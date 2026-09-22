5 Best Precious Metal Forex Brokers offer investors unique inflationary protection. They have inherent value, carry no credit risk, and cannot be inflated. Precious metals are rare, naturally occurring metallic chemical elements of high economic value. Chemically, precious metals are known to be less reactive than most elements and are usually ductile and have a high luster.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn: Best forex brokers for gold and silver trading

Top Regulated Precious Metal Forex Brokers 2026

Low spread gold trading forex brokers

Best forex brokers for metal CFDs

Trusted brokers for gold and silver CFD trading

5 Best Precious Metal Forex Brokers

🏦 Broker 📝Sign up 💎 Speciality ⚖️ Regulation 🟣 AvaTrade 👉Open Account Wide range of metals (Gold, Silver, Platinum, Palladium) FSCA, ASIC, CBI 🟢 FP Markets 👉Open Account Gold & Silver CFDs with deep liquidity ASIC, CySEC 🔵 IG 👉Open Account Gold, Silver & Platinum markets FCA, FSCA 🟡 Pepperstone 👉Open Account Metals with lightning-fast order speed ASIC, FCA, DFSA ⚫ Fusion Markets 👉Open Account Gold & Silver CFDs ASIC

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What are Precious Metal Forex Brokers?

The best precious metal Forex brokers in 2026 offer traders secure platforms, tight spreads, and fast execution for trading gold, silver, and other metals.

5 Best Precious Metal Forex Brokers Revealed (2026):

☑️ AvaTrade – Best for diverse metal options and trusted regulation. ☑️ FP Markets – Ideal for gold CFDs with raw spreads. ☑️ IG – Top choice for tight gold spreads and reliability. ☑️ Pepperstone – Excellent for fast metal trade execution. ☑️ Fusion Markets – Low-cost broker for gold and silver CFDs.

1. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade stands out for its wide selection of precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, offered via CFDs.

With strong global regulation, advanced platforms (MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO), and educational support, it suits both novice and experienced metal traders looking for reliable execution and tight spreads.

trading benefits

📊 Trading Features 🔣 Accounts offered 💰 Funding methods Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards Allows hedging Micro account Bank Transfer Low min deposit Mini account PayPal Standard account Skrill Islamic account Payoneer Neteller

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated across 6 jurisdictions US clients are not accepted Wide variety of metal CFDs No raw spread account Excellent mobile trading app Limited crypto options Competitive leverage on gold/silver Some withdrawal fees apply

Why choose AvaTrade for precious metal trading?

AvaTrade offers one of the most diverse metal selections, competitive leverage up to 1:200, and strong regulatory oversight. Its combination of user-friendly platforms and secure execution makes it ideal for serious gold and silver traders worldwide.

Does AvaTrade support hedging metal positions?

Yes. AvaTrade fully supports hedging strategies, allowing traders to open opposing gold or silver CFD positions to manage market volatility. This flexibility helps control exposure and minimize risk while maintaining strategic opportunities across metal markets.

2. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets is a top-tier Australian broker widely recognized for tight spreads and ECN pricing, making it an excellent choice for gold and silver CFD traders.

Its regulatory reliability, fast execution, and transparent trading environment ensure professional-grade metal trading.

Trading benefits

📊 Trading Features 🔣 Accounts offered 💰 Funding methods Allows scalping Mini account Bank Transfer Allows hedging Standard account Credit/Debit Offers STP ECN account Electronic Wallets Low min deposit STP account Offers Negative Balance Protection Managed account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast order execution Limited portfolio Great Customer Service Web Platform needs to be updated a bit Large Product offering High fee for international bank withdrawal Strong multi-regulation Limited education tools ECN pricing with raw spreads Lacks social trading features

What makes FP Markets ideal for gold CFD trading?

FP Markets provides institutional-grade liquidity and ECN execution, enabling precise gold CFD trades with extremely tight spreads. It’s favored by professional traders who need speed, transparency, and minimal trading costs when investing in precious metals.

