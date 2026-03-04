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Lighthouse Properties plc JSE: LTE
R8.13 ▲ 0.18 (2.26%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
8.02
Prev close
8.13
Day range
7.95 - 8.17
Volume
6 808 299
52-wk range
7.77 – 8.34
Market cap
17.17bn
P/E Ratio
13.70
EPS (ZARc)
59.33
Dividend Yield
6.75%
DPS (ZARc)
55 (EUR)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap17.17bn
EPS59.33
P/E ratio13.70
Div. yield6.75%
DPS 55 (EUR)
Issued shares2.11bn
52-week range
R 7.77 R 8.34
R8.13
Price overview
Open8.02
Previous close8.13
Day range7.95 - 8.17
Volume6 808 299
52-week range7.77 – 8.34
Change▲ 0.18 (2.26%)
P/E ratio13.70
EPS59.33
Dividend 55 (EUR)
Dividend yield6.75%
Important dates
  • Dec 2025
    Prev Year End
  • Dec 2025 Final
    Released 4 Mar 2026
  • Final Div 0.014478 EUR
    Decl 4 Mar 2026, LDT 24 Mar 2026
  • Final Div 0.014478 EUR
    Decl 4 Mar 2026, Pay 9 Apr 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Half Year
  • Jun 2026 Interim
    Released 11 Aug 2026
  • Interim Div 0.014401 EUR
    Decl 11 Aug 2026, LDT 25 Aug 2026
  • Interim Div 0.014401 EUR
    Decl 11 Aug 2026, Pay 31 Aug 2026
  • Dec 2026
    Next Year End
  • Dec 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 4 Mar
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.014478 EUR
    Decl 4 Mar 2027, LDT 24 Mar 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.014478 EUR
    Decl 4 Mar 2027, Pay 9 Apr 2027
  • 6 May 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Jun 2027
    Half Year
  • Jun 2027 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 13 Aug
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.014401 EUR
    Decl 11 Aug 2027, LDT 25 Aug 2027
Financial results
EUR million Jun 26 Jun 25
Turnover 77 69.50
Attributable Income 31.70 29
Market Cap (ZARm) 16 545 16 983.70
EPS (ZARc) 28.95 28.77
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 29.14 28.77
DPS (ZARc) 27.06 26.84
Latest SENS announcements
  • Lighthouse Properties plc - Dealings in securities
    2026-08-28 10:10:00
    An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Lighthouse Properties plc - Dealings in securities
    2026-08-25 09:50:00
    An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Lighthouse - dividend exchange rate
    2026-08-18 09:48:37
    Lighthouse shareholders were referred to the distribution declaration announcement released on Tuesday, 11 August 2026 relating to the declaration of an interim cash distribution of 1.44010 EUR cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2026. Shareholders holding shares traded on the JSE and A2X will receive the Cash Dividend in South African Rand converted from Euro at an exchange rate of EUR1.00:ZAR18.7917 (determined as the closing exchange rate on Monday, 17 August 2026).
  • Lighthouse Properties plc - Dealings in securities
    2026-08-12 10:20:00
    An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Lighthouse - distribution declaration
    2026-08-11 07:46:13
    Lighthouse declared an interim cash distribution of EUR1.44010 cents per share for the six months ending 30 June 2026, payable on 31 August 2026. The last day to trade on the JSE and A2X to be eligible for the cash dividend is Tuesday, 25 August 2026; shares will commence trading ex-cash dividend on Wednesday, 26 August 2026; the record date is Friday, 28 August 2026; and the cash dividend will be paid on Monday, 31 August 2026. The dividend will be paid in ZAR for South African shareholders, based on the exchange rate announced on 18 August 2026, and in EUR for Maltese shareholders.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
NEPIROCK (NRP) R 152.09 +1.16%
FORTRESSB (FFB) R 24.38 +0.79%
LIGHTPROP (LTE) R 8.13 +2.26%
MAS (MSP) R 21.74 +0%

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Lighthouse Properties plc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Lighthouse Properties plc charts and historical graph data continue to frame the share as a steady income-focused trade, with price forecast signals leaning constructive if today’s price today in rands holds near R8. On the jse, the buy or sell debate now centers on dividend quality, payout consistency, and the reported preference shares angle versus the ordinary share class. For investors watching for sale opportunities, the share code LTE remains easy to track through online trading platforms, and how to buy decisions are best handled inside a funded trading account after checking live data, cost, share code details, price per share, growth trends, prediction updates, and overall trading liquidity.

