
🔔Alerts and NotificationsYes, customizable
🔒Data ProtectionEnd-to-end encryption
👁️‍🗨️Transparency Regulated with clear fee structures
Social Media Platformst
📘FacebookYes, active page with updates
📷InstagramYes, educational content and promos
🐦Twitter Yes, for market updates
💼LinkedIn Yes, company news and professional insights
🎥YouTubeYes, tutorial videos and webinars
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

IFX Islamic Account

IFX Islamic Account

 

  • The Islamic Account is a swap-free account, utterly free of Riba. It can be opened with a minimum deposit of USD 10 / R160 ZAR.

 

💻 PlatformMT4 & MT5
📊 Range of MarketsAll Instruments
💰 Minimum Deposit $10 USD / R185 ZAR
🎉 Sign-Up BonusYes
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

How to Open an IFX Account - Step-by-Step Guide

[video width="1920" height="1080" mp4="/storage/images/2024/07/How-to-IFX-.mp4"][/video]  

Step 1:  Start Trading

  • Once the applicant has opened the IFX Brokers webpage, they can click on the red "Start Trading" button on the top right-hand side.

  How to Open an IFX Account – Step 1  

Step 2:  Register

  • The second step is for the applicant to complete a simple registration form, set up a unique password, and agree to the terms.
  • Then, they can click on the Register Now button to complete the registration process.

  How to Open an IFX Account - Step 2   How to Open an IFX Account - Step 2  

Step 3:  Email Validation

  • The next step is for the applicant to check their email inbox.
  • An email with a verification link will be waiting to be clicked.
  • Once this is done, the applicant will be redirected to their newly created live IFX Broker Trading account.

  How to Open an IFX Account - Step 3  

Step 4:  Finalize

  • The account window will contain links for the trader to follow and complete. These include a questionnaire, Financial information, and more.

  How to Open an IFX Account - Step 4  

Step 5: Request an Islamic Account

  • After registering for an Account, request an Islamic Account.

 

AVA Top 10 Top

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10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
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IFX Brokers at a Glance

