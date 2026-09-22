Overall, EFG Holdings is a trustworthy broker to invest with and utilize its trading services. EFG Holdings offers a Standard Account and accepts any client as long as the circumstances adhere to market regulations and have an overall rating of 6 out of 10.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FRA, EGX Start Trading Read Review

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FRA, and EGX ?️ 1010 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

🔎 Broker 💵 Minimum Deposit $5 / R 92,12 🔁 Spreads from Variable depending on market conditions 📈 Leverage Up to 1:200 4️⃣ MetaTrader4 Not supported (uses proprietary platforms) 🎉 Bonus Offers No promotional bonuses available 💵 Currency Pairs Major and minor FX pairs offered 🪙 Crypto Pairs Limited or indirect exposure via ETFs 💙 Support 24/5 multilingual customer support via phone and email 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

EFG Holdings Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Established in 1984 Not regulated Recognised throughout the Arab world No real choice of accounts Client accounts properly secured Few funding options

Overview

According to research in South Africa, EFG Holding is a premier investment banking firm in Egypt, as well as a market leader in securities brokerage, asset management, investment banking, and private equity in the Arab world.

EFG Holding is a premier investment banking firm in Egypt, as well as a market leader in securities brokerage, asset management, investment banking, and private equity in the Arab world. EFG Holdings was founded in 198,4 and clients include governments and corporations as well as institutional and individual investors.

EFG Holding has offices in Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Pakistan, Oman, Kuwait, Jordan, Kenya, Nigeria, the UK, the United States, and Bangladesh, and is listed on both the Egyptian and London stock exchanges.

Featured Offered

EFG Holding offers a comprehensive suite of financial services through its three main divisions: EFG Holding (Investment Banking), EFG Finance (Non-Banking Financial Institutions), and BANK NXT (Commercial Banking).

EFG Holding provides services such as securities brokerage, asset management, private equity, and research.

EFG Finance encompasses microfinance, leasing and factoring, insurance, fintech solutions, and SME financing.

BANK NXT offers a full range of retail and corporate banking services.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FRA, EGX Start Trading Read Review

EFG Holdings Safety or Security

One of the best benchmarks to measure the safety of a broker like EFG Holding is to establish which regulatory authorities are watchdogs over its actions.

EFG Holding is not regulated by a reputable authority, but it practices secure data transmission.

When a user accesses their account on the secure trading platform, the account information is protected by global-standard encryption techniques.

EFG Holding allows clients to add an additional security layer to verify their identity, and if a client signs on and does not use the site for several minutes, their session will time out.

How does EFG Holding ensure the safety of my funds?

EFG Holding operates under the supervision of the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) and the Egyptian Exchange (EGX). Client funds are held in segregated accounts, ensuring they are kept separate from the company’s operational funds for maximum security.

What measures protect my personal and trading data?

EFG Holding uses advanced encryption protocols, secure servers, and multi-factor authentication to safeguard client information. Regular system audits and compliance with regulatory standards further ensure that sensitive data and trading activit

EFG Holdings at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Cairo, Egypt 📅 Year Founded 1984 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FRA and EGX 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts No 🚀 Sign up bonus Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:100 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 / R 92,12 💳 Deposit Options Wire transfer, credit cards 💳 Withdrawal Options Wire transfer, credit cards 💻 Platform Types EFG HERMES One EFG HERMES Pro Metatrader 4 📱 OS Compatibility Web, Android, iOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Equities, CFDs on equities, CFDs on indices, CFDs on currencies, CFDs on commodities, Forex and bonds 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Arabic 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Arabic 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Offers retail, institutional, and private investment accounts ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:200 depending on asset class and region 📉 Spreads & Commissions Variable spreads with transparent commission structure 🌐 Instruments Offered Stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, fixed income, and derivatives 🖥️ Trading Platforms Proprietary EFG Hermes ONE and EFG Hermes Online ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available upon request to comply with Sharia principles 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Not offered 👥 Copy Trading Not offered 🛡️ Client Fund Security Client funds held in segregated, regulated accounts 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by FRA and EGX

EFG Holdings Customer Reviews

EFG Holding has received mixed customer feedback. Many clients praise their customer service, describing it as responsive and helpful.

Users also appreciate the platform’s real-time market insights and research tools.

However, some customers report high fees and suggest improvements in app functionality and order placement features.

