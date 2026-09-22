Equiti is a trustworthy broker providing Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and trading on shares, forex, commodities, and more to a global market. Equiti maintains a reputable reputation and offers user-friendly trading conditions. They're regulated by FCA and CySEC with 1,156 new traders choosing Equiti in the last 90 days. Available for South African traders.

Is Equiti Regulated and Safe for South African Traders?

Yes. Equiti is regulated by top-tier authorities including the FCA (UK) and CySEC (Cyprus), ensuring strict compliance and client protection. The broker maintains segregated client accounts across all jurisdictions, keeping trader funds separate from operational capital. Advanced encryption protects all transactions. FCA regulation requires Equiti to hold minimum net tangible assets of €730,000. South African traders receive the same regulatory protections as UK-based clients.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What is the Minimum Deposit Required to Open an Equiti Account?

Equiti doesn't enforce a strict minimum deposit. The Standard account starts from $0, making it accessible for beginners. The Premier account requires $100 minimum for professional traders seeking tighter spreads and better conditions. Practical minimum for comfortable margin depends on your trading strategy and account type. Most traders find $50-$100 provides adequate cushion against liquidation on smaller positions. Demo accounts require no deposit.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $0 / 0 ZAR 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Yes, 30% welcome bonus on first deposit, terms vary by region and account type. 💸Fees No deposit fees, withdrawal fees apply on some methods. 📉Spreads & Commissions spreads from 1.4 pips, no commission. 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Bank wire, cards, Neteller, Skrill, crypto. 🖥️Platforms MT4, MT5 & MQ WebTrader 🛡️Regulation FCA (UK), FSA (Seychelles) 🔐Trust Score 4.5/5 ⏱️Payout Schedule E-wallets: 1–2 days, Bank transfer: 1–5 days Cards: 3–14 days. 📞Avatrade discord server No official Equiti Discord server. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Equiti Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Safe and secure No options for Live chat Strong regulations Narrow range of tradeable assets Spreads and commissions that are competitive No PAMM services MetaTrader 4 available for use

Overview

Equiti is a global brand operating under Equity Group Ltd., a parent company of prime brokerage providers serving forex and CFD traders worldwide. The UK-based brokerage has offices across the Middle East, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions. Equiti operates on a No Dealing Desk (NDD) execution model, offering over 170 trading instruments including forex, commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies. The broker emphasizes easy, safe, and productive trading experiences for all trader levels.

What can you actually trade on Equiti?

Equiti gives you access to forex (60+ pairs including majors, minors, exotics), precious metals (gold, silver), indices (regional markets), commodities (oil, natural gas), UK shares (13+ stocks), US shares (55+ stocks), EU shares (13+ stocks), and cryptocurrencies. Pretty solid range for building a diversified portfolio. No exotic stuff but comprehensive coverage of what traders actually need. Spreads vary by instrument and account type.

How is Equiti different from other brokers out there?

Equiti's key differentiator is their No Dealing Desk model — direct market access without the broker taking the other side of your trade. FCA regulation is top-tier. They offer tight spreads from 0.2 pips on Premier accounts. Multiple account types (Standard, Premier, Islamic, Demo) accommodate different trader profiles. Fast withdrawals via e-wallets (1 business day) and solid customer support via email and phone. Nothing flashy but solid execution-focused infrastructure.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, DMCC, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

Equiti provides a powerful suite of features accommodating new users and experienced traders equally.

Access to 170+ trading instruments across forex, commodities, indices, shares, and crypto for diverse portfolio building.

Industry-standard platforms including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and web-based EQ Trader with cross-device compatibility.

