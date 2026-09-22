Overall, MiTrade can be summarised as a reliable and credible broker and is considered low-risk with competitive trading fees and spreads. MiTrade has an overall trust score of 91 out of 99. MiTrade offers trading via both iOS and Android mobile apps, along with our web platform. ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FSCA, AFSL, CySEC, CIMA, and FSC. ?️1034 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

💰 Minimum Deposit $50 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus None 💸 Fees No commissions; swap fees apply 📉 Spreads & Commissions Variable spreads, commission-free 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Cards, bank transfer, e-wallets 🖥️ Platforms WebTrader, Mobile App 🛡️ Regulation Mitrade Markets Pty Ltd authorised and regulated by the South Africa Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) as a FSP with License Number 54842. Mitrade Global Pty Ltd with ABN 90 149 011 361 holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL 398528). Mitrade EU Ltd is authorised and regulated by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) as a CIF with License Number 438/23. Mitrade Holding Ltd authorised and regulated by Cayman Island Monetary Authority (CIMA) with SIB Licence number 1612446. Mitrade International Ltd is authorised and regulated by Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC) with Investment Dealer Licence number GB20025792. 🔐 Trust Score High (regulated broker) ⏱️ Payout Schedule 1–3 business days 📝 Sign up 👉Open Account

Mitrade Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by ASIC Only one trading platform, no MT4 High level of online support No trading bonus for loyal customers Competitive transaction costs No welcome bonus, deposit bonus, and no other broker bonuses are offered with first time sign up Offers a referral bonus Demo account expires after 90-day Offers competitive and attractive trading conditions Only one live account type offered Demo account sign-up fully digital No Islamic Account offered In-house platform offered Conversion fees charged Sign-up is completed in minutes Currency conversion fees may apply

Overview

Mitrade is an online trading platform that allows users to trade a wide range of global markets, including forex, indices, commodities, shares, and ETFs, through its web and mobile platforms.

It is designed to be user-friendly, offering real-time market data, risk management tools, and educational resources suitable for beginner and experienced traders.

The platform operates under recognized regulatory authorities and provides features such as demo accounts, commission-free trading, and efficient deposit and withdrawal processes.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Standard, Demo ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:200 📉 Spreads & Commissions Variable spreads, zero commission 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, indices, commodities, shares, crypto CFDs 🖥️ Trading Platforms WebTrader, Mobile App ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Not available 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Not available 👥 Copy Trading Not available 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated funds, negative balance protection 📋 Regulatory Oversight ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), CIMA (Cayman Islands), FSC (Mauritius), FSCA (South Africa)

Featured Offered

Mitrade’s features offered reflect a comprehensive, beginner-friendly trading environment built around a proprietary, intuitive platform that supports trading in a wide range of global markets, including forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies through both web and mobile interfaces.

The platform emphasizes cost-effectiveness with competitive variable spreads and zero commissions, while providing essential tools such as real-time quotes, technical charts, market insights, and risk-management features like stop loss orders.

Mitrade also prioritizes client protection and accessibility with multi-jurisdictional regulatory oversight, segregated client funds, negative balance protection, and straightforward deposit and withdrawal procedures, alongside educational content to support newer traders.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟 Overall Rating 8/10 👏 Customer Satisfaction 7/10 📞 Customer Service 7/10

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Not commonly used for stock-only investing platforms; limited or no meaningful user feedback available for Freetrade. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Primarily focused on forex brokers, so Freetrade receives little to no coverage or detailed reviews on this platform. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Users generally highlight the simplicity of the app, commission-free investing, and ease of use, with some criticism around limited advanced features. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Reviews often praise the clean interface and accessibility for beginners, while occasional complaints mention app updates and customer support response times. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Very limited presence, as the platform is mainly UK-focused; feedback is sparse and not widely representative. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Strong overall sentiment, with many positive reviews for low fees and usability, balanced by some concerns about account restrictions or delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Mitrade Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for Mitrade tend to highlight its user-friendly interface and straightforward trading experience, making it appealing for beginner and casual traders.

Many users appreciate the competitive pricing and smooth mobile platform, while some note occasional delays in account verification and mixed experiences with customer support responsiveness.

Overall, feedback reflects a generally positive sentiment with some areas for improvement, especially in advanced tools and service consistency.

Mitrade Safety and Security

Mitrade maintains a strong focus on safety and security by operating under multiple well-recognized regulatory authorities, which helps ensure compliance with financial standards and client protection measures.

Client funds are held in segregated accounts, reducing the risk of misuse and providing an added layer of financial security.

The platform also implements negative balance protection and secure data encryption to safeguard user information and trading activity.

