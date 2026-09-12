Juno Markets is an international forex and CFD broker offering MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, STP and ECN pricing. Traders can access forex, metals, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies and selected US share CFDs. There is also demo trading, copy trading and dynamic leverage.The international website is operated by Juno Markets Limited, a Vanuatu company regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) under licence number 40099. There is also an Australian company, Juno Markets Pty Ltd, which holds Australian Financial Services Licence 540205. The important detail is that Juno Markets says the Australian company handles specialist funds-management services in Australia. It does not provide the international forex and CFD products offered through the main website.

Quick answer: Juno Markets is worth a closer look if you specifically want MT4 or MT5, ECN-style pricing, relatively high leverage and features such as weekend XAU/USD trading. Regulation is the part I would pay the most attention to. The international trading business sits under Juno Markets Limited in Vanuatu, not the group's Australian entity. If you are trading from South Africa, check which entity your account falls under, whether you can fund in ZAR, what conversion will cost and which payment methods are actually available before you deposit.

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Is Juno Markets regulated?

Yes, although you need to separate the two Juno Markets entities. If you are opening a normal international forex or CFD account, the relevant company is Juno Markets Limited in Vanuatu. The Australian company has a different role.

Juno Markets Limited appears on the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission's list of active financial dealers under licence number 40099. Juno Markets also identifies this company as the operator of its international website and the entity providing the trading services available there.

Juno Markets Pty Ltd is the Australian company. Juno Markets states that it holds Australian Financial Services Licence 540205, but it also makes clear that this company provides specialist funds-management services through the Australian operation rather than the forex and CFD products found on the international site.

Regulatory Entity Regulator / Licence What It Covers What Traders Should Know Juno Markets Limited VFSC, licence 40099 International forex and CFD website This is the entity that matters for most international trading accounts opened through the main Juno Markets site. Juno Markets Pty Ltd ASIC, AFSL 540205 Specialist funds management in Australia Juno Markets says this company does not provide the international forex and CFD products shown on its main website.

Why does that matter? Because seeing an ASIC-licensed company in the wider group is not the same as having an ASIC-regulated forex account. What counts is the legal entity named in your client agreement when you sign up.

Can South African traders open an account with Juno Markets?

South African residents appear to be able to apply for an international Juno Markets account, although I would still confirm eligibility during registration. Juno Markets currently lists a number of restricted jurisdictions, including Australia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Iran, Cuba, Sudan, Syria, North Korea, Singapore, the United States, Hong Kong, Russia and Ukraine. South Africa is not specifically named on that public list, but the broker tells clients to contact support for the complete list.

Juno Markets is not confirmed as authorised by South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). If you are trading from South Africa through the international entity, do not assume you have the same local protections you would receive from an FSCA-authorised forex broker.

If local regulation matters to you, it is worth comparing Juno Markets with the best forex brokers in South Africa. That makes it easier to compare FSCA status, ZAR support and account structures side by side.

For South African traders: whether the registration form accepts South Africa is only the first check. I would also confirm the contracting entity, account currency, ZAR conversion cost, available deposit and withdrawal methods, KYC requirements and any bank or payment-provider charges before sending money.

Before registering, South African traders should check:

Whether South African residents are currently accepted

Which legal entity will hold the trading account

Whether you can fund directly in ZAR or need to convert first; traders who prefer local-currency accounts can also compare forex brokers with ZAR accounts

Any ZAR/USD or other currency-conversion charges

Which deposit and withdrawal methods are available from South Africa

The current leverage and margin rules for the instruments you plan to trade

KYC and source-of-funds requirements

Whether cryptocurrency funding is available and suitable for your account

How complaints are handled under the Vanuatu entity

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Juno Markets Trust Score

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Pros and Cons

Pros Cons VFSC-regulated international entity Offshore regulatory framework Australian group company holds a separate AFSL That AFSL does not cover the main international trading service MetaTrader 4 available Not confirmed as FSCA-regulated MetaTrader 5 available High leverage can increase losses quickly STP and ECN accounts No single universal minimum deposit applies across every product or campaign Spreads can start from 0 pips ECN account charges commission Dynamic leverage available Leverage can change automatically Copy trading available Copied traders can still lose money Forex, metals, indices, commodities and crypto Some markets are platform-specific US stock CFDs available on MT5 US stock CFDs are not available on MT4 Crypto and bank funding may be available Payment options vary by country

Who Is Juno Markets Best For?

