TabTrade is a multi-asset CFD broker founded in 2025 and TabTrade is regulated by the Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (FSC) under Licence Number GB26206419, and TabTrade is registered as an International Business Company with registration number 2025-00919.. TabTrade offers MT5 access to over 1,000 CFDs across forex, shares, indices, commodities, and crypto, with leverage up to 1:1000 and tiered accounts from $0 to $25,000.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

🔹 Aspect 💰 Min Deposit Standard: $0; Edge: $250; VIP: $25,000 🏦 Regulators TabTrade (Mauritius) Ltd is incorporated and registered in Mauritius (Company Number: 236339) and is regulated by the Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (FSC) under Licence Number GB26206419 💻 Trading Platform MetaTrader 5 (Web, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android) ₿ Crypto Yes – Bitcoin, Ethereum, altcoins, and memecoins 🔄 Total Pairs 1,000+ CFDs (including Forex majors, minors, and exotics) 🕌 Islamic Account Yes – Swap-Free Account 💸 Trading Fees Standard: spread-only from 1.0 pips; Edge: from 0.0 pips + $7 per lot; VIP: custom commission 📝 Account Activation Online application with ID verification; approval after KYC 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

TabTrade Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSRA regulation under Saint Lucia framework No negative balance protection for retail clients Up to 1:1000 leverage available No statutory investor compensation scheme Zero minimum deposit on Standard account High $25,000 minimum for VIP account Instant deposits via cards and e-wallets Offshore regulation outside South African FSCA MT5 platform across web, desktop and mobile No structured forex courses or webinars Over 1,000 CFD instruments available Swap charges apply at 5pm New York rollover Zero commission on Standard account trades Cryptocurrency withdrawals depend on network confirmation 24/7 live chat and multilingual support Pre-launch status with no active trader history

Overview

TabTrade is a multi-asset CFD broker founded in 2025, currently in pre-launch, and licensed by the

TabTrade (Mauritius) Ltd is incorporated and registered in Mauritius (Company Number: 236339) and is regulated by the Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (FSC) under Licence Number GB26206419, with its office at Office 15, Floor 1, CentrePoint, Trianon, 72257, Mauritius.

More than 1,000 CFDs are available on forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies through MetaTrader 5 on web, desktop, and mobile.

Deposits and withdrawals support cards, bank transfer, crypto, and e-wallets without any internal broker fees.

Customer support services are available 24/7 via live chat, email, and global phone lines.

South African traders fall under Country Group C within the CPA structure, with the firm accepting clients from South Africa subject to verification and compliance checks.

The maximum leverage goes up to 1:1000 depending on asset class and account type, with a margin call set at 100% and a stop-out at 50%.

Features Offered

Leverage up to 1:1000 available on Forex and Gold, which gives South African traders high exposure from modest deposits.

FSRA regulation in Saint Lucia with segregated client accounts and strict AML/KYC verification, including electronic and biometric checks before activation.

Zero minimum deposit on the Standard account lowers the barrier for new traders who want to start trading global CFD markets.

Instant funding options without any internal deposit or withdrawal fees charged by TabTrade, as well as multi-currency wallets to manage conversions.

Institutional liquidity access through Equinix LD5 and NY4 data centres, with execution speeds under 30ms and VIP fills below 20ms.

🔹 Feature 🌐 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 5 on Web, Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android 📈 Trading Instruments 1,000+ CFDs (Forex, Indices, Shares, Commodities, ETFs, and Cryptocurrencies) ⚡ Execution Speed Average execution under 30ms, VIP average below 20ms 🔄 Account Types Standard, Edge, VIP, Swap-Free, and Demo accounts 💳 Deposit Methods Bank transfer, Visa/Mastercard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Skrill, Neteller, and Cryptocurrency 📉 Leverage Up to 1:1000 (depending on account type and asset class) 🌍 Regulation Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), Saint Lucia (Registration 2025-00919) 📊 Analytics Economic calendar integrated into MT5 and depth of market (Level 2 pricing) 🎓 Education AI-assisted support bot, platform tutorials, and trading tools 🛠️ Tools VPS hosting, swap calculators, and automated trading via Expert Advisors (MQL5) 🔐 Security Segregated client funds, electronic and biometric verification, AML/CFT compliance 🤝 Social Trading Signal marketplace access through the MQL5 community 📱 Mobile Trading Complete MT5 mobile functionality on iOS and Android 💬 Customer Support 24/7 live chat, global phone support, and dedicated TabTrade+ priority assistance

TabTrade Safety and Security

TabTrade (Mauritius) Ltd is incorporated and registered in Mauritius (Company Number: 236339) and is regulated by the Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (FSC) under Licence Number GB26206419, with its office at Office 15, Floor 1, CentrePoint, Trianon, 72257, Mauritius.

