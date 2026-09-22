The minimum deposit amount required to register a live trading account with Capital.com is $20 by card. This minimum deposit is equivalent to R 320 ZAR at the current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand at the time of writing. The minimum deposit might vary based on the account type selected.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, CMA, and SCB Start Trading Read Review

Capital.com Review - key points, quick overview:

Overview

According to research in South Africa, Capital.com is a global Forex and CFD broker founded in 2016, now serving over 500,000 clients in more than 50 countries.

The platform offers CFD trading on forex, stocks, commodities, and indices, while integrating AI to support education and smarter decision-making.

Headquartered in Cyprus and London, Capital.com is fully compliant with ESMA regulations and is regulated by both the FCA and CySEC, ensuring strong investor protection and regulatory transparency.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, CMA, and SCB Start Trading Read Review

Capital.com Minimum Deposit

Capital.com has a minimum deposit requirement of only $20 by card

requirement of only $20 by card This minimum deposit amount was equivalent to R 320 ZAR at an average current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand at the time of writing.

was equivalent to R 320 at an average current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African at the time of writing. Capital.com’s authorization as a broker and its regulatory authorities may require that client funds be kept in segregated accounts, separate from the broker account, and that such funds can only be used by traders to conduct their trading activities.

Account types minimum deposit amounts:

Standard Account - Minimum deposit amount $20 / R 320 ZAR

Capital.com Deposit and Withdrawal

Capital.com makes deposits and withdrawals simple, fast, free, and accessible for traders worldwide.

The platform supports a wide range of payment methods, ensuring clients can fund their accounts quickly and securely, no matter where they are.

Fast, flexible, and secure transactions

The broker offers multiple deposit and withdrawal options, including bank transfers,

Apply Pay and debit/credit cards. Its seamless payment infrastructure is designed to provide instant or same-day deposits and fast withdrawals, with most requests processed within 24 hours.

Global reach, local convenience

Traders from various regions can enjoy localised payment options, reducing costs and processing times.

Capital.com supports multiple currencies, ensuring a smooth and cost-effective experience for clients across the globe.

Committed to security and transparency

The broker prioritises security by implementing strict verification processes and industry-leading encryption to protect transactions.

Additionally, it maintains a transparent zero-commission policy on deposits and withdrawals, meaning clients can manage their funds without hidden fees.

Supported account currencies

Capital.com supports a wide range of base currencies for client accounts, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED, PLN, AUD, and others.

Clients can select their preferred account currency during setup to help avoid conversion fees when depositing or withdrawing.

Currency availability may depend on region and payment method.

Capital.com Deposit & Withdrawal Overview

📥 Deposit Method ⚡ Speed 💸 Fees 💳 Credit / Debit Card Instant Free 🏦 Bank Transfer (Wire/SWIFT) 1–5 business days Free 🌐 E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Instant to <24 hours Free ₿ Cryptocurrency (BTC, USDT) Not supported – 💶 SEPA (Eurozone only) 1–2 business days Free 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Supported Payment Methods

How can I deposit funds into my Capital.com account?

You can deposit funds using credit or debit cards, bank transfers, or e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller. The minimum deposit is $20 or equivalent. Most deposits are processed instantly, and Capital.com does not charge deposit fees.

How do withdrawals work on Capital.com?

Withdrawals must be made using the same method as your deposit. Capital.com does not charge any withdrawal fees. E-wallet withdrawals are typically instant, while card and bank transfers may take 1 to 3 business days to process.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, CMA, and SCB Start Trading Read Review

How to deposit at Capital.com minimum deposit step by step

Step 1 – Create an account

To register a forex trading account with Capital.com for the first time, you will be required to go through a basic “know your customer” process.

Create an account with Capital.com via the website.

Step 2 – Make your first deposit

Complete the requested information.

Or sign up using your Facebook, Google, or Apple accounts.

With Capital.com, the process entails logging onto their website and filling in some basic information.

You will be asked to provide proof of your bank account, residence, and a copy of your legal ID.

You may also be required to answer a few questions regarding your level of trading experience.

