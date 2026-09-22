  Raw Spread Brokers Banner   The 10 Best Raw-spread Forex Brokers revealed. Best Raw-spread forex brokers offer traders the advantage of trading with minimal spreads, often starting from 0.0 pips, coupled with transparent commission fees.  

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn:
  • What is Raw-spread Trading?
  • Which is better raw spread or a standard?
  • Is raw spread good for scalping?
  • Is Raw Spread worth it?
  • How does Raw Spread Affect Forex Trading?
  • Popular FAQs about the Raw Spread Forex Brokers.
  • Conclusion on the 10 Best Raw-spread Forex Brokers.

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

10 Best Raw Spread Forex Brokers

✔️ Forex Broker💰 Minimum Deposit🔥 Open an Account📊 Raw Spreads📜Regulators
1. Pepperstone ZAR 2,500 /AU$ 200👉 Open Account0.0 pipsASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA and SCB
2. ThinkMarketsZAR 0 / USD 0👉 Open Accountfrom 0.0 pipsASIC, FCA, FSCA, FSA, CySEC, JFSA
3. IC MarketsZAR 3,700 / USD 200👉 Open Accountfrom 0.0 pipsASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
4. VantageFXZAR 3,700 / USD 200👉 Open Accountfrom 0.0 pipsCIMA, SIBL, ASIC
5. ExnessZAR 190 / USD 10👉 Open AccountFrom 0 pipsCBCS, CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSC, FSCA, CMA
6. BDSwissZAR 190 / USD 10👉 Open Account0.0 pipsFSCA, FSC, FSA, MISA
7. XMZAR 90 / USD 5👉 Open AccountLow as 0.6 PipsFCA, IFSC, CySec, ASIC, CMA
8. FP MarketsZAR 1600 / USD 100👉 Open Accountfrom 0.0 pipsASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
9. RoboForexZAR 190 / USD 10👉 Open AccountFloating from 0 pipsIFSC
10. TrioMarketsZAR 4000 / USD 250 👉Open Accountfrom 0 pipsCySEC, BaFin, FCA, ACP, MiFID
 

What are Raw Spread accounts?

Spread in its raw form comes straight from liquidity sources and thus has the smallest spread. There are no mark-ups or mark-downs in spreads, but there is a commission price. When you use a raw spread account, the price when you enter a position is almost comparable to the market price at the time of entry.  

10 Best Raw Spread Forex Brokers

  1. ☑️Pepperstone  – TradingView Broker of the Year in South Africa.
  2. ☑️ThinkMarkets - Best low-cost Spreads option in SA.
  3. ☑️IC Markets  – Low-cost structure enhances profitability.
  4. ☑️VantageFX – An award-winning CFD broker with competitive spreads.
  5. ☑️Exness – Secure trading environment and competitive spreads.
  6. ☑️BDSwiss –  Best delivers industry-leading trading conditions
  7. ☑️XM – Lowest spreads and no hidden commissions.
  8. ☑️FPMarkets –  Best Tradable Instruments in South Africa.
  9. ☑️RoboForex –  Best Currency Market in SA.
  10. ☑️TrioMarkets –  Best automated trading platform.

 

1. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
  Pepperstone is an Australian broker that was founded in Melbourne in 2010. In 2015, it opened a London office. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission(ASIC) regulate the broker. It provides a variety of trading platforms to traders and continues to grow its market share thanks to low trading costs, quick trade executions, and a well-balanced asset selection. Pepperstone holds a distinguished position as a forex dealer whose fame in the industry is credited to its competitive spreads, which are especially noticeable in its Raw account. The traders benefit from this account type because it offers an extremely low spread that may go to zero on most major FX pairs.  

