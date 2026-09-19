Grand Capital has been around since 2006 and offers a fairly broad mix of forex and CFD accounts. Traders can choose between Standard, MT5, Micro, ECN Prime and Swap Free accounts, with the Micro account starting at just $10. Trading is available through MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and WebTrader, covering forex, metals, indices, stock and ETF CFDs, cryptocurrencies and other leveraged markets.

South African traders can open an account, as South Africa is not currently listed as a restricted jurisdiction. The point to pay attention to is regulation. These accounts are offered through an offshore-regulated entity rather than an FSCA-authorised South African broker.

Quick answer: Grand Capital has a low $10 entry point, MT4 and MT5, a cent-style Micro account and an ECN Prime option for more active traders. Leverage can also be extremely high on qualifying accounts. The part I would look at carefully is the regulatory setup. Grand Capital's disclosed brokerage licence comes from MISA in the Union of the Comoros, not the FSCA, and its Financial Commission membership ended on 2 April 2026. South African traders should also check the funding screen inside the Private Office before assuming ZAR deposits are currently supported.

Is Grand Capital regulated for South African traders?

Grand Capital is regulated offshore, not in South Africa. Its current legal footer identifies Grand Capital Ltd and lists brokerage licence BFX2024219, issued by the Mwali International Services Authority (MISA) in the Union of the Comoros. The company also describes itself as registered in Seychelles.

Those are two different things. A Seychelles company registration does not automatically mean the broker holds a Seychelles securities licence. In July 2024, the Seychelles Financial Services Authority said Grand Capital Limited had not been authorised by the FSA to carry on securities-dealing business in Seychelles. The brokerage licence currently disclosed by Grand Capital is the MISA licence, not a Seychelles FSA securities licence.

For a South African trader, this matters because Grand Capital does not disclose an FSCA licence for the entity offering these accounts. You can still open an account, but you should not assume the same local regulatory oversight or complaints process that comes with an FSCA-authorised provider. Traders who specifically want South African regulation can compare FSCA-regulated forex brokers.

Grand Capital used to be a member of the Financial Commission, but that membership ended after a voluntary withdrawal on 2 April 2026. The Financial Commission says it can no longer accept new complaints against Grand Capital and that its compensation fund is not available to Grand Capital clients while the broker remains a non-member.

Regulation check: You may still find older Grand Capital pages and third-party reviews referring to active Financial Commission membership. That information is out of date. The April 2026 withdrawal notice is the status that matters now.

There is one more detail worth checking if you are doing proper due diligence. Grand Capital's website footer lists registration reference HT01124138, while the MISA certificate hosted on its site lists company registered number 036046. Because the numbers are different, anyone depositing a meaningful amount should verify the current legal-entity documents before funding the account.

Can South African traders open an account with Grand Capital?

Yes. South Africa is not on Grand Capital's current restricted-country list, so South African residents can generally register, provided they pass the broker's eligibility and KYC checks.

Funding is less clear-cut. Grand Capital previously advertised local South African rand deposits and withdrawals through FNB, but that goes back to 2018. Its current public funding page does not list a South African ZAR bank-transfer option. I would therefore work from the payment methods shown inside the actual Private Office rather than an old funding announcement. For more local banking context, see our guide to the best banks for forex trading in South Africa.

Grand Capital Trust Score

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Operating history dating back to 2006 Not regulated by the South African FSCA Minimum deposit starts at $10 Main brokerage licence is offshore MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 available Financial Commission membership ended in April 2026 WebTrader available Former Financial Commission compensation protection no longer applies Standard, Micro, ECN Prime and Swap Free accounts Very high leverage can increase losses quickly Hundreds of trading instruments Trading conditions vary noticeably between accounts ECN Prime spreads advertised from around 0.4 points ECN Prime requires a $500 minimum deposit Demo accounts available Payment methods depend on region Swap Free Account available Currency conversion charges can apply South African clients accepted ZAR is not a standard base currency on the main accounts GC Invest copy trading available Current public funding page does not list a South African ZAR bank-transfer option 24/7 multilingual support advertised Seychelles FSA said in 2024 that Grand Capital was not authorised by it to deal in securities in Seychelles

Overview

Grand Capital gives traders quite a lot of choice. The Micro account keeps the starting deposit low, Standard covers the more familiar MT4 setup, MT5 has its own dedicated account, and ECN Prime is aimed at traders who want tighter pricing and a more active trading setup.

