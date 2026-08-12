LMFX is an unregulated offshore broker with a trust rating of 5/10. It is operated by Global Trade Partners Ltd, registered in North Macedonia, and holds no licence from any recognised financial authority. Leverage goes up to 1:1000 on the Premium account, spreads start from 0.0 pips on the Zero account, and the minimum deposit is USD 50. Trading is available exclusively on MetaTrader 4.

Quick Answer: LMFX is an unregulated broker that offers competitive trading conditions — high leverage, tight spreads on the Zero account, no deposit or withdrawal fees, and a low USD 50 entry point. It has been operational since 2015 and has not been involved in a major industry scandal. But it is not regulated by the FSCA or any other tier-1 authority, which means South African traders have zero regulatory protection. If something goes wrong — a withdrawal dispute, account freeze, or insolvency — there is no regulator to escalate to. The trading conditions are decent for what they are, but the absence of oversight means every dollar you deposit is held on trust alone. Regulated alternatives with similar conditions exist.

Is LMFX regulated and safe for South African traders?

No — LMFX is not regulated by the FSCA or any recognised financial services authority. The broker is operated by Global Trade Partners Ltd, registered in the Republic of North Macedonia. Some sources reference a related entity (GTP Global Solutions Ltd) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and occasional references to IFSC Belize appear in third-party reviews, but LMFX does not prominently display any active regulatory licence on its website.

The broker claims to hold client funds in segregated accounts and says it follows anti-money laundering policies. Those claims may be genuine, but without regulatory oversight, there is no independent body verifying them. Segregation, AML, and encryption are only meaningful when a regulator is auditing and enforcing compliance. Without that, they are voluntary commitments that the broker can change at any time.

LMFX has been operational since 2015 without a major reported collapse, which counts for something. But "has not failed yet" is not the same as "is safe." South African traders using LMFX should understand that they are trading with no regulatory safety net of any kind.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

LMFX Review: Key Findings

Category Details Trust Rating 5/10 Regulation None — not regulated by any recognised authority Minimum Deposit USD 50 (Premium Account) Maximum Leverage 1:1000 (Premium), 1:400 (Fixed), 1:250 (Zero) Spreads From 0.0 pips (Zero), from 1.0 pips (Premium) Platform MetaTrader 4 (Desktop, Web, Mobile) Account Types Premium, Fixed, Zero Instruments 160+ (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Shares, Metals, Oil) FSCA Regulated No Commission None (Premium/Fixed), USD 4/lot (Zero) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What is the LMFX minimum deposit?

The minimum deposit at LMFX is USD 50, which applies to the Premium Account. The Fixed Account requires USD 250, and the Zero Account requires USD 100. These are reasonable entry points — particularly the USD 50 Premium tier, which is accessible for most traders. However, a low deposit should not be confused with low risk. LMFX is unregulated, so every dollar deposited is backed by the broker's voluntary commitments rather than regulatory enforcement.

LMFX Trust Score

Our trust score is calculated across seven factors: regulatory status and licensing tier, fund segregation and investor protection, company history and track record, platform security and encryption, transparency of fees and terms, quality of customer support, and independent user reviews. Each factor is weighted, with regulation carrying the heaviest score.

LMFX scores 5 out of 10. The broker has been operational since 2015, uses the well-established MT4 platform, and has not been involved in a major fraud or insolvency event. Customer reviews are generally more positive than negative, with praise for execution speed and spread competitiveness. But the lack of any regulatory licence is a significant drag on the score. There is no investor compensation, no mandated fund segregation, and no regulatory oversight of any kind. The 5/10 reflects a broker that delivers on trading conditions but offers no structural safety.

LMFX Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit (USD 50) Not regulated by any recognised authority Tight spreads from 0.0 pips on Zero account No FSCA or tier-1 regulatory coverage Leverage up to 1:1000 (Premium) No investor compensation scheme 160+ tradable instruments MT4 only — no MT5 or proprietary platform No deposit or withdrawal fees Spreads widen during volatile market events

LMFX Overview

LMFX is an online forex and CFD broker that has been operational since 2015. The company is operated by Global Trade Partners Ltd, registered in the Republic of North Macedonia, with its headquarters in Skopje. It offers secure online trading across forex, commodities, indices, shares, metals, and oil — around 160 instruments in total.

