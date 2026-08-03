TabTrade Review - Main Banner

TabTrade is a multi-asset CFD broker founded in 2025 and TabTrade is regulated by the Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (FSC) under Licence Number GB26206419, and TabTrade is registered as an International Business Company with registration number 2025-00919.. TabTrade offers MT5 access to over 1,000 CFDs across forex, shares, indices, commodities, and crypto, with leverage up to 1:1000 and tiered accounts from $0 to $25,000.  

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

🔹 AspectTabTrade CTA Logo
💰 Min DepositStandard: $0; Edge: $250; VIP: $25,000
🏦 RegulatorsTabTrade (Mauritius) Ltd is incorporated and registered in Mauritius (Company Number: 236339) and is regulated by the Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (FSC) under Licence Number GB26206419
💻 Trading PlatformMetaTrader 5 (Web, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android)
₿ CryptoYes – Bitcoin, Ethereum, altcoins, and memecoins
🔄 Total Pairs1,000+ CFDs (including Forex majors, minors, and exotics)
🕌 Islamic AccountYes – Swap-Free Account
💸 Trading FeesStandard: spread-only from 1.0 pips; Edge: from 0.0 pips + $7 per lot; VIP: custom commission
📝 Account ActivationOnline application with ID verification; approval after KYC
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

 

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TabTrade Spider Chart

TabTrade Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FSRA regulation under Saint Lucia frameworkNo negative balance protection for retail clients
Up to 1:1000 leverage availableNo statutory investor compensation scheme
Zero minimum deposit on Standard accountHigh $25,000 minimum for VIP account
Instant deposits via cards and e-walletsOffshore regulation outside South African FSCA
MT5 platform across web, desktop and mobileNo structured forex courses or webinars
Over 1,000 CFD instruments availableSwap charges apply at 5pm New York rollover
Zero commission on Standard account tradesCryptocurrency withdrawals depend on network confirmation
24/7 live chat and multilingual supportPre-launch status with no active trader history
 

Overview

Overview

  • TabTrade is a multi-asset CFD broker founded in 2025, currently in pre-launch, and licensed by the 
  • TabTrade (Mauritius) Ltd is incorporated and registered in Mauritius (Company Number: 236339) and is regulated by the Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (FSC) under Licence Number GB26206419, with its office at Office 15, Floor 1, CentrePoint, Trianon, 72257, Mauritius.
  • More than 1,000 CFDs are available on forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies through MetaTrader 5 on web, desktop, and mobile.
  • Deposits and withdrawals support cards, bank transfer, crypto, and e-wallets without any internal broker fees.
  • Customer support services are available 24/7 via live chat, email, and global phone lines.
  • South African traders fall under Country Group C within the CPA structure, with the firm accepting clients from South Africa subject to verification and compliance checks.
  • The maximum leverage goes up to 1:1000 depending on asset class and account type, with a margin call set at 100% and a stop-out at 50%.

Features Offered

  • Leverage up to 1:1000 available on Forex and Gold, which gives South African traders high exposure from modest deposits.
  • FSRA regulation in Saint Lucia with segregated client accounts and strict AML/KYC verification, including electronic and biometric checks before activation.
  • Zero minimum deposit on the Standard account lowers the barrier for new traders who want to start trading global CFD markets.
  • Instant funding options without any internal deposit or withdrawal fees charged by TabTrade, as well as multi-currency wallets to manage conversions.
  • Institutional liquidity access through Equinix LD5 and NY4 data centres, with execution speeds under 30ms and VIP fills below 20ms.

 

🔹 FeatureTabTrade CTA Logo
🌐 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 5 on Web, Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android
📈 Trading Instruments1,000+ CFDs (Forex, Indices, Shares, Commodities, ETFs, and Cryptocurrencies)
⚡ Execution SpeedAverage execution under 30ms, VIP average below 20ms
🔄 Account TypesStandard, Edge, VIP, Swap-Free, and Demo accounts
💳 Deposit MethodsBank transfer, Visa/Mastercard, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Skrill, Neteller, and Cryptocurrency
📉 LeverageUp to 1:1000 (depending on account type and asset class)
🌍 RegulationFinancial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), Saint Lucia (Registration 2025-00919)
📊 AnalyticsEconomic calendar integrated into MT5 and depth of market (Level 2 pricing)
🎓 EducationAI-assisted support bot, platform tutorials, and trading tools
🛠️ ToolsVPS hosting, swap calculators, and automated trading via Expert Advisors (MQL5)
🔐 SecuritySegregated client funds, electronic and biometric verification, AML/CFT compliance
🤝 Social TradingSignal marketplace access through the MQL5 community
📱 Mobile TradingComplete MT5 mobile functionality on iOS and Android
💬 Customer Support24/7 live chat, global phone support, and dedicated TabTrade+ priority assistance
 

TabTrade Safety and Security

TabTrade Safety and Security

TabTrade (Mauritius) Ltd is incorporated and registered in Mauritius (Company Number: 236339) and is regulated by the Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (FSC) under Licence Number GB26206419, with its office at Office 15, Floor 1, CentrePoint, Trianon, 72257, Mauritius.

