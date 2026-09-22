Forex brokers in the Netherlands, be it local or global, are only allowed to offer their products and services to Dutch traders if they have an AFM license or a permit under the EU derivatives. Choose your quick section of our best AFM Regulated Forex Brokers in the Netherlands below.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn: Best AFM regulated forex brokers in the Netherlands 2026

Top Dutch forex trading platforms regulated by the AFM

Trusted AFM licensed brokers with investor protection

How to verify AFM regulated forex brokers in Holland

Safe and legal forex brokers under AFM supervision

List of AFM approved forex brokers for Dutch traders

5 Best AFM Regulated Forex Brokers in Holland

💼 Broker 📝Sign up ✅Regulation(s) 📈 Leverage 🇳🇱 IG 👉Open Account IG is regulated under AFM via its Dutch entity (IG Europe GmbH Netherlands). Up to 1:200 💹 XTB 👉Open Account XTB accepts Dutch residents and is regulated across multiple EU jurisdictions. Up to 1:200 💰 Forex.com 👉Open Account Recognized as a top broker for Dutch traders, compliant under EU rules though not AFM-licensed. Up to 1:30 🏛️ Saxo Bank 👉Open Account Listed among the “best AFM-regulated brokers” on reputable directories Up to 1:3000 📈 DEGIRO 👉Open Account Cited by AFM/regulator lists as a Dutch and EU-regulated broker. Up to 1:500

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What are AFM Regulated Forex Brokers in Holland

AFM-regulated Forex brokers in the Netherlands are financial trading companies that operate under the supervision of the

Autoriteit

Financiële

Markten

(AFM),

the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets.

The AFM is responsible for ensuring that all financial service providers, including forex brokers, comply with Dutch and European Union (MiFID II) regulations to promote transparency, investor protection, and market integrity.

5 Best AFM Regulated Forex Brokers in Holland

☑️ IG – A globally trusted broker regulated by the AFM ☑️ XTB – EU-regulated broker known for transparent pricing. ☑️ Forex.com – A well-established global broker providing. ☑️ Saxo Bank – Premium Danish broker with AFM regulation. ☑️ DEGIRO – A Dutch-regulated broker offering low-cost.

1. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG is a globally respected broker regulated by the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) through its Dutch entity, IG Europe GmbH Netherlands.

Known for its transparency, tight spreads, and advanced platforms, IG provides Dutch traders with a secure and professional trading environment that aligns with strict EU standards.

Featured

🔹 Feature 💡 Details 🧾 Regulation AFM (Netherlands), FCA (UK), BaFin (Germany) 💻 Platforms IG Trading, MT4 💹 Instruments Forex, CFDs, Stocks, Indices, Crypto ⚡ Execution Fast and reliable 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 🌍 Headquarters London / Amsterdam 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons AFM-regulated for Dutch traders Slightly higher minimum deposit Excellent trading tools Complex for absolute beginners Competitive spreads Inactivity fee applies

Why is IG considered one of the safest brokers in the Netherlands?

IG operates under AFM and other top-tier regulators, ensuring client fund protection, strict compliance, and transparent pricing, making it one of the safest trading choices for Dutch investors.

Does IG offer forex and CFD trading to Dutch residents?

Yes, IG provides full access to forex and CFD markets through AFM authorization and MiFID II compliance, ensuring a fair and secure trading experience for all Dutch clients.

2. XTB

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF Start Trading Read Review

XTB is an EU-regulated broker offering forex and CFD trading across multiple assets.

It operates under MiFID II and provides services to Dutch residents while complying with AFM standards.

XTB’s user-friendly xStation 5 platform and transparent pricing make it a trusted choice.

Featured

🔹 Feature 💡 Details 🧾 Regulation KNF (Poland), CySEC (EU passporting), AFM-compliant 💻 Platforms xStation 5 💹 Instruments Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, Crypto ⚡ Execution Fast and intuitive 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 🌍 Headquarters Warsaw, Poland 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated under MiFID II (EU) Limited product range in some regions Transparent pricing No MetaTrader platform Easy-to-use xStation platform Not ideal for automated trading

Is XTB authorized to offer trading in the Netherlands?