Features

🔍Featureℹ️ Information
⬆️Maximum Leverage1:500 (Professional) 1:200 (Retail) – Depending on the jurisdiction
🖥️Trading PlatformsTradingView, MetaTrader 4, cTrader, MetaTrader 5,
⚖️RegulatorsASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
👤Account TypesRazor account Standard account Demo account Islamic account
💰Minimum DepositZAR 2,500 /AU$ 200
✅Fees and spreadsEUR/USD start from 0 pips
📈Tradable assets offeredCFDs in Currencies, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, Crypto, ETFs
📈Minimum Trading Size0.01 lots
#️⃣ Margin Call90%
⛔Stop-Out20%
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal OptionsVisa Mastercard Bank transfer MPESA PayPal Bpay Neteller POLi Skrill China UnionPay
💴Deposit CurrenciesAUD, USD, JPY, GBP, EUR, CAD, CHF, NZD, SGD, HKD
🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa TradersYes
📊Account FeaturesFollower, Strategy Provider
💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pairYes
📱 OS CompatibilityAndroid, iOS
🔁Educational ResourcesBlog, News Feed, Market Analysis, Trading Central, Trading View, AutoChartist, VPS, Economic Calendar
📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Yes
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
📞Customer Support24 hours per day
🤝 Accepts South African tradersYes
👉Open Account👉 Open Account
  Pepperstone Raw Spreads  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Competitive SpreadsLimited Asset Selection
Multiple Trading PlatformsHigher Minimum Deposit for Razor Account
Fast Order ExecutionCommissions on Razor Accounts
Regional Support (Kenya Office)Educational more towards a global audience
 

Our Findings

Pepperstone is known globally as a forex and CFD broker that offers competitive pricing, low spreads, quick execution speeds, and reliable trading platforms.  

What makes Pepperstone a top raw spread broker?

Pepperstone offers ultra-tight raw spreads from 0.0 pips, lightning-fast execution, and deep liquidity. It’s ideal for scalpers and algorithmic traders seeking institutional-grade pricing with low commissions and access to both MT4 and cTrader platforms.

 

Does Pepperstone charge extra fees on raw accounts?

Pepperstone’s Razor Account features a small commission per trade but zero hidden costs. Traders benefit from transparent pricing, no dealing desk intervention, and direct market access for fair, low-cost forex trading across major, minor, and exotic currency pairs.

   

2. ThinkMarkets

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, FSCA, FSA, CySEC, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
  ThinkMarkets is a multi-asset online brokerage firm founded in Australia and the United Kingdom in 2010. Despite its headquarters in Australia and the United Kingdom, the broker is regulated and approved by several severe and demanding regulatory and authorization agencies, including ASIC, FCA, FSCA, CySEC, JFSA, and FSA. With a minimum deposit of $ 500, traders can enjoy raw spreads as low as zero pips, limited commission fees, fast order execution, and up to 1:500 leverage with the broker's ThinkZero account. “ThinkMarkets aims to attract active traders with this low-cost structure that includes raw spreads within its ThinkZero account.  

Features

🔍Featureℹ️ Information
⬆️Maximum Leverage1:500
🖥️Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, ThinkTrader
⚖️RegulatorsASIC, FCA, FSCA, FSA, CySEC, JFSA
👤Account TypesStandard, Think Zero
💰Minimum DepositNo Minimum deposit
🔁 Spreads0 Pips
🛍️ Tradable assets offeredForex Commodities Indices Shares & ETFs Cryptocurrencies Precious metals CFDs Futures
📈Minimum Trading Size0.01 lots
#️⃣ Margin Call 50%
⛔Stop-Out25%
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal OptionsOZOW Bankwire / EFT Credit / Debit cards Skrill
💴Deposit CurrenciesZAR, USD, EUR, CHF, GBP and AUD
🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa TradersNo
📒 Demo accountYes
💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pairYes
📱 OS CompatibilityAndroid, iOS, and iPad
🔁Educational ResourcesProvision is made for tutorials, live videos, webinars, training guides, daily analysis, and commentary
📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Yes
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
☎ Customer Support24/7 live support
🤝 Accepts South African tradersYes
👉Open Account👉 Open Account
  ThinkMarkets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Ultra-Tight SpreadsRaw spreads come with commissions charged per trade
Raw spreads provideHigher Minimum Deposit
Faster ExecutionThe low-cost structure can be tempting for overtrading
Multiple Liquidity ProvidersLimited Educational Resources on Raw Spreads
 

Our Findings

The broker is allowing its customers to trade on many platforms, including MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, while maintaining their ThinkTrader, which is easy to use with an advanced chart tool.  

