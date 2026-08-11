LeoPrime is an unregulated offshore broker with a trust rating of 3/10. Its previous licences with the FSA Seychelles (SD032) and VFSC Vanuatu (40322) have both been revoked. It is not regulated by the FSCA. Leverage goes up to 1:1000, the minimum deposit starts at USD 10, and trading is available on MT4 and MT5 across forex, indices, metals, and energies.

Quick Answer: LeoPrime is a high-risk broker. Both of its regulatory licences — FSA Seychelles and VFSC Vanuatu — have been revoked, meaning it currently operates without any active financial services licence. Multiple traders have reported serious withdrawal issues, including delays, cancellations, and non-payment. The trading conditions on paper are competitive (tight spreads, high leverage, low deposits), but the regulatory and withdrawal red flags are significant. South African traders have no regulatory protection of any kind with this broker. If you are considering LeoPrime, proceed with extreme caution and only with funds you can afford to lose entirely.

Is LeoPrime regulated and safe for South African traders?

No — LeoPrime is not regulated by the FSCA, and its previous offshore licences have been revoked. The broker formerly held a Securities Dealer Licence from the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles under licence number SD032, and a registration with the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) under number 40322. According to WikiFX regulatory database checks, both of those licences now show a "Revoked" status.

That means LeoPrime currently operates without any active financial services licence from any recognised regulatory body. There is no investor compensation scheme, no independent dispute resolution, no mandated fund segregation, and no regulatory authority overseeing the broker's operations. South African traders using LeoPrime have zero regulatory recourse if something goes wrong.

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LeoPrime Review: Key Findings

Category Details Trust Rating 3/10 Regulation None — FSA Seychelles and VFSC licences both revoked Minimum Deposit USD 10 (Classic/Cent Account) Maximum Leverage 1:1000 Spreads From 0.0 pips (ECN), from 1.5 pips (Classic) Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 Account Types Classic, Pro, ECN/RAW, Cent Instruments 65+ (Forex, Indices, Metals, Energies) FSCA Regulated No Withdrawal Complaints Multiple reported — delays, cancellations, non-payment 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What is the LeoPrime minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit at LeoPrime is USD 10, which applies to both the Classic and Cent accounts. That is a very low barrier to entry — but with a broker whose licences have been revoked and whose withdrawal track record has been questioned by multiple traders, a low deposit should not be confused with low risk. The Pro and ECN accounts may require higher minimums depending on conditions at the time of account opening.

LeoPrime Trust Score

Our trust score is calculated across seven factors: regulatory status and licensing tier, fund segregation and investor protection, company history and track record, platform security and encryption, transparency of fees and terms, quality of customer support, and independent user reviews. Each factor is weighted, with regulation carrying the heaviest score.

LeoPrime scores 3 out of 10. Both of its regulatory licences have been revoked, which is the single most damaging factor in any trust assessment. The broker has been operational since 2017, offers industry-standard platforms (MT4/MT5), and provides competitive spreads — but none of that compensates for the absence of any active regulatory licence. Multiple independent sources document withdrawal complaints ranging from delays to outright non-payment. WikiFX rates the broker at 1.69/10. There is no investor compensation scheme and no verified fund segregation.

LeoPrime Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit (USD 10) Both regulatory licences revoked Raw spreads from 0.0 pips on ECN Multiple withdrawal complaints from traders MT4 and MT5 available Not FSCA regulated — no SA trader protection Leverage up to 1:1000 No investor compensation scheme STP/ECN execution model Limited instrument range (65+ vs 200+ at competitors)

LeoPrime Overview

LeoPrime is an offshore forex and CFD broker that launched in 2017. The company is operated by Leo Prime Services Limited, registered in the Seychelles, with a related entity (Leo Inc Limited) registered in Hong Kong. It positions itself as an STP/ECN broker offering direct market access with tight spreads and fast execution.

