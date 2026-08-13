OneRoyal is a multi-regulated broker with a trust rating of 7.5/10. The group holds licences from CySEC (Cyprus, 312/16), ASIC (Australia), and VFSC (Vanuatu), and is a full member of the Financial Commission with up to €20,000 dispute-resolution coverage per client. It is not FSCA-regulated. Leverage goes up to 1:1000, spreads start from 0.0 pips on ECN accounts, and over 2,000 instruments are available across MT4, MT5, and the proprietary orTrader platform.

Quick Answer: OneRoyal (formerly Royal Financial Trading) has been operating since 2006 and holds CySEC and ASIC licences — both genuine tier-1 regulators. South African traders are likely routed through the VFSC (Vanuatu) entity, which is offshore, but the group's CySEC and ASIC credentials give the brand significantly more credibility than a pure offshore operation. The broker offers over 2,000 instruments, dynamic leverage up to 1:1000, AI-driven signals, copy trading, and a loyalty programme. The Classic account has no minimum deposit, making it accessible for beginners. If you want a well-established broker with a broad offering and solid group-level regulation — but understand that your account may be with the VFSC entity — OneRoyal is a strong contender.

Is OneRoyal regulated and safe for South African traders?

OneRoyal has a layered regulatory structure that covers three jurisdictions. Royal Financial Trading (Cy) Ltd is licensed by CySEC in Cyprus under licence 312/16 — a genuine tier-1 regulator. Royal Financial Trading Pty Ltd holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL) from ASIC — another tier-1 authority. Royal CM Limited is regulated by the VFSC in Vanuatu, which is the offshore entity that likely services South African clients.

On top of the regulatory licences, OneRoyal is a full member of the Financial Commission, an independent dispute-resolution body that provides account-protection coverage of up to €20,000 per qualifying client. That is an uncommon extra layer of protection that most brokers in this category do not offer.

The broker is not FSCA-regulated, so South African traders do not have direct local regulatory coverage. However, the CySEC and ASIC licences at the group level are meaningful — they require capital adequacy, fund segregation, and compliance auditing. The key question is which entity your account is opened with. If you are routed to the VFSC entity, you are under offshore regulation despite the group having tier-1 credentials.

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OneRoyal Review: Key Findings

Category Details Trust Rating 7.5/10 Regulation CySEC (312/16), ASIC (AFSL), VFSC (Vanuatu) Minimum Deposit No minimum on Classic Account Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000 (dynamic, varies by instrument) Spreads From 0.0 pips (ECN), from 1.4 pips (Classic) Platforms MT4, MT5, orTrader (proprietary web) Account Types Classic, ECN, VIP, ECN Elite, Cent, Swap-Free Instruments 2,000+ (Forex, Metals, Commodities, Indices, Shares, Crypto, ETFs) FSCA Regulated No Financial Commission Yes — up to €20,000 protection per client 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

What is the OneRoyal minimum deposit?

OneRoyal's Classic Account has no stated minimum deposit, which makes it one of the most accessible brokers in terms of entry barriers. The ECN and VIP accounts require higher minimum deposits to access tighter spreads and premium conditions. The Cent Account allows trading with micro amounts. For South African traders, the low entry point combined with the broad instrument range makes it easy to test the broker with a small amount before committing larger capital.

OneRoyal Trust Score

Our trust score is calculated across seven factors: regulatory status and licensing tier, fund segregation and investor protection, company history and track record, platform security and encryption, transparency of fees and terms, quality of customer support, and independent user reviews. Each factor is weighted, with regulation carrying the heaviest score.

OneRoyal scores 7.5 out of 10. The CySEC and ASIC licences at the group level provide genuine tier-1 credibility, and the Financial Commission membership adds an unusual extra protection layer (€20,000 per client). The company has been operational since 2006 — nearly two decades. The score is held back by the fact that South African traders are likely routed to the VFSC (Vanuatu) entity rather than the CySEC or ASIC entity, and by the lack of an FSCA licence.