CategoryIFX Brokers CTA Logo
Company Information
🏷️Company NameIFX Brokers
📍Headquarters LocationSouth Africa
📅Year Established2018
👤CEO/FounderNot publicly disclosed
🌐Global Offices South Africa
🔖Licensing BodyFSCA (South Africa)
👥Group CompaniesN/A
🏛️Business ModelSTP/ECN
🌍Operational LanguagesEnglish, others
🏆Awards & RecognitionsNot widely known
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSCA regulated
✔️Compliance StandardsBasic FSCA requirements
💼Client Fund Segregation Yes
🪫Negative balance protectionNo clear information
🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct OversightLimited
💰Insurance CoverageNo
📋AML & KYC PolicyYes
🔒Security of Trading PlatformSSL encryption
🛡️Investor Compensation FundNo
🖥️Cybersecurity MeasuresBasic encryption
Account Types and Features
⚙️Standard Account Yes
📊ECN Account Yes
🌙Islamic AccountYes
🎮Demo Account Yes
👑VIP AccountYes
💵Minimum Deposit$10 USD / R185 ZAR
💱Base CurrenciesUSD, ZAR
⚖️Leverage OptionsUp to 1:500
📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable)Variable
🔄Swap-Free AccountsNo
🌐Account Currency ConversionLimited
🚨Margin Call Level50%
❌Stop-Out Level30%
🔄Hedging Allowed Yes
⚡Scalping AllowedYes
🔁Copy Trading SupportNo
👥Social Trading FeaturesNo
💼Managed AccountsNo
Trading Conditions
🔍Average SpreadsFrom 0.3 pips (ECN)
💲Commissions per Trade Yes (ECN account)
🔢Leverage RangeUp to 1:500
🚀Execution SpeedFast
📊Order Execution TypeSTP/ECN
🔄Slippage PolicyMarket-based
📏Margin requirementsStandard
⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit OrdersYes
🔁Trailing StopsYes
🕑Pending OrdersYes
🔽Partial FillsNo information
🧾Dividend AdjustmentsNo information
🌙Overnight Swap Fees Yes
📆Rollover PolicyYes
🛑Guaranteed Stop LossNo
Trading Instruments
💹Forex Currency PairsYes (Major, Minor, Exotic)
🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver)Yes
📈IndicesYes
🌾CommoditiesYes
⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas)Yes
₿CryptocurrenciesYes
📉StocksNo
🗂️ETFsNo
🏛️BondsNo
📜Futures Contracts No
🛡️Options ContractsNo
⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference)Yes
🔣Swap on Trading BoardYes
🔀Leveraged InstrumentsYes
🎯Micro-Lot TradingYes,
💸Spread BettingNo
🧺Currency BasketsNo
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit MethodsBank transfer, cards, e-wallets
💵Withdrawal MethodsBank transfer, cards, e-wallets
⏱️Processing Time for DepositsInstant
🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals1-3 business days
🚫Deposit FeesNo
💵Withdrawal FeesNo
🔢Minimum Deposit Amount$10 USD / R160 ZAR
📉Minimum Withdrawal AmountVaries
🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit No clear info
💱Supported CurrenciesUSD, ZAR
₿Crypto Deposits & WithdrawalsNo
🏦Bank Wire TransfersYes
💳Credit/Debit CardsYes
📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)Yes (Skrill, Neteller)
🏘️Local Payment MethodsYes (South Africa)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes
👩‍💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Yes
🖥️Proprietary PlatformNo
📱Mobile Trading AppYes, available for iOS and Android
🌐Web-Based PlatformYes, accessible via web browser
🤖Trading BotsNo
🖧VPS ServicesNo
🔌API ConnectivityNo
📉Charting ToolsYes
🧮Custom IndicatorsYes
🧠Market Sentiment Analysis No
📩Trading Signals No
🏷️Advanced Order TypesYes
⚠️Risk Management ToolsYes
📅Economic Calendar Yes
📰Market News Feed Yes
Customer Support
📞Support ChannelsEmail, Live chat, Phone
🗨️Live Chat AvailabilityYes
📧Email SupportYes
📱Phone SupportYes
🌍Multilingual SupportLimited
❓Help Center/FAQYes
👨‍💼Dedicated Account ManagerNo
⏲️Response Time (Live Chat)Moderate
🕒Response Time (Email)24-48 hours
⭐Support Rating 4.5/5 based on user feedback
Educational Resources and Support
🎥Webinars No
🏫SeminarsNo
📖Trading TutorialsLimited
📊Market Analysis ReportsYes
📚E-BooksNo
🎬Video LibraryNo
📜GlossaryNo
❔FAQs Yes
🆕Beginner GuidesNo
🚀Advanced Trading StrategiesNo
Partnerships and Programs
📋IB ProgramYes
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
🏷️White Label SolutionsNo
🎁Partnership Rewards Yes
🏛️Institutional SolutionsNo
🔌API Partnership Yes
🤝Referral ProgramYes
Fees & Charges
💳Deposit FeesNo
📤Withdrawal FeesNo
💤Inactivity FeeYes
🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps)Yes
💱Conversion FeesNo clear info
Market Research Tools
📅Economic CalendarYes
📰Market NewsYes, integrated into platform
📩Trading Signals No
🔧Technical Analysis ToolsLimited
💭Sentiment Analysis No
Additional Features
👥PAMM/MAM Accounts No
🔗Social Trading PlatformNo
🏆Trading CompetitionsNo
🎁Loyalty RewardsYes
👑Exclusive VIP PerksYes
Promotions & Bonuses
🎁Welcome Bonus No
💵Deposit Bonus No
🏅Trading ContestsNo
🌟Seasonal PromotionsNo
🎖️Loyalty ProgramsYes
User Experience & Reviews
🖥️User Interface QualityIntuitive and user-friendly interface
🔒Platform StabilityHighly stable with minimal downtime
📱Mobile App Reviews Mostly positive, praised for smooth performance
⭐Overall User Rating⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.2/5)
🌟Trustpilot Rating⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.0/5)
😟Common ComplaintsOccasional withdrawal delays, customer support response time
Mobile
📱Mobile App NameIFX Brokers Mobile Trader
🛠️Developer IFX Brokers Ltd.
📅Release Year2020
💻OS CompatibilityiOS, Android
🌐Languages SupportedEnglish, Spanish, French, Arabic, more
📈Trading InstrumentsForex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
🔄Real-Time DataYes, with live market updates
🛠️Charting ToolsAdvanced charting with multiple indicators
📊Order Types SupportedMarket, Limit, Stop, OCO orders
🚀Order Execution SpeedUltra-fast execution under 1 second
🔔Custom Alerts Yes, push and email notifications
🤝Beginner-Friendly Yes, with guided tutorials
🔐Security FeaturesTwo-factor authentication (2FA), encryption
🖥️SynchronizationSeamless syncing across devices
💰Deposit and Withdrawal Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto
📝Account Types AccessibleStandard, Pro, ECN, Raw, Islamic
🔄Switch AccountsYes, with easy toggling
💬In-App Support24/5 live chat, email, phone
📚Educational Resources Webinars, e-books, trading courses
🎯WatchlistYes, customizable
🌙Dark ModeAvailable
🌐Social TradingNo direct social trading features
AI Trading Resources
🤖AI IntegrationLimited AI features
📊Data Analysis Yes, AI-assisted market analysis
📈Predictive AnalyticsNo AI-driven predictive analytics
🛠️Customizable StrategiesYes, via trading bots & APIs
📉Risk Management ToolsStop-loss, take-profit, margin alerts
🧑‍🏫Trading InsightsBasic market analysis available
🚀Execution OptimizationYes, with smart routing
🔄Portfolio RebalancingNo automated rebalancing
📚AI TutorialsNot applicable
🎥Video DemonstrationsYes, available on the website
🧑‍🤝‍🧑Webinars Yes, weekly sessions
🔍AI-Powered Search No
🌟Beginner-Friendly Yes, with simplified features
🖥️Platform AvailabilityWeb, Desktop, Mobile
📈Backtesting CapabilityYes, for automated strategies
🛠️Strategy BuilderYes, via MT4/MT5
🔔Alerts and NotificationsYes, customizable
🔒Data ProtectionEnd-to-end encryption
👁️‍🗨️Transparency Regulated with clear fee structures
Social Media Platformst
📘FacebookYes, active page with updates
📷InstagramYes, educational content and promos
🐦Twitter Yes, for market updates
💼LinkedIn Yes, company news and professional insights
🎥YouTubeYes, tutorial videos and webinars
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

