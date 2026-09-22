iTrader is an online trading platform and brokerage service that allows individuals to trade various financial instruments, such as forex, CFDs (contracts for difference), and commodities. It offers a web-based interface where users can open trading accounts, deposit funds, and execute trades with real-time quotes and risk-management tools.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the Securities Commission of the Comoros. ?️ 1788 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $55 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

🔍 Feature ITRADER 💰Minimum Deposit $55 🎁Sign-Up Bonus May offer promotional bonuses depending on region and account type; terms and conditions usually apply. 💸Fees Trading fees vary by asset class and account type, generally included within spreads rather than separate commissions. 📉Spreads & Commissions Offers competitive spreads, especially on major forex pairs; commissions often not charged on standard accounts. 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Offers competitive spreads, especially on major forex pairs; commissions often not charged on standard accounts. 🖥️Platforms MT5 🛡️Regulation Securities Commission of the Comoros. Our license number L15962/ ITG 🔐Trust Score Maintains a moderate trust score based on transparency, safety, and overall user experience. ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals are usually processed within a few business days, depending on the chosen payment method. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

ITRADER Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Access to popular trading platforms like MetaTrader 4 (and WebTrader in earlier times), which many traders find familiar and easy to use. The broker’s license from Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) was revoked; iTrader is no longer regulated — meaning much weaker investor protection. Broad asset offering (forex, indices, commodities, stocks, CFDs) — at least historically, giving traders a variety of instruments to choose from. Many user complaints about withdrawal problems: delays, refusal, or difficulty getting money out. Sometimes lower entry barrier (modest minimum deposit in earlier account-types) and commission-free trading (cost via spreads only). Frequent reports of aggressive marketing / upselling by account managers, pressuring deposits and additional trades (which may encourage risky behavior). For some users: basic risk-management tools (stop-loss/take-profit orders within MT4) and demo accounts (when offered). Platform instability: reports of slippage, requotes, server-lag or poor execution—especially during volatile market conditions.

Overview

iTrader Global positions itself as a “prop firm” broker that lets traders prove their skills via a challenge, then, if successful, trade a live funded account.

They use MetaTrader 5 (MT5) as their trading platform and offer “zero‑swap” trading, which means no overnight interest charges.

Their model includes a profit‑split arrangement: as a funded trader, you can receive up to 90% of the profits you generate.

They support a wide range of markets — forex, commodities, indices, crypto, and stocks — with over 500 tradable instruments supplied from tier‑1 liquidity providers.

Featured Offered

iTrader offers several standout features that appeal to traders and aspiring funded-account holders.

Their accounts are swap-free, meaning you don’t pay overnight interest on positions, which can benefit those keeping trades open for multiple days.

They operate on MetaTrader 5 (MT5), a widely used trading platform offering advanced charting, execution, and analysis tools.

iTrader provides a profit-split model. Traders who pass their evaluation challenge can receive up to 90% of generated profits, with the broker assuming capital risk.

Additionally, they list 500+ tradable instruments sourced from Tier-1 liquidity providers, including forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and crypto — enabling broad market exposure.

🧩 Feature ITRADER 🏦 Account Types Three main account tiers: Silver, Gold, Platinum. ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:100 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads vary by account type: e.g. on EUR/USD: Silver ~ 2.2 pips; Gold ~ 1.3 pips; Platinum ~ 0.7 pips. No separate commissions — costs are built into spreads. 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, indices, stocks/CFDs, commodities. Some versions/advertisements include cryptocurrencies. 🖥️ Trading Platforms MT5 ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Yes 🖧 Free VPS Hosting According to some promotional material, the Platinum account includes free VPS. 👥 Copy Trading No 🛡️ Client Fund Security Yes 📋 Regulatory Oversight Securities Commission of the Comoros. Our license number L15962/ ITG

ITRADER Customer Reviews

Many customers are drawn to iTrader for its promise of generous profit‑sharing up to 90% and relatively simple “challenge → funded account” model, which appeals to traders seeking funded accounts rather than using their own capital.

iTrader’s offer of zero‑swap accounts, access via the widely used MetaTrader 5 platform, and a broad selection of 500+ trading instruments are often cited as advantages.