On the surface, the trading conditions are competitive — spreads from 0.0 pips on the ECN account, leverage up to 1:1000, and minimum deposits starting at USD 10. The broker supports both MT4 and MT5, offers copy trading, and provides a free VPS for accounts with balances over USD 1,000. The instrument range covers around 65 products across forex, indices, metals, and energies — no cryptocurrencies or stocks.

But the elephant in the room is regulation. LeoPrime's previous licences from the FSA Seychelles and VFSC Vanuatu have both been revoked. That is not the same as "never regulated" — revocation means the regulators actively withdrew authorisation. Combined with documented withdrawal complaints from multiple traders, this is a broker that carries serious risk regardless of how attractive the trading conditions appear.

What can you trade on LeoPrime?

LeoPrime offers around 65 instruments: forex pairs (majors, minors, exotics), indices, precious metals (gold, silver), and energies (oil, natural gas). There are no stocks, no cryptocurrency pairs, and no bonds. The instrument range is narrower than most competitors — brokers like XM and eToro offer 1,000+ and 200+ instruments respectively. If you trade forex and commodities only, the range is adequate. If you need broader market access, it is a limitation.

How is LeoPrime different from regulated brokers?

The difference is stark. Regulated brokers must comply with capital adequacy requirements, segregate client funds, submit to regular audits, and provide dispute resolution through their regulator. LeoPrime offers none of that. Its licences have been revoked, so there is no regulatory body currently overseeing its operations. If a withdrawal is delayed or denied, you have no authority to escalate to. If the broker becomes insolvent, there is no compensation fund. Every dollar deposited with LeoPrime is entirely at the broker's discretion.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

LeoPrime offers a functional set of trading features including MT4 and MT5, STP/ECN execution, and copy trading. The account types are straightforward — Cent, Classic, Pro, and ECN — each with different spread and commission structures.

There is a free VPS available for accounts with balances over USD 1,000, which is useful for traders running automated strategies that need 24/7 uptime.

Additional tools include a forex calculator, economic calendar, and basic technical analysis resources. The demo account is free but expires after 90 days of inactivity.

Swap-free (Islamic) accounts are available on request. The broker also runs deposit bonus promotions, though bonus terms should always be read carefully as they can restrict withdrawals.

Feature Availability Demo Account Yes (90-day inactivity expiry) Islamic / Swap-Free Account Yes (on request) Copy Trading Yes Free VPS Yes (balance over USD 1,000) Economic Calendar Yes Forex Calculator Yes Deposit Bonus Yes (terms apply — may restrict withdrawals) Negative Balance Protection Not confirmed 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

LeoPrime Customer Reviews

Customer reviews of LeoPrime are a significant concern. While some traders report positive experiences with fast execution and competitive spreads, a substantial number of reviews on independent platforms describe serious problems — particularly around withdrawals. Complaints include withdrawal requests left pending for months, profits being cancelled without explanation, and support tickets going unanswered. These are not isolated incidents: the pattern is consistent across multiple review platforms including WikiFX, Trustpilot, and forex forums. Positive reviews about trading conditions do not offset withdrawal reliability issues — a broker's value is ultimately measured by whether you can get your money out.

Review Platform Rating Notes WikiFX 1.69/10 Licences revoked, withdrawal complaints documented Trustpilot Mixed Some positive; withdrawal issues frequently cited Forex Forums Negative Reports of profit cancellations and delayed payouts

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

Category Rating Platform Usability ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Trade Execution ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Withdrawal Reliability ⭐ Customer Support ⭐⭐ Regulatory Trust ⭐ Spreads & Fees ⭐⭐⭐⭐

LeoPrime Safety and Security

LeoPrime's safety profile is poor. The broker previously held two offshore licences — FSA Seychelles (SD032) under Leo Prime Services Limited, and VFSC Vanuatu (40322). Both have been revoked. A revoked licence is worse than no licence at all: it means a regulatory authority examined the broker and decided to withdraw authorisation.

The broker claims to keep client funds in segregated accounts and uses encryption technology and AML/KYC procedures. However, without an active regulatory licence, there is no external body verifying those claims. Segregation, encryption, and compliance are only as strong as the enforcement behind them — and right now, there is none.

