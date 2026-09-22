IFX Brokers offers a 100% Deposit Bonus to new and existing clients, enhancing your trading capital and providing more flexibility in the markets.
IFX Brokers Sign Up Bonus - Key Point Quick Overview
- ☑️Overview
- ☑️IFX Affiliate Program
- ☑️IFX Brokers at a Glance
- ☑️IFX Brokers Customer Reviews
- ☑️Pros and Cons
- ☑️Conclusion
- ☑️Frequently Asked Questions
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
Overview
- Operating from South Africa, Jefferys Bay is an online Broker where old-fashioned values meet with ground-breaking technology.
- The Broker facilitates a one-stop trading and investing experience for private and institutional clients, providing them with the highly advanced MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms for online trading of more than
- 200 instruments across 6 asset classes.
- State-of-the-art systems and processes, and extended-hours live client support ensure that IFX account analysts can dedicate themselves to clients for 18 hours daily.
IFX Sign-Up Bonus
- The Sign-Up Bonus is available to any trader who opens an IFX Standard Account. It is a 50% Deposit Bonus on first-time deposits and 50% on recurring deposits, subject to the prevailing cumulative maximum bonus allowance.
IFX Affiliate Program
An Introducing Broker (IB) is an agent who will introduce new customers to IFX Brokers™. In return, the Introducing Broker will receive a fee (rebates), a particular share of the Spread or Commission charged by the brokerage. Commissions are paid up to USD12 per round standard lot. The larger the business, the higher the commission.
Introducing Broker (IB) Program
- The IB Program of IFX Brokers gives financial rewards to individuals and companies who successfully refer new clients to become their clients.
- Partners at IFX Brokers obtain their earnings by receiving commissions from the trading actions their referred clients perform.
- The program offers an ideal opportunity for traders and bloggers who wish to generate revenue from their network.
- The partner portal and marketing assets, alongside fast speed commission payments, represent some of the investment tools provided to users.
100% Deposit Bonus
- Both new and existing clients at IFX Brokers receive a 100% Deposit Bonus. Trading volume increases through a bonus credit that exceeds $5,000 available to traders at IFX Brokers.
- The bonus funds are non-withdrawable, but traders can withdraw profits obtained through bonus-funded trading operations.
- A deposit bonus can be obtained by all Standard Account funders who choose to participate in the bonus program.
- The Deposit Bonus Scheme enables clients to increase their trading capacity without exposing themselves to any new threats.
IFX Brokers at a Glance
|Category
|Company Information
|🏷️Company Name
|IFX Brokers
|📍Headquarters Location
|South Africa
|📅Year Established
|2018
|👤CEO/Founder
|Not publicly disclosed
|🌐Global Offices
|South Africa
|🔖Licensing Body
|FSCA (South Africa)
|👥Group Companies
|N/A
|🏛️Business Model
|STP/ECN
|🌍Operational Languages
|English, others
|🏆Awards & Recognitions
|Not widely known
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|FSCA regulated
|✔️Compliance Standards
|Basic FSCA requirements
|💼Client Fund Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|No clear information
|🕵️♂️Financial Conduct Oversight
|Limited
|💰Insurance Coverage
|No
|📋AML & KYC Policy
|Yes
|🔒Security of Trading Platform
|SSL encryption
|🛡️Investor Compensation Fund
|No
|🖥️Cybersecurity Measures
|Basic encryption
|Account Types and Features
|⚙️Standard Account
|Yes
|📊ECN Account
|Yes
|🌙Islamic Account
|Yes
|🎮Demo Account
|Yes
|👑VIP Account
|Yes
|💵Minimum Deposit
|$10 USD / R185 ZAR
|💱Base Currencies
|USD, ZAR
|⚖️Leverage Options
|Up to 1:500
|📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable)
|Variable
|🔄Swap-Free Accounts
|No
|🌐Account Currency Conversion
|Limited
|🚨Margin Call Level
|50%
|❌Stop-Out Level
|30%
|🔄Hedging Allowed
|Yes
|⚡Scalping Allowed
|Yes
|🔁Copy Trading Support
|No
|👥Social Trading Features
|No
|💼Managed Accounts
|No
|Trading Conditions
|🔍Average Spreads
|From 0.3 pips (ECN)
