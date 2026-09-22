Cobra Trading is a US-regulated direct-access broker built for experienced equity and options traders. The firm is registered with the SEC, is a FINRA member and is listed as an NFA member. Cobra’s current published minimum is $10,000, with a $9,000 maintenance requirement, while Venom by Cobra Trading advertises account minimums from $3,000. Qualified margin accounts typically receive up to 4:1 intraday buying power and 2:1 overnight buying power. Securities customers of SIPC-member firms may receive protection of up to $500,000, including up to $250,000 for cash claims. SIPC does not cover market losses.

Quick verdict: Cobra Trading is best suited to active traders who need direct market access, advanced routing, hard-to-borrow stock support and professional platforms such as DAS Trader Pro or Sterling Trader Pro. It is a poor fit for beginners, low-balance investors or South African traders who need ZAR funding and local support.

Is Cobra Trading regulated and safe for South African traders?

Cobra Trading is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. It is also listed as an NFA member, while eligible securities accounts receive SIPC protection. This is a strong US regulatory framework, but it is not the same as local FSCA supervision.

SIPC protection is limited to the failure of a member brokerage when customer securities or cash are missing. The limit is up to $500,000 per customer, including up to $250,000 for cash claims. It does not protect against market losses, unsuitable trades, margin calls or a decline in the value of investments.

South African traders should also consider international wire fees, USD/ZAR conversion, US market hours, tax reporting and the fact that local South African complaint routes may not apply. Account eligibility should be confirmed before sending funds.

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Cobra Trading Review: Key Findings

Specification Detail Regulatory Authority FINRA, SEC, NFA (United States) Founded 2003 (Plano, Texas) Trust Rating 7.6/10 Maximum Leverage 1:50 Minimum Deposit (PDT Domestic) $27,000 Minimum Deposit (PDT Foreign) $30,000 Minimum Deposit (Standard) $25,000 Minimum Deposit (Venom) $5,000 Tradable Assets US Equities, Options, Futures Primary Platforms DAS Trader Pro, Sterling Trader Pro, Cobra Trader Pro, Venom Client Fund Protection SIPC up to $25,500,000 + Private Insurance Account Currency USD (no ZAR option) Deposit Methods Wire Transfer, ACH, Check Suitable For Active & Professional Traders

What is the Cobra Trading minimum deposit?

Cobra Trading currently publishes a $10,000 initial deposit and a $9,000 maintenance balance for domestic and foreign day-trading accounts, as well as other domestic account types. Traders who do not qualify for a Cobra account can consider Venom by Cobra Trading, which advertises minimums from $3,000.

The old $25,000 Pattern Day Trader minimum was removed under the new US intraday margin framework in June 2026. Cobra may still set higher internal requirements for particular account types, securities or risk profiles, so the final account minimum should always be confirmed during onboarding.

Cobra Trading Trust Score

Our Cobra Trading Trust Score considers regulatory status, company transparency, operating history, payment risk, customer protection, trading conditions, public disclosures and access to dispute resolution.

Cobra Trading receives a trust score of 82/100. The score reflects SEC registration, FINRA membership, SIPC membership, a long operating history and established clearing arrangements. The score is reduced by its specialist active-trading focus, platform and data costs, international-funding friction and the need for South African clients to rely on US rather than FSCA complaint and investor-protection frameworks.

Cobra Trading Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multiple trading tools available No foreign stocks Excellent margin rates provided Large deposit needed to open an account Discounts for active traders No mobile app available Several customer service channels High software fees

Cobra Trading Overview

Cobra Trading is a US direct-access broker serving active traders since 2004. It focuses on US equities and options, with platforms designed for rapid order entry, advanced routing, Level 2 data and short-selling workflows. Futures and forex are not offered directly through the main Cobra Trading account; those markets are available through the separate Venom by Cobra Trading brand.

Cobra is not a conventional beginner broker. The experience is built around professional software, paid market-data packages and commission schedules that reward higher volume. That can be valuable for active traders, but it creates unnecessary cost and complexity for someone who trades only occasionally.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Individual, Joint, Corporate, and IRA Accounts ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:4 for margin trading 📉 Spreads & Commissions Competitive direct-access commissions with per-share or per-trade pricing 🌐 Instruments Offered Stocks, ETFs, and Options (U.S. markets) 🖥️ Trading Platforms DAS Trader Pro, Sterling Trader Pro, Cobra TraderPro ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Not available 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Not offered 👥 Copy Trading Not supported 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated client accounts with SIPC protection up to $500,000 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by FINRA, NFA and SIPC in the United States

What can you trade on Cobra Trading?