Competitive spreads starting from 1.4 pips on Standard accounts and virtually 0 pips on Premier accounts with low commissions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, DMCC, SCA Start Trading Read Review

🔍 Feature 💼 Account Types Standard, Premier, Islamic/sharia, Demo & Copy‑Trading options 🛠️ Copy Trading Follow experienced traders automatically 📈 Trading Instruments Forex, metals, indices, commodities, crypto, shares, ETFs over 170 instruments available 🖥️ Platforms MetaTrader 4 & 5, MQ WebTrader, proprietary EQ Trader (web/app) ⚖️ Leverage up to 1:2000 💸 Spreads & Commissions 1.4 pips, $0 commission 📚 Education & Research Academy with webinars, videos, guides, infographics calculators market news & analysis 🛡️ Regulation Multi-regulated by FCA (UK), FSA (Seychelles), 🛡️ Security & Trust NDD/ECN execution, segregated client funds,protection in UK high transparency 📞 Customer Support 24/6 live chat (English & Arabic), email, phone, online form FAQs cover broad topics 🌍 Global Reach Active in Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia regional account services many base currencies & USD account support

Equiti Customer Reviews

Equiti receives positive customer reviews across multiple platforms praising rapid implementation and reliable MetaTrader platforms.

Traders appreciate the diverse range of 170+ tradable instruments supporting portfolio diversification strategies.

Key strengths include responsive customer support and fast withdrawals, particularly through e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller.

Some traders note that support is primarily email and phone-based rather than live chat for immediate assistance.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 3.3 / 5 – Based on mixed feedback from platforms like Trustpilot and forums 👏Customer Satisfaction Moderate Many praise fast withdrawals and support, but others cite issues with account closures or delays 📞Customer Service Generally responsive in some regions some complaints about unresponsiveness elsewhere

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, DMCC, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Equiti Safety and Security

Equiti operates through multiple offices globally, each holding necessary licenses and regulated according to local regulations.

Authorized and regulated by the FCA, one of the strictest and most demanding regulatory entities worldwide.

FCA regulation requires Equiti to maintain net tangible assets of at least €730,000, ensuring financial stability and client protection.

Segregated client accounts protect trader funds from company operational risks. Negative balance protection provided to retail clients.

Is Equiti actually regulated and safe?

Yes. FCA and CySEC regulation is top-tier. Equiti maintains segregated accounts so client money never mixes with company operations. If Equiti fails, your funds are protected through segregation rules. That's real security. Encryption protects all transactions. €730,000 minimum capital requirement shows financial stability. This is serious regulation with teeth.

What happens to my money if Equiti has problems?

Segregated accounts mean your funds are completely separate from Equiti's operational capital. If the company goes under, recovery happens through segregation rules and your jurisdiction's investor protection framework. It's not instant but the structure protects you. That's the whole point of client segregation requirements. Your money is safe.

Equiti At a Glance

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered London, UK 📅 Year Founded 2013 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FCA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage up to 1:2000 💰 Minimum Deposit $ 0 / 0 ZAR 💳 Deposit Options Bank Wire Transfer Credit cards Debit cards Neteller Skrill Virtual currencies Local payment Solutions (where applicable) 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire Transfer Credit cards Debit cards Neteller Skrill Virtual currencies Local payment Solutions (where applicable) 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, Indices, Shares Commodities, Cryptocurrencies 📱 OS Compatibility PC, Mac, web, Android, iOS 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English 👥 Customer Support Languages English 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/6 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Equiti Account Types

Equiti offers multiple account types designed to meet diverse trader needs and experience levels.

Each account provides access to 170+ trading instruments including forex, commodities, indices, shares, and crypto.

Traders choose based on their experience level, trading volume, and specific requirements.

Demo and Islamic accounts available alongside Standard and Premier live trading options.

Standard Account

The Standard account is designed for new and intermediate traders. No minimum deposit required. Spreads start from 1.6 pips on forex. Zero commission charges. A variety of investment options available. Access to all 170+ trading instruments. Ideal for traders learning the markets and building initial experience without high costs.

Pro Account

The Pro account provides flexibility and professional-grade conditions for experienced traders. Minimum deposit $100. Spreads from 0.2 pips on forex with raw, tight pricing. Commission-based fee structure. Personalized support and advanced trading tools. Suited for high-frequency traders and professional investors seeking optimal execution and minimal costs.

Demo Account

Equiti offers a risk-free Demo Account for multiple purposes. A practice account for beginners to improve skills and experience in a safe environment using virtual funds. Traders can evaluate Equiti's conditions without risking real capital. Test trading strategies in simulated live conditions without deposit requirements. Demo accounts operate in a fully simulated market environment with $50,000+ virtual funds.

