CedarFX is considered low-risk with an overall trust score of 7 out of 10. CedarFX offers leverage up to 1:500 with low spreads starting from 0.6 pips and zero commissions on the 0% Commission Account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Is CedarFX regulated and safe for South African traders?

CedarFX claims FSC Mauritius regulation under Investment Dealer license GB23202205, but Mauritius doesn't regulate forex brokers the way major financial centers do. Real talk — this is lightly regulated at best. The platform operates from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. South African traders should understand this is offshore, unregulated territory. Fund protection isn't guaranteed. Review the terms carefully before depositing. The eco-friendly mission is cool but doesn't replace regulatory oversight.

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What is the minimum deposit required to open a CedarFX account?

CedarFX has one of the lowest entry points in the industry. Bitcoin deposits require just $10 minimum. Other payment methods need $50. That's intentionally accessible — they want new traders in the door. No deposit fees charged. Withdrawals are also free. The low minimum makes it easy to test the platform without massive capital commitment.

🔎 Broker 💵 Minimum Deposit $10 🔁 Spreads from 0.0 pips 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 4️⃣ MetaTrader4 Available on Desktop, Web & Mobile 🎉 Bonus Offers No deposit bonuses; focus on eco-friendly initiatives 💵 Currency Pairs 55+ Forex pairs 🪙 Crypto Pairs 35+ popular cryptocurrencies 💙 Support 24/7 live chat and email support 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

CedarFX Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons A 0% Commission account is available Offshore Broker Eco-friendly account option available No VIP account options High leverage can be used No industry awards yet Unlimited number of live and demo accounts Rely on Bitcoin for deposits and withdrawals

Overview

CedarFX launched in 2026 from St. Vincent and the Grenadines with a focused mission — eco-friendly trading. That's the whole angle. They plant trees for every lot traded. Most brokers don't do this.

Access to 170+ assets. Forex pairs, cryptos, stocks, indices, commodities. MetaTrader 4 platform. The asset range is solid for a newer broker.

Zero commissions on the standard account. Spreads from 0.6 pips on majors. That's competitive. Ultra-fast withdrawals to Bitcoin wallets — sometimes within the hour.

Minimum $10 deposit. 1:500 leverage available. Designed to be accessible for traders with small accounts.

What can you actually trade on CedarFX?

Forex (55 pairs), cryptocurrencies (35 pairs), stocks, indices, commodities. 170+ instruments total. Everything goes through MT4. The variety is there. Not the broadest selection compared to larger brokers, but enough to build a diversified portfolio.

How is CedarFX different from other brokers?

The eco angle is real. For every lot you trade, they plant trees. Money goes to Ecologi, a legitimate tree-planting nonprofit. Zero commission on the main account — spreads only. Bitcoin-focused, which appeals to certain traders. New but focused. The environmental mission attracts people who care about more than just pips.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

CedarFX positions itself as a cost-conscious, simplified broker emphasizing accessibility and low fees.

Zero commission trading on the primary account means your entire deposit works for you — no hidden fees eating into profits.

Ultra-low spreads from 0.6 pips on major pairs. Tight enough to compete with other cost-focused brokers.

MetaTrader 4 platform with desktop, web, and mobile versions. Free demo account with unlimited virtual funds for practice trading.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Eco Account & Standard Account ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:500 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips; $1 per 100,000 traded on Eco Account 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, Commodities, Stocks 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (Desktop, Web, Mobile) ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available upon request 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Available for active traders 👥 Copy Trading Supported via MT4 tools 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated accounts and encrypted transactions 📋 Regulatory Oversight FSC

CedarFX Customer Reviews

CedarFX reviews show mixed sentiment among traders. Some highlight the zero-commission accounts, tight spreads, and fast Bitcoin withdrawals positively.

Many praise the eco-account feature and simple platform experience. Responsive 24/7 support gets mentioned in positive reviews.

However, traders also note concerns about the broker's lack of major regulation and limited investor protection framework.

