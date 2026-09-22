AvaTrade Demo Account Review

  Open an AvaTrade Demo Account in South Africa and trade Forex, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies risk-free. $100,000 virtual funds, MT4 & MT5 platforms, 21-day access.  

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

AvaTrade Demo Account: A Quick Overview

  1. ☑️AvaTrade Demo Account Features
  2. ☑️How to set up an AvaTrade Demo Account – Step by Step
  3. ☑️AvaTrade at a Glance
  4. ☑️Customer Reviews
  5. ☑️Conclusion
  6. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

AvaTrade Demo Account Features

AvaTrade Demo Account

 

  • AvaTrade Experience risk-free trading with AvaTrade’s Demo Account.
  • Trade Forex, CFDs, commodities, and cryptocurrencies using $100,000 in virtual funds while simulating real market conditions.
  • Perfect for beginners or advanced traders testing strategies.

 

AvaTrade Demo Account Features

  • A demo account allows traders to practice trading strategies without risking real money.
  • AvaTrade provides the same market conditions as live accounts, including real-time data, spreads, and leverage options.

 

Leverage Options

  • Up to 1:400 for Forex trades.
  • H3 – Virtual Funds
  • $100,000 in simulated capital to practice trading.

 

Demo Expiry

  • Valid for 21 days.

 

Platforms Supported

  • MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
  • MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • AvaTradeGO
  • WebTrader

 

Comparing the Demo account to Live accounts

🔎 Feature🎮 Demo Account🥇 Retail Account🥉 Professional Account
💶 Minimum DepositFree$100 / R1800$500 / R9,286
📈 LeverageUp to 1:400Up to 1:400Up to 1:400
💸 CommissionsNoneNonePossible commission
😴 Swap FeesN/AApplied overnightApplied overnight
🌐 Market DataReal-time simulatedLiveLive
💳 Deposit & WithdrawalN/AFreeFree
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 
💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
   

How to set up an AvaTrade Demo Account – Step by Step

To register for a Demo Account with AvaTrade, traders can follow these few steps:  

Step 1 - Open up the Avatrade Website.

  • Navigate to the AvaTrade website and select the “Demo Account” option.

  How to set up an AvaTrade Demo Account – Step 1  

Step 2 - Insert your credentials.

  • This will redirect the trader to a registration page where the trader can register using their First and Last name, email address, and mobile number.

  How to set up an AvaTrade Demo Account – Step 2  

Step 3 - Click on one of the options to proceed.

  • Once this has been completed, the trader can select to proceed, and registration on the AvaTrade website will have been successful.

  How to set up an AvaTrade Demo Account – Step  

Step 4 - Verify and log in to your account.

  • Traders will receive an email to the address that they provided with confirmation that their demo account registration has been successful.
  • The email address will also contain the trader’s login details and relevant links to the AvaTrade website, where they can start using their demo account.
  • Trading is a daunting and intimidating task for beginners without any prior knowledge of trading.
  • Through the provision of demo accounts, brokers can adequately help these traders in preparing them for trading in a live trading environment.

  How to set up an AvaTrade Demo Account – Step 4  

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

AvaTrade at a Glance

🔍BrokerAvatrade-CTA-logo.png
📜 FSCA regulatedAvaTrade has an FSCA-regulated South African entity, Ava Capital Markets Pty – FSP 45984. However, some SA clients may be onboarded under Ava Trade Markets Ltd in the BVI. Check the Client Agreement.
🕖 Time to open an account1 day
🗺️ Service DescriptionUse a multi-asset CFD broker with 1,250+ assets available through MT5
🚀Bonus
AvaTrade explicitly says bonuses may not apply in every jurisdiction.

