Hirose Financial UK Ltd is considered a reliable broker offering competitive trading conditions and access to multiple financial markets. It operates under regulation and provides traders with transparent pricing and advanced trading platforms. Hirose has a solid reputation in the industry with strong regulatory oversight and professional trading tools. It offers good leverage options, tight spreads, and reliable execution, giving traders a balanced overall experience.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FCA, FSA, and LFSA. ?️ 1026 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA , FSA , LFSA. Start Trading Read Review

🔍 Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit From ≈ $20 (USDT / card / e-wallet), $50 for bank transfer. 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus None officially listed. (No bonus info on site) 💸 Fees No commissions on forex & most markets; low swap fees; free deposits/withdrawals (bank transfer fee may apply). 📉 Spreads & Commissions Tight/low spreads, zero commission on most FX pairs. 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Multiple methods (USDT, cards, e-wallets); mostly free; international bank transfer fee may apply. 🖥️ Platforms MetaTrader 5 (desktop, mobile, web) for trading. 🛡️ Regulation Regulated by FSA (Japan), FCA (UK), Labuan FSA (Malaysia). 🔐 Trust Score Solid/Professional with long presence & strict regulators (implicit high trust). ⏱️ Payout Schedule 24-hour withdrawal requests accepted any time (processing varies by method). 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Hirose Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tight/competitive spreads No official sign‑up bonus Regulated by FCA, FSA & LFSA Limited product range vs larger brokers Low/minimum deposit requirements Withdrawal processing can vary MT5 platform available No proprietary trading platform Free deposits/low fees Not ideal for very beginner traders

Overview

Hirose Financial is a long-established global forex broker that has been operating since the early 2000s and focuses on providing low-cost trading conditions with tight spreads and fast execution.

It emphasizes strong regulatory compliance, maintaining licences in multiple regions to support a secure trading environment and clear client fund protection.

The broker also highlights customer satisfaction and competitive market pricing as core aspects of its service.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Primarily Live trading account; demo accounts available for practice. ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:500 on some markets (max varies by instrument). 📉 Spreads & Commissions Low spreads with no commissions on most forex trades. 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex pairs, metals (e.g., gold & silver), indices CFDs, and other markets. 🖥️ Trading Platforms MT5 with advanced tools and social/technical features. ☪️ Islamic (Swap‑Free) Accounts Available, offering swap‑free options on selected pairs. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Not clearly listed as free — VPS availability depends on platform/provider (not official free). 👥 Copy Trading Yes — social/copy trading supported via MT5 one‑click system. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Funds held segregated, transparent risk controls, fast execution. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by FCA (UK), FSA (Japan) & Labuan FSA (Malaysia).

Featured Offered

Hirose Financial offers traders a wide range of global markets, letting them trade major and minor forex currency pairs with competitive pricing and fast execution.

It also provides access to precious metals like gold and silver, cryptocurrency instruments, and CFD products including indices and other markets, all with tight spreads and professional trading conditions.

The broker emphasises advanced tools and flexible options so traders can diversify their strategies across different asset classes.

🔍 Aspect 🌟 Overall Rating Generally viewed as good/solid broker with strong regulatory backing and competitive trading conditions. 👏 Customer Satisfaction Many traders appreciate support and execution, and the group has historically ranked well in satisfaction, though some reviews note mixed experiences. 📞 Customer Service Support is reported as responsive and helpful, with multiple language options and support channels, though some users report delays or slow responses at times.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA , FSA , LFSA. Start Trading Read Review

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Limited or no meaningful user reviews specifically for Hirose; platform shows few broker ratings so feedback is sparse. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Some older community posts exist but coverage is mixed and many users view the site’s review credibility skeptically overall. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ No clear dedicated Hirose reviews; general platform feedback is unrelated to the broker. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Mixed insights from wider web — traders note competitive spreads and solid regulation, alongside occasional service comments. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Very limited reviews for Hirose UK; small sample shows a lower average score with mixed experiences. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Very limited reviews for Hirose UK; small sample shows a lower average score with mixed experiences. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆

Hirose Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for Hirose generally reflect a positive experience with the broker’s pricing and execution, with many traders noting competitive spreads and reliable order fills.

Some users appreciate the platform’s stability and regulatory oversight, though a few mention mixed feedback on customer support responsiveness.

