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Investec Ltd. JSE: INL
R140.94 ▲ 2.94 (2.13%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
139.74
Prev close
140.94
Day range
138.36 - 141.63
Volume
949 607
52-wk range
134.50 – 145.46
Market cap
40.94bn
P/E Ratio
8.29
EPS (ZARc)
1 700.00
Dividend Yield
6.15%
DPS (ZARc)
867 (GBP)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap40.94bn
EPS1 700.00
P/E ratio8.29
Div. yield6.15%
DPS 867 (GBP)
Issued shares290.46m
52-week range
R 134.50 R 145.46
R140.94
Price overview
Open139.74
Previous close140.94
Day range138.36 - 141.63
Volume949 607
52-week range134.50 – 145.46
Change▲ 2.94 (2.13%)
P/E ratio8.29
EPS1 700.00
Dividend 867 (GBP)
Dividend yield6.15%
Important dates
  • Sep 2025 Interim
    Released 20 Nov 2025
  • Interim Div 0.175 GBP
    Decl 20 Nov 2025, LDT 9 Dec 2025
  • Interim Div 0.175 GBP
    Decl 20 Nov 2025, Pay 30 Dec 2025
  • Mar 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Mar 2026 Final
    Released 21 May 2026
  • Final Div 0.21 GBP
    Decl 21 May 2026, LDT 18 Aug 2026
  • Final Div 0.21 GBP
    Decl 21 May 2026, Pay 15 Sep 2026
  • Sep 2026
    Half Year
  • Sep 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 20 Nov
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.175 GBP
    Decl 20 Nov 2026, LDT 9 Dec 2026
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.175 GBP
    Decl 20 Nov 2026, Pay 30 Dec 2026
  • Mar 2027
    Next Year End
  • Mar 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 21 May
  • 6 Aug 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.21 GBP
    Decl 21 May 2027, LDT 18 Aug 2027
Financial results
GBP million Mar 26 Mar 25R
Total Income 2 250.90 2 154.80
Attributable Income 655.40 622.90
Market Cap (ZARm) 108 465.10 97 496.80
EPS (ZARc) 1 793 1 695
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 1 700 1 690
DPS (ZARc) 867.21 863.91
Latest SENS announcements
  • Investec Ltd. - quarterly disclosures 30 June 2026
    2026-08-28 12:18:04
    Investec plc and Investec Ltd. calculate capital resources and requirements using the Basel III framework, as implemented in their respective jurisdictions by the UK Prudential Regulation Authority and the South African Prudential Authority. The detailed capital and liquidity disclosures are available on the Investec website in the quarterly Pillar 3 disclosure reports, as required by the relevant regulations.
  • Investec Ltd. - The Investec plc and Investec Limi
    2026-08-27 12:00:00
    The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.
  • Investec Ltd. - future board changes
    2026-08-20 09:13:52
    The Boards of Investec Bank Ltd., Investec Ltd. and Investec plc (together referred to as the Investec Boards) advised that Vanessa Olver, an Independent Non-Executive Director of Investec, has notified the Investec Boards of her intention to assume an executive role outside of the group at the beginning of 2027. Vanessa currently serves as Chair of the Board Risk and Capital Committee and is a member of various Board committees in the group.
  • Investec Ltd. - Investec Bank Limited, Investec Li
    2026-08-20 09:00:00
    A director has resigned from the board.
  • Investec Ltd. - Investec Limited Non-Redeemable, N
    2026-08-12 14:00:00
    The company has released general information of its share buyback.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
CAPITEC (CPI) R 4,667.64 +1.01%
FIRSTRAND (FSR) R 96.13 +1.39%
STANBANK (SBK) R 319.15 +0.77%
ABSA (ABG) R 231.47 +1.28%
NEDBANK (NED) R 296.18 +1.3%
INVLTD (INL) R 141.09 +2.24%

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Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Investec Ltd. price forecast leans constructive on the back of steady dividend support, with charts and the latest graph showing a firm bias around price today in rands at R139.23. For investors weighing buy or sell choices, preference shares, payout trends, and for sale opportunities, the data points to measured growth rather than a dramatic prediction. The main cost question is how to buy efficiently online through a trading account, using the JSE share code INL and keeping trading discipline tight as the stock remains available for sale.