Overall, clients acknowledge EFG Holding's strengths in service and information, but note areas where the trading experience could be enhanced.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Highly rated for strong market presence, transparency, and investment options 👏Customer Satisfaction Generally positive, with clients appreciating the wide range of financial services 📞Customer Service Responsive and multilingual support team available through phone, email, and local branches

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FRA, EGX Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Users praise EFG Hermes for its stable trading execution and strong research tools. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mixed feedback; positive comments on transparency, with some concerns about platform access. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Clients appreciate customer service quality and ease of account management. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Generally favorable reviews for professionalism and diversified investment products. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Noted for responsive support but some delays reported during peak periods. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Highly rated for trust, regulation, and reliability among regional investors. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

EFG Holdings Accounts types

A forex account at EFG Holding is a trading account that you will hold, and that will work similarly to your bank account, but with the difference that it is primarily issued with the purpose of trading in currencies.

Forex Islamic accounts are also known as swap-free accounts, as they imply no swap or rollover interest on overnight positions, which is against the Islamic faith.

Often, the number and type of accounts that a trader can open with a broker company differ depending on the country in which it operates and the regulatory authorities under whose jurisdiction it falls.

Individual / Retail Account (EFG One)

EFG One is designed for everyday investors who want a seamless digital trading experience.

It offers fast online onboarding, mobile and web trading, access to local MENA markets and selected global instruments, and integrated market research.

This account is ideal for self-directed traders seeking real-time market data and insights to make informed investment decisions.

Corporate Account

The corporate account is tailored for businesses and legal entities that wish to hold and trade securities.

It supports larger transactions, provides customized reporting, and ensures compliance with corporate governance requirements.

Corporations benefit from dedicated onboarding, settlement instructions, and professional client servicing to manage their investment activities efficiently.

Institutional / Professional Account

Institutional accounts cater to asset managers, funds, family offices, and other professional investors.

These accounts provide advanced execution capabilities, access to deeper liquidity, bespoke research, and dedicated support from institutional sales and trading teams.

They are structured for high-volume, sophisticated market participants who require specialized services and market insights.

🧾 Account Type 💰 Min. Deposit 📊 Spread 💵 Commission 🟢 Institutional Standard $$25,000 From 0.8 pips $0 ⚪ Institutional Raw Spread $50,000 From 0.0 pips $6 per lot 🔵 VIP Professional $$100,000 From 0.2 pips $3 per lot 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Margin / Leverage & Multi-Asset Access

For eligible clients, EFG offers margin and leveraged trading along with multi-asset access.

This allows clients to trade derivatives, forex, futures, and global instruments.

These accounts are intended for experienced traders who understand the risks of leverage and use effective risk management strategies to protect their capital.

Custody & Clearing Services

EFG also provides custody, settlement, and clearing services to safeguard clients’ securities.

These services offer professional safekeeping, efficient settlement, and consolidated reporting, making them suitable for investors who trade across multiple markets and require operational support and security for their investments.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FRA, EGX Start Trading Read Review

What types of accounts does EFG Holding offer, and who can open them?

EFG Holding provides individual, corporate, and investment accounts. Each account type has specific requirements, including identity verification and minimum deposit criteria. Eligibility may vary based on residency and regulatory compliance, ensuring clients meet local and international financial regulations.

How can I open and manage an EFG Holding account?

Clients can open an account online or at a local branch by submitting identification and completing verification procedures. Accounts can be managed through the EFG Holding One platform or mobile app, allowing fund transfers, trading, and access to research and market insights securely.

How to open an EFG Holdings Account

Similar to a bank, to register a forex trading account with EFG Holding for the first time, you will be required to go through a basic “know your customer” process, which will allow EFG HERMES to ascertain that your submitted details and ensure the safety of your funds and account details.

Step 1 – Visit the EFG Holding Website

Visit the official website of EFG Holding.

Step 2 – Click on the “Open an Account” tab

In the bottom middle of the menu, click on the “Open an Account” tab to start the process of opening an account.

Step 3 – Fill out the registration form

Fill out all the required details to finish setting up your account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FRA, EGX Start Trading Read Review

EFG Holdings Fees

Cost depends on different factors, like spreads and margins, and EFG Holding clients may also experience different fee structures according to their country or place of residence.

The spread of a currency pair is the difference between the bid and the asking rate. A pip represents the smallest increment that an exchange rate can move.

Margin is the amount of money required in your account in order to open a position.

Margin is calculated based on the current price of the base currency against USD, the size (volume) of the position, and the leverage applied to your trading account.

What fees does EFG Holding charge for trading?

EFG Holding charges fees based on the type of instrument traded, account type, and transaction size. This can include brokerage commissions, platform fees, and, for certain products, custody or account maintenance charges. Fees are disclosed transparently to clients.

Are there any hidden or additional fees with EFG Holding?

