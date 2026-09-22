10 Best Forex Brokers Supported by TradingView have been revealed. Who are the BEST TradingView Forex Brokers for traders in South Africa and globally? These Forex brokers have perfected the integration between advanced charting, trading execution, and the TradingView ecosystem. Professional and beginner-friendly, this is a must-read overview of the Best Forex Brokers with TradingView support to date, including the most trusted TradingView-compatible Forex brokers in 2026.

In this in-depth guide, you'll learn: Top Forex Brokers supported by TradingView in 2026

Best brokers for TradingView Forex trading

Most trusted TradingView-compatible Forex Brokers

Forex brokers integrated with TradingView for advanced charting

Best TradingView-supported brokers for beginners and professionals

How to trade Forex on TradingView with leading brokers

What Forex Brokers are supported by TradingView?

supported by TradingView are regulated brokers that integrate directly with the TradingView platform, allowing traders to analyse markets, place trades, and manage positions using TradingView’s professional charting interface. These TradingView Forex Brokers provide access to Forex pairs, indices, commodities, shares, and cryptocurrencies while offering advanced charting tools, technical indicators, trading alerts, and seamless order execution directly through TradingView charts. Important: Trading leveraged Forex and CFD products involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all traders. Always ensure the broker is properly regulated and that you understand the risks involved before trading.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

10 Best Forex Brokers Supported by TradingView (2026)

Best Forex Brokers Supported by TradingView at a Glance Best for low spreads: IC Markets

IC Markets Best for advanced TradingView integration: Pepperstone

Pepperstone Best for beginner traders: AvaTrade

AvaTrade Best for professional traders: FP Markets

FP Markets Best for fast execution: BlackBull Markets

BlackBull Markets Best for multi-asset trading: IG

10 Best TradingView Forex Brokers Comparison Table

Why Use Forex Brokers with TradingView?

has become one of the world’s most popular trading platforms thanks to its advanced charting tools, clean interface, social trading features, and extensive technical analysis capabilities. Using Forex brokers integrated with TradingView allows traders to access professional-grade charts, automate market analysis, create alerts, and execute trades directly from TradingView without switching between platforms. This improves efficiency, speed, and overall trading workflow for Forex traders.

1. Pepperstone ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone is one of the most recognised Forex brokers with TradingView integration, offering seamless connectivity between its trading accounts and TradingView’s advanced charting ecosystem.

The broker is widely respected for low spreads, ultra-fast execution, and support for algorithmic and professional Forex trading strategies.

Pepperstone supports multiple trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView, making it a flexible option for traders of all experience levels.

Its direct TradingView integration allows traders to execute Forex trades directly from TradingView charts using live market pricing and advanced technical analysis tools.

Why Use Pepperstone with TradingView:

Industry-leading TradingView integration with fast execution speeds and low latency.

Trusted by professional Forex traders for scalping, day trading, and algorithmic trading strategies.

Competitive spreads across major Forex pairs and CFD instruments.

Strong regulation and global reputation within the online trading industry.

One of the best brokers for TradingView Forex trading, thanks to its technology-focused infrastructure.

Best for: TradingView integration and professional Forex trading

TradingView integration and professional Forex trading Trading platforms: TradingView, MT4, MT5, cTrader

TradingView, MT4, MT5, cTrader Key features: Low spreads, fast execution, advanced charting, Forex CFDs, algorithmic trading

2. IC Markets

IC Markets is one of the most popular TradingView Forex Brokers globally, known for institutional-grade liquidity and ultra-tight spreads.

The broker provides seamless TradingView connectivity, allowing traders to execute Forex trades directly through TradingView charts and layouts.

IC Markets is particularly favoured by scalpers, high-frequency traders, and algorithmic traders who require low-latency infrastructure.

The broker offers access to Forex, indices, commodities, bonds, and cryptocurrency CFDs through multiple trading platforms.

Why Use IC Markets with TradingView:

Institutional liquidity and extremely competitive spreads on major Forex pairs.

Excellent execution quality for high-volume and active traders.

Advanced TradingView chart integration with live trading functionality.

Widely recognised as one of the best TradingView-supported brokers for scalping strategies.

