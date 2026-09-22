IG Islamic Account Review

 

IG GroupIslamic Account

does not offer a Swap-Free trading account option at any trading account level. IG Group does not offer Extended Swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries.  

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IG Islamic, Swap-Free Account - Key Point Quick Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️IG Islamic, Swap-Free Account
  3. ☑️Demo Accounts for Islamic, Swap-Free Use
  4. ☑️How to Open an IG Demo Account for Islam, Swap-Free use
  5. ☑️IG At a Glance
  6. ☑️IG Customer Reviews
  7. ☑️Conclusion
  8. ☑️Frequently Asked Questions

 

Overview

  • IG is a world-leading online trading provider that caters to South Africans and International investors.
  • IG, also known as IG Trading and IG Group, has a longstanding commitment to South Africa, and as of 2010, IG Markets South Africa Limited (IGMSA) has been regulated by the FSCA.

   

IG Islamic, Swap-Free Account

  • In recent years, IG did make an IG Islamic, Swap-Free Forex trading account option available to traders based in the country of Dubai.
  • However, at this time (2026), the IG Islamic, Swap-Free Forex Trading account option is no longer made available.
  • Even though an Islamic, Swap-Free Forex Trading account is not made available by IG, Muslim clientele is free to open an IG Demo account for practice trading.
  • As a demo account is only a simulation of IG live trading accounts, it does not go against Sharia Law, and the trader will be using Virtual Currency instead of real funds.
  • Swap-free Forex trading accounts do not generate any swap interest. Swap interest is paid or received when a position is left open overnight.

 

Demo Accounts for Islamic, Swap-Free Use

Demo Account applicants will be able to access two different Demo accounts via a single login. Both the Domestic and International Demo Accounts allow the user to mimic the use of both live trading accounts without risk.  

🔎 IG Demo Accounts🥇 Domestic Demo 🥇 International Demo
💳 Virtual Funds R1,000,000 ZAR£10,000
📰 News Feeds & Live UpdatesYesYes
💻 CompatibilityWindows, iOS, AndroidWindows, iOS, Android
☑️ Educational ContentYesYes
✅ MarketsSouth AfricanInternational
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
  Here is a breakdown of each Demo Account on offer that can be used by Muslim Clientele to practice Forex Trading in simulated live trading conditions.  

Domestic Demo Account

🔎 Account✅ Domestic Demo
💳 Virtual FundsR1,000,000 ZAR
📌 MarketsSouth African Stocks
South African ETFs
South Africa 40
🚀 Open a Demo Account👉 Click Here
 

International Demo Account

🔎 Account✅ International Demo
💳 Virtual Funds£10,000
📌 Markets17,000 +
🚀 Open a Demo Account👉 Click Here
   

How to Open an IG Demo Account for Islam, Swap-Free use

Opening an IG Domestic or International Demo account is a one-step process.  The applicant will be required to complete a short online registration form and submit it.   IG Demo Account  

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IG At a Glance

CategoryDetails
Company Information
🏷️Company NameIG CTA logo
📍Headquarters LocationLondon, United Kingdom
📅Year Established1974
👤CEO/FounderJune Felix (CEO)
🌐Global Offices Offices across Europe, Asia, North America, and Australia
🔖Licensing BodyUK: Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
👥Group CompaniesIG Markets Ltd, IG Index Ltd, Nadex
🏛️Business ModelBrokerage and Financial Services
🌍Operational LanguagesEnglish, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Dutch, Japanese, and more
🏆Awards & RecognitionsVarious awards for financial innovation and best brokerage
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFinancial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, ASIC, CFTC
✔️Compliance StandardsStrict adherence to FCA rules and guidelines
💼Client Fund Segregation Yes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct OversightMonitored by FCA, ASIC, CFTC
💰Insurance CoverageYes, client protection up to £85,000 under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)
📋AML & KYC PolicyYes, adheres to global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) standards
🔒Security of Trading PlatformAdvanced encryption and multi-factor authentication
🛡️Investor Compensation FundYes, under FSCS for UK clients
🖥️Cybersecurity MeasuresAdvanced encryption protocols, data security measures
Account Types and Features
⚙️Standard Account Yes
📊ECN Account Available
🌙Islamic AccountYes
🎮Demo Account Yes
👑VIP AccountYes, for high-volume traders
💵Minimum Deposit$0/R0
💱Base CurrenciesGBP, USD, EUR, and other major currencies
⚖️Leverage OptionsUp to 200:1
📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable)Variable
🔄Swap-Free AccountsAvailable for Islamic accounts
🌐Account Currency ConversionYes
🚨Margin Call LevelTypically 50-100%
❌Stop-Out LevelTypically 50%
🔄Hedging Allowed Yes
⚡Scalping AllowedYes
🔁Copy Trading SupportYes
👥Social Trading FeaturesYes
💼Managed AccountsYes
Trading Conditions
🔍Average Spreads0.6 pips (variable)
💲Commissions per Trade No commissions on most trades
🔢Leverage RangeUp to 200:1
🚀Execution SpeedFast, with low latency
📊Order Execution TypeMarket and Limit Orders
🔄Slippage PolicyMinimal slippage during high volatility
📏Margin requirementsVaries depending on asset class
⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit OrdersYes
🔁Trailing StopsYes
🕑Pending OrdersYes
🔽Partial FillsYes
🧾Dividend AdjustmentsYes, for stocks
🌙Overnight Swap Fees Yes
📆Rollover PolicyAutomatic rollover for CFDs
🛑Guaranteed Stop LossAvailable
Trading Instruments
💹Forex Currency PairsYes
🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver)Yes
📈IndicesYes
🌾CommoditiesYes
⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas)Yes
₿CryptocurrenciesYes
📉StocksYes
🗂️ETFsYes
🏛️BondsYes
📜Futures Contracts Yes
🛡️Options ContractsYes
⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference)Yes
🔣Swap on Trading BoardYes
🔀Leveraged InstrumentsYes
🎯Micro-Lot TradingYes
💸Spread BettingYes
🧺Currency BasketsYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit MethodsBank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
💵Withdrawal MethodsBank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
⏱️Processing Time for DepositsInstant for most methods
🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals1-3 business days
🚫Deposit FeesNone
💵Withdrawal FeesNone
🔢Minimum Deposit Amount$0
📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount$150 USD/R2805,63
🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit Varies
💱Supported CurrenciesGBP, USD, EUR, JPY, AUD, and more
₿Crypto Deposits & WithdrawalsYes
🏦Bank Wire TransfersYes
💳Credit/Debit CardsYes
📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)Yes
🏘️Local Payment MethodsAvailable in certain regions
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes
👩‍💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Yes
🖥️Proprietary PlatformYes
📱Mobile Trading AppYes
🌐Web-Based PlatformYes
🤖Trading BotsYes
🖧VPS ServicesYes
🔌API ConnectivityYes
📉Charting ToolsYes
🧮Custom IndicatorsYes
🧠Market Sentiment Analysis Yes
📩Trading SignalsYes
🏷️Advanced Order TypesYes
⚠️Risk Management ToolsYes
📅Economic Calendar Yes
📰Market News Feed Yes
Customer Support
📞Support ChannelsLive chat, email, phone
🗨️Live Chat AvailabilityYes
📧Email SupportYes
📱Phone SupportYes
🌍Multilingual SupportYes
❓Help Center/FAQYes
👨‍💼Dedicated Account ManagerYes, for VIP clients
⏲️Response Time (Live Chat)<1 minute
🕒Response Time (Email)24-48 hours
⭐Support Rating 4.7/5
Educational Resources and Support
🎥Webinars Yes
🏫SeminarsYes
📖Trading TutorialsYes
📊Market Analysis ReportsYes
📚E-BooksYes
🎬Video LibraryYes
📜GlossaryYes
❔FAQs Yes
🆕Beginner GuidesYes
🚀Advanced Trading StrategiesYes
Partnerships and Programs
📋IB ProgramYes
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
🏷️White Label SolutionsYes
🎁Partnership Rewards Yes
🏛️Institutional SolutionsYes
🔌API Partnership Yes
🤝Referral ProgramYes
Fees & Charges
💳Deposit FeesNone
📤Withdrawal FeesNone
💤Inactivity FeeYes, after 12 months
🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps)Yes
💱Conversion FeesYes
💰Commission on TradesNone
Market Research Tools
📅Economic CalendarYes
📰Market NewsYes
📩Trading Signals Yes
🔧Technical Analysis ToolsYes
💭Sentiment Analysis Yes
Additional Features
👥PAMM/MAM Accounts Yes
🔗Social Trading PlatformYes
🏆Trading CompetitionsYes
🎁Loyalty RewardsYes
👑Exclusive VIP PerksYes
Promotions & Bonuses
🎁Welcome Bonus Yes
💵Deposit Bonus Yes
🏅Trading ContestsYes
🌟Seasonal PromotionsYes
🎖️Loyalty ProgramsYes
User Experience & Reviews
🖥️User Interface Quality4.8/5
🔒Platform Stability4.7/5
📱Mobile App Reviews 4.5/5
⭐Overall User Rating4.7/5
🌟Trustpilot Rating4.5/5
😟Common ComplaintsSlow customer support response times
Mobile
📱Mobile App NameIG Trading
🛠️Developer IG Group
📅Release Year2013
💻OS CompatibilityiOS, Android
🌐Languages SupportedEnglish, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Japanese, and more
📈Trading InstrumentsForex, CFDs, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptos
🔄Real-Time DataYes
🛠️Charting ToolsYes
📊Order Types SupportedLimit, Market, Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, Trailing Stop
🚀Order Execution SpeedFast
🔔Custom Alerts Yes
🤝Beginner-Friendly Yes
🔐Security FeaturesYes
🖥️SynchronizationYes
💰Deposit and Withdrawal Yes
📝Account Types AccessibleInternational account, Corporate account, CFD account
🔄Switch AccountsYes
💬In-App SupportYes
📚Educational Resources Yes
🎯WatchlistYes
🌙Dark ModeYes
🌐Social TradingYes
AI Trading Resources
🤖AI IntegrationYes
📊Data Analysis Yes
📈Predictive AnalyticsYes
🛠️Customizable StrategiesYes
📉Risk Management ToolsYes
🧑‍🏫Trading InsightsYes
🚀Execution OptimizationYes
🔄Portfolio RebalancingYes
📚AI TutorialsYes
🎥Video DemonstrationsYes
🧑‍🤝‍🧑Webinars Yes
🔍AI-Powered Search Yes
🌟Beginner-Friendly Yes
🖥️Platform AvailabilityYes
📈Backtesting CapabilityYes
🛠️Strategy BuilderYes
🔔Alerts and NotificationsYes
🔒Data ProtectionYes
👁️‍🗨️Transparency Yes
Social Media Platformst
📘FacebookYes
📷InstagramYes
🐦Twitter Yes
💼LinkedIn Yes
🎥YouTubeYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

IG Customer Reviews

  • IG maintains consistently high customer reviews and ratings due to its steadfast trading platform, wide market offering, and excellent customer support.
  • Traders like the interface's usability, advanced tools, and smooth experience with the mobile app.
  • The educational resources of IG and risk management features are also highly praised to ensure informed and secure trading.
  • Generally speaking, feedback considers IG to be a very solid and professional broker, although the fees are sometimes a bit higher.

 

⭐ Aspect IG CTA logo
💻 Platform ReliabilityCustomers praise IG for its stable and user-friendly trading platform.
📈 Market VarietyPositive feedback for access to 17,000+ markets, including forex and stocks.
📚 Educational ResourcesUsers appreciate the quality of tutorials, guides, and market insights.
🛡️ Risk Management ToolsFeatures like guaranteed stop-loss orders are highly valued by traders.
📱 Mobile App ExperienceThe seamless and intuitive app design receives strong ratings from users.
💰 Fees and CostsSome mention slightly higher fees, but most agree they are justified by value.
😊 Customer SupportExcellent service and responsive support earn high marks from traders.
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
IG Markets has garnered positive reviews for its comprehensive trading services.⭐⭐⭐☆ 3.5/5
Forex Peace Army logo
The platform has over 110 reviews, with traders sharing diverse experiences regarding order execution, fees, and customer support.⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.5/5
 
💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Conclusion

IG Group does not offer an Islamic, Swap-Free trading account option on any trading account level.  However, Muslim clients who simply wish to practice trading in simulated live trading conditions can sign up for an IG Demo Account.

 

You might also like:

IG Account Types OverviewIG Demo Account – Step by StepIG Fees and SpreadsIG Minimum Deposit IG Sign up BonusSAShares Instagram

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Does IG make an Islamic, Swap-Free Forex account option available?

No.  IG does not, at this time (2026), make an Islamic, Swap-Free Forex Trading Account available.  

Does IG offer a demo account?

Yes.  IG does make a Demo Account available, and Muslim Applicants are welcome to use this account type to practice, as it uses virtual funds.  

Is an IG Demo account allowed under Sharia Law?

Yes. A Demo account is only a simulation of IG live trading accounts; it does not go against Sharia Law, and the trader will be using Virtual Currency instead of real funds.  

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