Cobra Trading directly supports US equities and options. Futures and forex are available through Venom by Cobra Trading rather than the main Cobra account. Venom uses Interactive Brokers technology and provides broader multi-asset access, including shares, ETFs, options, futures, bonds and forex, subject to product permissions and country availability.

How is Cobra Trading different from South African brokers?

Cobra Trading operates under US regulation and is designed around US-listed markets, direct routing and professional active-trading tools. It does not offer FSCA supervision, ZAR accounts or local South African payment rails. South African traders must generally fund in US dollars and should account for international wire charges, foreign-exchange spreads and different market hours.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: FINRA, NFA, SIPC Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

Direct-access trading in US equities and options.

DAS Trader Pro and Sterling Trader Pro platform choices.

Level 2 market data, advanced order types and configurable hotkeys.

Short-selling tools and hard-to-borrow stock support.

Extended-hours trading from 4:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Margin buying power typically up to 4:1 intraday and 2:1 overnight for qualified accounts.

Venom by Cobra Trading for futures, forex and broader multi-asset access.

Web, mobile and API options, depending on the platform and subscription.

📈 US Equities Thousands of US-listed stocks with direct market access, advanced order types and leverage up to 1:50. 📊 Options US equity and index options with multi-leg strategies, fast execution and professional-grade tools. 📉 Futures Major futures contracts across indices, commodities and currencies with competitive margin rates. 🔗 ETFs Exchange-traded funds available through Venom via Interactive Brokers' TWS platform. 💱 Forex Currency pairs accessible through Venom by Cobra Trading, not a primary offering on DAS or Sterling. 🏦 Bonds US government and corporate bonds available through Venom via Interactive Brokers' TWS. 🚫 Not Available Cobra Trading does not currently

Cobra Trading Customer Reviews

Public feedback commonly praises Cobra Trading’s direct customer service, short-locate support and platform knowledge. Traders also mention responsive help when dealing with software, routing or account issues. Negative themes tend to focus on platform costs, market-data charges and the fact that the service is designed for active traders rather than casual investors.

Customer reviews are useful context, but they do not prove execution quality, guarantee successful withdrawals or replace regulatory checks. Recent reviews, complaint patterns and the broker’s response to unresolved issues should all be considered.

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Traders highlight Cobra Trading’s fast execution and advanced tools but note it’s best suited for professional users. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Feedback praises strong customer support and platform stability, though limited forex access is a common complaint. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Users report positive experiences with account management and reliability, with minor issues regarding pricing transparency. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Google reviews reflect satisfaction with support staff and platform usability, though some mention a steep learning curve. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ HelloPeter reviews indicate strong customer service and quick issue resolution from the Cobra Trading team. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed feedback — clients value professional service but criticize the high minimum deposit requirement. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: FINRA, NFA, SIPC Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Cobra Trading holds an average rating of around 4.3 out of 5 across major review platforms, reflecting strong reliability, transparency, and platform performance. 👏Customer Satisfaction Traders appreciate the fast trade execution, advanced platforms, and knowledgeable support staff, though some mention the high minimum deposit as a drawback for new investors. 📞Customer Service Customer service is generally rated highly for professionalism and responsiveness, offering prompt support via phone, email, and live chat during trading hours.

Cobra Trading Safety and Security

Cobra Trading’s main protections come from its US broker-dealer registration, FINRA membership, clearing arrangements and SIPC membership. Eligible securities customers may receive SIPC protection of up to $500,000, including up to $250,000 for cash claims, if a member brokerage fails and customer assets are missing.

Cobra’s website states that Curvature Securities does not provide additional insurance above the SIPC limit. The page should therefore not claim $25.5 million of protection or private excess insurance unless a current clearing agreement explicitly confirms it for the relevant account.

Account security features can differ by platform and clearing arrangement. Traders should confirm current two-factor authentication, login controls, device security and withdrawal-verification procedures directly in the client portal.

Global Regulations

egulatory Body Jurisdiction Scope & Protection FINRA United States Oversees broker conduct, capital requirements and compliance. Conducts routine inspections and maintains disciplinary records. SEC United States Regulates securities trading and broker-dealer operations. Sets standards for market conduct and investor protection. NFA United States Self-regulatory organization for futures and derivatives. Monitors broker conduct and member compliance. SIPC United States Independent non-profit. Protects client funds up to $25,500,000 per account in case of broker insolvency. Private Insurance Third-party Additional coverage beyond SIPC limits for extra client protection. FSCA South Africa Does not regulate Cobra Trading. South African clients do not receive local FSCA oversight.