Why do traders choose ThinkMarkets for raw spreads?

ThinkMarkets provides raw spreads from 0.0 pips with rapid execution and zero requotes. It offers multiple trading platforms, including MT4 and ThinkTrader, ensuring professional-grade performance for day traders and high-frequency strategies.

 

Is ThinkMarkets regulated and safe for raw spread trading?

Yes, ThinkMarkets is regulated by top-tier authorities like ASIC and FCA. It ensures segregated client funds, strong security, and transparent raw pricing structures, making it a trustworthy option for traders needing consistent low spreads and high-speed execution.

   

3. IC Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review
  IC Markets is an Australian-based corporation that is regulated and authorized by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). The company was established in 2007 and has its headquarters in Sydney. IC Markets is an electronic communication network (ECN) broker, which implies that there is no dealing desk or other types of trade intervention between the trader and the rest of the trading community. IC Markets' ECN trading environment allows traders to take advantage of the tight spreads that the company offers. IC Markets directs its Raw Spread account towards proactive foreign exchange (forex) traders as it offers the most competitive spreads in the market (with a starting point of 0.0 pips), thereby helping them save a lot of money. Being designed on an Electronic Communication Network basis, the model provides direct access to different markets and makes it possible to realize trade operations more quickly due to higher liquidity from more sources.  

Features

🔍Featureℹ️ Information
⬆️Maximum Leverage1:1000
🖥️Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 and 5
⚖️RegulatorsASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
👤Account TypesStandard, Raw Spread, cTrader
💰Minimum DepositZAR 3,700 / USD 200
🔁 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips
🛍️ Tradable assets offeredForex Commodities Indices Bonds Cryptocurrencies Stocks Futures
📈Minimum Trading Size0.01 lots
#️⃣ Margin Call100%
⛔Stop-Out50%
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Cards PayPal Neteller Neteller VIP Skrill UnionPay Wire Transfer Bpay Broker to Broker POLi Thai Internet Banking Rapidpay Vietnamese Internet Banking
💴Deposit CurrenciesAUD, USD, JPY, EUR, NZD, SGD, GBP, CAD, HKD, CHF, RMB
🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa TradersNo
📒 Demo accountYes
💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pairYes
📱 OS CompatibilityAndroid, iOS, and iPad
🔁Educational ResourcesTrading Knowledge Advantages of Forex Advantages of CFDs Video Tutorials Web TV Webinars Podcasts Getting Started – which contains 10 lessons Help Centre
📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Yes
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
☎ Customer Support24/7
🤝 Accepts South African tradersYes
👉Open Account👉 Open Account
  IC Markets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Super Low SpreadsCommissions on Top
ECN ExecutionHigher Minimum Deposit
multiple tier-1 liquidity providersRisk of Slippage
Scalper-Friendly FeaturesLimited Educational Resources on Raw Spreads
 

Our Findings

With state-of-the-art trading platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, traders can enjoy low spreads courtesy of IC Markets, which commence at 0.0 pips, along with high speeds in trade execution.  

How competitive are IC Markets’ raw spreads?

IC Markets offers some of the industry’s lowest raw spreads—often starting at 0.0 pips—with ECN-style execution. Traders enjoy deep liquidity and minimal latency, ideal for scalpers, algorithmic strategies, and institutional-style trading environments.

 

Which platforms support raw spreads at IC Markets?

IC Markets provides raw spreads on MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms. All offer fast execution, advanced order types, and low commission fees, ensuring an optimal trading experience for professional and retail forex traders alike.

   

4. Vantage

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSCA and ASIC
Start Trading Read Review
  Vantage was established in 2009 under the name MXT Global. Its headquarters are in Sydney. Its name changed in 2015. The broker is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom. Besides offering Raw ECN accounts, Vantage also maintains live links with two of the most popular social trading platforms on the market: ZuluTrade and MyFXBook Autotrade. So, for example, you might use a Raw ECN account while simultaneously following trading signals from skilled traders.  