Best for: Low spreads and high-frequency trading

Low spreads and high-frequency trading Trading platforms: TradingView, MT4, MT5, cTrader

TradingView, MT4, MT5, cTrader Key features: Raw spreads, ECN execution, institutional liquidity, Forex CFDs

3. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets is a globally regulated Forex broker with strong TradingView support and access to deep liquidity pools.

The broker combines advanced charting through TradingView with competitive pricing and multi-asset trading opportunities.

FP Markets is highly regarded among traders seeking fast execution and sophisticated trading tools.

Its TradingView integration allows traders to manage positions directly from TradingView charts with professional technical analysis tools.

Why Use FP Markets with TradingView:

Excellent combination of pricing, execution speed, and TradingView functionality.

Strong support for technical analysis and advanced Forex trading strategies.

Competitive spreads across Forex and CFD instruments.

Best for: Professional Forex traders and CFD trading

Professional Forex traders and CFD trading Trading platforms: TradingView, MT4, MT5, cTrader

TradingView, MT4, MT5, cTrader Key features: ECN pricing, advanced charts, low spreads, deep liquidity

4. BlackBull Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FMA, FSA Start Trading Read Review

BlackBull Markets is a technology-focused Forex broker integrated with TradingView for advanced chart trading.

The broker is known for fast execution, ECN trading conditions, and strong infrastructure for active traders.

BlackBull Markets provides access to Forex, commodities, indices, shares, and crypto CFDs.

Its TradingView integration enables traders to execute directly from charts while accessing professional indicators and layouts.

Why Use BlackBull Markets with TradingView:

Ultra-fast execution infrastructure designed for active Forex traders.

Excellent TradingView compatibility with ECN-style pricing.

Strong range of tradable CFD instruments and Forex pairs.

Best for: Fast execution and ECN trading

Fast execution and ECN trading Trading platforms: TradingView, MT4, MT5

TradingView, MT4, MT5 Key features: ECN execution, TradingView chart trading, Forex CFDs, low latency infrastructure

5. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill is a globally recognised Forex broker with strong TradingView compatibility and highly competitive Forex spreads.

The broker is especially popular among professional traders looking for precision execution and low-cost trading conditions.

Tickmill provides access to Forex, stock indices, commodities, bonds, and cryptocurrency CFDs.

Its integration with TradingView enables traders to combine professional-grade charting with direct market execution.

Why Use Tickmill with TradingView:

Very low Forex spreads and commission-based ECN accounts.

Reliable execution speeds suitable for active trading strategies.

Professional TradingView charting combined with deep liquidity access.

Trusted by traders seeking efficient Forex execution and technical analysis tools.

Best for: Low-cost Forex trading and scalping

Low-cost Forex trading and scalping Trading platforms: TradingView, MT4, MT5

TradingView, MT4, MT5 Key features: Raw spreads, low commissions, ECN trading, TradingView support

6. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG is one of the largest multi-asset trading providers globally and offers direct TradingView integration for advanced chart trading.

The broker provides access to thousands of markets, including Forex, shares, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

IG is highly regulated and widely trusted among retail and professional traders worldwide.

Its TradingView functionality allows traders to access advanced charting and execute trades from a single interface.

Why Use IG with TradingView:

Exceptional range of tradable markets and CFD products.

Strong regulatory reputation and investor protection.

Powerful TradingView integration for multi-asset traders.

Excellent research, education, and trading tools.

Best for: Multi-asset trading and market research

Multi-asset trading and market research Trading platforms: TradingView, IG Platform, MT4

TradingView, IG Platform, MT4 Key features: Thousands of markets, advanced charting, strong regulation, professional tools

7. FXPro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FXPro is a globally recognised Forex and CFD broker offering advanced TradingView chart integration.

The broker is known for fast execution, institutional pricing, and extensive platform support.

FXPro provides access to Forex pairs, indices, metals, futures, and cryptocurrency CFDs.

TradingView compatibility enhances technical analysis capabilities for active traders.

Why Use FXPro with TradingView:

Strong execution model and institutional-grade trading infrastructure.

Professional TradingView charts with integrated Forex trading functionality.

Excellent range of CFD products and market access.

Best for: Advanced CFD and Forex trading

Advanced CFD and Forex trading Trading platforms: TradingView, MT4, MT5, cTrader

TradingView, MT4, MT5, cTrader Key features: Fast execution, CFD trading, advanced charting, professional tools

8. Vantage

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSCA and ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Vantage is a popular Forex and CFD broker offering TradingView integration alongside advanced trading tools.