🛡️ Security Feature Details 💼 Regulation & Licensing Mitrade Markets Pty Ltd authorised and regulated by the South Africa Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) as a FSP with License Number 54842. Mitrade Global Pty Ltd with ABN 90 149 011 361 holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL 398528). Mitrade EU Ltd is authorised and regulated by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) as a CIF with License Number 438/23. Mitrade Holding Ltd authorised and regulated by Cayman Island Monetary Authority (CIMA) with SIB Licence number 1612446. Mitrade International Ltd is authorised and regulated by Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC) with Investment Dealer Licence number GB20025792. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Yes 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance No 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Privately held, not publicly rated 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Encrypted systems and secure access 📈 Negative Balance Protection Yes 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regulatory reporting and oversight

Is Mitrade a safe and secure broker for traders?

Mitrade operates under multiple financial regulators, keeps client funds segregated, applies negative balance protection, and uses encryption to protect personal data and trading activity, helping reduce cybersecurity risks for users globally.

How does Mitrade protect client funds and personal information?

Client funds are held in segregated accounts with regulated banks, while strict compliance rules, internal controls, and encryption technologies are used to safeguard user data, account access, and transaction integrity systems.

MiTrade at a Glance

Broker’s Name 🏛️ Headquarters Melbourne, Australia 📅 Year Founded 2011 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities Mitrade Markets Pty Ltd authorised and regulated by the South Africa Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) as a FSP with License Number 54842. Mitrade Global Pty Ltd with ABN 90 149 011 361 holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL 398528). Mitrade EU Ltd is authorised and regulated by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) as a CIF with License Number 438/23. Mitrade Holding Ltd authorised and regulated by Cayman Island Monetary Authority (CIMA) with SIB Licence number 1612446. Mitrade International Ltd is authorised and regulated by Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC) with Investment Dealer Licence number GB20025792. ⏳ SIB Licence number 1612446 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States, Canada, Japan 📌 Accounts Standard Live Account ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 📒 Demo Account Yes ✴️ Institutional Accounts Yes 👨🏼‍💼 Managed Accounts No ⬆️ Maximum Leverage 1:200 👉 Sign Up Bonus No 💰 Minimum Deposit USD 50 Spread Floating spreads 💳 Fees No deposit or withdrawal fees 💳 Deposit Options Skrill, Moneybookers, Poli, Visa, Mastercard, Wire Transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Skrill, Moneybookers, Poli, Visa, Mastercard, Wire Transfer 📊 Platform Types Proprietary Web Platform, Mobile App 📶 OS Compatibility PC and Mobile 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, CFDs, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies 💬 Languages supported on Website English, Chinese (Simplified & Traditional), Korean, Thai, Vietnamese 💬 Customer Support Languages English, Chinese (Simplified & Traditional), Korean, Thai, Vietnamese ⏲️ Customer Service Hours 24/7 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Mitrade Account Types

Mitrade offers a straightforward selection of account types designed to suit both new and experienced traders, with a standard live trading account that provides full access to all markets and platform features.

Traders can also use a demo account to practice strategies and familiarize themselves with the platform without financial risk.

Institutional accounts are available for larger clients, while managed accounts and Islamic swap-free options are not offered.

Demo Account

The Mitrade demo account allows traders to practice trading with virtual funds in a real-market environment, making it ideal for beginners and strategy testing.

It provides access to live price data, charting tools, and platform features without any financial risk.

This account helps users gain confidence before transitioning to live trading.

Standard Live Account

The Standard Live Account is Mitrade’s primary trading account and offers full access to all available markets and platform tools.

Traders can access forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies with competitive spreads and flexible leverage depending on regulatory limits.

This account is suitable for both beginner and experienced self-directed traders.

Professional / Enhanced Account (Region-Dependent)

In certain regions, Mitrade offers a professional or enhanced account for experienced traders who meet specific eligibility criteria.

This account may provide higher leverage and fewer regulatory restrictions, but it removes some retail trader protections.

It is designed for traders who understand risk management and require greater trading flexibility.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

What account types does Mitrade offer to traders?

Mitrade offers a demo account for practice trading with virtual funds, a standard live account for real market trading, and in some regions a professional account for experienced traders who meet eligibility requirements and accept reduced retail protections.

Is there an Islamic or managed account available at Mitrade?

Mitrade does not offer Islamic swap-free or managed accounts, focusing instead on self-directed trading through its standard platform. Traders manage their own strategies while using built-in tools for risk management and market analysis.

How to set up a Mitrade Account – Step by Step

Step 1 – Select an account

Navigate to the MiTrade website and select the option on the homepage to "Create an Account".

Step 2 – Sign up for an account

Use either email address or phone number sign up for an account.

