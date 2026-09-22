Trade247 is a broker available to South Africans, offering tight spreads and 24/7 support. But is Trade247 FSCA-aligned? We looked under the hood to find out whether this broker is worth your deposit.

Is Trade247 regulated in South Africa?

South African traders should check the exact Trade247 entity they are opening an account with before depositing funds. Trade247 is commonly listed as being regulated by the UAE’s SCA and Mauritius FSC, but offshore or international regulation is not the same as local FSCA protection in South Africa. Before signing up, SA traders should verify whether Trade247 appears on the FSCA’s regulated entities register and confirm which regulator will handle complaints, client-fund rules, and dispute resolution.

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Can South African traders use Trade247?

South African traders may be able to open an account with Trade247, but they should first check account availability, accepted countries, minimum deposit, supported platforms, and funding options. Trade247 is reported to offer forex, indices, commodities, crypto, and other instruments, with platforms such as MT4, MT5, and WebTrader mentioned in broker reviews. SA traders should also confirm whether ZAR deposits are supported, whether currency conversion fees apply, and whether they are trading under an offshore entity.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $100 for Standard; $500 for Pro account 🎁Sign-Up Bonus None Trade247 does not offer any bonuses or promotions 💸Fees No commissions, deposit, withdrawal, or inactivity fees 📉Spreads & Commissions Commission-free; EUR/USD spreads range from ~0.2 to 0.6 pips, averaging ~0.3–0.4 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Supports Visa, Mastercard, bank transfers; all fee-free. Deposits instantaneous/cards, 2–5 days for bank; withdrawals approved in 1–3 hours, 2–3 business days to receive funds 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 5 (MT5) exclusively across desktop, web, and mobile 🛡️Regulation Dual regulation by UAE’s SCA and FSC of Mauritius 🔐Trust Score Recently established (2026) with limited track record; generally positive reviews but still building reputation ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals approved in 1–3 hours; funds typically arrive in 2–5 business days depending on method 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Trade247 Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Tight spreads from 0.2 pips – no commissions No FSCA licence – regulated offshore only Full support for MT5 platform across all devices No ZAR base currency accounts Instant account activation and fast funding options Minimum deposit of $100/$500 can be high for some local traders Access to forex, indices, crypto, and stocks No local deposit methods (e.g., no EFT, SnapScan, Ozow) Islamic (swap-free) accounts available on request No South African phone support or local office Withdrawals processed in 1–3 hours – fast turnaround No local instruments like JSE shares or SA bonds 24/7 live chat with real humans, including WhatsApp No proprietary platform or social trading features

Overview

Trade247 is a global broker now available to traders in South Africa. Regulated in the UAE and Mauritius, they offer a simple, streamlined trading experience built around the powerful MT5 platform.

There’s no FSCA licence yet and no ZAR account support. Thus, while South Africans can trade with them, they must use USD or EUR, and convert their local currency when depositing and withdrawing.

That said, Tade247 offers competitive spreads, 24/7 live support, and a clean execution model, especially for those with prior trading experience.

If you’re looking for flashy features or aggressive bonuses, this isn't your broker.

Is Trade247 available for South African traders?

Yes, Trade247 is available to South African traders and offers access to CFDs on forex, commodities, indices, metals, energy, and crypto through MetaTrader 5 and its trading app. However, South African traders should check the exact account entity, trading conditions, deposit currency, and available protections before signing up, especially because some local reviews report that Trade247 does not currently offer ZAR account support.

Is Trade247 regulated by the FSCA in South Africa?

South African traders should not assume that global regulation is the same as FSCA protection. Trade247 is reported to be regulated in jurisdictions such as the UAE and Mauritius, while local reviews state that it does not currently have an FSCA licence. Because the FSCA is South Africa’s financial market conduct regulator, traders should verify the broker’s authorisation status directly on the FSCA register before depositing funds.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: SCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

Trade247 offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance the trading experience.

Traders have access to over 12,000 instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, through platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and WebTrader.