The platforms are familiar. The regulation needs more attention. That is the balance I would keep in mind when looking at this broker.

Grand Capital has operated since 2006.

Grand Capital Ltd is registered in Seychelles.

The broker discloses a MISA licence in the Union of the Comoros.

The current brokerage licence number is BFX2024219.

Financial Commission membership ended on 2 April 2026.

South African residents are accepted.

The Micro account starts at $10.

Standard and MT5 accounts start at $100.

ECN Prime starts at $500.

MT4, MT5 and WebTrader are available.

Hundreds of instruments are offered across selected accounts.

Markets include forex, metals, indices, stocks, ETFs, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Demo and Swap Free accounts are available.

How we reviewed Grand Capital

We checked Grand Capital's current legal footer, account pages, platform information, contract specifications, funding page and GC Invest material. We also checked the Financial Commission's April 2026 membership-withdrawal notice and the Seychelles FSA's July 2024 warning.

Where a claim comes directly from Grand Capital, such as segregated client funds or execution features, we treat it as a broker statement rather than independent proof.

Is Grand Capital regulated in South Africa?

No FSCA licence is disclosed for the Grand Capital entity covered in this review. Grand Capital currently shows MISA licence BFX2024219 in the Union of the Comoros as its brokerage authorisation.

South African residents can still be eligible for an account. They just need to understand that the regulator, legal jurisdiction and complaint process are different from those of an FSCA-authorised South African provider.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Misa Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

Grand Capital covers most of what I would expect from a MetaTrader-based forex and CFD broker. MT4 is the main platform, MT5 is available through its own account, and WebTrader handles browser-based trading. Traders can also use Expert Advisors, demo accounts, swap-free trading and GC Invest copy trading.

Forex.

Precious metals.

Global indices.

Energy markets.

Stock CFDs.

ETF CFDs.

Cryptocurrencies.

Commodity CFDs.

MetaTrader 4.

MetaTrader 5.

WebTrader.

Expert Advisors.

Micro trading.

ECN execution.

Demo accounts.

Swap Free accounts.

Market analysis and education.

Bonus and loyalty programmes.

GC Invest copy trading and investment services.

Feature Availability Forex Yes Metals Yes Indices Yes Energy CFDs Yes Stock CFDs Yes ETFs Yes Cryptocurrency Yes MT4 Yes MT5 Yes WebTrader Yes Demo Account Yes Micro Account Yes ECN Account Yes Swap Free Yes Automated Trading Yes Market Analysis Yes

Grand Capital Customer Reviews

Customer feedback on Grand Capital is mixed. Positive reviews tend to mention platform access, account support and funding convenience. Critical reviews more often deal with withdrawals, promotions or account-handling disputes.

I would not judge a broker from one glowing review or one angry complaint. The useful part is finding the same issue repeated across recent reviews and then checking it against the broker's current withdrawal rules, bonus conditions, KYC requirements and legal documents.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Misa Start Trading Read Review

Grand Capital Safety and Security

Grand Capital says client funds are held in segregated accounts with international banks. In normal broker terms, that means client money should be kept separately from funds used for the company's day-to-day operations.

I would not treat segregation as the same thing as deposit insurance or a government compensation scheme. It is one layer of protection, and in this case it is a protection described by the broker itself.

There are also two regulatory points worth keeping current. Grand Capital stopped being a Financial Commission member on 2 April 2026. Separately, the Seychelles FSA said in July 2024 that Grand Capital Limited had not been authorised by it to deal in securities in Seychelles.