🌍 Regulatory Body🏛️ Jurisdiction🆔 License Number
Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (FSC)MauritiusGB26206419
 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Protection of Client Funds

🔎 Security MeasureTabTrade CTA Logo
🔒 Segregated AccountsYes, client funds are kept in segregated accounts
🔏 Compensation Fund MemberNone
🔐 Compensation AmountNone
🔓 SSL CertificateYes, encrypted transfer between your device and TabTrade servers
🔒 2FA (Where Applicable)Yes, multi-factor authentication is part of account access security
🔏 Privacy Policy in PlaceYes, there is a Privacy Policy
🔐 Risk Warning ProvidedYes, there is a site-wide risk warning
🔓 Negative Balance ProtectionNo, negative balance protection does not apply
🔒 Guaranteed Stop-Loss OrdersNone
 

Security while Trading

  • Electronic and biometric identity verification during onboarding.
  • Strict AML and counter-terrorism financing monitoring on transactions.
  • Real-time surveillance systems flag suspicious trading or account activity.
  • Infrastructure hosted in Equinix LD5 and NY4 data centres, widely used in institutional finance.
  • A low-latency server environment that reduces execution disruption.
  • Identity verification is required before withdrawals are processed.
  • Monitoring of trading activity under internal compliance and risk management frameworks aligned with international standards.

TabTrade At A Glance

🔹 CategoryTabTrade CTA Logo
📅 Year Founded2025
🧑🏻‍💻 Number of Staff11 – 50
👩‍💻 Number of Active TradersCurrently Pre-launch
🌐 Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
🛡️ Regulationthe Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (FSC) under Licence Number GB26206419
🌎 Country of RegulationSaint Lucia
💻 Account SegregationYes
🪫 Negative Balance ProtectionNo
🔋 Investor Protection SchemesNone
➕ Account TypesStandard, Edge, VIP, Swap-Free, Demo
💳 Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼 Managed AccountsYes, MAM/PAMM
📇 Minor Account CurrenciesAUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, SGD, USD
💰 Minimum Deposit$0 on Standard, $250 on Edge, $25,000 on VIP
🕞 Average Deposit/Withdrawal Processing TimeInstant
🪙 Fund Withdrawal FeeNone
📊 Spreads FromStandard from 1.0 pips, Edge from 0.0 pips, VIP averages 0.0 pips
💸 CommissionsStandard $0, Edge $7 per lot, negotiable on VIP
💱 Base Currencies Supported7
🚀 Swap FeesStandard rates from liquidity providers, charged at rollover (5pm NY)
📈 LeverageUp to 1:1000
📏 Margin RequirementsMargin Call at 100%, Stop-Out at 50%
☪️ Islamic Account (Swap-Free)Yes
💻 Demo AccountYes, no expiry, unlimited funds, unrestricted access
⌛ Order Execution Time<30ms
📆 VPS HostingYes, NYC Servers & MT5
🧾 CFDs – Total Offered1,000+
🗠 CFD Stock Indices15
⚖️ CFD Commodities12
📜 CFD Shares1,024
💳 Deposit OptionsVisa/Mastercard, Crypto, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Bank Transfer, Skrill, Neteller
💵 Withdrawal OptionsVisa/Mastercard, Crypto, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Bank Transfer, Skrill, Neteller
💻 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 5
👩‍💻 OS CompatibilityWeb, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android
🖥️ Forex Trading ToolsVPS, Calculators
🗣️ Live Chat Availability24/7
📱 Customer Support Emailsupport@tabtrade.com
📞 Customer Support Contact NumberGlobal: +44 1274 214890, Asia Pacific: +65 3106 2300, Thailand: +66 2 506 0252, Latin America: +52 58 8110 0235
👾 Social Media PlatformsFacebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram
🗣️ Languages Supported on WebsiteEnglish, Spanish, Thai
🖺 Forex CourseNone
🧏‍♀️ WebinarsNone
📚 Educational ResourcesEconomic calendar, AI-assisted support bot, platform tutorials, trading tools
🪪 Affiliate ProgramAvailable, CPA up to $1,000
👨‍🏫 Number of PartnersNone published; pre-launch
📋 IB ProgramYes, up to 50% revenue-share
🏃‍♂️‍➡️ SponsorshipsNone currently
🪙 Rebate ProgramYes, IB rebates
South African Traders Accepted?Yes
Regulated by FSCA (SA)?No
Affiliate Program for SA Traders?Yes
Can Open Accounts in ZAR?No
📝 Sign Up👉Open Account
 

TabTrade Account Types and Features

TabTrade Account Types and Features

 

