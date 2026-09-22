Open an AvaTrade Demo Account in South Africa and trade Forex, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies risk-free. $100,000 virtual funds, MT4 & MT5 platforms, 21-day access.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade Demo Account: A Quick Overview

AvaTrade Demo Account Features

AvaTrade Experience risk-free trading with AvaTrade’s Demo Account.

Trade Forex, CFDs, commodities, and cryptocurrencies using $100,000 in virtual funds while simulating real market conditions.

Perfect for beginners or advanced traders testing strategies.

AvaTrade Demo Account Features

A demo account allows traders to practice trading strategies without risking real money.

AvaTrade provides the same market conditions as live accounts, including real-time data, spreads, and leverage options.

Leverage Options

Up to 1:400 for Forex trades.

H3 – Virtual Funds

$100,000 in simulated capital to practice trading.

Demo Expiry

Valid for 21 days.

Platforms Supported

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

AvaTradeGO

WebTrader

Comparing the Demo account to Live accounts

🔎 Feature 🎮 Demo Account 🥇 Retail Account 🥉 Professional Account 💶 Minimum Deposit Free $100 / R1800 $500 / R9,286 📈 Leverage Up to 1:400 Up to 1:400 Up to 1:400 💸 Commissions None None Possible commission 😴 Swap Fees N/A Applied overnight Applied overnight 🌐 Market Data Real-time simulated Live Live 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal N/A Free Free 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

How to set up an AvaTrade Demo Account – Step by Step

To register for a Demo Account with AvaTrade, traders can follow these few steps:

Step 1 - Open up the Avatrade Website.

Navigate to the AvaTrade website and select the “Demo Account” option.

Step 2 - Insert your credentials.

This will redirect the trader to a registration page where the trader can register using their First and Last name, email address, and mobile number.

Step 3 - Click on one of the options to proceed.

Once this has been completed, the trader can select to proceed, and registration on the AvaTrade website will have been successful.

Step 4 - Verify and log in to your account.

Traders will receive an email to the address that they provided with confirmation that their demo account registration has been successful.

The email address will also contain the trader’s login details and relevant links to the AvaTrade website, where they can start using their demo account.

Trading is a daunting and intimidating task for beginners without any prior knowledge of trading.

Through the provision of demo accounts, brokers can adequately help these traders in preparing them for trading in a live trading environment.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade at a Glance

🔍Broker 📜 FSCA regulated AvaTrade has an FSCA-regulated South African entity, Ava Capital Markets Pty – FSP 45984. However, some SA clients may be onboarded under Ava Trade Markets Ltd in the BVI. Check the Client Agreement. 🕖 Time to open an account 1 day 🗺️ Service Description Use a multi-asset CFD broker with 1,250+ assets available through MT5 🚀Bonus AvaTrade explicitly says bonuses may not apply in every jurisdiction.

🎁 Sign Up Bonus Promotions may be available depending on jurisdiction and current campaign 🗺️ Country of regulation Ireland,

Australia,

Japan,

South Africa,

Abu Dhabi,

British Virgin Islands,

European Union,

Polish Branch. 🔥Trust Score 97% 🔥Live support Multilingual support via phone, email, WhatsApp, and live chat.

AvaTrade confirms 14+ languages 📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes 📊Trading Islamic Account Yes, positions held more than five days can incur swaps even on swap-free accounts. 💳 Deposit with credit card Yes 🎮 Demo Trading Account Free demo account available 💱 Number of base currencies supported 5 💰 Spreads EUR/USD from 0.9 pips 💰Leverage Up to 1:400, depending on the entity;

Stricter retail jurisdictions can be limited to 1:30. 💰Currency Pairs (Total Forex pairs) 50+ 💰 Withdrawal fee amount Zero 💰 Trading fees class Very Low 💰 Minimum deposit $100,approximately R1,800 depending on the USD/ZAR exchange rate. 💰 Inactivity fee charged Yes 👛 Depositing with electronic wallet Yes ✔️Apple iOS App Yes ✔️Android App Yes 📅 Year of Foundation 2006 🔢 Number of Employees 300+ 🔢 Number of clients 10M+ traders/users. 📙 Website Languages Arabic,

Simplified Chinese,

Traditional Chinese,

Dutch,

English,

Finnish 💵 Account currencies USD ,

EUR ,

AUD ,

CHF ,

CAD ,

GBP ,

ZAR ,

PLN 📙 PAMM MAM/Mirror (depending on GEO) ✔️ Scalping Allowed Yes ✔️ Scalping Millisecond trading 🗺️ Hedging Open Buy & Sell positions simultaneously 🥇 Instruments Offered 1,250+ assets through MT5 / product availability varies by platform and entity. 🥇 Trading Instruments Metals,