Overall reputation sits at low-to-medium trust. Good for cost-conscious traders who understand the regulatory risks they're accepting.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating CedarFX holds an average rating of around 3.4 out of 5, showing a mix of strong positive and critical feedback from users. Many traders appreciate its eco-friendly approach, while others raise concerns about withdrawals. 👏Customer Satisfaction Traders report mixed satisfaction — some enjoy fast execution, low spreads, and transparent trading conditions. Others mention issues such as delayed withdrawals and limited regulation, which affect overall trust. 📞Customer Service Customer support receives both praise and criticism. Users note helpful responses and quick assistance for basic inquiries, but others claim that complex issues and withdrawal delays are handled poorly.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Traders highlight CedarFX’s transparent spreads and MT4 stability, but note limited verified trading results. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mixed reviews — some praise fast withdrawals, while others report unverified claims and lack of regulation. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Users appreciate easy account setup and crypto deposits but criticize inconsistent customer service. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Google reviewers generally commend CedarFX for its eco-account and fast platform performance. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ South African traders express mixed experiences — smooth deposits but occasional withdrawal delays. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Most users praise the eco-initiative and BTC withdrawals; others warn about limited regulation. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

CedarFX Safety and Security

Safety measure one is identifying regulatory oversight. Who watches this broker? That matters. CedarFX is FSC Mauritius regulated but that's weak oversight compared to FCA or ASIC.

Fund segregation — CedarFX keeps client funds separate from company money. That's something. If the broker goes under, your funds have some protection, legally speaking.

Encryption and security protocols protect personal data. Bank-level security on the backend. Bitcoin withdrawals offer privacy if that matters to you.

Reality check — offshore regulation is always higher risk. You're not protected the same way as EU or UK brokers. That's the tradeoff for zero commissions and 1:500 leverage.

Is CedarFX a regulated broker, and how safe is it for traders?

CedarFX holds FSC Mauritius registration, but it's not regulated by major financial authorities like FCA or ASIC. This means you're trading with an offshore broker. Investor protection is limited. If things go wrong, legal recourse is harder. Traders should assess this risk before depositing.

How does CedarFX protect client information and funds?

CedarFX uses encryption and secure systems for client data protection. Funds sit in segregated accounts. Bitcoin transactions offer additional privacy. These protections exist but don't replace regulatory oversight. Understand the difference between operational security and regulatory protection.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing FSC 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Claims to keep client funds separate from company operational funds for added protection. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Not covered by Lloyd’s of London or similar insurance schemes. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating No public credit rating or verified capital strength reports available. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Supports secure Bitcoin-based transactions with strong encryption protocols. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Not officially provided — traders can lose more than their deposits in extreme volatility. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Lacks third-party audits; transparency depends on internal reporting only.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

CedarFX At a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered St. Vincent and the Grenadines 📅 Year Founded 2020 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FSC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade No restricted countries mentioned ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts No 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 in Bitcoin / R 166,12 💳 Deposit Options Wire Transfer, Visa, MasterCard, BTC 💳 Withdrawal Options BTC 💻 Platform Types Web Trading, MT4 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, Apple (Mac), Windows Phone, Android, iPhone 📈 Tradable assets offered 170 different assets: 55 different Forex currency pairs, 64 stocks, 11 indices, metals, and commodities, along with 35 crypto pairs. 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English 👥 Customer Support Languages English 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/7 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

CedarFX Account Types

CedarFX offers three account options — demo for practice, 0% Commission for active traders, and Eco for environmentally conscious traders.

Each serves different needs. Demo is risk-free. Commission accounts differ in fee structure only — spreads are the cost.

You can open multiple accounts. Multiple demos. Multiple live accounts. Trade both commission and eco accounts simultaneously if you want.

Unlimited Demo Account

Unlimited demo account with unlimited virtual funds. Test strategies risk-free. Practice before going live with real money.

Must use the demo at least once every 14 days or it gets shut down. Inactivity kills it. Activity keeps it alive.

Identical market conditions to live accounts. Real spreads. Real execution. Good for building confidence before risking capital.

The Zero Commission Account

Primary account most active traders choose. Zero commissions. Ultra-low spreads. That's it. No hidden fees. No deposit fees. No withdrawal fees.

