A Forex One-Minute Strategy is a fast-paced trading approach designed for traders looking to capitalize on short-term price movements within the foreign exchange market. Using the 1-minute chart, traders aim to identify quick entry and exit opportunities by combining technical indicators, price action, and market momentum. Because trades are executed within minutes or even seconds, this strategy requires precision, discipline, and a broker with fast execution and low spreads.

Is a one-minute Forex strategy suitable for beginners?

A one-minute Forex strategy can be challenging for beginners because trades happen rapidly and require quick decision-making. New traders should first practice on demo accounts, understand risk management principles, and develop discipline before using real capital in volatile market conditions.

Why is broker selection important for a one-minute Forex strategy?

Broker selection is critical for one-minute trading because spreads, execution speed, and slippage directly affect profitability. Since traders target small price movements, slow order execution or high transaction costs can significantly reduce performance and impact overall trading consistency over time.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: What Is a Forex One-Minute Strategy?

How One-Minute Trading Differs From Other Timeframes

Advantages of One-Minute Forex Trading

Essential Requirements Before Using a One-Minute Strategy

Best Brokers for One-Minute Strategies

Complete One-Minute Trading Setup

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Best Forex 1 Minute Strategy - a Comparison

Best Forex 1 Minute Strategy - a Definition

A Forex 1-minute trading approach focuses on capturing small price movements over extremely short periods using the M1 chart timeframe. Unlike longer-term trading methods that may hold positions for hours or days, this style emphasizes quick entries and exits, often within seconds or minutes. Traders typically rely on technical indicators, price action patterns, trend confirmation, and market momentum to identify opportunities in rapidly changing market conditions. Due to the speed of execution required, successful one-minute trading often depends on strong discipline, effective risk management, and a broker capable of delivering low spreads and fast order execution.

Best Forex 1 Minute Strategy

IC Markets – Ultra-fast execution with tight institutional spreads Pepperstone – Strong execution speed for active Forex scalpers FP Markets – Competitive pricing with direct market access Tickmill – Low-cost trading designed for short-term traders Exness – Flexible conditions with fast execution infrastructure BlackBull Markets – ECN trading with deep liquidity access

1. IC Markets

IC Markets is widely regarded as one of the strongest broker choices for one-minute Forex strategies due to its institutional-grade liquidity, fast execution environment, and extremely tight raw spreads. The broker openly supports scalping and high-frequency trading with no trading restrictions, making it particularly attractive for traders using fast-entry strategies on M1 charts. For traders looking to capture small price movements repeatedly throughout the day, IC Markets provides an infrastructure designed for speed and precision.

Features

Category IC Markets ⭐ Features True ECN broker Tight spreads Institutional-grade liquidity Fast execution Supports scalping & hedging 🏛️ Regulation ASIC CySEC FSA 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 / ZAR 3,540 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.0 pips (Raw Spread Account) 💹 Commissions From $3.50 per lot per side (Raw Spread Account) 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No deposit fees Some payment providers may charge for withdrawals 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus No standard bonus, IC Markets focuses on tight pricing rather than promotions ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 live chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types Standard, Raw Spread (cTrader/MT4/MT5) 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 🔘 Products Offered Forex Commodities Indices Bonds Stocks Futures Cryptocurrencies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free unlimited demo accounts 💰 Spreads Raw spreads from 0.0 pips, Standard spreads from 0.6 pips 🚀 Bonus No deposit or trading bonuses offered 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP AUD 📙 Education Webinars Tutorials Trading guides Market analysis 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer Visa/Mastercard Skrill Neteller PayPal Crypto wallets 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts ZAR deposits converted to USD or other supported base currencies ☎️ South African Telephone Number Not direct, but global 24/7 phone support 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Super Low Spreads Commissions on Top ECN Execution Higher Minimum Deposit multiple tier-1 liquidity providers Risk of Slippage Scalper-Friendly Features Limited Educational Resources on Raw Spreads

Our findings

Our findings showed that IC Markets consistently stands out for traders focused on speed and efficiency. Its infrastructure is designed specifically for day traders, scalpers, and automated strategies, with raw spreads and deep liquidity built around short-term execution.

Why do many scalpers prefer IC Markets for one-minute trading?

IC Markets is popular among scalpers because it combines institutional-grade liquidity, low-latency execution, and raw spreads. For one-minute strategies where small price movements matter, lower costs and faster execution can significantly improve overall trade efficiency and consistency.

Is IC Markets suitable for Expert Advisors and automated trading?

