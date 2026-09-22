The 10 Best Raw-spread Forex Brokers revealed. Best Raw-spread forex brokers offer traders the advantage of trading with minimal spreads, often starting from 0.0 pips, coupled with transparent commission fees.
- What is Raw-spread Trading?
- Which is better raw spread or a standard?
- Is raw spread good for scalping?
- Is Raw Spread worth it?
- How does Raw Spread Affect Forex Trading?
- Popular FAQs about the Raw Spread Forex Brokers.
- Conclusion on the 10 Best Raw-spread Forex Brokers.
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
10 Best Raw Spread Forex Brokers
|✔️ Forex Broker
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|🔥 Open an Account
|📊 Raw Spreads
|📜Regulators
|1. Pepperstone
|ZAR 2,500 /AU$ 200
|👉 Open Account
|0.0 pips
|ASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA and SCB
|2. ThinkMarkets
|ZAR 0 / USD 0
|👉 Open Account
|from 0.0 pips
|ASIC, FCA, FSCA, FSA, CySEC, JFSA
|3. IC Markets
|ZAR 3,700 / USD 200
|👉 Open Account
|from 0.0 pips
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|4. VantageFX
|ZAR 3,700 / USD 200
|👉 Open Account
|from 0.0 pips
|CIMA, SIBL, ASIC
|5. Exness
|ZAR 190 / USD 10
|👉 Open Account
|From 0 pips
|CBCS, CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSC, FSCA, CMA
|6. BDSwiss
|ZAR 190 / USD 10
|👉 Open Account
|0.0 pips
|FSCA, FSC, FSA, MISA
|7. XM
|ZAR 90 / USD 5
|👉 Open Account
|Low as 0.6 Pips
|FCA, IFSC, CySec, ASIC, CMA
|8. FP Markets
|ZAR 1600 / USD 100
|👉 Open Account
|from 0.0 pips
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
|9. RoboForex
|ZAR 190 / USD 10
|👉 Open Account
|Floating from 0 pips
|IFSC
|10. TrioMarkets
|ZAR 4000 / USD 250
|👉Open Account
|from 0 pips
|CySEC, BaFin, FCA, ACP, MiFID
What are Raw Spread accounts?
Spread in its raw form comes straight from liquidity sources and thus has the smallest spread. There are no mark-ups or mark-downs in spreads, but there is a commission price. When you use a raw spread account, the price when you enter a position is almost comparable to the market price at the time of entry.
10 Best Raw Spread Forex Brokers
- ☑️Pepperstone – TradingView Broker of the Year in South Africa.
- ☑️ThinkMarkets - Best low-cost Spreads option in SA.
- ☑️IC Markets – Low-cost structure enhances profitability.
- ☑️VantageFX – An award-winning CFD broker with competitive spreads.
- ☑️Exness – Secure trading environment and competitive spreads.
- ☑️BDSwiss – Best delivers industry-leading trading conditions
- ☑️XM – Lowest spreads and no hidden commissions.
- ☑️FPMarkets – Best Tradable Instruments in South Africa.
- ☑️RoboForex – Best Currency Market in SA.
- ☑️TrioMarkets – Best automated trading platform.