Crypto withdrawals processed the same day to your wallet. Bitcoin in, Bitcoin out, no delays.

Cost is purely in the spread. If you're trading 50 times a month, the spread cost is lower than commission-based brokers. Simple math.

Ecological Awareness Account

This account charges $1 commission per lot traded. CedarFX matches that $1 and sends it monthly to Ecologi, a nonprofit that plants trees.

For every lot you trade, 10 trees get planted. Real environmental impact tied to your trading. That appeals to certain traders.

The spreads on this account are slightly wider to offset the environmental commission. You're paying for tree planting with that extra spread cost.

What types of accounts does CedarFX offer?

CedarFX provides demo accounts for practice, a zero-commission account with tight spreads, and an eco-account that donates per-trade to environmental projects. Each account type serves different trader philosophies and needs.

How can I open an account with CedarFX?

Registration is fast. Visit the website, sign up, and verify your email. They offer Facebook and Google login options for speed. KYC process is standard — name, email, password. Funds deposit via Bitcoin or bank transfer. Account approval happens within minutes, usually.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a CedarFX Account - Step by Step

Step 1 – Create Your Account

Visit the CedarFX signup page.

Enter your full name, email address, and create a password.

You can also use a Facebook or Google account to register instantly.

Step 2 – Complete KYC Verification

Standard "know your customer" process like a bank requires. Name and email verified already. Complete the basic form with address and contact details.

Simple form. Nothing excessive. Designed to be fast.

CedarFX ensures the safety of your funds and account information through this basic verification.

Step 3 – Choose Account Type

Select between demo, 0% commission, or eco account.

You can open multiple accounts simultaneously if you want to test different strategies.

No commitment. Open demo first if you're unsure. Practice trading without risking money.

Step 4 – Deposit and Start Trading

Deposit a minimum of $10 (Bitcoin) or $50 (bank transfer).

Bitcoin deposits are usually credited within an hour. Bank transfers take longer.

Access MT4, set up your workspace, and start trading.

CedarFX Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Cost structure at CedarFX is straightforward. Spreads. That's the cost on the zero-commission account. No hidden fees. No account maintenance charges.

Minimum deposit: $10 Bitcoin, $50 other methods. Minimum deposit varies by country regulations.

Deposits accepted in EUR, USD, GBP, and Bitcoin. Choose what works for you.

You're trading within minutes of deposit approval. Fast onboarding by design.

What fees does CedarFX charge for trading?

Two account types, two fee structures. Zero commission account costs only spreads — 0.6 pips on majors. Eco account charges $1 per lot to offset spreads. No deposit fees. No withdrawal fees. Spreads vary by instrument and market conditions but stay competitive.

How competitive are CedarFX's spreads and commissions?

Spreads from 0.6 pips on major pairs. That's competitive. Zero commission model attracts active traders. The eco account adds $1 per lot but donates that to tree planting. Cost comparison: active traders doing 50 trades monthly pay roughly $300 in spreads versus commission brokers charging $500+. Math favors CedarFX for volume.

💰 Fee Type 📝 Details 💹 Transaction Fees (Market Makers) CedarFX does not charge traditional market-making fees; instead, costs come from spreads and commissions per trade. 📊 Minimum Transaction Volume Fee No minimum transaction volume fees are applied; traders can open small lot sizes starting from 0.01 lots. 🌐 Connectivity & Session Fees No platform or session connectivity fees — access to MetaTrader 4 is completely free. ⚙️ Physical Data Centre Link Fees Not applicable, as CedarFX operates online through cloud-based MT4 servers. 💼 Market Maker Stream Fee No direct market maker stream fee; pricing is based on ECN-like conditions with tight spreads. 📉 Spread Costs Spreads start from 0.0 pips on major pairs; actual spreads vary depending on market volatility. 💵 Commission Structure Eco Account charges $1 commission per $100,000 traded; Standard Account has zero commissions with slightly higher spreads. 🧾 Hidden or Extra Fees No hidden fees reported; CedarFX does not charge deposit or withdrawal fees, but Bitcoin network fees may apply.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

CedarFX Trading Platforms

The trading platform is MetaTrader 4. That's it. One platform. Single choice. Most brokers offer multiple platforms, but CedarFX standardized on MT4.