In my view, Juno Markets makes more sense for traders who already understand leveraged forex and CFD trading and know they want MetaTrader. Having MT4, MT5, STP and ECN pricing gives you more flexibility than brokers that push everyone into one account structure.

MetaTrader users who want access to both MT4 and MT5

who want access to both MT4 and MT5 Forex traders choosing between STP and ECN pricing

choosing between STP and ECN pricing Experienced traders who know how to manage dynamic leverage

who know how to manage dynamic leverage Algorithmic traders running Expert Advisors or custom indicators

running Expert Advisors or custom indicators Gold traders interested in Juno Markets' MT5 weekend XAU/USD session

interested in Juno Markets' MT5 weekend XAU/USD session Copy traders who understand that following another trader does not remove risk

Who may prefer another broker?

I would look elsewhere if your main requirement is direct FSCA, FCA, ASIC or EU regulation covering the actual retail account you plan to use. Juno Markets may also be a poor fit for a complete beginner who is likely to treat high leverage as extra buying power rather than extra risk, or for an investor who simply wants to buy and hold shares rather than trade leveraged CFDs.

Overview

Juno Markets is an international broker focused on leveraged forex and CFD trading. The current range includes currencies, metals, indices, commodities, crypto and selected US share CFDs, with MT4 and MT5 doing most of the heavy lifting on the platform side.

The main account choice is STP versus ECN . STP is easier to read because most of the trading cost sits inside the spread. ECN is aimed more at active traders, with tighter starting spreads and a separate commission.

. STP is easier to read because most of the trading cost sits inside the spread. ECN is aimed more at active traders, with tighter starting spreads and a separate commission. Juno Markets has a noticeable Asia-Pacific presence, but the trading business itself is international. That matters to South African traders because onboarding, product availability and payment options can differ depending on where you live.

How we reviewed Juno Markets

We looked at the things I would check before opening a broker account myself: the legal entity, regulation, platforms, account structure, leverage rules, market access, payments and country restrictions. The Australian and Vanuatu companies were treated separately so the Australian AFSL is not presented as protection for an international forex or CFD account when it does not apply to that account.

Is Juno Markets suitable for forex trading?

Yes. Forex is clearly one of Juno Markets' core markets.

You can trade currencies on either MT4 or MT5 using STP or ECN pricing. ECN spreads can start from 0 pips, while STP accounts build the trading cost into the spread instead of charging a separate standard commission.

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Featured Offering

Juno Markets does not really have one single feature that defines the broker. The appeal is the combination: MT4, MT5, STP and ECN pricing, copy trading and dynamic leverage in one offshore-regulated setup.

The more unusual addition in 2026 is weekend XAU/USD trading on MT5 . Juno Markets says the weekend session runs from Saturday 01:00 until Sunday 23:59 (GMT+3), with leverage of up to 1:100 on positions opened during the weekend session. Normal conditions resume from Monday 01:00 (GMT+3).

. Juno Markets says the weekend session runs from Saturday 01:00 until Sunday 23:59 (GMT+3), with leverage of up to 1:100 on positions opened during the weekend session. Normal conditions resume from Monday 01:00 (GMT+3). I would treat weekend gold as a separate trading session rather than simply two extra days of normal XAU/USD trading. Liquidity can be different, spreads can behave differently and execution may not look the same as it does during the normal trading week.

