IFX Brokers Sign up bonus

  IFX Brokers offers a 100% Deposit Bonus to new and existing clients, enhancing your trading capital and providing more flexibility in the markets.  

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IFX Brokers Sign Up Bonus - Key Point Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️IFX Affiliate Program
  3. ☑️IFX Brokers at a Glance
  4. ☑️IFX Brokers Customer Reviews
  5. ☑️Pros and Cons
  6. ☑️Conclusion
  7. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

Overview

  • Operating from South Africa, Jefferys Bay is an online  Broker where old-fashioned values meet with ground-breaking technology.
  • The Broker facilitates a one-stop trading and investing experience for private and institutional clients, providing them with the highly advanced MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms for online trading of more than
  • 200 instruments across 6 asset classes.
  • State-of-the-art systems and processes, and extended-hours live client support ensure that IFX account analysts can dedicate themselves to clients for 18 hours daily.

   

IFX Sign-Up Bonus

IFX Sign-Up Bonus

 

  • The Sign-Up Bonus is available to any trader who opens an IFX Standard Account. It is a 50% Deposit Bonus on first-time deposits and 50% on recurring deposits, subject to the prevailing cumulative maximum bonus allowance.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IFX Affiliate Program

IFX Affiliate Program step 1

  An Introducing Broker (IB) is an agent who will introduce new customers to IFX Brokers™. In return, the Introducing Broker will receive a fee (rebates), a particular share of the Spread or Commission charged by the brokerage. Commissions are paid up to USD12 per round standard lot. The larger the business, the higher the commission.  

Introducing Broker (IB) Program

  • The IB Program of IFX Brokers gives financial rewards to individuals and companies who successfully refer new clients to become their clients.
  • Partners at IFX Brokers obtain their earnings by receiving commissions from the trading actions their referred clients perform.
  • The program offers an ideal opportunity for traders and bloggers who wish to generate revenue from their network.
  • The partner portal and marketing assets, alongside fast speed commission payments, represent some of the investment tools provided to users.

 

100% Deposit Bonus

  • ​Both new and existing clients at IFX Brokers receive a 100% Deposit Bonus. Trading volume increases through a bonus credit that exceeds $5,000 available to traders at IFX Brokers.
  • The bonus funds are non-withdrawable, but traders can withdraw profits obtained through bonus-funded trading operations.
  • A deposit bonus can be obtained by all Standard Account funders who choose to participate in the bonus program.
  • The Deposit Bonus Scheme enables clients to increase their trading capacity without exposing themselves to any new threats.

 

