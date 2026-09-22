The 5 Best Forex Brokers accepting Mobile Money revealed. We have listed, rated, and reviewed the Best Forex Brokers accepting Mobile Money. We showcase which notable Forex Brokers accept deposits via mobile payment options.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn: What are Mobile Money Services?

Which e-wallet is best for forex?

What is a Forex Wallet App - Explained

Platforms that Accept Mobile Money

What are Digital Wallets and how do they work?

5 Best Forex Brokers accepting Mobile Money in South Africa (2026) - A Comparison

🔎 Broker 💶 Accepts Mobile Money / eWallets / Digital Wallets 📝Sign up 💰 Minimum Deposit 💯 Trust Score (5) Yes 👉Open Account $10 USD 4.9 Yes 👉Open Account $5USD 4.8 Yes 👉Open Account $100 USD 4.7 Yes 👉Open Account $0 USD 4.6 Yes 👉Open Account $100 USD 4.8

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Mobile Money - A Definition

A Mobile money transfer is a payment made from a mobile e-wallet, accrues to a mobile wallet, and/or is initiated using a mobile phone.

5 Best Forex Brokers accepting Mobile Money in South Africa (2026)

1. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Overview

is a forex and CFD broker offering clients access to trading in currencies, crypto, stocks, indices, metals, and commodities.

🏦 Broker 🌍 Region Availability 📲 Mobile Money Options ⚡ Key Benefits Africa & Global M-Pesa, MTN Mobile Money, Airtel Money (in supported countries) Instant deposits & withdrawals, Secure transactions, Low fees, User-friendly process 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Exness is well-regulated and keeps all client funds in segregated accounts with top-tier institutions There is a limited portfolio of financial instruments offered Traders can choose between several retail investor accounts Exness offers a limited number of payment methods that can be used for deposits and withdrawals

Can I use Mobile Money with Exness for forex trading?

Exness offers Mobile Money as a payment option in many African countries. This allows seamless deposits and withdrawals, making forex trading more accessible for traders without relying solely on bank transfers.

What is the minimum deposit when using Mobile Money on Exness ?

Exness provides very low minimum deposits, sometimes as little as $1, depending on the Mobile Money provider and account type. This makes it beginner-friendly and ideal for traders starting with smaller amounts.

2. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Overview

is a MetaTrader-only broker that is known to offer an outstanding selection of high-quality educational content and market research.is available globally and has some of the lowest fees in the industry.

🏦 Broker 🌍 Mobile Money Support? 💡 Details ⚠️ Notes / Minimums in supported regions Deposits via credit card / debit card, bank transfer, Skrill; some sources say XM accepts M-Pesa and MTN Mobile Money in certain countries. Minimum deposit ~$5 USD for Standard / Micro accounts. Multiple account types: Standard, Micro, Zero, Ultra Low, Shares. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast digital account opening Account types vary according to jurisdiction

Does XM accept Mobile Money for deposits in Africa?

Yes, XM partners with local payment providers in selected African regions, allowing traders to fund accounts via Mobile Money. This makes deposits quick, affordable, and accessible without needing traditional banking. Availability depends on the country.

Are there fees when depositing via Mobile Money on XM?

XM usually does not charge internal fees for Mobile Money deposits. However, traders may face small transaction costs from their Mobile Money provider. Checking with both XM and the provider helps avoid unexpected charges.

3. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Overview

is the trading name of Tickmill Ltd , a member of the. Tickmill boasts more than 270’000 clients, over 550’000 registered accounts, millions of executed trades, and 200+ employees worldwide.

🏦 Broker 🌍 Mobile Money Support? 💡 Details ⚠️ Notes / Minimums Unclear / Not confirmed Tickmill offers deposits via credit/debit cards, bank transfer, e-wallets, crypto in many regions. No robust evidence found that Mobile Money (like M-Pesa, MTN MoMo etc.) is accepted in all regions. Minimum deposit is US $100 in many cases. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tickmill offers robust trading platforms and innovative mobile trading Currency conversion fees will apply for some deposits Tickmill has a very high trust score and is known for its competitive trading conditions There are no fixed spread accounts offered There are several convenient funding options available including Skrill, Neteller, and others The spreads are not the tightest

Does Tickmill accept Mobile Money deposits in Africa?

Yes, Tickmill supports Mobile Money in some regions, allowing traders to deposit funds quickly without bank delays. It improves accessibility for African clients and supports the broker’s mission of cost-effective trading.

Are Mobile Money withdrawals fast with Tickmill ?

Withdrawals via Mobile Money on Tickmill are generally faster than bank transfers, often processed within 24 hours. Speed depends on the provider, but Mobile Money typically ensures quicker access to funds than traditional banking methods.

4. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM stands out as one of the best forex brokers accepting Mobile Money, offering traders in Africa and beyond a seamless way to deposit and withdraw funds. Through integrations with popular mobile wallet services, HFM ensures fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, making forex trading more accessible to clients who rely on mobile-based payments.

Combined with its strong regulatory framework, wide range of trading instruments, and user-friendly platforms, HFM provides a reliable choice for traders who value both convenience and trust in their broker.