Islamic Account

The Islamic Account caters specifically to Muslim traders following Sharia law principles. Swap-free trading removes overnight fees and interest charges on open positions. No overnight rollover costs. Compliant with Islamic finance principles. Available alongside Standard and Pro account conditions. Designed for traders aligning their activities with religious financial requirements.

What account types does Equiti actually offer?

Equiti's got Standard, Pro, Demo, and Islamic accounts. Standard's simple with wider spreads. Pro has tighter spreads and commissions. Islamic removes overnight fees. Demo is risk-free for learning. Pick based on your experience and trading style. Standard works for beginners. Pro for professionals. Islamic if Sharia-compliant. Demo to test before committing real money.

Should I start with Standard or go Pro?

Start Standard if you're new. See how you like Equiti's execution and platforms. No pressure from fees. Once you're trading regularly and want tighter spreads, switch to Pro if the math works. Calculate your typical volume and see which account type costs you less per month. Don't pick based on brand names. Pick based on actual costs for your trading size.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, DMCC, SCA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open an Equiti Account – Step-by-Step Guide

1. Visit the Equiti Website

Go to the official Equiti Group website at www.equiti.com

Navigate to the account opening section prominently displayed on the homepage

2. Click on "Open Live Account"

Click the "Open Live Account" button on the homepage to begin registration

You'll be directed to the account setup form

3. Choose Your Account Nature

Select between an individual account (for personal traders) and a corporate account (for businesses and institutions)

Choose your account type: Standard, Pro, or Islamic

4. Add Your Personal Information

Insert all requested personal information, including full name, email, phone number, and country of residence

Create a secure password for account access

Confirm acceptance of terms and conditions

5. Answer Trading Experience Questions

Complete questions about your trading experience and background

Provide information about employment status and financial situation

These answers help Equiti classify your account appropriately

6. Verify Your Identity

Upload government-issued ID or passport copy

Provide proof of address (recent utility bill or bank statement)

This KYC verification is a standard regulatory requirement

7. Your Account is Ready

Once documents are verified by Equiti's compliance team, your account is activated

You receive login credentials and can begin trading immediately

Download MT4/MT5 and fund your account to start trading

Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Equiti offers two main live accounts with different fee structures.

Standard accounts charge spreads from 1.6 pips on forex with zero commissions and a $0 minimum deposit.

Pro accounts charge spreads from 0.2 pips with commission-based pricing and a $100 minimum deposit.

No deposit fees. Withdrawal fees vary by method (e-wallet charges 1%, bank transfers may have fees). Overnight swap rates apply to held positions.

How much does Equiti actually charge you – spreads or commission?

Standard accounts charge spreads only. Pro accounts charge tighter spreads plus commission. Spreads from 0.2 pips are competitive. The commission structure is standard. What matters is total cost for your trading style. Scalpers love tight spreads. Swing traders prefer fixed commissions. Calculate your typical volume and see which account costs you less.

Are Equiti's fees cheaper than other brokers or what?

Could be. Could not be. Spreads starting from 1.6 pips (Standard) and 0.2 pips (Pro) are competitive. Commission structure is industry standard. What matters is your total trading cost. A scalper trading 20 times per day has different math than a position trader holding for 2 weeks. Check what you'd actually pay trading your size before opening.

🔍 Feature 💼 Account Types Standard, Premier, Islamic/sharia, Demo & Copy‑Trading options 🛠️ Copy Trading Follow experienced traders automatically 📈 Trading Instruments Forex, metals, indices, commodities, crypto, shares, ETFs over 170 instruments available 🖥️ Platforms MetaTrader 4 & 5, MQ WebTrader, proprietary EQ Trader (web/app) ⚖️ Leverage up to 1:2000 💸 Spreads & Commissions 1.4 pips, $0 commission 📚 Education & Research Academy with webinars, videos, guides, infographics calculators market news & analysis 🛡️ Regulation Multi-regulated by FCA (UK), FSA (Seychelles), 🛡️ Security & Trust NDD/ECN execution, segregated client funds,protection in UK high transparency 📞 Customer Support 24/6 live chat (English & Arabic), email, phone, online form FAQs cover broad topics 🌍 Global Reach Active in Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia regional account services many base currencies & USD account support

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, DMCC, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Equiti Trading Platforms

Equiti offers industry-standard MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms with robust infrastructure.

