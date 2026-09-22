IFX Brokers offers a 100% Deposit Bonus to new and existing clients, enhancing your trading capital and providing more flexibility in the markets.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IFX Brokers Sign Up Bonus - Key Point Quick Overview

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Overview

Operating from South Africa, Jefferys Bay is an online Broker where old-fashioned values meet with ground-breaking technology.

The Broker facilitates a one-stop trading and investing experience for private and institutional clients, providing them with the highly advanced MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms for online trading of more than

200 instruments across 6 asset classes.

State-of-the-art systems and processes, and extended-hours live client support ensure that IFX account analysts can dedicate themselves to clients for 18 hours daily.

IFX Sign-Up Bonus

The Sign-Up Bonus is available to any trader who opens an IFX Standard Account. It is a 50% Deposit Bonus on first-time deposits and 50% on recurring deposits, subject to the prevailing cumulative maximum bonus allowance.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IFX Affiliate Program

An Introducing Broker (IB) is an agent who will introduce new customers to IFX Brokers™. In return, the Introducing Broker will receive a fee (rebates), a particular share of the Spread or Commission charged by the brokerage. Commissions are paid up to USD12 per round standard lot. The larger the business, the higher the commission.

Introducing Broker (IB) Program

The IB Program of IFX Brokers gives financial rewards to individuals and companies who successfully refer new clients to become their clients.

Partners at IFX Brokers obtain their earnings by receiving commissions from the trading actions their referred clients perform.

The program offers an ideal opportunity for traders and bloggers who wish to generate revenue from their network.

The partner portal and marketing assets, alongside fast speed commission payments, represent some of the investment tools provided to users.

100% Deposit Bonus

​Both new and existing clients at IFX Brokers receive a 100% Deposit Bonus. Trading volume increases through a bonus credit that exceeds $5,000 available to traders at IFX Brokers.

The bonus funds are non-withdrawable, but traders can withdraw profits obtained through bonus-funded trading operations.

A deposit bonus can be obtained by all Standard Account funders who choose to participate in the bonus program.

The Deposit Bonus Scheme enables clients to increase their trading capacity without exposing themselves to any new threats.

