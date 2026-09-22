FXPesa is an online forex and CFD broker focused on providing accessible trading services to African traders. It offers a user-friendly platform, competitive spreads, and access to popular global markets. FXPesa is regulated and designed to support both beginner and experienced traders with flexible account options.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CMA Start Trading Read Review

?️ Regulated and trusted by the CMA. ?️ 1015 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

🔍 Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit No minimum deposit 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus Occasional promotions and trading credit offers (availability varies) 💸 Fees No deposit fees; trading costs included in spreads 📉 Spreads & Commissions Tight spreads with no commission on most instruments 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Fast local deposits; withdrawals usually processed within a few working days 🖥️ Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) on desktop, web, and mobile 🛡️ Regulation CMA (Kenya) 🔐 Trust Score Good trust level supported by local regulation and transparent trading conditions ⏱️ Payout Schedule Withdrawals typically completed within 1–5 working days 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

FXPesa Spider Chart

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by CMA, offering local oversight Limited regulation compared to global brokers Low minimum deposit for beginners Spreads can be higher on standard accounts Supports MetaTrader 4 on all devices Fewer advanced trading tools Fast local deposits and withdrawals Limited asset variety Demo account available for practice Not ideal for high-volume traders

Overview

FXPesa is an online forex and CFD broker powered by EGM Securities that lets traders access a wide range of global markets on trusted platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and mobile apps.

It offers low costs with zero platform fees and tight spreads, fast deposits and withdrawals, and local support with built-in research tools and educational resources for traders.

The broker is licensed and regulated by Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority, providing secure execution-only trading across forex, indices, commodities, shares, and ETFs

🧩 Feature Details 🏦 Account Types Standard (no commission), Premier (raw spreads), plus Demo account. ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:400, depending on instrument and account type. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips on Premier; low fixed commissions apply. 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, indices, commodities, shares, and ETFs via CFDs. 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and Equiti Trader (web & mobile). ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Not clearly offered as a standard account option. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting No free VPS hosting provided. 👥 Copy Trading No built-in copy or social trading features. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Client funds kept in segregated accounts. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by the Kenya Capital Markets Authority (CMA) under EGM Securities.

Featured Offered

FXPesa offers a wide range of trading features designed to suit both beginner and experienced traders.

These include access to global markets such as forex, indices, commodities, shares, and ETFs through flexible CFD trading.

The broker provides powerful platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and Equiti Trader, all optimized for web, desktop, and mobile use.

FXPesa also focuses on competitive pricing, secure fund segregation, and trader education to support informed and efficient trading decisions.

🔍 Aspect 🔖 Details 🌟 Overall Rating Generally rated around 4.0–4.5 / 5, reflecting strong trust and usability among African traders. 👏 Customer Satisfaction Users appreciate the simple onboarding, user-friendly platforms, and competitive trading conditions; some note fewer advanced features. 📞 Customer Service Support is seen as helpful and professional, though response times can be slower during peak trading hours.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CMA Start Trading Read Review

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Limited verified performance data; FXPesa is present but not heavily reviewed by strategy-focused traders. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Mixed feedback, with praise for regulation and platform stability, alongside concerns around support response times. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Users mention easy account setup and platform usability, with some complaints about withdrawals and verification delays. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Generally positive reviews highlighting beginner-friendly tools and local support, with occasional service-related criticism. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Moderate South African presence, showing a mix of resolved complaints and neutral user experiences. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Balanced sentiment overall, with positive comments on regulation and platforms, offset by support and processing concerns. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Customer Reviews

FXPesa places strong emphasis on customer support and trader assistance across its services.

Clients have access to responsive support channels, including live chat, email, and phone assistance during market hours.

The broker also provides educational resources, market insights, and platform guidance to help traders make informed decisions.

Overall, FXPesa aims to deliver a supportive and reliable customer experience tailored to both new and experienced traders.

Safety and Security

FXPesa prioritizes safety and security by operating under strict regulatory oversight to protect its clients.

The broker keeps client funds in segregated accounts, ensuring they are separated from company operating capital.

Advanced encryption and secure systems are used to safeguard personal data and trading information.

These measures work together to create a secure and trustworthy trading environment for clients.