At the same time, some reviewers urge caution: as a prop‑firm structure with strict rules (drawdown limits, profit targets, etc.) it can be demanding, and risks typical of leveraged trading remain, which iTrader itself warns about.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating iTrader holds a very low overall rating, averaging around 1.2 out of 5 based on hundreds of public customer reviews. 👏Customer Satisfaction Customer satisfaction is generally poor, with the majority of reviewers leaving 1-star ratings. Only a small percentage report positive experiences. 📞Customer Service Customer service is frequently described as unresponsive and unhelpful, with many users reporting delayed replies, aggressive sales calls, and difficulties receiving proper assistance.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $55 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Very limited or no verified user feedback available; traders often avoid unregulated brokers. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Mostly negative reviews, with frequent complaints about withdrawals, aggressive calls, and lack of regulation. ⭐☆☆☆☆ Users report poor customer service and difficulty accessing funds, contributing to an overall low score. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Mixed but leaning negative; many highlight issues with account management and trust concerns. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Very low satisfaction; South African clients often report unresolved issues and poor support. ⭐☆☆☆☆ Majority of reviews are 1-star, citing withdrawal problems, misleading communication, and unresponsive support. ⭐☆☆☆☆

ITRADER Safety and Security

iTrader states that it operates under the legal company iTrader Global Limited, which is licensed and regulated by the Securities Commission of the Comoros (license number L15962/ITGL).

The platform uses MetaTrader 5 (MT5), a widely recognized trading environment with strong security and execution standards that many brokers and traders trust worldwide.

iTrader also enforces risk‑management rules, for example, drawdown limits, daily-loss caps, and a structured KYC (identity verification) process before funding a live account, helping to promote accountable trading and protect both the firm and clients.

That said, they also clearly warn that CFD and leveraged trading carry high risk and that losses are possible, encouraging users to only trade with funds they can afford to lose.

What security measures does ITRADER use to protect my account and funds?

iTrader implements advanced encryption protocols, secure login procedures, and a structured KYC verification process to safeguard client accounts. Additionally, all funds are held in segregated accounts to ensure that client money is kept separate from company operational funds.

Is trading on ITRADER completely safe from financial risks?

While iTrader enforces risk‑management policies and security measures, trading CFDs and leveraged products inherently carries high risk. Users may experience significant losses, so it is essential to trade responsibly and only with funds they can afford to lose.

🛡️ Security Feature ITRADER 💼 Regulation & Licensing Securities Commission of the Comoros. Our license number L15962/ ITG 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Yes 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance No 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating No 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) No 📈 Negative Balance Protection No 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Public audits, compliance reports, and third-party verifications are not

ITRADER at a Glance

🔎 Broker ITRADER 📍 Headquartered Previously operated from Cyprus; current verified headquarters details are unclear. 📌 Regulating Authorities Not currently regulated by a recognized financial authority. ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Claimed to offer Islamic accounts on request. 🆓 Demo Account Historically offered demo accounts, but current availability is uncertain. 📈 Institutional Accounts Typically focused on retail clients; no true institutional accounts. 📉 Managed Accounts Does not offer PAMM/MAM or managed account services. 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:100 💰 Minimum Deposit $55 ↪️ Deposit Options Commonly included cards, bank transfer, and some e-wallets. 💳 Withdrawal Options Similar to deposits but known for slow or problematic withdrawal processing. 💻 Platform Types MT5 💹 Tradable assets offered Forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and CFDs. 📆 Customer Service Hours Typically weekdays only; customer feedback reports limited availability and slow replies. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

ITRADER Accounts

iTrader offers funded‑trader accounts that run on MetaTrader 5 (MT5), featuring a “zero‑swap” model (no overnight interest fees), access to over 500 trading instruments, and leverage up to 1:100.