Lighthouse Properties plc Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerLighthouse Properties plc (LTE)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryReal Estate / Real Estate Investment Trusts
Current PriceR8.00
Market CapitalizationR16.79bn
P/E Ratio13.40
Dividend Yield6.90%
Trading Volume1 357
Recent Price Change0.63
Data as of2026-08-28 09:52:40

Lighthouse Properties plc Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR8.00, reflecting a 0.63 move from the previous close
Market CapR16.79bn, indicating a large market presence
P/E Ratio13.40, suggesting fair valuation
Dividend Yield6.90, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, based on the current price change and volume profile

Lighthouse Properties plc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains modest while LTE holds above R8.00, but the tape still needs stronger participation than the current 1 357 volume reading to confirm follow-through. The 6.90% dividend yield and 13.40 P/E keep the share relevant for income buyers, though any slip below the recent range would weaken the near-term setup.

FAQ on Lighthouse Properties plc Shares

Q1: What are Lighthouse Properties plc shares?
Answer: Lighthouse Properties plc shares are ordinary equity interests in the company, traded on the JSE under LTE. The live price per share is R8.00, and the market capitalization of R16.79bn shows a large listed company with a measurable investor base and income appeal.

Q2: How can I buy Lighthouse Properties plc shares?
Answer: To buy Lighthouse Properties plc shares, use a JSE-registered trading account and search for LTE. Based on today’s data, the price per share is R8.00. The volume of 1 357 suggests limited immediate turnover, so order placement matters.

Q3: What affects the price of Lighthouse Properties plc shares?
Answer: The price of Lighthouse Properties plc shares is influenced by the current R8.00 level, the 0.63 recent change, and the 1 357 trading volume. The 13.40 P/E ratio and 6.90 dividend yield also shape valuation expectations and investor demand.

Q4: Does Lighthouse Properties plc pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, Lighthouse Properties plc shows a dividend yield of 6.90, which indicates an income stream for shareholders. At the current price of R8.00, that yield is a key attraction for investors who prioritize distributions alongside share price stability and liquidity.

Q5: How can I track my Lighthouse Properties plc shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track Lighthouse Properties plc shares and dividends through your brokerage platform using the LTE share code. Monitor the R8.00 price, 6.90 dividend yield, and 1 357 volume reading. The market cap of R16.79bn helps frame the position’s scale.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Lighthouse Properties plc share price?
Answer: Lighthouse Properties plc share price action is centered on the R8.00 level, the 0.63 move, and relatively light volume of 1 357. The 13.40 P/E ratio and 6.90 dividend yield also affect how traders and investors value the shares today.

Q7: Is Lighthouse Properties plc a good share to buy?
Answer: Lighthouse Properties plc may suit income-focused buyers because the dividend yield is 6.90 and the P/E ratio is 13.40. At R8.00 per share, the case depends on whether you prefer yield over fast price growth and can tolerate modest volume.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Lighthouse Properties plc shares today?
Answer: Today’s data suggests buyers should be selective. The share trades at R8.00, with a 0.63 recent move, 1 357 volume, and a 6.90 dividend yield. That mix favors patient investors more than aggressive short-term traders.

Q9: How much does one Lighthouse Properties plc share cost?
Answer: One Lighthouse Properties plc share costs R8.00 based on the live data provided. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of R16.79bn and a P/E ratio of 13.40, giving investors a clear reference point for trade decisions.

Q10: How to sell Lighthouse Properties plc shares?
Answer: To sell Lighthouse Properties plc shares, log into your trading account, enter LTE, and place a sell order at or near the R8.00 price. The 1 357 volume reading suggests execution may depend on market depth and timing.

How to Buy Lighthouse Properties plc Shares Step by Step

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Lighthouse Properties plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Lighthouse Properties plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R8.00 and watch for confirmation from stronger volume. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Lighthouse Properties Shares
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