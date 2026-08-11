KVB is an offshore broker with a trust rating of 5.5/10. It holds licences from the Anjouan Offshore Finance Authority (AOFA) and the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius (FSC) — neither of which is the FSCA. Leverage goes up to 1:1000, spreads start from 0.0 pips on the Plus account, and the lowest minimum deposit is USD 10 on the Cent account. South African traders can access forex, commodities, indices, shares and cryptocurrencies through MT4, MT5, the KVB App and ActsTrade.

Quick Answer: KVB (formerly KVB Prime) is a long-standing broker that has been around since 2001 — so it is not new. But it does not hold an FSCA licence, which means South African traders have no local regulatory protection or dispute resolution. The AOFA and FSC Mauritius licences it does hold are considered offshore and carry less oversight than tier-1 regulators. If you are comfortable with that trade-off, KVB offers competitive spreads, high leverage and a decent range of platforms. If local regulation matters to you, there are FSCA-regulated alternatives worth considering first.

Is KVB regulated and safe for South African traders?

No — KVB is not regulated by the FSCA, and that is the most important thing South African traders need to know upfront. The broker operates under two offshore entities: KVB Prime Limited, which is licensed by the Anjouan Offshore Finance Authority (AOFA) in the Comoros under licence number L15626/KVB, and KVB Plus (MU) Ltd, which holds a Global Business Licence from the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius (FSC) under licence number GB26206294.

Both of those regulators sit well below the tier-1 threshold. The AOFA in particular has drawn criticism from industry observers for its limited enforcement capacity and lack of investor compensation schemes. The FSC Mauritius carries slightly more weight, but it still does not offer the same protections as the FCA, ASIC or FSCA. In practical terms, if something goes wrong — a withdrawal dispute, platform manipulation, account freezing — there is no local South African authority you can escalate to.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

KVB Review: Key Findings

Category Details Trust Rating 5.5/10 Regulation AOFA (Anjouan), FSC Mauritius — not FSCA regulated Minimum Deposit USD 10 (Cent Account) Maximum Leverage 1:1000 Spreads From 0.0 pips (Plus), from 1.2 pips (Cent/Classic) Platforms MT4, MT5, KVB App, ActsTrade, KVB Desktop Account Types Cent, Classic, Pro, Plus Instruments Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, Cryptocurrencies FSCA Regulated No ZAR Account No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What is the KVB minimum deposit?

The lowest minimum deposit at KVB is USD 10, and that applies to the Cent Account only. It is worth noting that different account types have different thresholds. The Classic Account requires USD 30, and both the Pro and Plus Accounts start at USD 2,000. So while the headline number is low, the accounts with tighter spreads and better conditions demand significantly more capital.

There is no ZAR-denominated account available, so South African traders will need to deposit in USD and absorb any conversion costs from their bank or payment provider.

KVB Trust Score

Our trust score is calculated across seven factors: regulatory status and licensing tier, fund segregation and investor protection, company history and track record, platform security and encryption, transparency of fees and terms, quality of customer support, and independent user reviews. Each factor is weighted, with regulation carrying the heaviest score.

KVB scores 5.5 out of 10. The broker has been operational since 2001, which is a genuinely long track record, and it does segregate client funds. But the low regulatory tier — AOFA is an offshore licence with limited enforcement power, and FSC Mauritius is not tier-1 — pulls the score down. There is no investor compensation fund and no FSCA oversight. The 20-plus years of operation count for something, but they do not replace what strong regulation provides.

KVB Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit from USD 10 Not regulated by the FSCA Spreads from 0.0 pips on Plus Account AOFA regulation is considered weak by industry standards Leverage up to 1:1000 No ZAR-denominated trading accounts Multiple platforms including MT4, MT5 and ActsTrade No investor compensation scheme Over 20 years of operational history Limited deposit methods for South African traders

KVB Overview

KVB — formerly branded as KVB Prime — is an online broker that has been in operation since 2001. That is over two decades, which does set it apart from the wave of offshore brokers that appeared in the last five years and disappeared just as quickly. The company is headquartered in Mauritius and serves clients across more than 100 countries.

The trading offering covers forex, commodities, indices, shares and cryptocurrencies — around 200 instruments in total. Clients get access to MT4, MT5, the proprietary KVB App, a desktop platform called ActsTrade, and a copy-trading service. Spreads start from 0.0 pips on the Plus Account, leverage maxes out at 1:1000, and the lowest entry point is USD 10 on the Cent Account.