The broker supports social trading, advanced charting, and competitive Forex spreads.

Vantage provides access to Forex, commodities, shares, ETFs, and cryptocurrency CFDs.

Its TradingView compatibility appeals to technical traders who rely heavily on chart-based analysis.

Why Use Vantage with TradingView:

Strong TradingView support with advanced technical indicators.

Competitive trading conditions and educational resources.

Good balance between beginner-friendly and professional trading tools.

Best for: Technical analysis and social trading

Technical analysis and social trading Trading platforms: TradingView, MT4, MT5

TradingView, MT4, MT5 Key features: Copy trading, Forex CFDs, TradingView charts, educational tools

9. Plus500

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Plus500 is a globally regulated CFD trading platform offering TradingView chart integration for enhanced market analysis.

The broker is particularly popular among beginner and intermediate traders thanks to its intuitive platform interface.

Plus500 offers access to Forex, shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, and cryptocurrency CFDs.

Its TradingView compatibility provides traders with professional charting while maintaining platform simplicity.

Why Use Plus500 with TradingView:

User-friendly trading experience with advanced charting functionality.

Strong regulation across multiple jurisdictions.

Good selection of CFD instruments and market access.

Best for: Beginner CFD traders and ease of use

Beginner CFD traders and ease of use Trading platforms: TradingView, Plus500 Platform

TradingView, Plus500 Platform Key features: User-friendly interface, CFD trading, advanced charts, mobile trading

10. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade is a globally recognised Forex broker integrated with TradingView for professional chart trading.

The broker offers a beginner-friendly experience combined with powerful educational and risk management tools.

AvaTrade supports Forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrency CFDs.

Its TradingView integration enables traders to combine advanced technical analysis with straightforward execution.

Why Use AvaTrade with TradingView:

Excellent educational resources and beginner support.

Strong TradingView compatibility and technical analysis functionality.

Wide selection of tradable CFD instruments and Forex markets.

Comprehensive risk management tools for retail traders.

Best for: Beginner Forex traders and education

Beginner Forex traders and education Trading platforms: TradingView, MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO

TradingView, MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO Key features: Educational tools, TradingView integration, Forex CFDs, risk management

Challenges faced by traders using TradingView Forex Brokers

Here's the table summarising the challenges faced by traders using Forex Brokers with TradingView:

TradingView Forex trading strategies

There are many different ways traders use TradingView Forex Brokers, but some of the most effective include:

Technical analysis: Using TradingView indicators, trendlines, and drawing tools to identify high-probability trading setups.

Using TradingView indicators, trendlines, and drawing tools to identify high-probability trading setups. Multi-timeframe analysis: Analysing Forex trends across multiple chart timeframes before entering trades.

Analysing Forex trends across multiple chart timeframes before entering trades. Alert-based trading: Using TradingView price alerts and notifications to monitor market conditions efficiently.

Technical analysis

Technical analysis is one of the most important aspects of TradingView Forex trading. Some of the most popular approaches include:

Support and resistance analysis: Identifying key price levels where markets may reverse or break out.

Trend-following strategies: Using moving averages and market structure to trade with the dominant trend.

Candlestick patterns: Analysing market sentiment using price action formations and chart behaviour.

Risk management

Risk management is essential when trading Forex using TradingView-compatible Forex brokers. Key principles include:

Position sizing: Managing trade exposure relative to account size and risk tolerance.

Stop-loss management: Protecting capital against unexpected market volatility.

Diversification: Avoiding overexposure to correlated Forex pairs and CFD instruments.

Trading psychology

The psychology of Forex trading plays a major role in long-term trading success. Important principles include:

Discipline: Following structured trading plans consistently.

Patience: Waiting for high-quality TradingView trade setups instead of overtrading.

Emotional control: Avoiding impulsive trading decisions driven by fear or greed.

Who is the best Forex Broker supported by TradingView?

There are several exceptional TradingView Forex Brokers offering professional chart integration, low spreads, and advanced trading tools for retail and professional traders alike. Characteristics of the Best TradingView Forex Brokers:

Strong TradingView integration with direct chart-based trading execution.

Competitive spreads and fast order execution.

Reliable regulation and client fund protection.

Advanced technical analysis tools and professional trading infrastructure.