The trading conditions are genuinely competitive for an unregulated broker. Three account types cover different trading styles: variable spreads with no commission (Premium), fixed spreads with predictable costs (Fixed), and raw spreads with a USD 4 per lot commission (Zero). All accounts run on MetaTrader 4, and the broker offers a free VPS for automated trading, an economic calendar, and forex calculators.

LMFX also runs promotional programmes including a 100% credit bonus and a 15% recovery bonus. These add trading capital but come with volume conditions — read the terms carefully before opting in, as they can restrict your ability to withdraw deposited funds.

What can you trade on LMFX?

LMFX offers around 160 instruments across forex (50+ pairs), indices, commodities, metals, energies, and share CFDs. The range is broader than many unregulated competitors and includes enough variety for most retail trading strategies. There are no cryptocurrency pairs listed on the main trading platform, though some third-party sources mention limited crypto availability through related services.

How is LMFX different from regulated brokers?

The fundamental difference is oversight. Regulated brokers must comply with capital adequacy rules, segregate client funds under independent audit, and provide a dispute resolution mechanism through their regulator. LMFX claims to segregate funds and follow AML policies, but there is no regulator verifying those claims. If a regulated broker mishandles your money, you can escalate to the regulator and potentially access a compensation scheme. With LMFX, there is no escalation path.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

LMFX provides a solid set of trading features built around the MetaTrader 4 platform. The three account types (Premium, Fixed, Zero) cover different spread and commission models, with leverage up to 1:1000 on the Premium tier.

The broker offers a free VPS for low-latency automated trading, forex calculators, an economic calendar, and daily market commentary.

Promotional features include a 100% credit bonus on deposits and a 15% recovery bonus to offset trading losses. Islamic swap-free accounts are available on request.

The demo account is free, and mirrors live trading conditions, making it a useful tool for testing before committing real capital — especially important with an unregulated broker.

Feature Availability Demo Account Yes Islamic / Swap-Free Account Yes (on request) Free VPS Yes Economic Calendar Yes Forex Calculator Yes 100% Credit Bonus Yes (terms apply) 15% Recovery Bonus Yes (terms apply) Copy Trading No Negative Balance Protection Not confirmed 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

LMFX Customer Reviews

Customer reviews of LMFX are generally more positive than negative, which is unusual for an unregulated broker. Traders consistently praise fast execution, competitive spreads (particularly on the Zero account), a smooth MT4 experience, and responsive customer support. The deposit and withdrawal process receives positive feedback, with traders noting that payments are processed without unnecessary delays. The main concern across reviews is the lack of regulation — traders acknowledge the risk but often conclude that the day-to-day trading experience is functional and reliable. Some users note that spreads widen during major news events, which is standard but worth flagging.

Review Platform Rating Notes BrokerMat 3.5/5 Competitive conditions, limited investor protection Independent Reviews Moderate–Positive Execution and spreads praised; regulation concern noted Forex Forums Mixed Positive on service, cautious on safety

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

Category Rating Platform Usability ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Trade Execution ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Withdrawal Reliability ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer Support ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Regulatory Trust ⭐⭐ Spreads & Fees ⭐⭐⭐⭐

LMFX Safety and Security

LMFX is not regulated by any government financial authority. The broker is operated by Global Trade Partners Ltd, registered in North Macedonia. It claims to follow AML policies, use encryption for data protection, and hold client funds in segregated accounts separate from operational capital. In the event of liquidation, the broker states that funds in client accounts would be returned (less administration and distribution fees).

These are reasonable claims — but without regulatory enforcement, they are exactly that: claims. No independent auditor or regulator is verifying fund segregation, capital adequacy, or compliance. The broker has operated since 2015 without a major reported failure, which suggests operational stability, but it does not substitute for structural protections.

Global Regulations

Entity Jurisdiction Regulatory Status Global Trade Partners Ltd North Macedonia Registered — not regulated — FSCA (South Africa) Not held

Is LMFX safe to use?

LMFX has operated since 2015 without a major reported fraud or insolvency, and customer reviews are generally more positive than negative on withdrawal reliability. That is better than many unregulated brokers. But "generally positive reviews" is not the same as safety. There is no regulator auditing the broker, no compensation scheme if it fails, and no formal dispute resolution. Use it with caution and only with money you can afford to lose.