Yes, XTB operates in the Netherlands under EU passporting rights and complies with AFM and MiFID II standards, ensuring regulated, transparent, and investor-protected forex trading.

Why do Dutch traders choose XTB?

Dutch traders prefer XTB for its zero minimum deposit, easy-to-navigate platform, and comprehensive educational content designed for beginners and advanced traders alike.

3. Forex.com

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Forex.com is a leading global forex and CFD broker that complies with EU financial rules and accepts Dutch traders.

While not directly AFM-regulated, it operates under MiFID II and maintains high transparency, competitive spreads, and a strong reputation worldwide.

Featured

🔹 Feature 💡 Details 🧾 Regulation FCA (UK), CFTC (US), CySEC (EU) 💻 Platforms MetaTrader 4, WebTrader 💹 Instruments Forex, Commodities, Indices, Crypto ⚡ Execution Market execution with low latency 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 🌍 Headquarters London, UK 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Globally trusted brand Not directly AFM-regulated Competitive spreads Limited asset range in EU Excellent analytical tools Inactivity fees apply

Is Forex.com regulated for Dutch traders?

Yes, Forex.com operates legally under EU regulations (MiFID II), allowing Dutch clients to trade safely through its European entities while following strict investor protection standards.

Why is Forex.com suitable for Netherlands traders?

It offers a combination of global reputation, strong regulation, low trading costs, and advanced analytical tools that benefit both novice and professional Dutch traders.

4. Saxo Bank

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FINMA, FSA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Saxo Bank, headquartered in Denmark, is a premium broker offering forex, CFDs, and investment products.

It’s fully licensed under AFM regulation and the Danish FSA, ensuring strong investor protection and top-tier financial transparency for Dutch clients.

Featured

🔹 Feature 💡 Details 🧾 Regulation AFM (Netherlands), Danish FSA 💻 Platforms SaxoTraderGO, SaxoTraderPRO 💹 Instruments Forex, ETFs, Stocks, CFDs, Bonds ⚡ Execution Institutional-grade speed 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 🌍 Headquarters Copenhagen, Denmark 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons AFM-regulated and EU-licensed High minimum deposit Advanced trading platforms Complex for beginners Huge range of instruments Inactivity fee applies

What makes Saxo Bank a trusted broker in the Netherlands?

Saxo Bank is fully licensed under AFM supervision, ensuring Dutch traders enjoy maximum investor protection, transparent fees, and access to professional-grade platforms.

Does Saxo Bank offer multi-asset trading?

Yes, Saxo Bank provides one of the widest selections of instruments—forex, ETFs, CFDs, and bonds—ideal for portfolio diversification and advanced investment strategies.

5. DEGIRO

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: BaFin Start Trading Read Review

DEGIRO is a Dutch-based online broker directly regulated by the AFM.

It’s known for ultra-low fees, transparent pricing, and a focus on long-term investing rather than short-term forex trading.

Perfect for Dutch investors seeking safety and simplicity.

Featured

🔹 Feature 💡 Details 🧾 Regulation AFM (Netherlands) 💻 Platforms DEGIRO WebTrader 💹 Instruments Stocks, ETFs, Bonds, CFDs ⚡ Execution Fast order routing 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 🌍 Headquarters Amsterdam, Netherlands 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fully regulated by AFM Limited forex options Very low trading fees No MT4/MT5 support Simple, easy platform No demo account

Is DEGIRO a safe broker for Dutch investors?

Yes, DEGIRO is directly regulated by the AFM and complies with all EU investor protection laws, offering one of the safest trading environments in the Netherlands.

Can I trade forex with DEGIRO?

DEGIRO focuses mainly on stocks and ETFs, not active forex trading. Dutch investors use it primarily for long-term investing with low fees and high transparency.

Overview of the Forex Trading Market in the Netherlands (Holland) as seen by an Established Local Investor

When speaking to an established Forex Trader in Holland, he gave us a short overview of the Forex Trading Markets in Holland and therefore the Netherlands –

"Er zijn meerdere wereldwijd gereguleerde Forex-makelaars beschikbaar voor lokale beleggers in Nederland en er verschijnen bijna dagelijks nieuwe op de markt.