Overall, sentiment tends to be more favorable among experienced forex traders who value low costs and solid trading conditions.

Safety and Security

Hirose places a strong emphasis on safety and security by operating under multiple well-known financial regulators, which helps ensure strict oversight and compliance with industry standards.

Client funds are held separately from the company’s operating capital, providing additional protection and transparency.

The broker also uses robust risk-management systems and encrypted technology to safeguard trading activity and personal information.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Licensed under strict authorities including the Japanese FSA, UK FCA, and Labuan FSA. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are kept separate from company funds to protect withdrawals and reduce risk. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance No official Lloyd’s insurance mentioned on the main site or safety pages. (Not confirmed) 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Hirose emphasizes solid capital adequacy and ongoing creditworthiness assessment as part of its safety standards. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Uses standard encrypted systems and secure login practices, though crypto-specific protections aren’t separately detailed. (Based on general security emphasis) 📈 Negative Balance Protection Not automatically provided unless specified in writing — clients must monitor margin closely. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Complies with audits, regulatory reporting, and compliance to maintain transparency under regulators.

How does Hirose protect my funds?

Hirose safeguards client funds by keeping them in segregated accounts separate from company operating capital, ensuring clear financial separation. It also adheres to strict regulatory requirements and robust risk-management practices to help protect traders’ assets and reduce exposure.

What regulations ensure Hirose’s security?

Hirose is overseen by multiple respected regulators, who enforce strict compliance standards. This includes periodic audits, capital adequacy rules, and client protection measures. Such regulatory oversight promotes transparency, trustworthy operations, and enhanced protection for traders’ accounts and data.

Hirose at a Glance

🔎 Broker’s Name 📍 Headquartered Japan (global services incl. UK & Malaysia) 📅 Year Founded ~2010 / group origins older ⚖️ Regulating Authorities Japan FSA, UK FCA, Malaysia LFSA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade US & Japan commonly restricted ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes (zero swap) 👍 Demo Account Yes – MT5 demo available 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes – institutional liquidity services available 📊 Managed Accounts Not clearly offered 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to ~300–500* 💰 Minimum Deposit ~USD 20 (via various methods) 💳 Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Card, USDT, E-wallets (varies) 💳 Withdrawal Options Same methods; 24/7 requests 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, Android, iOS (standard MT5 support) 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex pairs, CFDs, Metals, Crypto pairs* 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Japanese, Indonesian, Vietnamese* 👥 Customer Support Languages English & others (varies) 📆 Customer Service Hours Not explicit on site 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Hirose Account Types

Hirose offers different account types designed for retail and professional traders, typically including standard trading accounts with variable spreads.

Each account provides access to major markets and trading tools, with conditions depending on regulation and region.

Traders can choose accounts based on experience, capital size, and trading strategy preferences.

Standard Account

The Standard Account is designed for everyday traders who want simple pricing with competitive spreads.

It typically doesn’t charge commissions and suits beginners or casual traders seeking straightforward access to forex and CFD markets with lower entry requirements.

ECN Account

The ECN Account offers direct access to market liquidity with tighter spreads and possible commission charges.

This account type is ideal for active traders, scalpers, and those who want faster order execution and advanced pricing typically preferred by professional traders.

Demo Account

The Demo Account lets traders practise trading without risking real funds.

It provides virtual capital so beginners can learn the platform and strategies, while e

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA , FSA , LFSA. Start Trading Read Review

What account types does Hirose offer?

Hirose typically provides different account options designed for various trader levels, including standard trading accounts and professional-style accounts. Each account type may feature different leverage levels, spreads, and trading conditions to suit beginners and advanced traders. Availability depends on region and regulatory requirements.

Who is each account type suitable for?

Account types are designed for different trading needs. Beginner traders may prefer accounts with simpler pricing structures, while experienced traders may choose accounts offering tighter spreads and advanced tools. Selecting the right account depends on capital size, strategy, and risk tolerance.

How to Set Up a Hirose Account – Step by Step

Step 1: Register Online

Visit the official website and click on the account registration button.

Fill in your personal details accurately and choose the account type that matches your trading needs.

Submit the form to create your application profile.

Step 2: Verify Your Identity

Upload required verification documents such as proof of identity and proof of address.

This step ensures compliance with regulations and protects your account security.

Approval usually happens after documents are reviewed.