What security measures does LMFX claim to use?

LMFX claims to use advanced encryption technology and secure servers to protect personal and financial data. Client funds are reportedly held in segregated accounts. The broker also states that it follows comprehensive AML and KYC policies. Without regulatory verification, these claims rely on the broker's own commitment rather than independent enforcement.

LMFX at a Glance

Detail Information Broker Name LMFX Founded 2015 Headquarters Skopje, North Macedonia Regulation None — unregulated FSCA Regulated No Minimum Deposit USD 50 (Premium) Maximum Leverage 1:1000 (Premium), 1:400 (Fixed), 1:250 (Zero) Spreads From 0.0 pips (Zero), 1.0 pips (Premium) Commission None (Premium/Fixed), USD 4/lot (Zero) Platform MetaTrader 4 (Desktop, Web, Mobile) Instruments 160+ (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Shares, Metals, Oil) Account Types Premium, Fixed, Zero Demo Account Yes Islamic Account Yes (on request) Free VPS Yes Deposit Methods Bank wire, cards, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller), crypto Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None from LMFX 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

LMFX Account Types

LMFX offers three main account types, each designed for a different trading style and cost preference. All accounts support MT4, fifth-decimal pricing, scalping, hedging, and Expert Advisors. Each account comes with a personal account manager.

Feature Premium Fixed Zero Min Deposit USD 50 USD 250 USD 100 Spread Type Variable Fixed Raw / Variable EUR/USD Spread From 1.0 pips 1.1 pips (fixed) From 0.0 pips Commission None None USD 4/lot Max Leverage 1:1000 1:400 1:250 Scalping Yes Yes Yes EA Trading Yes Yes Yes

Premium Account

The Premium Account is LMFX's entry-level option at USD 50. It offers variable spreads from around 1.0 pip with no per-trade commission. Leverage goes up to 1:1000, which is the highest tier available. It is a straightforward, commission-free account for retail traders who want simple pricing. Spreads are variable, so expect widening during news events and off-hours.

Fixed Account

The Fixed Account requires USD 250 and provides fixed spreads — EUR/USD at 1.1 pips regardless of market conditions. No commission. Leverage is capped at 1:400. This account is useful for EA traders and anyone who needs predictable cost structures. The trade-off is that during extreme volatility, the fixed spread may cause order fills to be skipped if the market moves too fast.

Zero Account

The Zero Account starts at USD 100 and offers raw spreads from 0.0 pips with a USD 4 per lot commission. Leverage is capped at 1:250. This is the account for scalpers and high-volume traders who want the tightest possible spreads and are comfortable paying commission. EUR/USD averages around 0.2 pips, making it competitive with many regulated ECN brokers.

What are the main LMFX account costs?

On Premium and Fixed accounts, all costs are embedded in the spread — no separate commission. On the Zero account, spreads start from 0.0 pips but a USD 4 per lot commission applies. Swap fees apply on overnight positions unless you use the Islamic account. LMFX does not charge deposit, withdrawal, or inactivity fees from its side.

Should beginners start with a demo account?

Yes. LMFX offers a free demo account that mirrors live conditions. With an unregulated broker, testing the platform and the withdrawal process before committing real money is essential. Start with a demo, then deposit a small amount on a Premium account (USD 50) and test a withdrawal before scaling up.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

How to Open an LMFX Account

Step 1 – Visit the LMFX Website

Go to lmfx.com and click on the registration button at the top of the page.

Step 2 – Select Your Account Type

Choose between Premium, Fixed, or Zero. Select your base currency and choose whether you want a live or demo account. Select MT4 as your platform.

Step 3 – Fill In Your Personal Details

Enter your full name, email address, country of residence, and create a password. Basic personal information is required to set up your client area.

Step 4 – Complete KYC Verification

Upload proof of identity (passport or national ID) and proof of address (utility bill or bank statement). Verification is typically processed within one business day.

Step 5 – Fund Your Account

Deposit a minimum of USD 50 (Premium), USD 100 (Zero), or USD 250 (Fixed) using your preferred payment method. LMFX does not charge deposit fees.