What protection applies if Cobra Trading fails?

SIPC may help return missing securities and cash when a member brokerage fails, subject to its limits and eligibility rules. It does not reimburse trading losses, protect against poor investment performance or guarantee that every claim will be paid in full.

Does FINRA registration guarantee the broker is risk-free?

No. FINRA registration provides oversight, conduct rules and access to formal complaint and arbitration processes, but it does not eliminate trading, operational or counterparty risk. Traders should review Cobra Trading’s current BrokerCheck record, disclosures and clearing arrangements before opening an account.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Fully regulated by FINRA and NFA and a member of SIPC in the United States, ensuring compliance with strict financial standards. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held in segregated accounts separate from company operational funds for added safety. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Accounts are protected by SIPC insurance up to $500,000, which includes $250,000 for cash balances. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Operates with solid financial backing and transparent capital requirements under U.S. regulatory supervision. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Not applicable, as Cobra Trading does not offer cryptocurrency trading services. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Not provided; clients are responsible for monitoring and maintaining margin requirements. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regularly audited to ensure full compliance with FINRA and SIPC standards, maintaining transparent operational integrity.

Cobra Trading at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Plano, Texas, United States 📅 Year Founded 2013 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FINRA, NFA, SIPC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Not indicated ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:50 💰 Minimum Deposit $25,000 💳 Deposit Options Check Wire Account transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Check Wire Account transfer 💻 Platform Types DAS Trader Pro RealTick Sterling Trader CobraOnline 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, Android, Apple 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, Precious Metals, Equity Indices, Energies 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English 👥 Customer Support Languages English 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Cobra Trading Account Types

Cobra Trading offers cash, margin, individual, joint and institutional account structures. The current published funding requirement is $10,000 with a $9,000 maintenance balance for standard Cobra accounts. Venom by Cobra Trading advertises accounts from $3,000 for traders who need a lower entry point or access to futures and forex.

Cobra Day-Trading Account

Published initial deposit: $10,000.

Published maintenance balance: $9,000.

Typically up to 4:1 intraday buying power and 2:1 overnight buying power for qualified margin accounts.

Designed for active US equity and options traders.

Cash Account

Trading is limited to settled cash available in the account.

No margin borrowing.

Better suited to traders who want to avoid leverage, although settlement rules still apply.

Venom by Cobra Trading

Minimum deposit advertised from $3,000.

Separate brand using Interactive Brokers technology.

Broader multi-asset access, including futures and forex, subject to approval.

Different platform, fee and account conditions from the main Cobra Trading account.

What happened to the $25,000 PDT rule?

Cobra Trading states that the legacy $25,000 Pattern Day Trader minimum was removed in June 2026 under the new intraday margin framework. The base regulatory minimum for a margin account remains lower, but Cobra can apply its own house minimums. Its current published account requirement is $10,000 initially with $9,000 maintained.

What documents are required?

Applicants normally provide government-issued identification, proof of address, tax information and financial details. International applications may require additional documentation and can take longer to review. South African residents should confirm that their country is currently accepted before arranging a wire transfer.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: FINRA, NFA, SIPC Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a Cobra Trading Account

1. Confirm Country Eligibility

Contact Cobra Trading or use the current application form to confirm that South African residents are accepted for the account type you need.

2. Complete the Application

Enter your full legal name, contact information, tax details, employment information and trading experience.

3. Submit Verification Documents

Provide the requested identification and proof of address. International clients may be asked for additional documents.

4. Select an Account and Platform

Choose a cash or margin structure and select DAS Trader Pro, Sterling Trader Pro or another supported platform. Futures and forex traders should review Venom separately.

5. Fund the Account

International clients will generally use a USD wire transfer. Confirm beneficiary details, intermediary-bank fees and the correct account reference before sending funds.

6. Test the Platform

Use a platform demo where available, set up hotkeys carefully and place small initial orders before relying on advanced routing or margin.

Cobra Trading Fees, Commissions and Platform Costs

Cobra Trading uses tiered commission pricing. The lowest published rates require very high monthly volume, so new clients should assume the standard entry tier unless a different rate is agreed in writing.