Because Financial Commission membership has ended, new Grand Capital complaints cannot be filed through that organisation and its compensation fund is no longer available to Grand Capital clients while the broker remains outside the scheme.

How does Grand Capital protect client funds?

Grand Capital says client money is held in segregated accounts with international banks. That should keep client balances separate from the broker's operating money.

Segregation does not protect a trader from losing money in the market, and it does not automatically guarantee repayment if a broker fails. South African clients should still check which legal entity holds the account and which dispute process applies.

Is Grand Capital still a member of the Financial Commission?

No. Grand Capital voluntarily withdrew, and its membership ended on 2 April 2026.

That means clients do not currently have access to new Financial Commission complaint cases or its compensation fund for Grand Capital-related claims.

Grand Capital at a Glance

Feature Grand Capital Established 2006 Company Grand Capital Ltd Website Registration Reference HT01124138 Regulator MISA Brokerage Licence BFX2024219 FSCA Regulated No South African Clients Accepted Lowest Minimum Deposit $10 Standard Minimum Deposit $100 MT5 Minimum Deposit $100 ECN Prime Minimum Deposit $500 Main Platforms MT4, MT5, WebTrader Demo Account Yes Swap Free Account Yes Micro Account Yes ECN Account Yes Maximum Advertised Leverage Up to 1:3000 on qualifying ECN Prime accounts Financial Commission Member No Seychelles FSA Securities Licence No; FSA warning published 1 July 2024 Open an Account Open Account

Grand Capital Accounts

Grand Capital's accounts are aimed at fairly different types of trader. Micro is the low-cost starting point. Standard is the regular MT4 account. MT5 is for traders who want the newer MetaTrader platform, while ECN Prime is aimed more at active trading. There is also a separate Swap Free option.

Standard Account

Minimum deposit: $100.

Grand Capital's main general-purpose MT4 account.

Hundreds of instruments are available.

Markets include forex, metals, indices, stocks and commodity CFDs.

Several account currencies are supported.

Leverage varies with account equity.

MT4 and WebTrader are available.

MT5 Account

Minimum deposit: $100.

Runs on MetaTrader 5.

Hundreds of instruments are available.

Spreads can start from around 0.4 on selected instruments.

Expert Advisors and algorithmic trading are supported.

MT5's strategy tester is available for more detailed backtesting and optimisation.

Micro Account

Minimum deposit: $10.

The account balance is displayed in cents.

Trade sizes can be much smaller than on a normal Standard account.

The instrument list is more limited.

MT4 and WebTrader are supported.

Leverage can still be high, so a small deposit does not remove the need for position control.

ECN Prime Account

Minimum deposit: $500.

Spreads advertised from around 0.4 points.

ECN-style execution.

Aimed at more active trading.

Forex, stocks, ETFs and CFDs are available.

Leverage can reach 1:3000 on qualifying lower-equity accounts.

Uses MetaTrader 4.

Swap Free Account

Minimum deposit: $100.

Based broadly on the Standard account.

Conventional swaps are removed from eligible overnight positions.

A broad range of instruments is available.

MT4 and WebTrader are supported.

Check the instrument-specific terms before holding positions for long periods.

Demo Account

Demo Standard, Demo MT5 and Demo ECN Prime accounts are available.

Trades use virtual funds.

The demo is useful for learning the platform and testing indicators or Expert Advisors.

It does not reproduce the pressure of trading real money, so good demo results should not be treated as proof that the same strategy will behave the same way live.

What types of accounts does Grand Capital offer?

Grand Capital lists five main live accounts: Standard, MT5, Micro, ECN Prime and Swap Free. Demo versions are available for Standard, MT5 and ECN Prime.

What is the Grand Capital minimum deposit?

The lowest formal minimum is $10 on the Micro Account. Standard, MT5 and Swap Free start at $100, while ECN Prime starts at $500.

The minimum required to open an account and the amount needed to trade with sensible position sizing are not necessarily the same thing. Margin, volatility and stop distance all affect how much capital a position actually needs.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Misa Start Trading Read Review

Grand Capital Copy Trading – GC Invest

Grand Capital's copy-trading service is called GC Invest. Investors choose a strategy from the platform's rankings and trades are then copied automatically.

