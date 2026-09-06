



SimpleFX is a multi-asset CFD trading platform with more than 1,000 instruments, regulated entities in Mauritius and South Africa, crypto-friendly funding and its own web, desktop and mobile trading apps. SA Shares gives SimpleFX a current Trust Score of 82/100.

The regulatory position has changed significantly from older SimpleFX reviews. The group now includes 8TECH LTD, authorised by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission under licence GB23201604, and 8TECH ZA (PTY) LTD, authorised by South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP number 53073 and registered as a Crypto Asset Service Provider.

There is also a Panama-based group entity, 8TECH PA LLC, which holds separate FOREX and VASP licences from the Kuna de Wargandí International Services Authority.

Quick Verdict SimpleFX has improved substantially from the lightly regulated platform described in many older reviews. South African traders now have access to an FSCA-authorised group entity, crypto and ZAR-related payment options, more than 1,000 CFD instruments and a much more developed proprietary trading platform. Best suited to: Traders who want SimpleFX WebTrader, crypto-friendly funding, broad CFD access and flexible account funding. Not suited to: Traders who specifically want MT4 or MT5, investors seeking direct ownership of shares, or beginners who may be tempted to use the very high leverage available under some non-South-African account structures.

Is SimpleFX Regulated and Safe?

SimpleFX now operates through regulated entities, but the exact protection depends on the company that contracts with the client.

8TECH LTD is authorised and supervised by the Financial Services Commission in Mauritius under licence GB23201604. Its registered operating address is 18 Bank Street, Ground Floor, Silver Bank Tower, Cybercity, Ebene, Mauritius.

For South Africa, 8TECH ZA (PTY) LTD is authorised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP 53073 and is registered as a Crypto Asset Service Provider. The company publishes an address in Queensburgh, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

The SimpleFX legal pages state that the South African entity supports cryptocurrency trading accounts and cryptocurrency deposits under its FSCA licence and crypto-assets subcategory.

8TECH PA LLC is the group's Panama-related entity and publishes separate FOREX licence FX0032026 and VASP licence V0042026.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is SimpleFX regulated by the FSCA?

Yes. 8TECH ZA (PTY) LTD is authorised by South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP number 53073 and is also registered as a Crypto Asset Service Provider. South African traders should still check the legal entity named in their Client Agreement because SimpleFX operates through several companies and account conditions can differ between jurisdictions.

SimpleFX Trust Score

SimpleFX receives a SA Shares Trust Score of 82/100. The score is materially higher than older assessments because SimpleFX now has identifiable regulated entities in Mauritius and South Africa, current legal documentation, client-money policies and much clearer entity disclosures.

We stop short of a 90+ score because the structure remains complex. Different entities offer different products and funding methods, leverage can reach extremely high levels in eligible jurisdictions, and clients need to understand exactly which company holds their account.

Trust Factor Assessment Why It Matters FSCA Regulation Strong 8TECH ZA (PTY) LTD is authorised under FSP 53073. Mauritius Regulation Strong 8TECH LTD holds FSC licence GB23201604. Entity Transparency Good The group currently names its legal entities and account documents clearly. Client Agreements Good Separate legal documents are published for Mauritius, South Africa and Panama. Platform Transparency Strong Web, desktop and mobile platforms are clearly documented. Leverage Risk High Up to 1:1000 is advertised in eligible jurisdictions. Overall Trust Score 82/100 Improved regulation and transparency, balanced against entity complexity and high leverage.

Why does SimpleFX have an 82/100 Trust Score?

SimpleFX scores well because the group now has regulated entities in South Africa and Mauritius, transparent legal documents and a long operating history dating back to 2014. The score is reduced because regulatory protection depends on the contracting entity, some products use very high leverage and the group does not operate within the EU or UK investor-compensation framework.