📊Standard📊 Edge📊VIP
🔎 Trading PlatformsMT5 (Web, Desktop, Mobile)MT5 (Web, Desktop, Mobile)MT5 (Web, Desktop, Mobile)
💵 Minimum Deposit$0$250$25,000
📈 LeveragesUp to 1:1000Up to 1:1000Up to 1:1000
📉 SpreadsFrom 1.0 pipsFrom 0.0 pipsNear 0.0 pips average
📎 Commission for forex pairs$0$7 per lot round tripNegotiable
📑 Order ExecutionsUnder 30msUnder 30msUnder 20ms average
🔁 Swap-FreeAvailable on requestAvailable on requestAvailable on request
🚀 Open an Account👉Open Account👉Open Account👉Open Account
 

Standard Account

  • Zero minimum deposit allows immediate live access.
  • Spread-only pricing removes separate commission charges.
  • Leverage selection ranges from 1:1 up to 1:1000.
  • Execution averages below 30 milliseconds via LD5 infrastructure.
  • Margin call activates at 100% with stop-out at 50%.

  Standard Account  

Edge Account

  • Minimum deposit set at $250.
  • Commission fixed at $3.5 per side per lot on MT5.
  • Spreads from 0.0 pips on major forex pairs.
  • Execution speed averages under 30 milliseconds.
  • Margin structure identical to Standard at 100% call and 50% stop-out.

  Edge Account  

VIP Account

  • Deposit threshold set at $25,000.
  • Commission fees are negotiable based on volume profile.
  • Average spreads near zero on major forex pairs.
  • Execution latency below 20 milliseconds on average.
  • Sponsored VPS available within Equinix London infrastructure.

  VIP Account  

Demo Account

  • Unlimited simulated funds available.
  • No expiry restriction on the account.
  • Unrestricted access to MT5.
  • Live market pricing environment replicated.
  • Suitable for strategy back-testing and EA trials.

  Demo Account  

Islamic Account (Swap-Free)

  • No overnight interest is applied to open positions.
  • Available as a Swap-Free alternative.
  • Compatible with leverage up to 1:1000.
  • Unrestricted access to the MT5 trading environment.
  • Subject to specific holding conditions outlined by the broker.

  Islamic Account  

Base Account Currencies and Basic Order Types

Base Account Currencies

TabTrade offers seven base currency options: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, and SGD. ZAR does not appear on the list, which means you trade in a foreign currency environment. Your selection affects deposit conversion, profit calculations, and withdrawal values. If you fund in ZAR, your bank or payment provider handles conversion into your base currency. Currency conversion spreads apply through the banking side instead of being a separate broker fee.  

Basic Order Types

TabTrade provides access to MetaTrader 5, which means standard retail order functionality. Core order types available on MT5:

  • Market orders for immediate execution at the current available price.
  • Pending orders, including Buy Limit and Sell Limit.
  • Pending orders, including Buy Stop and Sell Stop.
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit functionality attached to open trades.
  • The trailing stop option within the platform interface.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

How to Open a TabTrade Account Step-by-Step

How to Open a TabTrade Account Step-by-Step

Step 1: Complete the Online Application

  • Visit the official TabTrade registration page.
  • Enter your complete legal name and contact details.
  • Select your country of residence and preferred base currency.
  • Create secure login credentials.
  • Submit the form to proceed to the suitability assessment.

Step 2: Answer Suitability Questions

  • Provide details about your trading experience.
  • Confirm your financial background and source of funds.
  • Review the risk disclosures.
  • Submit responses for compliance review.

Step 3: Upload Identification Documents

  • Upload a valid government-issued photo ID.
  • Provide proof of address dated within the accepted timeframe.
  • Ensure documents are readable and match your application details.
  • Submit files through the secure portal.

Step 4: Verification and Approval

  • Electronic checks will be processed once documents are submitted.
  • Manual review can take up to one business day if flagged for additional checks.
  • Account activation occurs only after compliance approval.
  • Approval confirmation is sent by email.
  • Eligibility requirements apply:
  • Minimum age is 18 years.
  • Certain jurisdictions are restricted and flagged during registration.

Step 5: Fund Your Account

  • Log in to the Secure Account Portal after approval.
  • Choose from available deposit methods in your region.
  • Select the trading account type: Standard, Edge, VIP, or Swap-Free.
  • Transfer funds to your chosen trading account.
  • Access MT5 and place your first trade.

  The minimum deposits depend on account type:

  • Standard: $0.
  • Edge: $250.
  • VIP: $25,000.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

TabTrade Spreads and Fees

TabTrade Spreads and Fees

  TabTrade offers three main live accounts, namely Standard, Edge, and VIP, along with a Swap-Free option. The fees that South Africans can expect differ depending on the account type, instrument, position size, and how long they hold positions. Apart from spreads, commissions, and swap fees, there are also a few non-trading fees traders should be aware of. Here’s a complete breakdown:  

Spreads

TabTrade charges floating spreads, which means that pricing fluctuates according to market liquidity and volatility. Spreads differ by instrument and market conditions, but headline levels on major Forex pairs are within competitive ranges.  