Feature Juno Markets Broker Type Forex and CFD Broker International Entity Juno Markets Limited International Regulator VFSC VFSC Licence 40099 Australian Group Company Juno Markets Pty Ltd ASIC Licence 540205 Main Accounts STP and ECN Platforms MT4 and MT5 Forex Pairs 50+ Minimum Spread From 0 pips on ECN Dynamic Leverage Yes Maximum Published Dynamic Leverage Up to 1:1000 under applicable conditions Copy Trading Yes Weekend Gold Trading Yes, on MT5 Demo Trading Yes

Juno Markets Customer Reviews

I would never use customer reviews on their own to decide whether a broker is safe. They can still be useful, particularly when reviewers give enough detail to understand what actually happened. Experiences vary by country, payment method, account type, market conditions and verification status.

The reviews worth paying attention to are the ones that explain things such as:

Which deposit or withdrawal method was used

How long the withdrawal took from request to receipt

Whether extra KYC or source-of-funds documents were requested

What spreads and execution looked like in normal and volatile markets

Whether MT4 or MT5 was stable

How support handled a real account problem

Juno Markets also publishes its own withdrawal-performance reports. I would treat those as broker data, not independent customer evidence. One report published in 2025 said internal withdrawal processing generally started on business days and targeted completion within roughly one hour, with the final settlement time depending on the payment processor or bank.

That information is useful, but I would still compare it with recent independent user experiences and, more importantly, the withdrawal terms shown inside the client portal when you open the account.

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Juno Markets Safety and Security

Juno Markets uses Know Your Customer checks and anti-fraud controls when clients open accounts and move money.

The broker has confirmed that it uses Sumsub for identity verification. Depending on your account and location, you may need to provide ID, complete a selfie check and submit additional compliance information.

Safety Feature Juno Markets VFSC Regulation Yes VFSC Licence 40099 Australian Group Licence ASIC AFSL 540205 International Trading Account Regulated by ASIC No KYC Verification Yes SumSub Verification Yes Client Fund Segregation Broker states that funds are segregated Risk Disclosure Yes FSCA Regulation Not confirmed

Does Juno Markets require identity verification?

Yes. Expect to complete identity verification before you have full access to deposits and withdrawals.

The broker can also ask for extra documents where needed for compliance, fraud checks or source-of-funds verification.

Are Juno Markets client funds segregated?

Juno Markets says client money is held in segregated accounts. I would still read the current client agreement so you understand exactly what that means under the Vanuatu entity rather than relying on the word "segregated" on its own.

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Juno Markets at a Glance

Feature Detail Broker Juno Markets International Company Juno Markets Limited International Regulation VFSC VFSC Licence 40099 Australian Company Juno Markets Pty Ltd Australian Licence AFSL 540205 Main Accounts STP and ECN Platforms MT4 and MT5 Forex Pairs 50+ Minimum Spreads From 0 pips Dynamic Leverage Up to 1:1000 under applicable conditions US Stock CFDs Yes, on MT5 Copy Trading Yes Demo Account Yes Weekend Gold Trading Yes, MT5 Open an Account Open Account

Juno Markets Account Types

Juno Markets keeps the live-account choice fairly simple. There are two main options: the STP Account and the ECN Account.

The difference comes down mainly to how you pay for the trade. STP uses spread-based pricing. ECN offers tighter quoted spreads but adds a separate commission.

Feature STP Account ECN Account Pricing Model Spread-based Low spreads plus commission Spreads Costs included in spread From 0 pips Commission No standard separate trading commission Commission applies Indicative Minimum Deposit Variable; Juno has published examples from $25 for some products Variable; Juno has published examples from $500 for some products Platforms MT4 / MT5 MT4 / MT5 Forex Yes Yes Metals Yes Yes Dynamic Leverage Yes Yes Best Suited To Beginners and straightforward pricing Experienced and high-volume traders Open an Account Open Account Open Account

One thing to watch: there is no single Juno Markets minimum deposit that neatly applies to every product, payment route and campaign. The broker has published examples around $25 for certain STP use cases and $500 for some ECN accounts. A 2026 weekend-gold promotion, meanwhile, advertised entry from $6. The figure inside your live Traders Room is the one that matters for your account.