SimpleFX Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA-authorised South African entity Entity and product protections vary by jurisdiction Mauritius FSC-regulated entity No current MT4 or MT5 offering highlighted More than 1,000 CFD instruments Up to 1:1000 leverage in eligible regions is extremely high No universal minimum deposit Withdrawal fees vary by payment method Crypto and ZAR payment options available for South Africans CFDs do not provide ownership of underlying shares or crypto Web, desktop and native mobile apps Inactive-account withdrawal fee can apply

SimpleFX Overview

SimpleFX began operating in 2014 and has developed from a crypto-heavy offshore trading service into a broader multi-jurisdictional CFD group.

Its strongest differentiator remains the proprietary SimpleFX platform. Traders can use the WebTrader in a browser, install the desktop application or use native Android and iOS apps.

The current instrument range is dramatically larger than the 170 assets quoted in the old SA Shares page. SimpleFX now promotes access to 1,000+ instruments across forex, cryptocurrencies, equities, indices, commodities and metals.

What can you trade with SimpleFX?

SimpleFX currently provides CFD exposure to more than 1,000 global instruments, including forex pairs, cryptocurrencies, equities, stock indices, metals and commodities. Individual availability depends on the account jurisdiction. Because these are mainly CFDs, buying a share or cryptocurrency CFD does not necessarily mean the client owns the underlying asset.

How long has SimpleFX been operating?

SimpleFX states that it began operating on 8 October 2014. That gives the platform more than a decade of operating history. The business has changed materially during that period, especially around regulation, corporate entities, payment options and technology, so older SimpleFX reviews can now give a very different picture from the current group structure.

SimpleFX Features Offered

Feature Current SimpleFX Offering Established 2014 South African Entity 8TECH ZA (PTY) LTD FSCA Licence FSP 53073 Mauritius Entity 8TECH LTD Mauritius FSC Licence GB23201604 Products 1,000+ instruments Platforms Web app, desktop app, Android and iOS Minimum Deposit No universal account minimum; individual payment methods may have minimums Trading Commission No separate trade commission on standard spread pricing Maximum Advertised Leverage Up to 1:1000 in eligible regions Demo Account Available South African Payments Includes ZAR-related and crypto methods depending on current availability 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Does SimpleFX have a minimum deposit?

SimpleFX does not impose a universal minimum deposit for opening an account. The practical minimum depends on the chosen payment method. For example, some card and local-payment options carry their own minimum transaction values even though the trading account itself does not require a fixed opening balance.

SimpleFX Customer Reviews

Current customer feedback is mixed but generally centres on the platform, payment flexibility and ease of use. Traders who like SimpleFX tend to mention its proprietary trading interface, crypto funding and broad asset selection.

Negative feedback commonly focuses on individual withdrawal experiences, account verification and support response times.

The previous page overemphasised the ability to trade "anonymously". That wording is no longer appropriate. Current SimpleFX account functionality requires verification for deposits, withdrawals and other account features.

Review Area SA Shares Assessment Platform Usability Very Good Payment Flexibility Very Good Regulatory Position Good Product Range Very Good Beginner Risk High where very high leverage is used Overall Trust Score 82/100

Are SimpleFX customer reviews positive?

SimpleFX receives both positive and negative feedback. Positive reviews often focus on the platform, crypto funding and easy market access, while complaints can involve verification, withdrawals or customer service. User reviews are useful context, but regulation, legal documents, payment terms and the entity named in the Client Agreement matter more when assessing safety.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

SimpleFX Safety and Security

The safety position is considerably stronger than the old SimpleFX page suggested. SimpleFX now publishes separate legal documents for its regulated South African and Mauritius entities, including Client Agreements, risk disclosures, complaints procedures and client-fund policies.

The South African entity publishes a Client Funds Safeguarding Policy, Risk Disclosure, Order Execution Policy and FAIS documentation.

Traders should still check the contracting entity. A group-wide logo does not mean every client receives exactly the same regulatory protection.

How does SimpleFX protect client funds?

Protection depends on the contracting entity. SimpleFX publishes client-money and safeguarding documents for its regulated companies, including a Client Funds Safeguarding Policy for 8TECH ZA and a Client Money Policy for 8TECH LTD in Mauritius. These controls are more meaningful than the older unregulated structure, but they do not protect traders from normal market losses.