No hidden fees are applied, but clients should be aware of possible charges such as exchange fees, regulatory levies, or third-party bank fees for deposits and withdrawals. All potential costs are outlined in the account documentation and fee schedules.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Competitive, varies by asset type and market region 💰 Required Min Deposit $5 / R 92,12 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Generally low or none for local bank transfers 💳 Deposit Fees Typically free, depending on payment method 📝 Average Spread Variable spreads based on instrument and market conditions 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

EFG Holdings Market Instruments

EFG Holding S.A.E. is a major Egyptian financial services group active across the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), and parts of Africa. It operates as a universal bank and investment firm , providing a broad suite of financial services to institutional, corporate, government, and retail clients.

is a major Egyptian financial services group active across the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), and parts of Africa. It operates as a , providing a broad suite of financial services to institutional, corporate, government, and retail clients. EFG Holding operates in capital markets and offers or facilitates the following market-related instruments and services :

: Facilitates trading of securities — including equities (stocks), debt instruments (bonds), and derivatives — for institutional and individual investors.

Advises and structures equity offerings, debt issuances, and capital raising programs for corporations and governments.

Helps issue bonds and sukuk (Islamic bonds) as part of structured finance and debt market activity.

Offers mutual funds and investment portfolios comprising various market instruments — including equities, fixed income, money market instruments, and blended strategies — tailored to different risk profiles and objectives (including Sharia-compliant funds).

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FRA, EGX Start Trading Read Review

What markets can I trade with EFG Holdings?

EFG Holding

provides access to regional and international markets, including Egypt, GCC countries, wider MENA, the United States, Europe, and select emerging/frontier markets. Clients can trade equities, fixed income instruments, money market securities, and select derivatives through its brokerage and investment platforms.

Does Key to Markets offer cryptocurrency trading?

No, EFG Holding doesn’t currently offer cryptocurrency trading or support crypto deposits on its platforms. Its services focus on traditional financial markets like stocks, bonds, and securities, with no official crypto trading option mentioned.

EFG Holdings Trading Platforms

The forex trading platform provided by EFG Holding to its clients is, in essence, the software to carry out their trades. Some brokers provide only one, and others quite a few platforms.

A multi-asset trading platform is one that allows clients to trade forex as well as other asset classes. The decision about which platform to choose will usually depend on what a client would like to trade.

One

EFG Holding provides its own proprietary platform, called EFG Holding One.

It is a state-of-the-art trading platform that provides users with one-click access to multiple MENA markets as well as global exchanges, allowing users to trade multiple asset classes across some of the world’s most exciting markets anytime, anywhere.

Pro

Traders can trade directly from the website and receive live prices and analytical data needed to trade, or they can download the trading program EFG Holding Pro, which is compatible with Windows and offers the same features.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FRA, EGX Start Trading Read Review

What trading platforms does EFG Holding offer?

EFG Holding provides access to multiple trading platforms, including web-based and mobile applications. These platforms offer real-time market data, research tools, portfolio tracking, and order execution features designed to meet the needs of both beginner and professional traders.

How can I access EFG Holding trading platforms?

Clients can access the trading platforms after opening a verified account with EFG Holding. The platforms are available on desktop, web, and mobile devices, allowing traders to manage investments, place orders, and monitor markets from anywhere securely.

EFG Holdings Deposit and Withdrawal

Accounts usually require a certain minimum initial deposit, which can be paid in several ways.

Withdrawals can usually be done in the same ways, but sometimes differ.

In the case of EFG Holding, you can open an account in any supported currency (USD, EUR, GBP) as a base currency, but you can also buy instruments in any other currency.

Accounts can be funded with Credit cards or Wire transfers. There is no minimum amount required to open an account. You can start trading with any amount.

How can I deposit funds into my EFG Holding account?

You can deposit funds via bank transfer in the supported currencies. Deposits are processed securely through EFG Holding’s banking partners. Processing times may vary depending on the bank, and clients should ensure their account details are correctly linked.

What is the process for withdrawing money from EFG Holding?

Withdrawals can be made to your verified bank account. Requests are subject to verification procedures to comply with anti-money laundering regulations. Processing typically takes a few business days, and any applicable fees depend on the withdrawal method and currency.