Global Regulations

Entity Regulator Licence Number Status Leo Prime Services Limited FSA Seychelles SD032 Revoked Leo Prime Services Limited VFSC Vanuatu 40322 Revoked — FSCA (South Africa) — Not held

Is LeoPrime safe to use?

No, based on the available evidence, LeoPrime cannot be considered safe. Both of its regulatory licences have been revoked, withdrawal complaints are widespread and well-documented, and there is no active regulatory authority overseeing the broker. Depositing funds with LeoPrime means accepting that there is no external mechanism to protect your money, resolve disputes, or ensure the broker meets any financial conduct standards. Some traders do report positive experiences, but the risk profile is among the highest in the market.

What security measures does LeoPrime claim to use?

LeoPrime claims to use SSL encryption, segregated client accounts, and AML/KYC compliance procedures. It also states that it follows strict compliance standards. However, with both licences revoked, there is no regulatory body auditing or enforcing these claims. Security measures that are not independently verified are statements of intent, not guarantees.

LeoPrime at a Glance

Detail Information Broker Name LeoPrime Founded 2017 Headquarters Seychelles (registered in Hong Kong) Regulation None — FSA Seychelles and VFSC both revoked FSCA Regulated No Minimum Deposit USD 10 (Classic/Cent) Maximum Leverage 1:1000 Spreads From 0.0 pips (ECN), 1.5 pips (Classic) Commission None (Classic/Cent), per-lot on ECN/Pro Execution Model STP / ECN Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 Instruments 65+ (Forex, Indices, Metals, Energies) Account Types Classic, Pro, ECN/RAW, Cent Demo Account Yes (90-day inactivity expiry) Islamic Account Yes (on request) Copy Trading Yes Free VPS Yes (balance over USD 1,000) Base Currency USD only Website www.leoprime.com 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

LeoPrime Account Types

LeoPrime offers four live account types: Classic, Pro, ECN/RAW, and Cent. All accounts support MT4 and MT5, allow scalping, hedging, and EA trading, and offer leverage up to 1:1000. The main differences are in spread structure, commission, and minimum deposit.

Feature Classic Pro ECN/RAW Cent Min Deposit USD 10 USD 10 USD 10 USD 10 Spreads From 1.5 pips 1.0 pips 0.0 pips 1.5 pips Commission None Per-lot Per-lot None Max Leverage 1:1000 1:1000 1:1000 1:1000 Execution STP STP ECN STP Scalping Yes Yes Yes Yes EA Trading Yes Yes Yes Yes

Classic Account

The Classic Account is LeoPrime's entry-level option with a USD 10 minimum deposit and spreads from 1.5 pips. There are no per-trade commissions — all costs are built into the spread. It is a straightforward account for retail traders who want simple pricing and access to forex, metals, indices, and energies on MT4 or MT5.

Pro Account

The Pro Account targets experienced traders with tighter spreads from 1.0 pips and a small per-lot commission. It provides better pricing than Classic while maintaining access to the full instrument range. The Pro Account suits traders who want a balance between spread cost and commission transparency.

ECN/RAW Account

The ECN/RAW Account offers raw spreads from 0.0 pips with a per-lot commission. It provides direct market access and is designed for scalpers, high-frequency traders, and EA users who need the tightest possible spreads and fast execution. This is the account with the best pricing — but your total cost is spread plus commission.

Cent Account

The Cent Account denominates balances and trades in cents rather than full currency units. A USD 10 deposit gives you 1,000 cents to trade with. It is designed for complete beginners who want to experience live market conditions with minimal financial risk. Spreads match the Classic Account at 1.5 pips with no commission.

Demo Account

The demo account comes with USD 1,000 in virtual funds and is available on both MT4 and MT5. It stays active as long as you log in at least once every 90 days — after 90 days of inactivity, it expires. Given the serious risk profile of this broker, extensively testing on demo before depositing any real money is strongly recommended.

What are the main LeoPrime account costs?