Can beginners trade metals on FP Markets?

Yes. FP Markets offers demo accounts and beginner-friendly tutorials. New traders can practice with virtual funds on gold and silver CFDs before transitioning to live ECN trading with low spreads and excellent execution speed.

3. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG is globally recognized for its tight spreads and deep liquidity on gold and silver CFDs.

Backed by top-tier regulation and advanced tools, IG caters to professional traders seeking reliability, precision, and access to a wide variety of precious metal markets.

trading benefits

📊 Trading Features 🔣 Accounts offered 💰 Funding methods Allows scalping Demo account Credit cards Allows hedging Mini account Bank Transfer Offers STP Standard account PayPal Low min deposit Payoneer Guaranteed stop loss

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Used by 180,000+ traders Inactivity Fee Established in 1974 Limited range of instruments

How does IG ensure tight spreads on gold CFDs?

IG sources prices from multiple liquidity providers, ensuring minimal spread variations and ultra-fast execution. This infrastructure helps traders enter and exit gold CFD trades efficiently, even during high market volatility.

Is IG safe for precious metal trading?

Yes. IG is one of the world’s most trusted brokers, regulated by authorities like the FCA and ASIC. Client funds are segregated, ensuring full protection while trading gold, silver, or platinum CFDs.

4. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone is a trusted broker known for lightning-fast execution and low spreads, especially in gold and silver trading.

With support for MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView, it caters to active metal traders looking for low-cost, reliable trading conditions.

Trading benefits

📊 Trading Features 🔣 Accounts offered 💰 Funding methods Raw spreads from 0.0 pips Standard account Visa/MasterCard Very fast execution Razor account bank transfer algorithmic trading support Mini account e-wallets (PayPal, Neteller, Skrill) API/VPS access Standard account POLi BPay UnionPay depending on region

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Super-fast order execution No fixed spread accounts Wide choice of platforms No proprietary platform Low trading costs Limited asset variety Trusted regulation Weekend trading unavailable

Why do traders choose Pepperstone for gold trading?

Pepperstone delivers ECN-grade execution with 0.0 pip spreads, ensuring minimal slippage. It’s ideal for high-volume and scalping traders seeking consistent performance on gold, silver, and platinum CFDs.

Can Pepperstone be used for automated metal trading?

Yes. Pepperstone fully supports automated trading strategies on MT4, MT5, and cTrader, allowing traders to execute algorithmic strategies efficiently across metal CFDs with ultra-fast execution and minimal latency.

5. Fusion Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Fusion Markets is an emerging favorite for low-cost metal trading, offering gold and silver CFDs with minimal commissions and tight spreads.

Regulated by ASIC, it provides transparent pricing, advanced platforms, and excellent support for cost-conscious traders.

Trading benefits

📊 Trading Features 🔣 Accounts offered 💰 Funding methods Tight spreads (from 0-0.9 pips) Zero Account Bank wire transfers very low commissions Classic/Standard Account Visa/MasterCard Access to 90+ currency pairs plus precious metals, commodities, indices, crypto CFD instruments Swap-Free Account PayPal Platforms: MT4, MT5, with support for EAs, copy trading (Fusion +) Skrill Neteller

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Lowest trading costs in market Limited educational tools ASIC-regulated & transparent No proprietary platform Excellent execution No proprietary platform Ideal for low-budget traders Support not 24/7

Why is Fusion Markets ideal for low-cost metal trading?

Fusion Markets offers ultra-low commissions and 0.0 pip spreads, perfect for traders focused on minimizing costs. Its ASIC regulation ensures trust and transparency when trading gold and silver CFDs globally.

Does Fusion Markets support metal trading for beginners?

Yes. Fusion Markets’ low deposit requirement, demo accounts, and intuitive MT4/MT5 platforms make it suitable for beginners wanting to start gold or silver CFD trading without high financial barriers.