Yes. IC Markets fully supports Expert Advisors, algorithmic trading, and high-frequency strategies. Its trading environment is designed for traders requiring stable infrastructure, fast order processing, and minimal restrictions for automated systems operating on lower timeframes.

2. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone is a popular choice among short-term traders and scalpers who rely on quick execution and active market participation. One-minute trading strategies demand rapid decision-making and low-latency execution, and Pepperstone places significant emphasis on supporting short-duration trading approaches. Its trading environment is well-suited for traders seeking multiple intraday opportunities on major currency pairs and volatile market sessions.

Features

Category Pepperstone ⭐ Features Razor & Standard accounts MT4/MT5 cTrader TradingView Social/copy trading (DupliTrade) Fast execution 🏛️ Regulation ASIC FCA CySEC DFSA CMA Kenya SCB 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD) Standard: $0 Razor: AU$200 / ZAR 2,500 📊 Average Spreads From Standard: 1.0 pips Razor: from 0.0–0.3 pips (EUR/USD 0.1 pips) 💹 Commissions From Standard: None Razor: $3.50 per lot per side (AU$7 round‑turn) 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Free via card PayPal Skrill Neteller $20 USD bank withdrawal fee $1 for some e-wallets 📊 Maximum Leverage South Africa: up to 1:400 International Pro: up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus Occasional Active Trader rebates No standard bonuses ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 live chat Email 👥 Account Types Standard Razor Islamic (Razor only) Demo 🔘 Products Offered Forex CFDs (indices, commodities, shares, cryptos) 1,200+ instruments 👍 Demo Account 30-day demo (extendable) $50k virtual funds 💳 Account Currencies USD GBP EUR AUD NZD JPY CHF CAD SGD HKD ZAR not offered 📙 Education Webinars MT4 courses Webinars Economic insights 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Options Bank transfer Credit/debit card PayPal Skrill Neteller 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not available 📝 Sign-up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA-regulated – suitable for South Africans No ZAR trading accounts Offers NBP for retail clients No bonuses or promotions Wide platform support: MT4, MT5, cTrader Limited product range compared to others Competitive spreads on Razor account Inactivity fees after 6 months

Our findings

Pepperstone traders can use a momentum-based M1 setup combining EMA 50, EMA 200, RSI, and price action confirmations. Its focus on low-latency infrastructure and support for active trading styles makes it a strong option for traders who rely on fast entries and exits throughout volatile sessions.

Why is Pepperstone considered strong for active Forex traders?

Pepperstone focuses heavily on execution quality and trading speed, making it attractive for active traders. Lower timeframe traders benefit from rapid order processing and strong platform integrations, particularly during volatile market periods where timing becomes increasingly important.

Does Pepperstone work well for short-term trading strategies?

Yes. Pepperstone supports scalping and short-duration strategies with infrastructure built around fast execution. Traders using one-minute setups often value responsive order execution and platform flexibility when entering and exiting multiple positions throughout trading sessions.

3. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets is well-suited to one-minute trading strategies because of its focus on competitive spreads, direct market access, and flexible platform options. Scalpers and active intraday traders often require efficient execution and low transaction costs, especially when placing multiple trades during a session. For traders implementing quick momentum or pullback strategies, FP Markets offers a trading environment built for active participation.

Features

Category FP Markets ⭐ Features True ECN pricing STP/ECN execution MT4/MT5 IRESS VPS AutoChartist VPS hosting 🏛️ Regulation ASIC CySEC FSCA SCB 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD) $100 / ZAR 1,950 📊 Average Spreads From Raw account from 0.0 pips (EUR/USD) Standard from 1.0 pips 💹 Commissions From Raw: $3 USD per side (≈ R58.50) Standard: commission-free 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees on deposits Withdrawals may carry bank charges (typically small) 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (regional/regulatory caps may apply) 🔥 Bonus Occasional deposit bonuses/promos for new clients ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 support via phone Live chat Email 👥 Account Types Standard Raw ECN IRESS (for advanced traders/investors) 📈 Leverage Forex up to 500:1 CFDs lower by asset type (e.g. indices 20:1) 🔘 Products Offered Forex (60+ pairs) Indices Commodities Shares Crypto CFDs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Unlimited MT4/MT5 demo with virtual funds 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP AUD CAD NZD SGD ZAR 📙 Education Webinars eBooks Video tutorials Market research 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards Skrill Neteller 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes, trading accounts in ZAR available ☎️ SA Telephone Number Not Available 📝 Sign-up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons 0.0 pip spreads on major pairs with ECN Raw account No FSCA regulation Regulated by ASIC and CySEC; global reputation Raw account requires $100 (ZAR 1,800) minimum deposit Accepts ZAR deposits via local bank transfer and Instant EFT Limited crypto offering Low Raw account commission - $6 round-trip per lot Bonus/promotions not available to SA clients

Our Findings

FP Markets stands out by balancing pricing, execution quality, and flexibility. Traders seeking direct market access and multiple platform choices may find it appealing, particularly if they want an environment suitable for both manual and algorithmic trading without overly complex conditions.