Does SimpleFX offer negative balance protection?

Account risk controls and margin procedures depend on the legal entity and applicable trading terms. Traders should check the current Client Agreement rather than assuming every SimpleFX account has identical negative-balance protection. Even where balance protection applies, leverage can still cause the entire available trading balance to be lost very quickly.

SimpleFX at a Glance

Category SimpleFX Details Broker SimpleFX Operating Since 2014 South African Company 8TECH ZA (PTY) LTD FSCA FSP 53073 Mauritius Company 8TECH LTD FSC Mauritius GB23201604 Trust Score 82/100 Markets Forex, crypto, equities, indices, commodities and metals Instruments 1,000+ Main Platforms Web, desktop, Android and iOS Minimum Account Deposit None Pricing Spread-based, no separate standard trade commission Maximum Advertised Leverage Up to 1:1000 in eligible regions South African Payment Support Yes, subject to current method availability 📝 Sign up Open Account



SimpleFX Accounts

SimpleFX does not use the conventional Standard, Raw and ECN account structure seen at many forex brokers. Instead, traders create live and demo trading accounts in available currencies and jurisdictions.

The current FAQ says clients can create up to four live and demo accounts for each currency in each applicable jurisdiction.

Account Feature SimpleFX Position 📝 Sign up Live Account Available Open Account

Demo Account Available Open Account

Number of Accounts Up to four Live and Demo accounts per currency in each applicable jurisdiction Open Account

Universal Minimum Deposit None Open Account

Account Verification Required for deposits, withdrawals and full account functionality Open Account



Does SimpleFX offer a demo account?

Yes. SimpleFX provides demo accounts across its current web, desktop and mobile platforms. The broker says demo quotes use the same market pricing as live accounts. Demo trading is useful for learning the interface and testing position sizes, but it cannot reproduce real-money psychology, withdrawals or every aspect of live execution.

Can you trade anonymously with SimpleFX?

Not in the way older reviews often suggest. A verified email remains part of account creation, and SimpleFX's current platform states that deposits, withdrawals and other key account functions are available to verified users. Traders should therefore expect modern KYC requirements rather than assuming cryptocurrency deposits allow completely anonymous trading.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a SimpleFX Account

The SimpleFX application remains fully online and is considerably simpler than the lengthy applications used by many traditional brokers.

Step 1 - Open Your Account

Visit the official SimpleFX website and select the account-opening option.

Step 2 - Enter Your Email Address

Create the account using a valid email address and accept the current Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Step 3 - Verify Your Email

Open the verification message sent by SimpleFX and activate the account.

Step 4 - Complete Identity Verification

Complete the required KYC process. The documents requested depend on the jurisdiction and can include identity and address verification.

Step 5 - Create a Trading Account

Select the available account currency and applicable SimpleFX jurisdiction.

Step 6 - Fund the Account

Choose one of the payment methods available for your country. South African payment options currently include crypto, cards and ZAR-related local methods depending on the payment channel.

Step 7 - Start with Demo or Live Trading

SimpleFX WebTrader, desktop and mobile apps support both live and demo environments.

How long does it take to open a SimpleFX account?

The initial account setup can be completed quickly because registration starts with an email address. Full functionality can take longer because deposits and withdrawals require the applicable verification process. The exact time depends on how quickly documents are supplied and whether SimpleFX needs additional information under its compliance procedures.

SimpleFX Fees, Spreads and Commissions

SimpleFX primarily uses spread-based pricing and does not charge a separate standard commission for opening or closing trades.

Current WebTrader marketing says spreads can start from around 0.1 on applicable instruments. Actual spreads vary by asset and market conditions.

Fee Current SimpleFX Position Trading Commission No separate standard commission Spreads Variable; instrument specific Deposit Fee SimpleFX currently advertises free deposits Withdrawal Fee Depends on payment method Overnight Swap Instrument-specific rates apply Inactive Account Withdrawal Charge Additional 3%, minimum USD 25, can apply under current payment terms

Does SimpleFX charge trading commission?