🎁 Sign Up BonusPromotions may be available depending on jurisdiction and current campaign
🗺️ Country of regulationIreland,
 Australia,
 Japan,
 South Africa,
 Abu Dhabi,
 British Virgin Islands,
European Union,
Polish Branch.
🔥Trust Score97%
🔥Live supportMultilingual support via phone, email, WhatsApp, and live chat.
AvaTrade confirms 14+ languages
📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4)Yes
📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Yes
📊Trading Islamic AccountYes, positions held more than five days can incur swaps even on swap-free accounts.
💳 Deposit with credit cardYes
🎮 Demo Trading AccountFree demo account available
💱 Number of base currencies supported5
💰 SpreadsEUR/USD from 0.9 pips
💰LeverageUp to 1:400, depending on the entity;
Stricter retail jurisdictions can be limited to 1:30.
💰Currency Pairs (Total Forex pairs)50+
💰 Withdrawal fee amountZero
💰 Trading fees classVery Low
💰 Minimum deposit$100,approximately R1,800 depending on the USD/ZAR exchange rate.
💰 Inactivity fee chargedYes
👛 Depositing with electronic walletYes
✔️Apple iOS AppYes
✔️Android AppYes
📅 Year of Foundation2006
🔢 Number of Employees300+
🔢 Number of clients10M+ traders/users.
📙 Website LanguagesArabic,
Simplified Chinese,
Traditional Chinese,
Dutch,
English,
Finnish
💵 Account currenciesUSD ,
EUR ,
AUD ,
CHF ,
CAD ,
GBP ,
ZAR ,
PLN
📙 PAMMMAM/Mirror (depending on GEO)
✔️ Scalping AllowedYes
✔️ ScalpingMillisecond trading
🗺️ HedgingOpen Buy & Sell positions simultaneously
🥇 Instruments Offered1,250+ assets through MT5 / product availability varies by platform and entity.
🥇 Trading InstrumentsMetals,
Commodities,
Stocks,
FX Options,
Oil,
ETFs,
Options,
Crypto currencies
🥇 Total offered per instrumentReal Account,
Demo Account,
Islamic Account
Options Account
✔️Safety of Fundssegregated accounts and negative balance protection
📍SponsorshipCurrently with Bolt
📍 PartnershipTrading Central
📙 EducationSharp Trader,
Videos,
Articles,
Webinars,
eBook.
💰 Fees and CommissionsForex/CFD overnight interest, No margin interests, No commissions (unless stated otherwise)
📈 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4,
MetaTrader 5,
AvaOptions,
DupliTrade,
AvaTrade app,
WebTrader
📈 Mobile tradingMetaTrader 4,
MetaTrader 5,
AvaProtect
📈Social TradingYes, Ava social trading
📍 South African Office Address2nd Floor, Nelson Mandela Square Office towers West, Sandton, Johannesburg, 2196
☎️ South African Telephone Number010 594 1353
❌ Banned CountriesUS,
North Korea,
New Zealand,
Iran,
Belgium
💰 Withdrawal processingDeposit wires may take up to 7 days, but withdrawal timing is separate.
🇿🇦 ZAR accountsYes, Avatrade offers ZAR trading accounts
🎓Affiliate ProgramYes, up to 50% + commission
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 
AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

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🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
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4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
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6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
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10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons
Wide range of CFDs assets to trade - 1000+You can’t buy stock or cryptocurrency
Worldwide regulated (mention the regulation if necessay)Cryptocurrency deposit is not accepted
Award winnerQuarterly and annual inactivity fees
Multiple platform – MT4, MT5, etcCostumer support is not available 24/7
Negative balance protectionNo bonus for EU based clients
20% welcome bonusNo US clients accepted
Education contentSpread is higher then others brokers
Beginners, friendly platform (webtrade)Imitated crypto assets– only the popular ones are offer
 

AvaTrade Customer Reviews

AvaTrade Customer Reviews

 

  • The broker holds a rating of 4.8 out of 5, based on over 8,500 reviews, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction.
  • The broker is recognized for its attentive customer service, which contributes to its positive reputation among traders.

 

🔍Aspect🔖Details
🌟Overall Rating(4.8/5) based on over 8,500 reviews.
👏Customer SatisfactionHigh level of satisfaction among users.
📞Customer ServiceAttentive service contributes to a positive reputation.
 
💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
High user satisfaction Trusted and reputable⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
Forex Peace Army logo
Many users praise the broker’s diverse instruments, tight spreads, and solid trading platform. Some report poor customer support, hidden fees, and account management issues.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
Sitejabber logo
Users like the easy-to-use interface, tight spreads, and responsive customer support. Many also appreciate the variety of trading instruments, including forex, crypto, and commodities.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
google logo
Traders appreciate AvaTrade’s user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and responsive customer support. Some users report issues with account verification, withdrawal delays, and occasional technical glitches.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
HelloPeter logo
Users appreciate AvaTrade’s user-friendly interface and easy-to-navigate platform. Some traders report withdrawal delays, high spreads, and inconsistent customer support, leading to mixed reviews.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
TrustPilot Logo
Excellent bonuses, high leverage, immediate execution, tight spreads, 24/5 support.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆
 

Conclusion

AvaTrade does offer a demo account. Trading in a safe environment is great for beginner traders who are new to trading. AvaTrade has effective customer support, education opportunities, and a product range.

 

You might also like:

Avatrade Account TypesAvatrade Sign Up BonusAvatrade Fees and SpreadsAvatrade Minimum DepositAvatrade Review

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the difference between a demo and a live trading account?

A demo account provides the trader with a practice account that can be used to practice trading in a risk-free environment. Demo accounts are often suited for beginners who need to build up experience with trading, as well as advanced traders who would like to test their trading strategies and explore the offering of a broker before registering a live account.  

Does AvaTrade offer a demo account?

Yes, AvaTrade offers a free demo account that allows traders to practice trading strategies and explore the platform in a risk-free environment using virtual funds, ideal for beginners and those testing new approaches.

 

Can I convert my demo account to a live trading account with AvaTrade?

No, you cannot directly convert a demo account to a live account. However, you can register a new live account with AvaTrade using the same credentials and verified information to begin trading with real funds.

 

Which live trading accounts does AvaTrade offer?

AvaTrade offers traders either a retail or a professional account. The retail account caters to most traders, whereas the professional account has strict requirements that must be met in order for traders to become eligible to register such an account.  

What are the available deposit currencies for a live trading account?

AvaTrade allows funding in USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, and ZAR, enabling traders to select a base currency that suits them best and potentially avoid conversion fees when depositing and trading in their local currency.

 

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