IFX Brokers at a Glance

Category Company Information 🏷️Company Name IFX Brokers 📍Headquarters Location South Africa 📅Year Established 2018 👤CEO/Founder Not publicly disclosed 🌐Global Offices South Africa 🔖Licensing Body FSCA (South Africa) 👥Group Companies N/A 🏛️Business Model STP/ECN 🌍Operational Languages English, others 🏆Awards & Recognitions Not widely known Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSCA regulated ✔️Compliance Standards Basic FSCA requirements 💼Client Fund Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection No clear information 🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct Oversight Limited 💰Insurance Coverage No 📋AML & KYC Policy Yes 🔒Security of Trading Platform SSL encryption 🛡️Investor Compensation Fund No 🖥️Cybersecurity Measures Basic encryption Account Types and Features ⚙️Standard Account Yes 📊ECN Account Yes 🌙Islamic Account Yes 🎮Demo Account Yes 👑VIP Account Yes 💵Minimum Deposit $10 USD / R185 ZAR 💱Base Currencies USD, ZAR ⚖️Leverage Options Up to 1:500 📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable) Variable 🔄Swap-Free Accounts No 🌐Account Currency Conversion Limited 🚨Margin Call Level 50% ❌Stop-Out Level 30% 🔄Hedging Allowed Yes ⚡Scalping Allowed Yes 🔁Copy Trading Support No 👥Social Trading Features No 💼Managed Accounts No Trading Conditions 🔍Average Spreads From 0.3 pips (ECN) 💲Commissions per Trade Yes (ECN account) 🔢Leverage Range Up to 1:500 🚀Execution Speed Fast 📊Order Execution Type STP/ECN 🔄Slippage Policy Market-based 📏Margin requirements Standard ⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders Yes 🔁Trailing Stops Yes 🕑Pending Orders Yes 🔽Partial Fills No information 🧾Dividend Adjustments No information 🌙Overnight Swap Fees Yes 📆Rollover Policy Yes 🛑Guaranteed Stop Loss No Trading Instruments 💹Forex Currency Pairs Yes (Major, Minor, Exotic) 🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver) Yes 📈Indices Yes 🌾Commodities Yes ⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas) Yes ₿Cryptocurrencies Yes 📉Stocks No 🗂️ETFs No 🏛️Bonds No 📜Futures Contracts No 🛡️Options Contracts No ⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference) Yes 🔣Swap on Trading Board Yes 🔀Leveraged Instruments Yes 🎯Micro-Lot Trading Yes, 💸Spread Betting No 🧺Currency Baskets No Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Methods Bank transfer, cards, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Methods Bank transfer, cards, e-wallets ⏱️Processing Time for Deposits Instant 🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals 1-3 business days 🚫Deposit Fees No 💵Withdrawal Fees No 🔢Minimum Deposit Amount $10 USD / R160 ZAR 📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount Varies 🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit No clear info 💱Supported Currencies USD, ZAR ₿Crypto Deposits & Withdrawals No 🏦Bank Wire Transfers Yes 💳Credit/Debit Cards Yes 📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Yes (Skrill, Neteller) 🏘️Local Payment Methods Yes (South Africa) Trading Platforms and Tools 💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 👩‍💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes 🖥️Proprietary Platform No 📱Mobile Trading App Yes, available for iOS and Android 🌐Web-Based Platform Yes, accessible via web browser 🤖Trading Bots No 🖧VPS Services No 🔌API Connectivity No 📉Charting Tools Yes 🧮Custom Indicators Yes 🧠Market Sentiment Analysis No 📩Trading Signals No 🏷️Advanced Order Types Yes ⚠️Risk Management Tools Yes 📅Economic Calendar Yes 📰Market News Feed Yes Customer Support 📞Support Channels Email, Live chat, Phone 🗨️Live Chat Availability Yes 📧Email Support Yes 📱Phone Support Yes 🌍Multilingual Support Limited ❓Help Center/FAQ Yes 👨‍💼Dedicated Account Manager No ⏲️Response Time (Live Chat) Moderate 🕒Response Time (Email) 24-48 hours ⭐Support Rating 4.5/5 based on user feedback Educational Resources and Support 🎥Webinars No 🏫Seminars No 📖Trading Tutorials Limited 📊Market Analysis Reports Yes 📚E-Books No 🎬Video Library No 📜Glossary No ❔FAQs Yes 🆕Beginner Guides No 🚀Advanced Trading Strategies No Partnerships and Programs 📋IB Program Yes 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 🏷️White Label Solutions No 🎁Partnership Rewards Yes 🏛️Institutional Solutions No 🔌API Partnership Yes 🤝Referral Program Yes Fees & Charges 💳Deposit Fees No 📤Withdrawal Fees No 💤Inactivity Fee Yes 🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps) Yes 💱Conversion Fees No clear info Market Research Tools 📅Economic Calendar Yes 📰Market News Yes, integrated into platform 📩Trading Signals No 🔧Technical Analysis Tools Limited 💭Sentiment Analysis No Additional Features 👥PAMM/MAM Accounts No 🔗Social Trading Platform No 🏆Trading Competitions No 🎁Loyalty Rewards Yes 👑Exclusive VIP Perks Yes Promotions & Bonuses 🎁Welcome Bonus No 💵Deposit Bonus No 🏅Trading Contests No 🌟Seasonal Promotions No 🎖️Loyalty Programs Yes User Experience & Reviews 🖥️User Interface Quality Intuitive and user-friendly interface 🔒Platform Stability Highly stable with minimal downtime 📱Mobile App Reviews Mostly positive, praised for smooth performance ⭐Overall User Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.2/5) 🌟Trustpilot Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.0/5) 😟Common Complaints Occasional withdrawal delays, customer support response time Mobile 📱Mobile App Name IFX Brokers Mobile Trader 🛠️Developer IFX Brokers Ltd. 📅Release Year 2020 💻OS Compatibility iOS, Android 🌐Languages Supported English, Spanish, French, Arabic, more 📈Trading Instruments Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Crypto 🔄Real-Time Data Yes, with live market updates 🛠️Charting Tools Advanced charting with multiple indicators 📊Order Types Supported Market, Limit, Stop, OCO orders 🚀Order Execution Speed Ultra-fast execution under 1 second 🔔Custom Alerts Yes, push and email notifications 🤝Beginner-Friendly Yes, with guided tutorials 🔐Security Features Two-factor authentication (2FA), encryption 🖥️Synchronization Seamless syncing across devices 💰Deposit and Withdrawal Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto 📝Account Types Accessible Standard, Pro, ECN, Raw, Islamic 🔄Switch Accounts Yes, with easy toggling 💬In-App Support 24/5 live chat, email, phone 📚Educational Resources Webinars, e-books, trading courses 🎯Watchlist Yes, customizable 🌙Dark Mode Available 🌐Social Trading No direct social trading features AI Trading Resources 🤖AI Integration Limited AI features 📊Data Analysis Yes, AI-assisted market analysis 📈Predictive Analytics No AI-driven predictive analytics 🛠️Customizable Strategies Yes, via trading bots & APIs 📉Risk Management Tools Stop-loss, take-profit, margin alerts 🧑‍🏫Trading Insights Basic market analysis available 🚀Execution Optimization Yes, with smart routing 🔄Portfolio Rebalancing No automated rebalancing 📚AI Tutorials Not applicable 🎥Video Demonstrations Yes, available on the website 🧑‍🤝‍🧑Webinars Yes, weekly sessions 🔍AI-Powered Search No 🌟Beginner-Friendly Yes, with simplified features 🖥️Platform Availability Web, Desktop, Mobile 📈Backtesting Capability Yes, for automated strategies 🛠️Strategy Builder Yes, via MT4/MT5 🔔Alerts and Notifications Yes, customizable 🔒Data Protection End-to-end encryption 👁️‍🗨️Transparency Regulated with clear fee structures Social Media Platformst 📘Facebook Yes, active page with updates 📷Instagram Yes, educational content and promos 🐦Twitter Yes, for market updates 💼LinkedIn Yes, company news and professional insights 🎥YouTube Yes, tutorial videos and webinars 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

IFX Brokers Customer Reviews

Valued customers of IFX Brokers provide a contradictory set of opinions that show both favorable and unfavorable reactions to their service.