Step 6 – Start Trading

Download MT4 on desktop, use the web version, or install the mobile app. Log in with the credentials sent to your email and begin trading.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

LMFX Fees, Spreads and Commissions

LMFX has a clean fee structure with no hidden charges. The costs depend on your account type — spread-only on Premium and Fixed, or spread-plus-commission on Zero.

Spreads: From 0.0 pips (Zero), from 1.0 pips (Premium), fixed 1.1 pips (Fixed) on EUR/USD.

From 0.0 pips (Zero), from 1.0 pips (Premium), fixed 1.1 pips (Fixed) on EUR/USD. Commission: None on Premium/Fixed. USD 4 per lot on Zero.

None on Premium/Fixed. USD 4 per lot on Zero. Swap Fees: Applied on overnight positions (Islamic swap-free available on request).

Applied on overnight positions (Islamic swap-free available on request). Deposit Fees: None from LMFX.

None from LMFX. Withdrawal Fees: None from LMFX — third-party charges may apply.

None from LMFX — third-party charges may apply. Inactivity Fee: None.

What are typical LMFX spreads?

On the Premium Account, EUR/USD starts around 1.0–1.1 pips. GBP/USD averages 2.6 pips and EUR/GBP around 2.1 pips. On the Zero Account, EUR/USD averages 0.2 pips plus the USD 4 per lot commission, making it competitive with regulated ECN brokers. The Fixed Account locks EUR/USD at 1.1 pips regardless of market conditions. Spreads on the Premium account widen during volatile periods and off-market hours.

Does LMFX charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

LMFX does not charge fees on deposits or withdrawals from its side. Third-party payment providers may charge their own processing fees depending on the method. Deposits via cards and e-wallets are processed quickly; bank wires may take 1–3 business days. Withdrawals are returned by the same method used to deposit.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

LMFX Trading Platforms

LMFX offers one platform: MetaTrader 4. It is available on desktop (Windows), web browser, and mobile (iOS and Android). There is no MT5 and no proprietary platform. For traders who want MT4 and nothing else, this is fine. For those who need MT5 features, multi-asset support, or alternative platforms, it is a limitation.

Platform Type Best For MetaTrader 4 Desktop Desktop (Windows) Full charting, EAs, backtesting, custom indicators WebTrader Web browser No download needed, quick access MT4 Mobile iOS, Android On-the-go monitoring and execution

MetaTrader 4 (Desktop)

The MT4 desktop version is the full-featured platform with advanced charting, multiple timeframes, technical indicators, and automated trading through Expert Advisors. It is stable, well-supported, and has the largest third-party EA ecosystem of any trading platform. LMFX's implementation supports scalping, hedging, and all standard order types.

WebTrader

The browser-based WebTrader provides access to MT4 directly from your browser without downloading software. It covers the core functionality — quotes, charting, order placement, and account management — though it has slightly fewer advanced features than the desktop version. It is a good fallback for trading from devices where you cannot install software.

Mobile Trading (iOS & Android)

The MT4 mobile app for iOS and Android provides real-time quotes, charting, order execution, and push notifications. It is functional for monitoring positions and executing trades on the move. The smaller screen limits in-depth analysis, but it covers the essentials for active account management.

Does LMFX offer a free VPS?

Yes, LMFX offers a free VPS for traders who need uninterrupted connectivity for automated strategies. The VPS provides low-latency access to the MT4 servers, which is important for EAs that need to execute without delays or disconnections. This is a useful feature, particularly for Fixed and Zero account holders running systematic strategies.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

LMFX Deposits and Withdrawals

LMFX supports a broader range of payment methods than many unregulated brokers. Deposits can be made via bank wire, credit and debit cards, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller), and major cryptocurrencies. All deposits are fee-free from LMFX's side and are processed quickly — cards and e-wallets are near-instant, bank wires take 1–3 business days.

Withdrawals follow the same methods and are also fee-free from the broker. Processing times are typically 1–5 business days depending on the method. Funds must be returned by the same method used to deposit and to accounts in your name. Customer reviews generally report smooth withdrawal experiences, though this should be tested with a small amount before depositing large sums.