IFX Brokers at a Glance

CategoryIFX Brokers CTA Logo
Company Information
🏷️Company NameIFX Brokers
📍Headquarters LocationSouth Africa
📅Year Established2018
👤CEO/FounderNot publicly disclosed
🌐Global Offices South Africa
🔖Licensing BodyFSCA (South Africa)
👥Group CompaniesN/A
🏛️Business ModelSTP/ECN
🌍Operational LanguagesEnglish, others
🏆Awards & RecognitionsNot widely known
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSCA regulated
✔️Compliance StandardsBasic FSCA requirements
💼Client Fund Segregation Yes
🪫Negative balance protectionNo clear information
🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct OversightLimited
💰Insurance CoverageNo
📋AML & KYC PolicyYes
🔒Security of Trading PlatformSSL encryption
🛡️Investor Compensation FundNo
🖥️Cybersecurity MeasuresBasic encryption
Account Types and Features
⚙️Standard Account Yes
📊ECN Account Yes
🌙Islamic AccountYes
🎮Demo Account Yes
👑VIP AccountYes
💵Minimum Deposit$10 USD / R185 ZAR
💱Base CurrenciesUSD, ZAR
⚖️Leverage OptionsUp to 1:500
📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable)Variable
🔄Swap-Free AccountsNo
🌐Account Currency ConversionLimited
🚨Margin Call Level50%
❌Stop-Out Level30%
🔄Hedging Allowed Yes
⚡Scalping AllowedYes
🔁Copy Trading SupportNo
👥Social Trading FeaturesNo
💼Managed AccountsNo
Trading Conditions
🔍Average SpreadsFrom 0.3 pips (ECN)
💲Commissions per Trade Yes (ECN account)
🔢Leverage RangeUp to 1:500
🚀Execution SpeedFast
📊Order Execution TypeSTP/ECN
🔄Slippage PolicyMarket-based
📏Margin requirementsStandard
⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit OrdersYes
🔁Trailing StopsYes
🕑Pending OrdersYes
🔽Partial FillsNo information
🧾Dividend AdjustmentsNo information
🌙Overnight Swap Fees Yes
📆Rollover PolicyYes
🛑Guaranteed Stop LossNo
Trading Instruments
💹Forex Currency PairsYes (Major, Minor, Exotic)
🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver)Yes
📈IndicesYes
🌾CommoditiesYes
⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas)Yes
₿CryptocurrenciesYes
📉StocksNo
🗂️ETFsNo
🏛️BondsNo
📜Futures Contracts No
🛡️Options ContractsNo
⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference)Yes
🔣Swap on Trading BoardYes
🔀Leveraged InstrumentsYes
🎯Micro-Lot TradingYes,
💸Spread BettingNo
🧺Currency BasketsNo
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit MethodsBank transfer, cards, e-wallets
💵Withdrawal MethodsBank transfer, cards, e-wallets
⏱️Processing Time for DepositsInstant
🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals1-3 business days
🚫Deposit FeesNo
💵Withdrawal FeesNo
🔢Minimum Deposit Amount$10 USD / R160 ZAR
📉Minimum Withdrawal AmountVaries
🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit No clear info
💱Supported CurrenciesUSD, ZAR
₿Crypto Deposits & WithdrawalsNo
🏦Bank Wire TransfersYes
💳Credit/Debit CardsYes
📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)Yes (Skrill, Neteller)
🏘️Local Payment MethodsYes (South Africa)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes
👩‍💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Yes
🖥️Proprietary PlatformNo
📱Mobile Trading AppYes, available for iOS and Android
🌐Web-Based PlatformYes, accessible via web browser
🤖Trading BotsNo
🖧VPS ServicesNo
🔌API ConnectivityNo
📉Charting ToolsYes
🧮Custom IndicatorsYes
🧠Market Sentiment Analysis No
📩Trading Signals No
🏷️Advanced Order TypesYes
⚠️Risk Management ToolsYes
📅Economic Calendar Yes
📰Market News Feed Yes
Customer Support
📞Support ChannelsEmail, Live chat, Phone
🗨️Live Chat AvailabilityYes
📧Email SupportYes
📱Phone SupportYes
🌍Multilingual SupportLimited
❓Help Center/FAQYes
👨‍💼Dedicated Account ManagerNo
⏲️Response Time (Live Chat)Moderate
🕒Response Time (Email)24-48 hours
⭐Support Rating 4.5/5 based on user feedback
Educational Resources and Support
🎥Webinars No
🏫SeminarsNo
📖Trading TutorialsLimited
📊Market Analysis ReportsYes
📚E-BooksNo
🎬Video LibraryNo
📜GlossaryNo
❔FAQs Yes
🆕Beginner GuidesNo
🚀Advanced Trading StrategiesNo
Partnerships and Programs
📋IB ProgramYes
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
🏷️White Label SolutionsNo
🎁Partnership Rewards Yes
🏛️Institutional SolutionsNo
🔌API Partnership Yes
🤝Referral ProgramYes
Fees & Charges
💳Deposit FeesNo
📤Withdrawal FeesNo
💤Inactivity FeeYes
🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps)Yes
💱Conversion FeesNo clear info
Market Research Tools
📅Economic CalendarYes
📰Market NewsYes, integrated into platform
📩Trading Signals No
🔧Technical Analysis ToolsLimited
💭Sentiment Analysis No
Additional Features
👥PAMM/MAM Accounts No
🔗Social Trading PlatformNo
🏆Trading CompetitionsNo
🎁Loyalty RewardsYes
👑Exclusive VIP PerksYes
Promotions & Bonuses
🎁Welcome Bonus No
💵Deposit Bonus No
🏅Trading ContestsNo
🌟Seasonal PromotionsNo
🎖️Loyalty ProgramsYes
User Experience & Reviews
🖥️User Interface QualityIntuitive and user-friendly interface
🔒Platform StabilityHighly stable with minimal downtime
📱Mobile App Reviews Mostly positive, praised for smooth performance
⭐Overall User Rating⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.2/5)
🌟Trustpilot Rating⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.0/5)
😟Common ComplaintsOccasional withdrawal delays, customer support response time
Mobile
📱Mobile App NameIFX Brokers Mobile Trader
🛠️Developer IFX Brokers Ltd.
📅Release Year2020
💻OS CompatibilityiOS, Android
🌐Languages SupportedEnglish, Spanish, French, Arabic, more
📈Trading InstrumentsForex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Crypto
🔄Real-Time DataYes, with live market updates
🛠️Charting ToolsAdvanced charting with multiple indicators
📊Order Types SupportedMarket, Limit, Stop, OCO orders
🚀Order Execution SpeedUltra-fast execution under 1 second
🔔Custom Alerts Yes, push and email notifications
🤝Beginner-Friendly Yes, with guided tutorials
🔐Security FeaturesTwo-factor authentication (2FA), encryption
🖥️SynchronizationSeamless syncing across devices
💰Deposit and Withdrawal Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto
📝Account Types AccessibleStandard, Pro, ECN, Raw, Islamic
🔄Switch AccountsYes, with easy toggling
💬In-App Support24/5 live chat, email, phone
📚Educational Resources Webinars, e-books, trading courses
🎯WatchlistYes, customizable
🌙Dark ModeAvailable
🌐Social TradingNo direct social trading features
AI Trading Resources
🤖AI IntegrationLimited AI features
📊Data Analysis Yes, AI-assisted market analysis
📈Predictive AnalyticsNo AI-driven predictive analytics
🛠️Customizable StrategiesYes, via trading bots & APIs
📉Risk Management ToolsStop-loss, take-profit, margin alerts
🧑‍🏫Trading InsightsBasic market analysis available
🚀Execution OptimizationYes, with smart routing
🔄Portfolio RebalancingNo automated rebalancing
📚AI TutorialsNot applicable
🎥Video DemonstrationsYes, available on the website
🧑‍🤝‍🧑Webinars Yes, weekly sessions
🔍AI-Powered Search No
🌟Beginner-Friendly Yes, with simplified features
🖥️Platform AvailabilityWeb, Desktop, Mobile
📈Backtesting CapabilityYes, for automated strategies
🛠️Strategy BuilderYes, via MT4/MT5
🔔Alerts and NotificationsYes, customizable
🔒Data ProtectionEnd-to-end encryption
👁️‍🗨️Transparency Regulated with clear fee structures
Social Media Platformst
📘FacebookYes, active page with updates
📷InstagramYes, educational content and promos
🐦Twitter Yes, for market updates
💼LinkedIn Yes, company news and professional insights
🎥YouTubeYes, tutorial videos and webinars
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