Traders choose between two account types — “Expert” (1‑phase) or “PRO” (2‑phase) — and deposit a fee corresponding to the account size (e.g., $5,000 → $55, $50,000 → $330).

Zero Swap account

iTrader’s “Zero Swap” account offers a swap‑free trading option, meaning traders are not charged overnight interest on positions held beyond standard trading hours.

This makes the Zero Swap account especially appealing for traders who follow longer‑term strategies, or those in regions where overnight interest fees are burdensome.

The account operates on MetaTrader 5 (MT5), giving access to 500+ trading instruments with the same platform features — spreads, execution, charting, and risk management tools — but without swap charges.

What types of accounts does ITRADER offer?

ITRADER provides multiple account types designed to suit both beginner and experienced traders. Each account offers different features, such as access to various trading instruments, leverage options, dedicated support, and educational resources to help traders meet their individual goals.

How do I open an account with ITRADER?

Opening an account with ITRADER involves completing an online application form, submitting verification documents such as a government-issued ID, and funding the account through available deposit methods. Once approved, traders can access the platform and start trading immediately according to their chosen account type.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $55 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

HOW TO OPEN AN ACCOUNT - step by step

Step 1: Visit the iTrader Website

Go to the official iTrader website and click on “Open Account” or “Sign Up.” You will be directed to the registration form to start the account creation process.

Step 2: Complete the Registration Form

Fill in your personal details, including full name, email address, phone number, and country of residence. Create a strong password and agree to the terms and conditions.

Step 3: Verify Your Identity

Submit a valid government-issued ID (passport, driver’s license) and proof of address (utility bill or bank statement). This step ensures compliance with regulatory requirements and account security.

Step 4: Fund Your Account and Start Trading

Once your account is verified, choose a payment method to deposit funds. After the deposit is processed, you can log in to the trading platform and start trading your preferred instruments.

ITRADER Fees

ITRADER is a market maker and therefore generates most of its income from the losses of its clients, where it acts as their counterparty.

ITRADER also receives income from spreads, namely the difference between the bid and ask prices.

As ITRADER does offer CFDs in equities and indices, corporate actions such as dividends apply.

Traders can also expect positive as well as negative swap rates to be applied.

What fees does ITRADER charge for trading?

ITRADER primarily earns revenue through spreads, which are the differences between buy and sell prices of assets. Spreads vary depending on the account type, trading instrument, and market conditions. Some accounts may also include commissions or additional service fees for specific products.

Are there any deposit or withdrawal fees on ITRADER?

Deposits are generally free, but withdrawal fees may apply depending on the chosen payment method and account type. Processing times vary by method, and some banks or e-wallets may impose additional charges, so traders should review the current fee schedule before making transactions.

📌 Broker ITRADER 📈 Trading Fees Class Trading fees are generally built into the spreads rather than charged as separate commissions. Costs vary by account tier, with tighter spreads on higher-level accounts. 💰 Required Min Deposit $55 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Withdrawal fees may apply depending on the payment method, and processing can take several business days. 💳 Deposit Fees Deposits are generally free, though this may depend on the payment provider used. 📝 Average Spread Spreads vary by account type; lower tiers have wider spreads, while premium accounts may offer tighter spreads on major currency pairs. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

ITRADER Trading Platforms

iTrader uses the powerful and widely used MetaTrader 5 (MT5) as its trading platform.

Traders on iTrader benefit from “zero swap” accounts, meaning no overnight interest charges are applied, which can make holding positions for longer periods more manageable.

The platform supports over 500 trading instruments sourced via Tier‑1 liquidity providers, offering access to forex, commodities, indices, crypto, stocks, and more.

Trades are executed within milliseconds with tight, professional‑level spreads and leverage up to 1:100, aiming to provide competitive liquidity and fast execution.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

iTrader uses MetaTrader 5 (MT5) for all evaluations and funded trading accounts.

MT5 is a globally recognized, feature‑rich trading platform favored by millions of traders worldwide.