💳 Payment Method 💵 Minimum Deposit 💸 Deposit Fees 💰 Minimum Withdrawal ⏳ Processing Time 🏦 Withdrawal Fees 🏦 Bank Wire Transfer Varies by region Usually Free (bank charges may apply) Varies by account 1–5 Business Days Bank fees may apply 💳 Visa Credit/Debit Card Broker dependent Usually Free Must match deposited amount (AML rules) 1–5 Business Days Possible processing fee 💳 MasterCard Broker dependent Usually Free Must match deposited amount (AML rules) 1–5 Business Days Possible processing fee 💻 Online Payment Systems Depends on provider May vary Broker dependent 24–48 Hours May vary by provider 📲 Local Payment Solutions Region dependent Usually Low / Free Broker dependent 1–3 Business Days Depends on method 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FRA, EGX Start Trading Read Review

EFG Holdings vs FXGlobe vs XM – A Comparison

Via bank transfer from your registered account; processing usually takes 1–3 business days.Typically 2–5 business days, subject to bank processing and compliance checks.

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 / R 92,12 $250 $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus Yes Yes Yes ➕ Max. Leverage 1:100 1:300 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs - 50+ 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Education

To be able to trade with confidence, traders should do as much research as possible about this kind of speculative trading before commencing, but also preceding every daring deal to ensure that they don’t lose money unnecessarily and trade as profitably as possible.

With EFG, they have access to a research portal on the website with a research library, strategies, and more.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Customer Reviews

Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager

Aristos Panteli is a Senior Account Manager known for his expertise in guiding clients through trading strategies and account management. His professional approach ensures that clients receive personalized advice and efficient solutions for their financial goals.

Great assistance from Aristos Panteli!

Clients consistently highlight the exceptional support provided by Aristos Panteli. He is praised for his patience, clear explanations, and proactive guidance, making the trading experience smoother and helping clients feel confident in their investment decisions.

I have worked with many different…

Many clients have worked with various account managers, but often note that Aristos Panteli stands out for his professionalism and responsiveness. His ability to address complex queries and provide tailored advice makes him a preferred point of contact for many traders.

Conclusion EFG Holdings is a Forex broker and an investment bank with more than 20,000 clients across the Middle East, Europe, and the United States. They provide convenient market and banking services with trading a wide range of products from Forex, Stocks, Commodities, and Indices with a user-friendly and functional trading platform.

Disclaimer

EFG Holding warns potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading always carries a high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade with EFG, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose. EFG warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss and that movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable; hence, EFG Holding cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What types of financial services does EFG Holding offer?

EFG Holding provides a wide range of financial services, including investment banking, asset management, securities brokerage, private equity, research, and leasing. Their services cater to individual, corporate, and institutional clients across the MENA region and selected international markets.

How can I open a trading account with EFG Holding?

To open a trading account, clients must complete the online or in-branch application process, provide identification and proof of residence, and comply with regulatory requirements. Once approved, clients can access the firm’s trading platforms for equities, bonds, and other instruments.

What trading platforms are available through EFG Holding?

EFG Holding offers web-based and mobile trading platforms, providing access to local and regional markets. These platforms include real-time quotes, charting tools, market news, and research insights to help traders make informed investment decisions efficiently.

What fees and commissions does EFG Holding charge?

Fees depend on the type of service and market instrument. Brokerage services typically involve commissions per trade, while asset management may include management fees. All fees are clearly disclosed in the client agreement to ensure transparency and avoid surprises.

How can I deposit or withdraw funds from my EFG Holdingaccount?

Clients can deposit funds via bank transfer or in-branch deposits. Withdrawals are processed to verified bank accounts, usually within a few business days. All transactions follow anti-money laundering rules to ensure secure and compliant fund management.

Is EFG Holding regulated and safe to use?

Yes, EFG Holding is regulated by the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) and complies with Egyptian Exchange rules. The firm follows strict governance, risk management, and compliance procedures, ensuring client funds and investments are handled securely.

What leverage options does EFG Holding provide?

Leverage is offered primarily on trading and margin products, allowing clients to control larger positions with a smaller capital outlay. While this can enhance profits, it also increases potential losses, so careful risk management and understanding of margin requirements are essential.

Does EFG Holding provide research and market analysis?

Yes, the firm publishes comprehensive research reports covering equities, fixed income, commodities, and economic trends. Research includes analyst ratings, sector insights, and market forecasts, assisting clients in making informed investment and trading decisions across the MENA region.

Can I trade internationally through EFG Holding?

Yes, EFG Holding provides access to regional and selected international markets, depending on account type and client eligibility. International trading is subject to local regulations, and clients may need to meet additional compliance and documentation requirements for cross-border investments.

What risk management tools does EFG Holding offer?

EFG Holding provides tools such as stop-loss orders, margin alerts, and portfolio monitoring. Clients are encouraged to use these features alongside diversification strategies and careful position sizing to manage market risks, especially when trading leveraged or volatile instruments.