1. Pepperstone
Features
|🔍Feature
|ℹ️ Information
|⬆️Maximum Leverage
|1:500 (Professional) 1:200 (Retail) – Depending on the jurisdiction
|🖥️Trading Platforms
|TradingView, MetaTrader 4, cTrader, MetaTrader 5,
|⚖️Regulators
|ASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
|👤Account Types
|Razor account Standard account Demo account Islamic account
|💰Minimum Deposit
|ZAR 2,500 /AU$ 200
|✅Fees and spreads
|EUR/USD start from 0 pips
|📈Tradable assets offered
|CFDs in Currencies, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, Crypto, ETFs
|📈Minimum Trading Size
|0.01 lots
|#️⃣ Margin Call
|90%
|⛔Stop-Out
|20%
|💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Options
|Visa Mastercard Bank transfer MPESA PayPal Bpay Neteller POLi Skrill China UnionPay
|💴Deposit Currencies
|AUD, USD, JPY, GBP, EUR, CAD, CHF, NZD, SGD, HKD
|🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa Traders
|Yes
|📊Account Features
|Follower, Strategy Provider
|💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pair
|Yes
|📱 OS Compatibility
|Android, iOS
|🔁Educational Resources
|Blog, News Feed, Market Analysis, Trading Central, Trading View, AutoChartist, VPS, Economic Calendar
|📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
|Yes
|☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|📞Customer Support
|24 hours per day
|🤝 Accepts South African traders
|Yes
|👉Open Account
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Competitive Spreads
|Limited Asset Selection
|Multiple Trading Platforms
|Higher Minimum Deposit for Razor Account
|Fast Order Execution
|Commissions on Razor Accounts
|Regional Support (Kenya Office)
|Educational more towards a global audience
Our Findings
Pepperstone is known globally as a forex and CFD broker that offers competitive pricing, low spreads, quick execution speeds, and reliable trading platforms.
What makes Pepperstone a top raw spread broker?
Pepperstone offers ultra-tight raw spreads from 0.0 pips, lightning-fast execution, and deep liquidity. It’s ideal for scalpers and algorithmic traders seeking institutional-grade pricing with low commissions and access to both MT4 and cTrader platforms.
Does Pepperstone charge extra fees on raw accounts?
Pepperstone’s Razor Account features a small commission per trade but zero hidden costs. Traders benefit from transparent pricing, no dealing desk intervention, and direct market access for fair, low-cost forex trading across major, minor, and exotic currency pairs.
2. ThinkMarkets
Features
|🔍Feature
|ℹ️ Information
|⬆️Maximum Leverage
|1:500
|🖥️Trading Platforms
|MT4, MT5, ThinkTrader
|⚖️Regulators
|ASIC, FCA, FSCA, FSA, CySEC, JFSA
|👤Account Types
|Standard, Think Zero
|💰Minimum Deposit
|No Minimum deposit
|🔁 Spreads
|0 Pips
|🛍️ Tradable assets offered
|Forex Commodities Indices Shares & ETFs Cryptocurrencies Precious metals CFDs Futures
|📈Minimum Trading Size
|0.01 lots
|#️⃣ Margin Call
|50%
|⛔Stop-Out
|25%
|💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Options
|OZOW Bankwire / EFT Credit / Debit cards Skrill
|💴Deposit Currencies
|ZAR, USD, EUR, CHF, GBP and AUD
|🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa Traders
|No
|📒 Demo account
|Yes
|💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pair
|Yes
|📱 OS Compatibility
|Android, iOS, and iPad
|🔁Educational Resources
|Provision is made for tutorials, live videos, webinars, training guides, daily analysis, and commentary
|📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
|Yes
|☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|☎ Customer Support
|24/7 live support
|🤝 Accepts South African traders
|Yes
|👉Open Account
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Ultra-Tight Spreads
|Raw spreads come with commissions charged per trade
|Raw spreads provide
|Higher Minimum Deposit
|Faster Execution
|The low-cost structure can be tempting for overtrading
|Multiple Liquidity Providers
|Limited Educational Resources on Raw Spreads
Our Findings
The broker is allowing its customers to trade on many platforms, including MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, while maintaining their ThinkTrader, which is easy to use with an advanced chart tool.
Why do traders choose ThinkMarkets for raw spreads?
ThinkMarkets provides raw spreads from 0.0 pips with rapid execution and zero requotes. It offers multiple trading platforms, including MT4 and ThinkTrader, ensuring professional-grade performance for day traders and high-frequency strategies.
Is ThinkMarkets regulated and safe for raw spread trading?
Yes, ThinkMarkets is regulated by top-tier authorities like ASIC and FCA. It ensures segregated client funds, strong security, and transparent raw pricing structures, making it a trustworthy option for traders needing consistent low spreads and high-speed execution.