What makes FP Markets attractive for one-minute trading strategies?

FPMarkets appeals to active traders through competitive pricing, flexible platform choices, and direct market access. Traders executing multiple positions daily often value trading environments that balance execution quality with practical tools for lower-timeframe analysis.

Is FP Markets suitable for both manual and automated traders?

Yes. FP Markets supports manual and algorithmic trading approaches across multiple platforms. This flexibility allows traders to choose execution methods and strategies that align with individual trading styles, whether using indicators, Expert Advisors, or price action systems.

4. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill has built a reputation among active traders for providing low-cost trading conditions that align well with one-minute Forex strategies. Since M1 trading relies heavily on minimizing spread costs and maximizing execution quality, traders often favor brokers that can maintain tight pricing during high-volume sessions. Tickmill's infrastructure is frequently considered suitable for scalping and short-term execution-focused trading.

Features

Categories Details ⭐ Features Tight spreads, Ultra-fast execution, Low commissions, Negative balance protection, Free VPS 🏛️ Regulation FCA CySEC FSCA FSA LFSA 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) From $100/ ZAR 1,773 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.0 pips on Pro Account From 1.6 pips on Classic Account 💹 Commissions From $2 per side per lot (Pro Account) Classic Account is commission-free 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees charged by Tickmill Some payment providers may charge small transaction fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (depends on entity and instrument) 🔥 Bonus $30 Welcome Bonus, Occasional 10%–100% deposit bonuses Rebates Trading contests ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 multilingual live chat Email Phone support 👥 Account Types Classic Pro VIP 📈 Leverage Flexible, up to 1:500 depending on region and instrument 🔘 Products Offered Forex Indices Commodities Bonds Stock CFDs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free unlimited demo accounts available 💰 Spreads Variable Tightest on Pro/VIP Accounts (from 0.0 pips) 🚀 Bonus Welcome Bonus Deposit bonuses Rebates Contests 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP 📙 Education Webinars Video tutorials EBook Market analysis Trading tools 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank wire Credit/debit cards Skrill Neteller SticPay Crypto payments (varies by region) 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts No ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 10 590 3604 📝 Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Ultra-low spreads starting at 0.0 pips on EUR/USD (Raw account) $100 USD minimum deposit (ZAR 1,800) for Raw account Regulated by FSCA — local investor protection and oversight Limited non-FX instruments compared to larger brokers Accepts ZAR deposits via local bank transfer with no conversion fees Gold spreads may widen in low liquidity No deposit, withdrawal, or inactivity fees No cryptocurrency trading

Our Findings

Our review found that Tickmill appeals strongly to cost-conscious traders. For one-minute strategies where dozens of trades may be executed daily, keeping trading expenses low can have a meaningful impact on long-term profitability. Tickmill is often favored for maintaining a streamlined trading environment. For Tickmill users, a cost-efficient setup may include EMA crossover confirmation, support and resistance zones, and RSI filters to avoid false signals. Since M1 trading generates numerous trades, combining technical indicators with disciplined trade selection becomes essential.

Why do cost-conscious traders choose Tickmill?

Tickmill attracts traders focused on keeping trading expenses low. Since one-minute strategies can involve frequent entries and exits, lower transaction costs become increasingly important for maintaining profitability and reducing the long-term impact of cumulative trading expenses.

Is Tickmill good for high-frequency trading styles?

Tickmill can suit active trading approaches due to its focus on efficient execution and competitive pricing structures. Traders using frequent-entry systems often prioritize consistency and transaction efficiency when operating on highly active lower timeframes.

5. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness has become a preferred option for many short-term traders because of its flexible account structures, high execution capacity, and strong appeal among scalpers. One-minute Forex trading often involves rapid entries and exits where speed and market access play a critical role. Traders looking for high-frequency opportunities on major pairs and gold frequently use Exness for fast-paced trading environments.