Features

🔍Featureℹ️ Information
⬆️Maximum Leverage500:1
🖥️Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 and 5
⚖️RegulatorsCIMA, SIBL, ASIC
👤Account TypesStandard, Raw Spread, cTrader
💰Minimum DepositZAR 3,700 / USD 200
🔁 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips
🛍️ Tradable assets offeredCurrencies: (45+) Cryptocurrencies: (5+) Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum CFD: (135+) Gold, Silver, Stock Indexes, Oil, Other Commodities
📈Minimum Trading Size 0.01 lot
#️⃣ Margin Call50%
⛔Stop-Out50%
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal OptionsBank Wire, VISA, MasterCard, BPAY, FasaPay, MobilePay, Neteller, Poli, Skrill, Transfer from Existing Broker, UnionPay
💴Deposit CurrenciesAUD, USD, JPY, EUR, NZD, SGD, GBP, CAD, HKD, CHF, RMB
🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa TradersNo
📒 Demo accountYes
💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pairYes
📱 OS CompatibilityPC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS
🔁Educational ResourcesTrading Knowledge Advantages of Forex Advantages of CFDs Video Tutorials Web TV Webinars Podcasts Getting Started – which contains 10 lessons Help Centre
📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Yes
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
☎ Customer Support24 hours per day, 5 days of the week
🤝 Accepts South African tradersYes
👉Open Account👉 Open Account
  Vantage  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Ultra-Low Raw SpreadsCommissions Add Up
Transparency in CostsHigher Minimum Deposit
Fast Execution with ECN ModelRisk of Slippage
Deep LiquidityLimited Educational Resources on Raw Spreads
 

Our Findings

Vantage RAW ECN account is designed for experienced, active forex traders who can make the most of the narrow spreads that allow quick execution for greater profitability.  

What are the benefits of Vantage raw spread accounts?

Vantage RAW ECN Account offers spreads from 0.0 pips and commissions as low as $3 per lot. It delivers high-speed execution through top liquidity providers and suits traders using scalping or automated systems.

 

Is VantageFX regulated and transparent with pricing?

Yes, VantageFX is regulated by ASIC and VFSC. It provides transparent raw pricing, no-dealing desk execution, and segregated funds protection, giving traders confidence in fair and secure forex trading conditions.

   

5. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
  Exness was established in 2008 and is regulated by CySEC, FCA, South Africa FSC, SIBA, the Financial Services Commission of the British Virgin Islands, and the Central Bank of Curaçao. Exness is competitive in terms of trading costs and spreads. When compared to other FSCA-regulated brokers, their spreads are quite low, and the Pro account has no hidden trading fees or charges. The spreads on their Standard and Raw Accounts are also quite modest. Exness offers a Raw Spread account for experienced traders seeking maximum transparency and tight pricing.  

Features

🔍FeatureExness logo
⬆️Maximum Leverage1:2000
🖥️Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Exness Terminal Exness Trader app
⚖️RegulatorsCySEC, FSA, FCA, FSCA, FSC, and the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten
👤Account TypesStandard Account Standard Cent Account Raw Spread Account Zero Account Pro Account
💰Minimum Deposit190 ZAR ($10)
🔁 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips
🛍️ Tradable assets offeredCurrencies: (45+) Cryptocurrencies: (5+) Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum CFD: (135+) Gold, Silver, Stock Indexes, Oil, Other Commodities
📈Minimum Trading Size 0.01 lot
#️⃣ Margin Call60%
⛔Stop-Out0%
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal OptionsEPS, cryptocurrency, bank cards, local payment systems, internal transfers
🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa TradersStandard +10%
📒 Demo accountYes
💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pairYes
📱 OS CompatibilityPC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS
📰 News TradingYes
📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Yes
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
☎ Customer Support24/7
🤝 Accepts South African tradersYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Exness Raw Spread forex brokers  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Ultra-Low SpreadsCommissions on Every Trade
The Raw Spread structure offers clear visibility into trading costsHigher Minimum Deposit
Market ExecutionRisk of Slippage
Multiple InstrumentsPotential Learning Curve
 

Our Findings

The Exness platform is user-friendly, with options (MetaTrader 4 and 5) and multilingual customer support that meets various trading needs.  