On paper, the trading conditions are competitive. But the regulatory picture is where things get thin. KVB operates under the AOFA (Anjouan, Comoros) and FSC Mauritius — neither of which carries the enforcement weight of the FSCA, FCA or ASIC. South African traders should factor that into their decision.

What can you trade on KVB?

KVB offers around 200 CFD instruments across five asset classes. Forex pairs make up the bulk of the offering, with major, minor and exotic pairs available. Beyond forex, there are CFDs on commodities (gold, silver, oil), global indices, individual shares, and a selection of cryptocurrencies. It is a reasonably broad lineup for an offshore broker, though the specific number of instruments within each class is not as clearly documented as it is with some larger competitors.

How is KVB different from regulated brokers?

The most significant difference is oversight. FSCA-regulated brokers in South Africa must comply with local financial conduct rules, maintain prescribed capital reserves, and submit to regular audits. If a dispute arises, South African traders have a clear escalation path through the regulator. KVB does not offer any of that. Its AOFA and FSC Mauritius licences impose fewer requirements, and there is no investor compensation fund to fall back on. The broker claims to segregate client funds, but without tier-1 regulatory enforcement, that claim rests on the broker's own compliance rather than independent verification.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: AOFA Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

KVB provides a broad set of trading features that cover most of what active traders look for. Platforms include MT4, MT5, the KVB App for mobile, ActsTrade for desktop, and a copy-trading platform.

Leverage goes up to 1:1000 across all account types, and negative balance protection is included — so your losses are capped at your deposited funds.

There is a swap-free program available for traders who need it, along with a loyalty program and periodic deposit bonus campaigns.

On the research side, KVB offers market analysis, an economic calendar, news alerts, and AI-generated trading signals through its Insights section.

Feature Availability Demo Account Yes Islamic / Swap-Free Account Yes (Swap-Free Program) Copy Trading Yes Negative Balance Protection Yes Market Analysis / Insights Yes Economic Calendar Yes AI Trading Signals Yes Deposit Bonus Yes (up to USD 10,000) Loyalty Program Yes VPS Hosting Not confirmed 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: AOFA Start Trading Read Review

KVB Customer Reviews

Online reviews of KVB are a mixed picture. On Trustpilot and third-party review platforms, the broker has attracted a reasonable volume of feedback — much of it positive, with traders praising responsive account managers and quick withdrawal processing. However, it is worth noting that positive reviews do not equal regulatory safety. A broker can deliver a good day-to-day experience while still operating under weak regulatory oversight. The reviews we found focused heavily on individual account manager service rather than platform reliability or fund security, which is a common pattern with offshore brokers.

Review Platform Rating Notes Trustpilot Mixed Majority praise individual account managers WikiFX 7.31/10 Score reflects operational stability, not safety guarantee Third-Party Review Sites Moderate Consistent feedback on fast withdrawals

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: AOFA Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

Category Rating Platform Usability ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Withdrawal Speed ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer Support ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Spreads and Fees ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Regulatory Trust ⭐⭐ Education and Research ⭐⭐⭐ 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

KVB Safety and Security

Safety is where KVB's profile gets complicated. The broker has two regulated entities: KVB Prime Limited under the AOFA in Anjouan (Comoros), and KVB Plus (MU) Ltd under the FSC Mauritius. Neither of these is a tier-1 regulator. The AOFA operates from a small island jurisdiction with limited resources for enforcement, and FSC Mauritius, while somewhat more established, does not provide the protections that South African traders would get from an FSCA-regulated broker.

KVB states that client funds are held in segregated accounts at top-tier banks and that accounts are subject to regular audits. The broker also claims to use advanced encryption and two-factor authentication for account security. These are standard claims — and they may well be true — but without the independent enforcement that comes with tier-1 regulation, they rest on the broker's own compliance rather than external verification.

Global Regulations

Category Rating Platform Usability ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Withdrawal Speed ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer Support ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Spreads and Fees ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Regulatory Trust ⭐⭐ Education and Research ⭐⭐⭐ 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Is KVB safe to use?

That depends on your definition of safe. KVB has been around since 2001, which is a meaningful track record — many outright scam brokers do not last that long. The company also has a physical presence in Mauritius and a corporate structure that spans multiple jurisdictions. But "not a scam" and "well-regulated" are two very different things. The absence of FSCA regulation means there is no local authority to protect South African traders, no compensation scheme if the broker fails, and no formal dispute mechanism through a recognised regulator. Use it if you understand those risks clearly.