Step 3 – Select the account

Select the account you would like to continue to trade with, Demo or Live.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

MiTrade Fees, Spreads & Commissions

Cost depends on different factors, like spreads and margins, and MiTrade clients may also experience different fee structures according to their country or place of residence.

The spread of a currency pair is the difference between the bid and the asking rate. A pip represents the smallest increment that an exchange rate can move.

Margin is the amount of money required in your account in order to open a position. Margin is calculated based on the current price of the base currency against USD, the position's size (volume), and the leverage applied to your trading account.

Does Mitrade charge trading commissions on trades?

Mitrade does not charge separate trading commissions, as all costs are built into the spread. This pricing model makes it easier for traders to understand trading costs upfront and manage positions without calculating additional commission fees.

How competitive are Mitrade’s spreads and other fees?

Mitrade offers variable spreads that depend on market conditions and the traded instrument. There are no deposit or withdrawal fees charged by the broker, though external payment providers may apply their own processing costs.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Low (spread-only) 💰 Required Min Deposit USD 50 🔁 Withdrawal Fee None 💳 Deposit Fees None 📝 Average Spread Variable, from ~0.6 pips 📝 Sign up 👉Open Account

MiTrade Trading platforms

Mitrade offers proprietary trading platforms available on the web and mobile, designed to be intuitive, fast, and accessible without the need for third-party software.

The platforms provide real-time pricing, advanced charting tools, risk management features, and easy trade execution suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

With consistent functionality across devices, users can monitor markets, manage positions, and trade efficiently from anywhere.

WebTrader Platform

Mitrade’s WebTrader platform runs directly in any modern web browser, making it easy to start trading without downloading software.

It offers live market prices, advanced charting tools with technical indicators, customizable watchlists, and built-in risk management features like stop loss and take profit.

The WebTrader is designed for both beginners and experienced traders who want a powerful, accessible trading experience on desktop devices.

Desktop App (Windows & Mac)

Mitrade provides a downloadable desktop application for Windows and Mac that delivers a full-featured trading environment with real-time market data and analysis tools.

The desktop version supports multiple split charts, alerts, and integrated news feeds, helping traders monitor markets and execute strategies efficiently.

It is suitable for traders who prefer a dedicated workstation setup with advanced customisation.

Mobile Trading App

The Mitrade mobile app is available for iOS and Android devices and brings almost all trading functions to your smartphone or tablet.

Users can view live charts, place trades, set alerts, and manage risk with stop-loss or take-profit orders on the go.

The app also includes market analysis, price alerts, and news updates, making it a complete trading solution for active traders who need flexibility.

Cross-Device Consistency

All of Mitrade’s platforms—web, desktop, and mobile—share the same underlying technology and design philosophy, ensuring a consistent trading experience across devices.

They provide real-time pricing, risk controls, and a unified interface that helps traders switch between devices without losing functionality or familiarity.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

What trading platforms does Mitrade offer to its users?

Mitrade provides its own proprietary web-based trading platform and a mobile trading app. Both platforms offer real-time pricing, advanced charting tools, risk management features, and an intuitive interface designed for beginner and experienced traders.

Is Mitrade’s trading platform suitable for mobile trading?

Mitrade’s mobile platform is fully optimized for smartphones and tablets, allowing traders to monitor markets, place trades, manage risk, and access account features seamlessly while on the move without functionality limitations.

MiTrade Deposit and Withdrawal

Mitrade offers a straightforward deposit and withdrawal process designed for convenience and efficiency.

Traders can fund their accounts using common payment methods, with deposits typically processed quickly.

Withdrawals are generally completed within a few business days, and the broker does not charge deposit or withdrawal fees, though third-party providers may apply their own costs.

What deposit methods are available when funding a Mitrade account?

Mitrade supports several deposit methods, including bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and selected electronic wallets. Deposits are typically processed quickly, allowing traders to fund accounts efficiently and begin trading without unnecessary delays or complications.

How long do withdrawals take, and are there any fees?

Withdrawal requests are usually processed within one to three business days, depending on the payment method used. Mitrade does not charge withdrawal fees, although banks or payment providers may apply their own processing charges.

Leverage

Mitrade offers leverage up to 1:200, allowing traders to increase their market exposure relative to the margin they put down.

The exact leverage available can vary depending on the trader’s region and regulatory requirements.

While higher leverage can amplify potential gains, it also increases risk, so careful risk management is essential.

MiTrade vs XM vs IC Markets Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 USD $5 USD $200 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus No Yes Sometimes (region-dependent) ➕ Max. Leverage 1:200 Up to 1:500 Up to 1:500 (varies by region) 💵 Currency Pairs 60+ 55+ 61+ 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

Mitrade provides a range of market research and analysis resources aimed at helping traders stay informed and make better trading decisions.