3. IC Markets
Features
|🔍Feature
|ℹ️ Information
|⬆️Maximum Leverage
|1:1000
|🖥️Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 and 5
|⚖️Regulators
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|👤Account Types
|Standard, Raw Spread, cTrader
|💰Minimum Deposit
|ZAR 3,700 / USD 200
|🔁 Spreads
|From 0.0 pips
|🛍️ Tradable assets offered
|Forex Commodities Indices Bonds Cryptocurrencies Stocks Futures
|📈Minimum Trading Size
|0.01 lots
|#️⃣ Margin Call
|100%
|⛔Stop-Out
|50%
|💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Options
|Credit/Debit Cards PayPal Neteller Neteller VIP Skrill UnionPay Wire Transfer Bpay Broker to Broker POLi Thai Internet Banking Rapidpay Vietnamese Internet Banking
|💴Deposit Currencies
|AUD, USD, JPY, EUR, NZD, SGD, GBP, CAD, HKD, CHF, RMB
|🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa Traders
|No
|📒 Demo account
|Yes
|💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pair
|Yes
|📱 OS Compatibility
|Android, iOS, and iPad
|🔁Educational Resources
|Trading Knowledge Advantages of Forex Advantages of CFDs Video Tutorials Web TV Webinars Podcasts Getting Started – which contains 10 lessons Help Centre
|📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
|Yes
|☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|☎ Customer Support
|24/7
|🤝 Accepts South African traders
|Yes
|👉Open Account
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Super Low Spreads
|Commissions on Top
|ECN Execution
|Higher Minimum Deposit
|multiple tier-1 liquidity providers
|Risk of Slippage
|Scalper-Friendly Features
|Limited Educational Resources on Raw Spreads
Our Findings
With state-of-the-art trading platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, traders can enjoy low spreads courtesy of IC Markets, which commence at 0.0 pips, along with high speeds in trade execution.
How competitive are IC Markets’ raw spreads?
IC Markets offers some of the industry’s lowest raw spreads—often starting at 0.0 pips—with ECN-style execution. Traders enjoy deep liquidity and minimal latency, ideal for scalpers, algorithmic strategies, and institutional-style trading environments.
Which platforms support raw spreads at IC Markets?
IC Markets provides raw spreads on MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms. All offer fast execution, advanced order types, and low commission fees, ensuring an optimal trading experience for professional and retail forex traders alike.
4. Vantage
Features
|🔍Feature
|ℹ️ Information
|⬆️Maximum Leverage
|500:1
|🖥️Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 and 5
|⚖️Regulators
|CIMA, SIBL, ASIC
|👤Account Types
|Standard, Raw Spread, cTrader
|💰Minimum Deposit
|ZAR 3,700 / USD 200
|🔁 Spreads
|From 0.0 pips
|🛍️ Tradable assets offered
|Currencies: (45+) Cryptocurrencies: (5+) Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum CFD: (135+) Gold, Silver, Stock Indexes, Oil, Other Commodities
|📈Minimum Trading Size
|0.01 lot
|#️⃣ Margin Call
|50%
|⛔Stop-Out
|50%
|💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Options
|Bank Wire, VISA, MasterCard, BPAY, FasaPay, MobilePay, Neteller, Poli, Skrill, Transfer from Existing Broker, UnionPay
|💴Deposit Currencies
|AUD, USD, JPY, EUR, NZD, SGD, GBP, CAD, HKD, CHF, RMB
|🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa Traders
|No
|📒 Demo account
|Yes
|💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pair
|Yes
|📱 OS Compatibility
|PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS
|🔁Educational Resources
|Trading Knowledge Advantages of Forex Advantages of CFDs Video Tutorials Web TV Webinars Podcasts Getting Started – which contains 10 lessons Help Centre
|📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
|Yes
|☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|☎ Customer Support
|24 hours per day, 5 days of the week
|🤝 Accepts South African traders
|Yes
|👉Open Account
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Ultra-Low Raw Spreads
|Commissions Add Up
|Transparency in Costs
|Higher Minimum Deposit
|Fast Execution with ECN Model
|Risk of Slippage
|Deep Liquidity
|Limited Educational Resources on Raw Spreads
Our Findings
Vantage RAW ECN account is designed for experienced, active forex traders who can make the most of the narrow spreads that allow quick execution for greater profitability.