What security measures does KVB claim to use?

KVB states that it uses SSL encryption across its platforms, secure login protocols and two-factor authentication for all trading accounts. Client funds are reportedly held in segregated accounts, separate from the company's operational capital. The broker also references regular audits, though it does not name the auditing firm or publish audit reports publicly. These are industry-standard security claims, and without independent regulatory verification, they should be taken at face value.

KVB at a Glance

Detail Information Broker Name KVB (formerly KVB Prime) Founded 2001 Headquarters Ebene Cybercity, Mauritius Regulation AOFA (Anjouan), FSC Mauritius FSCA Regulated No Minimum Deposit USD 10 (Cent Account) Maximum Leverage 1:1000 Spreads From 0.0 pips (Plus Account) Commission USD 7 per lot Platforms MT4, MT5, KVB App, ActsTrade, KVB Desktop Instruments 200+ (Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, Crypto) Account Types Cent, Classic, Pro, Plus Demo Account Yes Islamic Account Yes (Swap-Free Program) Copy Trading Yes Deposit Methods Local bank transfer, USDT (ERC-20, TRC-20) Withdrawal Time Typically within 2 hours Customer Support Email, Live Chat, Telephone (24/5) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

KVB Account Types

KVB offers four live account types: Cent, Classic, Pro and Plus. The structure is straightforward — lower deposits get wider spreads, higher deposits get tighter conditions. All four accounts share the same maximum leverage (1:1000), support scalping, hedging and EA trading, and allow lot sizes from 0.01 to 20.

Feature Cent Classic Pro Plus Minimum Deposit USD 10 USD 30 USD 2,000 USD 2,000 Spreads From 1.2 pips 1.2 pips 0.7 pips 0.0 pips Spread Type Floating Floating Floating Floating Max Leverage 1:1000 1:1000 1:1000 1:1000 Lot Size 0.01 – 20 0.01 – 20 0.01 – 20 0.01 – 20 Platforms MT4, KVB App MT4, MT5, KVB App MT5, KVB App, ActsTrade MT4, MT5, KVB App, ActsTrade Scalping Yes Yes Yes Yes Hedging Yes Yes Yes Yes EA Trading Yes Yes Yes Yes

Cent Account

The Cent Account is built for beginners or anyone who wants to test live conditions without committing much capital. The minimum deposit is just USD 10, spreads start from 1.2 pips, and trades can be placed from 0.01 lots. It is a micro-lot environment, so position sizes are small, and the financial risk per trade is minimal. Useful for building experience, but the wider spreads mean it is not ideal for high-frequency or cost-sensitive strategies.

Classic Account

The Classic Account bumps the minimum deposit to USD 30 and keeps the same 1.2-pip starting spread. The main upgrade over the Cent Account is platform access — Classic adds MT5 alongside MT4, which gives you more order types, a broader set of technical indicators, and access to additional asset classes. It is the most popular entry-level option for retail traders who want full platform flexibility without the USD 2,000 threshold of the Pro and Plus accounts.

Pro Account

The Pro Account requires USD 2,000 and brings spreads down to 0.7 pips. It also adds ActsTrade as a platform option, which is KVB's proprietary desktop solution with more advanced charting and order management. This account sits in a middle ground — tighter than Classic but not raw-spread territory. It makes sense for traders who want better conditions but do not need the absolute lowest spreads.

Plus Account

The Plus Account is KVB's tightest offering, with spreads from 0.0 pips and a USD 2,000 minimum deposit. It gives full access to every platform — MT4, MT5, KVB App and ActsTrade. For high-volume traders or scalpers, this is the account to look at. The raw spreads are competitive, though you should factor in the USD 7 per lot commission on top of those headline figures to get your true cost per trade.

What are the main KVB account costs?

The primary trading cost is the spread, which varies by account type — from 1.2 pips on Cent and Classic down to 0.0 pips on Plus. On top of spreads, there is a standard commission of USD 7 per lot. Overnight positions attract swap fees, and inactive accounts may be charged a monthly inactivity fee after a period of no trading or funding activity. KVB does notify clients before applying inactivity charges.

Should beginners start with a demo account?

