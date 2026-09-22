3 Best SFC Regulated Forex Brokers. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong was established in 1989, independent of the government, runs under the authorisation of the laws relating to Securities and Futures. The SFC is responsible for regulating Forex brokers to ensure investors are protected in a systematic securities and futures market. Here is a list of the 3 best SFC-regulated Forex brokers.

What is SFC regulation, and does it matter for forex brokers?

SFC (Securities and Futures Commission) is Hong Kong's financial regulator. SFC-regulated brokers follow strict capital, fund segregation, and disclosure rules. SFC regulation provides solid protection similar to FCA or ASIC. Brokers regulated by SFC must maintain high standards and client protections. Good alternative to European or Australian regulation.

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Which SFC-regulated forex brokers serve international traders?

Several SFC brokers accept international clients, including South Africans. SFC regulation ensures legitimate oversight and fund protection. Popular SFC-regulated brokers include platforms targeting Asian markets. Verify current SFC registration on the official register before opening an account. SFC-regulated offers strong protection comparable to FCA or ASIC oversight standards.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn: Best SFC-regulated forex brokers for Hong Kong traders

Top SFC forex brokers with low spreads and high safety

Safe and reliable SFC forex brokers in Hong Kong 2026

SFC-licensed forex brokers offering demo accounts and low deposit

Compare SFC forex brokers for professional and retail traders

Trusted Hong Kong SFC forex brokers with multiple trading platforms

3 Best SFC Regulated Forex Brokers

🏦 Broker 📝Sign up 🪪 CE / License Info 📝 Notes 💼 ATFX 👉Open Account Type 3 Licence – CE Number BUM667 Recently awarded SFC licence ideal for Hong Kong & regional institutional clients. 🌍 Forex.com 👉Open Account Listed as operating in HK under SFC oversight in some broker reviews Global brand with strong presence confirm exact entity serving HK retail clients. 💹 IG Group 👉Open Account Frequently listed among top SFC-regulated brokers in Hong Kong Excellent reputation always verify CE licence number for HK operations.

What is a SFC Regulated Forex Brokers?

The SFC is a top-tier regulatory authority that enforces strict standards to ensure transparency, financial stability, and investor protection.

Brokers holding an SFC license must meet rigorous capital requirements, follow anti-money laundering (AML) rules, and maintain segregated client funds.

3 Best SFC Regulated Forex Brokers

ATFX - SFC - Regulated broker, ideal for Hong Kong. Forex.com - Globally trusted broker under SFC oversight. IG Group - Leading SFC-regulated broker in Hong Kong.

1. ATFX

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

ATFX is a trusted global forex broker regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong under CE Number BUM667. It offers institutional-grade trading services, advanced platforms, and a strong presence in Asia. ATFX is ideal for professional traders and institutions seeking secure and transparent trading conditions.

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🔹 Aspect 💼 Details 🏢 Broker Name ATFX 🪪 License Info SFC Type 3 Licence – CE Number BUM667 🌐 Website www.atfx.com ⚖️ Regulation SFC (Hong Kong), FCA (UK), FSA (Mauritius), CySEC (Cyprus) 💹 Platforms MT4, ATFX WebTrader 📊 Tradable Assets Forex, indices, commodities, shares, crypto CFDs 🏆 Awards Best Forex Broker Asia 2024Broker Europe 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong SFC regulation ensuring fund safety Limited product range for retail traders Competitive spreads & fast execution Limited educational content Excellent regional client support Limited social trading options

Is ATFX regulated in Hong Kong?

Yes. ATFX operates under AT Global Financial Services (HK) Limited, licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) with Type 3 CE Number BUM667, ensuring full compliance and secure trading conditions in Hong Kong.

What makes ATFX suitable for Hong Kong traders?

ATFX offers SFC-regulated services, local client support, and institutional-grade execution. Its regional presence and strong compliance make it a preferred choice for Asian traders seeking transparency and reliability.

2. Forex.com

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Forex.com is a globally recognized forex and CFD broker known for reliability, strong regulation, and advanced technology. While not directly SFC-licensed, it’s listed as operating under SFC oversight through its global entities, making it suitable for Hong Kong-based traders seeking a trusted brand.