Commodities,

Stocks,

FX Options,

Oil,

ETFs,

Options,

Crypto currencies 🥇 Total offered per instrument Real Account,

Demo Account,

Islamic Account

Options Account ✔️Safety of Funds segregated accounts and negative balance protection 📍Sponsorship Currently with Bolt 📍 Partnership Trading Central 📙 Education Sharp Trader,

Videos,

Articles,

Webinars,

eBook. 💰 Fees and Commissions Forex/CFD overnight interest, No margin interests, No commissions (unless stated otherwise) 📈 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4,

MetaTrader 5,

AvaOptions,

DupliTrade,

AvaTrade app,

WebTrader 📈 Mobile trading MetaTrader 4,

MetaTrader 5,

AvaProtect 📈Social Trading Yes, Ava social trading 📍 South African Office Address 2nd Floor, Nelson Mandela Square Office towers West, Sandton, Johannesburg, 2196 ☎️ South African Telephone Number 010 594 1353 ❌ Banned Countries US,

North Korea,

New Zealand,

Iran,

Belgium 💰 Withdrawal processing Deposit wires may take up to 7 days, but withdrawal timing is separate. 🇿🇦 ZAR accounts Yes, Avatrade offers ZAR trading accounts 🎓Affiliate Program Yes, up to 50% + commission 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons Wide range of CFDs assets to trade - 1000+ You can’t buy stock or cryptocurrency Worldwide regulated (mention the regulation if necessay) Cryptocurrency deposit is not accepted Award winner Quarterly and annual inactivity fees Multiple platform – MT4, MT5, etc Costumer support is not available 24/7 Negative balance protection No bonus for EU based clients 20% welcome bonus No US clients accepted Education content Spread is higher then others brokers Beginners, friendly platform (webtrade) Imitated crypto assets– only the popular ones are offer

AvaTrade Customer Reviews

The broker holds a rating of 4.8 out of 5 , based on over 8,500 reviews, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction.

, based on over 8,500 reviews, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction. The broker is recognized for its attentive customer service, which contributes to its positive reputation among traders.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating (4.8/5) based on over 8,500 reviews. 👏Customer Satisfaction High level of satisfaction among users. 📞Customer Service Attentive service contributes to a positive reputation.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating High user satisfaction Trusted and reputable ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Many users praise the broker’s diverse instruments, tight spreads, and solid trading platform. Some report poor customer support, hidden fees, and account management issues. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Users like the easy-to-use interface, tight spreads, and responsive customer support. Many also appreciate the variety of trading instruments, including forex, crypto, and commodities. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Traders appreciate AvaTrade’s user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and responsive customer support. Some users report issues with account verification, withdrawal delays, and occasional technical glitches. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Users appreciate AvaTrade’s user-friendly interface and easy-to-navigate platform. Some traders report withdrawal delays, high spreads, and inconsistent customer support, leading to mixed reviews. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Excellent bonuses, high leverage, immediate execution, tight spreads, 24/5 support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Conclusion AvaTrade does offer a demo account. Trading in a safe environment is great for beginner traders who are new to trading. AvaTrade has effective customer support, education opportunities, and a product range.

You might also like:

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between a demo and a live trading account?

A demo account provides the trader with a practice account that can be used to practice trading in a risk-free environment. Demo accounts are often suited for beginners who need to build up experience with trading, as well as advanced traders who would like to test their trading strategies and explore the offering of a broker before registering a live account.

Does AvaTrade offer a demo account?

Yes,

AvaTrade

offers a free demo account that allows traders to practice trading strategies and explore the platform in a risk-free environment using virtual funds, ideal for beginners and those testing new approaches.

Can I convert my demo account to a live trading account with AvaTrade?

No, you cannot directly convert a demo account to a live account. However, you can register a new live account with

AvaTrade

using the same credentials and verified information to begin trading with real funds.

Which live trading accounts does AvaTrade offer?

AvaTrade offers traders either a retail or a professional account. The retail account caters to most traders, whereas the professional account has strict requirements that must be met in order for traders to become eligible to register such an account.

What are the available deposit currencies for a live trading account?

AvaTrade

allows funding in USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, and ZAR, enabling traders to select a base currency that suits them best and potentially avoid conversion fees when depositing and trading in their local currency.