Yes, and KVB does offer demo accounts through MetaTrader 4. Starting with a demo is a no-risk way to learn the platform, test strategies and understand how spreads and leverage interact before committing real funds. Given that KVB is not FSCA-regulated, it is especially important for beginners to get comfortable with the broker's execution and withdrawal processes on a demo before depositing real money.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: AOFA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a KVB Account

Step 1 – Visit the KVB Website

Go to www.kvbplus.com in your browser. The site is available in English and multiple other languages.

Step 2 – Click "Sign Up"

On the top right of the homepage, click the "Sign Up" button. This takes you to the registration page.

Step 3 – Fill In Your Personal Details

Enter your name, email address, phone number, and country of residence. Create a secure password for your account.

Step 4 – Choose Your Account Type

Select between Cent, Classic, Pro or Plus based on your trading experience and available capital. You can also open a demo account first.

Step 5 – Complete Identity Verification

Upload your proof of identity (passport or national ID) and proof of address (utility bill or bank statement). KVB requires verification before you can deposit or trade.

Step 6 – Fund Your Account and Start Trading

Once verified, deposit funds via local bank transfer or USDT. The minimum varies by account type — from USD 10 (Cent) to USD 2,000 (Pro/Plus). Then download your preferred platform and begin trading.

KVB Fees, Spreads and Commissions

KVB's fee structure is relatively simple. Spreads vary by account type — Cent and Classic accounts start at 1.2 pips, Pro at 0.7 pips, and Plus at 0.0 pips. On top of spreads, there is a flat commission of USD 7 per standard lot. Overnight positions incur swap fees, which vary by instrument and market conditions.

Here is a breakdown of the main costs:

Spreads: From 0.0 pips (Plus) to 1.2 pips (Cent/Classic), floating across all account types.

From 0.0 pips (Plus) to 1.2 pips (Cent/Classic), floating across all account types. Commission: USD 7 per standard lot.

USD 7 per standard lot. Swap Fees: Applied daily on positions held overnight. Rates vary by instrument.

Applied daily on positions held overnight. Rates vary by instrument. Deposit Fees: None for local bank transfers and USDT deposits.

None for local bank transfers and USDT deposits. Withdrawal Fees: None from KVB's side, though your bank may charge for international transfers.

None from KVB's side, though your bank may charge for international transfers. Inactivity Fee: A monthly fee may apply to dormant accounts with no trading or funding activity. Clients receive advance notice before deductions.

What are typical KVB spreads?

On the Plus Account, EUR/USD spreads start from 0.0 pips — but that is the raw spread before the USD 7 commission. On the Classic and Cent accounts, the same pair typically starts around 1.2 pips with no separate commission. The effective cost ends up being similar either way, though the Plus account gives you more transparency on the spread-versus-commission breakdown. Spreads widen during off-market hours and around major news events, which is standard.

Does KVB charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

KVB does not charge fees on deposits made via local bank transfer or USDT (on ERC-20 and TRC-20 networks). Withdrawals are also fee-free from KVB's end, but international bank transfers may carry charges from your bank. Withdrawal processing is typically fast — KVB claims most are completed within two hours, which is quicker than the industry average. However, final settlement depends on your bank's processing time.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: AOFA Start Trading Read Review

KVB Trading Platforms

KVB offers five trading platforms, which is more variety than many brokers in its category. The lineup includes the industry-standard MT4 and MT5, plus three proprietary options: the KVB App for mobile, KVB Desktop for PC, and ActsTrade for advanced desktop trading. There is also a copy-trading platform for following other traders.

Platform Type Best For MetaTrader 4 Desktop, Web, Mobile Most traders — EAs, custom indicators, backtesting MetaTrader 5 Desktop, Web, Mobile Multi-asset trading, more order types KVB App Mobile (iOS, Android) On-the-go trading, news alerts, account management KVB Desktop Desktop (PC) Advanced charting, real-time analysis ActsTrade Desktop (Windows, macOS) Professional-grade order management Copy-Trading Web-based Following experienced signal providers

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MT4 remains the most widely used retail trading platform in the world, and KVB offers full support for it. You get customisable charts, a broad library of technical indicators, automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs), strategy backtesting, and fast execution. It is available on desktop, web, and mobile. If you already use MT4 with another broker, the transition is straightforward.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MT5 expands on MT4 with additional order types, more timeframes, an integrated economic calendar, and improved multi-asset support. It also has a more advanced strategy tester for EAs. KVB offers MT5 on Classic, Pro and Plus accounts — it is not available on the Cent Account. For traders who want broader functionality without leaving the MetaTrader ecosystem, MT5 is the logical upgrade.