IFX Brokers Customer Reviews

  • Valued customers of IFX Brokers provide a contradictory set of opinions that show both favorable and unfavorable reactions to their service.
  • Customers value the broker's interface simplicity as well as their competitive prices combined with multiple account choices.
  • Many highlight the ease of account setup and the availability of various trading instruments. Negative feedback from clients involves issues with withdrawal periods as well as inadequate support response times.
  • Although the broker builds a positive reputation, there are indications from user feedback on Trustpilot that service speeds and transparency need better development.
  • Research into brokers must become extensive since any potential trader should conduct it before funding an account.

 

CategoryFeedback
🌟 Spreads and CostsIFX Brokers offers competitive spreads, but the costs can vary depending on the account type and market conditions. Generally, it’s considered good.
⚡ Execution SpeedExecution speed is generally fast, with minimal delays during market hours. Traders report quick order execution, especially in volatile markets.
💻 Platform UsabilityThe platform is user-friendly, offering both desktop and mobile versions. However, some users mention a slight learning curve for beginners.
🛠️ Trading ToolsIFX Brokers provides a solid set of trading tools, including technical analysis indicators, charting tools, and automated trading features.
📚 Educational ResourcesOffers basic educational materials such as tutorials and webinars. Some users feel more advanced resources would be helpful for seasoned traders.
🕒 Customer SupportCustomer support is responsive and available via live chat, email, and phone. Most reviews mention prompt and helpful responses.
🏦 Account TypesMultiple account types are available, catering to both beginners and experienced traders. These include demo accounts and competitive margin options.
 

