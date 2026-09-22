DEGIRO is a European online brokerage platform founded in 2008 that focuses on low-cost investing and trading. They're regulated by the AFM and DNB in the Netherlands, BaFin in Germany, and operate across 18 European countries. You can trade stocks, ETFs, bonds, options, futures, and commodities across 45+ exchanges. Overall rating is 8 out of 10.

What is DEGIRO and how does it work?

DEGIRO is an online brokerage founded in 2008 in the Netherlands that democratized investing by eliminating unnecessary fees. They provide direct or Smart Order Routing access to over 45 exchanges in about 30 countries. You can invest in stocks, ETFs, bonds, options, futures, and commodities. The whole point is to keep costs low and give you direct market access without middlemen markup. It's built for self-directed investors who know what they want to trade.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What's the minimum deposit and leverage at DEGIRO?

DEGIRO has no minimum deposit requirement, which is unusual and good for beginners. You can start with whatever you have. Leverage varies by account type but isn't publicly specified on their website, so you'd need to contact support for exact ratios. The platform focuses on stocks and ETFs primarily, so leverage isn't the main selling point like it is with forex brokers.

🔍 Feature DEGIRO 💰 Minimum Deposit No minimum deposit required 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus No sign-up bonus currently offered 💸 Fees No deposit or withdrawal fees; transparent trading commissions apply 📉 Spreads & Commissions Low variable spreads by market; commissions vary by asset and exchange 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfer only; no credit/debit cards or e-wallets 🖥️ Platforms Web platform, iOS app, Android app 🛡️ Regulation Regulated by AFM (Netherlands), DNB (Netherlands), BaFin (Germany) 🔐 Trust Score High – Segregated funds, FSCS protected up to €100,000 ⏱️ Payout Schedule 1–3 business days for withdrawals 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

DEGIRO Spider Chart

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit €0.01 (or equivalent) 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Up to €20 after €20 in transaction fees (via referral link) 💸Fees €1 handling fee per transaction; no deposit or withdrawal fees 📉Spreads & Commissions €1 commission + €1 handling fee per trade; spreads vary by market 💳Deposit & Withdrawals SEPA bank transfers; withdrawals to registered bank accounts 🖥️Platforms WebTrader, mobile app (iOS & Android) 🛡️Regulation Supervised by BaFin (Germany), AFM & DNB (Netherlands) 🔐Trust Score 4.3/5 on Trustpilot ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed to registered bank accounts 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Of the lowest fees on the market Waiting list for new accounts Regulated by top-tier regulators Limited research and education Easy to use web and mobile trading platform No forex trading No minimum deposit No demo account

Overview

DEGIRO is a Dutch brokerage founded in 2008 and opened to the public in 2013.

Now available in 18 European countries with millions of users globally.

Provides low-cost access to over 45 exchanges in about 30 countries.

Allows trading in stocks, bonds, ETFs, options, futures, commodities, and funds.

Regulated by the AFM, DNB in Netherlands, and BaFin in Germany.

What markets and assets can I trade on DEGIRO?

DEGIRO gives you access to a massive range of markets. You can trade stocks on over 45 exchanges globally, ETFs across Europe and America, bonds from multiple issuers, options and futures, commodities, and investment funds. It's comprehensive. The breadth of access is honestly one of DEGIRO's big selling points for serious investors.

What account types does DEGIRO offer and which should I choose?

DEGIRO offers several account types: Basic for long-term buy-and-hold investors, Active for more frequent trading with limited margin, Trader for experienced traders wanting more leverage, Day Trader for intraday strategies, and Custody for investors who want their securities held separately without lending. Pick based on your trading frequency and risk tolerance.

Featured Offered

DEGIRO positions itself as a highly cost-efficient broker with access to 45+ exchanges worldwide.

Trading available in stocks, bonds, ETFs, options, futures, commodities, and funds.

Real-time quotes, interactive charts, 10-layer order books on certain exchanges.

ESG ratings and analyst commentary via LSEG Data & Analytics for informed decisions.