IFX Brokers Customer Reviews

  • Valued customers of IFX Brokers provide a contradictory set of opinions that show both favorable and unfavorable reactions to their service.
  • Customers value the broker's interface simplicity as well as their competitive prices combined with multiple account choices.
  • Many highlight the ease of account setup and the availability of various trading instruments. Negative feedback from clients involves issues with withdrawal periods as well as inadequate support response times.
  • Although the broker builds a positive reputation, there are indications from user feedback on Trustpilot that service speeds and transparency need better development.
  • Research into brokers must become extensive since any potential trader should conduct it before funding an account.

 

CategoryFeedback
🌟 Spreads and CostsIFX Brokers offers competitive spreads, but the costs can vary depending on the account type and market conditions. Generally, it’s considered good.
⚡ Execution SpeedExecution speed is generally fast, with minimal delays during market hours. Traders report quick order execution, especially in volatile markets.
💻 Platform UsabilityThe platform is user-friendly, offering both desktop and mobile versions. However, some users mention a slight learning curve for beginners.
🛠️ Trading ToolsIFX Brokers provides a solid set of trading tools, including technical analysis indicators, charting tools, and automated trading features.
📚 Educational ResourcesOffers basic educational materials such as tutorials and webinars. Some users feel more advanced resources would be helpful for seasoned traders.
🕒 Customer SupportCustomer support is responsive and available via live chat, email, and phone. Most reviews mention prompt and helpful responses.
🏦 Account TypesMultiple account types are available, catering to both beginners and experienced traders. These include demo accounts and competitive margin options.
 

