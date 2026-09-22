Exclusive Markets is a Seychelles-regulated multi-asset broker offering more than 5,000 instruments through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The broker is authorised by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority under licence SD031 and provides forex, metals, indices, commodities, cryptocurrency CFDs, stock CFDs, ETF CFDs and a separate DMA Shares Account. South African traders can register subject to current onboarding rules, but they do not receive FSCA protection or a local South African legal entity.

Quick verdict: Exclusive Markets may suit South African traders who want MT4 or MT5, account deposits from $10, leverage of up to 1:4000 on selected accounts and access to both CFDs and a separate DMA Shares Account. Its main drawback is offshore-only regulation, so clients should carefully review the Seychelles entity, leverage risks, withdrawal terms and product classification before depositing.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:4000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

Is Exclusive Markets regulated and safe for South African traders?

Exclusive Markets Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority under Securities Dealer Licence SD031. The company is incorporated in Seychelles and operates from Mahé. Its Cyprus company acts as an appointed representative and distributor rather than a separate client-facing investment firm.

The broker advertises segregated client funds, negative-balance protection and ISO certifications covering information security, privacy management and business continuity. These controls improve operational resilience, but they do not provide the same compensation framework or local recourse that an FSCA-regulated South African entity would offer.

South African clients should understand the jurisdictional position. Exclusive Markets accepts clients from many countries, but South Africa is not the broker’s regulatory home. Clients are responsible for confirming that cross-border services are permitted and that they understand the Seychelles complaint and dispute process.

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Exclusive Markets Review: Key Findings

Specification Current detail Founded 2018 Regulator Seychelles Financial Services Authority Licence SD031 FSCA regulated No Tradable instruments 5,000+ across nine asset classes Platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Minimum deposit From $10 on the Cent Account Maximum leverage Up to 1:4000 dynamic on Standard, Standard Plus and Exclusive accounts Account types Cent, Standard, Standard Plus, Exclusive and Shares Share trading DMA Shares Account with fractional shares and 1:1 leverage Best for High-leverage MT4/MT5 traders and experienced CFD users

What is the Exclusive Markets minimum deposit?

The lowest published minimum deposit is $10 for the Cent Account. The Standard Account requires $100, Standard Plus $500, Exclusive $1,000 and the Shares Account $5,000.

The correct account depends on trading size and product needs. The $10 Cent Account only supports forex and metals, while the Shares Account is a separate direct-market-access structure with 1:1 leverage. A low minimum does not reduce CFD risk, particularly when leverage is used.

Exclusive Markets Trust Score

Our Exclusive Markets Trust Score considers regulation, legal-entity transparency, operating history, client-fund safeguards, pricing disclosure, product structure, platform stability, payment risk and access to complaints procedures.

Exclusive Markets receives a trust score of 68/100. It benefits from a verifiable Seychelles securities-dealer licence, ISO certifications, segregated funds, negative-balance protection, transparent account specifications and a trading history since 2018. The score is limited by offshore-only regulation, very high leverage, the absence of FSCA oversight and weaker investor-compensation arrangements than those available under leading onshore regulators.

Exclusive Markets Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Islamic Account offered Clients of Canada, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Sudan, Syria, Turkey, Belgium, The United States, Latvia, and Switzerland not accepted MetaTrader4 and 5 offered Lack of educational and research resources No deposit requirement on the Standard account Offshore regulation

Exclusive Markets Overview

Exclusive Markets is a Seychelles-based multi-asset broker founded in 2018. It offers access to more than 5,000 instruments through MT4 and MT5, including forex, metals, indices, commodities, cryptocurrency CFDs, stock CFDs and ETF CFDs. A separate Shares Account provides direct-market-access share trading on MT5.

The broker is aimed at traders who want multiple account structures, high leverage, low-deposit access and social or copy-trading features. Its most important limitation is regulatory: South African clients are served cross-border by a Seychelles entity rather than a locally licensed FSCA company.

What can you trade with Exclusive Markets?

Exclusive Markets advertises more than 70 currency pairs, spot gold and silver, WTI and Brent oil, natural gas, more than 30 indices, more than 90 stock CFDs, over 20 cryptocurrency CFDs, 40+ ETF CFDs and more than 3,000 equities through its wider product range.

Are shares owned directly?