OneRoyal Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons CySEC and ASIC regulated at group level Not FSCA-regulated — SA traders likely on VFSC entity 2,000+ instruments across all asset classes Classic account spreads (1.4 pips) are wider than competitors No minimum deposit on Classic account No ZAR account option Dynamic leverage up to 1:1000 Mixed customer reviews — some withdrawal concerns AI signals, copy trading, VPS, loyalty programme VIP and ECN Elite accounts require significant capital

OneRoyal Overview

OneRoyal — formerly Royal Financial Trading — was founded in 2006 and has grown into a global broker with offices across the Middle East, Australia, and Europe. The company obtained its CySEC licence in 2016, expanded to Australia with an ASIC licence, and operates an offshore entity under the VFSC in Vanuatu. It does not offer services to traders in the USA, North Korea, Iran, Japan, and certain other restricted jurisdictions.

The trading offering is impressive in scope: over 2,000 instruments covering forex, metals, commodities, indices, shares, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs. Platforms include MT4, MT5, and the proprietary orTrader (browser-based). The broker provides AI-driven signals and chart analysis, social and copy trading features, VPS hosting, and a loyalty programme where trading activity earns points for personalised rewards.

The combination of 2,000+ instruments, dynamic leverage up to 1:1000, and a broad tool suite makes OneRoyal one of the more feature-complete brokers available to South African traders — though the VFSC entity routing for non-EU/non-Australian clients is the main caveat.

What can you trade on OneRoyal?

OneRoyal offers over 2,000 instruments across forex pairs (majors, minors, exotics), precious metals, commodities, global indices, individual share CFDs, cryptocurrency pairs, and ETFs. That is a significantly broader range than most competitors — brokers like XM offer around 1,000, and many offshore brokers offer 200–300. The full range is available across MT4, MT5, and orTrader.

How is OneRoyal different from FSCA-regulated brokers?

OneRoyal holds CySEC and ASIC licences at the group level, which are both tier-1 — stronger than many FSCA-regulated brokers in terms of global regulatory standing. However, South African traders are likely routed to the VFSC (Vanuatu) entity, which is offshore. The Financial Commission membership (€20,000 coverage) partially compensates for the lack of FSCA coverage, but it is not equivalent to having a local South African regulator. The 2,000+ instrument range and AI-powered tools are genuine differentiators.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, VFSC, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

OneRoyal delivers one of the most feature-complete offerings in its category. Three platforms (MT4, MT5, orTrader), 2,000+ instruments, six account types, and dynamic leverage up to 1:1000 cover the trading fundamentals comprehensively.

Value-added tools include AI-driven trading signals, automatic chart pattern analysis, social and copy trading, VPS hosting for automated strategies, and an economic calendar.

The loyalty programme is an unusual addition — trading activity earns points that unlock personalised rewards. Swap-free accounts are available for Sharia-compliant trading.

The Financial Commission membership provides an independent dispute-resolution channel with up to €20,000 account-protection coverage per qualifying client — a layer of protection most brokers do not offer.

Feature Availability Demo Account Yes Islamic / Swap-Free Account Yes (all account types) Copy / Social Trading Yes AI-Driven Signals Yes VPS Hosting Yes Loyalty Programme Yes (earn points from trading activity) Financial Commission (€20,000) Yes Negative Balance Protection Yes 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, VFSC, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

OneRoyal Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for OneRoyal are mixed but lean positive. Many traders praise fast deposits and withdrawals, easy account opening, friendly and responsive customer service, low spreads, and reliable platform execution. The broker's accessibility — both in terms of platform variety and low minimum deposits — is frequently highlighted. On the negative side, some users have reported issues with withdrawal processing times and customer support responsiveness during high-demand periods. Overall, OneRoyal receives solid feedback for day-to-day trading experience, with the regulatory structure (CySEC/ASIC at group level) reinforcing trust.

Review Source Rating Notes Independent Reviews Moderate–Positive Fast deposits, good support, low spreads praised Trader Feedback Mixed Some withdrawal timing concerns noted Awards Positive Most Trusted Broker, Best Trading Support titles

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, VFSC, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

Category Rating Platform Usability ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Instrument Range ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer Support ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Regulatory Trust ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Spreads & Fees ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Withdrawal Speed ⭐⭐⭐

OneRoyal Safety and Security

OneRoyal's safety profile is strong at the group level. CySEC (312/16) and ASIC (AFSL) are both tier-1 regulators that require capital adequacy, fund segregation, compliance auditing, and investor protection. The VFSC entity in Vanuatu is offshore, with less stringent requirements. The Financial Commission membership adds an independent dispute-resolution channel with up to €20,000 per qualifying client — a meaningful extra safeguard.