What are the benefits of Vantage raw spread accounts?
Vantage RAW ECN Account offers spreads from 0.0 pips and commissions as low as $3 per lot. It delivers high-speed execution through top liquidity providers and suits traders using scalping or automated systems.
Is VantageFX regulated and transparent with pricing?
Yes, VantageFX is regulated by ASIC and VFSC. It provides transparent raw pricing, no-dealing desk execution, and segregated funds protection, giving traders confidence in fair and secure forex trading conditions.
5. Exness
Features
|🔍Feature
|⬆️Maximum Leverage
|1:2000
|🖥️Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Exness Terminal Exness Trader app
|⚖️Regulators
|CySEC, FSA, FCA, FSCA, FSC, and the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten
|👤Account Types
|Standard Account Standard Cent Account Raw Spread Account Zero Account Pro Account
|💰Minimum Deposit
|190 ZAR ($10)
|🔁 Spreads
|From 0.0 pips
|🛍️ Tradable assets offered
|Currencies: (45+) Cryptocurrencies: (5+) Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum CFD: (135+) Gold, Silver, Stock Indexes, Oil, Other Commodities
|📈Minimum Trading Size
|0.01 lot
|#️⃣ Margin Call
|60%
|⛔Stop-Out
|0%
|💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Options
|EPS, cryptocurrency, bank cards, local payment systems, internal transfers
|🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa Traders
|Standard +10%
|📒 Demo account
|Yes
|💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pair
|Yes
|📱 OS Compatibility
|PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS
|📰 News Trading
|Yes
|📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
|Yes
|☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|☎ Customer Support
|24/7
|🤝 Accepts South African traders
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Ultra-Low Spreads
|Commissions on Every Trade
|The Raw Spread structure offers clear visibility into trading costs
|Higher Minimum Deposit
|Market Execution
|Risk of Slippage
|Multiple Instruments
|Potential Learning Curve
Our Findings
The Exness platform is user-friendly, with options (MetaTrader 4 and 5) and multilingual customer support that meets various trading needs.
Why is Exness popular for raw spread trading?
Exness offers ultra-tight raw spreads from 0.0 pips with fast market execution and high leverage. It supports various account types and platforms, ensuring professional-grade conditions for active traders and scalpers.
Are there commissions on Exness raw spread accounts?
Yes, Exness applies a small commission per side on raw accounts, but it maintains transparent, stable pricing. Traders enjoy low trading costs, reliable execution, and 24/7 support across forex, metals, and CFDs.
6. BDSwiss
Features
|🔍Feature
|ℹ️ Information
|⬆️Maximum Leverage
|Default Leverage - 1:400 Dynamic Leverage - 1:2000
|🖥️Trading Platforms
|MT4, MT5, WebTrader, BDSwiss app
|⚖️Regulators
|ZAR, USD, EUR, GBP
|👤Account Types
|Cent Classic VIP Zero Spread
|💰Minimum Deposit
|190 ZAR ($10)
|🔁 Spreads
|From 0.0 pips
|🛍️ Tradable assets offered
|Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies
|📈Minimum Trading Size
|0.01 lot
|#️⃣ Margin Call
|50%
|⛔Stop-Out
|20%
|💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Options
|Credit/Debit card, Bank Wire, Skrill, NETELLER, Astropay, PIX, LATAM APMs, Crypto, Online Banking, EFTpayment, Ozow, Mobile Money (M-PESA, Airtel, Tigo Pesa, Vodacom, Orange), Open Banking, Globepay, UPI, GCash, PayMaya, QR Codes.
|💴Deposit Currencies
|ZAR, USD, EUR, GBP
|🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa Traders
|No
|📒 Demo account
|Yes
|💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pair
|Yes
|📱 OS Compatibility
|PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS
|📰 News Trading
|Yes
|📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
|Yes
|☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|☎ Customer Support
|24/5
|🤝 Accepts South African traders
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Transparency in Pricing
|Commissions Add Up
|Commissions are charged per trade
|Overlooking Spread Risks
|XM emphasizes fast execution speeds
|Limited Educational Resources
Our Findings
BDSwiss is well-known for its dependability and transparency since it is controlled by various top-notch authorities, such as CySEC and FSC.