Two-factor authentication and segregated client funds for security.

No deposit or withdrawal fees, no monthly service fees, no account maintenance charges.

Over 3 million users globally and 100+ international awards for innovation and service.

Mobile app and web platform in local languages for easy access.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Basic (standard clients); Active, Trader, Day Trader (legacy accounts only) ⚖️ Leverage Up to 80% margin (available only on legacy Active, Trader, and Day Trader profiles) 📉 Spreads & Commissions €1 per trade + €1 handling fee for US stocks; €2 commission + €1 handling fee for non-Core ETFs; €3.90 per trade for European exchanges 🌐 Instruments Offered Stocks, ETFs, bonds, options, futures, warrants; no CFDs, forex, or cryptocurrencies 🖥️ Trading Platforms WebTrader, mobile app (iOS & Android) ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Not available 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Not available 👥 Copy Trading Not available 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated accounts; regulated by BaFin (Germany), AFM & DNB (Netherlands 📋 Regulatory Oversight BaFin (Germany), AFM & DNB (Netherlands), FCA (UK)

DEGIRO Customer Reviews

Customer feedback on DEGIRO is generally positive. People appreciate the low trading fees, smooth transactions, and user-friendly platform. Many highlight the convenience of accessing global markets and praise the intuitive mobile app with real-time data. Users also value DEGIRO's transparency, investor protection measures, and the fact that client funds are segregated and covered under German deposit guarantee. Overall, DEGIRO is seen as a reliable, cost-effective platform for both beginners and experienced investors seeking global market access without high fees.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.0/5 (Great) – Based on over 5,200 reviews across various country-specific Trustpilot pages. 👏Customer Satisfaction Generally Positive – Users appreciate DEGIRO's low fees, broad market access, and user-friendly platform. 📞Customer Service Mixed Feedback – Some users report responsive support, while others mention slow response times, especially on the UK platform.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: BaFin Start Trading Read Review

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed reviews: Some users praise low fees and user-friendly interface; others cite slow customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Generally positive feedback highlighting ease of use and low fees; some users report verification delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Limited reviews; users mention satisfactory trading experience but note occasional account delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

DEGIRO Safety and Security

DEGIRO operates under strict European financial regulations with oversight from multiple regulators.

Part of flatexDEGIRO Bank AG, regulated by BaFin in Germany and supervised by AFM and DNB in Netherlands.

Client funds and assets are held in segregated accounts, completely separate from company finances.

Two-factor authentication (2FA) protects accounts from unauthorized access.

Cash deposits covered up to €100,000 under German Deposit Guarantee Scheme.

Investments protected under European Investor Compensation Scheme up to €20,000.

How does DEGIRO protect client funds?

DEGIRO segregates all client assets from company funds. This means even if DEGIRO has financial trouble, your investments and cash stay protected in separate accounts. They use advanced security features like two-factor authentication to prevent unauthorized access. It's solid protection honestly.

Is my money insured or protected with DEGIRO?

Yes. Cash in DEGIRO accounts is covered up to €100,000 under the German Deposit Guarantee Scheme. Investments are protected up to €20,000 under the European Investor Compensation Scheme in case DEGIRO can't return your assets. The dual protection is solid and shows commitment to investor safety.

DEGIRO at a glance

🔍 Brokers Name 📍 Headquartered Amsterdam, Netherlands 📅 Year Founded 2008 (Retail services launched in 2013) 🏛 Regulating Authorities AFM (Netherlands), DNB (Netherlands), BaFin (Germany), FCA (UK) 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Not available for South African residents ☪️️ Islamic Account (Swap Free) Not available 📒 Demo Account Not available 💻 Institutional Accounts Not available 💻 Managed Accounts Not available 📊 Maximum Leverage Not available 💰 Minimum Deposit None 💳 Deposit Options Bank transfer (SEPA) 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank transfer (SEPA) 📉 Platform Types Web-based, mobile app 📲 OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 📊 Tradable Assets Equities, ETFs, bonds, options, futures, funds, warrants, and more 🌐 Languages supported Multiple European languages ☎ Customer Service Hours Weekdays, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CET 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

DEGIRO Account Types

DEGIRO offers multiple account types designed for different investor profiles and trading styles. All accounts provide access to global markets, but they differ in terms of available features, margin availability, and how client securities are held. Choose based on your trading frequency and comfort with leverage.