The broker provides ultra-tight spreads starting from 0.0 pips, leverage up to 1:1000, and both commission-based and commission-free account options.

Additional tools include real-time market data, economic calendars, and advanced charting capabilities.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Standard, Pro, Islamic (swap-free), and Demo accounts. ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:500 depending on instrument and account type. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Commission-free trading with EUR/USD spreads starting from ~0.2 pips. 🌐 Instruments Offered 2,000+ CFDs including forex, stocks, indices, commodities, metals, energies, and cryptocurrencies. 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 5 (MT5) available on desktop, web, and mobile. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available upon request, compliant with Sharia law. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Not currently offered. 👥 Copy Trading Not currently integrated. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated client accounts, SSL encryption, advanced firewalls, and negative balance protection. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by UAE’s SCA and Mauritius FSC.

Trade247 Customer Reviews

Trade247 has garnered mixed reviews from its global clientele.

User feedback tends to be more consistently positive, especially regarding fast deposits and smooth withdrawals

Additionally, the broker offers a wide range of tradable assets, including forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies, catering to diverse trading preferences.

However, some clients have reported challenges with customer support responsiveness and occasional delays in fund withdrawals.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆ (7/10) – Generally positive feedback on trading conditions and ease of use, though still building reputation due to being a new broker. 👏Customer Satisfaction Most traders praise low spreads, fast withdrawals, and the simplicity of MT5, but note the lack of educational resources and bonus offers. 📞Customer Service Responsive via live chat and email, with average resolution times under 24 hours, though multilingual support is somewhat limited.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: SCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Limited user reviews so far, with most praising low spreads and execution speed, but noting the broker’s relatively new market presence. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆ (6/10) Mixed feedback—some highlight quick withdrawals and reliable MT5, while others mention limited educational tools. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆☆ (6/10) Generally positive, citing user-friendly setup and no hidden fees, though mobile trading features could be expanded. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆ (7/10) New broker with limited Google reviews, but initial ratings lean toward satisfaction with spreads and withdrawal speed. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆ (7/10) Sparse reviews in South Africa; those posted are mostly positive about platform stability and security measures. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆ (7/10) Early Trustpilot feedback is largely favorable, highlighting low trading costs and responsive service, but more user input needed for accuracy. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐☆☆☆ (7/10)

Trade247 Safety and Security

Trade247 prioritizes the safety and security of its clients by implementing a range of protective measures.

Client funds are held in segregated accounts, ensuring they are separate from the company's operational funds.

The platform employs SSL encryption to safeguard data transmission and advanced firewall protection to monitor and block unauthorized access attempts.

Additionally, Trade247 adheres to regulatory standards set by the UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC).

How does Trade247 ensure the safety of client funds?

Trade247 keeps client funds in segregated accounts separate from the company’s own money. This ensures your deposits are protected and can’t be used for company operations, enhancing the security of your investments.

What security measures protect my data on Trade247?

Trade247 uses SSL encryption to secure data transmissions and advanced firewalls to prevent unauthorized access. These technologies safeguard your personal and financial information while you trade on their platform.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Trade247 operates under strict regulatory oversight, ensuring compliance with international financial standards. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are kept separate from the company’s operational funds, providing extra security against misuse. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Offers insurance coverage for client funds through Lloyd’s of London for added protection. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Maintains strong capital reserves and a stable credit rating to safeguard client assets. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Provides advanced encryption and wallet security for cryptocurrency transactions. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Ensures traders cannot lose more than their account balance during extreme volatility. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Undergoes regular independent audits to maintain transparency and trust.