What makes BDSwiss suitable for raw spread trading?
BDSwiss provides raw spreads from 0.0 pips through its Raw Account, offering fast execution, tight pricing, and low commissions. It’s designed for professionals who demand precision and cost efficiency in volatile markets.
Does BDSwiss support major platforms for raw spreads?
Yes, BDSwiss offers MT4, MT5, and its proprietary WebTrader with raw spread options. These platforms deliver seamless access, fast execution, and strong charting tools for both manual and automated forex trading.
7. XM
Features
|🔍Feature
|ℹ️ Information
|⬆️Maximum Leverage
|1:1000
|🖥️Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
|⚖️Regulators
|FCA, IFSC, CySec, ASIC, CMA
|👤Account Types
|Micro Account, Standard account, Ultra Low Account, Shares Account
|💰Minimum Deposit
|ZAR 90 / USD 5
|🔁 Spreads
|From 0.0 pips
|🛍️ Tradable assets offered
|Forex, commodities, shares, indices, metals, energies, options, bonds, CFDs, and ETFs
|📈Minimum Trading Size
|0.01 lot
|#️⃣ Margin Call
|50%
|⛔Stop-Out
|20%
|💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Options
|Bank Wire Transfer Local Bank Transfer Credit/Debit Cards Neteller Skrill, and more.
|💴Deposit Currencies
|ZAR, USD, EUR, GBP
|🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa Traders
|Yes
|📒 Demo account
|Yes
|💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pair
|Yes
|📱 OS Compatibility
|Web browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads
|📰 News Trading
|Yes
|📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
|Yes
|☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|☎ Customer Support
|24/5
|🤝 Accepts South African traders
|Yes
|👉Open Account
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Transparency in Pricing
|Commissions Add Up
|Commissions are charged per trade
|Overlooking Spread Risks
|XM emphasizes fast execution speeds
|Limited Educational Resources
Our Findings
XM Zero aims to serve a clientele experienced in market dynamics and highly participatory in the financial markets that can take advantage of low spreads with possible faster delivery.
What are XM’s raw spread trading advantages?
XM offers spreads from 0.0 pips on its XM Zero Account with low commissions and ultra-fast order execution. It suits traders seeking institutional-level pricing and minimal slippage during high-volume trading sessions.
Which platforms are available for XM raw spread accounts?
XM provides raw spread access via MT4 and MT5, delivering full support for automated trading, fast execution, and flexible leverage options suitable for both beginner and professional forex traders.
8. FP Markets
Features
|🔍Feature
|ℹ️ Information
|⬆️Maximum Leverage
|1:500
|🖥️Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 IRESS cTrader FP Markets App
|⚖️Regulators
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
|👤Account Types
|Standard Raw Islamic Standard Islamic Raw
|💰Minimum Deposit
|ZAR 1600 / USD 100
|🔁 Spreads
|From 0.0 pips
|🛍️ Tradable assets offered
|Forex Shares Metals Commodities Indices Cryptocurrencies Bonds
|📈Minimum Trading Size
|0.01 lot
|#️⃣ Margin Call
|100%
|⛔Stop-Out
|50%
|💳Deposit and Withdrawal Options
|Neteller, Skrill, Fasapay, Asia Banks, Dragonpay, Perfect Money, Sticpay, Rupee Payments, Rapid transfer, Virtual Pay, XPAY, Pagsmile, Bank Transfer Local Bank Transfer Online Banking
|💴Deposit Currencies
|ZAR, USD, EUR, GBP
|🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa Traders
|None
|📒 Demo account
|Yes
|💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pair
|Yes
|📱 OS Compatibility
|Web browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads
|📰 News Trading
|Yes
|📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
|Yes
|☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|☎ Customer Support
|24/7
|🤝 Accepts South African traders
|Yes
|👉Open Account
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|South Africans can expect commission-free trading on the standard account
|FP Markets’ demo account expires if it is not frequently used
|FP Markets offers powerful trading platforms
|The functionality on mobile trading apps might not be as rich as that on desktop apps or web-based platforms
|Faster Execution (Potential)
|Risk of Slippage
|Platform Options
|Discouragement for Beginners
Our Findings
FP Markets also offers solid educational resources, market analysis, and 24/5 customer support, hence making it a complete choice for traders in search of dependability, flexibility, and quality trading experience.