Client funds are held in segregated accounts across all entities, separate from the company's operational capital. Negative balance protection is in place, so you cannot lose more than your account balance.

Global Regulations

Entity Regulator Licence Tier Royal Financial Trading (Cy) Ltd CySEC (Cyprus) 312/16 Tier-1 Royal Financial Trading Pty Ltd ASIC (Australia) AFSL Tier-1 Royal CM Limited VFSC (Vanuatu) — Offshore OneRoyal Group Financial Commission Full member €20,000 protection

Is OneRoyal safe to use?

Yes — with caveats. OneRoyal's group-level regulation (CySEC, ASIC) is genuinely strong, and the Financial Commission membership adds an extra dispute-resolution layer that most brokers lack. However, South African traders are likely routed to the VFSC entity, which operates under less stringent offshore rules. The 20-year track record since 2006 is a positive indicator. OneRoyal is safer than most offshore brokers but does not offer FSCA-level local protection.

What security measures does OneRoyal use?

OneRoyal uses SSL encryption, segregated client accounts across all entities, AML/KYC compliance, and negative balance protection. The Financial Commission provides independent dispute resolution with up to €20,000 coverage per qualifying claim. The platforms (MT4, MT5, orTrader) have their own security protocols, including encrypted data transmission.

OneRoyal at a Glance

Detail Information Broker Name OneRoyal (formerly Royal Financial Trading) Founded 2006 Regulation CySEC (312/16), ASIC (AFSL), VFSC (Vanuatu) FSCA Regulated No Financial Commission Yes — €20,000 per client Minimum Deposit No minimum (Classic), higher for ECN/VIP Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000 (dynamic) Spreads From 0.0 pips (ECN), 0.4 pips (VIP), 1.4 pips (Classic) Commission None (Classic), ~$7/100k (ECN) Platforms MT4, MT5, orTrader (proprietary web) Instruments 2,000+ (Forex, Metals, Commodities, Indices, Shares, Crypto, ETFs) Account Types Classic, ECN, VIP, ECN Elite, Cent, Swap-Free Copy Trading Yes 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

OneRoyal Account Types

OneRoyal offers six account types covering every experience level from complete beginner to institutional trader. All accounts support MT4, MT5, and orTrader, with swap-free versions available across all tiers.

Account Spreads From Commission Max Leverage Classic 1.4 pips None 1:1000 ECN 0.0 pips ~$7 per 100k 1:1000 VIP 0.4 pips None / minimal 1:1000 ECN Elite 0.0 pips Lowest rate 1:1000 Cent 1.4 pips None 1:1000 Swap-Free Same as base account Same as base account Same as base account 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Classic Account

The Classic Account is the entry-level tier with no minimum deposit, spreads from 1.4 pips, and no per-trade commission. Leverage goes up to 1:1000. It supports micro-lot trading and is available on MT4, MT5, and orTrader. Straightforward pricing with no commission makes it the simplest option for beginners. The wider spreads are the trade-off for commission-free trading.

ECN Account

The ECN Account offers raw spreads from 0.0 pips with a commission of approximately USD 7 per 100k traded. It provides direct market access without a dealing desk. This is the account for active traders and scalpers who want the tightest possible spreads and are comfortable paying commission separately. Leverage remains up to 1:1000.

VIP Account

The VIP Account provides tight spreads from 0.4 pips with minimal or no commission. It requires a higher minimum deposit and is designed for traders with more capital who want premium conditions. The VIP tier represents the best balance of tight spreads and low total cost for serious traders.

ECN Elite Account

The ECN Elite is OneRoyal's top-tier account for professional and institutional traders. It combines raw spreads from 0.0 pips with the lowest available commission rates. The high minimum deposit reflects its focus on high-volume, frequent trading with maximum efficiency.

Cent Account

The Cent Account denominates balances in cents, allowing trading with minimal risk. A USD 10 deposit gives you 1,000 cents to trade with. It mirrors Classic Account conditions (1.4 pips, no commission) and is designed for beginners who want live market experience without significant financial exposure.