Deposit Methods

Method Fee Processing Time Credit / Debit Card Free Instant Bank Wire Transfer Free 1–3 business days E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller) Free Instant Cryptocurrency Free Network confirmation

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

LMFX Leverage

LMFX offers leverage up to 1:1000 on the Premium Account, 1:400 on the Fixed Account, and 1:250 on the Zero Account. The tiered approach makes some sense — the accounts with the tightest conditions have lower leverage caps, which is a modest nod to risk management.

At 1:1000, a USD 50 deposit controls USD 50,000 in market exposure. A 0.1% adverse move eliminates your entire margin. This leverage level is only possible because LMFX operates without regulatory constraints — tier-1 regulators cap retail leverage at 1:30 to 1:500. LMFX does not clearly confirm whether negative balance protection is in place, so losses could potentially exceed your deposit. If you use LMFX, set your own leverage limits well below the maximum.

LMFX vs eToro vs XM

Feature LMFX eToro XM Regulation None FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC FSCA, CySEC, ASIC, IFSC FSCA Regulated No Yes Yes Minimum Deposit USD 50 USD 50 USD 5 Max Leverage 1:1000 1:400 1:888 Spreads From 0.0 pips 1.0 pips 0.6 pips Platform MT4 only Proprietary MT4, MT5 Fixed Spread Account Yes No No Copy Trading No Yes Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

LMFX competes on leverage, spreads, and the unique fixed-spread account — none of which eToro or XM offer in the same way. But both competitors are FSCA-regulated, offer more platforms, and provide copy trading and broader instrument ranges. The fixed spread account is a genuine differentiator for EA traders who need predictable costs. Beyond that, the regulatory gap is the deciding factor for most traders.

Research and Trading Tools

LMFX provides a basic set of research tools: daily market commentary, an economic calendar, forex calculators, and a free VPS for automated trading. The market commentary is concise — brief updates on key events rather than in-depth strategic analysis. There are no structured educational courses, webinars, or trading academy offerings. If you need education, you will need to source it elsewhere. For experienced traders who just need tools and data, the offering is adequate.

LMFX Awards

LMFX does not prominently display awards on its current website. The broker's reputation rests on its competitive trading conditions and customer service rather than industry recognition. Without regulation, LMFX is unlikely to qualify for awards from organisations that require regulatory standing as a criterion. Any awards should be evaluated on the credibility of the issuing body rather than taken at face value.

LMFX Sign-Up Bonus

LMFX offers two main promotional programmes: a 100% credit bonus on deposits and a 15% recovery bonus that helps offset trading losses. The credit bonus doubles your available trading margin, while the recovery bonus returns a percentage of net losses back to your account.

What does the LMFX bonus include?

The 100% credit bonus matches your deposit dollar-for-dollar as additional trading margin. It is not withdrawable itself — it increases your available margin for opening positions. The 15% recovery bonus provides a partial rebate on net trading losses, credited back to your account. Both programmes have specific terms and conditions that affect your ability to withdraw funds.

Can bonus profits be withdrawn?

Profits earned while using bonus funds can be withdrawn, but the bonus credit itself cannot. There are typically trading volume requirements that must be met before bonus-related profits are released. Read the full bonus terms before opting in — bonus conditions at unregulated brokers can effectively lock your deposited capital until volume requirements are met, which can take significantly longer than expected.

LMFX Customer Support

LMFX provides customer support via live chat, email, and phone. Support hours are not explicitly stated but are generally available during market hours (Monday to Friday). Each account holder is assigned a personal account manager, which is a positive touch. Customer reviews consistently rate support as responsive and helpful — particularly during onboarding and technical issues. There is no local South African office.

LMFX for South African Traders

Factor Details FSCA Regulated No ZAR Account Available No Accepts SA Traders Yes Regulatory Status Unregulated — registered in North Macedonia Deposit Methods for SA Cards, bank wire, Skrill, Neteller, crypto Local SA Support No local office Dispute Resolution None — no active regulator

Who Should Consider LMFX?

LMFX may suit experienced traders who understand and accept the risks of trading with an unregulated broker. The trading conditions are genuinely competitive — the Zero account's raw spreads rival regulated ECN brokers, the Fixed account offers predictable costs for EA traders, and the Premium account provides accessible entry with high leverage. Customer reviews on withdrawal reliability are mostly positive, which sets LMFX apart from many unregulated competitors.