DEGIRO Custody Account

Entry-level account for conservative investors who want maximum security.

Access to stocks, investment funds, bonds, and ETFs.

Securities are held in custody and not lent out to other parties.

No margin or derivatives trading available.

Free real-time prices on Euronext exchanges.

DEGIRO Basic Account

Default account type for most investors, designed for long-term investing.

Access to all major investment products without complexity.

No leverage or margin trading allowed.

No extra fees or limitations.

Ideal for buy-and-hold investors and beginners.

DEGIRO Active Account

For investors who trade more frequently and want some trading flexibility.

Provides limited access to leverage and margin.

Same trading fees as other accounts.

Suited for traders stepping up from basic investing.

DEGIRO Trader Account

Designed for experienced traders with more active strategies.

Access to higher leverage than Active accounts, though exact ratios aren't publicly specified.

Same trading fees apply as other accounts.

More advanced trading capabilities available.

DEGIRO Day Trader Account

Built for intraday traders executing rapid entry and exit strategies.

Access to leverage optimized for day trading, though specifics aren't disclosed.

Same fee structure as other accounts.

Includes risk controls for high-leverage trading.

DEGIRO Islamic Account

DEGIRO does not offer Islamic (Sharia-compliant) accounts at this time.

This means no swap-free accounts or accounts without overnight rollover interest.

Traders following Islamic principles would need to use standard accounts.

DEGIRO Demo Account

DEGIRO does not offer demo or practice accounts for testing before live trading.

This means you'd need to fund a real account to try the platform.

The trade-off is they have no minimum deposit, so you can start small.

What types of accounts does DEGIRO offer?

DEGIRO offers Custody, Basic, Active, Trader, and Day Trader accounts. Each provides different levels of access to leverage and trading features. Choose based on your experience level and trading style. Higher-tier accounts offer more flexibility and leverage for experienced traders.

Which DEGIRO account is best for new investors?

The Basic or Custody account is ideal for beginners. Both provide access to global markets without leverage or complex features. Basic is flexible and straightforward. Custody is even more conservative with extra security. Either works well for learning.

How to Open a DEGIRO Account – Step by Step

Opening a DEGIRO account is simple and completely online. You can do it from your phone, laptop, or desktop. The whole process takes about 10-15 minutes, and you can start trading once your account is funded and verified.

Step 1: Go to the official DEGIRO website

Visit the DEGIRO website and click "Open Account".

It's right there on the homepage, easy to find.

Step 2: Fill in your basic information

Enter your email, create a username, and set a password.

Click "Open your Account" to continue.

Step 3: Verify your email

You'll get a verification link sent to your email.

Click the link in the email to confirm your account.

Step 4: Provide personal information

Log in with your new credentials.

Fill in your personal details and citizenship information.

Verify your identity as required.

Step 5: Complete registration

The process is fully digital and seamless.

You'll need a copy of your passport or ID card.

Provide your bank account number for funding.

Three more steps complete the activation process.

Step 6: Fund your account

Make your first deposit via bank transfer.

Once approved, your account is ready to trade.

No minimum deposit required, so start with whatever you're comfortable with.

DEGIRO Fees and Spreads

DEGIRO charges low, transparent commissions on trades that vary by market and exchange.

No account maintenance fees or inactivity fees.

Some ETFs can be traded once per month for free under certain conditions.

Perfect for buy-and-hold investors. Less ideal for frequent day traders.

Spreads vary by asset and liquidity but are generally competitive for European brokers.

What fees does DEGIRO charge for trading?

