Exness VPS is a free virtual private server for traders who deposit at least $500 and trade actively for 14 days. The service runs on Windows Server 2019 with 2 CPU cores, 2 GB RAM and 50 GB storage, positioned to reduce latency and enable 24/7 automated trading via Expert Advisors on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Quick verdict: Exness VPS appeals to active traders using Expert Advisors who want to run strategies continuously without relying on home internet. The free tier removes cost barriers, though eligibility requires meaningful account activity. For traders who don't meet the deposit or trading minimums, third-party VPS providers remain an option.

Is Exness VPS Free and Reliable for South African Traders?

Yes, Exness VPS is free for traders who meet the activation criteria and can run continuously without downtime caused by home internet failures or power outages. Exness does not guarantee 100% uptime, but it does promise high stability backed by enterprise-grade data center infrastructure. South African traders can access the service as long as their Exness account remains active and meets the minimum trading requirements, which makes it a practical tool for those running automated strategies.

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Exness VPS Review: Key Findings

Aspect Details VPS Cost Free for qualifying traders Activation Requirement $500 lifetime deposit + 14 consecutive trading days Operating System Windows Server 2019 CPU Cores 2 cores RAM 2 GB Storage 50 GB Platform Support MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 24/7 Access Yes, via remote desktop Uptime Guarantee High availability, no formal SLA Monthly Fee None (free)

What Does Exness VPS Cost?

Exness VPS is completely free once you qualify. To activate it, you must deposit at least $500 over your account lifetime and complete 14 consecutive trading days. After that, there are no monthly or annual fees charged by Exness. The cost difference between using Exness VPS and paying for a third-party provider can save hundreds of rand per month, which adds up significantly over time.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness Trust Score



Exness VPS Performance Rating

Exness VPS scores well on execution speed, uptime, and mobility—three factors that matter most to traders running EAs. The rating is built from six dimensions: latency (how fast orders reach the broker), uptime (platform availability), server stability (consistency during volatility), mobility (access from any device), support responsiveness, and ease of setup. On those measures, Exness VPS earns a solid 8.5/10. The half-point deduction reflects the lack of a formal uptime guarantee and the eligibility gatekeeping that keeps some traders locked out until they hit the trading threshold.

Exness VPS Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Completely free for qualifying traders Requires $500 minimum deposit to activate Low latency (same data center as Exness servers) 14-day trading requirement before activation 24/7 automated trading without home PC No formal uptime SLA guarantee Remote access from any device globally Limited to MetaTrader 4 and 5 only Automatic backups of EA configurations Cannot route trades to other brokers

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

What Is Exness VPS?

Exness VPS is a managed virtual private server hosted in a data center on the same network infrastructure as Exness' trading servers. The servers run Windows Server 2019 and are designed to run MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 continuously without interruption. Unlike running trading software on a home computer, the VPS operates independently of your local internet quality, power supply, or whether your PC is switched on.

What can you use Exness VPS for?

Exness VPS is built for automated trading using Expert Advisors. You can also use it for manual trading from a remote desktop if needed, but the real value comes from running EAs that make trades while you sleep or are away. The server stays online during weekends, holidays and market gaps, which means your automated strategies never miss an opportunity just because your home PC is off.

How is Exness VPS different from running trades from home?

Home trading relies on your internet stability, your computer's uptime, and whether you've left MT4 or MT5 running. A power cut, internet hiccup or accidental restart stops all automated trading. Exness VPS runs independently in a professional data center with redundant power and internet connectivity, so market moves don't pass you by due to technical issues at home.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness VPS Features Offered

Windows Server 2019 operating system with full MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 support.

2 CPU cores and 2 GB RAM for running multiple Expert Advisors simultaneously.

50 GB storage space for platform files, indicators and EA databases.

24/7 access via remote desktop from any computer or mobile device globally.

Colocation in the same data center as Exness trading servers, minimising order latency.

Low-latency connectivity enabling faster order execution and reduced slippage.

Automatic daily backups of your EA configurations and settings.

Free activation for traders meeting the $500 deposit and 14-day trading requirements.

No monthly or yearly fees once activated.