On Classic and Cent accounts, all costs are embedded in the spread (from 1.5 pips) with no separate commission. On Pro and ECN accounts, spreads are tighter but a per-lot commission applies. Swap fees apply on overnight positions unless you use a swap-free Islamic account. LeoPrime does not charge deposit or withdrawal fees from its side, though third-party charges may apply.

Should beginners start with a demo account?

Yes — and with LeoPrime more than most brokers. Given the revoked licences and documented withdrawal complaints, it is essential to test the platform, execution, and withdrawal process before committing any significant capital. Start with a demo, then consider a very small deposit on a Cent or Classic account to test withdrawals before scaling up. Do not deposit more than you can afford to lose entirely.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a LeoPrime Account

Step 1 – Visit the LeoPrime Website

Go to www.leoprime.com and click "Open Account" on the homepage.

Step 2 – Select Your Account Type and Platform

Choose between Classic, Pro, ECN/RAW, or Cent. Select MT4 or MT5 as your trading platform. Set USD as your base currency (it is the only option).

Step 3 – Fill In Your Personal Details

Enter your full name, email address, country of residence, and create a password. Your personal area login credentials will be sent to your email.

Step 4 – Complete KYC Verification

Upload proof of identity (passport or national ID) and proof of address (utility bill or bank statement). Verification is required before deposits or withdrawals.

Step 5 – Fund Your Account

Deposit a minimum of USD 10 using your preferred payment method. LeoPrime does not charge deposit fees. Once funded, your MT4 or MT5 login credentials are sent to your email.

Step 6 – Start Trading

Download MT4 or MT5 on desktop, web, or mobile. Log in with the credentials provided and begin trading. Consider testing with a small deposit first to verify the withdrawal process before committing larger amounts.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

LeoPrime Fees, Spreads and Commissions

LeoPrime uses two fee models depending on your account type. Classic and Cent accounts are commission-free with wider spreads (from 1.5 pips). Pro and ECN accounts have tighter spreads (from 0.0 pips on ECN) with a per-lot commission. Swap fees apply on overnight positions unless you are on a swap-free Islamic account.

Spreads: From 0.0 pips (ECN/RAW) to 1.5 pips (Classic/Cent), floating.

From 0.0 pips (ECN/RAW) to 1.5 pips (Classic/Cent), floating. Commission: None on Classic/Cent. Per-lot commission on Pro and ECN.

None on Classic/Cent. Per-lot commission on Pro and ECN. Swap Fees: Applied on overnight positions (swap-free available on request).

Applied on overnight positions (swap-free available on request). Deposit Fees: None from LeoPrime.

None from LeoPrime. Withdrawal Fees: None from LeoPrime — third-party charges may apply.

None from LeoPrime — third-party charges may apply. Inactivity Fee: Not confirmed.

What are typical LeoPrime spreads?

On the ECN/RAW Account, EUR/USD spreads start from 0.0 pips, which is competitive — but you pay a per-lot commission on top. On the Classic Account, EUR/USD spreads start from around 1.5 pips with no commission. The ECN account gives you better total cost transparency, while Classic is simpler but more expensive on tighter pairs. Spreads widen during off-hours and around major news events.

Does LeoPrime charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

LeoPrime does not charge internal fees on deposits or withdrawals. However, third-party payment providers and banks may charge their own processing fees depending on the method and currency. More importantly, given the withdrawal complaints documented by multiple traders, the question is not just whether fees are charged but whether withdrawals are processed reliably at all. Test with a small withdrawal before depositing large amounts.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

LeoPrime Trading Platforms

LeoPrime offers two platforms: MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Both are industry-standard and available on desktop, web, and mobile. There is also a copy trading platform for following other traders. The platform offering is solid — MT4 and MT5 are widely trusted and well-supported — which makes the regulatory and withdrawal issues more frustrating, because the actual trading infrastructure is competent.