DEGIRO charges low, transparent commissions that vary by asset type and exchange. There are no account maintenance, inactivity, or monthly service fees. Selected ETFs can be traded monthly for free. Overall, fees are among the lowest in Europe, making it cost-effective for most investors.

How competitive are DEGIRO's spreads?

DEGIRO offers tight spreads on most markets, especially major stocks, ETFs, and indices. Spreads vary based on asset liquidity and exchange, but overall, DEGIRO aims for some of the lowest spreads among European brokers. It's competitive without being the absolute tightest.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: BaFin Start Trading Read Review

DEGIRO Trading Platforms

DEGIRO doesn't offer a desktop trading platform in the traditional sense. Instead, they provide a web-based platform accessible through your browser and a mobile app. Both are straightforward to use and available in local languages. The platforms are designed for self-directed investors, not algorithmic traders.

Web Platform

Access trading from any browser on desktop or tablet.

Real-time market data and interactive charts.

Order management and portfolio tracking built in.

Available in multiple languages across DEGIRO's operating countries.

Mobile App

Intuitive mobile app for iOS and Android.

Trade, monitor positions, and check portfolio from anywhere.

Real-time notifications and market alerts.

Full feature parity with web platform.

Research and Analysis Tools

Real-time quotes and stock-specific news.

Integrated economic calendar for tracking major events.

Over 10 technical indicators for basic charting.

ESG scores from LSEG Data & Analytics for sustainability-focused investing.

Analyst commentary to inform investment decisions.

Which trading platforms does DEGIRO offer?

DEGIRO provides a web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android. Both offer real-time market data, portfolio management, advanced order types, and a clean interface suitable for beginners and experienced investors. Synchronized across all devices.

Can I use the DEGIRO platforms on multiple devices?

Yes, DEGIRO platforms work seamlessly across desktop browsers, tablets, and smartphones. Your account syncs across devices, so you can monitor positions, place trades, and manage your portfolio from anywhere at any time.

DEGIRO Deposit and Withdrawals

DEGIRO has no minimum deposit requirement.

Deposits and withdrawals via bank transfer are completely free.

Credit or debit card deposits are not accepted.

You can choose from 9 base currencies: EUR, GBP, USD, CHF, DKK, NOK, SEK, CZK, PLN, HUF.

Note: As of March 2026, DEGIRO has introduced a waiting list for new accounts.

What deposit methods does DEGIRO support, and are there any fees?

DEGIRO accepts bank transfers only. Deposits are free and usually available within one business day. No credit or debit card deposits allowed. You can choose from 9 different base currencies to fund your account.

How do withdrawals work, and how long do they take?

Withdrawals go back to your linked bank account. Processing typically takes one to three business days. DEGIRO charges no withdrawal fees, though your bank may apply standard transfer charges. Simple and straightforward.

Leverage

Leverage lets you get larger market exposure than your deposit amount.

Amplifies both potential profits and potential losses.

Available on Active, Trader, and Day Trader accounts only.

Exact leverage ratios aren't publicly disclosed on DEGIRO's website.

Margin requirements must be met to maintain leveraged positions.

Contact DEGIRO support for specific leverage details for your account type.

DEGIRO vs eToro vs XM – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit No minimum prescribed $50 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus No Yes Yes ➖ Min. Spread does not mention specific spreads 3 1 ➕ Max. Leverage 50:1, 100:1, or 500:1 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs 9 47 57 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

DEGIRO Research

DEGIRO offers streamlined research designed for self-directed investors focused on accessibility and efficiency.

Provides real-time quotes, stock-specific news, and integrated economic calendar.

Charting tools include over 10 technical indicators suitable for analysis.

ESG scores from LSEG Data & Analytics help investors align portfolios with sustainability values.

Research is practical without being overwhelming, fitting DEGIRO's philosophy.

DEGIRO Awards

DEGIRO has received over 100 international awards recognizing its accessible, affordable service.

In 2024, earned three 5-star ratings from Financial Times & Investors Chronicle for App, International Equities Platform, and Execution-Only Stockbroker categories.