Why is Exness popular for raw spread trading?

Exness offers ultra-tight raw spreads from 0.0 pips with fast market execution and high leverage. It supports various account types and platforms, ensuring professional-grade conditions for active traders and scalpers.

 

Are there commissions on Exness raw spread accounts?

Yes, Exness applies a small commission per side on raw accounts, but it maintains transparent, stable pricing. Traders enjoy low trading costs, reliable execution, and 24/7 support across forex, metals, and CFDs.

   

6. BDSwiss

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA.
Start Trading Read Review
  BDSwiss was founded in 2012, and its headquarters are in Switzerland. The broker is regulated through the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), and FSC in Mauritius the FSA in Seychelles. BDSwiss offers traders the opportunity to trade an array of financial instruments on reliable trading platforms through the choice of six account types. BDSwiss’s Raw Spread account provides clients who want maximum transparency and very low pricing. It is designed for people seeking to trade on a Raw Spread account. This account comes with extremely competitive spreads that go down to 0.0 pips in major currency pairs.  

Features

🔍Featureℹ️ Information
⬆️Maximum LeverageDefault Leverage - 1:400 Dynamic Leverage - 1:2000
🖥️Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, WebTrader, BDSwiss app
⚖️RegulatorsZAR, USD, EUR, GBP
👤Account TypesCent Classic VIP Zero Spread
💰Minimum Deposit190 ZAR ($10)
🔁 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips
🛍️ Tradable assets offeredForex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies
📈Minimum Trading Size 0.01 lot
#️⃣ Margin Call50%
⛔Stop-Out20%
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit card, Bank Wire, Skrill, NETELLER, Astropay, PIX, LATAM APMs, Crypto, Online Banking, EFTpayment, Ozow, Mobile Money (M-PESA, Airtel, Tigo Pesa, Vodacom, Orange), Open Banking, Globepay, UPI, GCash, PayMaya, QR Codes.
💴Deposit CurrenciesZAR, USD, EUR, GBP
🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa TradersNo
📒 Demo accountYes
💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pairYes
📱 OS CompatibilityPC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS
📰 News TradingYes
📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Yes
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
☎ Customer Support24/5
🤝 Accepts South African tradersYes
📝Sign up 👉 Open Account
  BDSwiss Raw Spreads  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Transparency in PricingCommissions Add Up
Commissions are charged per tradeOverlooking Spread Risks
XM emphasizes fast execution speedsLimited Educational Resources
 

Our Findings

BDSwiss is well-known for its dependability and transparency since it is controlled by various top-notch authorities, such as CySEC and FSC.  

What makes BDSwiss suitable for raw spread trading?

BDSwiss provides raw spreads from 0.0 pips through its Raw Account, offering fast execution, tight pricing, and low commissions. It’s designed for professionals who demand precision and cost efficiency in volatile markets.

 

Does BDSwiss support major platforms for raw spreads?

Yes, BDSwiss offers MT4, MT5, and its proprietary WebTrader with raw spread options. These platforms deliver seamless access, fast execution, and strong charting tools for both manual and automated forex trading.

   

7. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
  XM is a well-known online worldwide broker based in Cyprus. The XM Group was established in 2009 and is regulated by ASIC in Australia, the IFSC in Belize, and CySEC in Cyprus. Although XM is better recognized as a dealing-desk broker than a raw spread provider, its newly announced XM Zero account offers a raw spread as low as zero pips. XM aims at active traders as far as the XM Zero account, which operates like a raw spread account, is concerned. It provides ultra-low spreads, which could hit 0 pips on major currencies, thus saving costs substantially while making numerous trades. The XM Zero account may be considered an important learning point, especially about the transaction cost structure and their importance in trading decisions.  