🌍 Regulatory Body 🏛️ Jurisdiction 🆔 License Number Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (FSC) Mauritius GB26206419

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Protection of Client Funds

🔎 Security Measure 🔒 Segregated Accounts Yes, client funds are kept in segregated accounts 🔏 Compensation Fund Member None 🔐 Compensation Amount None 🔓 SSL Certificate Yes, encrypted transfer between your device and TabTrade servers 🔒 2FA (Where Applicable) Yes, multi-factor authentication is part of account access security 🔏 Privacy Policy in Place Yes, there is a Privacy Policy 🔐 Risk Warning Provided Yes, there is a site-wide risk warning 🔓 Negative Balance Protection No, negative balance protection does not apply 🔒 Guaranteed Stop-Loss Orders None

Security while Trading

Electronic and biometric identity verification during onboarding.

Strict AML and counter-terrorism financing monitoring on transactions.

Real-time surveillance systems flag suspicious trading or account activity.

Infrastructure hosted in Equinix LD5 and NY4 data centres, widely used in institutional finance.

A low-latency server environment that reduces execution disruption.

Identity verification is required before withdrawals are processed.

Monitoring of trading activity under internal compliance and risk management frameworks aligned with international standards.

TabTrade At A Glance

🔹 Category 📅 Year Founded 2025 🧑🏻‍💻 Number of Staff 11 – 50 👩‍💻 Number of Active Traders Currently Pre-launch 🌐 Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No 🛡️ Regulation the Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (FSC) under Licence Number GB26206419 🌎 Country of Regulation Saint Lucia 💻 Account Segregation Yes 🪫 Negative Balance Protection No 🔋 Investor Protection Schemes None ➕ Account Types Standard, Edge, VIP, Swap-Free, Demo 💳 Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼 Managed Accounts Yes, MAM/PAMM 📇 Minor Account Currencies AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, SGD, USD 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 on Standard, $250 on Edge, $25,000 on VIP 🕞 Average Deposit/Withdrawal Processing Time Instant 🪙 Fund Withdrawal Fee None 📊 Spreads From Standard from 1.0 pips, Edge from 0.0 pips, VIP averages 0.0 pips 💸 Commissions Standard $0, Edge $7 per lot, negotiable on VIP 💱 Base Currencies Supported 7 🚀 Swap Fees Standard rates from liquidity providers, charged at rollover (5pm NY) 📈 Leverage Up to 1:1000 📏 Margin Requirements Margin Call at 100%, Stop-Out at 50% ☪️ Islamic Account (Swap-Free) Yes 💻 Demo Account Yes, no expiry, unlimited funds, unrestricted access ⌛ Order Execution Time <30ms 📆 VPS Hosting Yes, NYC Servers & MT5 🧾 CFDs – Total Offered 1,000+ 🗠 CFD Stock Indices 15 ⚖️ CFD Commodities 12 📜 CFD Shares 1,024 💳 Deposit Options Visa/Mastercard, Crypto, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Bank Transfer, Skrill, Neteller 💵 Withdrawal Options Visa/Mastercard, Crypto, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Bank Transfer, Skrill, Neteller 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 5 👩‍💻 OS Compatibility Web, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android 🖥️ Forex Trading Tools VPS, Calculators 🗣️ Live Chat Availability 24/7 📱 Customer Support Email support@tabtrade.com 📞 Customer Support Contact Number Global: +44 1274 214890, Asia Pacific: +65 3106 2300, Thailand: +66 2 506 0252, Latin America: +52 58 8110 0235 👾 Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram 🗣️ Languages Supported on Website English, Spanish, Thai 🖺 Forex Course None 🧏‍♀️ Webinars None 📚 Educational Resources Economic calendar, AI-assisted support bot, platform tutorials, trading tools 🪪 Affiliate Program Available, CPA up to $1,000 👨‍🏫 Number of Partners None published; pre-launch 📋 IB Program Yes, up to 50% revenue-share 🏃‍♂️‍➡️ Sponsorships None currently 🪙 Rebate Program Yes, IB rebates South African Traders Accepted? Yes Regulated by FSCA (SA)? No Affiliate Program for SA Traders? Yes Can Open Accounts in ZAR? No 📝 Sign Up 👉Open Account

TabTrade Account Types and Features

📊Standard 📊 Edge 📊VIP 🔎 Trading Platforms MT5 (Web, Desktop, Mobile) MT5 (Web, Desktop, Mobile) MT5 (Web, Desktop, Mobile) 💵 Minimum Deposit $0 $250 $25,000 📈 Leverages Up to 1:1000 Up to 1:1000 Up to 1:1000 📉 Spreads From 1.0 pips From 0.0 pips Near 0.0 pips average 📎 Commission for forex pairs $0 $7 per lot round trip Negotiable 📑 Order Executions Under 30ms Under 30ms Under 20ms average 🔁 Swap-Free Available on request Available on request Available on request 🚀 Open an Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Standard Account

Zero minimum deposit allows immediate live access.