Step 3: Fund Your Account

Once verified, deposit funds using the available payment methods.

Check minimum deposit requirements and processing times before transferring money.

After funding, your account becomes ready for trading.

Step 4: Download Platform & Start Trading

Download MetaTrader or the supported trading platform and log in with your account details.

Configure charts, set risk management tools, and begin placing trades in live markets. Always start with proper strategy planning.

Hirose Fees and Spreads

Hirose charges trading costs mainly through spreads and, in some cases, commissions depending on the account type.

Spreads vary by market conditions and instrument liquidity.

Additional fees may include overnight swap charges and potential withdrawal fees, depending on the payment method used.

📈 Trading Fees Class Spread-based pricing: No separate commission on many retail accounts; spreads include the broker’s cost. Spreads on major pairs start from ~0.8 pips. Some ECN/RAW accounts may charge commission with tighter spreads. 💰 Required Min Deposit Typically starts at ≈ 20 USD or equivalent in your account currency. 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Most withdrawal methods are free; international bank transfers may incur ~106 MYR (~22 USD) from some regions/banks. Broker doesn’t charge extra fees but banks might. 💳 Deposit Fees Most deposit methods (e-wallets, cards, local transfers) are free; international bank transfers may have a third-party fee (≈106 MYR). 📝 Average Spread Typical spreads are floating: EUR/USD ~0.8 pips on best accounts; average spreads vary by platform and market conditions. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA , FSA , LFSA. Start Trading Read Review

What fees does Hirose charge?

Hirose earns revenue mainly through spreads and possibly commissions, depending on the account type. Additional fees may include overnight swap charges and inactivity fees. Traders should review the full fee schedule to understand total trading costs before opening positions.

How competitive are Hirose spreads?

Spreads vary by market conditions and account type, but are generally competitive in major forex pairs. Tighter spreads benefit active traders and scalpers. Costs may widen during high volatility or low liquidity periods.

Hirose Trading Platforms

Hirose supports popular platforms like MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, offering advanced charting and automated trading features.

These platforms allow traders to use expert advisors, technical indicators, and custom strategies.

They are available on desktop, web, and mobile devices for flexibility.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Desktop

Hirose’s MT5 Desktop platform is a professional trading solution with advanced charting tools, multiple timeframes, and 38 built-in indicators.

It also includes Depth of Market (DOM), pending order types, and algorithmic trading support, helping traders analyse markets and execute trades efficiently on Windows.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Mobile

The MT5 Mobile platform allows traders to access their Hirose accounts on iOS and Android devices.

It offers full trading functionality, including market orders, charting tools, and technical indicators, so you can monitor markets, place trades, and manage positions on-the-go.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Web Terminal

Hirose’s MT5 Web Terminal lets you trade directly from a web browser without downloading software.

It offers the core features of MT5, including real-time quotes, charts, and technical tools, making it easy to trade from any device with internet access.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA , FSA , LFSA. Start Trading Read Review

Which trading platforms does Hirose support?

Hirose supports popular platforms like MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. These platforms provide advanced charting tools, automated trading through Expert Advisors, and customizable indicators. They are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile devices.

Can I trade on mobile with Hirose?

Yes, traders can access their accounts through mobile trading apps supported by the platform. Mobile trading allows users to monitor markets, execute trades, and manage positions anytime from smartphones or tablets.

Hirose Deposit and Withdrawal

Deposits and withdrawals are processed through supported payment methods such as bank transfers and electronic payment systems.

Processing times vary depending on the method and regulatory requirements.

Traders should review minimum amounts and potential fees before initiating transactions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA , FSA , LFSA. Start Trading Read Review

What deposit methods are available with Hirose?

Hirose typically supports multiple deposit options, such as bank transfers and online payment methods. Available options depend on the region and regulation. Processing times vary based on the selected payment method.

How long do withdrawals take?

Withdrawal processing times depend on the payment method and verification status. Some withdrawals are processed within a few business days. Proper account verification ensures smoother and faster transaction processing.

Leverage

Hirose provides leverage depending on regulatory restrictions and account classification.

Leverage allows traders to control larger positions with smaller capital, increasing both potential profits and risks.

Traders should understand margin requirements and risk management before using high leverage levels.