KVB App

The KVB App is the broker's proprietary mobile platform. It handles order placement (market and pending), take-profits, stop-losses, account management, and real-time market news. There is also a built-in economic calendar and push notifications for market events. It is a decent mobile solution — not as feature-rich as the desktop platforms, but functional for monitoring and managing positions on the move.

ActsTrade

ActsTrade is KVB's advanced desktop platform, available on both Windows and macOS. It is built for traders who want a more customisable interface, sophisticated order management tools and faster execution. Available on Pro and Plus accounts. If you find MT4 and MT5 too generic, ActsTrade gives you a more tailored experience — though it lacks the third-party plugin ecosystem that MetaTrader offers.

Copy-Trading Platform

KVB's copy-trading service lets you mirror the trades of signal providers. You set your allocation, risk limits, and stop-loss levels, and can stop copying at any time. It operates on a profit-sharing model with a High Water Mark system, meaning fees are only charged on net new profits above your previous peak. It is a reasonable option for passive traders, though the quality of available signal providers varies — and past performance on copy-trading platforms is never a guarantee.

Should you choose MT4 or MT5?

If you primarily trade forex and want maximum EA compatibility, MT4 is the safer choice — it has the largest library of custom indicators and automated strategies. If you want multi-asset trading, more order types and a better built-in strategy tester, MT5 is the upgrade. Most retail traders will be perfectly fine with MT4. Note that the Cent Account only supports MT4, so your account type may make the choice for you.

Does KVB offer a free VPS?

KVB does not clearly confirm free VPS hosting on its website. Some offshore brokers offer VPS services to high-volume traders, but KVB's current terms do not specify availability, eligibility criteria, or costs for VPS access. If you rely on automated strategies that need 24/7 uptime, you may want to use a third-party VPS provider independently.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: AOFA Start Trading Read Review

KVB Deposits and Withdrawals

KVB keeps its funding options fairly narrow. Deposits can be made via local bank transfer or USDT cryptocurrency (on ERC-20 and TRC-20 networks). Both methods are fee-free from KVB's side and are processed instantly. Withdrawals follow the same channels and are typically completed within two hours according to the broker, which is faster than most competitors if accurate.

There are a few things to keep in mind. KVB only accepts deposits and withdrawals to accounts in your own name — no third-party transfers. They reserve the right to request identity verification documents at any point during the withdrawal process. And while KVB does not charge withdrawal fees, international bank transfers will likely attract charges from your bank.

What deposit methods does KVB accept?

KVB accepts two deposit methods: local bank transfers in multiple currencies and USDT cryptocurrency via ERC-20 and TRC-20 networks. Both are processed instantly with no fees from the broker. The range is limited compared to brokers that offer card payments, Skrill, Neteller or local payment gateways — so if you prefer those methods, this could be a drawback.

How do KVB withdrawals work?

Withdrawals are made through the same methods as deposits — bank transfer or USDT. KVB states that most withdrawals are completed within two hours, which would make it one of the faster brokers for processing. Funds can only be sent to accounts in your name. The broker may request additional verification documents before releasing funds, which is standard practice but worth noting if you need quick access to your capital.

Deposit Methods

Method Fee Processing Time Minimum Local Bank Transfer Free Instant USD 10 (varies by account) USDT (ERC-20) Free Instant USD 10 (varies by account) USDT (TRC-20) Free Instant USD 10 (varies by account)

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: AOFA Start Trading Read Review

Method Fee Processing Time Notes Bank Transfer Free (bank fees may apply) Within 2 hours Own-name accounts only USDT (ERC-20 / TRC-20) Free Within 2 hours Own-name accounts only

KVB Leverage

KVB offers leverage of up to 1:1000 across all four account types. That is extremely high — and while it allows you to open significantly larger positions relative to your deposit, it also amplifies losses at the same rate. A 0.1% move against a 1:1000 leveraged position wipes out your entire margin.