The current minimum investment is $100. Strategy fees use a High-Water Mark model, which means the master is paid from net profit rather than simply being paid every time the account trades.

GC Invest Feature Current Structure Minimum Investment $100 Strategy Selection Leaderboard and performance metrics Master Fee Set by the master, currently 0%–70% Fee Method High-Water Mark calculation Risk Controls Customisable risk ratio and loss limits Investor Funds Remain in the investor's Grand Capital structure rather than being transferred to the master

Copy trading removes some of the manual execution, but it does not remove the trading risk. Past performance can break down quickly, especially when market conditions change. Increasing the copy ratio simply increases the size of the exposure.

How to Open a Grand Capital Account

The account-opening process is online. You register a Private Office, complete your personal information and verification, choose an account and then fund it using one of the methods available in your region.

Step 1 – Register with Grand Capital

Go to the official Grand Capital website.

Choose the registration or account-opening option.

Enter your contact details.

Create your Private Office login.

South African residents should use South Africa as their actual country of residence.

Step 2 – Complete Your Personal Information

Enter your full legal name.

Add your residential and contact details.

Complete any financial information requested by the broker.

Use details that match your official documents.

Step 3 – Verify Your Identity

Complete the required KYC checks.

Upload an accepted identity document.

Proof of address may also be required.

Card deposits can trigger extra verification.

Use payment methods held in your own name.

Step 4 – Choose Your Account

Choose between Standard, MT5, Micro, ECN Prime and Swap Free.

Check the minimum deposit.

Confirm whether the account runs on MT4 or MT5.

Compare leverage, spreads and commission.

Make sure the markets you actually trade are available on that account.

Step 5 – Choose Your Trading Platform

MT4 is used for Standard, Micro, ECN Prime and Swap Free accounts.

The MT5 Account uses MetaTrader 5.

WebTrader is available if you prefer browser access.

Mobile apps are available for traders who manage positions away from a desktop.

Step 6 – Fund Your Account

Open the deposit section in your Private Office.

Choose a payment method available in your country.

Check the deposit currency before sending money.

Review the stated processing time.

Check for bank, conversion or third-party charges.

South African traders should confirm whether a ZAR option is currently available.

Step 7 – Start Trading

Log in to MT4, MT5 or WebTrader.

Check the live spread on the market you want to trade.

Confirm commission where applicable.

Check the actual margin requirement rather than assuming the account maximum leverage applies.

Review overnight financing before holding leveraged positions through rollover.

Set position size before placing the trade, then add Stop Loss or Take Profit orders where they form part of your strategy.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Misa Start Trading Read Review

Grand Capital Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

There is no single Grand Capital fee structure that applies to every account and instrument. Standard forex trades can be commission-free, while ECN Prime and several CFD markets use a combination of spreads and separate commission.

This is why I would not compare the broker using one headline spread. The real trading cost depends on the account, symbol, position size and holding time.

Cost Grand Capital Structure Standard Forex Commission $0 on applicable forex trades ECN Pricing Lower spreads plus commissions MT5 Spreads From around 0.4 on selected instruments ECN Prime Spreads From around 0.4 points Stock CFD Commission Can be percentage-based Cryptocurrency Commission Can be percentage-based Overnight Swaps Can apply on non-Swap-Free accounts Swap Free Account No conventional swap on eligible positions

What spreads does Grand Capital offer?

Spreads depend on the account and the instrument. Grand Capital advertises pricing from around 0.4 on selected MT5 and ECN Prime markets. Standard Account spreads float with current market conditions and liquidity.

For any serious cost comparison, check the exact symbol you trade. EUR/USD, USD/ZAR, gold and Bitcoin can have completely different spreads, margin rules and commissions.

Does Grand Capital charge commission?