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🔹 Aspect 💼 Details 🏢 Broker Name Forex.com 🪪 License Info Listed under SFC oversight; multiple global licenses 🌐 Website www.forex.com ⚖️ Regulation FCA (UK), NFA (US), ASIC (Australia), CIMA, SFC oversight 💹 Platforms Forex.com Web, MT4, MT5 📊 Tradable Assets Forex, indices, commodities, shares, crypto CFDs 🏆 Awards Best Global Forex Broker 2024 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Highly regulated across major jurisdictions Limited product range for retail traders Advanced platform technology Slightly higher spreads for smaller accounts Global brand reputation Limited local Hong Kong support

Can Hong Kong traders use Forex.com?

Yes, Hong Kong residents can access Forex.com through globally licensed entities under SFC oversight. The broker provides full access to forex, CFDs, and commodities via regulated international branches.

What makes Forex.com reliable?

Forex.com is owned by StoneX Group (NASDAQ: SNEX), ensuring financial transparency, robust compliance, and global recognition. Its multi-regulatory framework offers traders safety and a trustworthy trading infrastructure.

3. IG Group

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG Group, established in 1974, is a globally leading broker with operations in Hong Kong under IG Asia Limited, often cited among the best SFC-regulated brokers. Known for transparency, innovation, and global compliance, IG offers world-class platforms and education.

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🔹 Aspect 💼 Details 🏢 Broker Name IG Asia Limited 🪪 License Info Operates under SFC regulation in Hong Kong 🌐 Website www.ig.com/hk ⚖️ Regulation SFC (Hong Kong), FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), MAS (Singapore) 💹 Platforms IG Trading Platform, MT4 📊 Tradable Assets Forex, indices, commodities, shares, crypto 🏆 Awards Best CFD Provider, Best Trading Platform 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons SFC-regulated Hong Kong entity Moderate inactivity fees Cutting-edge trading technology Slightly complex for beginners Comprehensive education resources No cent or micro accounts

Is IG regulated by the SFC in Hong Kong?

Yes. IG Asia Limited operates under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), ensuring Hong Kong traders receive top-tier protection and a fair trading environment.

What platforms does IG offer in Hong Kong?

IG provides its proprietary IG Trading Platform and MetaTrader 4, both offering advanced charting tools, multiple asset classes, and risk management features suitable for traders of all levels.

Conclusion Hong Kong is a major player in the financial markets. It goes without saying that an investor should look to invest, but it also goes without saying that any investor should protect capital invested by selecting a regulated broker to work with, like in this list of the 3 Best SFC Regulated Forex Brokers.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is an SFC-regulated forex broker?

An SFC-regulated forex broker is licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), ensuring compliance with strict financial standards, investor protection, segregated client funds, and transparent trading practices for retail and professional traders.

Why choose an SFC-regulated broker in Hong Kong?

SFC-regulated brokers provide enhanced safety, transparency, and legal protection. Traders benefit from strict regulatory oversight, segregated client accounts, strong capital requirements, and reliable execution standards, minimizing risks associated with unregulated forex trading.

Which brokers are SFC-regulated?

Popular SFC-regulated brokers include ATFX, IG Group (IG Asia), and Forex.com. These brokers comply with Hong Kong licensing rules, providing secure trading environments, robust platforms, and access to multiple asset classes for professional and retail clients.

Are SFC brokers safe for beginners?

Yes, SFC brokers are generally safe for beginners, offering regulated accounts, risk management tools, educational resources, and transparent fee structures, while ensuring client funds are protected under Hong Kong’s strict financial regulations.

What assets can I trade with SFC brokers?

SFC brokers offer a wide range of instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, allowing traders to diversify portfolios while maintaining compliance with Hong Kong regulations.

Do SFC brokers offer demo accounts?

Yes, most SFC brokers provide free demo accounts. Traders can practice with virtual funds on realistic platforms, test strategies, and gain confidence before committing real capital in regulated trading environments.

How are client funds protected by SFC brokers?

Client funds are segregated from broker capital, undergo regular audits, and brokers must maintain sufficient capital. This ensures money is protected even if the broker faces financial difficulties, providing high security for traders.

Can I access leverage with SFC brokers?

Yes, SFC brokers offer leverage, typically limited by Hong Kong rules to balance trading potential and risk. Leverage levels vary by asset class, and brokers provide risk management tools to protect clients from overexposure.

Are SFC brokers suitable for institutional traders?

Absolutely. Many SFC-regulated brokers cater to institutional clients, offering professional-grade execution, deep liquidity, large volume trading, API access, and multi-asset platforms suitable for institutional or high-volume traders.

How do I verify if a broker is SFC-regulated?

Traders can check the SFC official website for CE license numbers or consult broker documentation. Only brokers listed with a valid CE Number under the Securities and Futures Ordinance are officially regulated in Hong Kong.