MT4/MT5 available on desktop (Windows/Mac), web browser, and mobile (iOS/Android) with full synchronization across devices.

Advanced charting tools, 50+ technical indicators, automated trading via Expert Advisors, and one-click execution.

Access to 170+ trading instruments with real-time pricing and fast order execution. No third-party bridges. Direct integration.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Equiti uses native MT4 without third-party bridges. Proven, stable platform trusted by millions globally. Real-time charting. Advanced indicators. Expert Advisors for automation. One-click trading. Access 170+ instruments. Available on desktop, web, mobile. Execution speed optimized for Equiti's infrastructure. Suitable for both beginners and professionals seeking a reliable, familiar platform.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MT5 is Equiti's second platform option, offering newer features than MT4. Enhanced charting. More built-in indicators. Improved order types. Same instrument access. Available on desktop and mobile. Some traders prefer MT4's familiarity. Others like MT5's advanced features. Try both via demo and pick what feels natural to you. Either works for successful trading.

Which trading platform should I actually use on Equiti?

MT4 is the standard. Everyone knows it. You won't have surprises. It's responsive, charts work, orders fill fast. MT5 if you want newer features. Honestly, MT4 works fine for most traders. Pick one and stick with it. Don't waste time switching platforms. The platform doesn't make the trader. Your strategy and discipline do. MT4 works on Equiti. Use it.

Do Equiti's platforms actually work, or are they clunky?

They work fine. Execution is fast. Orders fill without drama. Charts are responsive. Mobile apps don't lag. Nothing flashy. Nothing broken. It's boring which is exactly what you want. You want your platform to work reliably so you can focus on trading. Equiti delivers that. No complaints on execution speed or stability.

🔍 Feature 📈 Instruments 📉 Typical Spread 📦 Availability Desktop, Web, Mobile Desktop, Web, Mobile 🔁 Cross-Platform Access Yes Yes 💹 Markets Available Forex, Commodities Forex, Cryptos, Indices, Commodities, Futures, Shares, ETFs 📊 Charting & Indicators Advanced charting, 30+ indicators More advanced charting, 38+ indicators 🧠 Trading Tools Technical analysis, automated trading Multi-thread Strategy Tester, economic calendar 💼 Order Types 4 types 6 types 📉 Execution Speed Optimized, no third-party bridges High-speed, Open Trades Dashboard with milliseconds 💰 Platform Fee $0 $0 🧾 Account Types Supported Standard, Pro Standard, Pro 📚 Research & Analysis Tools Yes Yes

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, DMCC, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Deposit and Withdrawal

Equiti offers simple and straightforward deposits and withdrawals through multiple secure methods.

Deposit options include wire/bank transfers, credit/debit cards, Neteller, and Skrill.

Each payment option supports different currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AED, and others depending on the method.

No deposit fees. Withdrawal fees vary by method (e-wallets typically 1%, bank transfers may have standard fees).

Deposits process instantly. Withdrawals complete within 1-24 business days depending on the method selected.

How can I deposit funds into my Equiti account?

Equiti supports wire transfers, credit/debit cards, Neteller, and Skrill. Deposits process instantly in most cases. All transactions use secure encryption. Multiple currency options (USD, EUR, GBP, AED). South African traders can deposit via international bank transfer or card. No deposit fees. Pick whichever method works for your banking situation.

How do I withdraw funds from my Equiti account?

Log into your account, select withdrawal, choose your method, and request the funds. Processing timelines: e-wallets (1 business day), credit/debit cards (3-14 days), bank transfers (3-5 days). Equiti charges no withdrawal fees, but your bank or payment provider may. Withdrawals are processed promptly and transparently. South African traders receive funds in their home currency upon conversion.