🏷️ Account Type📉 Typical Spread Profile💸 Pricing Structure
StandardFrom around 1.0 pip on major ForexSpread-only pricing
EdgeFrom 0.0 pips on major ForexRaw spread + commission
VIPAverages close to 0.0 pips on major ForexCustom pricing
Swap-FreeSimilar to the standard structureSpread-only
 

Commission Fees

  • Standard Account – None; spread-only pricing with wider spreads.
  • Edge Account - A fixed commission applies per lot traded on MetaTrader 5 of up to $7 per round turn on Forex and Metals. Half ($3.50) applies on entry, and the other half on exit.
  • VIP Account – One of the benefits of this account is that the structure is negotiable, and rates will depend on volume and agreed terms with an account manager.

Overnight Fees

Holding a CFD position beyond the daily rollover triggers a financing adjustment, and rollover occurs at 5 pm New York time.  

🔹 Factor⚡ Impact on Overnight Fee
🪙 InstrumentForex uses the interest rate differential. Indices reflect funding cost. Commodities reflect storage and carry.
📏 Position SizeLarger positions incur proportionally larger adjustments.
↔️ Trade DirectionLong and short positions incur different rates.
🔄 Account TypeSwap-free accounts apply alternative terms.
  Swap values fluctuate daily, and the rates can appear as points, percentage per annum, or a fixed currency amount, depending on the instrument.  

Market Data Fees

Certain equity index or share CFD products can attract a market data charge. Requirements depend on the underlying data provider and your trading classification. Professional clients often face different vendor fees compared with retail clients. Charges, where applicable, appear within the Secure Account Portal or official schedule.  

Subscription Fees

Additional services can have subscription fees:

  • VPS hosting service incurs an ongoing fee when activated.
  • TabTrade+ subscription includes priority support and carries its own published fee.
  • Fees can be viewed within your Secure Account Portal.
  • Fees are periodically updated according to TabTrade’s terms.

Inactivity Fees

There are currently no set inactivity fees, but if your account stays inactive for more than a year, TabTrade can apply a fee. The fee will be deducted only if there is a positive balance on your account.  

Currency Conversion

Seven base currencies are supported, namely AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, SGD, and USD. If your funding currency differs from these, your bank’s conversion rate applies.  

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

TabTrade Minimum Deposit

TabTrade requires different minimum deposits according to your account type:

  • Standard Account – $0
  • Edge Account – $250
  • VIP Account – $25,000

  The minimum deposit requirements tell you a lot about an account and who it is intended for. There’s no set minimum on Standard, making it accessible to beginners and professionals alike. Edge has a higher minimum, making it more ideal for traders who can afford to pay more to access more competitive conditions. Lastly, VIP is for professionals and institutional traders who want the best possible conditions and additional services.  

TabTrade Account Deposit and Withdrawal Options

TabTrade Account Deposit and Withdrawal Options

 

  • TabTrade offers several flexible methods for South Africans to deposit into and withdraw from their accounts.
  • TabTrade routes every transaction through its Wallet system, which acts as a multi-currency account inside your client portal.

 

💳 Payment Method💵 Minimum Deposit💸 Deposit Fees
₿ CryptocurrencyStandard: $0, Edge: $250, VIP: $25,000$0
🏦 Bank TransferStandard: $0, Edge: $250, VIP: $25,000$0
💳 Visa/MastercardStandard: $0, Edge: $250, VIP: $25,000$0
📱 Google Pay & Apple PayStandard: $0, Edge: $250, VIP: $25,000$0
💰 SkrillStandard: $0, Edge: $250, VIP: $25,000$0
🏧 NetellerStandard: $0, Edge: $250, VIP: $25,000$0
 

Broker Comparison: Deposit and Withdrawals

🔎 Broker🥇 TabTrade🥈 IC Markets
⏰ Minimum Withdrawal TimeInstantInstant
⏱️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal TimeInstantInstant to 14 days
⏲️ Instant Deposits and Instant WithdrawalsYesYes
 

TabTrade Trading Platform Comparison

TabTrade Trading Platform Comparison

 

  • South African traders require platforms with stable access, low-latency execution from institutional-grade data centres, and infrastructure that handles forex, indices, shares, commodities, and crypto efficiently.
  • TabTrade offers one core trading environment, namely MetaTrader 5, which can be used on desktop, web, and mobile, with infrastructure routed through Equinix LD5 and NY4.
  • MetaTrader 5 supports multi-asset CFD trading and connects directly to the broker’s aggregated liquidity pools. South African traders can access global markets through a familiar environment that supports manual and algorithmic strategies.

  Here are a few key features that you can expect:

  • Access to over 1,000 CFDs gives traders exposure beyond the JSE into US, European, and Asian markets from South Africa.
  • Connection to Equinix LD5 and NY4 infrastructure through VPS options supports stable execution into international liquidity pools.
  • Traders can use Expert Advisors coded in MQL5 if their strategy relies on automation during London and New York sessions that fall outside local business hours.
  • Traders can trade major rand pairs such as USD/ZAR within MT5’s multi-asset environment.
  • Analyse markets across 21 timeframes, which is useful for those who trade gold or US indices during overlapping global sessions from South Africa.
  • Traders can view Level 2 market depth when placing larger orders, which supports higher-volume traders based in South Africa.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Mobile Use of TabTrade

If you trade from South Africa, your mobile access to TabTrade is via MetaTrader 4 on either iOS or Android. MT5 mobile gives you unrestricted market access to forex, indices, commodities, shares, and crypto CFDs under your TabTrade account.