Platform Type Best For MetaTrader 4 Desktop, Web, Mobile Forex trading, EAs, custom indicators MetaTrader 5 Desktop, Web, Mobile Multi-asset, more timeframes and order types Copy Trading Web-based Passive trading, following signal providers Mobile App iOS, Android On-the-go monitoring and trade execution

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MT4 is the most widely used retail forex platform, and LeoPrime offers full support for it. You get customisable charts, technical indicators, automated trading via Expert Advisors, strategy backtesting, and one-click execution. It is stable, lightweight, and has the largest third-party EA and indicator ecosystem of any trading platform.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MT5 expands on MT4 with more timeframes, additional order types, an economic calendar, and a more powerful strategy tester. It also supports multi-asset trading beyond forex. If you want the most advanced MetaTrader experience, MT5 is the upgrade — though MT4 remains the better choice for traders with existing EA libraries.

Copy Trading Platform

LeoPrime's copy trading platform lets you follow and replicate trades from other traders. It is a straightforward social trading feature for passive investors or beginners who want exposure to experienced strategies. As with all copy trading, past performance of signal providers is not a guarantee of future results.

Mobile Trading App

The MetaTrader mobile apps for iOS and Android provide real-time quotes, interactive charts, order execution, and push notifications. They are functional for monitoring positions and executing trades on the move, though the desktop version remains better for in-depth analysis and strategy development.

Should you choose MT4 or MT5?

MT4 if you primarily trade forex and rely on existing EAs or custom indicators — it has the larger ecosystem. MT5 if you want more order types, timeframes, and multi-asset capability. Both are available on all LeoPrime accounts, so the choice is down to personal preference and existing tool compatibility.

Does LeoPrime offer a free VPS?

Yes, LeoPrime offers a free VPS for accounts with balances over USD 1,000. This is useful for traders running automated strategies (EAs) that need uninterrupted connectivity. The VPS service is a positive feature — but given the withdrawal complaints, maintaining a USD 1,000+ balance with this broker carries its own risks.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

LeoPrime Deposits and Withdrawals

LeoPrime accepts deposits via bank transfer, credit and debit cards, and e-wallets. Deposits are processed instantly with no fees from LeoPrime's side. Withdrawals are also fee-free from the broker, with stated processing times of 2 to 5 business days. Funds can only be withdrawn to accounts in the same name as the trading account holder.

However, withdrawal reliability is the single biggest concern with LeoPrime. Multiple traders across independent review platforms report withdrawal requests left pending for months, profits cancelled without clear explanation, and unresponsive customer support during the withdrawal process. Before depositing any significant amount, test the withdrawal process with a small sum first.

What deposit methods does LeoPrime accept?

LeoPrime accepts bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and e-wallets. All deposits are fee-free from the broker and processed instantly or within a few hours. The base currency is USD only, so South African traders will face conversion costs from their bank.

How do LeoPrime withdrawals work?

Withdrawals are submitted through the client portal and are supposed to be processed within 2 to 5 business days. LeoPrime does not charge withdrawal fees. However, documented trader complaints indicate that actual processing times have been significantly longer in many cases, with some reports of withdrawals being cancelled or indefinitely delayed. Complete KYC verification before requesting any withdrawal.

Deposit Methods

Method Fee Processing Time Credit / Debit Card Free Instant Bank Wire Transfer Free 1–3 business days E-Wallets Free Instant

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

LeoPrime Leverage

LeoPrime offers leverage up to 1:1000 across all account types. This is extremely high and directly reflects the absence of regulatory constraints — no tier-1 regulator allows retail leverage anywhere near this level.

At 1:1000, a USD 10 deposit controls USD 10,000 in market exposure. A 0.1% adverse move wipes out your entire margin. This level of leverage is not suitable for most retail traders, and the fact that it is offered without restriction is itself a warning sign. If you choose to trade with LeoPrime, set your own leverage limits well below the maximum. The broker does not clearly confirm whether negative balance protection is in place, so it is possible that losses could exceed your deposit.