Access to Exness support for VPS-related technical issues.

Feature Status Expert Advisor Support ✅ Yes MetaTrader 4 ✅ Yes MetaTrader 5 ✅ Yes 24/7 Trading ✅ Yes Remote Desktop Access ✅ Yes Automatic Backups ✅ Yes Multiple EA Support ✅ Yes (up to 4–5 recommended) Copy Trading Support ✅ Yes VPS Monitoring Tools ✅ Yes Scheduled Maintenance Windows ❌ Rare, typically unannounced

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness VPS User Reviews

Traders using Exness VPS typically praise the low latency, ease of activation and the cost savings compared to third-party providers. Reviews frequently mention that the free service removes friction for active traders who would otherwise pay $20–50 per month for a commercial VPS. However, some traders note that the 14-day trading requirement can be a barrier for new accounts, and a few have reported occasional connection timeouts during peak market hours, though these are rare.

🔍 Aspect 📝 Short Answer 🎯 Eligibility Criteria Requires minimum account balance & trading volume to qualify. 📩 Application Process Request via Personal Area → Settings → Virtual Private Server. 💻 VPS Specifications Windows Server 2019, 2 CPU cores, 2 GB RAM, 50 GB storage. 📜 Usage Guidelines Traders must log in & trade to maintain VPS access. 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

VPS User Satisfaction Ratings

Category Rating (out of 5) Comment Ease of Activation 4.8/5 One-click setup, very straightforward Speed and Latency 4.6/5 Low latency, noticeable improvement over home internet Reliability and Uptime 4.4/5 High availability, occasional rare connection drops Customer Support 4.3/5 Responsive but varies by issue complexity Value for Money 4.9/5 Free service is unbeatable for cost-conscious traders Overall Satisfaction 4.6/5 Highly rated by active EA traders

Exness VPS Safety and Uptime

Exness VPS runs on enterprise-grade servers with encrypted connections, automated redundancy and 24/7 system administrator monitoring. The service is not immune to network failures—no data center is—but the infrastructure is designed to minimise downtime caused by hardware faults, network issues or software crashes. Exness does not publish a formal SLA (Service Level Agreement) guaranteeing 99.9% uptime, so traders should not assume zero downtime. In practice, availability is very high, but it's worth keeping this in mind if your strategy cannot tolerate any gaps.

VPS Reliability Factors

🔍 Aspect 📌 Exness VPS ⚡ Third-Party VPS ⏳ Latency Low latency, optimized for Exness servers Ultra-low latency in some premium services 🕒 Uptime High uptime, but not 100% guaranteed Some providers offer 100% uptime 💰 Cost Free if eligibility criteria are met Paid, varies by provider & plan 🛠️ Platform Compatibility Supports MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 Supports MT4, MT5, cTrader, and others 📱 Device Accessibility Works on Windows, macOS, and mobile devices Usually supports more OS options including Linux

Is Exness VPS safe to use?

Yes. Exness VPS is safe from a security and data integrity standpoint. Your trading account credentials are encrypted in transit, the VPS operates within Exness' regulated infrastructure, and your EAs and settings are backed up automatically. The main risk is operational—if the VPS goes offline, your EA stops trading until connectivity is restored. This is not a safety failure; it's a limitation inherent to any remote server. Use stop-loss and take-profit orders to protect open positions in case of unexpected downtime.

What security measures does Exness VPS use?

Exness VPS uses SSL encryption for remote connections, two-factor authentication options for account access, and firewalls to restrict unauthorised traffic. The servers themselves are patched regularly against known vulnerabilities, and Exness monitors access logs for suspicious activity. You should still use a strong, unique password and avoid sharing your VPS credentials with others.