To be blunt: 1:1000 leverage is not suitable for most retail traders, and the fact that KVB offers it without restriction is a direct consequence of its offshore regulatory status. Tier-1 regulators like the FSCA, FCA and ASIC cap retail leverage at 1:30 to 1:500 for good reason. KVB does offer negative balance protection, which means you will not owe more than your deposit — but that does not prevent you from losing your deposit entirely in a matter of seconds at these leverage levels.

If you use KVB, set your own leverage limits well below the maximum. Responsible risk management matters more than headline numbers.

KVB vs eToro vs XM

Feature KVB eToro XM Regulation AOFA, FSC Mauritius FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC FSCA, CySEC, ASIC, IFSC FSCA Regulated No Yes Yes Minimum Deposit USD 10 USD 50 USD 5 Max Leverage 1:1000 1:400 1:888 Spreads From 0.0 pips 1.0 pips 0.6 pips Platforms MT4, MT5, KVB App, ActsTrade Proprietary (eToro platform) MT4, MT5 Copy Trading Yes Yes Yes ZAR Account No Yes Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

The comparison makes the regulatory gap clear. Both eToro and XM hold FSCA licences, which gives South African traders local protection that KVB simply cannot match. Where KVB does compete is on trading costs — its raw spreads on the Plus Account undercut both eToro and XM, and its leverage ceiling is higher. But leverage is a double-edged tool, and the higher ceiling reflects fewer restrictions rather than a better product. For traders who prioritise regulatory safety, eToro and XM are the stronger choices. For traders who want the tightest raw spreads and are comfortable with offshore regulation, KVB is in the conversation.

Research and Trading Tools

KVB provides a research section it calls "Insights," which covers market analysis, an economic calendar, newsflash updates, and AI-generated trading signals. The market analysis is updated regularly and covers macro events, currency trends, and commodity movements. The economic calendar is functional and tracks major global data releases.

The AI Signal feature is an interesting addition — it generates trade ideas based on algorithmic analysis. Whether those signals are genuinely useful depends on market conditions and individual trading style, but it is a differentiator from many brokers in the same tier. Overall, the research offering is decent for an offshore broker, though it does not match the depth of content you would get from a major platform like IG or Saxo Bank.

KVB Awards

KVB was named "Best Innovative Broker" at the 2024 Awards for Brokers and received a "Leading Innovation in Online Trading Solutions Thailand 2026" award from World Business Outlook. These are marketing-oriented awards — they are not issued by financial regulators or independent industry bodies with strict criteria. Many brokers in this space collect similar titles from awards organisations that charge entry fees or sponsorship costs. The awards indicate some level of industry presence and marketing activity, but they should not be treated as endorsements of the broker's safety or reliability.

KVB Sign-Up Bonus

KVB runs a 100% Deposit Bonus that matches your deposit dollar-for-dollar, up to a maximum of USD 10,000. This is available on Cent, Classic and Plus accounts with a minimum first deposit of USD 100. The bonus funds increase your available margin but are not withdrawable themselves — however, profits generated from bonus-funded trades can be withdrawn.

What does the KVB bonus include?

The bonus doubles your deposited amount up to USD 10,000. It applies automatically to eligible deposits on qualifying accounts (Cent, Classic, Plus). The bonus acts as additional margin — it lets you open larger positions — but it is not cash you can withdraw. Losses are deducted from your real balance first before touching the bonus funds.

Can bonus profits be withdrawn?

Yes, KVB states that profits earned using bonus funds are fully withdrawable. However, withdrawing your original deposit before meeting any trading volume conditions may forfeit the bonus. Always read the full bonus terms and conditions on the KVB website before opting in, because conditions can change and withdrawal restrictions may apply that are not immediately obvious.

KVB Customer Support

KVB offers customer support through email, live chat and telephone, operating 24 hours a day, five days a week. The broker provides multilingual support covering English, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Arabic, Korean, Chinese, Spanish, Portuguese and Hindi. Live chat is available through the KVB website and the trading platforms.

Based on user reviews, the support team — particularly individual account managers — receives generally positive feedback for responsiveness and professionalism. However, support quality can vary depending on your region and the complexity of your issue. For South African traders, the absence of a local phone number or office means all support interactions happen remotely.

KVB for South African Traders

Factor Details FSCA Regulated No ZAR Account Available No Accepts SA Traders Yes Deposit Methods for SA Bank transfer, USDT Local SA Support No local office or phone number Dispute Resolution No FSCA recourse — offshore regulators only Currency Conversion Costs Yes — USD accounts only, ZAR conversion at your bank's rate

Who Should Consider KVB?