A multi-asset platform means you trade forex, cryptos, stocks, and commodities from one interface. No switching between apps.

MT4 is industry standard. Powerful enough for beginners and advanced traders. Simple interface with powerful tools underneath.

Available on Windows PC, Mac (via web), web browser, Android, and iOS. Every device covered.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Only platform CedarFX provides. Industry standard that most traders know already.

Desktop, web, and mobile versions all available with a single login. Sync your accounts across devices.

Advanced charting with 50+ technical indicators. Automated trading via Expert Advisors if you code. Trade management tools for position sizing and risk.

Backtesting on historical data to test strategies before live trading. Practice without losing money.

What trading platforms does CedarFX offer?

MetaTrader 4 only. It's a solid choice — an industry-standard platform trusted by millions. Known for stability, advanced charting, and automation capabilities. Not offering TradingView or proprietary platforms, so if you prefer those, CedarFX isn't the fit.

Can traders customize their experience on the CedarFX platform?

Yes. MT4 allows significant customization. Chart layouts, indicator combinations, EA development, watchlist organization. You build the workspace you want. Automation is possible if you understand coding. Platform flexibility is high.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

CedarFX Deposits and Withdrawals

Deposit methods — Bitcoin (primary), credit/debit cards, bank transfers. Minimum $10 Bitcoin, $50 others. No deposit fees charged by CedarFX.

Bitcoin deposits fast. Usually 5 minutes to 1 hour depending on blockchain confirmations. Network fees may apply (0.0005 BTC typical).

Withdrawals process quickly. Bitcoin withdrawals within 24 hours to your wallet. No withdrawal fees from the CedarFX side.

Funds are segregated from company operations. That's the safety layer. Your Bitcoin withdrawal goes to the address you provide.

How can I deposit funds into my CedarFX account?

Bitcoin is the primary method. Deposit address provided immediately after login. Transfer from your personal wallet. Credit/debit cards and bank transfers are also accepted. Processing depends on method — Bitcoin is fastest, usually under an hour.

How long do CedarFX withdrawals take to process?

Bitcoin withdrawals are typically processed within 24 hours to your wallet. Bank transfers take longer depending on your bank. No CedarFX withdrawal fees. Blockchain network fees may apply for crypto. Once approved, funds move quickly.

💠 Feature 💰 Deposit 💸 Withdrawal 🏦 Payment Methods Bitcoin (BTC) only Bitcoin (BTC) only ⏱️ Processing Time Within minutes to 1 hour (depends on blockchain confirmations) Typically processed within 24 hours 💵 Minimum Amount $10 minimum deposit No official minimum withdrawal amount stated

CedarFX Leverage

Leverage gets you exposure to markets larger than your deposit. $1,000 account with 1:500 leverage controls a $500,000 position. Amplifies profits. Amplifies losses equally.

High leverage is double-edged. Upside magnified. Downside magnified. One bad trade wipes accounts with careless leverage.

CedarFX offers 1:500 leverage on forex. That's at the high end of the spectrum. Crypto, stocks, and commodities have different ratios depending on regulation.

Margin is the amount you need in your account to open a position. Careful risk management becomes mandatory with high leverage. Position sizing matters more than ever.

CedarFX vs eToro vs XM – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 in Bitcoin / R 166,12 $50 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus No Yes Yes ➕ Max. Leverage 1:500 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs _ 47 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research and Market Analysis

Traders should research before trading. This applies universally. CedarFX provides basic research options.

Economic calendar access. Market news feeds. Trading signals available to subscribers.

The research offering is minimal compared to major brokers but enough for independent traders who do their own analysis.

MT4 includes charting tools and 50+ indicators for technical analysis. That's your primary research toolkit.

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Awards and Recognition

CedarFX received the "Best Trade Execution" award from Forex-Awards.com. Recognizes order execution quality.

Named "Best Eco-Friendly Forex Broker" also by Forex-Awards.com. Environmental commitment got recognized.

These awards affirm CedarFX's positioning as an execution-focused broker with an environmental mission backing it up.