Features

🔍Featureℹ️ Information
⬆️Maximum Leverage1:1000
🖥️Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
⚖️RegulatorsFCA, IFSC, CySec, ASIC, CMA
👤Account TypesMicro Account, Standard account, Ultra Low Account, Shares Account
💰Minimum DepositZAR 90 / USD 5
🔁 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips
🛍️ Tradable assets offeredForex, commodities, shares, indices, metals, energies, options, bonds, CFDs, and ETFs
📈Minimum Trading Size 0.01 lot
#️⃣ Margin Call50%
⛔Stop-Out20%
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal OptionsBank Wire Transfer Local Bank Transfer Credit/Debit Cards Neteller Skrill, and more.
💴Deposit CurrenciesZAR, USD, EUR, GBP
🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa TradersYes
📒 Demo accountYes
💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pairYes
📱 OS CompatibilityWeb browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads
📰 News TradingYes
📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Yes
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
☎ Customer Support24/5
🤝 Accepts South African tradersYes
👉Open Account👉 Open Account
  XM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Transparency in PricingCommissions Add Up
Commissions are charged per tradeOverlooking Spread Risks
XM emphasizes fast execution speedsLimited Educational Resources
 

Our Findings

XM Zero aims to serve a clientele experienced in market dynamics and highly participatory in the financial markets that can take advantage of low spreads with possible faster delivery.  

What are XM’s raw spread trading advantages?

XM offers spreads from 0.0 pips on its XM Zero Account with low commissions and ultra-fast order execution. It suits traders seeking institutional-level pricing and minimal slippage during high-volume trading sessions.

 

Which platforms are available for XM raw spread accounts?

XM provides raw spread access via MT4 and MT5, delivering full support for automated trading, fast execution, and flexible leverage options suitable for both beginner and professional forex traders.

   

8. FP Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
    FP Markets, a well-established forex and CFD broker founded in 2005 and headquartered in Australia, is known for providing a wide range of trading instruments like forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies using multiple platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and IRESS. This company is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) FP Markets is noted for its competitive raw spreads starting from 0.0 pips with fast execution speeds.  

Features

🔍Featureℹ️ Information
⬆️Maximum Leverage1:500
🖥️Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 IRESS cTrader FP Markets App
⚖️RegulatorsASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
👤Account TypesStandard Raw Islamic Standard Islamic Raw
💰Minimum DepositZAR 1600 / USD 100
🔁 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips
🛍️ Tradable assets offeredForex Shares Metals Commodities Indices Cryptocurrencies Bonds
📈Minimum Trading Size 0.01 lot
#️⃣ Margin Call100%
⛔Stop-Out50%
💳Deposit and Withdrawal OptionsNeteller, Skrill, Fasapay, Asia Banks, Dragonpay, Perfect Money, Sticpay, Rupee Payments, Rapid transfer, Virtual Pay, XPAY, Pagsmile, Bank Transfer Local Bank Transfer Online Banking
💴Deposit CurrenciesZAR, USD, EUR, GBP
🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa TradersNone
📒 Demo accountYes
💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pairYes
📱 OS CompatibilityWeb browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads
📰 News TradingYes
📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Yes
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
☎ Customer Support24/7
🤝 Accepts South African tradersYes
👉Open Account👉 Open Account
  FPMarkets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
South Africans can expect commission-free trading on the standard accountFP Markets’ demo account expires if it is not frequently used
FP Markets offers powerful trading platformsThe functionality on mobile trading apps might not be as rich as that on desktop apps or web-based platforms
Faster Execution (Potential)Risk of Slippage
Platform OptionsDiscouragement for Beginners
 

Our Findings

FP Markets also offers solid educational resources, market analysis, and 24/5 customer support, hence making it a complete choice for traders in search of dependability, flexibility, and quality trading experience.  

Why is FP Markets known for raw spreads?

FP Markets offers true ECN raw spreads from 0.0 pips with deep liquidity and fast order execution. Its pricing transparency makes it ideal for scalpers, day traders, and algorithmic systems.

 

Does FP Markets charge commissions on raw accounts?

Yes, FP Markets applies a small per-lot commission on raw accounts. However, its tight spreads, reliable execution, and institutional-grade conditions make it highly cost-effective for active traders worldwide.