No separate standard commission is charged when opening or closing normal SimpleFX CFD positions. Trading costs are mainly incorporated into the bid-ask spread, with overnight funding applying where relevant. The total cost still varies by instrument, market conditions, leverage and the length of time a leveraged position remains open.

Does SimpleFX charge an inactivity fee?

SimpleFX's current payments information says an additional 3% charge, with a minimum of USD 25, can be added when funds are withdrawn from an inactive account. This is different from a simple monthly inactivity fee, so traders should read the current payment and withdrawal rules before leaving an account unused.

SimpleFX Market Instruments

The current SimpleFX range has grown to more than 1,000 instruments. This makes the old 170-instrument figure substantially outdated.

Asset Class Available Forex Yes Cryptocurrency CFDs Yes, subject to entity Global Equities Yes South African Equities Available within current instrument catalogue Indices Yes Metals Yes Commodities Yes

Does SimpleFX offer South African shares?

Yes. SimpleFX's current instrument catalogue includes a South African equities category alongside US, European and Asian markets. These products are normally traded through the SimpleFX CFD structure rather than as conventional JSE share ownership, so clients should check the symbol specification and contracting entity before trading.

Does SimpleFX offer cryptocurrency trading?

Yes, although availability depends on the legal entity. SimpleFX's South African entity specifically supports cryptocurrency trading accounts and cryptocurrency deposits under its FSCA crypto-assets permissions. The Mauritius entity, by contrast, states that it does not support cryptocurrency trading accounts or cryptocurrency deposits.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

SimpleFX Deposits and Withdrawals

SimpleFX supports a wide range of fiat, crypto, card and local-payment methods, with availability determined by jurisdiction.

The current payments page lists more than 90 payment options across the group's different entities. South African methods include crypto deposits as well as selected ZAR and card options.

South African Method Deposit Withdrawal Key Detail Bitcoin Available Available Blockchain/network fees and minimum withdrawal apply Ethereum Available Available Multiple networks can be supported USDT Available Available BEP20, ERC20 and TRC20 currently listed for ZA Ozow Available Available ZAR local-payment option Visa / Mastercard Available Available Current minimum deposit around USD 10 equivalent on applicable route Google Pay Available Available Subject to current jurisdictional availability

Can South Africans deposit in rand with SimpleFX?

Yes. SimpleFX currently lists Ozow as a South African payment option using ZAR. Card and other payment methods can also be available to South African accounts. Traders should check the live payments page because payment providers, transaction limits, processing times and fees can change without altering the underlying trading account.

How long do SimpleFX withdrawals take?

Timing depends heavily on the payment method. Many cryptocurrency withdrawals are currently shown with processing of up to 24 hours, while cards and certain electronic methods can take several days. Local South African options such as Ozow can take longer. Verification and compliance checks can also extend the processing period.

SimpleFX Trading Platforms

SimpleFX's current platform range is built around its own WebTrader, desktop application and native mobile apps. The old claim that MT4 remains a core SimpleFX platform should be removed.

SimpleFX Web App

The browser platform is the centre of the SimpleFX trading experience. It includes TradingView-powered charting, multiple chart layouts, economic-calendar information, news, one-click trading and platform notifications.

SimpleFX Desktop App

The desktop application is available for Windows, Linux and macOS and provides the same broader SimpleFX ecosystem in a dedicated desktop environment.

SimpleFX Mobile App

Native applications are available for Android and iOS, subject to regional app-store availability. Traders can monitor markets, place orders and manage accounts from mobile devices.

Platform Best For Main Strength Web App Most traders No installation and advanced browser charting Desktop App Desktop-focused traders Dedicated Windows, Linux and macOS application Mobile App Trading on the move Native Android and iOS access

Does SimpleFX still offer MT4?

