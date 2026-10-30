AvaTrade offers forex spreads from 0.9 pips on EUR/USD and generally does not charge a separate dealing commission on its standard spread-based forex and CFD trades. Instead, the broker earns revenue through the difference between the buying and selling prices. Other charges, including overnight financing, inactivity fees, administration fees and currency conversion costs, may apply.

For South African traders, these costs matter just as much as the minimum deposit. A broker can advertise low spreads, but the total cost of trading depends on how often you place trades, how long you keep positions open, and which instruments you choose.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

What are AvaTrade's spreads in South Africa?

AvaTrade advertises EUR/USD spreads from 0.9 pips on its South African forex page. Spreads vary by instrument and market conditions.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Does AvaTrade charge a commission?

AvaTrade generally does not charge a separate dealing commission for standard forex trading. Instead, its compensation is incorporated into the bid-ask spread.

AvaTrade Fees and Spreads – Key Facts

Feature AvaTrade EUR/USD advertised spread From 0.9 pips Forex pricing model Spread-based Standard forex dealing commission Generally no separate commission CFD trading fees Spreads and applicable financing charges Minimum standard USD deposit $100 Overnight swap fees Apply to eligible positions Inactivity fee $50 after 3 consecutive months of non-use on USD accounts Annual administration fee $100 after 12 consecutive months of non-use on USD accounts Standard broker deposit fees Generally free Standard broker withdrawal fees Generally free Currency conversion fees May apply Islamic account fees Modified financing conditions and possible administration charges Demo account Free Trading platforms MT4, MT5, WebTrader and AvaTrade App South African regulatory intermediary Ava Capital Markets (Pty) Ltd FSCA FSP number 45984 Sign Up Open Account

Overview

AvaTrade is regulated in South Africa, the EU, BVI, Australia, and Japan, and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

It offers user-friendly platforms, including AvaTradeGO, and caters to traders of all skill levels.

AvaTrade supports secure trading with competitive fees, multiple account types, and 24/5 support.

Why do more traders choose AvaTrade?

For over 17 years, AvaTrade ZA has established itself as a major player in the online financial field, with a proven track record of positive customer satisfaction.

Their key responsibility is to offer top-notch services to all their traders.

AvaTrade Fees and Spreads – South Africa

Discover AvaTrade fees, spreads, commissions, and trading costs in South Africa.

This guide covers everything from minimum deposits to inactivity fees, helping traders make informed decisions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

Overview of AvaTrade Fees

AvaTrade is a fully regulated broker, authorized by ASIC, FSCA, CySEC, FSA, BVI, FRSA, ISA, and JFSA.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the broker offers multiple account types, including Retail, Islamic, Professional, and Demo accounts.

Why AvaTrade?

Low minimum deposit: $100 / R1,857

Spread-based, commission-free trading for most accounts

Leverage up to 1:400 (depending on account type and instrument)

Access to 1,250+ instruments: Forex, Commodities, Cryptos, Stocks, ETFs, Indices

Segregated accounts and negative balance protection

AvaTrade Spreads – Forex, Commodities, Crypto

AvaTrade offers competitive spreads, which vary depending on account type and market conditions.

🔎 Asset 📉 Spreads 💸 Commission Notes Major Forex (EUR/USD) From 0.9 pips None on standard accounts Spread-only account Gold (XAU/USD) From 0.34 pips None Spread may widen during off-hours Silver (XAG/USD) Market-dependent None Competitive with industry standards Oil (Crude WTI) From 0.03 pips None Daily market volatility affects spreads Crypto CFDs (BTC/USD, ETH/USD) From 0.25% of trade size None Spread varies with market liquidity

Commissions, Swap & Overnight Fees

AvaTrade is mostly commission-free, earning revenue via the bid-ask spread. Swap/overnight fees apply if positions are held past the market close.