Trade247 at a Glance

🗂️ Category Company Information 📅 Year Founded 2026 👥 Employees 10 – 50 (LinkedIn) 📊 Active Traders Not disclosed 📈 Publicly Traded No Regulation and Safety 🏛️ Regulation SCA (UAE), FSC (Mauritius) 🌍 Country of Regulation UAE, Mauritius 🔐 Account Segregation Yes 🪫 Negative Balance Protection Yes 🧾 Investor Protection Scheme No Account Types and Features 🔑 Account Types Standard, Pro, Demo, Islamic (Swap-Free) 🏛️ Institutional Accounts Yes 💼 Managed Accounts No 💱 Minor Account Currencies AED 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 (Standard), $500 (Pro) Trading Conditions ⏱️ Processing Time Deposits: Instant Withdrawals: 1–3 hrs 💸 Withdrawal Fees None 📉 Spreads From 0.2 pips (EUR/USD) 💰 Commissions None 🪪 Affiliate Program Not yet 🤝 Partners Count Not disclosed 📋 IB Program Not offered 🏆 Sponsorships None known 💵 Rebates None South African Trader Info ✅ Accepts SA Traders Yes ❌ FSCA Regulated No ❌ SA Affiliate Program No 💱 ZAR Account Option Not available 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Trade247 Account Types

Trade247 offers four account types: Standard, Pro, Islamic (Swap-Free), and Demo.

Each is accessible to South African traders, but there’s no FSCA-specific offering or ZAR-based account (yet).

Standard Account

This all-rounder account is fine for retail traders who want tight spreads and no commission.

The $500 minimum is steep for newer South African traders, especially without a local deposit option, and the currency fluctuations between ZAR, USD, and other account currency options.

🧩 Feature 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 (±R1,800) 📉 Spreads From 0.2 pips (EUR/USD) ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:500 💼 Commission None 💻 Platform MT5 🕌 Swap-Free Option Available on request 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pro Account

What stands out is the Direct Market Access and the lack of commissions.

It’s surprisingly pro-level for the same funding threshold as the Standard, though most brokers would require R15k+ to unlock similar perks.

🧩 Feature 💵 Minimum Deposit $500 (~R9,300) 🎯 Target User Experienced & high-frequency traders 📉 Spreads Tight – near raw spreads ⚡ Execution Type DMA (Direct Market Access) 👨‍💼 Dedicated Account Manager Yes 💵 Commission Zero – no additional commission 🕌 Islamic Option Available on request 🛠️ Trading Platform MT5 only 📈 Leverage Up to 1:400 🕒 Support Hours 24/7 live chat and phone 💼 Ideal For Pro traders, and algo traders 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Islamic Account (Swap-Free)

Great for Muslim traders looking for halal trading conditions.

It’s also good to see there’s no backend charge (many brokers add this after a certain holding period).

🧩 Feature ✅ Availability Available on request after account verification 💤 Overnight Interest (Swap) No overnight interest charged 🧾 Account Type Basis Mirrors Standard or Pro account features 💸 Additional Admin Fees None noted – no hidden fees mentioned 🧍‍♂️ Target Audience Suitable for Muslim traders adhering to Sharia law 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Demo Account

This is ideal for South African traders to test execution speeds, spreads, or EAs on MT5 before committing (for instance) R10k to a live account.

🧩 Feature ⏳ Expiry Limit No expiry – unlimited usage 💻 Trading Platform MT5 – full features with real market conditions 🌍 Available to South Africans? Yes – accessible without needing to fund a live account 🧪 Realistic Environment Simulates live trading with real-time pricing and conditions 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What types of accounts does Trade247 offer?

Trade247 provides several account options, including Standard, Pro, Islamic (swap-free), and Demo accounts. Each caters to different trader needs, with the Pro account offering tighter spreads and the Islamic account designed for clients seeking Sharia-compliant trading without swap fees.

Can I try trading on Trade247 without risking real money?

Yes, Trade247 offers an unlimited Demo account where you can practice trading with virtual funds in real-market conditions. This allows beginners and experienced traders to test strategies and familiarize themselves with the MetaTrader 5 platform risk-free before going live.

How To Register a Trade247 Account from South Africa

Registering with Trade247 is straightforward, but there are a few key things South African traders should know regarding currency, funding, and documentation.

Step 1: Sign Up

Visit trade247.com

Head to the website and click Sign Up.

Step 2: Enter your details

Name, email, phone number, and country (select South Africa).