SimpleFX's current official platform pages focus on its proprietary web, desktop and native mobile applications rather than MetaTrader 4. The old SA Shares wording describing MT4 as an active core platform should therefore be removed unless SimpleFX reintroduces it and publishes it again as a supported current platform.

Which SimpleFX platform is best?

The WebTrader is the best starting point for most users because it requires no installation and includes the complete SimpleFX trading environment. Desktop is better for traders who prefer a dedicated application, while the native Android and iOS apps make more sense for monitoring positions and trading away from a computer.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

SimpleFX Leverage

SimpleFX advertises leverage of up to 1:1000 in eligible regions, but effective leverage varies by account, jurisdiction and instrument.

The current platform allows symbol-specific margin requirements to reduce effective leverage even where the account leverage is set higher.

For example, some major forex instruments can display leverage as high as 1:1000 in eligible accounts, while metals, indices and crypto products commonly have lower effective leverage.

Leverage Factor SimpleFX Position Maximum Advertised Account Leverage Up to 1:1000 in eligible regions Instrument Leverage Varies by symbol Larger Account Balances Can receive lower maximum leverage under entity rules South African Accounts Check the current 8TECH ZA account and symbol requirements

What is the maximum SimpleFX leverage?

SimpleFX currently advertises up to 1:1000 leverage in eligible regions, particularly on selected forex instruments. That does not mean every account or market receives 1:1000. Instrument margin requirements, account balance, jurisdiction and regulatory rules can reduce the effective leverage significantly. Traders should check the exact specification before opening a position.

Is 1:1000 leverage safe?

No leverage level should be described as inherently safe. At 1:1000, a very small movement against an oversized position can wipe out available margin quickly. High leverage is better understood as increased buying power, not increased capital. Beginners should normally use substantially less exposure than the maximum offered by the platform.

SimpleFX vs eToro vs XM

Feature SimpleFX eToro XM South African Entity 8TECH ZA, FSP 53073 Check current contracting entity Check current contracting entity Main Platform SimpleFX proprietary apps Proprietary platform MT4 and MT5 Minimum Account Deposit No universal minimum Varies by region Depends on account/entity Crypto Funding Strong Different product structure Entity dependent Instrument Range 1,000+ Broad multi-asset range Broad CFD range Main Strength Crypto-friendly proprietary platform Social and multi-asset investing MetaTrader trading 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Is SimpleFX better than XM?

It depends on the trader. SimpleFX is stronger for users who prefer a proprietary platform, crypto funding and flexible payment methods. XM is more suitable for traders who specifically want MT4 or MT5. Regulation, leverage, available products and fees also depend on which entity serves the client.

Is SimpleFX better than eToro?

SimpleFX and eToro serve different trading styles. SimpleFX is heavily focused on leveraged CFDs, crypto-friendly funding and its WebTrader ecosystem. eToro has historically placed more emphasis on social investing and a broader investment-style experience. South Africans should compare the exact legal entity and product availability before choosing either platform.

SimpleFX Education

SimpleFX provides trading education through platform guides, tutorials, market commentary and CFD-focused learning material.

Its education offering has improved beyond the limited blog-only structure described in older reviews, although traders who want structured beginner courses may still benefit from using independent educational resources alongside the broker's material.

Is SimpleFX good for learning forex trading?

SimpleFX provides useful platform tutorials, CFD education, market articles and a demo account. That is enough to learn the software and basic trading mechanics, but a new trader should not rely exclusively on broker education. Risk management, leverage, position sizing and independent market research deserve additional study before real money is deposited.

SimpleFX Research and Trading Tools

SimpleFX's current platform combines TradingView charting with news, economic-calendar information, alerts and proprietary market content.

TradingView-powered charts.

Economic calendar.

Market news.

SFX Insights.

News TV.

Price notifications.

Multichart layouts.

API access.

TiMi AI TradeMate.

Does SimpleFX have TradingView charts?

Yes. TradingView charting is integrated into the current SimpleFX WebTrader experience. Traders can use multiple chart layouts, technical indicators, drawing tools and direct chart-based order functionality. This is one of the stronger parts of the proprietary platform and removes much of the need for a separate third-party charting window.