Customers value the broker's interface simplicity as well as their competitive prices combined with multiple account choices.

Many highlight the ease of account setup and the availability of various trading instruments. Negative feedback from clients involves issues with withdrawal periods as well as inadequate support response times.

Although the broker builds a positive reputation, there are indications from user feedback on Trustpilot that service speeds and transparency need better development.

Research into brokers must become extensive since any potential trader should conduct it before funding an account.

Category Feedback 🌟 Spreads and Costs IFX Brokers offers competitive spreads, but the costs can vary depending on the account type and market conditions. Generally, it’s considered good. ⚡ Execution Speed Execution speed is generally fast, with minimal delays during market hours. Traders report quick order execution, especially in volatile markets. 💻 Platform Usability The platform is user-friendly, offering both desktop and mobile versions. However, some users mention a slight learning curve for beginners. 🛠️ Trading Tools IFX Brokers provides a solid set of trading tools, including technical analysis indicators, charting tools, and automated trading features. 📚 Educational Resources Offers basic educational materials such as tutorials and webinars. Some users feel more advanced resources would be helpful for seasoned traders. 🕒 Customer Support Customer support is responsive and available via live chat, email, and phone. Most reviews mention prompt and helpful responses. 🏦 Account Types Multiple account types are available, catering to both beginners and experienced traders. These include demo accounts and competitive margin options.

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Reviews generally highlight good performance and transparency, with users appreciating the analysis tools. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Traders mention a reliable trading experience, although some note occasional slippage and execution delays. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Mixed reviews, some traders praise customer service and platform usability, while others mention issues with spreads. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive feedback with a focus on ease of use and competitive spreads. Some complaints about customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mostly positive with users highlighting fast withdrawals and solid execution speed, though there are a few complaints. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Reviews range from satisfied to frustrated, with users commending the platform's functionality but mentioning some fee-related concerns. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Educational resources No USA clients A range of useful trading tools No FIX API trading MT4 & MT5 trading platforms 1:500 leverage

Conclusion Overall, IFX Brokers does offer a Sign-Up Bonus in the form of a 100% Deposit Bonus on first-time deposits and 100% on recurring deposits, subject to prevailing cumulative maximum bonus allowance.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus?

The IFX Brokers sign-up bonus is a promotional incentive offered to new clients who open and fund an account. It typically provides additional trading credit or cashback, helping traders increase initial capital and explore the platform with reduced personal financial risk exposure.

Who is eligible for the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus?

Eligibility for the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus is usually limited to new clients who successfully register, verify their identity, and meet deposit requirements. Existing users may not qualify, and regional restrictions or regulatory conditions can affect whether the bonus is available to you.

How do I claim the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus?

To claim the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus, you must register an account, complete verification, and make a qualifying deposit. Some promotions require entering a bonus code or opting in through the client portal before funding to ensure eligibility for the incentive.

Is a minimum deposit required to receive the bonus?

Yes, most IFX Brokers' sign-up bonuses require a minimum deposit before activation. The required amount varies depending on the promotion. Meeting this threshold ensures the bonus is credited and allows traders to access additional margin or trading credit tied to the offer.

Can I withdraw the sign-up bonus immediately?

No, the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus itself is typically non-withdrawable. However, profits generated from trading with the bonus may be withdrawn once specific trading volume requirements or conditions are met, depending on the broker’s terms and promotional structure.

What trading conditions apply to the bonus?

The IFX Brokers sign-up bonus comes with conditions such as minimum trading volume, time limits, and eligible instruments. Traders must meet these requirements before withdrawing profits, and failure to comply may result in the bonus or associated gains being forfeited.

Does the bonus affect trading risk?

Yes, the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus can reduce personal capital risk by providing additional margin. However, it may also encourage larger position sizes. Traders should manage leverage carefully, as losses can still occur despite the presence of bonus trading credit.

Are there any fees associated with the bonus?

The IFX Brokers sign-up bonus itself is generally free, but standard trading fees such as spreads, commissions, and swaps still apply. Traders should review all costs carefully, as these fees can impact profitability when using bonus funds in live market conditions.

How long is the bonus valid?

The IFX Brokers sign-up bonus is typically valid for a limited period, such as 30 to 90 days. Traders must meet all trading requirements within this timeframe, or the bonus and any associated benefits may expire or be removed from the account.

Can the bonus be combined with other promotions?

In most cases, the IFX Brokers sign-up bonus cannot be combined with other promotions unless explicitly stated. Brokers often restrict overlapping offers to prevent abuse, so traders should review the terms and conditions carefully before opting into multiple incentives simultaneously.