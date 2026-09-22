Tickmill Fund Withdrawal Process can be summarised as a trustworthy and regulated Forex Broker that is very competitive and comprehensive in terms of its withdrawal methods, deposit options, and Withdrawal fees. The Tickmill Fund Withdrawal Process offers multiple trusted deposit options and withdrawal methods for South African traders and active traders worldwide.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill Fund Withdrawal Process - A Key Point Quick Overview

Overview

Tickmill Ltd is a member of the Tickmill Group, operating under the trading name Tickmill.

It is regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) and offers access to a wide range of CFD asset classes, catering to both retail and professional clients.

Tickmill provides premium services, products, innovative technologies, and the best possible trading environment.

Multiple top-tier regulators regulate brokers, including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Tickmill fund withdrawal process

The Tickmill fund withdrawal process is designed to be straightforward, secure, and relatively fast, allowing traders to access their funds with minimal friction.

To initiate a withdrawal, users simply log into their Client Area, select the wallet, choose the withdrawal method, and submit the request—typically using the same method they used for deposits as part of anti-money laundering policies.

Tickmill processes withdrawal requests within one working day, and in many cases, approvals can take just a few minutes to 24 hours.

Once processed, the actual time to receive funds depends on the payment method: e-wallets like Skrill or Neteller are usually instant or same-day, while bank transfers and card withdrawals can take between 1 and 7 working days.

Importantly, Tickmill does not charge internal withdrawal fees, although third-party banking fees may still apply, making the process both cost-efficient and transparent for traders.

Detailed Withdrawal Information for Traders

Tickmill strives to process withdrawal requests within one business day. However, the actual time it takes to accomplish withdrawals is determined by two major factors: the payment method used by the trader and internal operations at their respective bank. Please see the table below for a thorough description of their withdrawal method and vital information for traders.

Fund Withdrawal Terms and Conditions

Some of the following terms and conditions apply to withdrawals:

Withdrawals to third parties are prohibited.

Each method has its set minimum amount for withdrawals.

The method used for deposits should be the same as for withdrawals.

How to Withdraw Funds from Tickmill step by step

South Africans who want to withdraw funds from their Tickmill trading account can follow the following steps:

Step 1: Log in to your Client Area

Log in to your Client Area, and then go to the "Trading Account" menu.

Step 2: Transfer the funds from your Trading Account

You cannot directly withdraw funds from your trading account.

You have to first transfer the funds from your Trading Account area to your Wallet. It will be transferred within seconds.

Step 3: Click the "Withdraw"

If your Wallet's available balance exceeds the minimum withdrawal requirement, you can proceed.

Click the "Withdraw" option on your Wallet, then input the amount you want to cash out and your payment method in the following window.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill Deposits and Withdrawals

Tickmill does not charge fees on deposits and withdrawals to and from Tickmill wallets and offers various funding methods such as bank transfers, crypto payments, Visa, MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill, and UnionPay.

to and from Tickmill wallets and offers various funding methods such as bank transfers, crypto payments, Visa, MasterCard, Neteller, Skrill, and UnionPay. STICPAY, FasaPay, UnionPay, and WebMoney.

All deposits starting from 5,000 USD or equivalent, processed in one transaction by bank wire transfer, fall under Tickmill’s Zero Fees Policy.

Interest Rate Offering

Traders can earn interest on their unused funds held in USD, EUR, and GBP wallets, subject to eligibility criteria.

The amount of interest they can earn is unlimited, and the funds are available to trade or withdraw at any time.

The interest rates reflect the following:

USD should be 2.5%

should be 2.5% GBP should be 2.5%

should be 2.5% EUR should be 0.75%

Safety of Funds

Clients’ funds are held in segregated accounts with top-tier banks, while negative balance protection is also provided.

In addition, clients’ funds ranging from $20,000 to $1,000,000 are insured with Lloyd’s in case of the company’s insolvency.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Tickmill At a Glance

📌Broker 📍 Headquartered Seychelles and United Kingdom 📅 Year Founded 2014 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA, Labuan FSA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Not indicated ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 💳 Deposit Options Visa/Master Card, Skrill, Neteller, SticPay, Bank Wire Transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Visa/Master Card, Skrill, Neteller, SticPay, Bank Wire Transfer 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, proprietary WebTrader 📱 OS Compatibility Mac, Windows, Linux, Web, Mobile Android, iPhone, iPad. 📈 Tradable assets offered 62 Currency pairs, CFDs on 2 Metals, 14 Stock Indices, 3 Commodities and 4 Bonds 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, German, Indonesian, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Polish, Italian, Melayu, Tiếng Việt and Portuguese 👥 Customer Support Languages English, German, Indonesian, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Polish, Italian, Melayu, Tiếng Việt and Portuguese 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Tickmill Customer Reviews

When compared to other brokers in the market, Tickmill maintains a consistently more positive reputation among clients.