  • The MetaTrader 5 app is available on iOS and Android.
  • 30 built-in technical indicators available on mobile.
  • 24 analytical drawing tools are included on charts.
  • Market, limit, stop, and stop-limit orders are supported.
  • Depth of Market (Level 2 pricing) is accessible in the app.
  • Push notifications and price alerts are supported.

 

📍 Heading🔖 Information
🌐 Mobile App OverviewMetaTrader 5 app for iOS and Android.
🏆 Mobile App FeaturesLive quotes, order execution, and position management.
📈 Charting Tools on Mobile30 indicators, 24 analytical objects, multiple timeframes.
🔔 Trade Alerts & NotificationsPush notifications and price alerts.
🚀 Fast Execution on MobileBroker quotes <30ms server-side execution.
💡 Mobile User InterfaceStandard MT5 layout with chart and trade panels.
🛠️ Customization OptionsAdjustable timeframes, indicators, and chart settings.
🔒 Mobile Security FeaturesEncrypted platform connection and account authentication.
📊 Account Management on MobileOpen trades, history, and balance are visible on MT5.
🧑‍🏫 Mobile Educational ResourcesEconomic calendar available on MT5.
🛠️ Technical Analysis on MobileIndicators, drawing tools, and depth of market.
📲 Mobile Account SetupLog in via MT5 using TabTrade server credentials.
📅 Mobile Economic CalendarBuilt-in MT5 economic calendar.
🛡️ Mobile Risk ManagementStop loss, take profit, and pending orders are supported.
🌍 Cross-device SyncingSame account accessible on desktop and mobile.
⚡ Low Latency on MobileLinked to Equinix LD5 and NY4 infrastructure.
🌟 Customizable Mobile DashboardWatchlists and chart layouts are adjustable.
🧑‍💻 Advanced Order Types on MobileMarket, limit, stop, stop-limit.
 

TabTrade AI Integration

  • Expert Advisor support on MT5 allows algorithmic strategy deployment from South Africa without third-party platforms.
  • VPS hosting in LD5 and NY4 data centres supports lower-latency execution for automated systems.
  • AI-assisted support bot forms part of the platform’s client tools.

 

📂 Category📝 Comments
💹 Automated TradingMT5 Expert Advisor support with VPS co-location in Equinix LD5 and NY4. Execution under 30ms, VIP under 20ms
🧠 Market Data ProcessingAggregated liquidity via Open Market Access and True Liquidity Pool execution infrastructure
📝Sign up👉Open Account
 

TabTrade Social Copy Trading Platform

TabTrade Social Copy Trading Platform

TabTrade Social lets clients follow selected traders and copy their positions automatically into a TabTrade account.

Before choosing a strategy provider, you can review their published returns, drawdowns, trading history, and open positions. You also control how much money you allocate, can change the risk settings, and can stop copying whenever you choose.

The platform works through a web browser and mobile apps for iOS and Android. A Windows app is listed as coming soon.

Copy trading can make execution easier, but the risk does not disappear. You can still lose money, and a provider’s past results are no guarantee of what they will deliver next.

Cashback Rebates

TabTrade’s cashback structure gives you recurring revenue based on how much your referrals trade. While there are no rebates for retail clients, Introducing Brokers can expect lucrative earnings from the trading activity of their referred clients.

  • Standard account referrals generate spread-based rebates of approximately $4 per lot traded.
  • Edge account referrals generate commission-based rebates of approximately $2 per lot traded.
  • Rebate structures can be fixed per lot, volume-based, or tiered according to trading activity.
  • Multi-level networks are supported up to ten levels with override rebates on sub-IB activity.
  • All rebates are calculated in USD and credited automatically based on verified trading volume.
  • Payments are processed on request, subject to identity verification and minimum payout thresholds.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

TabTrade Range of Markets

TabTrade Range of Markets

Financial Instruments and Leverage

🔎 Instrument🔢 Number of Assets Offered▶️ Leverage Offered
📈 ForexDozens of major, minor and exotic pairsUp to 1:1000
💎 Precious MetalsGold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium and base metalsUp to 1:1000
📉 ETFsBroad selection within share rangeUp to 1:20
📊 Indices15 major global indicesUp to 1:1000
💹 Stocks1,024 global share CFDsLeverage available
🪙 CryptocurrencyMajor coins, altcoins and memecoinsLeverage available
🍎 Commodities12 energy and agricultural CFDsLeverage available
 

Broker Comparison for a Range of Markets

🔎 BrokersTabTrade CTA LogoIC-Markets-CTA-logo.png
📈 ForexMajor, Minor, Exotic Pairs61
💎 Precious MetalsGold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium and base metals11
📉 ETFsBroad rangeNone
📊 CFDs1,000+2,100+
💱 Indices1525
💹 Stocks1,0242,100+
🪙 CryptocurrencyBitcoin, Ethereum, altcoins & memecoins17
💡 EnergiesIncluded within 12 commodity CFDs5
🗂️ BondsNone9
 

TabTrade TradePoints Rewards Programme

TabTrade TradePoints Rewards Programme

TabTrade TradePoints rewards eligible clients for funding their account and trading.