STP Account

The STP Account is the easier of the two to understand because there is no separate standard commission to calculate on each trade.

Most of the trading cost is built into the spread. That is often easier for newer or lower-frequency traders because you can see the spread and assess the trade without adding a separate commission calculation every time.

Juno Markets has previously published STP examples from around $25 for certain products, but other promotions and products have used different entry amounts. I would use the minimum shown in the Traders Room rather than treating $25 as a universal rule.

for certain products, but other promotions and products have used different entry amounts. I would use the minimum shown in the Traders Room rather than treating $25 as a universal rule. The STP Account is available on both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

ECN Account

The ECN Account is better aligned with active traders who care more about tight spreads and are comfortable paying a separate commission.

Quoted ECN spreads can start from 0 pips , with commission charged separately.

, with commission charged separately. This setup can make more sense for scalpers and higher-volume traders, but the 0-pip headline is only part of the cost. The commission still needs to be included when you work out what a round-trip trade actually costs.

Juno Markets has published ECN entry examples of around $500 for some products. Again, check the amount shown for your country, account and payment route before transferring money.

Juno Markets Demo Account

Juno Markets offers demo trading on MetaTrader, and I would use it before moving to a live account if you are not already comfortable with MT4 or MT5.

A demo account gives you room to learn order entry, charts, stop losses, take-profit levels and margin behaviour without putting real capital on the line.

Juno Markets Copy Trading

Copy trading is also available.

You can select a trade leader and have that trader's positions mirrored automatically in your own account.

The useful part is convenience. The dangerous part is assuming that someone else's strategy somehow removes risk. It does not. A copied trader can have a bad run just as easily as you can, and those losses flow straight into the follower account.

What account types does Juno Markets offer?

Juno Markets offers STP and ECN live accounts. STP keeps pricing simple by including most of the cost in the spread. ECN offers spreads from 0 pips under eligible conditions and charges commission separately.

Which Juno Markets account is best for beginners?

The STP Account is easier for most beginners because the pricing is simpler to read. That said, I would still start on demo. Understanding margin, position sizing and MetaTrader itself matters far more than whether you choose STP or ECN on day one.

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How to Open a Juno Markets Account

You can open a Juno Markets account online through the broker's Traders Room. The process covers registration, KYC, account setup and funding.

Step 1 – Register With Juno Markets

Go to the official Juno Markets website and select the option to create an account.

Double-check the domain before entering personal details. Broker impersonation and cloned websites are real problems in this industry.

Step 2 – Enter Your Personal Information

Complete the registration form using your real information. Your details should match the documents you will use during verification.

Full legal name

Email address

Telephone number

Date of birth

Country of residence

Residential address

Step 3 – Verify Your Email and Profile

Complete the email, phone or profile verification requested during registration.

Once that is done, you can access the Traders Room, where trading accounts, verification and payments are managed.

Step 4 – Complete KYC Verification

Upload the identity and address documents Juno Markets asks for.

Extra information may be required depending on your country, account activity or payment method.

Step 5 – Choose STP or ECN

Choose the pricing structure that matches the way you trade.

STP keeps most costs inside the spread. ECN gives you tighter quoted spreads but adds a commission.

Step 6 – Choose MT4 or MT5

Select MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5.

If you want Juno Markets' US stock CFDs or weekend gold trading, MT5 deserves more attention because those features are not available through the broker's MT4 setup.

Step 7 – Select Your Leverage

Choose from the leverage options available for your account.

Juno Markets uses dynamic leverage on forex and metals, so the effective leverage can change as your equity, exposure or market conditions change. Do not assume the maximum shown at account opening will apply to every trade.

Step 8 – Fund the Account

Choose a deposit method from the options shown inside the Traders Room.