Feature Table

Category 🏛️ Regulation FSCA FCA CySEC FSA 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 / ZAR 180 📊 Average Spreads From Standard / Standard Cent: from 0.3–0.7 pips Raw Spread: fixed 0.0 pips + commission Zero Account: from 0.0 pips on 30+ pairs most of the day Pro: from 0.1 pips 💹 Commissions From Standard / Cent / Pro: No commission Raw Spread: $3.50 per side ($7 round trip) per lot Zero Account: from $0.20 per lot per side (varies by instrument) 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Zero fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to unlimited (conditions apply for balances under $5,000) 🔥 Bonus Occasional promotions ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support Live chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types Standard Standard Cent Raw Spread Zero Pro 📈 Leverage Flexible Tiered up to unlimited 🔘 Products Offered Forex Metals Crypto Energies Indices Stocks 👍 Demo/Practice Account Yes 💰 Spreads Standard: ~0.3–0.7 pips, no commission Raw Spread: fixed 0.0 pips + $7/lot round trip Zero Account: 0.0 pips most of the day, low commission Pro: from 0.1 pips, no commission 🚀 Bonus No Traditional Bonuses 💵 Account Currencies USD ZAR EUR GBP 📙 Education Webinars Market news Analysis Trading tools 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Instant local bank transfer Cards E-wallets Crypto Regional methods 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes, ZAR accounts available ☎️ South African Telephone Number +35725030959 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by FSCA, FCA, CySEC; local ZAR accounts; instant withdrawals 24/7 South African clients onboarded via offshore entity, local regulation less direct Very low minimum deposit (~$10 / ZAR 190) and tight spreads from 0.0–0.3 pips Educational content limited; few bonuses or passive investment options Supports high leverage up to unlimited/1:2000 (FSCA capped) Some negative community feedback around technical reliability and support delays Negative balance protection and broad instrument coverage including ZAR‑quoted pairs No cTrader or copy‑trading platforms; only MT4/MT5

Our Findings

Exness distinguishes itself through account flexibility and trading accessibility. Traders who prioritize flexible leverage structures and a platform suited to rapid trading conditions may find it beneficial, especially for active intraday trading approaches where responsiveness matters. Exness traders can focus on a momentum strategy using EMA 50, EMA 200, VWAP, and RSI to identify trend continuation opportunities. This setup may work particularly well on volatile pairs and fast-moving assets where quick execution is critical.

Why is Exness frequently used by active intraday traders?

Exness offers flexible trading conditions and supports fast-paced market participation. Traders executing short-term strategies often value account flexibility and responsiveness, particularly when trading highly active sessions or volatile instruments that require quick order execution.

Can Exness handle frequent one-minute trade execution?

Yes. Exness is designed to support active trading environments with infrastructure capable of handling rapid order flow. This becomes valuable for traders entering multiple trades throughout a session using momentum or lower-timeframe strategies.

6. BlackBull Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FMA, FSA Start Trading Read Review

Features

BlackBull Markets is increasingly recognized among traders using one-minute and scalping strategies due to its emphasis on ECN-style execution and access to deep liquidity. In lower timeframes where every pip and millisecond matters, execution quality becomes a major factor in overall performance. For traders aiming to capitalize on rapid market movements, BlackBull Markets provides an environment that supports active trading styles.

Category Details ⭐ Features ECN execution VPS API & copy trading, Wap‑free accounts 🏛️ Regulation FMA FSA FSCA 💰 Minimum Deposit Standard: $0 Prime: $2 000 / ZAR 39 000 Institutional: $20 000 / ZAR 390 000 📊 Average Spreads From Standard: 0.8 pips Prime: 0.1 pips Institutional: 0.0 pips 💹 Commissions From Standard: commission‑free Prime: $6/lot round‑turn Institutional: $3/lot round‑turn 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees Deposits free; withdrawals $5 USD each 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 across all account types 🔥 Bonus No current bonuses or promos noted ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 support, Live chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types ECN Standard ECN Prime ECN Institutional Islamic/demo available 📈 Leverage Same as ‘Maximum Leverage’ (1:500) 🔘 Products Offered Forex (60+ pairs) CFDs on indices Shares (26 000+ via IB) Commodities Cryptos 👍 Demo / Practice Account MT4/MT5 demo 30‑day $100 k Extendable 💰 Spreads Std: 0.8 pips Prime: 0.1 pips Inst: 0.0 pips (raw) 🚀 Bonus None available 💵 Account Currencies USD ZAR EUR GBP 📙 Education Webinars Video tutorials Market updates 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Bank wire Cards e‑wallets Crypto Min deposit $1–50 by method 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Supported as base currency ☎️ South African Telephone Number Not available 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Institutional-grade raw spreads from 0.0 pips Prime account for best spreads requires higher deposit ECN order routing with deep liquidity $3 commission per side for raw accounts VPS hosting keeps execution fast Spreads widen during news releases Tight spreads on major pairs No fixed spread option available