New clients earn 1 TradePoint for every US$1 deposited, up to 10,000 points. There is one catch: you need to trade at least five eligible lots within 30 days.

After that, active traders can earn 100 TradePoints per eligible lot, with a monthly cap of 10,000 points.

Only completed forex and metals trades count, and each trade must stay open for at least five minutes. Your TradePoints account also needs to be linked before you place the qualifying trades.

TradePoints are not cash. You cannot withdraw or transfer them. They can only be redeemed for approved third-party rewards, including selected travel and loyalty benefits.

TradePoints featureDetails
New-trader deposit rewardEarn 1 TradePoint for every US$1 included in the first qualifying deposit.
Maximum deposit rewardUp to 10,000 TradePoints per client and household.
Deposit-reward requirementComplete at least five full lots of eligible trading volume within 30 days of the first deposit.
Active-trader rewardEarn 100 TradePoints for every eligible lot traded during the calendar month.
Monthly points limitActive-trader rewards are capped at 10,000 TradePoints per month.
Eligible instrumentsCompleted trades in forex pairs and metals, including gold and silver.
Minimum trade durationA qualifying position must remain open for at least five minutes.
Account requirementClients must complete verification and link a valid TradePoints account through the Secure Account Portal before earning points.
RedemptionPoints may be used for eligible third-party rewards, including travel or loyalty-programme benefits.
Cash valueTradePoints are not client funds or cash equivalents and cannot be transferred or redeemed for cash.
Promotion periodThe published promotion runs from 14 April to 31 December 2026, unless TabTrade modifies or withdraws it earlier.
Other promotionsTradePoints generally cannot be combined with another active TabTrade promotion without written approval.

TabTrade+ Subscription and Trader Benefits

TabTrade+ Subscription and Trader Benefits

TabTrade+ is an optional subscription designed for active traders who want additional trading benefits and premium account support. Members receive USD $1 cashback for every eligible lot traded, complimentary VPS hosting, priority assistance by phone, email, and live chat, early access to selected platform features, and exclusive partner promotions.

TabTrade+ is currently limited to eligible Edge trading accounts and is not available on Standard or VIP accounts. Eligible clients can test the service through a seven-day free trial, although complimentary VPS hosting is only activated once a paid subscription begins.

TabTrade+ featureDetails
Cashback benefitMembers earn USD $1 cashback for every eligible lot traded while the subscription is active.
Complimentary VPSPaid subscribers can activate complimentary VPS hosting through the Secure Account Portal for automated strategies and expert advisors. VPS hosting is not included during the free trial.
Priority supportSubscribers receive priority phone, email and live-chat support, with access to senior assistance when required.
Early accessMembers may receive early access to selected trading tools, platform features, products and integrations.
Member offersThe subscription includes selected discounts, promotions and benefits from TabTrade partners.
Monthly planUSD $59 per month, billed monthly, with no long-term commitment.
Annual planUSD $49 per month, billed annually at USD $588. TabTrade states that this saves more than 15% compared with monthly billing.
Founding Member planUSD $29 per month, billed annually at USD $348. The price is advertised as being locked in for life and available until 31 December 2026.
Free trialEligible clients can use most TabTrade+ benefits during a seven-day free trial. Complimentary VPS hosting is excluded from the trial.
Eligible accountsTabTrade+ is currently available only on eligible Edge accounts. Standard and VIP accounts do not qualify.
CancellationSubscribers can cancel through the Secure Account Portal. Benefits remain active until the end of the current billing period.
Changing plansClients can switch between monthly and annual billing through the Secure Account Portal, subject to the TabTrade+ terms and conditions.
Regional availabilityFeatures and benefits may vary according to the client’s country of residence.

Bonus Offers and Promotions

TabTrade Promotions and Bonus Offers

TabTrade runs several promotions for new and existing clients. These include a free TabTrade+ trial, cash rewards for referring friends, and a few region-specific offers.

The details vary. Your country, account type, and eligibility can all affect which promotions you can access. Some offers also come with minimum deposit or trading-volume requirements, so check the latest terms in your Secure Account Portal before funding the account.

TabTrade lists a few promotions for eligible new and existing clients.

The 10% First Deposit Bonus offers up to US$500 in bonus credit. There is also a seven-day free trial of TabTrade+ and a Refer a Friend programme, where both the existing client and the referred trader may receive up to US$250 each.