Its “Insights” section offers real-time news updates, technical analysis, economic calendars, and commentary on major markets including forex, indices, commodities, shares, and cryptocurrencies, giving users current context on market trends and events.

In addition, Mitrade’s research is supported by guided educational content that explains trading concepts and tools, helping traders understand both basic and intermediate aspects of market analysis.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

Mitrade has earned multiple industry awards and recognitions over the years, highlighting its strengths in platform quality, innovation, customer satisfaction, and trading tools.

In recent award cycles, it has been acknowledged as a global leader in CFD brokerage with honours such as Best CFD Broker Global, Best Digital Customer Experience Broker, Fastest Withdrawal Broker Asia, and Best Educational Resources, reflecting broad industry appreciation for its overall service quality.

In prior years, Mitrade also received accolades for its innovative technology, mobile trading experience, transparency, and customer satisfaction from respected international award bodies, showcasing its ongoing commitment to excellence.

MiTrade Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a highly professional Senior Account Manager known for his strong market knowledge, clear communication, and reliable client support throughout the trading process. ⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Aristos provided timely and effective assistance, addressing questions clearly and ensuring a smooth experience with helpful guidance at every step. ⭐ I have worked with many different… I have worked with many different account managers before, but Aristos stands out for his dedication, responsiveness, and genuine effort to support clients consistently.

Conclusion Overall, MiTrade can be summarised as a reliable and credible broker and is considered low-risk with competitive trading fees and spreads. This broker has an overall trust score of 91 out of 99. MiTrade offers trading via both iOS and Android mobile apps, along with our web platform. MiTrade can be described as a company that offers attractive trading conditions, excellent customer service, and a well-thought-out web trading platform. Having an ASIC license is also a major benefit, as ASIC-regulated brokers are the last that still offer unrestricted margin trading. The only weak point would be the fact that MiTrade does not offer MetaTrader4 compatibility.

Disclaimer

MiTrade warns potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading always carries a high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade with MiTrade, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose. MiTrade warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss and that movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable. MiTrade cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Mitrade and what does it offer?

Mitrade is a CFD trading platform that allows users to trade forex, indices, commodities, shares, and cryptocurrencies using a proprietary web and mobile platform, designed for simplicity, transparent pricing, risk management tools, and accessibility for beginner and experienced traders worldwide.

How do deposits and withdrawals work on Mitrade?

Mitrade supports deposits and withdrawals through bank transfers, cards, and selected e-wallets, with no broker fees charged. Deposits are instant or same-day, while withdrawals are processed within one to three business days, depending on payment method and verification status.

Is Mitrade regulated and safe to use?

Mitrade operates under multiple financial regulators and applies strict compliance standards to protect clients. Security measures include segregated client funds, negative balance protection, controls, and encrypted systems, helping reduce risk and ensure traders cannot lose more than their account balance.

What account types does Mitrade provide?

Mitrade offers a demo account for risk-free practice and a standard live account for real trading. In some regions, professional accounts are available for experienced traders, providing higher leverage while removing retail protections and requiring users to understand increased risk.

How are fees and spreads structured at Mitrade?

Mitrade uses a spread-only pricing model, meaning traders do not pay separate commissions on trades. Spreads are variable and depend on market conditions and instruments, allowing traders to see trading costs clearly before opening positions during and volatile market periods.

What leverage does Mitrade offer?

Mitrade offers leverage up to 1:200, depending on regulation and trader classification. Leverage allows traders to control larger positions with smaller capital, but it significantly increases potential losses, making risk management and position sizing essential for long-term trading sustainability purposes.

Which trading platforms are available on Mitrade?

Mitrade provides a proprietary web-based platform and mobile application designed for ease of use. The platform includes real-time pricing, advanced charts, technical indicators, and risk controls, allowing traders to manage positions efficiently across desktop and mobile devices with consistent performance.

Does Mitrade provide education and research tools?

Mitrade offers educational resources that help traders understand markets, platform features, and basic strategies. Learning materials include articles, guides, and market insights designed to support beginners while also helping experienced traders refine analysis and decision-making skills in changing market conditions.

How good is Mitrade’s customer support?

Mitrade provides customer support through live chat and email, available around the clock. Support teams assist with account issues, platform navigation, and general trading questions, aiming to deliver timely responses and practical solutions for users worldwide across different regions globally.

Who is Mitrade best suited for?

Mitrade is suitable for beginner and intermediate traders seeking a simple, commission-free trading experience. Its intuitive platform, moderate leverage, and educational tools make it appealing for self-directed traders who prefer straightforward execution and transparent pricing without complex account structures involved.