Spread-only pricing removes separate commission charges.

Leverage selection ranges from 1:1 up to 1:1000.

Execution averages below 30 milliseconds via LD5 infrastructure.

Margin call activates at 100% with stop-out at 50%.

Edge Account

Minimum deposit set at $250.

Commission fixed at $3.5 per side per lot on MT5.

Spreads from 0.0 pips on major forex pairs.

Execution speed averages under 30 milliseconds.

Margin structure identical to Standard at 100% call and 50% stop-out.

VIP Account

Deposit threshold set at $25,000.

Commission fees are negotiable based on volume profile.

Average spreads near zero on major forex pairs.

Execution latency below 20 milliseconds on average.

Sponsored VPS available within Equinix London infrastructure.

Demo Account

Unlimited simulated funds available.

No expiry restriction on the account.

Unrestricted access to MT5.

Live market pricing environment replicated.

Suitable for strategy back-testing and EA trials.

Islamic Account (Swap-Free)

No overnight interest is applied to open positions.

Available as a Swap-Free alternative.

Compatible with leverage up to 1:1000.

Unrestricted access to the MT5 trading environment.

Subject to specific holding conditions outlined by the broker.

Base Account Currencies and Basic Order Types

Base Account Currencies

TabTrade offers seven base currency options: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, and SGD. ZAR does not appear on the list, which means you trade in a foreign currency environment. Your selection affects deposit conversion, profit calculations, and withdrawal values. If you fund in ZAR, your bank or payment provider handles conversion into your base currency. Currency conversion spreads apply through the banking side instead of being a separate broker fee.

Basic Order Types

TabTrade provides access to MetaTrader 5, which means standard retail order functionality. Core order types available on MT5:

Market orders for immediate execution at the current available price.

Pending orders, including Buy Limit and Sell Limit.

Pending orders, including Buy Stop and Sell Stop.

Stop Loss and Take Profit functionality attached to open trades.

The trailing stop option within the platform interface.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a TabTrade Account Step-by-Step

Step 1: Complete the Online Application

Visit the official TabTrade registration page.

Enter your complete legal name and contact details.

Select your country of residence and preferred base currency.

Create secure login credentials.

Submit the form to proceed to the suitability assessment.

Step 2: Answer Suitability Questions

Provide details about your trading experience.

Confirm your financial background and source of funds.

Review the risk disclosures.

Submit responses for compliance review.

Step 3: Upload Identification Documents

Upload a valid government-issued photo ID.

Provide proof of address dated within the accepted timeframe.

Ensure documents are readable and match your application details.

Submit files through the secure portal.

Step 4: Verification and Approval

Electronic checks will be processed once documents are submitted.

Manual review can take up to one business day if flagged for additional checks.

Account activation occurs only after compliance approval.

Approval confirmation is sent by email.

Eligibility requirements apply:

Minimum age is 18 years.

Certain jurisdictions are restricted and flagged during registration.

Step 5: Fund Your Account

Log in to the Secure Account Portal after approval.

Choose from available deposit methods in your region.

Select the trading account type: Standard, Edge, VIP, or Swap-Free.

Transfer funds to your chosen trading account.

Access MT5 and place your first trade.

The minimum deposits depend on account type:

Standard: $0.

Edge: $250.

VIP: $25,000.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

TabTrade Spreads and Fees

TabTrade offers three main live accounts, namely Standard, Edge, and VIP, along with a Swap-Free option. The fees that South Africans can expect differ depending on the account type, instrument, position size, and how long they hold positions. Apart from spreads, commissions, and swap fees, there are also a few non-trading fees traders should be aware of. Here’s a complete breakdown:

Spreads

TabTrade charges floating spreads, which means that pricing fluctuates according to market liquidity and volatility. Spreads differ by instrument and market conditions, but headline levels on major Forex pairs are within competitive ranges.

🏷️ Account Type 📉 Typical Spread Profile 💸 Pricing Structure Standard From around 1.0 pip on major Forex Spread-only pricing Edge From 0.0 pips on major Forex Raw spread + commission VIP Averages close to 0.0 pips on major Forex Custom pricing Swap-Free Similar to the standard structure Spread-only

Commission Fees

Standard Account – None; spread-only pricing with wider spreads.