   

9. RoboForex

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review
  RoboForex was founded in 2009 as a multi-asset broker and global online financial trading platform. CySEC regulates it, and its headquarters are in Cyprus. Traders can trade stocks, indices, currencies, commodities, ETFs, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies. The broker offers some of the most competitive tight spreads starting at 0 pips. RoboForex could have set a higher figure for the minimum deposit requirement on their raw spread account in comparison to other regular clients they have. This will, however, restrict the registration of novice users who solely want to learn. RoboForex's Raw Spread account can be an even more valuable resource for learning trading, especially among people harboring thoughts about discovering how commissions impact their earnings and forming a solid trading strategy at the same time.  

Features

🔍Featureℹ️ Information
⬆️Maximum Leverage1:2000
🖥️Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5
⚖️RegulatorsIFSC
👤Account TypesPro Cent Pro ECN R Stocks Trader Prime
💰Minimum DepositZAR 190 / USD 10
🔁 SpreadsFloating from 0 pips
🛍️ Tradable assets offeredForex Stocks Indices ETFs Commodities Metals Energy Commodities
📈Minimum Trading Size 0.01 lot
#️⃣ Margin Call100%
⛔Stop-Out50%
💳Deposit and Withdrawal OptionsBank transfer Credit cards like Visa Debit cards Skrill Neteller POLi FasaPay AdvCash More e-wallets
💴Deposit CurrenciesUSD
🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa TradersNone
📒 Demo accountYes
💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pairYes
📱 OS CompatibilityWeb browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads
📰 News TradingYes
📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Yes
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
☎ Customer Support24/7
🤝 Accepts South African tradersYes
👉Open Account👉 Open Account
  RoboForex  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Understanding True Trading CostsPotential Overlooking of Spreads
Realistic Practice EnvironmentThe functionality on mobile trading apps might not be as rich as that on desktop apps or web-based platforms
Tight spreads from 0 pipsRisk of Slippage
Platform OptionsConsider using a RoboForex standard account demo to practice trading with a lower barrier to entry.
 

Our Findings

RoboForex also offers a variety of educational materials, market analysis tools, and a strong loyalty program, so it is an enticing choice for traders seeking full-fledged trading services.  

What distinguishes RoboForex’s raw spread accounts?

RoboForex’s Prime Account delivers raw spreads from 0.0 pips with low commissions and high execution speeds. It supports multiple platforms, including MT4, MT5, and R Trader, ensuring professional trading performance.

 

Is RoboForex suitable for high-frequency strategies?

Yes, RoboForex’s raw accounts are optimized for scalping and algorithmic trading. With ECN-style liquidity, fast execution, and minimal slippage, traders enjoy precision and flexibility across forex, indices, and commodities.

   

10. TrioMarkets

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300
🏦 Regulators: FSC
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  TrioMarkets is an ECN and STP Forex broker based in Cyprus, which was launched in 2014. EDR Financial Ltd, a financial services firm approved and regulated by the Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission (CySEC), BaFin, FCA, ACP, and MiFID, owns the trading name TrioMarkets. TrioMarkets offers a variety of trading accounts that allow you to trade a limited number of financial assets. “If you are an active trader at TrioMarkets, you may want to consider their raw spread account. However, this choice will be accompanied by higher total costs due to the commissions charged in comparison with other types of accounts.”  

Features

🔍Featureℹ️ Information
⬆️Maximum Leverage1:300
🖥️Trading PlatformsMetaTrader4, Sirix
⚖️RegulatorsCySEC, BaFin, FCA, ACP, MiFID
👤Account TypesBasic Zero Commission Account, the Standard Zero Commission Account, Advanced Account, and a Premium Account.
💰Minimum DepositZAR 1800 / USD 100
🔁 SpreadsFloating from 0 pips
🛍️ Tradable assets offeredETFs, CFDs, Commodities, Metals, Stocks, Oil, Gold, Indices
📈Minimum Trading Size 0.01 lot
#️⃣ Margin Call200%
⛔Stop-Out50%
💳Deposit and Withdrawal OptionsBankWire Credit cards Skrill CashU Neteller Crypto
💴Deposit CurrenciesUSD
🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa TradersYes
📒 Demo accountYes
💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pairYes
📱 OS CompatibilityDesktop, Web, Mobile
📰 News TradingYes
📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Yes
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
☎ Customer Support24/6
🤝 Accepts South African tradersYes
👉Open Account👉 Open Account
  TrioMarkets  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Understanding True Trading CostsCommissions Add Up
Tight spreadsLimited research tools
MetaTrader4Limited trading instruments
Social or copy trading platforms offeredNo clients from the US, Iran, Korea, and Israel accepted
 

Our Findings

TrioMarkets is known for its competitive trading conditions, including tight spreads, fast execution, and multiple account types tailored to different trading styles and levels of experience.  

