AvaTrade offers access to a proprietary mobile trading platform, AvaTradeGO. All AvaTrade Accounts provide AvaTradeGO integration.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTradeGO Mobile App - Key Point Quick Overview

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Why Choose AvaTradeGO Mobile App?

AvaTradeGO is a proprietary mobile trading platform designed for traders on the go. Available for iOS and Android, it offers a seamless experience with advanced features like:

Real-time market data & customizable watchlists

Full access to forex, CFDs, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and indices

In-app risk management tools such as stop-loss, take-profit, and AvaProtect™

Cross-device synchronization with desktop and web platforms

Trade globally, anytime, anywhere, without compromising on features or security. Platform Features Table

📱Feature 🤖Android App Yes 🍎Apple iOS App Yes 🚨Mobile Alerts - Basic Fields Price, Time, Symbol 👀Watchlists - Total Fields Unlimited ☑️Watchlist Syncing Yes 📚Charting - Indicators / Studies (Total) 100+ ✏️Charting - Drawing Tools (Total) 30+ ⚞Mobile Charting - Draw Trendlines Yes 📈Mobile Charting - Multiple Time Frames Yes 📅Mobile Economic Calendar Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Mobile Use of AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade's mobile trading experience is suitably flexible and efficient for the traveling trader.

This app, AvaTradeGO, is available for iPhone users and Android users and gives an improved user-friendly experience with the most advanced features like real-time price feed, customizable watchlists, and in-app risk management tools such as stop-loss and take-profit settings.

It allows trading across a large number of instruments like forex, CFDs, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and indices.

📍Heading 🔖Information 🌐 Mobile App Overview AvaTradeGO app available on iOS and Android with intuitive design and navigation. 🏆 Mobile App Features Trade forex, CFDs, cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, and more on mobile. 📈 Charting Tools on Mobile Advanced charting tools with multiple indicators and technical analysis options. 🔔 Trade Alerts & Notifications Push notifications for market updates and price alerts. 🚀 Fast Execution on Mobile Seamless and fast trade execution with minimal latency. 💡 Mobile User Interface Simple and clean layout designed for all experience levels. 🛠️ Customization Options Customizable watchlists, layouts, and indicators for a tailored experience. 🔒 Mobile Security Features Biometric login and SSL encryption for secure trading. 💬 Mobile Live Chat Support 24/7 live chat integrated within the mobile app for instant assistance. 📊 Account Management on Mobile Full account management, including deposits, withdrawals, and balance tracking. 📅 Mobile Economic Calendar Integrated calendar for tracking economic events and announcements. 🏦 Deposit & Withdrawal on Mobile Supports multiple payment methods directly from the app. 🌍 Cross-device Syncing Synchronizes data seamlessly across mobile, desktop, and web platforms. ⚡ Low Latency on Mobile Optimized for low-latency performance in volatile markets. 🌎 Global Market Access Trade assets from markets around the world in real-time. 🧳 Mobile Withdrawals History Track and review your withdrawals directly from the mobile app. 🏠 Real-time Account Activity Monitor real-time trades and account activity from anywhere. 🌙 Night Mode Option Switch to night mode for a more comfortable trading experience in low-light environments. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

AvaTrade app reviews

📱 App Platform ⭐ Rating (out of 5) 🗣️ Review Count 📝 South Africa Highlights 📲Google Play 4.3 ⭐ 10.7K+ Mixed feedback some praise app performance, while others report slowness, buffering, and login issues 🏆 App Store (global) 4.0 ⭐ Not specified Generally praised as professional and user-friendly 🇿🇦 AvaTradeGo – South Africa site 2.7 ⭐ — Described as a “cutting‑edge, state‑of‑the‑art mobile trading app” with advanced tools and smooth UX

How to Download and Install

The AvaTrade Mobile App is free for download on the Apple App Store and via Google Play.

is free for download on the Apple App Store and via Google Play. The app can function across a wide array of devices, including iPhones, iPads, tablets, and smartphones.

The following steps can be followed to download and install the AvaTradeGo application via the Google Play Store:

Step 1: Navigate to the Google Play Store

Navigate to the Google Play Store and enter “AvaTradeGo” into the search bar.

Step 2: Select the relevant application.

Select the relevant application.

Select the app and select the option to install.

Once installation is complete, the application can be accessed.