But the absence of regulation means there is no safety net. If you are a South African trader who prioritises regulatory protection — and for most traders, you should — FSCA-regulated alternatives like eToro, XM, Exness, or Pepperstone offer similar or better conditions with proper oversight. LMFX is a functional broker with no structural safety. Trade accordingly.

Conclusion LMFX delivers competitive trading conditions — low deposits, tight Zero account spreads, a unique fixed-spread option, free VPS, and no deposit or withdrawal fees. Customer reviews are generally positive for an unregulated broker, with praise for execution quality and support responsiveness. But the lack of any regulatory licence is the defining limitation. No FSCA, no FCA, no CySEC — nothing. Every dollar deposited is held on the broker's voluntary commitment to segregate funds and process withdrawals fairly. That commitment has held since 2015, but it carries no legal weight. If regulatory safety matters to you, there are FSCA-regulated brokers offering comparable conditions. If you choose LMFX, do so with clear eyes and only with capital you can afford to lose.

Review Methodology

This review was compiled by cross-referencing information from the official LMFX website (lmfx.com), independent review platforms including BrokerMat, Traders Union, DayTrading.com, and ForexCryptoHub, and publicly available company registration records. All trading conditions were sourced from the broker's official documentation. Regulatory status was verified against independent databases. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. LMFX is not regulated by the FSCA or any other recognised financial services authority. There is no investor compensation scheme, no mandated fund segregation, and no formal dispute resolution mechanism. Only trade with money you can afford to lose entirely. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is LMFX?

LMFX is an online forex and CFD broker founded in 2015 and operated by Global Trade Partners Ltd, registered in North Macedonia. It offers around 160 instruments across forex, indices, commodities, shares, metals, and oil, exclusively on the MetaTrader 4 platform.

Is LMFX regulated?

No, LMFX is not regulated by any recognised financial services authority. It is registered in North Macedonia but does not hold a licence from the FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, or any other tier-1 or tier-2 regulator. This means there is no external oversight or investor compensation.

What is the minimum deposit at LMFX?

The minimum deposit is USD 50 on the Premium Account, USD 100 on the Zero Account, and USD 250 on the Fixed Account. There are no deposit fees from LMFX's side. The base currency is USD.

What trading platform does LMFX use?

LMFX uses MetaTrader 4 exclusively — desktop, web browser, and mobile (iOS and Android). There is no MT5 or proprietary platform. MT4 supports Expert Advisors, custom indicators, and all standard order types.

What are LMFX's spreads and commissions?

Spreads start from 0.0 pips on the Zero Account (with a USD 4 per lot commission), from 1.0 pips on the Premium Account (no commission), and are fixed at 1.1 pips on the Fixed Account (no commission). There are no deposit, withdrawal, or inactivity fees.

Does LMFX offer a fixed spread account?

Yes, the Fixed Account provides fixed spreads that remain constant regardless of market volatility. EUR/USD is fixed at 1.1 pips with no commission. This is useful for EA traders who need predictable cost structures. The minimum deposit is USD 250 with leverage up to 1:400.

Does LMFX offer a demo account?

Yes, LMFX provides a free demo account that mirrors live trading conditions on MT4. It is available for all account types and is a useful tool for testing strategies and evaluating the platform before committing real capital.

What leverage does LMFX offer?

LMFX offers leverage up to 1:1000 on the Premium Account, 1:400 on the Fixed Account, and 1:250 on the Zero Account. These are very high by global standards and reflect the absence of regulatory constraints. Negative balance protection is not clearly confirmed.

How do I deposit and withdraw funds?

Deposits and withdrawals can be made via credit and debit cards, bank wire transfer, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller), and cryptocurrency. All methods are fee-free from LMFX. Withdrawals must be returned by the same method used to deposit and to accounts in your name.

Is LMFX safe for South African traders?

LMFX has operated since 2015 without a major reported failure, and withdrawal reviews are generally positive. However, it is not regulated by the FSCA or any other authority, so there is no investor compensation, no dispute resolution, and no independent oversight. South African traders should consider FSCA-regulated alternatives first.

Sources Checked