🛡️ Security Feature FXPesa 💼 Regulation & Licensing Regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held in segregated accounts, separate from company operating funds. 📝 Insurance Coverage No publicly stated Lloyd’s of London or private insurance beyond regulatory protections. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Not publicly credit-rated; capital requirements governed by CMA regulations. 🔒 Account-Level Security Uses secure login systems and platform-level protections for trading accounts. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Offered, ensuring traders cannot lose more than their deposited funds. 🧾 Compliance & Audits Operates under regulatory oversight with standard compliance and reporting requirements.

Is FXPesa a safe broker to trade with?

FXPesa is regulated by Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority and operates under strict compliance rules, including segregated client accounts. This regulatory oversight helps ensure client funds are protected and that trading operations follow established financial standards at all times consistently applied.

How does FXPesa protect client funds and accounts?

Client funds are kept in segregated bank accounts, separate from company money, reducing misuse risk. FXPesa also uses secure trading platforms and internal controls to protect accounts from unauthorized access while meeting regulatory security and operational compliance standards consistently enforced.

FXPesa At a Glance

🔎 Broker’s Name FXPesa 📍 Headquartered Nairobi, Kenya 📅 Year Founded 2019 (launch in Kenya) ⚖️ Regulating Authorities Kenya Capital Markets Authority (CMA) 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Specific restricted countries not publicly listed ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Not offered 👍 Demo Account Yes, free with virtual funds 📊 Institutional Accounts Not clearly available 📊 Managed Accounts Not supported 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:400 💰 Minimum Deposit No minimum deposit 💳 Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfer, e-wallets, mobile money 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, e-wallets, mobile money 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Equiti Trader 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs via CFDs 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English 👥 Customer Support Languages English (regional support) 📆 Customer Service Hours Generally 24/6 support 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

FXPesa Account Types

FXPesa offers two main live account types designed for different trading styles: the Standard Account and the Premier Account.

The Standard Account features competitive spreads with no commissions, making it suitable for beginner and casual traders.

The Premier Account provides raw spreads from 0.0 pips with a low commission, ideal for high-volume and experienced traders.

FXPesa also offers a free demo account, allowing traders to practice strategies in real market conditions without financial risk.

Classic Account

The Classic account at FXPesa is a live trading account designed for beginner traders, offering access to global financial markets with no minimum deposit requirement and USD-based trading.

It features leverage up to 1:2000, average spreads around 1.6 pips, zero commission on trades, and compatibility with popular platforms like MT5 and MQ WebTrader across mobile, desktop and tablet devices.

The account also includes advanced market analytics, live market news, and real-time notifications to support traders as they learn and execute their strategies.

Standard Account

The Standard Account at FXPesa lets you open a trading account in either USD or KES with zero commission and no required minimum deposit, making it accessible for new and intermediate traders.

It offers leverage up to 1:400, average spreads around 1.4 pips, and access to popular trading platforms like MT4, MT5, MQ WebTrader and the Equiti Trader app across mobile, desktop and tablet devices.

This account also includes advanced market analytics, live market news and instant trade notifications to help you manage your trades more effectively.

Premier Account

The Premier Account on FXPesa is a live trading account designed for more advanced or high-volume traders, offering ultra-tight spreads starting from 0.0 pips in exchange for a commission of about US $3.50 per lot per side and a minimum deposit of $100.

It supports multiple platforms including MT4, MT5 and WebTrader and provides access to the same mobile-friendly tools, advanced market analytics and live news available to other account holders.

With leverage up to 1:400 and base currencies in USD or KES, it’s tailored for traders who prioritise low trading costs and competitive execution conditions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CMA Start Trading Read Review

What account types does FXPesa offer?

FXPesa offers Standard and Premier accounts, designed for different trading styles. The Standard account has no commission with competitive spreads, while the Premier account provides raw spreads with low commissions for active traders globally.

Which FXPesa account is better for beginners?

The Standard account suits beginners due to simple pricing and zero commissions. More experienced traders may prefer the Premier account for tighter spreads, faster execution, and cost efficiency when trading higher volumes frequently.

How to set up a FXPesa Account – Step by Step

Step 1 – Create Your Account:

Visit the FXPesa website, click on Sign Up, and fill in your personal details including your name, email address, phone number, and country of residence to open your account.

Step 2 – Verify Your Identity:

Upload a valid ID document and proof of address to complete the required verification process and activate your trading account securely.

Step 3 – Choose Account Type & Platform:

Select either the Standard or Premier account and choose your preferred trading platform such as MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5.