Our Findings

BlackBull Markets stood out for its emphasis on ECN-style execution and liquidity access. For traders targeting very small market movements on M1 charts, access to institutional-style conditions and strong execution quality can provide an advantage when timing entries and exits. BlackBull Markets traders can build a setup around price action, EMA trend direction, and volume confirmation while using the M5 chart to validate broader market structure. Precise timing and liquidity-focused sessions can help optimize lower-timeframe entries.

What makes BlackBull Markets different from traditional brokers?

BlackBull Markets emphasizes ECN-style execution and institutional liquidity access. Traders operating on one-minute charts often seek trading environments where execution quality and pricing efficiency can help reduce friction during frequent short-term transactions.

Is BlackBull Markets suitable for lower-timeframe traders?

Yes. Lower timeframe traders often prioritize liquidity and order execution consistency. BlackBull Markets focuses on providing trading conditions aimed at supporting active strategies where timing precision and efficient market access can influence overall trading performance.

Conclusion Choosing the right broker can make a meaningful difference when implementing a Forex one-minute strategy, as lower timeframes place greater demands on execution speed, spread costs, and overall trading conditions. Throughout our comparison, each broker demonstrated unique strengths, from institutional-grade liquidity and ECN execution to flexible account structures and cost-efficient pricing models. While one-minute trading can create numerous opportunities, success ultimately depends on more than broker selection alone. Traders should combine disciplined risk management, well-defined entry rules, higher timeframe confirmation, and a structured trading setup to filter market noise and improve consistency. The most effective approach is selecting a broker whose infrastructure aligns with your specific trading style, whether focused on scalping, automation, rapid execution, or lower trading costs. No single broker will suit every trader. Testing strategies through demo environments, refining setups, and evaluating execution performance over time can help determine which trading environment delivers the best results for your one-minute trading objectives.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is a one-minute Forex strategy profitable?

A one-minute Forex strategy can be profitable when supported by strong risk management, disciplined execution, and favorable market conditions. Since profits often come from small price movements, consistency and minimizing trading costs play a larger role than attempting large gains.

Which currency pairs work best for one-minute trading?

Highly liquid pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and GBP/JPY are commonly preferred. Many traders also use Gold due to its volatility. Higher liquidity often means tighter spreads, faster execution, and cleaner price action during active trading sessions.

What is the best time to trade a one-minute strategy?

London and New York trading sessions are generally considered the strongest periods because market participation and liquidity increase significantly. Higher activity can create more reliable movements and opportunities compared to slower market conditions or low-volume sessions.

How many trades should I take per day?

Trade quantity depends on market quality rather than fixed numbers. Many experienced traders focus on a few high-probability setups daily instead of entering every opportunity. Limiting trades can reduce emotional decisions and help maintain overall trading discipline.

Which indicators work best for one-minute trading?

Traders commonly use EMA 50, EMA 200, RSI, VWAP, Volume indicators, and price action confirmations. Combining trend analysis with momentum signals and higher timeframe confirmation can help reduce false entries and improve decision-making during volatile market conditions.

Is one-minute trading suitable for beginners?

One-minute trading can be difficult for beginners because decisions occur rapidly and market fluctuations are frequent. New traders often benefit from practicing on demo accounts first and developing strong risk management habits before trading real market conditions.

Why are spreads important in one-minute trading?

Since one-minute traders often target relatively small movements, spreads can significantly affect profitability. Wider spreads increase trading costs and may reduce reward potential, making low-spread brokers particularly important for maintaining efficiency over multiple daily trades.

Should I use MT4, MT5, or cTrader for M1 trading?

Platform choice depends on trading preferences and tools required. MT4 remains popular for Expert Advisors, MT5 offers expanded functionality, and cTrader provides advanced charting and execution features often appreciated by active short-term and scalping traders.

How much should I risk per one-minute trade?

Many traders risk between 1% and 2% of their account equity per position. Lower risk exposure helps preserve capital during losing periods and allows traders to maintain consistency without significant account drawdowns from short-term market volatility.

Should I avoid trading news events on M1 charts?

Yes. Major events such as interest rate decisions, Non-Farm Payrolls, CPI releases, and central bank announcements can create unpredictable price spikes. Sudden volatility often increases slippage and makes short-term trade execution significantly more difficult for M1 traders.