Verify your account

Upload your South African ID/passport and proof of address (bank statement or utility bill).

Choose your account type

Local context:

You’ll be trading in USD, not ZAR.

Use a multi-currency bank account if possible to avoid unnecessary forex fees.

There’s no local funding gateway, so expect some delay and conversion loss with SWIFT.

Trade247 Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Trade247 offers a transparent and trader-friendly pricing structure.

They operate on a zero-commission model, meaning there are no additional charges for deposits, withdrawals, or inactivity.

Spreads are competitive, with typical values for EUR/USD ranging from 0.2 to 0.5 pips, depending on market conditions.

This approach simplifies cost management for traders, as all expenses are embedded within the spread.

What fees does Trade247 charge for trading?

Trade247 does not charge any trading commissions. Instead, the broker earns through spreads on trades. There are typically no additional fees for deposits, withdrawals, or account inactivity, making trading cost-effective for most clients.

How competitive are Trade247’s spreads?

Trade247 offers competitive spreads starting from around 0.2 pips on major forex pairs like EUR/USD. Spreads vary by account type and market conditions, with Pro accounts generally benefiting from tighter spreads suited for active traders.

Spreads & Fees

💼 Fee Type 📉 Spreads From 0.2 pips on EUR/USD 💰 Commissions None – zero commission across all account types 🌙 Swap Fees Charged on overnight positions — waived on Islamic (swap-free) accounts 💤 Inactivity Fees None – no charges for dormant accounts 🕵️‍♂️ Hidden/Admin Fees None disclosed – transparent pricing model 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Deposit Options (SA Access)

🏦 Method 🌍 Availability 💡 Notes for South Africans 💳 Visa / Mastercard Available Works with SA cards (subject to bank approval) 🔁 Bank Transfer Available (international) No local ZAR bank details – forex fees may apply 💱 ZAR Funding Not available Deposits are processed in USD only ⚡ Instant Processing For cards Instant deposit confirmation (bank may take longer) 🧾 Minimum Deposit From $100 (~R1,800) Standard account; higher for Pro ($500/±R9,300) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Processing Times

💼 Transaction Type ⏱️ Speed 📝 Notes 💳 Deposits Instant Applies to cards & supported e-wallets 💸 Withdrawals 1–3 hours Fast processing compared to industry standards 🌍 Local Bank Support Not available SA users may face currency conversion delays 🧾 Fees Applied? None Zero fees on deposits & withdrawals 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Trade247 Trading platforms

Trade247 uses MetaTrader 5 exclusively, which seems restrictive but is good. Only one platform means no fiddling with tricky (often bug-riddled) in-house apps or stripped-back web versions.

You get a globally trusted platform that is properly implemented.

MetaTrader 5 Desktop

The MT5 desktop platform provides a powerful, feature-rich environment for traders.

It offers advanced charting tools, technical indicators, multiple timeframes, and supports algorithmic trading through Expert Advisors.

It’s ideal for traders who want comprehensive analysis and customizability on their PC or Mac.

MetaTrader 5 Web

Trade247’s MT5 Web platform allows traders to access their accounts directly through any modern web browser without needing to install software.

It provides a convenient and fast way to trade on the go with core features like charting, order execution, and account management available instantly.

MetaTrader 5 Mobile

The MT5 mobile app gives traders the flexibility to manage their accounts and execute trades from smartphones or tablets. Compatible with iOS and Android, it offers real-time quotes, interactive charts, technical indicators, and full trading functionality anytime, anywhere.

What trading platforms does Trade247 offer?

Trade247 offers the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, accessible via desktop, web browser, and mobile apps. MT5 provides advanced charting tools, multiple timeframes, customizable indicators, and supports automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs).

Can I use Trade247’s platform on mobile devices?

Yes, Trade247’s MetaTrader 5 platform is fully compatible with iOS and Android devices. The mobile app allows traders to manage accounts, execute trades, analyze charts, and receive real-time market updates anywhere, anytime.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: SCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Trade247 Deposit and Withdrawal

Trade247 offers a straightforward and cost-effective approach to deposits and withdrawals.