Deposit Method:

💳 Payment Method 🌍 Supported Currencies ⏱️ Deposit Time 💸 Min. Deposit ⏳ Withdrawal Time 💰 Min. Withdrawal 💵 Withdrawal Fee 🏦 Wire/Bank Transfer USD, EUR, GBP, AED, SAR, JOD, JPY 1–3 working days No minimum 3–5 working days 25 JOD / 100 AED/SAR / 50 USD/EUR/GBP 100 AED/SAR or 30 USD/EUR/GBP 💳 Debit/Credit Card USD, EUR, GBP, AED, SAR, JOD Up to 1 working day 30 USD/EUR/GBP/JOD or 100 AED/SAR 5–14 working days Same as deposit None 💰 Neteller USD, EUR, GBP, AED Up to 1 working day 30 USD/EUR/GBP/JOD or 100 AED/SAR Up to 1 working day Same as deposit 1% (max 30 USD) 📊 Skrill USD, EUR, GBP, JOD, SAR, AED Up to 1 working day 30 USD/EUR/GBP/JOD or 100 AED/SAR Up to 1 working day Same as deposit 1% (max 30 USD) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, DMCC, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Withdrawal Method:

💳 Payment Method 🌍 Supported Currencies ⏱️ Deposit Time 💸 Min. Deposit ⏳ Withdrawal Time 💰 Min. Withdrawal 💵 Withdrawal Fee 🏦 Wire/Bank Transfer USD, EUR, GBP, AED, SAR, JOD, JPY 1–3 working days No minimum 3–5 working days 25 JOD / 100 AED/SAR / 50 USD/EUR/GBP 100 AED/SAR or 30 USD/EUR/GBP 💳 Debit/Credit Card USD, EUR, GBP, AED, SAR, JOD Up to 1 working day 30 USD/EUR/GBP/JOD or 100 AED/SAR 5–14 working days Same as deposit None 💰 Neteller USD, EUR, GBP, AED Up to 1 working day 30 USD/EUR/GBP/JOD or 100 AED/SAR Up to 1 working day Same as deposit 1% (max 30 USD) 📊 Skrill USD, EUR, GBP, JOD, SAR, AED Up to 1 working day 30 USD/EUR/GBP/JOD or 100 AED/SAR Up to 1 working day Same as deposit 1% (max 30 USD) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Leverage

Equiti offers tiered leverage depending on asset class and account type.

Forex and precious metals: up to 1:500 leverage for professional accounts, lower for retail accounts.

CFDs: up to 1:200 leverage depending on instrument volatility and regulations.

Equities: 1:20 maximum leverage due to regulatory restrictions on stock margin.

Leverage availability depends on the Equiti entity and regulatory jurisdiction (FCA vs other regions). Retail accounts receive lower leverage for safety.

Higher leverage amplifies both profits and losses equally. Smart traders use conservative leverage (1:10 to 1:20) and sleep better. Leverage is a tool, not a strategy.

Equiti Market Instruments

Equiti offers 170+ trading instruments across multiple asset classes:

Forex

60+ forex pairs available including 12 major pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, etc.), 16 minor pairs, and 33 exotic pairs. Spreads vary by account type and market conditions. Standard accounts start from 1.6 pips. Pro accounts start from 0.2 pips. Leverage up to 1:500 for forex, depending on account and jurisdiction. Tight spreads and fast execution on all pairs.

🌐 Forex Category 📊 Number of Pairs ⚖️ Leverage 💼 Margin Requirement 💵 Majors 12 Pairs 1:2000 0.20% 💶 Minors 16 Pairs 1:2000 0.20% 🌍 Exotics 33 Pairs 1:50 2.00%

Precious Metals & Commodities

Trading available on gold, silver, oil, natural gas, and other commodities. Tight spreads and competitive pricing. Leverage up to 1:500 on metals. Useful for portfolio diversification and hedging against currency fluctuations. Standard and Pro accounts both support commodities trading.

Indices

Access to major global indices including equity market indices from multiple regions. Spreads competitive. Leverage up to 1:200 depending on index volatility. Useful for tracking regional economic performance and diversifying beyond individual stocks or pairs.

