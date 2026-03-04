Lighthouse declared an interim cash distribution of EUR1.44010 cents per share for the six months ending 30 June 2026, payable on 31 August 2026. The last day to trade on the JSE and A2X to be eligible for the cash dividend is Tuesday, 25 August 2026; shares will commence trading ex-cash dividend on Wednesday, 26 August 2026; the record date is Friday, 28 August 2026; and the cash dividend will be paid on Monday, 31 August 2026. The dividend will be paid in ZAR for South African shareholders, based on the exchange rate announced on 18 August 2026, and in EUR for Maltese shareholders.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

Lighthouse shareholders were referred to the distribution declaration announcement released on Tuesday, 11 August 2026 relating to the declaration of an interim cash distribution of 1.44010 EUR cents per share for the six months ended 30 June 2026. Shareholders holding shares traded on the JSE and A2X will receive the Cash Dividend in South African Rand converted from Euro at an exchange rate of EUR1.00:ZAR18.7917 (determined as the closing exchange rate on Monday, 17 August 2026).

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

Lighthouse Properties plc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Lighthouse Properties plc charts and historical graph data continue to frame the share as a steady income-focused trade, with price forecast signals leaning constructive if today’s price today in rands holds near R8. On the jse, the buy or sell debate now centers on dividend quality, payout consistency, and the reported preference shares angle versus the ordinary share class. For investors watching for sale opportunities, the share code LTE remains easy to track through online trading platforms, and how to buy decisions are best handled inside a funded trading account after checking live data, cost, share code details, price per share, growth trends, prediction updates, and overall trading liquidity.

Lighthouse Properties plc Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Lighthouse Properties plc (LTE) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Real Estate / Real Estate Investment Trusts Current Price R8.00 Market Capitalization R16.79bn P/E Ratio 13.40 Dividend Yield 6.90% Trading Volume 1 357 Recent Price Change 0.63 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:52:40

Lighthouse Properties plc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R8.00, reflecting a 0.63 move from the previous close Market Cap R16.79bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 13.40, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 6.90, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the current price change and volume profile

Lighthouse Properties plc Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains modest while LTE holds above R8.00, but the tape still needs stronger participation than the current 1 357 volume reading to confirm follow-through. The 6.90% dividend yield and 13.40 P/E keep the share relevant for income buyers, though any slip below the recent range would weaken the near-term setup.

FAQ on Lighthouse Properties plc Shares

Q1: What are Lighthouse Properties plc shares?

Answer: Lighthouse Properties plc shares are ordinary equity interests in the company, traded on the JSE under LTE. The live price per share is R8.00, and the market capitalization of R16.79bn shows a large listed company with a measurable investor base and income appeal.

Q2: How can I buy Lighthouse Properties plc shares?

Answer: To buy Lighthouse Properties plc shares, use a JSE-registered trading account and search for LTE. Based on today’s data, the price per share is R8.00. The volume of 1 357 suggests limited immediate turnover, so order placement matters.

Q3: What affects the price of Lighthouse Properties plc shares?

Answer: The price of Lighthouse Properties plc shares is influenced by the current R8.00 level, the 0.63 recent change, and the 1 357 trading volume. The 13.40 P/E ratio and 6.90 dividend yield also shape valuation expectations and investor demand.

Q4: Does Lighthouse Properties plc pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Lighthouse Properties plc shows a dividend yield of 6.90, which indicates an income stream for shareholders. At the current price of R8.00, that yield is a key attraction for investors who prioritize distributions alongside share price stability and liquidity.

Q5: How can I track my Lighthouse Properties plc shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track Lighthouse Properties plc shares and dividends through your brokerage platform using the LTE share code. Monitor the R8.00 price, 6.90 dividend yield, and 1 357 volume reading. The market cap of R16.79bn helps frame the position’s scale.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Lighthouse Properties plc share price?

Answer: Lighthouse Properties plc share price action is centered on the R8.00 level, the 0.63 move, and relatively light volume of 1 357. The 13.40 P/E ratio and 6.90 dividend yield also affect how traders and investors value the shares today.

Q7: Is Lighthouse Properties plc a good share to buy?

Answer: Lighthouse Properties plc may suit income-focused buyers because the dividend yield is 6.90 and the P/E ratio is 13.40. At R8.00 per share, the case depends on whether you prefer yield over fast price growth and can tolerate modest volume.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Lighthouse Properties plc shares today?

Answer: Today’s data suggests buyers should be selective. The share trades at R8.00, with a 0.63 recent move, 1 357 volume, and a 6.90 dividend yield. That mix favors patient investors more than aggressive short-term traders.

Q9: How much does one Lighthouse Properties plc share cost?

Answer: One Lighthouse Properties plc share costs R8.00 based on the live data provided. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of R16.79bn and a P/E ratio of 13.40, giving investors a clear reference point for trade decisions.

Q10: How to sell Lighthouse Properties plc shares?

Answer: To sell Lighthouse Properties plc shares, log into your trading account, enter LTE, and place a sell order at or near the R8.00 price. The 1 357 volume reading suggests execution may depend on market depth and timing.

How to Buy Lighthouse Properties plc Shares Step by Step

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Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Lighthouse Properties plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Lighthouse Properties plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R8.00 and watch for confirmation from stronger volume. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.