Available methods can include bank transfers, cards, cryptocurrency and selected electronic or local payment services, depending on where you live.

Step 9 – Download or Open MetaTrader

Install MT4 or MT5 on a supported desktop or mobile device, or use the available web-access option where supported.

Log in with the trading credentials issued for your Juno Markets account.

Step 10 – Start Trading

Once the account is approved and funded, you can trade the markets available to your account.

Before you hit buy or sell, check the spread, commission, leverage, required margin, stop-loss placement and the actual rand or dollar amount you are prepared to lose if the trade goes against you.

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Juno Markets Fees, Spreads and Commissions

Juno Markets' trading costs depend largely on whether you choose STP or ECN pricing.

STP builds the main cost into the spread. ECN tightens the quoted spread and charges commission separately.

The broker advertises spreads from 0 pips under eligible ECN conditions. That is a minimum, not the spread you should expect on every symbol throughout every session.

Trading Cost STP ECN Spread Structure Spread-based Raw-style / low spread Minimum Advertised Spread Varies by market From 0 pips Commission No standard separate commission Commission applies Overnight Swap Can apply Can apply Currency Conversion Can apply Can apply Payment Provider Fees May apply May apply

Does Juno Markets charge commission?

It depends on the account.

STP does not use a separate standard trading commission. ECN charges commission in return for lower quoted spreads.

How low are Juno Markets spreads?

Juno Markets advertises ECN spreads from 0 pips.

Live spreads move with liquidity, volatility, the instrument and the time of day. If you are comparing ECN costs, add the spread and commission together. Looking only at the 0-pip headline gives you an incomplete picture.

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Juno Markets Trading Platforms

Juno Markets offers both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. If you already trade forex, there is a good chance you know one or both platforms.

Platform Availability Key Features MetaTrader 4 Yes Forex, metals, indices, commodities, crypto and EAs MetaTrader 5 Yes Multi-asset trading and US stock CFDs MT4 Desktop Yes Advanced charting and automated trading MT5 Desktop Yes Advanced multi-asset trading MT4 Mobile Yes iOS and Android MT5 Mobile Yes iOS and Android Expert Advisors Yes Automated trading US Stock CFDs MT5 only Selected major US companies Weekend Gold MT5 only Weekend XAU/USD access under specific conditions Open an Account Open Account Open Account

MetaTrader 4

MT4 remains a sensible choice if your trading is mainly forex-focused and you already have indicators, templates or EAs built around the platform.

Juno Markets' MT4 setup includes:

Spreads from 0 pips on eligible conditions

More than 50 indicators and customisable charting tools

One-click trading

Expert Advisor support

MQL functionality

Forex trading

Metals

Indices

Commodities

Cryptocurrency trading

MetaTrader 5

MT5 gives you a broader multi-asset setup and is the platform I would choose if you want access to Juno Markets products that are not available on MT4.

That currently includes the broker's US stock CFDs and weekend XAU/USD trading.

MT5 also offers the usual advanced charting, technical indicators, multiple order types, Expert Advisors and market-depth tools.

Juno Markets Mobile Trading

MT4 and MT5 are available on supported phones and tablets.

You can monitor prices, check charts, open and close positions and adjust stops while you are away from your main trading setup. I would still avoid treating a phone as a full replacement for a proper workstation if you trade actively, particularly around fast markets.

Automated Trading

Both platforms support Expert Advisors and automated systems.

Automation is useful when your strategy follows clearly defined rules, but an EA does exactly what it is coded to do. If market behaviour changes, a strategy that worked well in one environment can lose money quickly in another.

US Stock CFDs on MT5

Selected US stock CFDs are available through MT5 only.

Examples published by Juno Markets include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Meta and Alphabet.

You are trading CFDs here. You do not own the underlying shares.

Weekend Gold Trading on MT5

Juno Markets introduced weekend XAU/USD trading in 2026.

The feature is available on MT5, with leverage of up to 1:100 on newly opened weekend positions. Normal dynamic-leverage conditions return during the regular trading week.