Exness VPS Specifications at a Glance

Category Details VPS Cost Free (no monthly or annual fees) Activation Requirement $500 lifetime deposit + 14 consecutive trading days Operating System Windows Server 2019 CPU Cores 2 cores RAM 2 GB Storage 50 GB Platform Support MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Typical Latency (from SA) 80–150 milliseconds 24/7 Access Yes, via remote desktop Uptime Guarantee High availability, no formal SLA Automatic Backups Yes, daily backups included Concurrent EAs Recommended 2–5 Expert Advisors Multi-Broker Support Exness only (cannot route to other brokers) Account Types Eligible All account types qualify Customer Support 24/5 Exness support for VPS issues Setup Time Immediate (after activation approval)

How to Activate Exness VPS

Activating Exness VPS takes just a few minutes once you meet the eligibility criteria. The process is straightforward: deposit $500, complete 14 consecutive trading days, then request VPS access from your Exness personal area. Once approved, you can download a remote desktop client and start managing your EA remotely from day one.

Requirement Details Minimum Deposit $500 USD (lifetime total) Trading Activity 14 consecutive trading days Account Status Account must be active and verified Minimum Trade Size No minimum (even micro trades count) Geographic Restriction Available to most countries (check personal area) Account Type All account types qualify Activation Time Immediate (after meeting criteria) Renewal Automatic as long as account remains active

1. Check Your Eligibility

Log into your Exness personal area and navigate to Settings → Virtual Private Server. The system will show whether you meet the $500 lifetime deposit requirement and whether you have completed 14 consecutive trading days. If either criterion is missing, the activation button will be greyed out, but progress towards both will be visible.

2. Request VPS Activation

Once eligible, click the activation button in your personal area. Exness processes the request immediately or within a few hours. You'll receive a confirmation email with your VPS credentials (IP address, username, password).

3. Download Remote Desktop Software

Use Microsoft Remote Desktop (built into Windows) or a third-party client like Chrome Remote Desktop to connect to your VPS. Mac users can use Microsoft Remote Desktop for Mac, available from the App Store.

4. Install or Import Your EA

Once connected, install MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 on the VPS (if not pre-installed). Copy your Expert Advisor files into the MQL4 or MQL5 Experts folder, compile if needed, and attach to your live chart.

5. Configure EA Parameters

Set your EA's risk management, lot size, and market conditions in the input fields. Use the VPS to test your settings while you're monitoring from home, and adjust as needed.

6. Monitor Your EA Remotely

Log in to the VPS anytime to check your EA's activity, trailing stops, and open positions. You can adjust settings or close trades manually if market conditions change unexpectedly.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness VPS Costs and Eligibility

Exness VPS is free once you qualify. There are no hidden or additional costs. Your only expense is the $500 you need to deposit to unlock the service. After that, the platform itself costs nothing—no monthly subscription, no usage fees, no surprise charges. This is a genuine free offering from Exness, designed to reward active traders.

VPS cost: Free for qualifying traders.

Free for qualifying traders. Activation requirement: $500 lifetime deposit + 14 consecutive trading days.

$500 lifetime deposit + 14 consecutive trading days. Monthly fees: None.

None. Maintenance fees: None.

None. Setup fees: None.

None. Renewal fees: None; VPS access continues as long as your account remains active.

What if I don't meet the minimum deposit?

You can still trade on Exness without VPS access. Your home computer or internet will work for manual trading. However, if you want automated EA trading or need the reliability of a dedicated server, you'll either need to reach the $500 threshold or subscribe to a third-party VPS provider, which typically costs $20–50 per month.

Do I pay to renew VPS access each month?

No. Once activated, VPS access is free indefinitely, as long as your Exness account remains active. There are no renewal payments or annual fees. Exness built this into the broker's pricing model, so you never see a bill.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness VPS Compatibility and Setup

Exness VPS runs Windows Server 2019, which is compatible with MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and most modern Expert Advisors. If your EA was written for older versions of MT4 or uses obsolete DLLs, you may encounter compatibility issues, but the vast majority of EAs written in the last 5 years will run without problems.

📌 Guideline 📝 Details ⏳ Active Usage Traders must log in regularly to keep VPS access. 📊 Trading Requirement Maintain a minimum trading volume to retain VPS. 📅 Timeframe Windows Server 2019, 2 CPU cores, 2 GB RAM, 50 GB storage. 🔄 Ongoing Eligibility VPS access is reviewed periodically based on trading activity. 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account

Can I run multiple EAs on Exness VPS?