Not major industry awards like major exchanges give, but they're from recognized platforms.

Conclusion CedarFX is focused, eco-friendly, and cost-conscious. Ultra-fast Bitcoin withdrawals, ultra-low spreads, zero commissions on the primary account. Offers 170+ tradable assets through MetaTrader 4. Maximum leverage 1:500. Environmental mission backed by real tree planting. For traders prioritizing low costs and eco impact over major regulatory oversight, CedarFX delivers.

Disclaimer

CedarFX warns that forex and CFD trading carries substantial risk. May not suit all investors. Before trading, carefully consider investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and experience level. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose. Margin trading amplifies profit potential and loss potential equally. Forex and commodity price movements are unpredictable. CedarFX cannot guarantee maximum loss on your positions. Trade responsibly.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How can I open a CedarFX account?

Go to the CedarFX website, click Sign Up. Enter full name, email, password. Option to use Facebook or Google login if you want speed. KYC verification is standard — they verify your identity and address as any bank would. Approval happens within minutes, usually. Deposit minimum Bitcoin $10, then download MT4 and start trading immediately. The whole process takes about 10 minutes total.

What assets can I trade on CedarFX?

170+ instruments available. Forex — 55 different pairs including majors, minors, exotics. Cryptocurrencies — 35 pairs so you can trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins. Stocks, indices, commodities. Everything goes through MetaTrader 4. The variety is solid for building diversified strategies. You're not limited to just one asset class. Range is there.

Is there a commission on trades?

Zero commission on the primary 0% Commission Account. Your cost is purely spreads — 0.6 pips on major pairs typically. That's it. Nothing hidden. No deposit fees. No withdrawal fees. No account maintenance charges. The Eco Account charges $1 per lot traded, but that money goes directly to tree-planting nonprofits. Transparent pricing.

What leverage is available?

CedarFX offers maximum 1:500 leverage on forex. That's genuinely high. Means $1,000 controls a $500,000 position. Amplifies wins and losses equally — both get magnified. Requires strict position sizing and risk management discipline. One bad trade with careless leverage wipes accounts fast. Not for beginners unfamiliar with margin mechanics. Pros who understand leverage math use it effectively here.

Can I trade on mobile devices?

Yes. MetaTrader 4 available on both Android and iOS. Download the app, log in with your credentials. Full trading functionality on mobile — place orders, modify positions, monitor charts in real time. The app mirrors the desktop version completely. You're not stuck to desktop. Trade from anywhere — coffee shop, beach, while traveling. Real-time quotes and execution always accessible.

Is there a demo account option?

Unlimited demo account with unlimited virtual funds for practice. Test strategies without risking real money. Identical market conditions to live trading — real spreads, real execution speeds. Must use demo at least once every 14 days or it gets shut down. Perfect for beginners to learn the platform before deploying actual capital. Risk-free testing environment.

What is the minimum deposit required?

$10 minimum if you deposit Bitcoin. $50 minimum for bank transfers and credit cards. Intentionally low barrier to entry by design. Allows traders with small accounts to start without massive capital. No hidden minimums. No higher thresholds for certain account types or geographic regions. The $10 minimum is legit — lowest I've seen in the industry, honestly.

How can I withdraw funds?

Bitcoin withdrawals are processed within 24 hours to your personal wallet. Bank transfers also available but take longer depending on your bank. CedarFX charges zero withdrawal fees on their end. Blockchain network fees may apply for crypto — usually minimal. Funds go only to accounts in your name. The process is straightforward and handles both crypto and traditional banking.

Are there any fees for withdrawals?

CedarFX charges absolutely zero withdrawal fees. Your funds move freely without broker markups or hidden costs. That's different than many brokers. Third-party payment providers may add their own charges depending on the withdrawal method, though. Check the specific withdrawal procedures for your country to understand all costs before initiating. Generally transparent on their end.

How can I contact customer support?

24/7 customer support available through multiple channels — live chat, email, and callback requests. Responsive team handles account issues, technical platform problems, and trading questions. Select whichever communication method works best for you. Support quality gets praised consistently in customer reviews for being responsive and helpful. No waiting days for answers on important issues.