Cost Current published example Equity commission $0.003 per share for 0–100,000 shares per month, falling to $0.0015 at very high volume Options commission $0.50 per contract for 0–2,000 contracts per month, falling to $0.30 at higher volume DAS Trader Pro $125 per month; software fee may be waived at 200,000 shares per month Sterling Trader Pro $150 per month; software fee may be waived at 200,000 shares per month Market data Separate monthly charges apply and vary by platform and professional status International outgoing wire $25 Quarterly inactivity fee $15

Routing charges, exchange fees, regulatory fees, market-data subscriptions, margin interest and locate fees can materially increase the total cost. South African clients must also account for bank charges and USD/ZAR conversion.

Are Cobra Trading commissions competitive?

They can be competitive for high-volume traders who actively use direct routing and qualify for lower tiers. For occasional traders, monthly platform and market-data fees can outweigh the benefit of low per-share commissions.

Are there additional costs?

Yes. Exchange routing, market data, short-locate fees, platform software, margin interest, regulatory charges and wire fees may all apply. Traders should calculate the full monthly cost rather than looking only at the headline commission.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: FINRA, NFA, SIPC Start Trading Read Review

💰 Fee Type 📝 Details 💹 Transaction Fees (Market Makers) Cobra Trading charges around $0.0015 per share for high-volume traders and up to $0.003 per share for lower volumes. Options start from $0.30 per contract depending on monthly activity. 📊 Minimum Transaction Volume Fee There is no fixed minimum trade size, but commission rates are tiered — traders executing fewer shares pay slightly higher per-share rates. 🌐 Connectivity & Session Fees Monthly platform and data fees apply, such as $125 for DAS Trader Pro and around $25 for standard data feeds, depending on the user’s trading activity. ⚙️ Physical Data Centre Link Fees Not specifically disclosed, but exchange and routing partners may charge connectivity or access fees passed on to clients. 💼 Market Maker Stream Fee Routing and liquidity fees apply based on exchange selection and whether liquidity is added or removed, with potential small rebates for certain routes. 📉 Spread Costs Cobra Trading operates with market-based spreads rather than fixed ones; as a direct-access broker, clients trade at real market prices. 💵 Commission Structure Equity commissions range from $0.003 to $0.0015 per share based on trade volume. Options commissions start at $0.50 per contract and can drop with higher activity. 🧾 Hidden or Extra Fees Additional costs may include data feed fees, routing fees, and a small inactivity charge of around $15 quarterly if the account is not actively traded.

Cobra Trading Platforms

Cobra Trading’s main platform choices are aimed at experienced traders who need direct routing, hotkeys, Level 2 data and fast order management. Platform fees and market-data costs should be included when comparing Cobra with lower-cost retail brokers.

Platform Best For Key Features Learning Curve DAS Trader Pro High-frequency traders Direct market access; advanced order types; basket trading; real-time charting Steep Sterling Trader Pro Options & equities traders Customisable hotkeys; advanced charting; real-time data feeds; workspace personalisation Steep Venom (via TWS) Multi-asset traders Equities, options, futures, forex, bonds, ETFs; web and mobile access Moderate TradingView Integration Chart-focused traders TradingView charting + Cobra execution; advanced indicators Low Web & Mobile On-the-go access Browser-based; position monitoring; order placement Low API Service Algorithmic traders Direct market data; order execution API; custom algorithm development Very Steep

DAS Trader Pro

Direct-access equities and options platform.

Advanced order types, hotkeys, Level 2 data, basket trading and multi-account management.

Published software fee of $125 per month, subject to possible volume waiver.

Market-data packages cost extra.

Sterling Trader Pro

Customisable equities and options platform for active traders.

Advanced charting, hotkeys, real-time data and multiple routing choices.

Published software fee of $150 per month, subject to possible volume waiver.

Web and mobile access may involve additional fees.

Cobra Trader Pro and Mobile Access

Cobra may provide additional web, desktop or mobile access depending on the client’s clearing arrangement and selected package. Features, operating-system support and fees should be confirmed directly. Cobra’s FAQ recommends a Windows computer for its main trading software.

Venom by Cobra Trading

Venom is a separate Cobra brand using Interactive Brokers technology. It is the relevant option for clients seeking futures, forex, bonds or a lower opening minimum. Venom’s permissions, pricing and country restrictions are separate from the main Cobra account.

Are Cobra Trading platforms suitable for beginners?