|💲Commissions per Trade
|Yes (ECN account)
|🔢Leverage Range
|Up to 1:500
|🚀Execution Speed
|Fast
|📊Order Execution Type
|STP/ECN
|🔄Slippage Policy
|Market-based
|📏Margin requirements
|Standard
|⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders
|Yes
|🔁Trailing Stops
|Yes
|🕑Pending Orders
|Yes
|🔽Partial Fills
|No information
|🧾Dividend Adjustments
|No information
|🌙Overnight Swap Fees
|Yes
|📆Rollover Policy
|Yes
|🛑Guaranteed Stop Loss
|No
|Trading Instruments
|💹Forex Currency Pairs
|Yes (Major, Minor, Exotic)
|🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver)
|Yes
|📈Indices
|Yes
|🌾Commodities
|Yes
|⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas)
|Yes
|₿Cryptocurrencies
|Yes
|📉Stocks
|No
|🗂️ETFs
|No
|🏛️Bonds
|No
|📜Futures Contracts
|No
|🛡️Options Contracts
|No
|⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference)
|Yes
|🔣Swap on Trading Board
|Yes
|🔀Leveraged Instruments
|Yes
|🎯Micro-Lot Trading
|Yes,
|💸Spread Betting
|No
|🧺Currency Baskets
|No
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Methods
|Bank transfer, cards, e-wallets
|💵Withdrawal Methods
|Bank transfer, cards, e-wallets
|⏱️Processing Time for Deposits
|Instant
|🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals
|1-3 business days
|🚫Deposit Fees
|No
|💵Withdrawal Fees
|No
|🔢Minimum Deposit Amount
|$10 USD / R160 ZAR
|📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount
|Varies
|🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit
|No clear info
|💱Supported Currencies
|USD, ZAR
|₿Crypto Deposits & Withdrawals
|No
|🏦Bank Wire Transfers
|Yes
|💳Credit/Debit Cards
|Yes
|📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
|Yes (Skrill, Neteller)
|🏘️Local Payment Methods
|Yes (South Africa)
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
|Yes
|👩💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
|Yes
|🖥️Proprietary Platform
|No
|📱Mobile Trading App
|Yes, available for iOS and Android
|🌐Web-Based Platform
|Yes, accessible via web browser
|🤖Trading Bots
|No
|🖧VPS Services
|No
|🔌API Connectivity
|No
|📉Charting Tools
|Yes
|🧮Custom Indicators
|Yes
|🧠Market Sentiment Analysis
|No
|📩Trading Signals
|No
|🏷️Advanced Order Types
|Yes
|⚠️Risk Management Tools
|Yes
|📅Economic Calendar
|Yes
|📰Market News Feed
|Yes
|Customer Support
|📞Support Channels
|Email, Live chat, Phone
|🗨️Live Chat Availability
|Yes
|📧Email Support
|Yes
|📱Phone Support
|Yes
|🌍Multilingual Support
|Limited
|❓Help Center/FAQ
|Yes
|👨💼Dedicated Account Manager
|No
|⏲️Response Time (Live Chat)
|Moderate
|🕒Response Time (Email)
|24-48 hours
|⭐Support Rating
|4.5/5 based on user feedback
|Educational Resources and Support
|🎥Webinars
|No
|🏫Seminars
|No
|📖Trading Tutorials
|Limited
|📊Market Analysis Reports
|Yes
|📚E-Books
|No
|🎬Video Library
|No
|📜Glossary
|No
|❔FAQs
|Yes
|🆕Beginner Guides
|No
|🚀Advanced Trading Strategies
|No
|Partnerships and Programs
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|🏷️White Label Solutions
|No
|🎁Partnership Rewards
|Yes
|🏛️Institutional Solutions
|No
|🔌API Partnership
|Yes
|🤝Referral Program
|Yes
|Fees & Charges
|💳Deposit Fees
|No
|📤Withdrawal Fees
|No
|💤Inactivity Fee
|Yes
|🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps)
|Yes
|💱Conversion Fees
|No clear info
|Market Research Tools
|📅Economic Calendar
|Yes
|📰Market News
|Yes, integrated into platform
|📩Trading Signals
|No
|🔧Technical Analysis Tools
|Limited
|💭Sentiment Analysis
|No
|Additional Features
|👥PAMM/MAM Accounts
|No
|🔗Social Trading Platform
|No
|🏆Trading Competitions
|No
|🎁Loyalty Rewards
|Yes
|👑Exclusive VIP Perks
|Yes
|Promotions & Bonuses
|🎁Welcome Bonus
|No
|💵Deposit Bonus
|No
|🏅Trading Contests
|No
|🌟Seasonal Promotions
|No
|🎖️Loyalty Programs
|Yes
|User Experience & Reviews
|🖥️User Interface Quality
|Intuitive and user-friendly interface
|🔒Platform Stability
|Highly stable with minimal downtime
|📱Mobile App Reviews
|Mostly positive, praised for smooth performance
|⭐Overall User Rating
|⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.2/5)
|🌟Trustpilot Rating
|⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.0/5)
|😟Common Complaints
|Occasional withdrawal delays, customer support response time
|Mobile
|📱Mobile App Name
|IFX Brokers Mobile Trader
|🛠️Developer
|IFX Brokers Ltd.