List of precious metals

Gold

is unique for its durability, as it does not rust or corrode. Gold is malleable and able to conduct both heat and electricity, which makes it suitable for industrial applications such as dentistry and electronics. More commonly, Gold is best known as a base for jewelry or a form of currency. The value of gold is determined by the market 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and it trades mainly as a function of sentiment. Its price is less affected by the laws of supply and demand, as the new mine supply is infinitely outweighed by the size of the above-ground, accumulated gold. S imply put, when gold collectors feel like selling, the price will drop. On the other hand, when they want to buy, a new supply is quickly absorbed and gold prices are driven higher.

Silver

Unlike gold, the price of silver will swing between its role as an industrial metal and its perceived role as a store of value. Therefore, price fluctuations in the silver market will be more volatile than in gold.

Platinum

Similar to gold and silver, platinum is traded 24/7 on the global commodities market. Platinum often fetches a higher price (per troy ounce) than gold during routine periods of market and political stability, quite simply because it is a much rarer find. In truth, far less Platinum is actually pulled from the ground annually.

Palladium

The Lesser-known of the metals is palladium. Palladium may be lesser-known, but it offers multiple industrial uses. Palladium is a silvery, shiny metal used in numerous types of manufacturing processes, including electronics and industrial products. Palladium can also be used in dentistry, medicine, chemical applications, jewelry, and groundwater treatment, to name but a few. The majority of the world's Palladium supply comes from mines located in the United States, Russia, South Africa, and Canada.

Conclusion Many Forex Traders see precious metals as both a good investment and an effective means of diversifying a portfolio. However, investors should know their goals and understand the risks involved before they get started.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are precious metal forex brokers?

Precious metal forex brokers allow traders to speculate on the price movements of metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. They offer CFD trading platforms, leverage, and tools to help investors profit from changing global metal prices.

Why should I trade precious metals with a forex broker?

Trading metals with a forex broker offers leverage, liquidity, and fast execution. It allows diversification beyond currencies, helping traders hedge against inflation and economic instability while accessing gold and silver markets conveniently through modern trading platforms.

Which are the best forex brokers for gold and silver trading?

Top brokers for metal trading include AvaTrade, FP Markets, IG, Pepperstone, and Fusion Markets. They offer low spreads, strong regulation, advanced trading tools, and excellent execution speeds for gold, silver, and other precious metal CFDs.

Are precious metal forex brokers regulated?

Yes. Leading precious metal brokers are regulated by top authorities such as ASIC, FCA, CySEC, or FSCA. Regulation ensures client fund protection, transparent pricing, and compliance with financial laws, making trading safer for investors worldwide.

What platforms do top metal brokers offer?

Most leading metal brokers support platforms like MT4, MT5, cTrader, and proprietary web platforms. These systems provide advanced charting, algorithmic trading, and mobile access, giving traders flexibility and control over gold and silver CFD trades.

What leverage is available for metal trading?

Leverage on precious metals varies by broker and region, typically ranging from 1:100 to 1:500. This allows traders to control larger positions in gold and silver, amplifying potential profits but also increasing the associated trading risks.

How do I choose the best broker for trading metals?

Choose a broker with solid regulation, tight spreads, low commissions, fast execution, and multiple platforms. Ensure it offers metals like gold and silver, flexible leverage, and educational tools to support your trading goals and risk profile.

Are there any fees when trading precious metals?

Yes. Brokers may charge spreads, commissions, or overnight swap fees when trading metal CFDs. Comparing costs across brokers like FP Markets or Pepperstone helps traders find lower-cost options for gold and silver trading strategies.

Can beginners trade precious metals safely?

Yes. Beginners can start with demo accounts offered by brokers like AvaTrade or Fusion Markets. These accounts allow users to practice gold and silver trading risk-free before moving to live markets with small deposits and guidance.

What are the risks of trading precious metals?

Metal trading carries risks like volatility, leverage exposure, and market unpredictability. Gold and silver prices can change rapidly due to economic news, interest rates, or geopolitical events, requiring careful strategy, stop-loss use, and risk management discipline.