They support multiple payment methods, including bank transfers, Visa, and Mastercard.

Deposits are typically processed within 1–2 hours, except for bank transfers, which may take 2–5 business days.

Withdrawals are processed on the same day if requested before 7 a.m. Mauritius Time (MUT); otherwise, they are handled the next business day.

What deposit methods does Trade247 support?

Trade247 accepts deposits via bank transfer, Visa, and Mastercard. Deposits are usually processed within 1–2 hours, except bank transfers which can take 2–5 business days. The payment method must match the trading account holder’s name.

Are there any fees for withdrawals on Trade247?

Trade247 does not charge any fees for withdrawals. Withdrawal requests made before 7 a.m. Mauritius Time are processed the same day; otherwise, they are handled the next business day. Third-party payment providers may apply their own fees.

Trade247 Leverage

Trade247 offers flexible leverage options tailored to different trading needs. Standard accounts provide leverage up to 1:500, while Pro accounts offer up to 1:400.

This flexibility allows traders to choose the level of exposure that aligns with their risk tolerance and trading strategy.

It's important to note that while leverage can amplify potential profits, it also increases the risk of significant losses.

Therefore, effective risk management strategies, such as setting stop-loss orders and maintaining adequate margin levels, are essential when trading with leverage.

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🧩 Metric 📅 Year Founded 2026 2008 2014 ✅ Regulated by FSCA? No Yes Yes 💱 ZAR Accounts Offered? No Yes Yes 💸 Can Deposit/Withdraw in ZAR? No – USD only Yes– incl. EFTs Yes – EFT, ZAR cards 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 (±R1,800) From $10 $100 (~R1,900) 📉 Spreads From 0.2 pips (EUR/USD) 0.0 (Raw), 0.3 (Standard) 0.0 (Raw), 1.6 (Classic) 💼 Commission Model None From $0.1 (Zero), $3.5 (Raw) $3 per lot (Raw) ⚖️ Maximum Leverage 1:500 Unlimited (if eligible) 1:1000 🕌 Islamic Account Available? Yes (on request) Yes (all accounts) Yes (Raw, Classic) 🌙 Swap-Free Option Available Available Available 📊 Total CFDs Offered 2,000+ 200+ 180+ 💻 Trading Platforms MT5 only MT4, MT5, Web, App MT4, MT5, Tickmill Trader 🏦 Local Deposit Methods (SA) None EFT, SnapScan, etc. EFT, ZAR cards ⏱️ Order Execution Speed Not disclosed ~0.01 sec 0.20 sec 🖥️ VPS Hosting No Free (if eligible) Discounted (BeeksFX) 📞 Customer Support Hours 24/7 24/7 24/5 👥 Social/Copy Trading None Yes (native platform) No 🎁 Bonuses or Rebates None None Yes – up to $5,000/month 📚 Educational Tools (SA) Not live yet Webinars, research, more Webinars, eBooks, videos 🛡️ FSCA-Relevant Protection None Segregation, comp fund FSCA licence, ICF/FSCS 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Trade247 Research

Trade247 offers traders a robust suite of research and analysis tools through its integration with the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform.

MT5 provides access to over 40 drawing tools for technical analysis, an economic calendar for market insights, and a strategy tester for backtesting trading strategies.

Additionally, Reuters news feeds are integrated within the platform, delivering real-time market news to keep traders informed.

While educational resources are still developing, the broker actively expands its offerings, including video tutorials and daily market insights, to support traders in making informed decisions.

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Trade247 Awards

As of August 2026, Trade247 has not been publicly recognized with major industry awards.

While the broker is regulated by the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC), there is no publicly available information indicating that Trade247 has received notable accolades or awards within the trading industry.

For instance, brokers such as Equiti and FBS have been recognized in the 2024 Traders Awards, but Trade247 is not listed among the awardees.