What is SimpleFX TiMi?

TiMi is SimpleFX's AI TradeMate. The 2026 platform allows it to work with market data, calculations and order creation, while SimpleFX also promotes Model Context Protocol connectivity with compatible AI services. Traders should still review every order carefully because AI-generated analysis or automation does not remove market risk.

SimpleFX Awards

SimpleFX has accumulated several platform and crypto-related awards during its operating history.

Current marketing references include Best Digital Asset Exchange at the Global Crypto Awards 2026 and Best Forex Trading App at ADVFN 2026, alongside earlier platform awards.

Do SimpleFX awards make it safer?

No. Awards can help show that an interface or product has received industry recognition, but they do not replace regulation or legal due diligence. SA Shares gives much more weight to SimpleFX's FSCA and Mauritius FSC structures, Client Agreements, payment rules and risk disclosures than to marketing awards when calculating the Trust Score.

SimpleFX Customer Support

SimpleFX provides live chat, email help and an online Help Centre. The current support page says the customer-support team is available 24/5.

Support Feature Availability Live Chat Available Email Support Available Help Centre Available Published Availability 24/5

Does SimpleFX offer 24/7 support?

No. SimpleFX currently describes its dedicated support team as available 24 hours a day, five days a week. Users can also access the Help Centre outside normal support interactions. Cryptocurrency markets can trade outside conventional weekday hours, so traders should understand that live support availability is not necessarily identical to every instrument's trading hours.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Is SimpleFX Suitable for South African Traders?

Yes, SimpleFX now has a considerably stronger South African proposition than older versions of this review suggested.

The group includes an FSCA-authorised South African entity, 8TECH ZA (PTY) LTD, under FSP 53073. SimpleFX also currently publishes South African payment routes including Ozow, cards and crypto options.

The key issue is the entity. South Africans should make sure their account documentation names the appropriate 8TECH company and understand which products are offered through that entity.

South African Consideration SimpleFX Position FSCA Entity Yes - 8TECH ZA (PTY) LTD FSP Number 53073 Crypto Asset Service Provider Yes ZAR Payment Method Ozow currently listed Crypto Deposits Available through applicable South African structure South African Equities Available within instrument catalogue Main Caution Confirm contracting entity, leverage and product permissions before depositing 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Is SimpleFX legit in South Africa?

SimpleFX now has an identifiable South African group company, 8TECH ZA (PTY) LTD, authorised by the FSCA under FSP 53073 and registered as a Crypto Asset Service Provider. That is a major improvement over the old offshore-only structure. Traders should still verify that their specific account is actually contracted with the relevant regulated entity.

Who should use SimpleFX in South Africa?

SimpleFX is most suitable for South Africans who want a proprietary CFD platform, crypto-friendly account funding, broad market access and flexible local payment methods. It is less suitable for traders specifically looking for MetaTrader, direct share ownership or a simple low-leverage investing account rather than a leveraged CFD trading environment.

Final Verdict SimpleFX is a much stronger proposition in 2026 than the broker described in older SA Shares reviews. It is no longer accurate to characterise the entire group as an unregulated Saint Vincent operation. The group now has a Mauritius FSC-regulated company and an FSCA-authorised South African entity. Its platform has also evolved substantially, with web, desktop and native mobile applications, more than 1,000 instruments, TradingView integration and expanded payment support. There are still important risks. SimpleFX uses multiple legal entities, protection varies by jurisdiction and leverage can reach 1:1000 in eligible regions. The current website also reports that 78% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. For South Africans, the FSCA-authorised 8TECH ZA structure and local payment support are meaningful positives. SA Shares gives SimpleFX a current Trust Score of 82/100.

SimpleFX Review Methodology

This SimpleFX review was updated on 6 September 2026. We checked the current SimpleFX website, legal documents, group entities, account FAQs, trading platforms, instruments, payment methods, leverage information and South African regulatory disclosures.