On iTrader, MT5 offers access to 500+ tradable instruments sourced through Tier‑1 liquidity providers, enabling trading in forex, commodities, indices, cryptos, stocks, and more with professional‑level spreads, fast execution, and leverage up to 1:100.

All iTrader accounts are “zero swap,” meaning no overnight interest charges — a feature that can be especially advantageous for traders who tend to hold positions longer.

What trading platforms does ITRADER offer?

iTrader provides access to user-friendly trading platforms that cater to both beginners and experienced traders. These platforms feature real-time charts, technical analysis tools, and automated trading options, allowing traders to execute orders efficiently and manage positions effectively across multiple assets.

Can I trade on multiple devices with the ITRADER platforms?

Yes, iTrader’s platforms are compatible with desktop, web, and mobile devices. This ensures that traders can monitor markets, place trades, and manage their accounts anytime and anywhere, providing flexibility and convenience while maintaining access to the full range of trading tools and features.

ITRADER Deposit and Withdrawal

iTrader offers a straightforward and efficient process for both deposits and withdrawals, designed to support traders as they move from evaluation to funded trading.

After completing the evaluation phase and activating a funded account, traders can request their first profit-split withdrawal 14 days after placing their first trade.

The platform focuses on fast processing, reliable transfers, and a smooth payout structure, although specific deposit and withdrawal methods may vary depending on the trader’s region.

How can I deposit funds into my ITRADER account?

Deposits can be made using various payment methods, including bank transfers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets, depending on your region. The process is designed to be secure and straightforward, allowing traders to fund their accounts quickly and start trading without delays.

How do I withdraw profits from ITRADER?

Withdrawals are processed efficiently once your account is funded and verified. Traders can request a profit withdrawal after completing the initial trading requirements, with processing times varying by payment method. Verification documents may be required to ensure security and compliance.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $55 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

iTrader offers leveraged trading with a maximum leverage of 1:100, allowing traders to control positions far larger than their initial investment.

This leverage can significantly amplify potential profits but also increases the risk of substantial losses if markets move against the trader.

iTrader provides this leverage on the MetaTrader 5 platform, giving users advanced tools to manage their positions effectively.

However, the broker clearly highlights that leveraged products are high-risk and may not be suitable for all traders, encouraging users to approach them with caution.

ITRADER vs XM – A Comparison

🏦 Feature ITRADER xm 💰 Minimum Deposit $55 $5 💳 Deposit Fees None charged by broker No deposit fees (for most payment methods) 💸 Withdrawal Fees Withdrawal fee may apply in certain conditions (e.g. small/low-volume accounts or minimal trading volume) — fee sometimes reported (e.g. EUR 50 in some cases) no withdrawal fees from broker side for normal withdrawals (subject to payment method costs) 📉 Average Spread (EUR/USD) Varies by account type: ~2.2 pips (entry), ~1.3 pips (mid-tier), ~0.7 pips (premium) 1.7 pips on standard accounts 💼 Commission No separate commission; cost is built into spread. No commission on most forex/CFD trades (cost via spread), though some share trades may involve commission. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

iTrader Research is the dedicated research and educational arm of iTrader Global.

Through its “Trader Resources” section, it offers traders access to market analysis, news updates, trading tools, and informational materials designed to help them understand market movements and make more informed trading decisions.

The research and news content are presented as educational resources, helping users learn about instruments like forex, commodities, indices, crypto, and stocks as offered by iTrader’s trading platform.

The aim is to support both new and experienced traders with context, insights, and risk awareness so they can navigate markets with greater clarity.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

iTrader highlights several achievements on its website to demonstrate credibility and trader success.

The platform reports paying out over US$5 million in profit shares during the last year, reflecting strong participation and consistent performance among its funded traders.

It also states that more than 12,000 traders worldwide have reached funded-trader status, showcasing its global reach.