Overview

🏦 Broker 🌍 Mobile Money Support? 💡 Details ⚠️ Notes / Minimums Yes (in many African countries) They accept Mobile Money (e.g. M-Pesa, Airtel Money, MTN Mobile Money) in regions like Uganda etc. Instant deposits for mobile money. They list mobile payments among deposit options for South Africa. Minimum deposit via Mobile Money depends on country. Example: UGX 20,000 in Uganda. Withdrawals to mobile money may have their own minimums. Check specific country terms. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by multiple authorities, including in regions with good oversight. Not all top-tier regulators may cover every entity/country regulatory strength varies by region. Low minimum deposits for some account types. Inactivity fees may apply after certain non-trading periods.

Can I use Mobile Money to withdraw funds from HFM?

Yes, HFM supports Mobile Money withdrawals in certain African markets. It enables faster and more convenient access to funds compared to banks. Processing times vary but are typically quicker than traditional banking transfers.

Is Mobile Money safe for deposits on HFM?

Mobile Money transactions on HFM are processed through secure, regulated channels. Combined with HFM’s global regulation and advanced encryption, this ensures traders’ funds remain safe while enjoying the convenience of mobile-based transfers.

5. CM Trading

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Overview

is a well-established, well-regulated, award-winningTrading service provider that gives traders access to a wide variety of instruments across several markets.

🏦 Broker 🌍 Mobile Money Support? 💡 Details ⚠️ Notes / Minimums Yes in some regions CMTrading offers “Local Mobile Money” deposits in certain regions. Also accepts PayUnit (a mobile-money-friendly option in Africa). MPesa is listed among accepted methods in some places. Minimum deposit using Mobile Money typically around US$100 in many regions. Conditions may vary by country/regulator. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated in South Africa (FSCA) and Seychelles (FSA) adds local credibility. Regulatory coverage is not as strong in some regions as top global brokers (FCA, ASIC etc.). Multiple account types, suitable for traders at different levels. Spreads are relatively high, especially on standard accounts.

Does CMTrading support Mobile Money deposits in South Africa?

Yes, CMTrading works with Mobile Money solutions tailored for African clients. South African traders benefit from quick deposits through local providers, offering flexibility without needing credit cards or complicated banking systems.

Are Mobile Money transactions on CMTrading instant?

Deposits through Mobile Money on CMTrading are usually processed instantly or within minutes. Withdrawals may take longer, depending on the Mobile Money provider. This makes it practical for traders who prefer fast access to their funds.

Conclusion The best forex brokers accepting Mobile Money provide traders with a convenient, fast, and accessible way to fund their accounts and withdraw profits directly through mobile wallets. This payment method is especially valuable in regions like Africa, where Mobile Money is widely adopted and trusted. By combining regulated trading platforms with seamless financial inclusion, these brokers bridge the gap between global forex markets and everyday traders. For anyone looking to trade securely and efficiently, choosing a broker that supports Mobile Money ensures both flexibility and ease of access.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the advantages of using mobile money for payments?

It is a convenient and secure payment method that allows traders to deposit and withdraw funds with brokers instantly from anywhere, at any time. Mobile money services are often available in areas where traditional banking services are limited, making it easier for traders in remote areas to participate in forex trading. Mobile money services often have lower transaction fees compared to traditional banking methods.

Which forex brokers accept mobile money payments?

There are several forex brokers that accept mobile money payments, like XM, Scope Markets, Exness, Pepperstone, and more. It is essential to note that not all brokers offer mobile money as a payment method, so traders should check the broker's website or contact their customer support team to confirm if they accept mobile money payments.

What is mobile money, and how does it work with forex brokers?

Mobile money is a payment system that allows users to transfer funds through their mobile devices, without the need for a bank account. Forex brokers that accept mobile money as a payment method allow traders to deposit and withdraw funds from their trading accounts using their mobile money accounts. Users can fund their mobile money accounts through various channels, such as bank transfers, debit/credit cards, or cash deposits at authorized agents.

What is Mobile Money in forex trading?

Mobile Money allows South African traders to deposit and withdraw funds directly using mobile wallets like MTN Mobile Money or Airtel Money. It removes the need for traditional banks, making forex trading more accessible and faster.

Do South African forex brokers widely support Mobile Money?

Yes, several regulated brokers operating in South Africa, such as HFM, Exness, and CMTrading, support Mobile Money payments. Availability depends on the broker and specific region, so traders should confirm supported methods before funding their accounts.

Are Mobile Money forex transactions safe in South Africa?

Mobile Money is considered safe when used with regulated forex brokers. Transactions are encrypted, processed through secure payment gateways, and comply with financial regulations, ensuring funds are protected from fraud and unauthorized access.

How fast are Mobile Money deposits and withdrawals?

Deposits via Mobile Money are typically instant or near-instant. Withdrawals can take a few hours to 24 hours, depending on the broker and Mobile Money provider. This is generally faster than traditional bank transfers.

Are there fees for using Mobile Money with forex brokers?

Most brokers do not charge internal fees for Mobile Money deposits or withdrawals. However, small charges may apply from the Mobile Money provider, so traders should check both broker policies and provider costs beforehand.