Key Strategies for Trading Forex on TradingView

1. Use Multiple Timeframe Analysis

Analyse higher and lower timeframe charts on TradingView to improve market context and trade accuracy when using Forex brokers integrated with TradingView. Many professional Forex traders begin by identifying the dominant trend on higher timeframes, such as the Daily or 4-Hour chart, before refining entries on lower timeframes like the 1-Hour or 15-Minute chart. TradingView’s advanced chart layouts make it easy to monitor multiple timeframes simultaneously, helping traders better understand market structure, momentum, and key support and resistance levels. Using multiple time frame analysis can improve trade timing, reduce false signals, and help traders align their strategies with broader market trends.

2. Focus on Risk Management

Always use stop-loss orders, proper position sizing, and disciplined risk management when trading leveraged Forex markets through TradingView-compatible Forex brokers. Forex and CFD trading can involve significant volatility, making capital preservation one of the most important aspects of long-term trading success. Successful traders typically risk only a small percentage of their account balance per trade while maintaining a favourable risk-to-reward ratio. TradingView’s integrated charting tools allow traders to visually map out stop-loss and take-profit levels directly on the chart, helping improve trade planning and discipline. Consistent risk management can help traders survive difficult market conditions while maintaining emotional control and trading consistency over time.

3. Create Trading Alerts

TradingView alerts allow traders to monitor Forex markets efficiently and react quickly to important price movements and technical setups. Instead of constantly watching charts throughout the day, traders can create custom alerts based on price levels, technical indicators, moving averages, trendline breaks, or candlestick patterns. These alerts can be delivered through desktop notifications, email, or mobile devices, allowing traders to stay connected to the markets even when away from their trading platform. This feature is particularly useful for swing traders, part-time traders, and traders monitoring multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Using alerts effectively can improve efficiency, reduce emotional trading, and help traders focus only on high-probability setups.

4. Build a Structured Trading Plan

Successful Forex traders using TradingView-supported brokers rely on structured strategies, disciplined execution, and consistent performance tracking. A professional trading plan typically outlines entry criteria, exit rules, position sizing, risk parameters, preferred trading sessions, and emotional discipline guidelines. TradingView’s advanced charting and journaling features can help traders review previous trades, analyse performance, and refine their strategies over time. Traders who follow a structured plan are generally more consistent and less likely to make impulsive decisions during periods of market volatility. Developing a repeatable process is often one of the key differences between short-term speculation and sustainable long-term trading performance.

5. Choose a Regulated TradingView Broker

Always prioritise regulated Forex brokers with strong reputations, transparent pricing, and secure client fund protections. Regulation plays a critical role in ensuring that brokers operate fairly, maintain segregated client accounts, and comply with strict financial standards set by recognised authorities. Many of the best TradingView Forex Brokers are regulated by authorities such as the FCA, ASIC, CySEC, or FSCA, helping provide additional security and confidence for traders. Beyond regulation, traders should also evaluate spreads, commissions, execution quality, withdrawal processes, customer support, and platform reliability before choosing a broker. Selecting a well-regulated broker with seamless TradingView integration can significantly improve both trading experience and long-term account security.

Conclusion Overall, the Overall, the Best Forex Brokers supported by TradingView provide traders with a powerful combination of advanced charting, technical analysis tools, fast execution, and professional trading infrastructure. TradingView has become one of the leading charting platforms globally, and brokers integrated with TradingView continue to attract traders seeking efficiency, flexibility, and professional-grade Forex trading tools.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Forex Brokers are supported by TradingView?

Forex Brokers supported by TradingView are online trading brokers that integrate directly with the TradingView platform, allowing traders to analyse financial markets, execute trades, and manage positions using TradingView’s professional charting environment. These brokers provide seamless connectivity between live trading accounts and TradingView charts, creating a more efficient and advanced trading experience for Forex and CFD traders. TradingView-compatible Forex Brokers typically support advanced technical analysis tools, multiple chart layouts, custom indicators, trading alerts, and direct order execution. Traders can access Forex pairs, commodities, indices, shares, ETFs, and cryptocurrency CFDs while benefiting from TradingView’s industry-leading interface and market analysis features.

Which is the best TradingView Forex Broker?