Which trading platforms does Juno Markets offer?

Juno Markets offers MT4 and MT5 on supported desktop and mobile devices. Both platforms support technical analysis, charting and automated strategies through Expert Advisors.

Should I use MT4 or MT5 with Juno Markets?

MT4 is perfectly workable if you mostly trade forex and already use the platform. MT5 is the better fit if you want the wider Juno Markets product set, including its current US stock CFDs and weekend gold session.

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Juno Markets Deposits and Withdrawals

Juno Markets supports several ways to move money in and out, but the actual list depends on your country.

Published methods include international and local bank transfers, credit cards, cryptocurrency and selected electronic payment services.

Payment Method Availability International Bank Transfer Yes Local Bank Transfer Available in supported countries Credit Card Available in supported regions Cryptocurrency Yes, subject to account/region E-Wallets Available in selected markets Local Payment Channels Region-dependent Open an Account Open Account

How can I deposit money with Juno Markets?

The available methods appear inside the Juno Markets Traders Room.

Use a payment method in the same name as the trading account wherever possible. Third-party payments are one of the easiest ways to trigger verification problems and withdrawal delays.

How fast are Juno Markets withdrawals?

There is no single withdrawal time because it depends on the method and country.

Juno Markets' own withdrawal reporting says internal processing generally targets completion within about one working hour during service periods. That is the broker's operational target, not a promise that the money will be sitting in every client's bank account within an hour.

Once the broker has processed the request, the payment rail matters. Juno Markets' published data has shown crypto withdrawals settling much faster than bank or card methods, while card withdrawals may need another three to five business days once external banks become involved.

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Juno Markets Leverage

Juno Markets uses dynamic leverage on forex and metals.

This is important to understand before you trade. You are not necessarily given one fixed leverage ratio that applies to every position. The maximum can change with account equity, position size, the instrument and current market conditions. In practice, that means the margin needed for your next trade may be higher than it was on an earlier trade.

Feature Juno Markets Dynamic FX / Metals Leverage Yes Typical Published Dynamic Range Approximately 1:200 to 1:1000 Maximum Published Normal Leverage Up to 1:1000 Selected High-Risk News Window Temporary leverage caps can apply Late Trading-Hours FX / Metals Cap Temporary 1:100 under published conditions Weekend Gold Up to 1:100 US Stock CFDs Up to 1:5

Juno Markets can reduce leverage around selected high-impact news events and during certain trading windows. The broker also published a 2026 policy capping new FX and metals positions at 1:100 during a specified late-trading-hours period. Lower leverage means more margin is required to open the same position size.

Does Juno Markets offer 1:1000 leverage?

Yes. Published dynamic leverage can reach 1:1000 when the relevant conditions are met.

That does not mean every account or trade receives 1:1000. The actual ratio depends on equity, position size, the instrument and current risk rules.

Can Juno Markets reduce my leverage?

Yes. Because the system is dynamic, lower leverage can be applied under certain conditions, including specific economic events and published trading-hour windows.

Juno Markets Forex Trading

Juno Markets offers more than 50 currency pairs across majors, minors and selected exotics.

Forex is available through both MT4 and MT5 and can be traded on either the STP or ECN pricing model.

Dynamic leverage can reach 1:1000 under applicable conditions, although the available leverage can fall as account equity or exposure rises.

Juno Markets Gold Trading

Gold is one of the more prominent products in Juno Markets' metals offering.

In 2026, the broker extended XAU/USD trading into the weekend through MT5.

New weekend positions currently have access to leverage of up to 1:100. Regular dynamic-leverage rules return during the normal trading week.

Juno Markets US Stock CFDs

Juno Markets offers selected US stock CFDs through MetaTrader 5.

Examples include Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Meta, Alphabet and Alibaba.

Leverage on stock CFDs is currently published at up to roughly 1:5.

You can trade in either direction, but these are CFDs. Buying a stock CFD does not give you ownership of the underlying company shares.