Swap-Free / Islamic Account

Swap-free versions are available across all account types. They remove overnight interest and rollover fees for Sharia-compliant trading. All other conditions — spreads, execution, leverage, instruments — remain identical to the base account type.

Should beginners start with a demo account?

Yes. OneRoyal provides demo accounts that replicate live conditions across all platforms. Given the no-minimum-deposit Classic account, you could also start with a very small live deposit to test real execution and withdrawals. But demo first is always the safer approach, especially for learning the orTrader platform which is proprietary to OneRoyal.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, VFSC, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a OneRoyal Account

Step 1 – Choose Your Account Type

Visit www.oneroyal.com and review the account options. Choose between Classic, ECN, VIP, ECN Elite, Cent, or Swap-Free based on your capital, experience, and trading style.

Step 2 – Complete the Registration Form

Fill in your personal details including full name, email, phone number, and country of residence. Ensure all information is accurate as it will be verified during the approval process.

Step 3 – Verify Your Identity

Upload proof of identity (passport or national ID) and proof of address (utility bill or bank statement). This step is required for regulatory compliance and account security.

Step 4 – Fund Your Account and Start Trading

Once approved, deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Download MT4, MT5, or access orTrader in your browser and start trading across 2,000+ instruments.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, VFSC, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

OneRoyal Fees, Spreads and Commissions

OneRoyal's fee structure varies by account type. The Classic Account uses a spread-only model (from 1.4 pips, no commission). The ECN Account offers raw spreads from 0.0 pips with a commission of approximately USD 7 per 100k traded. The VIP Account provides tight spreads from 0.4 pips with minimal or no commission. Deposits and withdrawals are generally fee-free.

Spreads: From 0.0 pips (ECN/ECN Elite), 0.4 pips (VIP), 1.4 pips (Classic/Cent).

From 0.0 pips (ECN/ECN Elite), 0.4 pips (VIP), 1.4 pips (Classic/Cent). Commission: None on Classic/VIP/Cent. ~USD 7/100k on ECN.

None on Classic/VIP/Cent. ~USD 7/100k on ECN. Swap Fees: Applied on overnight positions (swap-free available).

Applied on overnight positions (swap-free available). Deposit Fees: None from OneRoyal.

None from OneRoyal. Withdrawal Fees: None from OneRoyal — bank charges may apply.

What are typical OneRoyal spreads?

On the Classic Account, EUR/USD starts around 1.4 pips with no commission. On the ECN Account, EUR/USD can go as low as 0.0 pips plus the USD 7/100k commission. The VIP Account sits in between at 0.4 pips with minimal commission. The Classic spreads are wider than many competitors, but the ECN and VIP accounts are competitive with regulated ECN brokers.

Does OneRoyal charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

OneRoyal does not charge fees on most deposits and withdrawals, and in some cases covers intermediary or bank charges. Deposit methods include cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. Withdrawals must go to accounts in the same name as the trading account. Profits exceeding the original deposit may need to be withdrawn via bank transfer.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, VFSC, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

OneRoyal Trading Platforms

OneRoyal offers three platforms: MT4, MT5, and the proprietary orTrader. All three support the full 2,000+ instrument range and provide mobile access.

Platform Type Best For MetaTrader 4 Desktop, Web, Mobile Forex trading, EAs, custom indicators MetaTrader 5 Desktop, Web, Mobile Multi-asset, advanced charting, 21 timeframes orTrader Web browser (proprietary) Simplicity, no download, cross-device sync

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MT4 is available on desktop, web, and mobile with full charting, 30+ technical indicators, nine timeframes, and Expert Advisor support. It is the most stable and widely supported platform in the MetaTrader ecosystem, with the largest library of third-party EAs and custom indicators.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MT5 adds 21 timeframes, 38+ indicators, 44 analytical tools, an integrated economic calendar, and one-click trading. It supports multi-asset trading across all of OneRoyal's 2,000+ instruments. MQL5 enables more sophisticated automated strategies than MT4's MQL4. MT5 is the better choice for diversified portfolios.

orTrader (Browser-Based)

orTrader is OneRoyal's proprietary browser-based platform. No download or installation required — trade from any browser. It offers real-time pricing, one-click execution, and charting across all asset classes. Positions and settings sync with MT4 and MT5, allowing you to switch between platforms without losing data. It is the simplest option for traders who want accessibility over advanced features.