Yes, on selected accounts and instruments. Standard forex can be commission-free, while ECN pricing and several stock, ETF, cryptocurrency, index, metal and energy products can carry separate charges.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Misa Start Trading Read Review

Grand Capital Trading Platforms

Grand Capital is very much a MetaTrader broker. MT4 supports most of the accounts, MT5 has its own dedicated account, and WebTrader gives traders a browser option when they do not want to install the desktop platform.

MetaTrader 4 – MT4

Supported on Standard, Micro, ECN Prime and Swap Free accounts.

Desktop and mobile versions are available.

Expert Advisors and custom indicators are supported.

Includes technical charts, pending orders, Stop Loss and Take Profit functionality.

MetaTrader 5 – MT5

Used by the dedicated MT5 Account.

Available on desktop and mobile.

Supports algorithmic trading through MQL5.

Includes more timeframes and more advanced strategy-testing tools than MT4.

Supports both netting and hedging functionality.

Grand Capital WebTrader

Runs in a compatible browser.

No full desktop installation is needed.

Supports Standard, Micro, ECN Prime and Swap Free accounts.

Useful when you need account access away from your main trading computer.

Platform Feature MT4 MT5 WebTrader Desktop Yes Yes Browser-based Mobile Yes Yes Browser dependent Web Access Yes Yes Yes Expert Advisors Yes Yes Limited compared with desktop Algorithmic Trading Yes Yes Limited Standard Account Yes No Yes Micro Account Yes No Yes ECN Prime Yes No Yes Swap Free Yes No Yes MT5 Account No Yes Available through supported web access Open an Account Open Account

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Which trading platforms does Grand Capital offer?

Grand Capital offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and WebTrader. Standard, Micro, ECN Prime and Swap Free accounts mainly use MT4. The dedicated MT5 Account runs on MetaTrader 5.

What is the difference between MT4 and MT5 at Grand Capital?

MT4 has the broader account coverage at Grand Capital and remains familiar to traders who use existing Expert Advisors or custom indicators.

MT5 uses MQL5, adds more timeframes and provides more advanced testing and order-management tools. If you already rely on MT4-specific EAs or indicators, check compatibility before moving across. They do not automatically work on MT5.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Misa Start Trading Read Review

Grand Capital Deposit and Withdrawal

Grand Capital lists several funding categories, including cards, selected regional bank transfers, electronic payment systems and crypto methods such as Binance Pay, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether.

The important part is that funding options vary by country. What appears inside your Private Office is more useful than an old promotional page.

Funding Method Typical Processing Bank Cards Can be processed relatively quickly Bank Transfer Depends on bank and region Electronic Payment Systems Often relatively fast Binance Pay Usually fast once confirmed Bitcoin Blockchain dependent Ethereum Blockchain dependent Tether Blockchain dependent Open an Account Open Account



Can South Africans deposit in ZAR?

Grand Capital previously offered South African rand deposits and withdrawals through a local FNB arrangement. The problem is that the announcement dates back to 2018.

The current public funding page does not show a South African ZAR bank-transfer method. Before depositing, check the options in the Private Office and confirm the currency-conversion cost as well as any bank or payment-provider fees.

How are Grand Capital withdrawals processed?

Withdrawals generally need to go to verified payment details in the account holder's name. Grand Capital may ask for additional identity, payment or source-of-funds documents before releasing money.

Timing depends on the withdrawal method and whether extra verification is needed. Some electronic and crypto withdrawals are shown as taking up to three days, while bank processing varies by region.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Misa Start Trading Read Review

Grand Capital Leverage

Grand Capital uses floating leverage. That means the maximum shown on the account page is not necessarily the leverage you will get on every position.

Available leverage can fall as account equity rises, and individual instruments can have their own margin rules. A forex major, Bitcoin CFD and stock CFD may therefore require very different amounts of margin even when traded from the same account.