Juno Markets Crypto Trading

Cryptocurrency CFDs form part of the Juno Markets product range.

Do not assume crypto receives the same leverage as forex. Digital assets move far more aggressively and the broker can apply different leverage rules.

One example is BTC/USD on MT4, where Juno Markets introduced dynamic leverage that decreases as account equity rises.

Juno Markets Copy Trading

Juno Markets offers copy trading for both followers and strategy leaders.

Followers can choose traders and automatically mirror selected strategies.

Trade leaders can publish strategies for other clients to follow.

The main thing I would keep in mind is that a good historical equity curve does not protect you from the next drawdown. If the leader loses, the follower loses too.

Juno Markets Research

Juno Markets publishes market commentary, trading strategies and regular market updates.

Its research covers instruments such as gold and currencies as well as broader macroeconomic events.

I would use broker research as another information source rather than treating it as a ready-made trading signal.

Juno Markets Education

Juno Markets also provides articles, market guides, webinars and video courses.

Topics include forex, CFDs, technical analysis, risk management and platform use.

If you are new to MT4 or MT5, combining that material with a demo account is a more sensible way to learn than trying to work everything out with live money.

Is Juno Markets Good for Beginners?

It can work for a beginner, but I would not describe Juno Markets as a low-risk beginner broker. The STP account is easy enough to understand, there is a demo account and both MetaTrader platforms are widely used. The problem is leverage. With dynamic leverage available up to 1:1000 under certain conditions, an inexperienced trader can take far more exposure than the account can realistically handle.

The STP account is easy enough to understand, there is a demo account and both MetaTrader platforms are widely used. The problem is leverage. With dynamic leverage available up to 1:1000 under certain conditions, an inexperienced trader can take far more exposure than the account can realistically handle. The STP pricing model is easier to follow because the main trading cost is inside the spread rather than split between spread and commission. New traders should still spend time on demo learning position sizing, order types, stop losses and margin before putting money into a live account.

And there is no reason a beginner needs to use the maximum leverage simply because the broker makes it available. Smaller positions give you more room to make mistakes while you are still learning.

Is Juno Markets Good for Experienced Traders?

Juno Markets makes more sense to me for an experienced trader than for someone completely new to leveraged markets. The ECN option, spreads from 0 pips under eligible conditions, MT4 and MT5 support, Expert Advisors, dynamic leverage and additional MT5 markets give experienced traders more to work with.

The ECN option, spreads from 0 pips under eligible conditions, MT4 and MT5 support, Expert Advisors, dynamic leverage and additional MT5 markets give experienced traders more to work with. Algorithmic traders can run EAs and custom indicators. Active forex traders can choose between spread-based STP pricing and commission-based ECN pricing. MT5 also opens access to the broker's selected US stock CFDs and weekend XAU/USD session.

The decision still comes back to regulation. Even an experienced trader who likes the product range needs to decide whether opening the account under the VFSC-regulated international entity fits their own risk tolerance.

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Juno Markets vs Other Brokers

Feature Juno Markets Typical Forex Broker STP Account Yes Often ECN Account Yes Often MT4 Yes Often MT5 Yes Often Spreads From 0 Pips Yes, ECN Varies Maximum Dynamic Leverage Up to 1:1000 Varies Copy Trading Yes Varies Weekend Gold Yes, MT5 Uncommon US Stock CFDs Yes, MT5 Varies International Regulation VFSC Varies FSCA Regulation Not confirmed Varies

Juno Markets Review Methodology

We reviewed the areas that actually matter when comparing a forex and CFD broker: who legally holds the account, which regulator covers that entity, platforms, account pricing, spreads and commissions, leverage, available markets, payment methods, withdrawal terms, country restrictions and risk disclosures.

Where the Juno Markets group uses more than one company, we have kept those entities separate. That prevents the Australian licence from being presented as if it automatically covers the Vanuatu-based international trading account.