Shares

55+ US shares, 13 UK shares, and 13 EU shares available for CFD trading. Leverage 1:20 maximum on equities. Spreads and commissions vary by share and account type. Professional traders access a broader selection. Ideal for long-term and short-term equity trading strategies.

🧩 Asset Class 📈 Instruments 📉 Typical Spread 🪙 Precious Metals Gold, Silver, Palladium, Platinum Gold 2.5 pips Silver 1.7 pips Palladium 7.9 pips Platinum 11.9 pips 📊 Indices Japan 225, EU Stocks 50, France 40, Germany 30 Varies by instrument 🛢️ Commodities XAG/USD, XAG/EUR, XAU/USD, XAU/EUR, WTI Oil, Brent Oil, Platinum Varies by asset 📈 Shares UK Shares, US Shares, EU Shares Based on live market prices

Educational Resources

Equiti provides a dedicated Academy section with comprehensive educational tools. Trading guides covering forex basics, how to trade, rollover mechanics, and risk management. Video tutorials for platform navigation and strategy execution. Webinars with experienced traders discussing market analysis and techniques. Trading calculators (Forex, Pip Value, Margins) and economic calculator for trade planning. Educational resources support both beginner and advanced traders building skills.

Research Tools

Equiti offers research tools including trading calculators (Forex, Pip Value, Margins) and an economic calculator.

Economic calendar tracks major data releases and their potential market impact.

Market analysis tools help identify trading opportunities and analyze price trends.

Research is self-directed — Equiti provides tools but doesn't give personalized advice or trading signals.

Sign-Up Bonuses

Equiti currently offers a 30% welcome bonus on your first deposit (minimum deposit varies by jurisdiction, as low as $100 in some regions). This bonus comes as trading credit usable across any instrument. Bonus is subject to terms and conditions, including trading volume requirements before withdrawal. Check current terms on Equiti's website for exact eligibility and conditions in your jurisdiction.

Equiti vs Etoro vs XM – Comparison Table

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 $50 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus No Yes Yes ➖ Min. Spread Variable 3 1 ➕ Max. Leverage 1: 2000 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs 4 47 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Customer Support

🛠️ Support Feature 📋 Details 📧 Email Support Available – Contact via support email for general or account inquiries ☎️ Phone Support Available – Call support lines for quicker assistance 📝 Online Query Form Available – Submit questions or requests via the website 💬 Live Chat Not Available – No real-time chat function on the website ❓ FAQ Section Comprehensive – Covers Company Info, Forex, CFDs, Accounts, MT4 & more 🌐 Languages Supported Varies by region – Website and resources available in multiple languages ⏰ Availability Depends on region – Business hours-based support (no 24/7 live chat)

Equiti offers customer support primarily through email, phone, and online contact forms. Live chat is not currently available. The support team assists with account setup, technical issues, trading questions, and withdrawal requests. Response times are generally professional (24-48 hours via email). South African traders can reach support via email or phone during business hours. Multilingual support available, including English. Support quality is generally responsive and helpful based on customer feedback.

Conclusion Equiti caters to both professional and beginner traders with attractive, experience-appropriate trading conditions. Competitive spreads, diverse instrument selection (170+ assets), and a transparent pricing model serve all trader levels. The broker is safe and reputable — strictly regulated by the FCA, one of the world's most demanding financial authorities. Equiti provides a versatile trading environment with solid execution, fast withdrawals, and responsive support. Account options include Standard (beginners), Pro (professionals), Demo (practice), and Islamic (Sharia-compliant). Ideal for South African traders seeking FCA-regulated execution with MetaTrader platforms and direct market access.

Disclaimer

Leveraged Forex and CFD trading instruments carry significant risk and may result in losses exceeding your initial deposit. Information and products provided by Equiti are for information purposes only. Investment decisions are made at the trader's own discretion. Traders must acknowledge and understand trading risks and manage risk exposure effectively. CFD and margin trading are not suitable for all traders. Equiti does not provide investment advice. Traders should consult independent, professional financial advisors if needed. Trading involves substantial risk of loss.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Equiti regulated in South Africa?