Inactivity & Withdrawal Fees

🧾 Fee Type 💰 Details ✅ Remarks Spreads From 0.9 pips on majors Competitive vs industry Commission Zero on most instruments Spread-only broker Swap / Overnight Varies by asset Check in MT4/MT5 Deposit Fees None Free funding Withdrawal Fees None (bank charges may apply) Depends on bank or e-wallet Currency Conversion Applied if trading in a different base currency Check FX rates

$50 per quarter after 3 months of inactivity

An additional $100 after 12 months of inactivity

Withdrawals are free, but third-party fees (bank charges, currency conversions) may apply. Fee Comparison – AvaTrade vs Other Brokers

🏛️Feature ⚖️Trading Fee Built into spreads (e.g., ~0.9 pips for EUR/USD); no commissions on standard accounts. Built into spreads (avg. 0.1 pips for Forex) Commission-based (varies by instrument) 🪙Inactivity Fee $50 per quarter after 3 months of inactivity; an additional $100 annual fee after 12 months. None None 💰Withdrawal Fee No internal withdrawal fees however, third-party fees (e.g., bank charges) may apply. Free for most methods (may have fees for bank transfers) Free for most methods (may have fees for bank transfers) 🧧Bonds Available as CFDs on various global government bonds. Commission-free (CFD) Not offered 💵Funds Offers trading on ETFs as CFDs mutual funds not available. Commission-free (CFD) Not offered 🛢️Oil Spreads can be as low as 0.03 pips on certain accounts. Varies by instrument Starts from 0.03 pips (Zero Account) 🪙Gold Spreads around 0.34 pips competitive with industry standards. Varies by instrument Starts from 0.35 pips (Zero Account) 🥈Silver Varies with market conditions. Varies by instrument Starts from 0.02 pips (Zero Account) 💲Minimum Deposit 100,approximately R1,800 depending on the USD/ZAR exchange rate. 5 USD / 88 ZAR 0 USD / 0 ZAR 💶Forex Spreads & Commissions Commission-free (Ultra Low Account) or commission-based (XM Zero) Commission-free or commission-based accounts Commission-based (Zero & Pro Accounts) or spread-based (Standard Accounts) 🏴󠁥󠁳󠁰󠁶󠁿Base Currencies USD EUR AUD CHF CAD GBP ZAR PLN USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CHF USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, JPY, SGD, CAD 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade Trading Conditions Breakdown for Advanced Traders Spreads: Gold, silver, and oil spreads widen notably between 10 pm and 5 am GMT.

FX Options: Trade FX Options online up to 24 hours before expiration. All FX Options expire at 10:00 am New York Time (displayed on the platform).

Crude Oil Futures: Monthly Crude Oil Futures contracts close at expiry and are not rolled over.

Overnight Interest Rates: Rates are indicative and subject to change. Interest is debited/credited for MT4 positions on Wednesday before Saturday/Sunday.

Margin: Requirements can increase based on position size, news events, or market volatility.

Trade Size: MetaTrader's minimum trade size is 0.01 lots. For specific shares, fractional share trading (0.001 lots) is available.

Cryptocurrencies: Crypto spreads are volatile and depend on market conditions.

🔎Investment Product 📜Description 💱Forex Trading (Spot or CFDs) AvaTrade offers CFDs only on forex pairs – not spot trading. You can speculate on major, minor, and exotic pairs. 📈Tradeable Symbols (Total) AvaTrade offers 1,250+ instruments, including forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, crypto CFDs, and bonds. 💹Forex Pairs (Total) Over 50 currency pairs including majors (EUR/USD), minors (EUR/GBP), and exotics (USD/ZAR). 🇺🇸U.S. Stock Trading (Non-CFD) Not available – AvaTrade only offers CFDs on U.S. stocks like Apple, Tesla, and Amazon.companies. 🌐Int'l Stock Trading (Non-CFD) Also not offered – All international equities are available as CFDs, not direct share ownership. 👥Social Trading / Copy Trading Supported via DupliTrade, ZuluTrade, and AvaSocial – copy trades of expert traders in real-time. 🪙Cryptocurrency (Physical) Not offered – AvaTrade does not support physical crypto ownership or wallets. 🪙Cryptocurrency (Derivative) Trade crypto CFDs including BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, ADA – speculate on price without owning coins.

Max Position Limits:

Limits are set for various instruments (e.g., BTCUSD - $750K).

These limits can be reduced during market volatility.

They reserve the right to adjust limits or cancel trades exceeding them at opening rates.