Hirose vs Etoro vs XM – Comparison Table

📌 Feature ⚖️ Regulation FCA (UK), FSA (Japan/Labuan) – strong oversight FCA, CySEC, ASIC, others – top‑tier regulation FCA, CySEC, ASIC, DFSA & more – global regulation 💰 Minimum Deposit $20 USD $100 USD $5 USD 💸 Trading Fees Zero commission; spreads included (~0.8 pips EUR/USD) Spread-only; no commission on stocks/CFDs Spread-only or low-commission accounts possible 📉 Average Spread (EUR/USD) ~0.8 pips ~1.0 pips ~0.6 pips (Ultra-Low) 🔗 Leverage Up to 1:30 (varies by regulation) Up to 30:1 (retail) Up to 1000:1 (depending on entity) 🖥️ Platforms MT4, LION Trader Proprietary web & mobile platform MT4, MT5 🌐 Assets Available Forex & metals Forex, Stocks, ETFs, Crypto, Commodities Forex, CFDs on indices, stocks & commodities 👥 Copy/Social Trading Not available eToro CopyTrader feature Not available 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Mostly free; some international transfer fees $5 withdrawal + conversion fees Free in most cases 🌟 Best For Cost-efficient forex traders Beginners & social/copy traders Low spreads & diverse MetaTrader tools 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

Hirose offers research tools, including market analysis, trading insights, and technical updates to support informed decisions.

These resources help traders understand market trends and price movements.

Access to research materials may depend on the account type and platform used.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

Hirose has received recognition for its services, platform performance, and client support within the trading industry.

Awards reflect credibility and market reputation.

Recognition from industry bodies enhances trust among traders considering the broker.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Clients highlight professional guidance, clear communication, and strong market knowledge. Aristos is often praised for supporting traders with account setup and strategic advice. Many customers appreciate timely responses and a helpful approach to managing trading needs effectively. ⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Customers frequently mention excellent support and fast problem resolution. His assistance during onboarding and trading inquiries has been described as reliable and informative. Traders value the personal attention and structured guidance provided throughout their experience. ⭐ I have worked with many different… Clients sharing this feedback typically compare experiences with multiple account managers or brokers. Positive comments often focus on responsiveness, expertise, and overall service quality. Such reviews indicate consistency in professional support and client-focused service delivery.

Conclusion Hirose is a global online broker offering a range of trading platforms, competitive pricing, and access to forex, commodities, indices, and crypto markets. With regulatory oversight in key jurisdictions and support for both beginner and experienced traders, it’s a solid choice for those seeking flexible tools and diverse instruments. Prospective clients should always consider their trading goals and risk tolerance before choosing a broker.

Disclaimer

Trading with Hirose involves financial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Market volatility can lead to losses exceeding deposits, depending on leverage and strategy. Information provided is for educational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Traders should review official terms, regulations, and risk disclosures before opening an account.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What trading platforms does Hirose offer?

Hirose provides popular trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. These platforms support advanced charting, automated trading, and multiple order types for traders of all experience levels.

What markets can I trade with Hirose?

Traders can access forex pairs, indices, commodities, metals, and cryptocurrencies. The broker offers diverse instruments to help traders build diversified trading strategies across global markets.

What is the minimum deposit requirement?

The minimum deposit depends on the account type and region. Generally, Hirose offers competitive entry requirements to make trading accessible for beginners and active traders.

What leverage does Hirose provide?

Hirose offers flexible leverage options based on regulation and account type. Leverage allows traders to control larger positions with smaller capital, but it also increases risk.

Are there trading fees or commissions?

Fees include spreads and possibly commissions depending on the account. Costs vary by instrument and account type, so traders should review pricing before trading.

Is Hirose regulated?

Hirose operates under financial regulations in multiple jurisdictions. Regulation helps ensure client fund protection, transparency, and operational compliance with industry standards.

What deposit and withdrawal methods are available?

The broker supports various payment methods such as bank transfers and online payment solutions. Processing times and fees depend on the selected method.

Does Hirose offer demo accounts?

Yes, traders can open demo accounts to practice trading with virtual funds. Demo accounts help beginners learn platforms and test strategies risk-free.

Is customer support available 24/7?

Support availability depends on the region. Hirose typically provides customer assistance via email, phone, or live chat during business hours.

Who is Hirose suitable for?

Hirose is suitable for beginner and advanced traders who want access to multiple markets and professional trading tools. It caters to traders looking for platform flexibility and competitive trading conditions.