Traders can now proceed to explore the app and make use of it to execute trades.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

What to Expect from Your Practice Account

When the "Practice Account Option" is selected, traders will be automatically navigated to a new screen.

Here, they must provide a valid email address and create a password.

Moreover, traders will be offered the option to select additional security measures like PIN or Biometrics.

Traders will now have access to the app interface, which displays live prices on default financial instruments.

At the bottom of the user interface, traders can see their available virtual funds.

Traders are provided with $100,000 in Practice funds.

The Interface has three available modes:

Favorites

Hot

Trends

Additional and Notable features of the interface include:

A function to search for financial instruments.

A balance screen to view the total equity, equity available, total allocated, profit/loss, and more.

"My Trades" - a Display of open positions and pending orders.

AvaTrade at a Glance

🔍Broker 📜 FSCA regulated AvaTrade has an FSCA-regulated South African entity, Ava Capital Markets Pty – FSP 45984. However, some SA clients may be onboarded under Ava Trade Markets Ltd in the BVI. Check the Client Agreement. 🕖 Time to open an account 1 day 🗺️ Service Description Use a multi-asset CFD broker with 1,250+ assets available through MT5 🚀Bonus AvaTrade explicitly says bonuses may not apply in every jurisdiction.

🎁 Sign Up Bonus Promotions may be available depending on jurisdiction and current campaign 🗺️ Country of regulation Ireland,

Australia,

Japan,

South Africa,

Abu Dhabi,

British Virgin Islands,

European Union,

Polish Branch. 🔥Trust Score 97% 🔥Live support Multilingual support via phone, email, WhatsApp, and live chat.

AvaTrade confirms 14+ languages 📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes 📊Trading Islamic Account Yes, positions held more than five days can incur swaps even on swap-free accounts. 💳 Deposit with credit card Yes 🎮 Demo Trading Account Free demo account available 💱 Number of base currencies supported 5 💰 Spreads EUR/USD from 0.9 pips 💰Leverage Up to 1:400, depending on the entity;

Stricter retail jurisdictions can be limited to 1:30. 💰Currency Pairs (Total Forex pairs) 50+ 💰 Withdrawal fee amount Zero 💰 Trading fees class Very Low 💰 Minimum deposit $100,approximately R1,800 depending on the USD/ZAR exchange rate. 💰 Inactivity fee charged Yes 👛 Depositing with electronic wallet Yes ✔️Apple iOS App Yes ✔️Android App Yes 📅 Year of Foundation 2006 🔢 Number of Employees 300+ 🔢 Number of clients 10M+ traders/users. 📙 Website Languages Arabic,

Simplified Chinese,

Traditional Chinese,

Dutch,

English,

Finnish 💵 Account currencies USD ,

EUR ,

AUD ,

CHF ,

CAD ,

GBP ,

ZAR ,

PLN 📙 PAMM MAM/Mirror (depending on GEO) ✔️ Scalping Allowed Yes ✔️ Scalping Millisecond trading 🗺️ Hedging Open Buy & Sell positions simultaneously 🥇 Instruments Offered 1,250+ assets through MT5 / product availability varies by platform and entity. 🥇 Trading Instruments Metals,

Commodities,

Stocks,

FX Options,

Oil,

ETFs,

Options,

Crypto currencies 🥇 Total offered per instrument Real Account,

Demo Account,

Islamic Account

Options Account ✔️Safety of Funds segregated accounts and negative balance protection 📍Sponsorship Currently with Bolt 📍 Partnership Trading Central 📙 Education Sharp Trader,

Videos,

Articles,

Webinars,

eBook. 💰 Fees and Commissions Forex/CFD overnight interest, No margin interests, No commissions (unless stated otherwise) 📈 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4,

MetaTrader 5,

AvaOptions,

DupliTrade,

AvaTrade app,

WebTrader 📈 Mobile trading MetaTrader 4,

MetaTrader 5,

AvaProtect 📈Social Trading Yes, Ava social trading 📍 South African Office Address 2nd Floor, Nelson Mandela Square Office towers West, Sandton, Johannesburg, 2196 ☎️ South African Telephone Number 010 594 1353 ❌ Banned Countries US,

North Korea,

New Zealand,

Iran,

Belgium 💰 Withdrawal processing Deposit wires may take up to 7 days, but withdrawal timing is separate. 🇿🇦 ZAR accounts Yes, Avatrade offers ZAR trading accounts 🎓Affiliate Program Yes, up to 50% + commission 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

AvaTrade Customer Reviews

The broker holds a rating of 4.8 out of 5 , based on over 8,500 reviews, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction.