This includes the numerous customer comments about the tightest spreads, the least expensive transactions, and speedy execution.

Another favorite of clients is their charge structure, which they see as clear, choosing among Classic accounts without commissions from which they can invest as traders, versus the unbeatable spreads on their Pro account.

Category Feedback 🌟 Spreads and Costs Competitive spreads and low trading costs make Tickmill a favorite. ⚡ Execution Speed Fast trade execution earns praise from many users. 💻 Platform Usability User-friendly interface appreciated by both beginners and pros. 🛠️ Trading Tools Robust tools cater to diverse trading strategies. 📚 Educational Resources Limited educational materials leave some traders wanting more. 🕒 Customer Support Reliable support but occasional delays in response time. 🏦 Account Types Multiple account types tailored to varying trading needs.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive reviews users commend the platform's speed, stability, competitive spreads, and efficient customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed feedback some users report quick withdrawals and competitive fees, while others raise concerns about spread manipulation and account issues. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Tickmill has a mixed reputation among its clients. Some reviewers praise the company's efficient customer support, competitive spreads, and user-friendly trading platform. However, others have expressed dissatisfaction with high fees, poor execution, and difficulty in withdrawing funds. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 2,000 reviews, with many clients praising its competitive spreads, reliable trading conditions, and responsive customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Some users have praised the broker's trading conditions, customer support, and overall service. However, others have complained about withdrawal issues, high fees, and poor communication. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Reviewers praise the company's competitive spreads, responsive customer support, and user-friendly trading platforms. However, some reviewers have criticized the company's fees, execution issues, and difficulties in withdrawing funds. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tickmill is well-regulated in several regions, including South Africa Tickmill has limited deposit currencies The withdrawal process can take up to 24 hours Tickmill’s withdrawal terms and conditions are strict

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Conclusion Their withdrawal process takes 1 working day. However, the withdrawal processing time can vary widely depending on the method used. They do not currently charge any withdrawal fees. However, depending on the payment method, your provider might charge fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I withdraw funds from my Tickmill account?

To withdraw funds from Tickmill, log into your Client Area, navigate to your wallet, select “Withdraw,” choose your preferred payment method, enter the amount, and submit the request. You may need to verify the transaction via email or security confirmation.

How long does Tickmill take to process withdrawals?

Tickmill typically processes withdrawal requests within one working day. However, the total time for funds to reach your account depends on the payment provider, ranging from instant for e-wallets to several days for bank transfers.

What withdrawal methods are available at Tickmill?

Tickmill supports multiple withdrawal methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller. Availability may vary by region, and each method has different processing times and delivery speeds.

Are there any withdrawal fees at Tickmill?

Tickmill generally does not charge fees for withdrawals. However, third-party payment providers or banks may apply their own transaction fees, depending on the method used and your location.

What is the minimum withdrawal amount on Tickmill?

The minimum withdrawal amount on Tickmill is typically $25 or equivalent in your account currency. This low threshold allows traders to access their funds easily without needing large balances.

Can I withdraw using a different method than my deposit?

Tickmill usually requires withdrawals to be made using the same payment method used for deposits, in line with anti-money laundering regulations. Profits may sometimes be withdrawn using alternative registered methods in your name.

How long do different withdrawal methods take?

E-wallet withdrawals are typically processed within 24 hours, while bank transfers can take 2–7 working days. Card withdrawals may take up to 8 working days, depending on the issuing bank and processing times.

Can I withdraw funds while trades are still open?

Yes, you can withdraw funds even with open trades, provided you have sufficient free margin in your account. If your margin is too low, you may need to close positions or reduce the withdrawal amount.

Is Tickmill’s withdrawal process fast?

Tickmill’s internal processing is considered fast, often completed within one business day. However, the overall speed depends on the chosen payment method, with e-wallets being the fastest and bank transfers taking longer.

What currencies can I withdraw from Tickmill?

Withdrawals are processed in the base currency of your Tickmill wallet, such as USD, EUR, GBP, or ZAR. This ensures consistency between deposits and withdrawals and helps avoid unnecessary currency conversion fees.