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Reviews generally highlight good performance and transparency, with users appreciating the analysis tools.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Forex Peace Army logo
Traders mention a reliable trading experience, although some note occasional slippage and execution delays.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Sitejabber logo
Mixed reviews, some traders praise customer service and platform usability, while others mention issues with spreads.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
google logo
Generally positive feedback with a focus on ease of use and competitive spreads. Some complaints about customer service.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
HelloPeter logo
Mostly positive with users highlighting fast withdrawals and solid execution speed, though there are a few complaints.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
TrustPilot Logo
Reviews range from satisfied to frustrated, with users commending the platform's functionality but mentioning some fee-related concerns.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Educational resourcesNo USA clients
A range of useful trading toolsNo FIX API trading
MT4 & MT5 trading platforms1:500 leverage
 

Conclusion

Overall, IFX Brokers does offer Islamic Swap-Free trading on all standard trading account levels.

 

You might also like:

IFX Brokers Account TypesIFX Brokers Demo AccountIFX Brokers Fees and SpreadsIFX Brokers Minimum DepositIFX Brokers Sign up Bonus

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the IFX Brokers Islamic Account?

The IFX Brokers Islamic Account is a swap-free trading account designed for Muslim traders. It complies with Sharia law by eliminating overnight interest charges, allowing traders to hold positions without incurring or earning swaps on trades.  

How does the swap-free feature work?

With the IFX Brokers Islamic Account, overnight positions do not incur swap or rollover interest fees. Instead, brokers may apply administrative charges to maintain fairness while ensuring the account remains compliant with Islamic finance principles and trading standards.  

Who can open an IFX Brokers Islamic Account?

The IFX Brokers Islamic Account is available to traders who follow Islamic finance principles. However, anyone can request this account type, subject to approval, verification, and compliance checks conducted by the broker before activation is granted officially.  

Are there additional fees on Islamic accounts?

While the IFX Brokers Islamic Account removes swap fees, traders may encounter alternative administrative or handling charges. These fees ensure fairness and prevent abuse of swap-free privileges while maintaining competitive trading conditions across different account types offered by the broker.  

What instruments can be traded on this account?

The IFX Brokers Islamic Account supports a wide range of instruments, including forex pairs, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. This allows traders to diversify portfolios while adhering to Sharia-compliant trading conditions without compromising access to global financial markets.  

Does the Islamic account affect spreads or commissions?

Trading conditions on the IFX Brokers Islamic Account are generally similar to standard accounts. However, slight differences in spreads or commissions may apply, depending on the instrument traded and market conditions at the time of execution or liquidity availability.  

How do I convert my account to Islamic?

To convert an existing account with IFX Brokers to an Islamic Account, traders must contact customer support or request the change via their client portal. Approval is required, and supporting documentation may be requested before activation is completed successfully.  

Is the Islamic account available on all platforms?

The IFX Brokers Islamic Account is typically available on supported trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Traders can access full platform functionality while benefiting from swap-free trading conditions and tools for analysis.  

Are there any restrictions on trading strategies?

The IFX Brokers Islamic Account may include restrictions to prevent misuse, such as limitations on holding positions for extended periods without activity. These policies ensure fairness while maintaining compliance with Sharia law and broker operational guidelines at all times.  

Is the IFX Brokers Islamic Account suitable for beginners?

The IFX Brokers Islamic Account can be suitable for beginners, especially those seeking Sharia-compliant trading. With access to educational resources, user-friendly platforms, and diverse instruments, new traders can learn and grow while maintaining compliance with their financial and ethical principles.  

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