What are the features of TrioMarkets’ raw spread accounts?

TrioMarkets offers ECN accounts with raw spreads from 0.0 pips, lightning-fast execution, and tight commission structures. It’s tailored for professional traders requiring direct market access and real-time liquidity.

 

How secure is trading with TrioMarkets?

TrioMarkets is regulated by CySEC, ensuring compliance, segregated funds, and transparent execution. Traders can confidently access raw pricing with institutional-grade safety and reliable trading conditions across major forex pairs.

 

Factors Affecting Spreads for the Best Raw Spread

ℹ️ Factorℹ️ Descriptionℹ️ Impact on Spreads
📌Market LiquidityRefers to the ease with which a currency pair can be bought or sold.Lower liquidity often leads to wider spreads, as brokers may have difficulty finding matching buy and sell orders. Best raw spread brokers typically focus on high-liquidity currency pairs.
🤝Broker TypeThere are two main types of forex brokers:
* ECN (Electronic Communication Network) Brokers: Connect traders directly to other market participants, offering potentially tighter spreads.
* Market Maker Brokers: Quote their own bid and ask prices, potentially leading to wider spreads to compensate for taking on risk.		ECN brokers generally offer tighter spreads than market maker brokers.
👤Account TypeMany brokers offer different account types with varying minimum deposits.Accounts with higher minimum deposits often come with tighter spreads, as brokers reward larger deposits.
📱Trading PlatformSome brokers may offer different spreads on different trading platforms.Spreads might be slightly wider on mobile apps compared to desktop platforms due to potential limitations in displaying complex data.
📊Trading VolumeThe higher your trading volume, the more attractive you are to a broker.Some brokers may offer tighter spreads for high-volume traders through rebate programs or special account features.
📒News EventsMajor economic data releases or geopolitical events can increase market volatility.During periods of high volatility, spreads can widen temporarily as brokers adjust to changing market conditions.
✔️Time of DayForex markets operate 24/5.Spreads can be wider during less liquid trading sessions, such as the Asian session, compared to the more active sessions like London or New York.
 

Conclusion

When it comes to fees and execution times, the Raw spread account is the best. It is not a recommended account type for new traders, but it is ideal for experienced traders looking for ultra-low, consistent spreads. With its set commission methodology, it differs from other market maker accounts.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is a raw spread account better?

While Standard Accounts are suitable for beginners and offer simplicity and ease of use, Raw Spread Accounts are preferred by experienced traders for their tighter spreads and lower trading costs.  

What spread is best for forex?

The best spread in Forex is 0.0 spread, which means that there is no difference between the buying price and the selling price. Hence, if you buy a currency pair and sell it immediately, you are at no loss.  

What is a raw spread account?

Raw Spread accounts have ultra-low spreads. How you value the cost of spread determines which account type you prefer.  

What are the commission charges on a raw spread account?

Since there are no spread charges, the broker generates funds through commission charges. This will vary from broker to broker, depending on the account types opened.  

Is it worth it to open a raw spread account?

Everyone has a different trading technique, so it may suit some traders but may not be right for others. It is recommended that traders look at all the pros and cons before opening a raw spread account and then also register for a demo account first.  

What is the difference between a raw spread and a zero spread account?

Similar to raw spread accounts, zero spread accounts are also ECN-based, connecting traders directly to liquidity providers. However, in contrast to raw spreads, zero spreads often come with a fixed commission charged per trade, typically ranging from 0.2 to 3.5 pips depending on the trading instrument and broker.  

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