De grootste makelaars ter wereld zijn ook beschikbaar om te handelen, en deze belangrijke beslissing kan alleen door de belegger zelf worden genomen.

Sommige makelaars hebben hun eigen handelsplatforms voor geregistreerd handelsmerk, terwijl andere bedrijven zijn uitgerust met de immer populaire Metatrader4 of 5.

Alles wat een Forextrader nodig heeft om een ​​rekening te openen, is een mogelijke minimale storting - die zal variëren van makelaar tot makelaar.

Verschillende Forex-makelaars vereisen mogelijk niet dat beleggers een minimale storting betalen en deze informatie zal door het bedrijf op hun webpagina worden verstrekt om handelaren te helpen een weloverwogen beslissing te nemen."

In short, what this translates to –

“There are several globally regulated Forex brokers available to local investors in the Netherlands, and new ones appear on the market almost daily.

available to local investors in and new ones appear on the market almost daily. The largest brokers in the world are also available to trade, and this important decision can only be made by the investor themselves.

Some brokers have their own registered trademark trading platforms, while other companies are equipped with the ever-popular Metatrader 4 or 5.

or 5. All a Forex trader needs to open an account is a minimum deposit, which will vary from broker to broker.

Several Forex brokers may not require investors to pay a minimum deposit, and this information will be provided by the company on their website to help traders make an informed decision. ”

Conclusion Investors can consider a AFM regulated broker as their trading partner because it will offer them more protection and a fair-trading environment. An unregulated broker will not be able to say or do the same for their clients.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are AFM-regulated Forex brokers in the Netherlands?

AFM-regulated Forex brokers are financial institutions supervised by the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM). They must comply with strict financial rules to ensure transparency, fair trading, and investor protection for Dutch traders under EU and MiFID II laws.

Why should traders choose an AFM-regulated broker?

Traders should choose AFM-regulated brokers because they ensure the security of funds, fair practices, and regulatory transparency. The AFM’s oversight guarantees brokers operate ethically, protecting clients from scams or unfair pricing in the Dutch and EU financial markets.

Are all brokers in the Netherlands directly licensed by the AFM?

Not all brokers are directly licensed by the AFM. Some operate under EU passporting rights via regulators like CySEC or BaFin, allowing them to provide services in the Netherlands while still meeting AFM and EU standards.

How does AFM regulation protect traders?

AFM regulation protects traders by enforcing strict capital requirements, segregated client funds, and transparent communication. Brokers must follow MiFID II rules, ensuring all trading activities are fair, properly disclosed, and that clients’ investments remain safeguarded.

Which brokers are regulated or recognized by the AFM?

Top brokers associated with AFM compliance include IG, XTB, Saxo Bank, DEGIRO, and Forex.com. These firms either hold direct AFM authorization or operate under EU financial passports, allowing legal services in the Dutch market.

Can foreign brokers operate in the Netherlands under AFM rules?

Yes. Foreign brokers licensed in another EU or EEA jurisdiction can operate in the Netherlands through MiFID II passporting, as long as they meet AFM’s compliance, reporting, and transparency requirements to ensure investor protection.

How can I verify if a broker is AFM-regulated?

You can verify a broker’s AFM status by visiting the official AFM website and checking their public register of licensed firms. It lists brokers authorized or recognized to offer investment and forex trading services in the Netherlands.

Do AFM-regulated brokers offer leverage limits?

Yes. In line with ESMA regulations, AFM-regulated brokers limit retail trader leverage to 1:30 for major forex pairs, and lower for other instruments, reducing risk exposure and promoting responsible trading behavior among Dutch investors.

Are client funds safe with AFM-regulated brokers?

Absolutely. AFM-regulated brokers must keep client funds in segregated bank accounts, separate from company assets. This ensures traders’ money remains safe, even if the broker faces financial difficulties or insolvency issues.

What makes AFM regulation different from others?

The AFM is known for its strict enforcement, transparent oversight, and consumer-first approach. It aligns with EU MiFID II standards but focuses heavily on ethical conduct, education, and fair treatment of traders in the Dutch financial market.