Step 3 – Start trading

Once this is completed, you wait for your account approval, make your minimum deposit requirement, and start trading.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Capital.com at a glance

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Cyprus, Limassol 📅 Year Founded 2016 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FCA, CySEC, ASIC, SCB 📌CySEC No HE 354252 📌FCA No 793714 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade The United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:30 for retail 💰 Minimum Deposit $20 / 355 ZAR 🌐 Spreads From 0.6 pips 🌐 Commission 0% other fees apply 🌐 Fees Overnight fee on Indices, Commodities, and FX 📊 Accounts Standard account 📎 Bonus No 💳 Deposit Options Wire Transfer, Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, iDeal, Giropay, Przelewy24, QIWI, WebMoney, Trustly, Worldpay and AstroPay. 💳 Withdrawal Options Wire Transfer, Visa,,MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, iDeal, Giropay, Przelewy24, QIWI, WebMoney, Trustly, Worldpay and AstroPay. 💻 Platform Types Proprietary Web-Based Platform 📱 OS Compatibility PC and Mobile 📈 Tradable assets offered CFDs on Commodities, Metals, Stocks, Oil, Gold, Indices and FX currency pairs. 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Spanish, Italian, French, German, Chinese, Russian, Portuguese, Thai, Bahasa, Swedish, Polish, Hungarian and more 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Spanish, Italian, French, German, Chinese, Russian, Portuguese, Thai, Bahasa, Swedish, Polish, Hungarian and more 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Capital.com Customer Reviews

Capital.com receives mostly positive customer reviews, with users praising its easy-to-use platform, fast withdrawals, and helpful customer support.

Many appreciate the educational tools and TradingView integration.

However, some users report issues with trade execution and occasional withdrawal delays.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ⭐ 4.3 out of 5 on Trustpilot (based on 8,000+ reviews); praised for platform quality and transparency 👏Customer Satisfaction Users are generally satisfied with the intuitive interface, fast execution, and fee-free structure; some negative feedback mentions delays in account verification 📞Customer Service 24/7 multilingual support via live chat, email, and phone; response times are quick, but a few users report slow replies during high-demand periods

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, CMA, and SCB Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Traders find the platform stable and spreads competitive, but some request broader EA support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Users praise transparent pricing and quick execution; a few complaints about withdrawal speed. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Limited reviews but mostly positive—highlighting beginner-friendly interface and helpful support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Generally excellent; fast app, smooth deposits/withdrawals, with a few KYC delay complaints. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed South African feedback—positive on ease of use, some concerns with local payment methods. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Over 8,000 reviews praising the platform’s speed, transparency, and no hidden fees. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons South African company with FSCA FSP and ODP approval ZAR account support is not publicly confirmed Clean proprietary web and mobile platforms High stock index CFD fees Great experience opening an account Only CFD Excellent customer support Smaller account currencies not available TradingView, MT4, MT5, and API options where available Limited customizability (for charts, workspace) Broad range of CFD markets Mostly derivative trading rather than direct ownership

Conclusion Capital.com’s minimum deposit requirement is designed to be affordable and accessible, allowing traders to start with a relatively low entry point while enjoying secure payment options. Combined with flexible deposit currencies and zero withdrawal fees, Capital.com provides a cost-effective and beginner-friendly trading environment.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can I make a minimum deposit in ZAR to Capital.com?

Yes. The minimum deposit at Capital.com is 20 USD, equivalent to approximately ZAR 303.28. The exact amount may vary depending on the current exchange rate at the time of making the deposit.

What are the available deposit methods for Capital.com?

Capital.com offers multiple secure deposit methods, including Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Apple Pay, and bank wire transfers. These options ensure fast, flexible, and convenient funding for traders, with most electronic deposits processed instantly without additional broker fees.

What are the available deposit currencies for a live trading account?

Capital.com supports several deposit currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, PLN, and AUD. This flexibility allows traders to fund accounts in their preferred base currency, helping reduce conversion costs while ensuring easier account management and smoother financial transactions globally.

Does Capital.com charge withdrawal fees?

No. Capital.com does not charge withdrawal fees on client transactions. Traders can withdraw their funds without additional broker-imposed costs, although third-party providers such as banks or card issuers may apply their own standard processing or transfer fees.

How long does it take to make a withdrawal?

Withdrawals at Capital.com are processed quickly. Credit and debit card requests are typically handled within 24 hours, while e-wallet transactions like Skrill or Neteller are nearly instant. Bank transfers may take slightly longer depending on the provider.