We have also separated broker-published figures from independently verified information. Withdrawal statistics, for example, are described as Juno Markets' own operational data rather than as independently tested performance.

Primary checks used for this update include: Juno Markets' current website and legal disclosures, the VFSC financial-dealer listing, Australian business-register information, current platform pages and 2026 broker announcements covering dynamic leverage, higher-margin rules and weekend gold trading.

Conclusion

Juno Markets gives experienced forex and CFD traders a fairly broad set of tools, but I would understand the regulatory setup before getting distracted by leverage, spreads or platform features. The international trading website is operated by Juno Markets Limited under VFSC licence 40099 in Vanuatu.

The international trading website is operated by Juno Markets Limited under VFSC licence 40099 in Vanuatu. On the trading side, there is plenty to work with: MT4, MT5, STP and ECN pricing, demo trading, copy trading, dynamic leverage and a growing MT5 product range. The broker also added weekend XAU/USD trading in 2026, with separate leverage rules for weekend positions.

The Australian company is part of the wider Juno Markets structure, but it should not be used as shorthand for saying an international forex account is ASIC-regulated. Juno Markets says the Australian entity handles specialist funds-management services and does not provide the forex and CFD products sold through the international site.

For South African traders, I can see the appeal if MT4/MT5, ECN pricing and higher leverage sit high on your list. I would be less enthusiastic if your first requirement is an FSCA-authorised entity or another top-tier regulator directly overseeing the account you trade through.

Before depositing, check the entity on your agreement, the live minimum deposit, account currency, conversion charges, leverage tier, payment methods and withdrawal requirements shown inside the Traders Room.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $15 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Disclaimer

Forex, CFDs and other leveraged products carry a high level of risk.

Juno Markets states that under certain trading conditions, losses can exceed the initial amount invested.

High leverage magnifies losses as quickly as it magnifies gains. Dynamic leverage can also change the amount of margin required while you trade.

Cryptocurrencies, CFDs, commodities and leveraged forex can move sharply and without much warning.

South African traders should confirm that they are permitted to use Juno Markets and understand that the broker is not confirmed as FSCA-regulated.

Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Juno Markets?

Juno Markets is an international forex and CFD broker offering currencies, metals, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies and selected stock CFDs through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Is Juno Markets regulated?

Yes. The international service is operated by Juno Markets Limited, which is regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission under licence number 40099.

Is Juno Markets regulated by ASIC?

Juno Markets Pty Ltd holds Australian Financial Services Licence 540205. However, Juno Markets says that company provides specialist funds-management services in Australia and does not provide the international forex and CFD products available through the main Juno Markets website.

Is Juno Markets FSCA-regulated?

Juno Markets is not confirmed as regulated by South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority. South African traders should check both their eligibility and the protections that apply to their account before depositing.

Can South Africans open a Juno Markets account?

South Africans may be eligible to apply. South Africa is not specifically included on Juno Markets' published list of restricted jurisdictions, although the broker says clients should contact support for the complete list. Confirm eligibility, payment methods and the contracting entity during signup.

What account types does Juno Markets offer?

Juno Markets offers STP and ECN live accounts. STP uses spread-based pricing, while ECN offers spreads from 0 pips under eligible conditions and charges commission separately.

What is the minimum deposit at Juno Markets?

There is no single minimum that appears to apply to every account, campaign and product. Juno Markets has published examples around $25 for some STP use cases and $500 for certain ECN accounts. Its 2026 weekend-gold announcement also advertised access from $6. Check the live figure shown in the Traders Room for your account.

Does Juno Markets offer a demo account?

Yes. You can practise on MT4 or MT5 using demo funds before putting real capital at risk.

What trading platforms does Juno Markets offer?

Juno Markets offers MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 on supported desktop and mobile devices.

Does Juno Markets offer MetaTrader 4?

Yes. MT4 includes charting, more than 50 indicators, Expert Advisors, one-click trading and access to forex, metals, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies.