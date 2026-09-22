Infinox can be summarised as a well-regulated and reliable broker and is considered a low-to-average risk option, offering competitive spreads, fast execution, and a solid range of tradable instruments. Infinox has a strong trust profile among traders and provides access to popular platforms like MT4 and MT5, alongside professional trading tools and responsive customer support.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FSC, FCA, SCB, and FSCA. ?️ 1008 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SEB, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

🔍 Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit From USD 50 (or equivalent). 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus No standard bonus listed on main global site. (Promos may vary regionally.) 💸 Fees No deposit fees; withdrawal fee ~USD 15 (bank/Skrill/Neteller; may be waived monthly). 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from ~0.2 pips (ECN); STP accounts may have higher spreads & no commission. 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Cards, bank transfer, Skrill, Neteller; withdrawals to same method used for deposit. 🖥️ Platforms MT4, MT5, IX Social (copy-trading). 🛡️ Regulation FSC, FCA, SCB, and FSCA. 🔐 Trust Score High trust reputation with client protection systems (segregated funds + insurance). ⏱️ Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed typically within 24 business hours, then clearance time depends on method. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Infinox Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong global regulation and trustworthiness. Spreads can be higher on some accounts compared with top low-cost brokers. Offers both STP and ECN account types. Minimum deposit (~USD 50) might feel high for very small beginners. Competitive trading platforms (MT4, MT5, IX Social). Some reviews mention occasional slower customer support response. Good educational resources and market tools. Commission and swap costs can add up for high-frequency traders. Easy deposit & withdrawal options with multiple methods. Some trader forums have mixed feedback (not always regulated feedback).

Overview

Infinox is a globally recognised and regulated forex and CFD broker offering a wide range of financial markets, competitive trading conditions, and multiple account types for traders of all levels.

The broker provides access to powerful platforms like MT4, MT5, and its own social/trading tools, supported by educational resources and market insights.

With a presence in many countries and a focus on transparent service and client support, Infinox aims to deliver a seamless trading experience.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types STP and ECN accounts (tight spreads or commission-based), plus individual, joint & corporate options; specialised accounts like Islamic, IX Social & PAMM available. ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:1000 (varies by instrument). 📉 Spreads & Commissions Competitive variable spreads depending on account and instrument; some accounts charge commission (ECN). 🌐 Instruments Offered 900+ instruments including forex, indices, commodities, equities, bonds & futures (CFDs). 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), IX Social & other proprietary platforms. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available on request for eligible clients. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting VPS access supported for automated trading (via third-party infrastructure). 👥 Copy Trading Copy trading service (IX Social) lets users follow and replicate experienced traders. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated client funds with balance protection and insurance coverage (up to specified limits). 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by multiple authorities including FSC Mauritius, FCA UK, SCB Bahamas, FSCA South Africa (varies by entity and region).

Featured Offered

Infinox offers a very broad range of tradable markets, giving clients access to over 900 financial instruments across major asset classes.

You can trade forex pairs (including majors, minors, and exotics), global indices, commodities such as metals and energy products, as well as CFDs on bonds, futures, and equities from key exchanges.

This diverse instrument suite lets traders build a varied portfolio and speculate on price movements across global markets.

🔍 Aspect 🌟 Overall Rating Excellent — around 4.6–4.7 out of 5 stars from hundreds of verified customer reviews, reflecting strong overall satisfaction compared with typical brokers. 👏 Customer Satisfaction High — most reviewers praise intuitive platforms, wide instrument choice, reliable execution and no major issues; positive feedback far outweighs negatives. 📞 Customer Service Strong support — many clients report responsive, helpful service; occasional slower replies at busy times, but overall service quality scores high.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SEB, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Myfxbook Limited verified performance data for Infinox strategies; presence exists but feedback volume is relatively low compared to major signal providers. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Forex Peace Army Mixed but mostly positive broker discussions, with praise for execution and spreads; occasional complaints relate to regional entities and verification processes. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Sitejabber Smaller review base, but users generally note platform reliability and professional trading conditions with few recurring issues. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Google Reviews Reviews highlight helpful support staff and smooth trading experience, with some mixed opinions depending on account type and region. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ HelloPeter Limited local feedback due to global focus; available reviews are neutral to positive but not enough for a strong trend. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Trustpilot Strong overall sentiment, with frequent praise for customer support, execution speed, and platform stability; negative reviews are comparatively few. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Infinox Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for Infinox generally reflect a positive trading experience, with many users highlighting the platform’s reliability, responsive customer support, and competitive trading conditions.

Traders often mention smooth execution, a wide range of instruments, and solid platform performance as strong points.

Some feedback notes occasional regional service differences or slower responses at peak times, but overall sentiment leans favorable.

Infinox Safety and Security

Infinox emphasises strong safety and security for its clients by holding funds in segregated accounts and providing insurance protection up to a substantial coverage amount to help protect client deposits.

The broker is regulated by recognised financial authorities and follows strict Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and anti-money-laundering procedures to verify identities and safeguard accounts.

Additionally, client personal and financial information is protected with robust privacy and encryption practices to help ensure confidentiality and secure trading.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing FSC, FCA, SCB, and FSCA. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held in segregated accounts separate from company capital, protecting them if the broker faces financial issues. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Infinox has enhanced client fund protection with insurance coverage up to substantial amounts per claimant. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Not publicly rated by major credit agencies, but insurance and segregation practices strengthen client capital security. (inferred from safety practices) 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Standard account-level protections with encrypted data and secure login; specific crypto wallet protections depend on trading platform used. (general platform practice) 📈 Negative Balance Protection Client accounts cannot fall below zero, preventing traders from owing more than their deposited funds. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Legal and compliance documents, including client agreements and risk disclosures, are publicly available, showing commitment to transparency.

Is Infinox a safe broker for traders?

Infinox protects clients through regulated operations, segregated client accounts, negative balance protection, and enhanced insurance coverage, helping safeguard funds and personal data while trading global markets under established compliance and risk management standards.

How does Infinox secure client funds and accounts?

Client money is held separately from company funds, supported by insurance protection, strict KYC and AML procedures, encrypted systems, and oversight from multiple regulators to reduce financial and operational risk globally today.

Infinox At A Glance

🔎 Aspect 📍 Headquartered Registered in Mauritius & Anguilla (global entity structure) 📅 Year Founded 2009 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FSC, FCA, SCB, and FSCA. 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Does not serve residents of UK, Afghanistan, Belgium, Canada, India, United States & other restricted jurisdictions ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Available on request 👍 Demo Account Yes, free demo offered 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes, corporate/institutional solutions available 📊 Managed Accounts PAMM/MAM options available 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:1000 💰 Minimum Deposit From ~USD 50 (or equivalent) 💳 Deposit Options Bank wire, cards, e-wallets (varies by region) 💳 Withdrawal Options Same as deposit method; fees may apply 💻 Platform Types MT4, MT5, IX Social 📱 OS Compatibility Web, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, indices, commodities, stocks, futures, bonds (900+ instruments) 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website Multiple languages (English, Arabic, Chinese, Spanish, etc.) 👥 Customer Support Languages Multilingual support 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/7 support available 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Infinox Account Types

Infinox offers a range of account types to suit different trading needs, including standard and ECN accounts with varying spread and commission structures.

Traders can also access demo accounts for practice, Islamic swap-free accounts on request, and specialised solutions like institutional or managed accounts.

Each account type is designed to provide flexible execution, competitive pricing, and access to multiple markets.

Individual Account

Designed for single traders, an Individual Account allows one person to trade independently with full control over deposits, withdrawals, and trading decisions.

It suits retail traders looking for flexible access to global markets and standard broker features.

Joint Account

A Joint Account enables two or more individuals to trade under one account, sharing ownership and decision-making authority.

It is commonly used by partners or family members who want combined capital exposure and shared account management.

Corporate Account

A Corporate Account is built for registered companies and institutions trading under a legal entity.

It offers higher limits, tailored services, and access to professional or institutional trading conditions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SEB, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

What’s the difference between an Individual and a Corporate account at Infinox?

An Individual account is for one person trading under their own name, while a Corporate account is for a registered company with tailored institutional features, higher limits, and business-focused trading tools to support professional strategies.

Can I open a Joint account with Infinox, and how does it work?

Yes, a Joint account lets two or more people share ownership and trading access under one login, combining funds and decisions while maintaining full trading functionality and flexible access to the same markets as individual traders.

How to set up an Infinox Account – Step by Step

Step 1: Visit the Infinox website

Go to the official site and click Sign Up or Open Live Account to begin the registration process.

Step 2: Complete the registration form

Enter your personal details, choose your account type (Individual, Joint, or Corporate), and select your preferred trading platform.

Step 3: Verify your identity (KYC)

Upload a valid ID and proof of address to meet regulatory and compliance requirements.

Step 4: Select account settings

Choose your leverage, base currency, and request a demo or Islamic (swap-free) account if needed.

Step 5: Fund your account

Deposit funds using supported payment methods such as bank transfer, cards, or available e-wallets.

Step 6: Start trading

Log in to MT4, MT5, or IX Social, connect your account, and begin trading global markets.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SEB, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Infinox Fees and Spreads

Infinox offers competitive fee structures and variable spreads that adjust with market conditions and account type, aiming to suit both casual and high-volume traders.

Standard accounts typically feature wider spreads without commission, while ECN accounts provide tighter spreads with a small per-lot commission.

Overall, costs are transparent and depend on the instruments traded, account selection, and execution preferences.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Variable spreads + possible commissions on ECN accounts (STP may be no commission). 💰 Required Min Deposit From USD 50 (or equivalent). 🔁 Withdrawal Fee USD 15 fee on bank wire withdrawals; fees may apply per method and intermediary costs. 💳 Deposit Fees No broker deposit fees; payment provider fees may apply separately. 📝 Average Spread Competitive spreads; STP accounts start around 0.9 pips, ECN can be lower (e.g., ~0.2 pips). 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

What types of fees and spreads does Infinox charge on its trading accounts?

Infinox offers two main account models where STP accounts use wider spreads with no commission, and ECN accounts have tighter spreads (from around 0.2 pips) plus a modest per-lot commission, keeping costs competitive for different trading styles.

Are Infinox’s spreads consistent across markets and accounts?

Spreads vary by account type and market conditions, with STP accounts typically showing higher average spreads and ECN accounts delivering lower spreads suited to active or high-volume trading, meaning costs depend on the instrument and execution model you choose.

Infinox Trading Platforms

Infinox offers traders access to the widely used MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platforms, both of which include powerful charting tools, technical indicators, and support for automated trading.

These platforms are available on desktop, web browser, and mobile devices, providing flexibility for trading anywhere.

In addition, Infinox features IX Social, a social trading solution that allows users to follow and copy experienced traders’ strategies.

Infinox MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Infinox offers MetaTrader 4 (MT4) as one of its core trading platforms, providing a powerful and flexible environment for forex and CFD trading.

MT4 includes advanced charting tools, customisable indicators, and support for automated trading through Expert Advisors, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

The platform is available on desktop, web browser, and mobile devices, allowing users to trade seamlessly across different devices.

Infinox MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Infinox provides MetaTrader 5 (MT5) as a next-generation trading platform that expands on MT4’s capabilities with more timeframes, additional order types, and a broader range of asset classes.

MT5 includes advanced charting, built-in economic calendar tools, and enhanced analytical features, making it well-suited for traders seeking deeper market insights.

It’s available across desktop, web, and mobile devices so you can trade global forex, indices, commodities, and other instruments wherever you are.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SEB, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Infinox Deposit and Withdrawal

Infinox allows traders to fund their accounts using a variety of methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and popular e-wallets, with most deposits processed instantly, while bank transfers may take longer.

Once logged in, you can submit withdrawal requests through the client portal, but funds are only sent back to accounts in your name and are processed within one business day, potentially taking a few days to arrive depending on the method.

Some methods, like bank wire withdrawals, may incur fixed fees, and intermediary or provider charges may apply separately.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SEB, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

What deposit and withdrawal methods does Infinox offer to traders?

Infinox supports bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and selected e-wallets, with most deposits processed quickly. Withdrawals are requested through the client portal, sent only to accounts in your name, and timing depends on the chosen payment method used globally.

Are there any fees or processing times to consider when withdrawing funds from Infinox?

Infinox generally does not charge deposit fees, though providers may apply costs. Bank wire withdrawals can include fixed charges, while processing usually occurs within one business day, with arrival times varying by region, currency, intermediary banks, and local holidays.

Leverage

Infinox offers traders flexible leverage options that can go up to 1:1000, depending on the instrument being traded and the regulatory entity under which the account is held.

Higher leverage allows traders to control larger positions with smaller amounts of capital, but it also increases risk, so margin requirements adjust dynamically with market conditions.

The available leverage varies by asset class, with lower limits typically applied to more volatile instruments to support prudent risk management.

Infinox vs HFM vs AvaTrade

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit From $50 0 USD From $100 📝 Sign-Up Bonus No Yes (region-based) No ➕ Max. Leverage Up to 1:1000 Up to 1:2000 Up to 1:400 💵 Currency Pairs 50+ forex pairs 50+ forex pairs 55+ forex pairs 🛡️ Regulation FSC, FCA, SCB, FSCA FSCA, CySEC, FCA ASIC, FSCA, Central Bank of Ireland 🖥️ Platforms MT4, MT5, IX Social MT4, MT5, HFM App MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO 📈 Trading Style Fit ECN & active traders High-leverage & bonuses Beginners & regulated markets 📝Sign up 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

Infinox provides a comprehensive research and market insight suite that includes daily market news, expert analyses, and commentary across forex, indices, commodities, and other major instruments to help traders stay informed.

Their IX Intel section offers up-to-date market intelligence and forecasts, allowing users to better understand price drivers and trading opportunities.

This research content is complemented by educational articles and real-time data, helping both new and experienced traders make more informed decisions.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Awards

Infinox has earned multiple industry awards and recognitions in recent years, including titles such as Best Copy Trading Broker, Best Global FX Broker in Asia, Outstanding Client Support in Financial Services, and Fastest Growing Multi-Asset Broker, showcasing its strengths across platforms and regions.

These accolades reflect peer recognition for its trading technology, client-focused services, and affiliate programmes.

The broker continues to be acknowledged at global events and award shows, reinforcing its reputation for quality and innovation in online trading.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli consistently demonstrates professionalism, deep market knowledge, and a strong commitment to client success, making him a reliable point of contact for trading support and account guidance. ⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients frequently praise Aristos for his prompt responses, clear explanations, and hands-on approach, helping resolve queries efficiently while ensuring a smooth and confident trading experience. ⭐ I have worked with many different… Having worked with many different account managers, Aristos stands out for his consistency, transparency, and genuine effort to understand client needs and deliver tailored, high-quality support.

Conclusion Infinox stands out as a well-established and reliable broker offering competitive trading conditions, advanced platforms, and access to a wide range of global markets. Its strong focus on security, flexible account types, and professional client support makes it suitable for both new and experienced traders. Overall, Infinox delivers a balanced trading environment backed by regulation, technology, and industry recognition.

Disclaimer

Infinox trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors, as leveraged products can result in losses exceeding initial deposits. Market conditions, pricing, and regulatory protections may vary depending on your location and account entity. Always consider your financial situation and seek independent advice before trading.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Infinox, and what type of broker is it?

Infinox is an online multi-asset broker offering access to forex and CFD markets through advanced trading platforms. It caters to retail and professional traders by providing competitive pricing, flexible leverage, multiple account types, and global market access.

Is Infinox a regulated and trustworthy broker?

Infinox operates under multiple regulatory authorities across different regions, helping ensure compliance, transparency, and client protection. Regulation requires strict operational standards, segregation of client funds, and ongoing oversight, which contributes to its reputation as a reliable and established broker.

What account types are available at Infinox?

Infinox offers Individual, Joint, and Corporate accounts, along with STP and ECN trading models. Traders can also access demo accounts for practice, Islamic swap-free accounts on request, and managed or institutional solutions depending on their trading needs.

What trading platforms does Infinox support?

Infinox supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, both known for advanced charting, indicators, and automated trading tools. The broker also offers IX Social, enabling copy trading, and provides platform access across desktop, web, and mobile devices.

What markets and instruments can I trade with Infinox?

Traders can access a wide range of instruments, including forex pairs, global indices, commodities, equities, bonds, and futures. This broad selection allows portfolio diversification and enables traders to speculate on multiple global markets from one trading account.

What are Infinox’s fees and spreads like?

Fees depend on the chosen account type, with STP accounts typically offering spread-only pricing and ECN accounts providing tighter spreads plus commission. Spreads are variable and influenced by market conditions, liquidity, and the specific instrument being traded.

How much leverage does Infinox offer?

Infinox provides flexible leverage options that can reach up to 1:1000, depending on the asset class, account type, and regulatory entity. While high leverage increases market exposure, it also raises risk, so traders should adjust leverage carefully.

How do deposits and withdrawals work at Infinox?

Infinox supports deposits via bank transfer, cards, and selected e-wallets, with many deposits processed quickly. Withdrawals are requested through the client portal and are sent only to accounts in the trader’s name, with processing times varying by method.

Does Infinox offer demo and Islamic accounts?

Yes, Infinox provides free demo accounts so traders can practise strategies without risking real funds. Islamic swap-free accounts are also available on request, designed to comply with Sharia principles by removing overnight interest charges.

Who is Infinox best suited for as a broker?

Infinox suits beginners seeking reliable platforms and education, as well as experienced traders looking for tight spreads, high leverage, and professional tools. Its flexible account options, strong support, and broad market access make it adaptable to many trading styles.