Most stock exposure on the standard trading accounts is provided as CFDs. The separate Shares Account uses direct market access, 1:1 leverage and fractional-share support. Clients should check the account type and trade ticket before assuming ownership.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:4000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

More than 5,000 instruments across nine asset classes.

Five live account types.

Minimum deposit from $10.

Dynamic leverage up to 1:4000 on selected accounts.

Spreads from 0.0 pips on the Exclusive Account.

Negative-balance protection.

Swap-free options on eligible accounts.

DMA share trading through the Shares Account.

Copy and social-trading services.

24/7 multilingual support advertised.

🔍 Feature Exclusive Markets 💰Minimum Deposit $10 USD (or equivalent in base currency) 🎁Sign-Up Bonus “Up to $500 Cashback” promotion mentioned on website. 💸Fees Commission varies: e.g., Exclusive account commissions ~ USD $7 per lot; other accounts no commission. 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips on certain account types; other accounts from ~0.8 pips or ~1.6 pips onward. 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Multiple methods (bank wire, e-wallets, crypto). Withdrawals typically processed though timings vary. Minimum withdrawal ~ USD $1 in some cases. 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 across desktop, web & mobile. 🛡️Regulation Financial Services Authority (Seychelles) (FSA) 🔐Trust Score WikiFX review it is rated ~ 2.3/10 ⏱️Payout Schedule Deposit processing often “instant”; withdrawals depend on method, some sources say up to 24 business hours for processing. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Exclusive Markets Customer Reviews

Public customer feedback is mixed. Positive reviews often mention platform access, withdrawals, spreads and support. Critical reviews commonly raise issues around swaps, slippage, account restrictions and response times.

Review scores can change quickly and should be checked by date, sample size and platform. Traders should focus on recurring complaint patterns and how the broker responds rather than relying on one aggregate rating.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.1 out of 5 (based on 190–200 reviews) 👏Customer Satisfaction Many positive comments about responsiveness and conditions; but some strong negative feedback on fees, execution, support. 📞Customer Service Support is generally described as “fast” and “helpful” in positive reviews; but in negative reviews some claim “never replied” or delays.

Exclusive Markets Safety and Security

Exclusive Markets Ltd holds Seychelles FSA licence SD031. The broker also advertises ISO/IEC 27001:2022 for information-security management, ISO/IEC 27701:2019 for privacy-information management and ISO 22301:2019 for business continuity.

These certifications relate to operational systems and data-management processes. They do not replace investor compensation, guarantee withdrawals or protect clients from trading losses. South African traders should still assess the risks of dealing with an offshore broker.

Global Regulation

Company Role Regulatory status Exclusive Markets Ltd Broker and website operator Seychelles FSA, licence SD031 Exclusive Markets (Cyprus) Ltd Appointed representative and distributor Cyprus company registration HE 421534; not presented as the client-facing licensed broker South African entity Not advertised No FSCA licence found for Exclusive Markets

How does Exclusive Markets protect client funds?

The broker states that client funds are held in segregated accounts separate from company operating money, and that eligible accounts receive negative-balance protection. These safeguards do not insure clients against normal trading losses or guarantee recovery if a dispute arises.

What security measures does Exclusive Markets use?

Exclusive Markets states that it applies data encryption, secure servers and account-verification checks to protect client information and logins. These are useful operational controls, but they are broker claims rather than protections independently enforced and audited by a top-tier regulator.

🔍 Aspect Details 🏦 Regulation Exclusive Markets is regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA), ensuring compliance with international financial standards. 🔐 Fund Security Client funds are kept in segregated accounts with top-tier banks to ensure protection against company insolvency. 🧾 Negative Balance Protection Offers Negative Balance Protection, preventing clients from losing more than their deposited funds. 🧠 Data Encryption Uses SSL encryption and advanced cybersecurity protocols to safeguard personal and financial data. 🔎 Transparency The broker provides detailed disclosure documents and policies for trading, withdrawals, and risk management. 💬 Reputation Generally positive user feedback on fund safety and withdrawal reliability, though some mixed reviews exist on withdrawal speed. 🌐 Compliance Adheres to international AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and KYC (Know Your Customer) standards to prevent fraud.