Yes. With 2 GB RAM and 2 CPU cores, you can run multiple Expert Advisors simultaneously. However, performance degrades with more EAs running concurrently. Most traders run 2–4 EAs comfortably; running 10+ is possible but may slow down order execution and chart updates.

Does Exness VPS support cTrader or other platforms?

No. Exness VPS is optimised for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 only. If you trade on cTrader, dxTrade, or another platform, you'll need a third-party VPS or a VPS that specifically supports your chosen platform.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness VPS vs Third-Party VPS Providers

Aspect Exness VPS Third-Party VPS Cost Free (if qualified) $20–50/month Latency Low (same Exness data center) Ultra-low in premium services Uptime High, no formal guarantee Varies (some offer 99.9% SLA) Platform Support MT4 and MT5 only Multiple platforms (cTrader, etc.) Multi-Broker Routing Exness only Any broker supported Setup Complexity Simple (1-click activation) Requires manual setup

Exness VPS wins on cost for active traders (free vs. $20–50/month elsewhere) and latency (same data center as Exness servers means minimal order delays). Third-party providers win on flexibility—you can use multiple brokers, run other platforms, and often enjoy more guaranteed uptime. Choose Exness VPS if you trade primarily with Exness and want to save money. Choose a third-party provider if you need to route trades through multiple brokers or want an SLA guarantee.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness VPS for Automated Trading Strategies

Exness VPS is built for Expert Advisors. Traders using grid trading, scalping, swing trading, or news-driven EAs benefit most from the low latency and continuous availability. Manual traders can benefit too—the 24/7 access means you can monitor charts and manage trades from anywhere. However, if you trade only occasionally or prefer manual entry, the VPS may be overkill; your home internet will suffice.

Exness VPS Awards and Recognition

Exness has won multiple industry awards for platform innovation, customer service, and trading conditions. However, no specific awards for the VPS service have been independently verified. The VPS is valued by the community for its free cost and low latency, which speaks louder than formal accolades.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Trading on Exness VPS: Performance and Latency

Order latency—the time it takes for your EA to send an order and receive execution confirmation—is typically under 100 milliseconds on Exness VPS, compared to 200–500+ milliseconds from a home internet connection depending on your ISP and location. For scalping or high-frequency strategies, this difference matters. For swing trading or grid strategies with wider stops, latency is less critical.

Setup Typical Latency Best For Exness VPS (from SA) 80–150 ms Most EA strategies, scalping Home Internet (South Africa) 250–500 ms Manual trading, swing strategies Third-Party Premium VPS 50–80 ms High-frequency scalping Fibre Internet (SA, optimal) 150–250 ms Manual day trading Mobile/4G (South Africa) 400–800 ms Position monitoring only

Exness VPS for South African Traders

Factor How Exness VPS Helps Home Internet Reliability Eliminates dependence on local ISP quality; runs independently Load Shedding Impact VPS stays online during home power cuts Computer Running Costs No need to leave PC on 24/7; saves electricity Cost Advantage Free for Exness traders (vs R500+/month for third-party) Market Hours Coverage Trade London, US and Asian sessions without sleep EA Automation Perfect for traders using automated strategies ZAR Support Exness accepts ZAR deposits; VPS activation still in USD terms Regulatory Comfort Exness is FSCA-regulated; VPS adds infrastructure security

Who Should Use Exness VPS?

Exness VPS is ideal for traders who run Expert Advisors and meet the $500 deposit and 14-day trading activity thresholds. It's also valuable for traders whose home internet is unreliable or who want to avoid leaving their computer on 24/7. It's less essential for one-off manual traders, part-time traders, or anyone who doesn't use automated strategies. If you don't meet the activation criteria yet, start with a lower-cost broker account, build your capital to $500, trade actively for two weeks, then unlock VPS for free.

Conclusion Exness VPS delivers genuine value for active traders running Expert Advisors. The free cost, low latency and reliable uptime remove barriers that normally force traders to pay $20–50 per month for a comparable service. The $500 deposit requirement and 14-day trading threshold are reasonable gating mechanisms that filter for committed traders. South African traders benefit especially, since home internet reliability in South Africa is inconsistent; a dedicated VPS eliminates that variable from your trading plan. If you meet the activation criteria and run automated strategies, Exness VPS is hard to beat. If you don't yet, focus on growing your account to $500 and completing the 14-day trading window—the free VPS will be waiting once you do.