A Regional Welcome Boost is advertised in selected countries, but TabTrade does not publish the exact bonus amount or full eligibility rules on its main promotions page.

These offers are not available to everyone. Your country, account type, and compliance status all matter. Seeing a promotion on the website does not mean it will automatically apply to your account, so check the terms in your Secure Account Portal before depositing.

TabTrade promotionMain benefitImportant conditions and status
First Deposit BonusThe promotions hub advertises a 10% bonus on an eligible client’s first deposit.The linked promotion page instead describes bonuses of up to USD $2,000 and states that the offer ran from 5 March to 30 April 2026. Because that closing date has passed, clients should verify whether a replacement promotion is available before depositing.
TabTrade+ seven-day free trialEligible clients can test most TabTrade+ benefits for seven days, including USD $1 cashback for every eligible lot traded and priority support.The trial is currently limited to eligible Edge accounts. Despite the promotions card mentioning VPS hosting, the dedicated TabTrade+ page states that complimentary VPS hosting is only included after a paid subscription begins.
Refer a FriendBoth the existing client and the referred friend can earn cash rewards once the referral meets the applicable deposit and trading requirements.A USD $100 reward per person requires a deposit of more than USD $500 and five lots traded. A USD $250 reward per person requires a deposit of more than USD $2,000 and 20 lots traded. Conditions must be completed within 30 days, and qualifying trades must remain open for at least 10 minutes.
Referral limitTabTrade states that there is no annual limit on the number of friends a client may refer.Each referred client must register using the unique referral link and meet the qualifying deposit and trading conditions before rewards are credited.
Regional Welcome BoostSelected regions may receive a locally tailored welcome bonus and access to local payment methods.The bonus amount and eligibility are country-specific. TabTrade does not publish detailed qualification requirements on the main promotions page, so clients must check availability in their region.
Seasonal Local RebateThis was a regional trading-rebate promotion.The offer is marked as expired, is closed to new entries and should not be presented as an active promotion.
Regional restrictionsPromotions may differ by country and account type.An offer displayed on the website is not necessarily available to every client. Eligibility and complete terms should be confirmed before opening or funding an account.

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

TabTrade Partnership Programme

TabTrade Partnership Programme

TabTrade opens more than one route to earn from your networks if you have an audience of traders, students, or active investors. There are programmes for CPA Affiliates, Introducing Brokers (IBs), Education Providers, MAM/PAMMs, and Liquidity Access. Here’s how they compare, and what you can expect:  

🎯 Programme💵 What South Africans Can Earn👥 Ideal For⭐ Top Features
CPA Affiliates$200 base CPA (Group C), up to 250% tier multiplierMarketers, content creators, paid trafficTiered CPA model, multi-step payouts, 30-day tracking, 10% sub-affiliate override
Introducing Brokers (IB)Up to 50% revenue share, ~$4/lot Standard, ~$2/lot EdgeEducators, signal providers, trading communitiesLifetime rebates, multi-level up to 10 levels, real-time reporting
Education ProvidersRevenue share or referral earnings (by agreement)Trading academies, online educatorsCo-branded sessions, demo-to-live pathway, access to trading tools
Liquidity AccessCustom institutional pricing (volume-based)Funds, prop firms, high-volume tradersAggregated liquidity, FIX API, Equinix NY4/LD5 connectivity
MAM/PAMM AccountsConfigurable performance feesMoney managers, portfolio operatorsMulti-account allocation, MT5 infrastructure, automated fee calculation
 

How to open an Affiliate Account with TabTrade

South Africans can join TabTrade as affiliates, and they fall under the broker’s Group C Tier. If you want to sign up, here’s the step-by-step process:

  • Go to the TabTrade Partners registration page.
  • Enter your personal or company details exactly as they appear on your identification documents.
  • Choose your partnership route. IB access opens by default. CPA access requires review and approval.
  • Describe your promotional method and confirm that you target South Africa if that is your primary region.
  • Submit your application for manual review.

  After approval:

  • Log in to the Partner Portal.
  • Complete identity verification to unlock commission withdrawals.
  • Generate your unique referral links inside the dashboard.
  • Track registrations, deposits, and traded volume through the reporting panel.
  • Add your payout details for USD transfers by wire or crypto.
  • Request payment once your commission balance exceeds $100.