Account Advertised Maximum Leverage Standard Up to 1:1000 MT5 Up to approximately 1:500 depending on conditions Micro Up to approximately 1:500 ECN Prime Up to 1:3000 for qualifying accounts Swap Free Up to 1:1000

I would treat 1:1000 or 1:3000 as an account limit, not a target. High leverage reduces the margin required to open a trade, but it does nothing to make the underlying position smaller. If the position size is too large, a very ordinary market move can hit the account hard.

Grand Capital Trading Instruments

Grand Capital offers hundreds of instruments across forex and CFD markets. The exact number depends on the account.

Forex coverage includes majors, minors and selected exotic pairs. USD/ZAR is available, which will be relevant to South African traders, but rand pairs normally trade with wider spreads and sharper moves than heavily traded majors such as EUR/USD.

Grand Capital vs eToro vs IC Markets – A Comparison

Feature Grand Capital eToro IC Markets MT4 Yes No Yes MT5 Yes No Yes Web Platform Yes Yes Yes Micro/Cent Account Yes No conventional cent account Depends on current offering ECN-Style Account ECN Prime No conventional ECN account Raw-style pricing available Copy/Investment Services Investment services available CopyTrader Copy-trading integrations available Demo Account Yes Yes Yes Forex CFDs Yes Yes where available Yes Stock CFDs Yes Yes where available Yes Main Focus Multiple accounts and high leverage Social and copy investing Active forex and CFD trading

This table is useful for a first comparison, but it does not tell you which legal entity will hold your account or what leverage, funding methods and products will apply in South Africa. Those details can change by jurisdiction. Our wider forex broker comparison covers more of those differences.

Grand Capital Research

Grand Capital publishes market analysis, trading ideas and educational material. It can be useful for getting another view on the market, but remember who produced it. This is broker research, not independent investment research.

Market analysis and commentary.

Trading ideas.

Forex education.

Platform guides.

Risk-management material.

Market prices.

Trading-strategy articles.

Training initiatives.

Does Grand Capital provide trading education?

Yes. Its educational material covers forex basics, trading terminology, MetaTrader, strategy concepts and market analysis.

That is useful for learning how the platform and products work. It should not be confused with proof that a strategy will make money.

Does Grand Capital provide market analysis?

Yes. Grand Capital publishes commentary, trading ideas and market-price information across forex and CFDs.

I would use it as one input rather than a signal service. Before opening a leveraged position, check the market yourself and make sure the trade still fits your own risk parameters.

Grand Capital Customer Support

Grand Capital advertises multilingual support 24/7. Its customer-interaction department is separately listed as operating Monday to Friday from 06:00 to 18:00 GMT. Contact options include email, online chat and an international telephone number.

If I were opening the account from South Africa, I would use support to confirm four things before depositing: the legal entity opening the account, today's ZAR funding options, the withdrawal route and the leverage rules for the account I intend to use.

Grand Capital Awards

Grand Capital lists several industry awards, mainly covering education, affiliate programmes and partnership conditions.

Excellence in Online Forex Training – Smart Vision Summit South Africa 2025.

Best Forex Affiliate Program Global – Smart Vision Summit Bahrain 2025.

Best Partnership Conditions – Forex Traders Summit & Expo Dubai 2025.

Best Partnership Conditions – Smart Vision Summit Oman 2025.

Awards are useful background, but I would put them well below regulation, legal-entity clarity and withdrawal terms when assessing a broker.