Investec Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerInvestec Ltd. (INL)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryFinancials / Banking
Current PriceR139.23
Market Capitalization40.08bn
P/E Ratio8.12
Dividend Yield6.28%
Trading Volume (Live Data)17 472
Recent Price Change0.89
Data as of2026-08-28 09:47:19

Investec Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Price SnapshotR139.23, up 0.89 from the previous close
Market Cap40.08bn, indicating large market presence
ValuationP/E of 8.12, suggesting potential undervaluation
Income SignalDividend yield of 6.28, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate volatility, supported by active trading volume of 17 472

Investec Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The short-term setup is mildly bullish while price holds near R139.23 and volume stays constructive. The 8.12 P/E and 6.28% dividend yield support a stable valuation case, but any break below recent support would weaken momentum. Macro conditions for South African financials remain the key watchpoint.

FAQ on Investec Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Investec Ltd. shares?
Answer: Investec Ltd. shares are ordinary equity securities listed on the JSE under INL. They currently trade at R139.23, giving the company a market capitalization of 40.08bn. The share is in the Financials / Banking sector and reflects active investor interest.

Q2: How can I buy Investec Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy Investec Ltd. shares, open a JSE trading account with a regulated broker, search for INL, and place a purchase order at the current price per share near R139.23. Trading volume of 17 472 shows there’s live market activity available today.

Q3: What affects the price of Investec Ltd. shares?
Answer: Investec Ltd. share price is influenced by earnings expectations, banking-sector sentiment, and trade activity on the JSE. At R139.23, the stock’s 8.12 P/E and 0.89 recent price change show valuation and momentum are both shaping near-term movement.

Q4: Does Investec Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, Investec Ltd. pays a dividend, and the listed dividend yield is 6.28%. With the share price at R139.23, that income profile is one reason some investors buy and hold the shares. The payout can matter as much as price moves.

Q5: How can I track my Investec Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track Investec Ltd. shares and dividend payments through your brokerage account and corporate action statements. Monitor INL on the JSE, check the R139.23 price per share, and watch the 6.28 dividend yield plus the 17 472 trading volume for activity.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Investec Ltd. share price?
Answer: The Investec Ltd. share price is being shaped by a 0.89 daily move, a 17 472 volume reading, and a 40.08bn market cap that keeps it firmly in large-cap territory. Its 8.12 P/E suggests investors are still weighing value against banking-sector risk.

Q7: Is Investec Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Investec Ltd. looks reasonably attractive for investors seeking value and income, given the R139.23 price, 8.12 P/E, and 6.28 dividend yield. Whether it’s a good buy depends on your risk tolerance and use of the JSE for timing the trade.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Investec Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Buying today may suit investors who want income exposure, but the decision should be based on the current R139.23 price, 0.89 recent gain, and 17 472 share volume. The data supports a measured approach rather than chasing momentum aggressively.

Q9: How much does one Investec Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Investec Ltd. share costs R139.23 today on the JSE. That price per share sits alongside a market cap of 40.08bn and a 6.28% dividend yield, which helps frame the stock’s valuation and income appeal for potential buyers.

Q10: How to sell Investec Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Investec Ltd. shares, log into your brokerage trading account, select INL, and place a sell order at or near R139.23. The 17 472 trading volume suggests there’s active market participation, which can help with execution if you want to trade out.

How to Buy Investec Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated broker.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC verification.

Explore the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Search for INL on the JSE and place your order.

Investec Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Investec Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R139.23 and can consider BUY only on confirmation of stronger volume and strength above that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Investec Shares
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