OneRoyal Deposits and Withdrawals

OneRoyal supports deposits via credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. Most deposits and withdrawals are fee-free from the broker's side, and OneRoyal covers intermediary charges in some cases. Withdrawals must go to accounts in the same name as the trading account. Profits above the original deposit may require bank transfer withdrawal.

Deposit Methods

Method Fee Processing Time Credit / Debit Card Free Instant Bank Transfer Free (broker may cover charges) 1–3 business days E-Wallets Free Instant Cryptocurrency Free Network confirmation

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, VFSC, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

OneRoyal Leverage

OneRoyal uses a dynamic leverage system that adjusts automatically based on position size and instrument type. Major forex pairs can receive leverage up to 1:1000, minor currencies and metals up to 1:500, indices up to 1:200, and oil up to 1:100. As position sizes increase, leverage decreases through tiered levels.

The dynamic system is a more sophisticated approach than flat leverage caps. It allows high gearing on small positions while automatically reducing exposure as trade size grows. This combines flexibility with built-in risk management — though 1:1000 on any position is still extremely high and should be used with caution.

OneRoyal vs IC Markets vs XM

Feature OneRoyal IC Markets XM Regulation CySEC, ASIC, VFSC ASIC, CySEC, FSA Seychelles FSCA, CySEC, ASIC, IFSC FSCA Regulated No No Yes Instruments 2,000+ 2,200+ 1,000+ Spreads From 0.0 pips 0.0 pips 0.6 pips Max Leverage 1:1000 (dynamic) 1:500 1:888 Copy Trading Yes Yes Yes Financial Commission Yes (€20,000) No No 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

OneRoyal's 2,000+ instruments and dynamic leverage up to 1:1000 match or exceed both IC Markets and XM. The Financial Commission membership is a unique advantage — neither competitor offers it. Where OneRoyal falls short is FSCA regulation (only XM has it) and the wider Classic account spreads (1.4 pips vs IC Markets' 0.0). For South African traders who want the broadest feature set with solid group-level regulation, OneRoyal is competitive. For FSCA coverage specifically, XM is the better choice.

Research and Trading Tools

OneRoyal provides a rich research offering that includes AI-driven trading signals, automatic chart analysis, and social/copy trading features. Market coverage spans fundamental drivers (economic data, geopolitical developments) and technical indicators (trend patterns, support/resistance levels). The combination of AI signals with copy trading creates an ecosystem where both analytical and passive approaches are supported. The research tools are above average for a broker at this level.

OneRoyal Awards

OneRoyal highlights a track record of industry recognition spanning its 20-year history. The broker has earned titles including "Most Trusted Broker", "Best Trading Support", and "Best Trading Experience". These reflect the company's positioning around reliability and customer service. The awards come from industry publications and events rather than financial regulators, but the consistency of recognition over two decades adds weight to the broker's credibility.

OneRoyal Sign-Up Bonus

OneRoyal does not prominently advertise a traditional sign-up or deposit bonus on its current website. Instead, the broker offers a loyalty programme where trading activity earns points that can be exchanged for personalised rewards. This is a performance-based incentive rather than a deposit-matching bonus. Check directly with OneRoyal for any active promotional campaigns or region-specific offers.

OneRoyal Customer Support

OneRoyal provides customer support via live chat, email, and phone. Reviews consistently praise the support team for professionalism and responsiveness, particularly during account setup. Support is available during market hours. There is no local South African phone number — all support is handled through the broker's international channels. The Financial Commission membership provides an additional independent dispute-resolution path if standard support channels do not resolve an issue.

OneRoyal for South African Traders

Factor Details FSCA Regulated No ZAR Account Not confirmed Accepts SA Traders Yes (via VFSC entity) Group Regulation CySEC (312/16) + ASIC (AFSL) — tier-1 Financial Commission Yes — €20,000 per qualifying client Local SA Support No local office

Who Should Consider OneRoyal?

OneRoyal suits traders who want a feature-complete broker with a strong group-level regulatory profile and the broadest possible instrument range. The 2,000+ instruments, AI signals, copy trading, loyalty programme, and Financial Commission membership create an unusually rich ecosystem. The no-minimum Classic account makes it accessible for beginners, while the ECN Elite account caters to professionals.