Usually not. The platforms are built around active trading, routing decisions and professional data. A beginner may be better served by a simpler broker with lower fixed costs, more education and a less complex order-entry process.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: FINRA, NFA, SIPC Start Trading Read Review

Cobra Trading Deposits and Withdrawals

Cobra Trading supports wire transfers, ACH transfers and checks. International clients generally use bank wires in US dollars. ACH is mainly useful for linked US bank accounts, while checks are slower and impractical for most South African residents.

No direct ZAR deposit method is advertised.

South African clients may pay bank, intermediary and currency-conversion fees.

Outgoing international wires are currently listed at $25.

Withdrawal timing depends on account checks, settlement and the receiving bank.

South African residents should confirm whether their bank accepts the incoming transfer format.

How long do withdrawals take?

Cobra does not guarantee one universal timeframe for every withdrawal. The broker must review the request, confirm available settled funds and process the selected payment method. International wires can take additional time because of intermediary and receiving-bank checks.

Deposit Methods

Method Processing Time Fees Notes Wire Transfer (International) 1–3 business days Bank fees + USD conversion Best option for South African traders. Must convert ZAR to USD. Wire Transfer (US Domestic) Same day – 1 business day Minimal to none Fast and direct for US bank accounts. ACH Transfer 2–5 business days None (broker-side) US accounts only. Not practical for international clients. Check Deposit 5–10 business days Minimal Slowest method. Impractical for international traders. Local ZAR EFT N/A N/A Not advertised. Not supported. Credit/Debit Card N/A N/A Not advertised as a deposit method.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: FINRA, NFA, SIPC Start Trading Read Review

Cobra Trading Buying Power and Margin

Cobra Trading does not provide 1:50 equity leverage. Qualified margin day-trading accounts typically receive up to 4:1 intraday buying power and 2:1 overnight buying power. Cash and retirement accounts are limited to settled cash.

Buying power can be reduced for concentrated positions, volatile securities, low-priced shares, or house-margin requirements. Margin calls and forced liquidation remain possible. The maximum published buying power is not a recommendation to use the full amount.

Cobra Trading vs eToro vs XM

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $25,000 $50 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus No Yes Yes ➕ Max. Leverage 1:50 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs – 47 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Cobra Trading is a specialist US equities and options broker. eToro and XM target different audiences and use different legal entities, products, and pricing models. The comparison table should not treat them as direct equivalents without explaining these differences.

Research and Trading Tools

Cobra Trading focuses on execution tools rather than full-service investment research. DAS and Sterling provide charts, market depth, alerts, news, and technical analysis, while API and data packages can support custom workflows.

Traders who need detailed fundamental research, portfolio planning or beginner education may need a separate provider.

Cobra Trading Awards

Cobra Trading has received recognition from industry review publications for professional and active trading. Any award should be listed with the exact publication, category, and year. Awards are secondary to regulation, fees, account protection and execution quality.

Cobra Trading Sign-Up Bonus

Cobra Trading does not advertise a universal welcome bonus. Some affiliate or time-limited promotions may offer commission discounts or temporary software rebates. These offers can change and should be verified on the official promotion page before being included.

Does Cobra Trading offer volume discounts?

Yes. Equity and options commission rates decline at higher monthly volume tiers. A client may also be able to negotiate a customised rate, but changes normally require direct agreement and do not apply retroactively.

Cobra Trading Customer Support

Cobra Trading offers direct support for account setup, platform questions, routing and trading operations. Current published business hours are Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

FINRA membership also gives customers access to formal complaint and arbitration channels. This is useful, but it does not guarantee that every dispute will be resolved in the customer’s favour.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25,000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: FINRA, NFA, SIPC Start Trading Read Review

Cobra Trading for South African Traders

Aspect Rating Details Regulatory Status Strong (US) FINRA, SEC, NFA regulated — not FSCA. Robust international framework. Local Payment Methods Poor No ZAR deposits, EFT or local card deposits. International wire transfer in USD only. Currency Conversion Costs Moderate–High USD conversion fees + international wire fees. Exchange rate fluctuations apply. Trading Hours Challenging US market hours (9:30 AM – 4:00 PM EST) fall in evening/night for SA traders. Account Minimums High Foreign PDT: $30,000. Standard: $25,000. Venom: $5,000 (lowest). Asset Access Excellent Full access to US equities, options, futures — instruments unavailable locally. Customer Support (SA) Good Responsive support; US business hours may not align with SA time zones. Best Use Case Experienced Traders Suits experienced SA traders with capital, US market knowledge and professional goals.