Edge Account - A fixed commission applies per lot traded on MetaTrader 5 of up to $7 per round turn on Forex and Metals. Half ($3.50) applies on entry, and the other half on exit.

VIP Account – One of the benefits of this account is that the structure is negotiable, and rates will depend on volume and agreed terms with an account manager.

Overnight Fees

Holding a CFD position beyond the daily rollover triggers a financing adjustment, and rollover occurs at 5 pm New York time.

🔹 Factor ⚡ Impact on Overnight Fee 🪙 Instrument Forex uses the interest rate differential. Indices reflect funding cost. Commodities reflect storage and carry. 📏 Position Size Larger positions incur proportionally larger adjustments. ↔️ Trade Direction Long and short positions incur different rates. 🔄 Account Type Swap-free accounts apply alternative terms.

Market Data Fees

Swap values fluctuate daily, and the rates can appear as points, percentage per annum, or a fixed currency amount, depending on the instrument.

Certain equity index or share CFD products can attract a market data charge. Requirements depend on the underlying data provider and your trading classification. Professional clients often face different vendor fees compared with retail clients. Charges, where applicable, appear within the Secure Account Portal or official schedule.

Subscription Fees

Additional services can have subscription fees:

VPS hosting service incurs an ongoing fee when activated.

TabTrade+ subscription includes priority support and carries its own published fee.

Fees can be viewed within your Secure Account Portal.

Fees are periodically updated according to TabTrade’s terms.

Inactivity Fees

There are currently no set inactivity fees, but if your account stays inactive for more than a year, TabTrade can apply a fee. The fee will be deducted only if there is a positive balance on your account.

Currency Conversion

Seven base currencies are supported, namely AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, SGD, and USD. If your funding currency differs from these, your bank’s conversion rate applies.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

TabTrade Minimum Deposit

TabTrade requires different minimum deposits according to your account type:

Standard Account – $0

Edge Account – $250

VIP Account – $25,000

The minimum deposit requirements tell you a lot about an account and who it is intended for. There’s no set minimum on Standard, making it accessible to beginners and professionals alike. Edge has a higher minimum, making it more ideal for traders who can afford to pay more to access more competitive conditions. Lastly, VIP is for professionals and institutional traders who want the best possible conditions and additional services.

TabTrade Account Deposit and Withdrawal Options

TabTrade offers several flexible methods for South Africans to deposit into and withdraw from their accounts.

TabTrade routes every transaction through its Wallet system, which acts as a multi-currency account inside your client portal.

💳 Payment Method 💵 Minimum Deposit 💸 Deposit Fees ₿ Cryptocurrency Standard: $0, Edge: $250, VIP: $25,000 $0 🏦 Bank Transfer Standard: $0, Edge: $250, VIP: $25,000 $0 💳 Visa/Mastercard Standard: $0, Edge: $250, VIP: $25,000 $0 📱 Google Pay & Apple Pay Standard: $0, Edge: $250, VIP: $25,000 $0 💰 Skrill Standard: $0, Edge: $250, VIP: $25,000 $0 🏧 Neteller Standard: $0, Edge: $250, VIP: $25,000 $0

Broker Comparison: Deposit and Withdrawals

🔎 Broker 🥇 TabTrade 🥈 IC Markets ⏰ Minimum Withdrawal Time Instant Instant ⏱️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time Instant Instant to 14 days ⏲️ Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Yes Yes

TabTrade Trading Platform Comparison

South African traders require platforms with stable access, low-latency execution from institutional-grade data centres, and infrastructure that handles forex, indices, shares, commodities, and crypto efficiently.

TabTrade offers one core trading environment, namely MetaTrader 5, which can be used on desktop, web, and mobile, with infrastructure routed through Equinix LD5 and NY4.

MetaTrader 5 supports multi-asset CFD trading and connects directly to the broker’s aggregated liquidity pools. South African traders can access global markets through a familiar environment that supports manual and algorithmic strategies.

Here are a few key features that you can expect:

Access to over 1,000 CFDs gives traders exposure beyond the JSE into US, European, and Asian markets from South Africa.

Connection to Equinix LD5 and NY4 infrastructure through VPS options supports stable execution into international liquidity pools.

Traders can use Expert Advisors coded in MQL5 if their strategy relies on automation during London and New York sessions that fall outside local business hours.

Traders can trade major rand pairs such as USD/ZAR within MT5’s multi-asset environment.

Analyse markets across 21 timeframes, which is useful for those who trade gold or US indices during overlapping global sessions from South Africa.

Traders can view Level 2 market depth when placing larger orders, which supports higher-volume traders based in South Africa.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Mobile Use of TabTrade

If you trade from South Africa, your mobile access to TabTrade is via MetaTrader 4 on either iOS or Android. MT5 mobile gives you unrestricted market access to forex, indices, commodities, shares, and crypto CFDs under your TabTrade account.

The MetaTrader 5 app is available on iOS and Android.

30 built-in technical indicators available on mobile.

24 analytical drawing tools are included on charts.

Market, limit, stop, and stop-limit orders are supported.

Depth of Market (Level 2 pricing) is accessible in the app.

Push notifications and price alerts are supported.

📍 Heading 🔖 Information 🌐 Mobile App Overview MetaTrader 5 app for iOS and Android. 🏆 Mobile App Features Live quotes, order execution, and position management. 📈 Charting Tools on Mobile 30 indicators, 24 analytical objects, multiple timeframes. 🔔 Trade Alerts & Notifications Push notifications and price alerts. 🚀 Fast Execution on Mobile Broker quotes <30ms server-side execution. 💡 Mobile User Interface Standard MT5 layout with chart and trade panels. 🛠️ Customization Options Adjustable timeframes, indicators, and chart settings. 🔒 Mobile Security Features Encrypted platform connection and account authentication. 📊 Account Management on Mobile Open trades, history, and balance are visible on MT5. 🧑‍🏫 Mobile Educational Resources Economic calendar available on MT5. 🛠️ Technical Analysis on Mobile Indicators, drawing tools, and depth of market. 📲 Mobile Account Setup Log in via MT5 using TabTrade server credentials. 📅 Mobile Economic Calendar Built-in MT5 economic calendar. 🛡️ Mobile Risk Management Stop loss, take profit, and pending orders are supported. 🌍 Cross-device Syncing Same account accessible on desktop and mobile. ⚡ Low Latency on Mobile Linked to Equinix LD5 and NY4 infrastructure. 🌟 Customizable Mobile Dashboard Watchlists and chart layouts are adjustable. 🧑‍💻 Advanced Order Types on Mobile Market, limit, stop, stop-limit.

TabTrade AI Integration

Expert Advisor support on MT5 allows algorithmic strategy deployment from South Africa without third-party platforms.

VPS hosting in LD5 and NY4 data centres supports lower-latency execution for automated systems.

AI-assisted support bot forms part of the platform’s client tools.

📂 Category 📝 Comments 💹 Automated Trading MT5 Expert Advisor support with VPS co-location in Equinix LD5 and NY4. Execution under 30ms, VIP under 20ms 🧠 Market Data Processing Aggregated liquidity via Open Market Access and True Liquidity Pool execution infrastructure 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

TabTrade Social Copy Trading Platform

TabTrade Social lets clients follow selected traders and copy their positions automatically into a TabTrade account.

Before choosing a strategy provider, you can review their published returns, drawdowns, trading history, and open positions. You also control how much money you allocate, can change the risk settings, and can stop copying whenever you choose.

The platform works through a web browser and mobile apps for iOS and Android. A Windows app is listed as coming soon.

Copy trading can make execution easier, but the risk does not disappear. You can still lose money, and a provider’s past results are no guarantee of what they will deliver next.

Cashback Rebates

TabTrade’s cashback structure gives you recurring revenue based on how much your referrals trade. While there are no rebates for retail clients, Introducing Brokers can expect lucrative earnings from the trading activity of their referred clients.

Standard account referrals generate spread-based rebates of approximately $4 per lot traded.

Edge account referrals generate commission-based rebates of approximately $2 per lot traded.

Rebate structures can be fixed per lot, volume-based, or tiered according to trading activity.

Multi-level networks are supported up to ten levels with override rebates on sub-IB activity.

All rebates are calculated in USD and credited automatically based on verified trading volume.

Payments are processed on request, subject to identity verification and minimum payout thresholds.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

TabTrade Range of Markets

Financial Instruments and Leverage

🔎 Instrument 🔢 Number of Assets Offered ▶️ Leverage Offered 📈 Forex Dozens of major, minor and exotic pairs Up to 1:1000 💎 Precious Metals Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium and base metals Up to 1:1000 📉 ETFs Broad selection within share range Up to 1:20 📊 Indices 15 major global indices Up to 1:1000 💹 Stocks 1,024 global share CFDs Leverage available 🪙 Cryptocurrency Major coins, altcoins and memecoins Leverage available 🍎 Commodities 12 energy and agricultural CFDs Leverage available

Broker Comparison for a Range of Markets

🔎 Brokers 📈 Forex Major, Minor, Exotic Pairs 61 💎 Precious Metals Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium and base metals 11 📉 ETFs Broad range None 📊 CFDs 1,000+ 2,100+ 💱 Indices 15 25 💹 Stocks 1,024 2,100+ 🪙 Cryptocurrency Bitcoin, Ethereum, altcoins & memecoins 17 💡 Energies Included within 12 commodity CFDs 5 🗂️ Bonds None 9

TabTrade TradePoints Rewards Programme

TabTrade TradePoints rewards eligible clients for funding their account and trading.

New clients earn 1 TradePoint for every US$1 deposited, up to 10,000 points. There is one catch: you need to trade at least five eligible lots within 30 days.

After that, active traders can earn 100 TradePoints per eligible lot, with a monthly cap of 10,000 points.

Only completed forex and metals trades count, and each trade must stay open for at least five minutes. Your TradePoints account also needs to be linked before you place the qualifying trades.

TradePoints are not cash. You cannot withdraw or transfer them. They can only be redeemed for approved third-party rewards, including selected travel and loyalty benefits.

TradePoints feature Details New-trader deposit reward Earn 1 TradePoint for every US$1 included in the first qualifying deposit. Maximum deposit reward Up to 10,000 TradePoints per client and household. Deposit-reward requirement Complete at least five full lots of eligible trading volume within 30 days of the first deposit. Active-trader reward Earn 100 TradePoints for every eligible lot traded during the calendar month. Monthly points limit Active-trader rewards are capped at 10,000 TradePoints per month. Eligible instruments Completed trades in forex pairs and metals, including gold and silver. Minimum trade duration A qualifying position must remain open for at least five minutes. Account requirement Clients must complete verification and link a valid TradePoints account through the Secure Account Portal before earning points. Redemption Points may be used for eligible third-party rewards, including travel or loyalty-programme benefits. Cash value TradePoints are not client funds or cash equivalents and cannot be transferred or redeemed for cash. Promotion period The published promotion runs from 14 April to 31 December 2026, unless TabTrade modifies or withdraws it earlier. Other promotions TradePoints generally cannot be combined with another active TabTrade promotion without written approval.

TabTrade+ Subscription and Trader Benefits

TabTrade+ is an optional subscription designed for active traders who want additional trading benefits and premium account support. Members receive USD $1 cashback for every eligible lot traded, complimentary VPS hosting, priority assistance by phone, email, and live chat, early access to selected platform features, and exclusive partner promotions.

TabTrade+ is currently limited to eligible Edge trading accounts and is not available on Standard or VIP accounts. Eligible clients can test the service through a seven-day free trial, although complimentary VPS hosting is only activated once a paid subscription begins.

TabTrade+ feature Details Cashback benefit Members earn USD $1 cashback for every eligible lot traded while the subscription is active. Complimentary VPS Paid subscribers can activate complimentary VPS hosting through the Secure Account Portal for automated strategies and expert advisors. VPS hosting is not included during the free trial. Priority support Subscribers receive priority phone, email and live-chat support, with access to senior assistance when required. Early access Members may receive early access to selected trading tools, platform features, products and integrations. Member offers The subscription includes selected discounts, promotions and benefits from TabTrade partners. Monthly plan USD $59 per month, billed monthly, with no long-term commitment. Annual plan USD $49 per month, billed annually at USD $588. TabTrade states that this saves more than 15% compared with monthly billing. Founding Member plan USD $29 per month, billed annually at USD $348. The price is advertised as being locked in for life and available until 31 December 2026. Free trial Eligible clients can use most TabTrade+ benefits during a seven-day free trial. Complimentary VPS hosting is excluded from the trial. Eligible accounts TabTrade+ is currently available only on eligible Edge accounts. Standard and VIP accounts do not qualify. Cancellation Subscribers can cancel through the Secure Account Portal. Benefits remain active until the end of the current billing period. Changing plans Clients can switch between monthly and annual billing through the Secure Account Portal, subject to the TabTrade+ terms and conditions. Regional availability Features and benefits may vary according to the client’s country of residence.

Bonus Offers and Promotions

TabTrade runs several promotions for new and existing clients. These include a free TabTrade+ trial, cash rewards for referring friends, and a few region-specific offers.

The details vary. Your country, account type, and eligibility can all affect which promotions you can access. Some offers also come with minimum deposit or trading-volume requirements, so check the latest terms in your Secure Account Portal before funding the account.

TabTrade lists a few promotions for eligible new and existing clients.

The 10% First Deposit Bonus offers up to US$500 in bonus credit. There is also a seven-day free trial of TabTrade+ and a Refer a Friend programme, where both the existing client and the referred trader may receive up to US$250 each.

A Regional Welcome Boost is advertised in selected countries, but TabTrade does not publish the exact bonus amount or full eligibility rules on its main promotions page.

These offers are not available to everyone. Your country, account type, and compliance status all matter. Seeing a promotion on the website does not mean it will automatically apply to your account, so check the terms in your Secure Account Portal before depositing.

TabTrade promotion Main benefit Important conditions and status First Deposit Bonus The promotions hub advertises a 10% bonus on an eligible client’s first deposit. The linked promotion page instead describes bonuses of up to USD $2,000 and states that the offer ran from 5 March to 30 April 2026. Because that closing date has passed, clients should verify whether a replacement promotion is available before depositing. TabTrade+ seven-day free trial Eligible clients can test most TabTrade+ benefits for seven days, including USD $1 cashback for every eligible lot traded and priority support. The trial is currently limited to eligible Edge accounts. Despite the promotions card mentioning VPS hosting, the dedicated TabTrade+ page states that complimentary VPS hosting is only included after a paid subscription begins. Refer a Friend Both the existing client and the referred friend can earn cash rewards once the referral meets the applicable deposit and trading requirements. A USD $100 reward per person requires a deposit of more than USD $500 and five lots traded. A USD $250 reward per person requires a deposit of more than USD $2,000 and 20 lots traded. Conditions must be completed within 30 days, and qualifying trades must remain open for at least 10 minutes. Referral limit TabTrade states that there is no annual limit on the number of friends a client may refer. Each referred client must register using the unique referral link and meet the qualifying deposit and trading conditions before rewards are credited. Regional Welcome Boost Selected regions may receive a locally tailored welcome bonus and access to local payment methods. The bonus amount and eligibility are country-specific. TabTrade does not publish detailed qualification requirements on the main promotions page, so clients must check availability in their region. Seasonal Local Rebate This was a regional trading-rebate promotion. The offer is marked as expired, is closed to new entries and should not be presented as an active promotion. Regional restrictions Promotions may differ by country and account type. An offer displayed on the website is not necessarily available to every client. Eligibility and complete terms should be confirmed before opening or funding an account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

TabTrade Partnership Programme

TabTrade opens more than one route to earn from your networks if you have an audience of traders, students, or active investors. There are programmes for CPA Affiliates, Introducing Brokers (IBs), Education Providers, MAM/PAMMs, and Liquidity Access. Here’s how they compare, and what you can expect:

🎯 Programme 💵 What South Africans Can Earn 👥 Ideal For ⭐ Top Features CPA Affiliates $200 base CPA (Group C), up to 250% tier multiplier Marketers, content creators, paid traffic Tiered CPA model, multi-step payouts, 30-day tracking, 10% sub-affiliate override Introducing Brokers (IB) Up to 50% revenue share, ~$4/lot Standard, ~$2/lot Edge Educators, signal providers, trading communities Lifetime rebates, multi-level up to 10 levels, real-time reporting Education Providers Revenue share or referral earnings (by agreement) Trading academies, online educators Co-branded sessions, demo-to-live pathway, access to trading tools Liquidity Access Custom institutional pricing (volume-based) Funds, prop firms, high-volume traders Aggregated liquidity, FIX API, Equinix NY4/LD5 connectivity MAM/PAMM Accounts Configurable performance fees Money managers, portfolio operators Multi-account allocation, MT5 infrastructure, automated fee calculation

How to open an Affiliate Account with TabTrade

South Africans can join TabTrade as affiliates, and they fall under the broker’s Group C Tier. If you want to sign up, here’s the step-by-step process:

Go to the TabTrade Partners registration page.

Enter your personal or company details exactly as they appear on your identification documents.

Choose your partnership route. IB access opens by default. CPA access requires review and approval.

Describe your promotional method and confirm that you target South Africa if that is your primary region.

Submit your application for manual review.

After approval:

Log in to the Partner Portal.

Complete identity verification to unlock commission withdrawals.

Generate your unique referral links inside the dashboard.

Track registrations, deposits, and traded volume through the reporting panel.

Add your payout details for USD transfers by wire or crypto.

Request payment once your commission balance exceeds $100.

Compare Forex Brokers – TabTrade vs IC Markets vs Tickmill

Criteria 📅 Founded 2025 2007 2014 🏛️ Regulation Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (FSC) under Licence Number (GB26206419) ASIC, CySEC, FSA Seychelles, SCB, CMA FSCA, FCA, CySEC, FSA Seychelles, DFSA (Rep) 💰 Min Deposit $0 (Standard) $200 $100 📈 Max Leverage 1:1000 1:1000 1:1000 💻 Platforms MT5 MT4, MT5, cTrader MT4, MT5, TradingView 📉 Spreads From 0.0 pips (Edge) 0.0 pips (Raw) 0.0 pips (Raw) 💸 Commission $7/lot (Edge) $7/lot round turn (Raw MT4, 5) $3/lot per side (Raw) 🧾 Total Instruments 1,000+ CFDs 2,000+ CFDs 180+ instruments 🛡️ Negative Balance Protection None Yes (retail, entity dependent) Yes 🏦 Investor Compensation None €20,000 (EU only) £85,000 (UK FSCS), ICF (EU) ☪️ Islamic Account Yes (Swap-Free) Yes Yes 🧪 Demo Account Yes (No expiry) Yes (No expiry if active) Yes (Expires after 7 days inactivity) 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Education and Research