Compare Forex Brokers – TabTrade vs IC Markets vs Tickmill

CriteriaTabTrade CTA LogoIC-Markets-CTA-logo.pngTickmill_logo_300x128 1
📅 Founded202520072014
🏛️ RegulationFinancial Services Commission, Mauritius (FSC) under Licence Number (GB26206419)ASIC, CySEC, FSA Seychelles, SCB, CMAFSCA, FCA, CySEC, FSA Seychelles, DFSA (Rep)
💰 Min Deposit$0 (Standard)$200$100
📈 Max Leverage1:10001:10001:1000
💻 PlatformsMT5MT4, MT5, cTraderMT4, MT5, TradingView
📉 Spreads From0.0 pips (Edge)0.0 pips (Raw)0.0 pips (Raw)
💸 Commission$7/lot (Edge)$7/lot round turn (Raw MT4, 5)$3/lot per side (Raw)
🧾 Total Instruments1,000+ CFDs2,000+ CFDs180+ instruments
🛡️ Negative Balance ProtectionNoneYes (retail, entity dependent)Yes
🏦 Investor CompensationNone€20,000 (EU only)£85,000 (UK FSCS), ICF (EU)
☪️ Islamic AccountYes (Swap-Free)YesYes
🧪 Demo AccountYes (No expiry)Yes (No expiry if active)Yes (Expires after 7 days inactivity)
📝Sign up👉Open Account👉Open Account👉Open Account
 

Education and Research

Education and Research

 

🔎 Broker🥇 TabTrade🥈 IC Markets
📈 Economic CalendarYes (via MT5)Yes
📉 VPSYesYes
📊 AutoChartistNoNo
💹 Trading ViewNoYes
📔 Trading CentralNoYes
📚 Market AnalysisNoYes
📒 News FeedNoYes
📑 BlogNoYes
 

VPS Review

TabTrade offers VPS solutions that connect directly within the same institutional-grade data environment that handles order flow. Execution speeds below 30 milliseconds on standard infrastructure already set a high bar, and co-location through VPS reduces network travel even further.

  • Your Expert Advisors operate 24 hours a day from a data centre environment, independent of South African power cuts.
  • Co-location in Equinix LD5 or NY4 reduces the distance between your strategy and liquidity sources.
  • Sponsored VPS options are available for qualifying accounts, including VIP traders.
  • MetaTrader 5 includes a built-in virtual server option for single-strategy deployment without a full external machine.
  • Partnerships with providers, such as Beeks and NYC Servers, offer access to professional-grade hosting.
  • Remote monitoring via mobile, web, or desktop allows complete oversight without relying on local connectivity.

Countries not accepted

TabTrade welcomes traders from most regions, except:

  • The United States
  • Jurisdictions under FATF and UN Sanctions

 

Conclusion

TabTrade entered the market with FSRA and FSC regulation in Saint Lucia and segregated client accounts, which gives you a defined legal framework before you deposit. Access to more than 1,000 CFDs through MT5 provides wider exposure beyond the JSE, including forex, shares, indices, and crypto. Leverage of up to 1:1000 increases your opportunities, but it also increases risk, especially without negative balance protection. There’s also no statutory investor compensation scheme available to South Africans should TabTrade be unable to fulfil its financial obligations. Overall, even though TabTrade is in a pre-launch phase, the broker offers a dynamic trading environment through MetaTrader 5 and pricing flexibility.

 

Disclaimer

CFDs and margin forex trading involve substantial risk and do not suit every South African trader. Leverage can magnify both gains and losses, with the potential to exceed your initial deposit. You must remember that past results do not predict future performance.

Tax treatment depends on your personal circumstances and South African law. Information provided by TabTrade is general in nature and does not account for your financial situation, objectives, or experience. You must evaluate your risk tolerance carefully and obtain independent financial advice (where appropriate) before opening and funding a live trading account.  

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

How can you open a TabTrade trading account?

You can complete an online application, answer suitability questions about your experience and finances, upload identification and proof of address, and wait for compliance approval.  

Does TabTrade accept South African traders?

Yes, South African can register an account with TabTrade.  

Does the South African FSCA regulate TabTrade?

No, TabTrade is not regulated by the FSCA. Oversight comes from the fact that TabTrade (Mauritius) Ltd is incorporated and registered in Mauritius (Company Number: 236339) and is regulated by the Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (FSC) under Licence Number GB26206419, with its office at Office 15, Floor 1, CentrePoint, Trianon, 72257, Mauritius.  

Does TabTrade offer negative balance protection?

No, negative balance protection does not apply. Risk controls instead include a 100% margin call and a 50% stop-out level, meaning positions are reduced before account equity falls too far.  

Are client funds segregated at TabTrade?

Yes, client funds are kept in segregated accounts separate from company operating funds, with SSL encryption and multi-factor authentication supporting account access.  

What instruments can you trade with TabTrade?

You can trade more than 1,000 CFDs, including major, minor, and exotic forex pairs, 1,024 share CFDs, 15 global indices, 12 commodity CFDs, ETFs, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies, including altcoins and memecoins.  

What leverage does TabTrade offer?

Leverage goes up to 1:1000 depending on the asset class and account type.  

What is the minimum deposit at TabTrade?

The Standard account has no minimum deposit requirement; the Edge account requires $250, and the VIP account requires $25,000.  

Does TabTrade charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

TabTrade does not charge internal deposit or withdrawal fees. Third-party banking or network charges may still apply, depending on your payment provider.  

Does TabTrade offer an Islamic account?

Yes, a swap-free account is available. Overnight interest is removed, and alternative holding terms apply according to broker conditions.  

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