Step 4 – Fund & Start Trading:

Make a deposit using an available payment method, log in to the trading platform, and begin trading live financial markets.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CMA Start Trading Read Review

FXPesa Fees and Spreads

FXPesa offers competitive trading fees with pricing that depends on the chosen account type.

The Standard account features commission-free trading with spreads that are slightly wider but remain competitive for retail traders.

The Premier account provides raw spreads starting from 0.0 pips, paired with a low fixed commission per lot.

This structure allows traders to choose between simplicity and tighter pricing based on their trading style.

📌 Feature Details 📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Low to medium (spread-based) 💰 Required Min Deposit No minimum deposit 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Free (payment-provider fees may apply) 💳 Deposit Fees Free 📝 Average Spread From ~1.2 pips (EUR/USD) 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Does FXPesa charge trading fees besides spreads?

FXPesa mainly charges through spreads instead of fixed commissions, so trading costs are built into buy and sell prices. This model keeps pricing simple, predictable, beginner-friendly, and still competitive for frequent traders globally.

What spreads can traders expect on FXPesa accounts?

Spreads on FXPesa vary by instrument and market conditions, starting from around 1.2 pips on major forex pairs. During volatile periods, spreads may widen slightly, which is standard across regulated forex brokers.

FXPesa Trading Platforms

FXPesa offers the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platforms, both known for reliability and advanced trading functionality.

These platforms provide powerful charting tools, technical indicators, automated trading through Expert Advisors, and fast execution across forex and CFD markets.

MT4 and MT5 are available on desktop, web, and mobile devices, allowing traders to manage positions anytime, anywhere.

FXPesa MetaTrader 4

FXPesa’s MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is a classic, globally trusted trading platform developed by MetaQuotes that lets traders analyse markets, place orders, manage positions and use built-in tools across forex, CFD shares, indices, commodities, and ETFs.

MT4 supports both Standard and Premier accounts and gives access to advanced charting, technical indicators, Expert Advisors for automated trading, and flexible order execution on desktop, mobile or web via WebTrader.

It’s ideal for beginners and experienced traders who want a familiar interface with powerful trading and analysis features.

FXPesa MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) on FXPesa is a powerful, industry-standard trading platform designed for online trading in forex, CFDs and futures.

It gives traders advanced charting tools, comprehensive price analysis features, automated trading capabilities and access to a wide range of markets from a single interface.

MT5 is available on desktop, web and mobile, and can be tried risk-free with a demo account before funding a live account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CMA Start Trading Read Review

What trading platforms does FXPesa offer to traders?

FXPesa provides access to the MetaTrader 5 trading platform, allowing users to trade forex and CFDs with advanced charting, multiple order types, automated trading tools, and real-time market data across desktop, web, and mobile devices.

Is FXPesa’s trading platform suitable for beginners and experienced traders?

Yes, FXPesa’s MT5 platform suits beginners through its intuitive interface and demo accounts, while experienced traders benefit from advanced indicators, technical analysis tools, automated strategies, and fast execution, making it flexible for different trading styles and experience levels.

FXPesa Deposit and Withdrawal

FXPesa offers a variety of easy deposit and withdrawal methods including mobile money (like M-Pesa), bank transfers, credit/debit cards and e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller, all accessible through the Client Portal.

Deposits are generally free and go fully into your trading account, though your bank or payment provider may charge fees, and withdrawals are returned to the original funding source with processing times that can be same-day on business days.

Minimum amounts vary by payment method, with mobile money deposits often starting at the equivalent of about $5 USD, and withdrawal limits depending on the chosen channel.

How do deposits work on FXPesa and are there any fees?

FXPesa allows traders to fund accounts using cards, bank transfers, mobile money, and e-wallets, with deposits processed quickly and credited in full, while payment providers may apply charges externally.

How long do FXPesa withdrawals take and are fees charged?

FXPesa processes withdrawals through the client portal using the original payment method, with processing times within one business day, while the broker charges no fees but banks or providers may.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CMA Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

FXPesa offers leveraged trading, which means you can control larger trade positions with a smaller amount of capital.

The broker provides leverage up to about 1:400 on major forex and metals, allowing more buying power but also increasing risk, so careful risk management is important.

Leverage levels can typically be adjusted within your account settings depending on your strategy and risk tolerance.

