Capital.com Sign-Up Bonus is not offered, also known as a welcome bonus, to new clients who choose to register for a real account, but it does offer a demo account and commission on referrals.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, CMA, and SCB Start Trading Read Review

Capital.com Sign Up Bonus - key points, quick overview:

Overview

According to research in South Africa, Capital.com is a global Forex and CFD broker founded in 2016, now serving over 500,000 clients in more than 50 countries.

The platform offers CFD trading on forex, stocks, commodities, and indices, while integrating AI to support education and smarter decision-making.

Headquartered in Cyprus and London, Capital.com is fully compliant with ESMA regulations and is regulated by both the FCA and CySEC, ensuring strong investor protection and regulatory transparency.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, CMA, and SCB Start Trading Read Review

Capital.com Partnerships program

The Capital.com Partnerships program is a flexible, multi-model collaboration framework designed for individuals and businesses looking to monetize their audience or expand their financial services offering.

It includes several partnership types such as affiliate programs, introducing brokers (IBs), white-label solutions, and API integrations, allowing partners to choose a structure that fits their business model.

Affiliates and IBs can earn competitive, performance-based commissions by referring new traders, while white-label and strategic partners can leverage Capital.com’s technology, liquidity, and infrastructure to build or enhance their own branded trading services.

The program also provides partners with dedicated support, customised marketing materials, and access to advanced trading tools, helping them attract and retain clients more effectively.

Overall, it’s designed as a scalable revenue-sharing ecosystem that combines fintech innovation with strong partner support to drive long-term growth.

Affiliate Programme

The affiliate programme allows partners to earn competitive, personalised commissions by promoting Capital.com through websites, ads, or social media.

Affiliates get access to marketing materials, tracking tools, and a dedicated manager, with payouts typically made monthly based on generated traffic and conversions.

Introducing Broker (IB) Programme

This model is designed for partners who introduce clients directly to Capital.com.

IBs earn a revenue share (up to ~40% of spreads) generated by their referred traders, often for the lifetime of the client.

It’s suited for educators, signal providers, or financial networks.

White Label Partnerships

White-label partners can use Capital.com’s infrastructure and trading technology under their own brand.

This allows businesses to launch or scale brokerage services without handling backend operations like execution, liquidity, or compliance.

Strategic Partnerships & APIs

This option is for firms that want deeper integration. Capital.com provides API access and full platform solutions, allowing partners to embed trading functionality into their own systems or apps, creating a customized trading experience.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Capital.com at a glance

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Cyprus, Limassol 📅 Year Founded 2016 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FCA, CySEC, ASIC, SCB 📌CySEC No HE 354252 📌FCA No 793714 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade The United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:30 for retail 💰 Minimum Deposit $20 / 355 ZAR 🌐 Spreads From 0.6 pips 🌐 Commission 0% other fees apply 🌐 Fees Overnight fee on Indices, Commodities, and FX 📊 Accounts Standard account 📎 Bonus No 💳 Deposit Options Wire Transfer, Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, iDeal, Giropay, Przelewy24, QIWI, WebMoney, Trustly, Worldpay and AstroPay. 💳 Withdrawal Options Wire Transfer, Visa,,MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, iDeal, Giropay, Przelewy24, QIWI, WebMoney, Trustly, Worldpay and AstroPay. 💻 Platform Types Proprietary Web-Based Platform 📱 OS Compatibility PC and Mobile 📈 Tradable assets offered CFDs on Commodities, Metals, Stocks, Oil, Gold, Indices and FX currency pairs. 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Spanish, Italian, French, German, Chinese, Russian, Portuguese, Thai, Bahasa, Swedish, Polish, Hungarian and more 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Spanish, Italian, French, German, Chinese, Russian, Portuguese, Thai, Bahasa, Swedish, Polish, Hungarian and more 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Capital.com Customer Reviews

Capital.com receives mostly positive customer reviews, with users praising its easy-to-use platform, fast withdrawals, and helpful customer support.

Many appreciate the educational tools and TradingView integration.

However, some users report issues with trade execution and occasional withdrawal delays.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ⭐ 4.3 out of 5 on Trustpilot (based on 8,000+ reviews); praised for platform quality and transparency 👏Customer Satisfaction Users are generally satisfied with the intuitive interface, fast execution, and fee-free structure; some negative feedback mentions delays in account verification 📞Customer Service 24/7 multilingual support via live chat, email, and phone; response times are quick, but a few users report slow replies during high-demand periods

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, CMA, and SCB Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Traders find the platform stable and spreads competitive, but some request broader EA support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Users praise transparent pricing and quick execution; a few complaints about withdrawal speed. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Limited reviews but mostly positive—highlighting beginner-friendly interface and helpful support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Generally excellent; fast app, smooth deposits/withdrawals, with a few KYC delay complaints. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed South African feedback—positive on ease of use, some concerns with local payment methods. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Over 8,000 reviews praising the platform’s speed, transparency, and no hidden fees. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons South African company with FSCA FSP and ODP approval ZAR account support is not publicly confirmed Clean proprietary web and mobile platforms High stock index CFD fees Great experience opening an account Only CFD Excellent customer support Smaller account currencies not available TradingView, MT4, MT5, and API options where available Limited customizability (for charts, workspace) Broad range of CFD markets Mostly derivative trading rather than direct ownership

Conclusion Broker bonuses are one of the best ways to attract new traders to sign up and register a real account. Not only does this expand the broker’s customer base, but it also awards traders when they sign up or when they make their first deposit. Although Capital.com does not offer any bonuses or rewards, the trading conditions are quite attractive and Capital.com is not only a reputable broker but one that caters to beginners as well as more advanced traders.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does Capital.com offer a sign-up bonus?

No. Capital.com does not provide a traditional sign-up bonus. Instead, the broker focuses on offering transparent pricing, low fees, and strong educational resources, giving traders long-term value rather than short-term incentives tied to opening an account.

Why doesn’t Capital.com offer a sign-up bonus?

Capital.com avoids sign-up bonuses to maintain regulatory compliance and promote fair trading practices. Instead, it invests in advanced platforms, research tools, and client education, ensuring traders benefit from reliable long-term growth rather than temporary promotional rewards.

How does Capital.com attract traders without a sign-up bonus?

Capital.com appeals to traders by offering commission-free trading, tight spreads, zero withdrawal fees, and advanced tools. Its intuitive platform, strong regulation, and access to global markets give traders value and confidence without relying on short-lived bonus schemes.

Are there alternative promotions at Capital.com?

While Capital.com does not provide cash bonuses, traders may benefit from free educational resources, trading guides, webinars, and a user-friendly demo account. These tools allow beginners and professionals to practice, learn, and refine strategies without unnecessary risks.

Should traders choose Capital.com despite no sign-up bonus?

Yes. Capital.com is a trustworthy broker with competitive spreads, commission-free trading, and reliable platforms. Its focus on transparency, security, and client education makes it a strong option for traders prioritizing sustainable value over one-time bonus offers.

Does Capital.com accept clients from South Africa?

Yes, South African traders are welcome to sign up for an account with Capital.com