Exclusive Markets at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name Exclusive Markets 📍 Headquartered Victoria, Mahé, Seychelles 📅 Year Founded 2020 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FSA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Canada, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Sudan, Syria, Turkey, Belgium, The United States, Latvia, and Switzerland ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:4000 💰 Minimum Deposit $ 10 💳 Deposit Options MasterCard Visa Skrill Neteller Bitcoin Tether Bank Wire Transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options MasterCard Visa Skrill Neteller Bitcoin Tether Bank Wire Transfer 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 📱 OS Compatibility Web browsers, desktop, Mac, Windows, Android, iOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, Metals, Commodities, Indices, Bonds, Stocks, ETFs, and Cryptocurrencies 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Spanish, Chinese, Russian, Indonesian, Vietnamese, and Portuguese 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Spanish, Chinese, Russian, Indonesian, Vietnamese, and Portuguese 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Exclusive Markets Account Types

Exclusive Markets currently offers five live account types: Cent, Standard, Standard Plus, Exclusive and Shares. Swap-free treatment is available on eligible accounts, subject to approval and terms.

Account Minimum deposit Spread Leverage Cent $10 From 1.6 pips Up to 1:500 fixed Standard $100 From 1.6 pips Up to 1:4000 dynamic Standard Plus $500 From 0.8 pips Up to 1:4000 dynamic Exclusive $1,000 From 0.0 pips Up to 1:4000 dynamic Shares $5,000 Raw market spread 1:1

Cent Account

$10 minimum deposit.

Forex and metals only.

Zero commission and spreads from 1.6 pips.

Fixed leverage up to 1:500.

Suitable for small-position live testing.

Standard Account

$100 minimum deposit.

Spreads from 1.6 pips.

No trading commission on the published account schedule.

Dynamic leverage up to 1:4000.

Standard Plus Account

$500 minimum deposit.

Spreads from 0.8 pips.

Zero commission.

Dynamic leverage up to 1:4000.

Exclusive Account

$1,000 minimum deposit.

Spreads from 0.0 pips.

$7 round-turn commission per standard lot on forex and metals.

Cryptocurrency commission of 0.05% per side.

Dynamic leverage up to 1:4000.

Shares Account

$5,000 minimum deposit.

Direct market access through MT5.

1:1 leverage and fractional shares.

Commission from $0.03 per share, with a minimum from $2.50.

Share access across selected US and European markets.

Islamic Account

Swap-free treatment can be requested on eligible Cent, Standard, Standard Plus and Exclusive accounts. Approval, instrument restrictions and alternative holding charges may apply.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:4000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open an Exclusive Markets Account

1. Visit Exclusive Markets

Go to the official website and select the live-account registration option.

2. Complete the Registration Form

Provide your legal name, email address, telephone number, country and password, then accept the legal documents.

3. Verify the Account

Confirm the verification codes and upload identity, address and source-of-funds documents when requested.

4. Select an Account and Fund It

Choose the account type, platform and base currency. Review the legal entity and margin terms before depositing.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:4000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

Exclusive Markets Fees, Spreads and Commissions

Trading costs vary materially by account. Standard and Standard Plus accounts use spread-based pricing, while the Exclusive Account combines rawer spreads with a separate commission.

Account or cost Published pricing Cent From 1.6 pips, zero commission Standard From 1.6 pips, zero commission Standard Plus From 0.8 pips, zero commission Exclusive From 0.0 pips; $3.50 per side per lot on forex and metals Cryptocurrency CFDs 0.05% per side on the Exclusive Account Shares Account From $0.03 per share, minimum commission from $2.50 Overnight financing Instrument-specific swaps or holding costs may apply

What spreads and commissions does Exclusive Markets charge?

Exclusive Markets advertises variable spreads that start tighter on its commission-based accounts and wider on its zero-commission accounts. A per-lot commission may apply on raw-spread accounts. Traders should always add spread and commission together to calculate the true round-trip cost.

Does Exclusive Markets charge deposit, withdrawal or other fees?

The broker advertises no deposit fees, but payment providers may still deduct charges, and inactivity or overnight swap fees can apply. Withdrawal terms depend on the method and legal entity, so confirm the live fee schedule directly before funding an account.

Exclusive Markets Trading Platforms

Exclusive Markets supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 on desktop, browser and mobile. Both platforms offer charting, technical indicators, automated trading and multiple order types.

MetaTrader 4

Suitable for forex-focused trading and existing Expert Advisors.

Custom indicators and automated strategies through MQL4.

Desktop, browser and mobile access.

MetaTrader 5

More timeframes, order types and built-in indicators than MT4.

Supports the Shares Account and wider multi-asset workflows.

Advanced strategy testing and depth-of-market tools.

Exclusive Markets Deposits and Withdrawals

Exclusive Markets supports cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, cryptocurrency payments and local deposit methods, subject to country availability. The broker states that it does not charge deposit or withdrawal fees, although banks and payment providers may charge.

Visa and Mastercard.

Bank wire transfer.

Skrill and Neteller.

Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

Selected local payment methods.

Return-to-source rules apply to withdrawals.

Withdrawal requests are generally processed within 24 hours. Bank-wire receipt can take up to five business days after processing. Verification or compliance checks can extend these times.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:4000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

Exclusive Markets Leverage

Standard, Standard Plus and Exclusive accounts advertise dynamic leverage of up to 1:4000. The Cent Account is capped at 1:500, while the Shares Account uses 1:1 leverage.

Dynamic leverage changes with position size, account equity and instrument. Very high leverage can cause rapid losses and should be treated as a maximum limit rather than a target.

Exclusive Markets Cashback Promotion

The older 30% Trading Booster is no longer the broker’s main published promotion. Exclusive Markets currently advertises monthly trading cashback of up to $500 for eligible Standard, Standard Plus and Exclusive accounts.

Minimum qualifying net deposit: $250.

Minimum qualifying volume: five applicable lots.

Eligible products include selected forex, metals and BTC CFDs.

Rewards range from $5 to $500 according to deposit and volume tiers.

Withdrawals reduce the net-deposit amount used for qualification.

Terms and country restrictions apply.

How to Deposit the Minimum Amount

1. Log In

Open the client portal and select the funding section.

2. Select a Payment Method

Choose an available method and confirm that the payment account belongs to the same person as the trading account.

Exclusive Markets does not accept third-party payments. Currency conversion charges may apply when the funding currency differs from the account base currency.

Exclusive Markets vs eToro vs XM

🔎 Broker 🥇Exclusive Markets 🥈 eToro 🥉 XM 💰 Minimum Deposit USD 10 USD 50 USD 5 📝 Sign-Up Bonus Yes Yes Yes ➕ Max. Leverage 1:4000 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs - 47 57 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Exclusive Markets is an offshore MT4/MT5 broker with very high leverage, while eToro focuses on social investing and XM offers a different multi-entity CFD structure. The comparison table should use the exact account and legal entity available to South African clients.

Research and Trading Tools

Exclusive Markets provides daily research, market commentary, educational videos, webinars, social trading and selected analytical tools. The broker also advertises funded-account and introducing-broker programmes.

Exclusive Markets Awards

The broker lists several 2024 and 2025 awards, including recognition for copy trading, customer support, transparency and partner programmes. Each award should be shown with the awarding publication, category and year before being relied upon.

Exclusive Markets Customer Support

Exclusive Markets advertises multilingual support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Contact channels include telephone, email and online assistance. The published telephone number is +44 20 8097 6094.

Exclusive Markets for South African Traders

Factor Assessment Details Regulation Offshore Seychelles FSA licence SD031; no FSCA regulation Minimum deposit Accessible From $10 on the Cent Account Platforms Strong MT4 and MT5 across desktop, web and mobile Leverage risk Very high Up to 1:4000 dynamic on selected accounts ZAR funding Not clearly advertised Local methods may appear in the client portal, but confirm currency support first Best for Experienced CFD traders Traders comfortable with offshore regulation and high leverage

Who Should Consider Exclusive Markets?

Exclusive Markets may suit experienced South African traders who want MT4 and MT5, account choice, low initial deposits, high leverage and access to a wide range of CFDs. The Shares Account may also appeal to clients seeking direct-market-access equity trading.

It is less suitable for beginners who may overuse leverage, clients who require FSCA oversight or investors who want a strong onshore compensation framework.

Conclusion Exclusive Markets is a legitimate Seychelles-regulated broker with MT4, MT5, more than 5,000 instruments, five live account types and deposits from $10. Its strengths are account flexibility, platform choice, broad product access and competitive pricing on higher-tier accounts. Its main limitations are offshore-only regulation, high leverage and the lack of FSCA protection for South African clients. Traders should confirm the exact account, leverage schedule and withdrawal terms before funding.

Review Methodology

This review was fact-checked in 2026. It considers Exclusive Markets’ legal entity, Seychelles regulation, account types, platforms, minimum deposits, leverage, fees, funding, promotions, client protection and suitability for South African traders.

You might also like:

Exclusive Markets Account Types

Exclusive Markets Demo Account

Exclusive Markets Islamic Account

Exclusive Markets Fees and Spreads

Exclusive Markets Minimum Deposit

Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading involves a high risk of loss. Dynamic leverage of up to 1:4000 can cause losses to accumulate rapidly. CFDs do not provide ownership of the underlying asset. This review is general information and not personalised financial advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Exclusive Markets regulated?

Yes. Exclusive Markets Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority under licence number SD031. This is an offshore licence, which provides lighter oversight than a top-tier regulator such as the FCA or ASIC. It is not regulated by South Africa's FSCA, so local clients receive no domestic regulatory protection or dispute route.

Is Exclusive Markets available in South Africa?

Yes. South African residents can register with Exclusive Markets, subject to its current cross-border onboarding rules and identity checks. They are served by the offshore Seychelles entity rather than a local one, so they should confirm local legality, the available account currency and supported payment methods before depositing, since there is no FSCA oversight for this entity.

What is the Exclusive Markets minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit starts at just $10 on the Cent Account, making it an easy entry point for testing. The tiers then rise: the Standard Account requires $100, Standard Plus $500, Exclusive $1,000, and the DMA Shares Account $5,000. A low minimum makes opening simple but does not reduce the risks of high-leverage CFD trading.

What leverage does Exclusive Markets offer?

Exclusive Markets advertises dynamic leverage of up to 1:4000 on its Standard, Standard Plus and Exclusive accounts, which is extremely high for retail trading. The Cent Account offers up to 1:500 fixed leverage, while the Shares Account uses 1:1. Actual leverage varies by instrument and equity, and very high leverage magnifies losses just as fast as gains.

Which platforms does Exclusive Markets offer?

Exclusive Markets supports both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 across desktop, browser and mobile devices. MT5 is also used for the DMA Shares Account. Both platforms include advanced charting, technical indicators and automated-trading support through Expert Advisors, so the right choice depends on the instruments, order types and tools you already prefer to use day to day.

What can you trade with Exclusive Markets?

Exclusive Markets offers forex, metals, commodities, indices, cryptocurrency CFDs, stock CFDs and ETF CFDs, plus a separate DMA Shares Account for direct share access. More than 5,000 instruments are advertised in total across these markets. Available spreads, leverage and trading hours vary by instrument, so check the live specifications inside the platform before opening any position.

Does Exclusive Markets offer a cent account?

Yes. Exclusive Markets offers a Cent Account requiring only $10, where balances and trades are denominated in cents rather than full dollars. It covers forex and metals and supports fixed leverage of up to 1:500. The smaller position sizes make it a useful bridge for beginners moving from demo practice to real, lower-exposure live trading.

Does Exclusive Markets offer an Islamic account?

Yes. Swap-free treatment is available on eligible account types for clients who cannot pay or receive overnight interest for religious reasons, subject to approval and specific terms. Alternative administration or holding charges may apply instead of swaps, and some instrument restrictions can apply. Confirm the current swap-free conditions in your account agreement before relying on them.

Does Exclusive Markets offer negative-balance protection?

Yes. Negative-balance protection is listed on the published Cent, Standard, Standard Plus and Exclusive account specifications, preventing your balance from falling below zero after a sharp market move. The protection is entity- and agreement-specific, so confirm it applies to you. It does not prevent losing the full amount you deposited, so careful position sizing still matters.

Is Exclusive Markets suitable for beginners?

Exclusive Markets can suit beginners thanks to its accessible $10 Cent Account and demo access, which allow a careful start. However, its very high advertised leverage and offshore Seychelles regulation call for real caution, since many retail CFD accounts lose money. Beginners should use conservative position sizes and never treat the maximum available leverage as a target.

Sources Checked