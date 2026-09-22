Sofort Payment Forex Brokers use Sofort, which is an online direct payment service through which traders can fund their forex trading accounts by using their online banking details. Sofort forms part of the Klarna group, and the Klarna Group company was founded over 15 years ago.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: What is Sofort and how does it work in Forex trading?

Why traders use Sofort for deposits and withdrawals

Who are the 5 Best Sofort Payment Forex Brokers

Key features to look for in a Sofort-compatible broker

Advantages and disadvantages of using Sofort

How to deposit and withdraw funds using Sofort

Safety, transaction fees, and processing times explained

Tips for choosing the right Sofort Forex broker

Common mistakes traders should avoid

Final thoughts on the best Sofort-supported Forex brokers

5 Best Sofort Payment Forex Brokers

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What Is Sofort?

Sofort is a European online payment method that works like a direct bank transfer, but smarter. Instead of manually typing in the recipient's details, account numbers, and amounts, Sofort pre-fills all of that for you automatically, so you just review and confirm. No card details, no e-wallet, no third party holding your money, just a clean, direct line from your bank account to wherever you're sending funds.

5 Best Handpicked Sofort Payment Forex Brokers Revealed:

☑️ XM – Best for Bonuses & Beginner-Friendly Trading ☑️ HFM – Best for Account Variety & Fast Deposits ☑️ Capital.com – Best for User-Friendly Trading Platform ☑️ ActivTrades – Best for Tight Spreads & Professional Trading ☑️ FP Markets – Best for ECN Trading & Low-Cost Execution

1. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

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XM is one of the brokers that traders often look at when they want fast and simple Sofort payments without dealing with long banking delays. The deposit process is pretty straightforward, which honestly makes a big difference for beginners who don’t want complicated payment setups just to fund a trading account.

Pros and Cons

Is XM a regulated Forex broker?

Yes, XM is regulated by several financial authorities, including CySEC, ASIC, DFSA, and FSC, offering client fund protection and negative balance protection.

What trading platforms does XM offer?

XM supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), WebTrader, and the XM mobile trading app for desktop and mobile trading.

2. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

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Using Sofort with HFM is honestly pretty straightforward. That’s probably why a lot of traders like it. You fund the account, the money usually reflects fast, and you can get into trades without sitting around waiting forever for bank processing. For people in Europe, especially, Sofort just feels easier than dealing with traditional bank wires.

Pros and Cons

What is HFM Forex Broker?

HFM is a global Forex and CFD broker that provides trading in Forex, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. It offers MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, multiple account types, and is regulated in several jurisdictions, including FCA, CySEC, and FSCA. It is known for competitive spreads, fast execution, copy trading options, and access to both beginner and advanced trading tools.

Is HFM a safe and reliable broker?

Yes, HFM is generally considered a regulated and established broker with years of operation and millions of client accounts worldwide. It operates under strict regulatory frameworks and offers features like segregated client funds, negative balance protection, and risk management tools. However, like any Forex broker, trading involves risk, and conditions can vary depending on the entity and region.

3. Capital.com

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, CMA, and SCB Start Trading Read Review

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Capital.com feels a bit different from a lot of traditional Forex brokers. The whole platform is cleaner, easier to navigate, and honestly less intimidating when you first open it. For traders using Sofort or other instant banking-style payment methods, simplicity matters. Deposits are quick, the funding process is straightforward, and you’re not digging through a complicated client portal trying to figure things out.

Pros and Cons

What is Capital.com?

Capital.com is a global Forex and CFD trading broker founded in 2016. It allows traders to speculate on price movements of assets like Forex pairs, stocks, indices, and commodities.

Is Capital.com safe and regulated?

Yes, Capital.com is considered a well-regulated broker, operating under multiple top-tier financial authorities, including the FCA (UK), CySEC (EU), and ASIC (Australia).

4. ActivTrades

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, CSSF Start Trading Read Review

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ActivTrades stands out more for its trading conditions than flashy promotions, and that’s honestly why a lot of experienced traders like it. The broker supports Sofort payments for faster deposits, which makes funding an account feel pretty smooth if you’re based in Europe.

Pros and Cons

What is ActivTrades?