|📅Release Year
|2020
|💻OS Compatibility
|iOS, Android
|🌐Languages Supported
|English, Spanish, French, Arabic, more
|📈Trading Instruments
|Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
|🔄Real-Time Data
|Yes, with live market updates
|🛠️Charting Tools
|Advanced charting with multiple indicators
|📊Order Types Supported
|Market, Limit, Stop, OCO orders
|🚀Order Execution Speed
|Ultra-fast execution under 1 second
|🔔Custom Alerts
|Yes, push and email notifications
|🤝Beginner-Friendly
|Yes, with guided tutorials
|🔐Security Features
|Two-factor authentication (2FA), encryption
|🖥️Synchronization
|Seamless syncing across devices
|💰Deposit and Withdrawal
|Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto
|📝Account Types Accessible
|Standard, Pro, ECN, Raw, Islamic
|🔄Switch Accounts
|Yes, with easy toggling
|💬In-App Support
|24/5 live chat, email, phone
|📚Educational Resources
|Webinars, e-books, trading courses
|🎯Watchlist
|Yes, customizable
|🌙Dark Mode
|Available
|🌐Social Trading
|No direct social trading features
|AI Trading Resources
|🤖AI Integration
|Limited AI features
|📊Data Analysis
|Yes, AI-assisted market analysis
|📈Predictive Analytics
|No AI-driven predictive analytics
|🛠️Customizable Strategies
|Yes, via trading bots & APIs
|📉Risk Management Tools
|Stop-loss, take-profit, margin alerts
|🧑🏫Trading Insights
|Basic market analysis available
|🚀Execution Optimization
|Yes, with smart routing
|🔄Portfolio Rebalancing
|No automated rebalancing
|📚AI Tutorials
|Not applicable
|🎥Video Demonstrations
|Yes, available on the website
|🧑🤝🧑Webinars
|Yes, weekly sessions
|🔍AI-Powered Search
|No
|🌟Beginner-Friendly
|Yes, with simplified features
|🖥️Platform Availability
|Web, Desktop, Mobile
|📈Backtesting Capability
|Yes, for automated strategies
|🛠️Strategy Builder
|Yes, via MT4/MT5
|🔔Alerts and Notifications
|Yes, customizable
|🔒Data Protection
|End-to-end encryption
|👁️🗨️Transparency
|Regulated with clear fee structures
|Social Media Platformst
|Yes, active page with updates
|Yes, educational content and promos
|Yes, for market updates
|Yes, company news and professional insights
|🎥YouTube
|Yes, tutorial videos and webinars
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
IFX Brokers Customer Reviews
- Valued customers of IFX Brokers provide a contradictory set of opinions that show both favorable and unfavorable reactions to their service.
- Customers value the broker's interface simplicity as well as their competitive prices combined with multiple account choices.
- Many highlight the ease of account setup and the availability of various trading instruments. Negative feedback from clients involves issues with withdrawal periods as well as inadequate support response times.
- Although the broker builds a positive reputation, there are indications from user feedback on Trustpilot that service speeds and transparency need better development.