LeoPrime vs IC Markets vs Pepperstone

Feature LeoPrime IC Markets Pepperstone Regulation None (revoked) ASIC, CySEC, FSA Seychelles FSCA, FCA, ASIC, CySEC FSCA Regulated No No Yes Minimum Deposit USD 10 USD 200 USD 0 Max Leverage 1:1000 1:500 1:500 Spreads From 0.0 pips 0.0 pips 0.0 pips Platforms MT4, MT5 MT4, MT5, cTrader MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView Withdrawal Reliability Significant complaints Reliable Reliable 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

The comparison speaks for itself. LeoPrime's trading conditions on paper match or beat both IC Markets and Pepperstone on leverage and minimum deposit. But both competitors are regulated by tier-1 authorities, have reliable withdrawal track records, and offer broader platform choices. The "better" conditions at LeoPrime come at the cost of regulatory safety and withdrawal reliability — which ultimately determines whether those conditions have any real value.

Research and Trading Tools

LeoPrime provides a basic set of research tools: an economic calendar, a forex calculator, and some technical analysis content. There is also a free VPS for accounts with balances over USD 1,000, which is useful for EA traders. The educational content is limited — there are no structured courses, webinars, or academy-style offerings. Compared to brokers like LegacyFX, eToro, or XM, the research and education provision is below average. If you are still learning, you will need to source educational content externally.

LeoPrime Awards

LeoPrime lists several awards including Best Execution Broker (Forex Awards, 2019), Best Forex Broker Asia, and Best ECN/STP Broker. These awards come from industry award organisations rather than financial regulators or independent bodies with strict criteria. The Best Execution Broker award from 2019 is the most specific and verifiable. The other titles are less clearly sourced. Awards from industry organisations should not be treated as endorsements of safety — they typically reflect trading conditions or marketing presence, not regulatory standing or financial reliability.

LeoPrime Sign-Up Bonus

LeoPrime runs deposit bonus promotions, including bonuses on every account replenishment. The specific terms vary, but deposit bonuses at offshore brokers almost always come with trading volume requirements that must be met before bonus funds or associated profits can be withdrawn. These conditions can effectively lock your deposited capital until you complete enough trading volume — which can take significantly longer than expected. Read the full bonus terms and conditions before accepting any promotion.

What does the LeoPrime bonus include?

LeoPrime offers deposit bonuses that add a percentage of your deposit to your trading balance. The bonus increases your available margin but is not withdrawable itself until specific trading volume conditions are met. The exact percentage and terms vary by promotion and should be confirmed directly with the broker before opting in.

Can bonus profits be withdrawn?

In principle, profits earned using bonus funds can be withdrawn — but only after meeting the required trading volume conditions. Given the documented withdrawal issues at LeoPrime, traders should be cautious about relying on bonus-related profits being accessible. Test the withdrawal process with a small amount before assuming that larger withdrawals will be processed smoothly.

LeoPrime Customer Support

LeoPrime offers customer support via live chat, email, and phone. Support hours are not clearly specified on the website. Multiple trader reviews report mixed experiences — some praise responsiveness during the onboarding phase, while others describe unresponsive or delayed support when dealing with withdrawal-related issues. There is no local South African office or phone number.

LeoPrime for South African Traders

Factor Details FSCA Regulated No ZAR Account Available No (USD only) Accepts SA Traders Yes Active Regulatory Licence None — both licences revoked Withdrawal Reliability Significant complaints documented Local SA Support No local office or phone number Dispute Resolution None — no active regulator

Who Should Consider LeoPrime?

Very few traders should consider LeoPrime given its current status. Both regulatory licences have been revoked, withdrawal complaints are well-documented, and there is no active oversight of any kind. The trading conditions — low deposits, tight ECN spreads, high leverage, and MT4/MT5 support — are attractive on paper, but they mean nothing if you cannot reliably withdraw your funds.

If you are set on using LeoPrime despite these risks, only do so with money you can genuinely afford to lose in its entirety. Test the withdrawal process immediately with a small deposit before scaling up. Do not use deposit bonuses unless you fully understand the volume requirements. And consider that FSCA-regulated alternatives like Pepperstone, IC Markets, and Exness offer similar or better trading conditions with proper regulatory protection.