AvaTrade Fee Structure Breakdown

🧾 Fee Type 💰 Details ✅ Remarks 📈 Spreads From 0.9 pips on major forex pairs (e.g. EUR/USD) Competitive vs industry average 💸 Commission Zero commissions on most instruments AvaTrade is a spread-only broker 💱 Swap/Overnight Fees Applicable on positions held overnight Varies by asset Can be checked in MetaTrader 4/5 🏦 Deposit Fees No deposit fees on any payment methods Free funding 💵 Withdrawal Fees No withdrawal fees for most methods Bank wires may incur charges Bank fees may apply depending on bank ⌛ Inactivity Fee $50 after 3 months of inactivity Additional $100 admin fee after 12 months Important for long-term inactivity 🌐 Currency Conversion Fee Applied if trading in a different base currency Varies based on FX conversion rate 📊 Spread on Cryptos Higher spreads (e.g. BTC/USD: from 0.25% of trade size) Common across brokers 📈 Spread on Indices e.g. S&P 500: from 0.5 points Still competitive 📉 Spread on Commodities e.g. Gold: from 0.34 pips, Oil: from 0.03 pips Low spreads for major commodities

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit Inactivity fee charged No deposit fees Administration fee charged

Our Verdict: Are AvaTrade Fees and Spreads Competitive in South Africa?

AvaTrade offers a relatively straightforward pricing model for standard forex trading. Its advertised EUR/USD spread starts from 0.9 pips, while the broker generally incorporates standard forex trading costs into the spread instead of adding a separate dealing commission.

That can make costs easier to understand, particularly for traders who are still learning how spreads work.

However, the wider cost picture deserves attention.

Overnight financing can add up when positions remain open, and South Africans funding accounts from rand-denominated banks may face currency conversion charges.

The inactivity and administration fees also stand out. Traders who plan to use an account only occasionally should read these conditions carefully before depositing.

Our assessment: AvaTrade's standard spread-based pricing may suit active forex traders who understand their total transaction costs. The inactivity fees make it less attractive for people who intend to fund an account and leave it unused for long periods.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many instruments can I trade with AvaTrade?

AvaTrade offers access to a wide range of trading instruments, including Forex, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, Stocks, Shares, Indices, ETFs, and Metals, allowing traders to diversify their portfolios across global financial markets using a single trading platform.

Is an Inactivity Fee charged?

Yes, AvaTrade charges an inactivity fee of 100 USD, 50 EUR, or 50 GBP if there is no trading activity for 3 consecutive months. This fee is deducted monthly until activity resumes or the account is closed.

What is the Minimum deposit to open an AvaTrade Retail or Islamic Account?

To open a Retail or Islamic Account with AvaTrade, the minimum deposit required is R1847.54 ZAR or 100 USD. This low entry threshold makes the platform accessible to both beginner and experienced South African traders.

What do I need to qualify for a Professional Account?

To qualify for a Professional Account, you must meet criteria such as having a financial portfolio exceeding €500,000 (around 9.94 million ZAR), alongside other experience-based requirements to ensure you understand the risks of leveraged trading.

Does AvaTrade offer leverage?

Yes, AvaTrade offers leverage up to 1:400 on certain instruments, allowing traders to control larger positions with smaller capital. Leverage levels depend on the account type, instrument traded, and applicable regulatory restrictions in your region.

What spreads can I expect with AvaTrade?

AvaTrade provides tight spreads, starting from as low as 0.9 pips on major forex pairs. The actual spread depends on the account type, instrument, and market conditions, but generally remains competitive across all asset classes.

Does AvaTrade charge commissions?

No, AvaTrade offers commission-free trading across all account types. Instead of charging a commission per trade, the broker earns through the bid-ask spread, making trading costs transparent and predictable for both beginners and pros.

Does AvaTrade protect client funds?

Yes, AvaTrade ensures the safety of client funds by keeping them in segregated accounts, separate from company funds. It also offers Negative Balance Protection and access to an Investor Compensation Fund, depending on your jurisdiction.

Does AvaTrade levy deposit or withdrawal fees?

No, AvaTrade does not charge internal fees on deposits or withdrawals. However, external fees may apply depending on the chosen payment provider or bank. Always check with your payment service for any applicable charges.