Pepperstone, IC Markets, and FP Markets are widely regarded as some of the best brokers for TradingView Forex trading due to their strong TradingView integration, low spreads, fast execution speeds, and professional-grade trading infrastructure. These brokers are popular among both beginner and experienced Forex traders who rely heavily on technical analysis and chart-based trading strategies. The best TradingView Forex Broker for a trader ultimately depends on individual trading needs, including spreads, execution quality, regulation, available markets, trading tools, and account types. Some traders prioritise low-cost ECN trading, while others may focus on educational tools, copy trading, or multi-asset market access.

Can I trade directly on TradingView?

Yes. Many Forex brokers integrated with TradingView allow traders to connect live trading accounts directly to the TradingView platform and execute trades from TradingView charts. This enables traders to analyse the market, place orders, manage risk, and monitor positions without needing to switch between separate trading applications. Trading directly on TradingView has become increasingly popular because it combines advanced technical analysis with fast execution and streamlined workflow management. Traders can use indicators, trendlines, alerts, and custom layouts while managing live Forex and CFD positions directly within the TradingView interface.

Are TradingView-compatible Forex Brokers safe?

Most major TradingView-supported brokers are regulated by reputable financial authorities such as the FCA, ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, or DFSA. Regulation helps ensure that brokers follow strict operational, financial, and client fund protection standards designed to improve trader safety and transparency. However, traders should always verify a broker’s regulation, reputation, client fund segregation policies, and risk disclosures before opening an account. Even when using regulated Forex brokers with TradingView integration, trading leveraged Forex and CFDs still involves significant market risk and potential losses.

Why do traders prefer TradingView Forex Brokers?

Traders prefer TradingView Forex Brokers because TradingView offers one of the most advanced and user-friendly charting environments in the online trading industry. The platform combines professional technical analysis tools, real-time market data, social trading features, and highly customisable charts into a single trading ecosystem. Forex brokers integrated with TradingView allow traders to streamline their workflow by analysing markets and executing trades from the same interface. Features such as custom indicators, automated alerts, Pine Script strategies, and multi-timeframe charting make TradingView especially attractive for technical traders and active market participants.

Can beginners use TradingView for Forex trading?

Yes. TradingView is highly suitable for beginners while still offering advanced functionality for experienced traders. The platform’s clean interface, educational community, and intuitive charting tools make it accessible to traders who are new to Forex trading and technical analysis. Many beginner-friendly Forex brokers with TradingView integration, such as AvaTrade and Plus500, also provide educational resources, demo accounts, webinars, and risk management tools to help newer traders build experience before trading with real capital.

Do TradingView brokers support mobile trading?

Yes. Most Forex brokers with TradingView integration support mobile trading through the TradingView mobile application as well as their own broker-specific mobile trading apps. This allows traders to monitor markets, analyse charts, manage trades, and receive trading alerts directly from smartphones and tablets. Mobile TradingView functionality is especially useful for active Forex traders who need real-time market access while travelling or away from desktop trading setups. Features such as push notifications, watchlists, and mobile charting tools improve flexibility and market responsiveness.

What markets can I trade on TradingView?

Depending on the broker, traders can access a wide range of financial markets through TradingView, including Forex pairs, commodities, stock indices, ETFs, individual shares, bonds, futures, and cryptocurrency CFDs. Many TradingView-compatible Forex Brokers offer multi-asset trading from a single account. This broad market access allows traders to diversify trading strategies, monitor multiple asset classes, and apply technical analysis across global financial markets using TradingView’s advanced charting tools and market screeners.

Do TradingView Forex Brokers charge extra fees?

Most Forex brokers do not charge additional fees specifically for TradingView integration. However, traders may still encounter standard trading costs such as spreads, commissions, overnight swap fees, withdrawal charges, or inactivity fees depending on the broker and account type selected. Additionally, some advanced TradingView features and premium charting tools may require a paid TradingView subscription plan. Traders should review both broker pricing structures and TradingView subscription options before opening a live trading account.

What makes TradingView popular among Forex traders?

TradingView is popular among Forex traders because it combines professional-grade charting technology, social trading features, real-time market data, and advanced technical analysis capabilities within a highly intuitive platform. The platform supports thousands of indicators, multiple chart layouts, automated alerts, and custom strategy scripting using Pine Script. TradingView also has a strong global trading community where traders share analysis, strategies, and market ideas across Forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities. Combined with seamless broker integration and mobile accessibility, TradingView has become one of the most widely used charting platforms in modern online trading.