Equiti isn't regulated by South Africa's FSCA, but holds FCA (UK) and CySEC (Cyprus) licenses providing superior international regulatory standards. South African traders benefit from FCA regulation—one of the world's strictest financial authorities. Segregated accounts protect trader funds. €730,000 minimum capital requirement ensures broker stability. These international regulations provide stronger protections than local FSCA licensing, benefiting South African clients accessing Equiti globally.

What is the minimum deposit for Equiti?

Standard accounts require $0 minimum deposit—accessible for all South African traders. Pro accounts require $100 USD minimum. Demo accounts require zero deposit. Most South African traders operate comfortably with $100-$500 USD to maintain adequate margin and avoid liquidation. Exact minimum depends on trading strategy, position size, and account type. Check Equiti's website for current ZAR to USD conversion and minimum requirements in your jurisdiction.

Can I deposit in ZAR (South African Rand)?

Equiti doesn't accept direct ZAR deposits, but South African traders deposit in USD, EUR, GBP, or AED via international bank transfer, credit/debit card, or e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller). Currency conversion happens at market rates when changing ZAR to supported currencies. First deposit triggers a 30% welcome bonus on qualifying amounts. South African traders should calculate ZAR to USD rates before depositing to understand the final account balance in the trading currency.

What trading platforms does Equiti offer?

Equiti provides MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5)—industry-standard platforms available on desktop (Windows/Mac), web browser, and mobile (iOS/Android). Both platforms support 170+ trading instruments with advanced charting, 50+ technical indicators, Expert Advisors for automated trading, and one-click execution. South African traders access forex, commodities, indices, and shares seamlessly. Fast execution speeds and reliable infrastructure optimize the trading experience across all devices.

Does Equiti offer a demo account?

Yes, Equiti provides free demo accounts with $50,000+ virtual funds for risk-free practice. Demo accounts require zero deposit and never expire, allowing South African traders unlimited learning time. Practice trading strategies, test platforms, and evaluate Equiti's execution before depositing real money. Demo operates in real market conditions with live pricing. Ideal for beginners building confidence and experienced traders testing new strategies without financial risk or capital requirement.

What are the trading instruments available with Equiti?

Equiti offers 170+ instruments: 60+ forex pairs (majors, minors, exotics), precious metals (gold, silver), commodities (oil, natural gas), 15+ regional indices, and 81+ shares (55 US, 13 UK, 13 EU stocks). South African traders build diversified portfolios across multiple asset classes and geographies. Spreads vary by account type and instrument. Standard accounts from 1.6 pips. Pro accounts from 0.2 pips. Comprehensive selection supports all trading strategies.

Is there negative balance protection?

Yes, Equiti provides negative balance protection to retail clients under FCA regulations. Your account cannot go below zero—losses are capped at the deposit amount. You cannot lose more than invested capital, protecting against unexpected market gaps and extreme volatility. Black swan events won't deplete accounts beyond initial deposits. This FCA-mandated protection benefits all South African retail traders using Equiti's platforms. Essential risk management safeguard for retail investors.

Does Equiti charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

Equiti charges zero deposit fees across all payment methods, including international bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets. Withdrawal fees vary: e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller) charge approximately 1% per transaction; bank transfers have standard banking fees; card withdrawals vary by provider. No inactivity fees are charged to South African or international traders. Confirm payment provider fees before withdrawing. Transparent fee structure ensures traders know exact costs upfront.

Is customer support available for South African traders?

Yes, Equiti support serves South African clients via email, phone, and online contact forms. Response times average 24-48 hours for email inquiries. Live chat isn't currently available. Support assists with account setup, platform issues, trading questions, and withdrawals. Multilingual support, including English available for South African traders. Professional, responsive team during business hours. Email provides thorough support. South African traders consistently report helpful, knowledgeable support interactions.

How long does it take to make a withdrawal?

Withdrawal processing varies by method: e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller) complete within 1 business day; credit/debit card withdrawals take 3-14 business days; international bank wire transfers take 3-5 business days depending on receiving bank speed. South African bank transfers to local accounts generally complete within 2-5 business days depending on banking system processing. Equiti processes withdrawals promptly. Your bank's processing speed affects final delivery to South African accounts.