The broker is less suited for traders who specifically require FSCA regulation — OneRoyal does not hold an FSCA licence, and SA traders are likely routed to the VFSC entity. The Classic account's 1.4-pip spreads are wider than what competitors like Exness or IC Markets offer at the entry level. If FSCA coverage and the tightest possible spreads are your priorities, XM, Exness, or Pepperstone may be better fits.

Conclusion OneRoyal is one of the most feature-rich brokers available to South African traders. CySEC and ASIC regulation at the group level, Financial Commission membership with €20,000 protection, 2,000+ instruments, three platforms, AI signals, copy trading, and a loyalty programme create a compelling overall package. The company has been operating since 2006 with a clean track record. The main caveats are the VFSC entity routing for non-EU/Australian clients and the lack of an FSCA licence. The Classic account spreads (1.4 pips) are wider than competitors at the entry level, though the ECN and VIP accounts are competitive. For traders who want breadth, tools, and solid group-level regulation — and understand the VFSC entity structure — OneRoyal delivers.

Review Methodology

This review was compiled by cross-referencing information from the official OneRoyal website (oneroyal.com), CySEC and ASIC regulatory databases, independent review platforms, and publicly available company information. All trading conditions were sourced from the broker's official documentation. Regulatory status was verified against current licence databases. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer

Online trading in leveraged Foreign Exchange and CFD instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. OneRoyal is regulated by CySEC (312/16), ASIC, and VFSC. It is not regulated by the FSCA. South African traders are likely routed to the VFSC (Vanuatu) entity. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is OneRoyal?

OneRoyal (formerly Royal Financial Trading) is a multi-regulated broker founded in 2006, offering over 2,000 instruments across forex, metals, commodities, indices, shares, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs. It provides MT4, MT5, and the proprietary orTrader platform, with dynamic leverage up to 1:1000.

Is OneRoyal regulated?

Yes, OneRoyal holds licences from CySEC (Cyprus, 312/16), ASIC (Australia), and VFSC (Vanuatu). The group is also a full member of the Financial Commission with up to €20,000 dispute-resolution coverage per client. It is not FSCA-regulated.

What is the minimum deposit at OneRoyal?

The Classic Account has no stated minimum deposit, making OneRoyal one of the most accessible brokers for new traders. The ECN, VIP, and ECN Elite accounts have higher minimum requirements to access their tighter spreads and premium conditions.

What trading platforms does OneRoyal offer?

OneRoyal provides MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and orTrader (a proprietary browser-based platform). All three support the full 2,000+ instrument range and are available on desktop, web, and mobile. Positions sync across platforms.

What are OneRoyal's spreads and commissions?

Spreads start from 0.0 pips on ECN accounts (with ~USD 7/100k commission), 0.4 pips on VIP (minimal commission), and 1.4 pips on Classic (no commission). Deposits and withdrawals are generally fee-free from OneRoyal's side.

Does OneRoyal offer copy trading?

Yes, OneRoyal provides social and copy trading features that allow you to follow and replicate the trades of experienced traders. This is available alongside AI-driven signals and automatic chart analysis as part of the broker's integrated tool suite.

What leverage does OneRoyal offer?

OneRoyal uses dynamic leverage that adjusts by instrument and position size. Major forex pairs can reach 1:1000, minors and metals 1:500, indices 1:200, and oil 1:100. Leverage decreases automatically as position sizes increase.

Does OneRoyal offer a demo account?

Yes, demo accounts are available on all platforms (MT4, MT5, or Trader) with virtual funds under live conditions. They are free and useful for testing which platform and account type best suits your trading style.

Does OneRoyal offer Islamic accounts?

Yes, swap-free versions are available across all account types. They remove overnight interest and rollover fees for Sharia-compliant trading while keeping all other conditions — spreads, leverage, execution — identical to the base account.

Is OneRoyal safe for South African traders?

OneRoyal has strong group-level regulation (CySEC, ASIC) and Financial Commission membership with €20,000 protection. However, SA traders are likely routed to the VFSC (Vanuatu) entity. It is not FSCA-regulated. The 20-year track record adds confidence, but local regulatory coverage is absent.

Sources Checked