Another notable milestone is the highest profit earned by a single trader, recorded at US$155,500.48, which emphasizes the potential rewards available through disciplined and successful trading.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a dedicated Senior Account Manager known for his professional guidance, market knowledge, and commitment to helping clients make informed trading decisions. His personalized support and clear communication make him a trusted resource for both new and experienced traders. ⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients consistently praise Aristos Panteli for his outstanding assistance, noting his quick responses, clear explanations, and ability to simplify complex trading concepts. His supportive approach helps traders feel confident and well-guided throughout their trading experience. ⭐ I have worked with many different. I have worked with many different account managers before, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his professionalism and reliability. His attention to detail, patience, and genuine interest in client success make him an exceptional partner in navigating the trading world.

Conclusion ITRADER is a decent broker that offers a strong selection of forex assets and access to the ever-popular MetaTrader4 platform, as well as its own proprietary option. The company is well-regulated and therefore able to provide its clients with a safe and secure trading environment. While the company claims to take a client-centric approach to its operations, its customer support is lacking in some areas when compared to other brokers in the industry. All in all, ITRADER is a fairly user-friendly and accessible broker, which, however, does not present any particularly extraordinary offerings, particularly for newbie traders who might tend to look elsewhere for a more comprehensive offering of educational materials.

Disclaimer

When trading Foreign Exchange & CFD's as with any financial assets, there is a possibility that you may sustain a partial or total loss of your investment funds when trading.

As a result, it is expressly advised that you should never invest with, or trade upon, money which you cannot afford to lose through this manner of trading.

Foreign Exchange & CFD trading involves a real risk of loss. Please ensure you read through the company’s terms and conditions of use carefully before making Foreign Exchange & CFD investments.

The trading rates assigned to the assets on the website are the ones at which ITRADER is willing to sell Foreign Exchange & CFDs trading to its customers at the point of sale.

You might also like:

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ITRADER and what does it offer?

ITRADER is an online brokerage platform providing access to forex, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and CFD trading. It offers multiple account types, professional tools, market analysis, and educational resources to support traders of various experience levels in managing positions effectively.

Is ITRADER a regulated trading platform?

ITRADER has operated under regulatory oversight in the past, but traders should always verify the current licensing status directly on the broker’s official site or government regulator databases to ensure compliance, transparency, and overall platform safety before opening any account.

What trading platforms does ITRADER support?

ITRADER typically offers the MetaTrader 4 platform, known for its fast execution, advanced charting tools, technical indicators, and automated trading features. This platform helps traders analyze markets, place trades, set alerts, and manage strategies efficiently across various asset classes.

What account types are available with ITRADER?

ITRADER usually provides different account tiers designed for beginners and experienced traders. Each account level may include benefits such as dedicated support, tighter spreads, analytical tools, and various trading conditions, allowing users to choose options that match their goals.

What fees or commissions does ITRADER charge?

ITRADER commonly earns through spreads between buy and sell prices. Some account types may also include additional costs such as overnight swap fees. Traders should always review the most updated fee structure to fully understand potential expenses before trading.

How can I deposit funds into my ITRADER account?

Deposits are generally made through methods like credit or debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets. Processing times depend on the chosen method. Traders should ensure the payment option is available in their region and confirm any possible fees beforehand.

How do withdrawals work with ITRADER?

Withdrawal requests are usually submitted through the user dashboard, where traders choose their preferred method. Processing times vary depending on the payment provider. Verification documents may be required to ensure account security and regulatory compliance during the withdrawal process.

Does ITRADER offer educational resources for beginners?

ITRADER often provides educational materials such as webinars, articles, trading guides, e-books, and market updates. These resources help newcomers understand trading fundamentals, chart analysis, risk management, and overall market behavior, making it easier to develop informed trading decisions.

What customer support options does ITRADER offer?

Support is typically available through email, live chat, and phone. Traders can reach out for assistance with technical issues, account queries, platform guidance, or general concerns. Response times vary, but the service aims to provide reliable and helpful support.

What risks are associated with trading on ITRADER?

Trading forex and CFDs is inherently risky, as markets can fluctuate rapidly. Losses may exceed initial expectations, especially when using leverage. Traders should fully understand risks, use strong risk-management strategies, and only invest money they can afford to lose.