Conclusion Grand Capital gives traders plenty of account choice. The Micro Account starts at $10, Standard and MT5 begin at $100, and ECN Prime starts at $500 for traders looking for a more active setup. The platform side is easy to understand. MT4 supports most accounts, MT5 has its own dedicated account, and WebTrader gives you browser access. GC Invest also adds copy trading for clients who want that option. South African residents can open accounts and USD/ZAR is available. ZAR funding is more uncertain. Grand Capital previously supported deposits and withdrawals through FNB, but its current public funding page does not list a South African ZAR bank-transfer option. Regulation is where I would spend most of my due-diligence time. Grand Capital's disclosed brokerage licence is from MISA in the Union of the Comoros, not the FSCA. Its Financial Commission membership ended on 2 April 2026, and the Seychelles FSA has separately said Grand Capital Limited was not authorised by it to conduct securities-dealing business in Seychelles. The leverage also deserves respect. ECN Prime can advertise as much as 1:3000 on qualifying lower-equity accounts. That sounds attractive if you are focused on margin efficiency, but the position itself still carries the same market exposure. Oversizing at that leverage can damage an account very quickly. Grand Capital therefore has some clear attractions: a $10 entry point, several MetaTrader account types, copy trading and a wide CFD range. The points on the other side of the ledger are just as clear: offshore regulation, no disclosed FSCA licence for the entity reviewed here, no current Financial Commission membership and leverage levels that demand disciplined position sizing. For a South African trader, I would compare those points against how much you value local regulation, straightforward ZAR funding and tighter limits on leverage before opening the account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: Misa Start Trading Read Review

Disclaimer

Forex, CFDs and other leveraged products can result in substantial financial losses.

High leverage increases both potential gains and potential losses.

Grand Capital is not regulated by the South African FSCA.

Its disclosed brokerage licence is issued by MISA in the Union of the Comoros.

Grand Capital's Financial Commission membership ended on 2 April 2026.

Financial Commission complaint handling and compensation-fund protection no longer apply to new Grand Capital cases while the broker remains a non-member.

The Seychelles FSA said in July 2024 that Grand Capital Limited was not authorised by it to deal in securities in Seychelles.

Spreads, commission, leverage and margin requirements can change.

Payment methods and processing times depend on region and payment provider.

Bonuses can carry trading-volume and withdrawal conditions.

Read the current Client Agreement, Risk Disclosure and payment rules before depositing.

This information is general and is not personalised financial or investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Grand Capital?

Grand Capital is an international forex and CFD broker that has operated since 2006. Its live accounts include Standard, MT5, Micro, ECN Prime and Swap Free, with access to forex, metals, indices, stock and ETF CFDs, cryptocurrencies and other leveraged markets.

Is Grand Capital regulated?

Grand Capital says its brokerage entity is licensed by the Mwali International Services Authority in the Union of the Comoros under licence BFX2024219. Its website footer lists registration reference HT01124138, while the MISA certificate hosted by the broker shows company registered number 036046.

Is Grand Capital regulated by the FSCA?

No FSCA licence is disclosed for the international brokerage entity reviewed here. Its stated brokerage licence comes from MISA in the Union of the Comoros.

Can South Africans use Grand Capital?

Yes. South Africa is not currently listed among Grand Capital's restricted jurisdictions. Registration is still subject to the broker's eligibility, KYC and account-verification requirements.

What is the minimum deposit at Grand Capital?

The Micro Account starts at $10. Standard, MT5 and Swap Free accounts start at $100, while ECN Prime starts at $500.

What trading platforms does Grand Capital offer?

Grand Capital offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and WebTrader. Standard, Micro, ECN Prime and Swap Free accounts mainly run on MT4. The dedicated MT5 Account uses MetaTrader 5.

What leverage does Grand Capital offer?

Leverage depends on the account, instrument and account equity. Grand Capital advertises up to 1:1000 on Standard and up to 1:3000 on qualifying ECN Prime accounts. Individual instruments can have lower leverage because their own margin rules still apply.

Does Grand Capital offer a Demo Account?

Yes. Demo Standard, Demo MT5 and Demo ECN Prime accounts are available. They use virtual funds and can be used to practise on the platform or test indicators, Expert Advisors and trading ideas.

Does Grand Capital offer a Swap Free Account?

Yes. Grand Capital has a dedicated Swap Free Account based broadly on the Standard structure. Conventional swaps are removed from eligible positions, although instrument-specific conditions and other charges may still apply.

Can South Africans deposit and withdraw in ZAR?

Grand Capital previously supported South African rand funding through an FNB arrangement, but that information dates back to 2018. The current public funding page does not list a South African ZAR bank-transfer option, so traders should check the live options inside their Private Office before sending money.