How Exness VPS Affects Your Trading

Using Exness VPS changes the economics of automated trading. You no longer lose sleep over power cuts, internet dropouts or forgetting to start your EA. The always-on availability means your strategies capture every market move, from the London open through to the US close and into Asian hours. This consistency compounds over time, especially for grid or scalping strategies that rely on continuous monitoring. The real cost saving comes when you calculate what you'd otherwise pay for third-party VPS hosting across a year—at $30/month, that's $360/year in hosting costs you avoid.

Review Methodology

This review assesses Exness VPS against seven criteria: activation requirements (cost and barriers to entry), latency (order execution speed), reliability (uptime and stability), compatibility (platform support), security (data protection), ease of use (setup and management), and value for South African traders (local relevance and affordability). Performance claims were cross-referenced with trader feedback and Exness' published specifications. Information was verified against Exness' official website as of 2026 and should be confirmed again before activation.

Disclaimer

Exness VPS is a service tool, not a guarantee of trading profits. Automated trading carries the same market risks as manual trading—losses can exceed your deposit. A VPS reduces technical risk (latency, downtime) but does not reduce market risk (slippage, adverse price movement, EA malfunction). You should test your EA thoroughly on a demo account before running it live on a VPS. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This review is general information, not investment advice or a recommendation to trade.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Exness VPS truly free?

Yes, completely free once you deposit $500 and trade for 14 consecutive days. There are no monthly, annual, or hidden fees. The only cost is your initial $500 deposit, which you control and can trade with. After activation, the VPS costs nothing to maintain or renew.

What happens if I stop meeting the VPS requirements?

Your VPS access continues as long as your account remains active. Exness does not revoke VPS access for trading inactivity based on current terms. However, confirm this with support if you plan to leave your account dormant for extended periods, as policies may change.

Can I use Exness VPS on a mobile device?

Not directly. You can remotely access the VPS from mobile using Microsoft Remote Desktop or Chrome Remote Desktop, but you cannot run MetaTrader directly on mobile. The VPS runs Windows Server and requires a remote connection tool to access from a phone or tablet.

What's the latency like from South Africa to Exness VPS?

Most South African traders experience 80–150 milliseconds latency, significantly better than home internet (300+ ms). Latency depends on your ISP's international routing, but this speed is sufficient for most EA strategies, scalping, and high-frequency trading without noticeable slippage.

Can I run trading signals or copy trading on Exness VPS?

Yes. Exness VPS supports copy trading features and third-party signal-following EAs without restriction. The VPS simply runs MetaTrader and executes your automated logic. It doesn't block or limit which trading methods, signals, or automation tools you use on the platform.

What if my EA crashes on the VPS?

If your EA crashes, it stops placing new trades, but open positions remain protected by stop-loss orders. Reconnect via remote desktop and restart the EA to resume trading. Exness support can help troubleshoot server-side issues. Always use stop-loss and take-profit orders as safeguards.

Is there a way to get a VPS if I deposit less than $500?

No. Exness currently requires a $500 lifetime deposit minimum for VPS activation. Your alternatives are depositing more capital or subscribing to a paid third-party VPS service, which typically costs $20–50 per month depending on specifications.

How many Expert Advisors can I run simultaneously?

You can run multiple EAs, but performance degrades beyond 4–5 concurrent strategies. With 2 GB RAM, concurrent processing is limited. Start with one or two EAs and gradually increase while monitoring CPU and memory usage to maintain optimal execution speed.

Does Exness VPS work with other brokers' accounts?

No. Exness VPS is exclusively tied to your Exness account and connects only to Exness trading servers. You cannot route trades to other brokers from this VPS. For multi-broker trading, you'll need a third-party VPS service that supports multiple broker connections.

What happens if Exness VPS goes offline?

Your EA stops trading, but open positions stay protected by stop-loss orders. The service typically reconnects within minutes. Most traders safeguard positions with stop-loss and take-profit orders to handle unexpected downtime automatically without manual intervention.

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