Similarly, the 2026 Broker of the Year Awards by DayTrading.com highlighted brokers like Equiti and Trading Pro, without mentioning.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager. Aristos Panteli is a dedicated Senior Account Manager known for his professional approach and deep market knowledge. He consistently supports clients by providing personalized solutions that help achieve their trading goals efficiently and confidently.

⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! I received excellent assistance from Aristos Panteli, who was patient, responsive, and knowledgeable. His guidance made navigating the trading platform easy and boosted my confidence in making informed decisions. Highly recommend his support to anyone needing expert help!

⭐ I have worked with many different… I have worked with many different account managers over the years, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his exceptional communication and commitment. His proactive approach and clear explanations have made a significant positive difference in my trading experience.

Conclusion Trade247 isn’t going to win over every South African trader, but it’s not trying to. This broker is (currently) ideal for self-sufficient, platform-literate traders who care more about tight spreads and fast execution than flashy (and unnecessary) add-ons. Yes, Trade247 is an offshore broker. No, Trade247 isn’t FSCA regulated (yet). However, if you know how to manage forex conversion risk and want a low-fee, MT5-based platform that won’t nickel-and-dime you with commissions or withdrawal charges, Trade247 is a strong alternative to bigger names. While Trade247 won’t teach you to trade, the broker won’t slow you down, especially if you prefer a diverse range of markets and trusted, feature-rich platforms like MetaTrader 5.

Disclaimer

The information provided on this website is general in nature and does not constitute personal financial advice. Before acting on any information, consider its suitability in relation to your objectives, financial situation, and needs. Trading in CFDs and FX Margin Contracts involves significant risks and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose more than your initial deposit. It is essential to read and understand the relevant disclosure documents before acquiring any product listed on this website. The information and advertisements offered are not intended for use by any person in any country or jurisdiction where such use would be contrary to local laws and regulations. The Products and Services offered are not intended for residents of the United States.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Trade247?

Trade247 is a multi-asset online broker launched in 2026, giving traders access to over 2,000 CFDs across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, metals, energies, and cryptocurrencies. It operates via MetaTrader 5, offering advanced charting, automation, and cross-device accessibility.

Is Trade247 regulated and trustworthy?

Yes. Trade247 is regulated by the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC). It offers client fund segregation and negative balance protection, though it currently lacks a formal investor compensation scheme.

What trading instruments does Trade247 offer?

The broker offers CFDs on 50+ forex pairs, major global stocks, popular indices like S&P 500 and FTSE 100, commodities, precious metals such as gold and silver, energy assets like crude oil, and various cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Which platforms can I trade on?

Trade247 supports only MetaTrader 5, available on desktop, web, and mobile. MT5 offers advanced technical tools, algorithmic trading, multi-asset access, customizable charting, and the use of Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated strategies.

How much is the minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit starts at USD 100 for a Standard account and USD 500 for a Pro account. This makes it accessible for casual traders while offering tighter spreads for those with higher starting capital.

Does Trade247 charge commissions or fees?

Trade247 charges zero trading commissions, with income generated through spreads. There are typically no deposit, withdrawal, or inactivity fees, though traders should check with payment providers for potential processing charges.

What are typical spreads on Trade247?

Spreads are competitive, with EUR/USD starting around 0.2 pips depending on account type and market volatility. Pro accounts generally have tighter spreads compared to Standard accounts, making them suitable for more active or high-volume traders.

What account types are available?

Trade247 offers Standard, Pro, Islamic (swap-free), and Demo accounts. The unlimited Demo account allows traders to practice strategies risk-free in real-market conditions before switching to live trading.

What deposit and withdrawal methods are supported?

Funding and withdrawals are available via bank transfer, Visa, and Mastercard. Processing times range from instant to a few day,s depending on the method, with no additional fees charged by Trade247 itself.

Is Trade247 suitable for beginners?

Trade247 is beginner-friendly in terms of funding and platform usability, but it lacks comprehensive educational content. It is more suitable for traders already familiar with MetaTrader 5 or willing to learn independently.