- Research into brokers must become extensive since any potential trader should conduct it before funding an account.
|Category
|Feedback
|🌟 Spreads and Costs
|IFX Brokers offers competitive spreads, but the costs can vary depending on the account type and market conditions. Generally, it’s considered good.
|⚡ Execution Speed
|Execution speed is generally fast, with minimal delays during market hours. Traders report quick order execution, especially in volatile markets.
|💻 Platform Usability
|The platform is user-friendly, offering both desktop and mobile versions. However, some users mention a slight learning curve for beginners.
|🛠️ Trading Tools
|IFX Brokers provides a solid set of trading tools, including technical analysis indicators, charting tools, and automated trading features.
|📚 Educational Resources
|Offers basic educational materials such as tutorials and webinars. Some users feel more advanced resources would be helpful for seasoned traders.
|🕒 Customer Support
|Customer support is responsive and available via live chat, email, and phone. Most reviews mention prompt and helpful responses.
|🏦 Account Types
|Multiple account types are available, catering to both beginners and experienced traders. These include demo accounts and competitive margin options.
Customer Ratings
|🌐 Platform
|📝 Feedback Summary
|⭐ Rating
|Reviews generally highlight good performance and transparency, with users appreciating the analysis tools.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|Traders mention a reliable trading experience, although some note occasional slippage and execution delays.
|⭐⭐⭐☆☆
|Mixed reviews, some traders praise customer service and platform usability, while others mention issues with spreads.
|⭐⭐⭐☆☆
|Generally positive feedback with a focus on ease of use and competitive spreads. Some complaints about customer service.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
|Mostly positive with users highlighting fast withdrawals and solid execution speed, though there are a few complaints.
|⭐⭐⭐☆☆
|Reviews range from satisfied to frustrated, with users commending the platform's functionality but mentioning some fee-related concerns.
|⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Educational resources
|No USA clients
|A range of useful trading tools
|No FIX API trading
|MT4 & MT5 trading platforms
|1:500 leverage
ConclusionOverall, IFX Brokers does offer a Sign-Up Bonus in the form of a 100% Deposit Bonus on first-time deposits and 100% on recurring deposits, subject to prevailing cumulative maximum bonus allowance.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus?
The IFX Brokers sign-up bonus is a promotional incentive offered to new clients who open and fund an account. It typically provides additional trading credit or cashback, helping traders increase initial capital and explore the platform with reduced personal financial risk exposure.
Who is eligible for the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus?
Eligibility for the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus is usually limited to new clients who successfully register, verify their identity, and meet deposit requirements. Existing users may not qualify, and regional restrictions or regulatory conditions can affect whether the bonus is available to you.
How do I claim the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus?
To claim the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus, you must register an account, complete verification, and make a qualifying deposit. Some promotions require entering a bonus code or opting in through the client portal before funding to ensure eligibility for the incentive.
Is a minimum deposit required to receive the bonus?
Yes, most IFX Brokers' sign-up bonuses require a minimum deposit before activation. The required amount varies depending on the promotion. Meeting this threshold ensures the bonus is credited and allows traders to access additional margin or trading credit tied to the offer.
Can I withdraw the sign-up bonus immediately?
No, the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus itself is typically non-withdrawable. However, profits generated from trading with the bonus may be withdrawn once specific trading volume requirements or conditions are met, depending on the broker’s terms and promotional structure.
What trading conditions apply to the bonus?
The IFX Brokers sign-up bonus comes with conditions such as minimum trading volume, time limits, and eligible instruments. Traders must meet these requirements before withdrawing profits, and failure to comply may result in the bonus or associated gains being forfeited.
Does the bonus affect trading risk?
Yes, the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus can reduce personal capital risk by providing additional margin. However, it may also encourage larger position sizes. Traders should manage leverage carefully, as losses can still occur despite the presence of bonus trading credit.
Are there any fees associated with the bonus?
The IFX Brokers sign-up bonus itself is generally free, but standard trading fees such as spreads, commissions, and swaps still apply. Traders should review all costs carefully, as these fees can impact profitability when using bonus funds in live market conditions.
How long is the bonus valid?
The IFX Brokers sign-up bonus is typically valid for a limited period, such as 30 to 90 days. Traders must meet all trading requirements within this timeframe, or the bonus and any associated benefits may expire or be removed from the account.
Can the bonus be combined with other promotions?
In most cases, the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus cannot be combined with other promotions unless explicitly stated. Brokers often restrict overlapping offers to prevent abuse, so traders should review the terms and conditions carefully before opting into multiple incentives simultaneously.
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