Why is FP Markets known for raw spreads?
FP Markets offers true ECN raw spreads from 0.0 pips with deep liquidity and fast order execution. Its pricing transparency makes it ideal for scalpers, day traders, and algorithmic systems.
Does FP Markets charge commissions on raw accounts?
Yes, FP Markets applies a small per-lot commission on raw accounts. However, its tight spreads, reliable execution, and institutional-grade conditions make it highly cost-effective for active traders worldwide.
9. RoboForex
Features
|🔍Feature
|ℹ️ Information
|⬆️Maximum Leverage
|1:2000
|🖥️Trading Platforms
|MT4, MT5
|⚖️Regulators
|IFSC
|👤Account Types
|Pro Cent Pro ECN R Stocks Trader Prime
|💰Minimum Deposit
|ZAR 190 / USD 10
|🔁 Spreads
|Floating from 0 pips
|🛍️ Tradable assets offered
|Forex Stocks Indices ETFs Commodities Metals Energy Commodities
|📈Minimum Trading Size
|0.01 lot
|#️⃣ Margin Call
|100%
|⛔Stop-Out
|50%
|💳Deposit and Withdrawal Options
|Bank transfer Credit cards like Visa Debit cards Skrill Neteller POLi FasaPay AdvCash More e-wallets
|💴Deposit Currencies
|USD
|🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa Traders
|None
|📒 Demo account
|Yes
|💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pair
|Yes
|📱 OS Compatibility
|Web browsers, Windows, MacOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads
|📰 News Trading
|Yes
|📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
|Yes
|☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|☎ Customer Support
|24/7
|🤝 Accepts South African traders
|Yes
|👉Open Account
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Understanding True Trading Costs
|Potential Overlooking of Spreads
|Realistic Practice Environment
|The functionality on mobile trading apps might not be as rich as that on desktop apps or web-based platforms
|Tight spreads from 0 pips
|Risk of Slippage
|Platform Options
|Consider using a RoboForex standard account demo to practice trading with a lower barrier to entry.
Our Findings
RoboForex also offers a variety of educational materials, market analysis tools, and a strong loyalty program, so it is an enticing choice for traders seeking full-fledged trading services.
What distinguishes RoboForex’s raw spread accounts?
RoboForex’s Prime Account delivers raw spreads from 0.0 pips with low commissions and high execution speeds. It supports multiple platforms, including MT4, MT5, and R Trader, ensuring professional trading performance.
Is RoboForex suitable for high-frequency strategies?
Yes, RoboForex’s raw accounts are optimized for scalping and algorithmic trading. With ECN-style liquidity, fast execution, and minimal slippage, traders enjoy precision and flexibility across forex, indices, and commodities.
10. TrioMarkets
Features
|🔍Feature
|ℹ️ Information
|⬆️Maximum Leverage
|1:300
|🖥️Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader4, Sirix
|⚖️Regulators
|CySEC, BaFin, FCA, ACP, MiFID
|👤Account Types
|Basic Zero Commission Account, the Standard Zero Commission Account, Advanced Account, and a Premium Account.
|💰Minimum Deposit
|ZAR 1800 / USD 100
|🔁 Spreads
|Floating from 0 pips
|🛍️ Tradable assets offered
|ETFs, CFDs, Commodities, Metals, Stocks, Oil, Gold, Indices
|📈Minimum Trading Size
|0.01 lot
|#️⃣ Margin Call
|200%
|⛔Stop-Out
|50%
|💳Deposit and Withdrawal Options
|BankWire Credit cards Skrill CashU Neteller Crypto
|💴Deposit Currencies
|USD
|🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa Traders
|Yes
|📒 Demo account
|Yes
|💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pair
|Yes
|📱 OS Compatibility
|Desktop, Web, Mobile
|📰 News Trading
|Yes
|📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
|Yes
|☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|☎ Customer Support
|24/6
|🤝 Accepts South African traders
|Yes
|👉Open Account
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Understanding True Trading Costs
|Commissions Add Up
|Tight spreads
|Limited research tools
|MetaTrader4
|Limited trading instruments
|Social or copy trading platforms offered
|No clients from the US, Iran, Korea, and Israel accepted
Our Findings
TrioMarkets is known for its competitive trading conditions, including tight spreads, fast execution, and multiple account types tailored to different trading styles and levels of experience.