🔎 Broker 🥇 TabTrade 🥈 IC Markets 📈 Economic Calendar Yes (via MT5) Yes 📉 VPS Yes Yes 📊 AutoChartist No No 💹 Trading View No Yes 📔 Trading Central No Yes 📚 Market Analysis No Yes 📒 News Feed No Yes 📑 Blog No Yes

VPS Review

TabTrade offers VPS solutions that connect directly within the same institutional-grade data environment that handles order flow. Execution speeds below 30 milliseconds on standard infrastructure already set a high bar, and co-location through VPS reduces network travel even further.

Your Expert Advisors operate 24 hours a day from a data centre environment, independent of South African power cuts.

Co-location in Equinix LD5 or NY4 reduces the distance between your strategy and liquidity sources.

Sponsored VPS options are available for qualifying accounts, including VIP traders.

MetaTrader 5 includes a built-in virtual server option for single-strategy deployment without a full external machine.

Partnerships with providers, such as Beeks and NYC Servers, offer access to professional-grade hosting.

Remote monitoring via mobile, web, or desktop allows complete oversight without relying on local connectivity.

Countries not accepted

TabTrade welcomes traders from most regions, except:

The United States

Jurisdictions under FATF and UN Sanctions

Conclusion TabTrade entered the market with FSRA and FSC regulation in Saint Lucia and segregated client accounts, which gives you a defined legal framework before you deposit. Access to more than 1,000 CFDs through MT5 provides wider exposure beyond the JSE, including forex, shares, indices, and crypto. Leverage of up to 1:1000 increases your opportunities, but it also increases risk, especially without negative balance protection. There’s also no statutory investor compensation scheme available to South Africans should TabTrade be unable to fulfil its financial obligations. Overall, even though TabTrade is in a pre-launch phase, the broker offers a dynamic trading environment through MetaTrader 5 and pricing flexibility.

Disclaimer

CFDs and margin forex trading involve substantial risk and do not suit every South African trader. Leverage can magnify both gains and losses, with the potential to exceed your initial deposit. You must remember that past results do not predict future performance.

Tax treatment depends on your personal circumstances and South African law. Information provided by TabTrade is general in nature and does not account for your financial situation, objectives, or experience. You must evaluate your risk tolerance carefully and obtain independent financial advice (where appropriate) before opening and funding a live trading account.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How can you open a TabTrade trading account?

You can complete an online application, answer suitability questions about your experience and finances, upload identification and proof of address, and wait for compliance approval.

Does TabTrade accept South African traders?

Yes, South African can register an account with TabTrade.

Does the South African FSCA regulate TabTrade?

No, TabTrade is not regulated by the FSCA. Oversight comes from the fact that TabTrade (Mauritius) Ltd is incorporated and registered in Mauritius (Company Number: 236339) and is regulated by the Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (FSC) under Licence Number GB26206419, with its office at Office 15, Floor 1, CentrePoint, Trianon, 72257, Mauritius.

Does TabTrade offer negative balance protection?

No, negative balance protection does not apply. Risk controls instead include a 100% margin call and a 50% stop-out level, meaning positions are reduced before account equity falls too far.

Are client funds segregated at TabTrade?

Yes, client funds are kept in segregated accounts separate from company operating funds, with SSL encryption and multi-factor authentication supporting account access.

What instruments can you trade with TabTrade?

You can trade more than 1,000 CFDs, including major, minor, and exotic forex pairs, 1,024 share CFDs, 15 global indices, 12 commodity CFDs, ETFs, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies, including altcoins and memecoins.

What leverage does TabTrade offer?

Leverage goes up to 1:1000 depending on the asset class and account type.

What is the minimum deposit at TabTrade?

The Standard account has no minimum deposit requirement; the Edge account requires $250, and the VIP account requires $25,000.

Does TabTrade charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

TabTrade does not charge internal deposit or withdrawal fees. Third-party banking or network charges may still apply, depending on your payment provider.

Does TabTrade offer an Islamic account?

Yes, a swap-free account is available. Overnight interest is removed, and alternative holding terms apply according to broker conditions.