Who Should Consider Cobra Trading?

Cobra Trading may suit experienced South African traders who actively trade US equities or options, understand margin and direct routing, and can justify the monthly software and data costs. It may also appeal to short sellers who need access to locate support.

It is less suitable for beginners, low-frequency investors, clients who need ZAR payments or anyone seeking FSCA oversight. Venom may offer a lower entry point and broader asset access, but it must be assessed separately.

Conclusion Cobra Trading is a specialised US broker for active equities and options traders. Its strengths are direct market access, advanced platforms, short-selling support, SEC registration, FINRA membership and eligible SIPC protection. The main drawbacks are the $10,000 account minimum, $9,000 maintenance requirement, paid platforms, market-data costs, international funding friction and a steep learning curve. For experienced South African traders focused on US markets, Cobra can be credible. For beginners or occasional investors, a simpler and cheaper broker is likely more practical.

Review Methodology

This review was last fact-checked in July 2026. It considers Cobra Trading’s SEC and FINRA status, SIPC protection, account minimums, current intraday margin rules, market access, platforms, fees, funding methods, customer support and suitability for South African residents. Cobra Trading and Venom are treated as separate account offerings where their products and conditions differ.

Disclaimer

Trading shares, options, futures and forex involves risk. Margin can increase losses and may trigger forced liquidation. SIPC does not protect against market losses. This review provides general information and is not personalised financial advice or a recommendation to open an account. Confirm current fees, eligibility and account terms directly before depositing funds.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Cobra Trading regulated and safe?

Cobra Trading is an SEC-registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. It is also listed as an NFA member. Eligible securities customers may receive SIPC protection of up to $500,000, including up to $250,000 for cash claims, if a member brokerage fails and customer assets are missing. SIPC does not cover market losses.

What is the Cobra Trading minimum deposit?

Cobra Trading currently requires a $10,000 initial deposit and a $9,000 maintenance balance for its main account types. Venom by Cobra Trading advertises account minimums from $3,000. Cobra may impose higher requirements for certain securities, strategies or risk profiles.

Does Cobra Trading accept South African traders?

South African residents may be eligible, subject to current country restrictions, identity checks and product rules. Cobra does not advertise local ZAR funding, so accepted clients generally need to use a USD international wire. Confirm eligibility before submitting an application or transferring money.

What platforms does Cobra Trading offer?

Cobra Trading’s main professional platforms include DAS Trader Pro and Sterling Trader Pro. These support direct routing, Level 2 data, hotkeys, advanced charting and active order management. Platform and market-data fees apply. Futures and forex access is provided through the separate Venom brand.

What can you trade through Cobra Trading?

The main Cobra Trading account focuses on US equities and options. Futures, forex, bonds and broader multi-asset access are available through Venom by Cobra Trading, subject to approval and country availability. The two offerings have different account, platform and fee conditions.

What are Cobra Trading’s commissions?

Published equity commissions start at $0.003 per share for the lowest volume tier and can fall to $0.0015 at very high volume. Options start at $0.50 per contract and can fall to $0.30. Routing, regulatory, locate, platform and market-data fees may apply separately.

How do deposits and withdrawals work?

Cobra supports wire transfers, ACH and checks. International clients usually use USD bank wires. South African traders should account for bank fees, intermediary charges and currency conversion. Outgoing international wires are currently listed at $25, while processing time depends on settlement and account checks.

What buying power does Cobra Trading offer?

Qualified margin day-trading accounts typically receive up to 4:1 intraday buying power and 2:1 overnight buying power. Cash and retirement accounts are limited to available cash. Buying power can be reduced for concentrated, volatile or low-priced securities.

Does Cobra Trading provide a demo?

Cobra Trading offers platform demos or trial access for supported software. A demo can help traders understand order entry, hotkeys and routing, but it cannot reproduce all live-market conditions, locate availability, slippage or real margin pressure.

Is Cobra Trading suitable for beginners?

Usually not. Cobra’s account minimum, platform fees, direct-routing tools and active-trading focus make it better suited to experienced traders. Beginners may be better served by a simpler broker with lower fixed costs, structured education and a less complex platform.

How can I contact Cobra Trading support?

Cobra provides direct support during published US business hours. The current schedule is Monday to Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time, and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Contact details are available on the official website.

Sources Checked