What are the features of TrioMarkets’ raw spread accounts?
TrioMarkets offers ECN accounts with raw spreads from 0.0 pips, lightning-fast execution, and tight commission structures. It’s tailored for professional traders requiring direct market access and real-time liquidity.
How secure is trading with TrioMarkets?
TrioMarkets is regulated by CySEC, ensuring compliance, segregated funds, and transparent execution. Traders can confidently access raw pricing with institutional-grade safety and reliable trading conditions across major forex pairs.
Factors Affecting Spreads for the Best Raw Spread
|ℹ️ Factor
|ℹ️ Description
|ℹ️ Impact on Spreads
|📌Market Liquidity
|Refers to the ease with which a currency pair can be bought or sold.
|Lower liquidity often leads to wider spreads, as brokers may have difficulty finding matching buy and sell orders. Best raw spread brokers typically focus on high-liquidity currency pairs.
|🤝Broker Type
|There are two main types of forex brokers:
* ECN (Electronic Communication Network) Brokers: Connect traders directly to other market participants, offering potentially tighter spreads.
* Market Maker Brokers: Quote their own bid and ask prices, potentially leading to wider spreads to compensate for taking on risk.
|ECN brokers generally offer tighter spreads than market maker brokers.
|👤Account Type
|Many brokers offer different account types with varying minimum deposits.
|Accounts with higher minimum deposits often come with tighter spreads, as brokers reward larger deposits.
|📱Trading Platform
|Some brokers may offer different spreads on different trading platforms.
|Spreads might be slightly wider on mobile apps compared to desktop platforms due to potential limitations in displaying complex data.
|📊Trading Volume
|The higher your trading volume, the more attractive you are to a broker.
|Some brokers may offer tighter spreads for high-volume traders through rebate programs or special account features.
|📒News Events
|Major economic data releases or geopolitical events can increase market volatility.
|During periods of high volatility, spreads can widen temporarily as brokers adjust to changing market conditions.
|✔️Time of Day
|Forex markets operate 24/5.
|Spreads can be wider during less liquid trading sessions, such as the Asian session, compared to the more active sessions like London or New York.
ConclusionWhen it comes to fees and execution times, the Raw spread account is the best. It is not a recommended account type for new traders, but it is ideal for experienced traders looking for ultra-low, consistent spreads. With its set commission methodology, it differs from other market maker accounts.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is a raw spread account better?
While Standard Accounts are suitable for beginners and offer simplicity and ease of use, Raw Spread Accounts are preferred by experienced traders for their tighter spreads and lower trading costs.
What spread is best for forex?
The best spread in Forex is 0.0 spread, which means that there is no difference between the buying price and the selling price. Hence, if you buy a currency pair and sell it immediately, you are at no loss.
What is a raw spread account?
Raw Spread accounts have ultra-low spreads. How you value the cost of spread determines which account type you prefer.
What are the commission charges on a raw spread account?
Since there are no spread charges, the broker generates funds through commission charges. This will vary from broker to broker, depending on the account types opened.
Is it worth it to open a raw spread account?
Everyone has a different trading technique, so it may suit some traders but may not be right for others. It is recommended that traders look at all the pros and cons before opening a raw spread account and then also register for a demo account first.
What is the difference between a raw spread and a zero spread account?
Similar to raw spread accounts, zero spread accounts are also ECN-based, connecting traders directly to liquidity providers. However, in contrast to raw spreads, zero spreads often come with a fixed commission charged per trade, typically ranging from 0.2 to 3.5 pips depending on the trading instrument and broker.
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