ActivTrades is a global Forex and CFD broker founded in 2001, offering trading across Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, bonds, and cryptocurrencies. It provides access to platforms like MT4, MT5, TradingView, and its own ActivTrader platform. The broker is known for tight spreads, fast execution, and strong regulation, serving traders in over 140 countries.

Is ActivTrades a safe and regulated broker?

Yes, ActivTrades is considered a well-regulated broker with oversight from multiple financial authorities, including the FCA (UK), SCB (Bahamas), CMVM (Portugal), and FSC (Mauritius).

5. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

FP Markets feels more geared toward traders who care about execution speed and low spreads, but the payment side is actually pretty smooth, too. The broker supports a wide range of funding methods, including online banking solutions and fast deposits through options like Skrill, Neteller, cards, crypto, and local banking systems. For traders looking for Sofort-style payment convenience, that fast funding experience is a big plus because you can usually get money into the account without sitting around waiting forever for bank processing

What is FP Markets?

FP Markets is an Australian-based Forex and CFD broker founded in 2005, offering trading on Forex, shares, indices, commodities, ETFs, bonds, and cryptocurrency CFDs. The broker is known for its ECN pricing, fast execution speeds, and advanced trading platforms, including MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView.

Is FP Markets safe and regulated?

Yes, FP Markets is generally considered a regulated and trusted broker. It operates under multiple regulatory entities, including ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Europe), FSCA (South Africa), and FSA (Seychelles). Client funds are held in segregated bank accounts, and the broker offers negative balance protection.

Conclusion Sofort by Klarna is indeed a safe and secure choice, with PIN and TAN codes and account details never being made public. The payment form is also known to make use of state-of-the-art encryption technology.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sofort in Forex trading?

Sofort is an online banking payment method that lets traders deposit money directly from their bank account into a Forex trading account. A lot of traders like it because it’s fast, simple, and doesn’t require using a credit card or a separate e-wallet. Deposits are usually processed almost instantly, which means you can fund your trading account and start trading without sitting around waiting for long bank transfer delays.

Are Sofort deposits instant with Forex brokers?

Most of the time, yeah. Sofort deposits are normally processed very quickly compared to traditional bank wires. With many Forex brokers, the funds show up in your trading account within minutes, although it can still depend on the broker’s processing system and your bank.

Which Forex brokers support Sofort payments?

Some of the better-known Forex brokers connected to Sofort or similar fast online banking payment systems include XM, HFM, FP Markets, Capital.com, and ActivTrades. Payment availability can still change depending on your country and broker entity, though.

Is Sofort safe for Forex trading deposits?

Generally, yes. Sofort uses encrypted online banking systems and is widely used across Europe for secure payments. The bigger thing traders should focus on is whether the Forex broker itself is properly regulated. Using brokers regulated by authorities like the FCA, ASIC, or CySEC adds another layer of protection.

Do Forex brokers charge fees for Sofort deposits?

A lot of brokers advertise free deposits through Sofort or online banking methods, but it’s still smart to double-check the payment section before depositing. Sometimes the broker covers the fee, while your bank may still apply conversion or transaction costs depending on your currency.

Can you withdraw using Sofort?

That depends on the broker. Some brokers allow withdrawals back through the same payment method, while others may require withdrawals through bank transfer or another verified method because of anti-money laundering rules. It’s pretty common for brokers to ask traders to withdraw to the original funding source first.

Why do traders prefer Sofort payments?

Mostly because it feels quick and convenient, you don’t need to enter long card details every time, and deposits are usually faster than traditional bank wires. Traders who want to react quickly to the market often prefer payment methods that get funds into the account immediately instead of waiting days.

Is Sofort available worldwide?

Not really. Sofort is mainly used in Europe and is especially popular in countries like Germany, Austria, Belgium, and Switzerland. Traders outside supported regions may not see Sofort listed as a payment option on Forex brokers.

Do beginner traders use Sofort?

Definitely. A lot of beginner traders prefer Sofort because the process feels familiar — it works directly through online banking instead of crypto wallets or more complicated payment systems. For someone opening their first Forex account, simplicity matters quite a bit.

What should traders check before using Sofort with a Forex broker?

The big things are regulation, withdrawal rules, and processing times. Fast deposits are great, but traders should still check if the broker is regulated, whether withdrawals are easy, and if there are hidden fees or verification requirements before funding the account.