KVB is best suited for traders who have some experience and understand what they are giving up by choosing an offshore broker. If you prioritise tight raw spreads, high leverage and platform variety over strong regulatory protection, KVB delivers competitive conditions — particularly on the Plus Account. The copy-trading feature and low Cent Account entry point also make it accessible for beginners who want to test the waters with small capital.

However, if regulatory safety is your top concern — and for most South African traders, it should be — KVB is not the right fit. There is no FSCA oversight, no ZAR account, no local support office and no investor compensation fund. Traders who want that level of protection should look at FSCA-regulated alternatives like eToro, XM, Exness or HFM. KVB is not a bad broker in terms of trading conditions, but the regulatory profile limits who it is genuinely appropriate for.

Conclusion KVB (formerly KVB Prime) is a long-established broker with over 20 years in the market, competitive spreads from 0.0 pips, and a broader platform selection than most offshore competitors. The trading conditions — particularly on the Plus Account — are genuinely strong, and the fast withdrawal processing is a notable positive. But the regulatory picture is the sticking point. AOFA and FSC Mauritius licences do not provide the same protections as the FSCA, FCA or ASIC. South African traders using KVB have no local dispute resolution and no investor compensation safety net. If you understand and accept those limitations, KVB offers a functional and cost-effective trading environment. If you want the peace of mind that comes with tier-1 regulation, look elsewhere.

Review Methodology

This review was compiled by cross-referencing information from the official KVB website (kvbplus.com), current regulatory filings with the AOFA and FSC Mauritius, third-party review platforms including WikiFX and Trustpilot, and publicly available licence records. We verified account types, deposit and withdrawal terms, fee structures, trading platforms and regulatory status independently. All claims attributed to the broker were sourced from its official website. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider your investment objectives, financial situation, and level of experience before trading with KVB or any other broker. KVB is not regulated by the FSCA, which means South African traders do not have access to local regulatory protections or dispute resolution mechanisms. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is KVB?

KVB is an online forex and CFD broker that has been operating since 2001, offering access to over 200 instruments including forex, commodities, indices, shares and cryptocurrencies. It was formerly known as KVB Prime and operates under the domain kvbplus.com, with offices based in Mauritius.

Is KVB regulated in South Africa?

No, KVB is not regulated by the FSCA. It holds licences from the Anjouan Offshore Finance Authority (AOFA) and the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius (FSC), both of which are considered offshore regulators with less oversight and enforcement power than the FSCA.

What is the minimum deposit at KVB?

The minimum deposit is USD 10 on the Cent Account. The Classic Account requires USD 30, and both the Pro and Plus accounts require USD 2,000. There is no ZAR account available, so deposits are made in USD.

What trading platforms does KVB offer?

KVB supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, the KVB App for mobile trading, ActsTrade for desktop trading, and KVB Desktop. There is also a copy-trading platform for following signal providers. Platform availability depends on your account type.

What are KVB's spreads and commissions?

Spreads start from 0.0 pips on the Plus Account and 1.2 pips on the Cent and Classic accounts. A standard commission of USD 7 per lot applies across all accounts. Overnight positions also incur swap fees that vary by instrument.

Does KVB offer a demo account?

Yes, KVB offers demo accounts through MetaTrader 4. Demo accounts allow new traders to practise strategies and learn the platform in a risk-free environment before committing real capital.

How do I deposit and withdraw funds at KVB?

Deposits and withdrawals are available via local bank transfer and USDT cryptocurrency on ERC-20 and TRC-20 networks. Both are fee-free from KVB, though bank charges may apply on international transfers. Withdrawals are typically processed within two hours.

Does KVB offer copy trading?

Yes, KVB has a copy-trading platform where you can follow and replicate trades from experienced signal providers. It uses a profit-sharing model with a High Water Mark system, so fees only apply on net new profits above your previous account high.

What leverage does KVB offer?

KVB offers maximum leverage of 1:1000 across all account types. This is significantly higher than what tier-1 regulated brokers allow and carries substantial risk. Negative balance protection is included, so you cannot lose more than your deposit.

Is KVB safe for South African traders?

KVB has a 20-year track record and segregates client funds, which are positive indicators. However, it is not FSCA-regulated, offers no local support office, and there is no investor compensation scheme. South African traders using KVB have no local regulatory recourse if issues arise.

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