Named Best Discount Broker for 2024 by Broker Chooser.

Awarded Best Neo Broker for 2024/2026 by Le Figaro.

Accolades underscore DEGIRO's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Conclusion DEGIRO is an excellent broker with very low fees and straightforward, easy-to-use interfaces. It provides direct access to 45+ exchanges across 30 countries, giving investors broad market exposure without high costs. The platform is excellent for European investors seeking global diversification. Research offerings are basic but functional — DEGIRO isn't for traders needing deep analysis, but for self-directed investors who know what they want to buy. Regulatory oversight is strong with AFM, DNB, and BaFin oversight. Security is solid with segregated funds and FSCS protection. Overall, DEGIRO delivers on its promise: low-cost, direct market access for serious investors.

Disclaimer

DEGIRO warns that forex and CFD trading carries high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, carefully consider your investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and experience level. Only invest money you can afford to lose. Margin trading involves potential profit and loss, and price movements in foreign exchange and commodities are unpredictable. DEGIRO cannot guarantee a maximum loss. Leverage trading is risky and requires discipline.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is DEGIRO?

DEGIRO is a European online brokerage platform founded in 2008 that provides low-cost access to global financial markets. You can trade stocks, ETFs, bonds, options, futures, and commodities across 45+ exchanges in about 30 countries. It's designed for self-directed investors who want affordable access without unnecessary fees or complexity.

Is DEGIRO regulated and safe?

Yes, DEGIRO is fully regulated by the AFM and DNB in the Netherlands and by BaFin in Germany. Client funds are segregated from company finances and covered by deposit insurance up to €100,000. Investments are protected up to €20,000 under EU schemes. Regulation is strong and investor protection is solid.

What markets can I trade on DEGIRO?

DEGIRO provides access to 45+ exchanges worldwide across about 30 countries. You can trade stocks on major exchanges, ETFs, bonds, options, futures, commodities, and investment funds. The breadth of global market access is one of DEGIRO's biggest strengths for serious investors.

What are the minimum deposit requirements at DEGIRO?

DEGIRO has no minimum deposit requirement. You can open an account and start with whatever amount you're comfortable with. This makes it accessible for beginners testing the platform. However, as of March 2026, DEGIRO has introduced a waiting list for new account applications.

What types of accounts does DEGIRO offer?

DEGIRO offers Custody, Basic, Active, Trader, and Day Trader accounts. Custody and Basic are for conservative, buy-and-hold investors. Active, Trader, and Day Trader accounts offer increasing levels of leverage for more active traders. Choose based on your trading frequency and risk tolerance.

How much does it cost to trade on DEGIRO?

DEGIRO charges low, transparent commissions that vary by asset type and exchange. There are no account maintenance, inactivity, or monthly service fees. Some ETFs can be traded monthly for free. Overall fees are among the lowest in Europe, making it cost-effective for most investors.

Does DEGIRO offer a demo account?

No, DEGIRO does not offer a demo or practice account. You need to open a real account to try the platform. The good news is there's no minimum deposit, so you can start with a small amount while learning.

What platforms does DEGIRO provide?

DEGIRO offers a web-based platform accessible through any browser and mobile apps for iOS and Android. Both platforms are intuitive and provide real-time market data, order management, and portfolio tracking. No desktop software needed.

How do I deposit money into DEGIRO?

You deposit via bank transfer from your linked bank account. Deposits are free and typically available within one business day. DEGIRO doesn't accept credit or debit card deposits. You can choose from 9 different base currencies for your account.

How long do withdrawals take from DEGIRO?

Withdrawals are processed back to your linked bank account and typically take one to three business days. DEGIRO charges no withdrawal fees, though your bank may apply standard transfer charges. The process is straightforward and transparent.

Is DEGIRO available for South African traders?

DEGIRO primarily serves European Economic Area (EEA) residents. South African traders may face restrictions due to regulatory requirements. Check DEGIRO's eligibility rules on their website before attempting to register, as availability varies by jurisdiction.