, based on over 8,500 reviews, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction. The broker is recognized for its attentive customer service, which contributes to its positive reputation among traders.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating (4.8/5) based on over 8,500 reviews. 👏Customer Satisfaction High level of satisfaction among users. 📞Customer Service Attentive service contributes to a positive reputation.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating High user satisfaction Trusted and reputable ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Many users praise the broker’s diverse instruments, tight spreads, and solid trading platform. Some report poor customer support, hidden fees, and account management issues. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Users like the easy-to-use interface, tight spreads, and responsive customer support. Many also appreciate the variety of trading instruments, including forex, crypto, and commodities. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Traders appreciate AvaTrade’s user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and responsive customer support. Some users report issues with account verification, withdrawal delays, and occasional technical glitches. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Users appreciate AvaTrade’s user-friendly interface and easy-to-navigate platform. Some traders report withdrawal delays, high spreads, and inconsistent customer support, leading to mixed reviews. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Excellent bonuses, high leverage, immediate execution, tight spreads, 24/5 support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Intuitive and user-friendly interface US Clients not allowed Wide range of instruments & markets Occasional login or buffering issues Free demo account with $100,000 virtual funds Requires stable internet connectivity

Conclusion Trading a wide selection of Instruments is made easy via the AvaTradeGO mobile app. The App offers the full functionality expected from a Desktop or Mobile Trading experience.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many instruments can I trade on the AvaTradeGo App?

AvaTradeGo users can trade a wide range of instruments, including Forex, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, and Energies. This broad selection allows traders to diversify their portfolios and access global markets directly through the mobile platform.

Is it Safe to use AvaTrade and its Mobile Application/Trading Platforms?

Yes, AvaTrade is regulated by multiple top-tier authorities and stores client funds in segregated accounts. Its mobile app includes AvaProtect™, a feature that safeguards positions, enhancing both security and peace of mind for traders on the go.

What is AvaProtect™?

AvaProtect™ is AvaTrade’s unique risk-management tool. It allows traders to protect specific trades against losses for a defined period. If the market moves against the trade, losses are reimbursed, offering added confidence and a safety net for traders.

Which trading platforms does AvaTrade support?

AvaTrade supports various platforms, including MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions, AvaSocial, and DupliTrade. These options cater to both manual and social traders, providing flexibility and powerful tools for diverse trading strategies.

What leverage, spreads, and commissions can be expected on the AvaTrade Mobile App?

Traders can expect tight spreads starting from 0.9 pips and leverage of up to 1:400. AvaTradeGo also offers commission-free trading, making it cost-effective for both beginner and professional traders seeking competitive trading conditions.

On which devices can the AvaTrade Mobile App be downloaded?

The AvaTradeGO app is available for both iOS and Android devices. It can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play, offering mobile access to global markets with intuitive features and real-time trading tools.

Are there any costs involved when downloading AvaTradeGo?

No, the AvaTradeGO app is completely free to download and use. It can be installed without any charges from the Apple App Store or Google Play, allowing traders to get started without any initial app-related expenses.

Do I need consistent Internet connectivity when using the AvaTrade app?

Yes, a stable internet connection is required to access market data, place orders, manage trades, and receive updates. Without consistent connectivity, key features of the AvaTradeGO app may not function optimally or in real-time.

Is the app safe to use?

Yes, the AvaTradeGO app is secure. It includes password protection, biometric login options, and PIN verification. Additionally, AvaProtect™ provides position protection, making the app safe for trading and account management on mobile devices.

Can I use the AvaTradeGo app as a beginner trader?

Absolutely. The app is beginner-friendly and includes an educational section with videos and tutorials. It’s designed to support new traders with intuitive navigation, clear tools, and helpful learning resources for confident trading from day one.

Does the AvaTradeGo app offer a demo account?

Yes, AvaTradeGO provides access to a demo account, enabling traders to practice trading with virtual funds. This helps users become familiar with the app and market conditions without risking any real capital.

Can deposits and withdrawals be made through the Mobile App?

Yes, the AvaTradeGO app allows users to deposit and withdraw funds directly. This convenient feature ensures seamless account funding and access to profits without needing to switch to the desktop version or web platform.