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Reviews generally highlight good performance and transparency, with users appreciating the analysis tools.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Forex Peace Army logo
Traders mention a reliable trading experience, although some note occasional slippage and execution delays.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
Sitejabber logo
Mixed reviews, some traders praise customer service and platform usability, while others mention issues with spreads.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
google logo
Generally positive feedback with a focus on ease of use and competitive spreads. Some complaints about customer service.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
HelloPeter logo
Mostly positive with users highlighting fast withdrawals and solid execution speed, though there are a few complaints.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
TrustPilot Logo
Reviews range from satisfied to frustrated, with users commending the platform's functionality but mentioning some fee-related concerns.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Educational resourcesNo USA clients
A range of useful trading toolsNo FIX API trading
MT4 & MT5 trading platforms1:500 leverage
 

Conclusion

Overall, IFX Brokers does offer a Sign-Up Bonus in the form of a 100% Deposit Bonus on first-time deposits and 100% on recurring deposits, subject to prevailing cumulative maximum bonus allowance.

 

You might also like:

IFX Brokers Account Types IFX Brokers Demo Account IFX Brokers Fees and SpreadsIFX Brokers Islamic AccountIFX Brokers Minimum Deposit

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus?

The IFX Brokers sign-up bonus is a promotional incentive offered to new clients who open and fund an account. It typically provides additional trading credit or cashback, helping traders increase initial capital and explore the platform with reduced personal financial risk exposure.  

Who is eligible for the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus?

Eligibility for the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus is usually limited to new clients who successfully register, verify their identity, and meet deposit requirements. Existing users may not qualify, and regional restrictions or regulatory conditions can affect whether the bonus is available to you.  

How do I claim the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus?

To claim the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus, you must register an account, complete verification, and make a qualifying deposit. Some promotions require entering a bonus code or opting in through the client portal before funding to ensure eligibility for the incentive.  

Is a minimum deposit required to receive the bonus?

Yes, most IFX Brokers' sign-up bonuses require a minimum deposit before activation. The required amount varies depending on the promotion. Meeting this threshold ensures the bonus is credited and allows traders to access additional margin or trading credit tied to the offer.  

Can I withdraw the sign-up bonus immediately?

No, the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus itself is typically non-withdrawable. However, profits generated from trading with the bonus may be withdrawn once specific trading volume requirements or conditions are met, depending on the broker’s terms and promotional structure.  

What trading conditions apply to the bonus?

The IFX Brokers sign-up bonus comes with conditions such as minimum trading volume, time limits, and eligible instruments. Traders must meet these requirements before withdrawing profits, and failure to comply may result in the bonus or associated gains being forfeited.  

Does the bonus affect trading risk?

Yes, the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus can reduce personal capital risk by providing additional margin. However, it may also encourage larger position sizes. Traders should manage leverage carefully, as losses can still occur despite the presence of bonus trading credit.  

Are there any fees associated with the bonus?

The IFX Brokers sign-up bonus itself is generally free, but standard trading fees such as spreads, commissions, and swaps still apply. Traders should review all costs carefully, as these fees can impact profitability when using bonus funds in live market conditions.  

How long is the bonus valid?

The IFX Brokers sign-up bonus is typically valid for a limited period, such as 30 to 90 days. Traders must meet all trading requirements within this timeframe, or the bonus and any associated benefits may expire or be removed from the account.  

Can the bonus be combined with other promotions?

In most cases, the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus cannot be combined with other promotions unless explicitly stated. Brokers often restrict overlapping offers to prevent abuse, so traders should review the terms and conditions carefully before opting into multiple incentives simultaneously.  

You Might Also Like

Forex Trading in South Africa: Beginners Guide
Forex Trading in South Africa: Beginners Guide
10 Best Forex Trading Apps in South Africa
10 Best Forex Trading Apps in South Africa
XM Footer

Recommended brokers

AvaTrade
HFM – HF Markets
XM
IC Markets
Markets4you
PU Prime
Spec Markets
FP Markets
Octa
JustMarkets
IC Markets Footer