We specifically reviewed the distinction between 8TECH LTD in Mauritius, 8TECH ZA (PTY) LTD in South Africa and 8TECH PA LLC.

The review also corrects older SimpleFX claims about anonymous trading, the number of instruments, MT4 availability, regulation and South African account access.

SA Shares did not open a SimpleFX live account, deposit funds, place a trade or request a withdrawal while preparing this update. Execution and withdrawal performance are therefore not presented as first-hand testing.

Risk Disclaimer

Forex, cryptocurrency CFDs, share CFDs, indices and other leveraged products involve substantial financial risk. Leverage magnifies gains and losses, and SimpleFX currently reports that 78% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with the provider. Regulatory protection, leverage and payment methods depend on the legal entity and account jurisdiction. Always check your Client Agreement before depositing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is SimpleFX a regulated broker?

Yes. SimpleFX now operates through regulated group entities. 8TECH LTD is authorised by the Mauritius Financial Services Commission under licence GB23201604, while 8TECH ZA (PTY) LTD is authorised by South Africa's FSCA under FSP 53073 and registered as a Crypto Asset Service Provider. The protection that applies depends on your contracting entity.

What is the SimpleFX Trust Score?

SA Shares gives SimpleFX a Trust Score of 82/100. Regulation in South Africa and Mauritius, transparent legal documents, more than a decade of operating history and a developed proprietary platform support the score. It is limited by the multi-entity structure, jurisdiction-dependent protections and very high leverage of up to 1:1000 in eligible regions.

Is SimpleFX regulated by the FSCA?

Yes. 8TECH ZA (PTY) LTD is authorised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP number 53073 and is registered as a Crypto Asset Service Provider. This does not automatically mean every SimpleFX user worldwide trades under the South African entity, so South Africans should confirm the company named in their Client Agreement.

Can South Africans use SimpleFX?

Yes. SimpleFX has a dedicated South African group entity and currently displays payment options for the ZA jurisdiction. South African traders can access selected crypto, card and local-payment methods including ZAR-based Ozow. Product availability and leverage still depend on the exact account and entity, so those details should be checked before funding.

What is the SimpleFX minimum deposit?

SimpleFX does not set one universal minimum deposit for opening a trading account. The practical minimum depends on the payment method. Some cryptocurrency routes have extremely small transaction minimums, while cards and local payment methods can require around USD 10 or more. Always check the current payments table before transferring funds.

Does SimpleFX still offer MT4?

SimpleFX's current official platform range focuses on its proprietary WebTrader, desktop application and native Android and iOS apps. MetaTrader 4 is no longer presented as a main current SimpleFX platform. Traders who specifically want MT4 or MT5 should therefore compare another broker rather than relying on outdated SimpleFX reviews.

What can I trade with SimpleFX?

SimpleFX now promotes more than 1,000 CFD instruments across forex, cryptocurrencies, global equities, indices, commodities and precious metals. The catalogue also includes South African equities. Exact availability varies by jurisdiction, and traders should remember that CFDs provide price exposure rather than necessarily giving ownership of the underlying asset.

Does SimpleFX offer ZAR deposits?

Yes. The current SimpleFX payments page lists Ozow as a South African ZAR payment route. Cards and additional payment options can also be available to South Africans. Payment minimums, maximums, processing times and withdrawal charges vary, so the current SimpleFX payment table should always be checked before sending funds.

Is SimpleFX good for beginners?

The interface is relatively easy to learn, and SimpleFX offers a demo account, education and TradingView-powered charts. The bigger issue for beginners is leverage. SimpleFX can provide extremely high exposure in eligible accounts, and its own risk warning says most retail CFD accounts lose money. New traders should practise first and use conservative position sizes.

Is SimpleFX safe?

SimpleFX has a stronger safety profile than it did historically because regulated South African and Mauritius entities are now part of the group. However, safety depends on the legal company holding the account. Regulation does not eliminate trading losses, and highly leveraged CFDs remain risky even when the broker itself operates through a regulated entity.

Sources Checked