Overall, Tickmill cashback Forex Rebates are offered on two trading accounts, the Classic and Raw Accounts, of up to $7.74 or, for South African traders, R144 per lot.

A Quick Overview of our Tickmill Cashback Forex Rebates Review:

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Overview

Tickmill Ltd is a member of the Tickmill Group, operating under the trading name Tickmill.

It is regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) and offers access to a wide range of CFD asset classes, catering to both retail and professional clients.

Tickmill provides premium services, products, innovative technologies, and the best possible trading environment.

Multiple top-tier regulators regulate brokers, including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) .

regulate brokers, including the in the United Kingdom and the . With SA Shares, for instance, South Africans can register an account with Tickmill and earn up to 30% in rebates based on the financial instrument they trade and the account type they use when participating in the rebates program.

The trading volume requirements are as follows:

🥇 Tier 1 – 0 to 1,000 lots = $0.25 in rebates per lot traded. 🥈 Tier 2 – 1,001 to 3,000 lots = $0.50 in rebates per lot traded. 🥉 Tier 3 – 3,000 and more = $0.75 per lot traded.

Tickmill Rebates Payments

Those eligible for their rebates can expect that payments will be credited and paid automatically to a corresponding account every 12th day of the month for rebates gathered during the first and last day of the previous month. Once Tickmill pays its eligible partners, partners will distribute commissions to their clients according to their trading accounts, trading volumes, and financial instruments.

💰 Tickmill Cashback Forex Rebates 📊 Classic account 📊 Raw account ℹ️ Forex $7.75 per lot $3 per lot ℹ️ Precious Metals $7.75 per lot $3 per lot ℹ️ Payment Frequency Tickmill pays cashback Forex rebates monthly Tickmill pays cashback Forex rebates monthly 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates

✅ Accounts with Cyprus (CySEC), South Africa (FSCA), or Labuan (FSA) entities are not eligible for rebates. Therefore, South Africans must register an account with the Tickmill Seychelles entity to earn rebates through SA Shares. ✅ To join the rebates program, traders can register a new live MT4 trading account, deposit at least 100 USD / 1,700 ZAR, and start trading.

How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with Tickmill

You can follow these steps to register for a Forex Cashback Account with Tickmill.

Step 1: Choose a Cashback Provider

Start by selecting a trusted forex rebate service (such as PaybackFX or similar). These providers act as intermediaries and share part of their commission with you as cashback.

Step 2: Register for a Cashback Account

Sign up for a free account on the cashback provider’s website. Once registered, log in to your dashboard where you’ll manage your rebate settings and track earnings.

Step 3: Open a Tickmill Trading Account via Referral Link

Use the cashback provider’s referral link to open a new Tickmill trading account. This step is critical because cashback is only applied if your account is linked to the provider’s IB (Introducing Broker) ID.

Step 4: Verify Your Tickmill Account

Complete KYC verification by submitting identification documents. This ensures your account is fully activated and eligible for trading and rebate payments.

Step 5: Link an Existing Account (Optional)

If you already have a Tickmill account, you may request to link it to the cashback provider by contacting support or adding the IB code (if allowed).

Step 6: Configure Payment Settings

Inside your cashback dashboard, choose how you want to receive your rebates (e-wallet, bank transfer, or trading account credit). This ensures smooth payout processing.

Step 7: Start Trading

Once everything is set up, begin trading normally. Tickmill shares part of the spread or commission with the provider, who then pays you a percentage back as cashback.

Step 8: Receive Cashback Payments

Cashback is typically credited automatically either weekly or monthly, depending on the provider. The more you trade, the higher your cashback earnings.

Tickmill Customer Reviews

When compared to other brokers in the market, Tickmill maintains a consistently more positive reputation among clients.

This includes the numerous customer comments about the tightest spreads, the least expensive transactions, and speedy execution.

Another favorite of clients is their charge structure, which they see as clear, choosing among Classic accounts without commissions from which they can invest as traders, versus the unbeatable spreads on their Pro account.

Category Feedback 🌟 Spreads and Costs Competitive spreads and low trading costs make Tickmill a favorite. ⚡ Execution Speed Fast trade execution earns praise from many users. 💻 Platform Usability User-friendly interface appreciated by both beginners and pros. 🛠️ Trading Tools Robust tools cater to diverse trading strategies. 📚 Educational Resources Limited educational materials leave some traders wanting more. 🕒 Customer Support Reliable support but occasional delays in response time. 🏦 Account Types Multiple account types tailored to varying trading needs.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive reviews users commend the platform's speed, stability, competitive spreads, and efficient customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed feedback some users report quick withdrawals and competitive fees, while others raise concerns about spread manipulation and account issues. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Tickmill has a mixed reputation among its clients. Some reviewers praise the company's efficient customer support, competitive spreads, and user-friendly trading platform. However, others have expressed dissatisfaction with high fees, poor execution, and difficulty in withdrawing funds. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 2,000 reviews, with many clients praising its competitive spreads, reliable trading conditions, and responsive customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Some users have praised the broker's trading conditions, customer support, and overall service. However, others have complained about withdrawal issues, high fees, and poor communication. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Reviewers praise the company's competitive spreads, responsive customer support, and user-friendly trading platforms. However, some reviewers have criticized the company's fees, execution issues, and difficulties in withdrawing funds. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Tickmill offers robust trading platforms and innovative mobile trading Currency conversion fees will apply for some deposits Tickmill has a very high trust score and is known for its competitive trading conditions There are no fixed spread accounts offered There are several convenient funding options available including Skrill, Neteller, and others The spreads are not the tightest

Conclusion Tickmill gives you cash back for each trade by providing rebates in their forex offer. The specific amount of cash given as compensation is determined by the type of account you have and the number of trades you make. All rebates are credited monthly, while a certain limit has to be passed before you can make withdrawals. Figure out whether or not it would be worth it based on one’s level of trading activity to join this program.

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Frequently asked questions

What are Tickmill Forex rebates?

The Tickmill cashback program rewards traders with some of the industry's most lucrative cash rebates. These rebates can be withdrawn or used to open new trades.

How do I qualify for Tickmill Forex rebates?

To qualify for the forex rebates, traders must meet certain thresholds of trading volume in forex trading each calendar month.

How are Tickmill rebates calculated?

The amount of rebates a trader can receive is based on their trading volume and the type of account they have with Tickmill.

Can Tickmill rebates be withdrawn or used for new trades?

Yes, the rebates can either be withdrawn or used to open new trades.

Are there any restrictions or conditions for receiving Tickmill Forex rebates?

There may be restrictions and conditions for receiving the forex rebates, such as minimum trading volume requirements.

How do I claim my 30 USD no-deposit bonus from Tickmill?

To participate, open a live account, go to the $30 No Deposit Bonus promotion page, complete the form, retrieve your login credentials, and start trading with the account to which the $30 has already been credited.

How long is the Tickmill withdrawal process?

Withdrawals with Tickmill are processed within one working day. However, they can take longer to reflect in your bank account, according to your chosen payment method and your payment provider’s processing time.