FXPesa vs HFM vs AvaTrade

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit No minimum deposit $0 $100 📝 Sign-Up Bonus Yes (region-based) Yes No ➕ Max. Leverage Up to 1:400 Up to 1:2000 Up to 1:400 💵 Currency Pairs ±40+ pairs 50+ pairs 55+ pairs 🖥️ Platforms MT4 MT4, MT5 MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO 🛡️ Regulation CMA (Kenya) FCA, CySEC, FSCA ASIC, Central Bank of Ireland, FSCA 🎯 Best For African traders & beginners High-leverage traders Regulated, long-term traders 📝 Sign up 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

FXPesa’s research offering includes a suite of built-in market analysis tools that give traders technical, fundamental, and sentiment insights to help identify trading opportunities.

These tools feature things like a Signal Centre with daily trade ideas, economic calendars, and news sentiment indicators that highlight key events and shifts in market mood.

Together with education and market guides, this research helps both new and experienced traders make more informed decisions based on current trends and data.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

FXPesa has earned multiple industry accolades that highlight its strength and reputation in online trading, including being named Best Forex Broker in Kenya and Best Broker in Africa, which recognise its regional excellence and client service quality.

The broker has also been honoured for innovation and education, such as awards for Most Innovative Brokerage Company and Best Trading Education Provider, showcasing its commitment to trader support and cutting-edge solutions.

Earlier recognitions like Best Non-Dealing Online Forex Broker further underline FXPesa’s focus on transparency and fair trading conditions.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a highly professional Senior Account Manager known for his strong market knowledge and client-focused approach. ⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! He consistently provides clear guidance, quick responses, and reliable support, making the overall trading experience smooth and stress-free. ⭐ I have worked with many different… I have worked with many different account managers, and Aristos stands out for his professionalism, efficiency, and genuine commitment to helping clients succeed.

Conclusion In conclusion, FXPesa stands out as a reliable broker focused on delivering accessible and well-supported trading for African markets. It combines competitive trading conditions, strong educational tools, and responsive client support to suit both beginners and experienced traders. With regional regulation and a trader-centric approach, FXPesa positions itself as a solid choice for those seeking a locally focused forex broker.

Disclaimer

FXPesa states that forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. It clarifies that all services are execution-only, meaning no investment advice is provided and all trading decisions remain the client’s responsibility. The disclaimer also notes regulatory oversight and highlights that services may be restricted in certain jurisdictions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is FXPesa?

FXPesa is an online forex and CFD broker serving mainly African traders. It provides access to global markets through a regulated environment, offering competitive trading conditions, modern tools, and platforms suitable for beginners and experienced traders.

Is FXPesa regulated?

Yes, FXPesa is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya. This regulation ensures the broker follows strict financial standards, client fund protection rules, and transparency requirements designed to safeguard traders operating within regulated African markets.

What can I trade on FXPesa?

FXPesa allows trading in forex currency pairs, commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies via CFDs. This wide range of instruments lets traders diversify their portfolios and take advantage of both rising and falling market conditions.

What is the minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit on FXPesa is relatively low, making it accessible to new traders. This allows beginners to start trading with limited capital while still accessing real market conditions, tools, and professional-grade trading platforms.

Does FXPesa offer leverage?

Yes, FXPesa offers leverage of up to 1:400, depending on the instrument and account type. Leverage enables traders to control larger positions with smaller capital, but it also increases risk and should be used carefully.

Does FXPesa offer a bonus?

FXPesa may offer sign-up or trading bonuses depending on region and promotions. These bonuses are usually subject to specific terms and conditions, including trading volume requirements, and are intended to support active trading rather than guaranteed profits.

Which trading platforms does FXPesa support?

FXPesa primarily supports the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. MT4 is widely used for its reliability, advanced charting tools, automated trading capabilities, and compatibility with desktop, web, and mobile trading devices.

Are there fees or commissions?

FXPesa earns through spreads and, in some cases, overnight financing fees. There are no hidden charges, but trading costs depend on the asset traded, market conditions, and whether positions are held overnight.

Is FXPesa suitable for beginners?

Yes, FXPesa is beginner-friendly, offering educational resources, market analysis tools, and a simple account setup process. These features help new traders understand market behavior, manage risk, and develop confidence before trading larger amounts.

How safe is trading with FXPesa?

FXPesa prioritizes client security through regulation, segregated funds, and secure trading systems. While market risk cannot be eliminated, these measures help ensure a transparent and protected trading environment for retail traders.