Conclusion LeoPrime offers competitive trading conditions — raw ECN spreads, high leverage, low deposits, and industry-standard platforms. But the broker's regulatory licences from the FSA Seychelles and VFSC Vanuatu have both been revoked, and multiple traders have reported serious withdrawal issues including delays, cancellations, and non-payment. That combination — good conditions on paper but revoked regulation and withdrawal complaints — is a significant red flag. South African traders have no regulatory protection, no dispute resolution, and no compensation scheme if something goes wrong. There are regulated brokers offering the same or better conditions. Unless you have a specific reason to use LeoPrime and fully understand the risks, we recommend looking at FSCA-regulated alternatives first.

Review Methodology

This review was compiled by cross-referencing information from the official LeoPrime website (leoprime.com), regulatory database checks on WikiFX, FSA Seychelles, and VFSC Vanuatu registries, third-party review platforms, and independent trader feedback from forums and complaint aggregators. All trading conditions were sourced from the broker's official website. Regulatory status was verified against current licence databases as of 2026. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. LeoPrime's regulatory licences from the FSA Seychelles and VFSC Vanuatu have been revoked. The broker is not regulated by the FSCA or any other currently active financial authority. South African traders using LeoPrime have no regulatory protection, no investor compensation scheme, and no formal dispute resolution mechanism. Only trade with money you can afford to lose entirely. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is LeoPrime?

LeoPrime is an offshore forex and CFD broker founded in 2017, offering around 65 instruments including forex, indices, metals, and energies. It supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, provides STP/ECN execution, and accepts minimum deposits from USD 10. The broker was previously registered in the Seychelles and Vanuatu.

Is LeoPrime regulated?

No, LeoPrime currently holds no active regulatory licence. Its previous licences from the FSA Seychelles (SD032) and VFSC Vanuatu (40322) have both been revoked. The broker is not regulated by the FSCA or any other currently active financial authority.

What is the minimum deposit at LeoPrime?

The minimum deposit is USD 10 across all account types — Classic, Pro, ECN/RAW, and Cent. The base currency is USD only, so South African traders will face currency conversion costs from their bank when depositing in ZAR.

What trading platforms does LeoPrime offer?

LeoPrime supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, both available on desktop, web browser, and mobile (iOS and Android). There is also a copy trading platform for following signal providers. Both MT4 and MT5 support automated trading through Expert Advisors.

Are there withdrawal issues with LeoPrime?

Yes, multiple traders have reported significant withdrawal issues including long processing delays, requests left pending for months, profit cancellations, and unresponsive customer support during the withdrawal process. These complaints are documented across WikiFX, Trustpilot, and independent forex forums.

What instruments can I trade on LeoPrime?

LeoPrime offers around 65 instruments: forex pairs (majors, minors, exotics), indices, precious metals (gold, silver), and energies (oil, natural gas). There are no stock CFDs, no cryptocurrency pairs, and no bond instruments available.

Does LeoPrime offer a demo account?

Yes, LeoPrime offers a free demo account with USD 1,000 in virtual funds on MT4 or MT5. The demo stays active as long as you log in at least once every 90 days. After 90 days of inactivity, the account expires automatically.

What leverage does LeoPrime offer?

LeoPrime offers maximum leverage of 1:1000 across all account types. This is extremely high and reflects the absence of regulatory constraints. The broker has not clearly confirmed whether negative balance protection is in place.

Does LeoPrime offer a free VPS?

Yes, LeoPrime provides a free VPS for accounts with a balance of USD 1,000 or more. The VPS is useful for traders running Expert Advisors (EAs) that require uninterrupted connectivity and uptime.

Is LeoPrime safe for South African traders?

No. LeoPrime is not regulated by the FSCA, and both of its offshore licences have been revoked. There is no investor compensation scheme, no dispute resolution mechanism, and multiple traders have reported withdrawal problems. South African traders should consider FSCA-regulated alternatives.

Sources Checked