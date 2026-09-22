does not offer a Swap-Free trading account option at any trading account level. IG Group does not offer Extended Swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries.
IG Islamic, Swap-Free Account - Key Point Quick Overview
- ☑️Overview
- ☑️IG Islamic, Swap-Free Account
- ☑️Demo Accounts for Islamic, Swap-Free Use
- ☑️How to Open an IG Demo Account for Islam, Swap-Free use
- ☑️IG At a Glance
- ☑️IG Customer Reviews
- ☑️Conclusion
- ☑️Frequently Asked Questions
Overview
- IG is a world-leading online trading provider that caters to South Africans and International investors.
- IG, also known as IG Trading and IG Group, has a longstanding commitment to South Africa, and as of 2010, IG Markets South Africa Limited (IGMSA) has been regulated by the FSCA.
IG Islamic, Swap-Free Account
- In recent years, IG did make an IG Islamic, Swap-Free Forex trading account option available to traders based in the country of Dubai.
- However, at this time (2026), the IG Islamic, Swap-Free Forex Trading account option is no longer made available.
-
- Even though an Islamic, Swap-Free Forex Trading account is not made available by IG, Muslim clientele is free to open an IG Demo account for practice trading.
- As a demo account is only a simulation of IG live trading accounts, it does not go against Sharia Law, and the trader will be using Virtual Currency instead of real funds.
- Swap-free Forex trading accounts do not generate any swap interest. Swap interest is paid or received when a position is left open overnight.
Demo Accounts for Islamic, Swap-Free Use
Demo Account applicants will be able to access two different Demo accounts via a single login. Both the Domestic and International Demo Accounts allow the user to mimic the use of both live trading accounts without risk.
|🔎 IG Demo Accounts
|🥇 Domestic Demo
|🥇 International Demo
|💳 Virtual Funds
|R1,000,000 ZAR
|£10,000
|📰 News Feeds & Live Updates
|Yes
|Yes
|💻 Compatibility
|Windows, iOS, Android
|Windows, iOS, Android
|☑️ Educational Content
|Yes
|Yes
|✅ Markets
|South African
|International
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
|👉 Open Account
Domestic Demo Account
|🔎 Account
|✅ Domestic Demo
|💳 Virtual Funds
|R1,000,000 ZAR
|📌 Markets
|South African Stocks
|South African ETFs
|South Africa 40
|🚀 Open a Demo Account
|👉 Click Here
International Demo Account
|🔎 Account
|✅ International Demo
|💳 Virtual Funds
|£10,000
|📌 Markets
|17,000 +
|🚀 Open a Demo Account
|👉 Click Here
How to Open an IG Demo Account for Islam, Swap-Free use
Opening an IG Domestic or International Demo account is a one-step process. The applicant will be required to complete a short online registration form and submit it.
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IG At a Glance
|Category
|Details
|Company Information
|🏷️Company Name
|📍Headquarters Location
|London, United Kingdom
|📅Year Established
|1974
|👤CEO/Founder
|June Felix (CEO)
|🌐Global Offices
|Offices across Europe, Asia, North America, and Australia
|🔖Licensing Body
|UK: Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
|👥Group Companies
|IG Markets Ltd, IG Index Ltd, Nadex
|🏛️Business Model
|Brokerage and Financial Services
|🌍Operational Languages
|English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Dutch, Japanese, and more
|🏆Awards & Recognitions
|Various awards for financial innovation and best brokerage
|Regulation and Security
|🛡️Regulation
|Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, ASIC, CFTC
|✔️Compliance Standards
|Strict adherence to FCA rules and guidelines
|💼Client Fund Segregation
|Yes
|🪫Negative balance protection
|Yes
|🕵️♂️Financial Conduct Oversight
|Monitored by FCA, ASIC, CFTC
|💰Insurance Coverage
|Yes, client protection up to £85,000 under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)
|📋AML & KYC Policy
|Yes, adheres to global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) standards
|🔒Security of Trading Platform
|Advanced encryption and multi-factor authentication
|🛡️Investor Compensation Fund
|Yes, under FSCS for UK clients
|🖥️Cybersecurity Measures
|Advanced encryption protocols, data security measures
|Account Types and Features
|⚙️Standard Account
|Yes
|📊ECN Account
|Available
|🌙Islamic Account
|Yes
|🎮Demo Account
|Yes
|👑VIP Account
|Yes, for high-volume traders
|💵Minimum Deposit
|$0/R0
|💱Base Currencies
|GBP, USD, EUR, and other major currencies
|⚖️Leverage Options
|Up to 200:1
|📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable)
|Variable
|🔄Swap-Free Accounts
|Available for Islamic accounts
|🌐Account Currency Conversion
|Yes
|🚨Margin Call Level
|Typically 50-100%
|❌Stop-Out Level
|Typically 50%
|🔄Hedging Allowed
|Yes
|⚡Scalping Allowed
|Yes
|🔁Copy Trading Support
|Yes
|👥Social Trading Features
|Yes
|💼Managed Accounts
|Yes
|Trading Conditions
|🔍Average Spreads
|0.6 pips (variable)
|💲Commissions per Trade
|No commissions on most trades
|🔢Leverage Range
|Up to 200:1
|🚀Execution Speed
|Fast, with low latency
|📊Order Execution Type
|Market and Limit Orders
|🔄Slippage Policy
|Minimal slippage during high volatility
|📏Margin requirements
|Varies depending on asset class
|⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders
|Yes
|🔁Trailing Stops
|Yes
|🕑Pending Orders
|Yes
|🔽Partial Fills
|Yes
|🧾Dividend Adjustments
|Yes, for stocks
|🌙Overnight Swap Fees
|Yes
|📆Rollover Policy
|Automatic rollover for CFDs
|🛑Guaranteed Stop Loss
|Available
|Trading Instruments
|💹Forex Currency Pairs
|Yes
|🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver)
|Yes
|📈Indices
|Yes
|🌾Commodities
|Yes
|⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas)
|Yes
|₿Cryptocurrencies
|Yes
|📉Stocks
|Yes
|🗂️ETFs
|Yes
|🏛️Bonds
|Yes
|📜Futures Contracts
|Yes
|🛡️Options Contracts
|Yes
|⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference)
|Yes
|🔣Swap on Trading Board
|Yes
|🔀Leveraged Instruments
|Yes
|🎯Micro-Lot Trading
|Yes
|💸Spread Betting
|Yes
|🧺Currency Baskets
|Yes
|Deposits and Withdrawals
|💳Deposit Methods
|Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
|💵Withdrawal Methods
|Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
|⏱️Processing Time for Deposits
|Instant for most methods
|🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals
|1-3 business days
|🚫Deposit Fees
|None
|💵Withdrawal Fees
|None
|🔢Minimum Deposit Amount
|$0
|📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount
|$150 USD/R2805,63
|🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit
|Varies
|💱Supported Currencies
|GBP, USD, EUR, JPY, AUD, and more
|₿Crypto Deposits & Withdrawals
|Yes
|🏦Bank Wire Transfers
|Yes
|💳Credit/Debit Cards
|Yes
|📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
|Yes
|🏘️Local Payment Methods
|Available in certain regions
|Trading Platforms and Tools
|💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
|Yes
|👩💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
|Yes
|🖥️Proprietary Platform
|Yes
|📱Mobile Trading App
|Yes
|🌐Web-Based Platform
|Yes
|🤖Trading Bots
|Yes
|🖧VPS Services
|Yes
|🔌API Connectivity
|Yes
|📉Charting Tools
|Yes
|🧮Custom Indicators
|Yes
|🧠Market Sentiment Analysis
|Yes
|📩Trading Signals
|Yes
|🏷️Advanced Order Types
|Yes
|⚠️Risk Management Tools
|Yes
|📅Economic Calendar
|Yes
|📰Market News Feed
|Yes
|Customer Support
|📞Support Channels
|Live chat, email, phone
|🗨️Live Chat Availability
|Yes
|📧Email Support
|Yes
|📱Phone Support
|Yes
|🌍Multilingual Support
|Yes
|❓Help Center/FAQ
|Yes
|👨💼Dedicated Account Manager
|Yes, for VIP clients
|⏲️Response Time (Live Chat)
|<1 minute
|🕒Response Time (Email)
|24-48 hours
|⭐Support Rating
|4.7/5
|Educational Resources and Support
|🎥Webinars
|Yes
|🏫Seminars
|Yes
|📖Trading Tutorials
|Yes
|📊Market Analysis Reports
|Yes
|📚E-Books
|Yes
|🎬Video Library
|Yes
|📜Glossary
|Yes
|❔FAQs
|Yes
|🆕Beginner Guides
|Yes
|🚀Advanced Trading Strategies
|Yes
|Partnerships and Programs
|📋IB Program
|Yes
|🪪Affiliate program?
|Yes
|🏷️White Label Solutions
|Yes
|🎁Partnership Rewards
|Yes
|🏛️Institutional Solutions
|Yes
|🔌API Partnership
|Yes
|🤝Referral Program
|Yes
|Fees & Charges
|💳Deposit Fees
|None
|📤Withdrawal Fees
|None
|💤Inactivity Fee
|Yes, after 12 months
|🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps)
|Yes
|💱Conversion Fees
|Yes
|💰Commission on Trades
|None
|Market Research Tools
|📅Economic Calendar
|Yes
|📰Market News
|Yes
|📩Trading Signals
|Yes
|🔧Technical Analysis Tools
|Yes
|💭Sentiment Analysis
|Yes
|Additional Features
|👥PAMM/MAM Accounts
|Yes
|🔗Social Trading Platform
|Yes
|🏆Trading Competitions
|Yes
|🎁Loyalty Rewards
|Yes
|👑Exclusive VIP Perks
|Yes
|Promotions & Bonuses
|🎁Welcome Bonus
|Yes
|💵Deposit Bonus
|Yes
|🏅Trading Contests
|Yes
|🌟Seasonal Promotions
|Yes
|🎖️Loyalty Programs
|Yes
|User Experience & Reviews
|🖥️User Interface Quality
|4.8/5
|🔒Platform Stability
|4.7/5
|📱Mobile App Reviews
|4.5/5
|⭐Overall User Rating
|4.7/5
|🌟Trustpilot Rating
|4.5/5
|😟Common Complaints
|Slow customer support response times
|Mobile
|📱Mobile App Name
|IG Trading
|🛠️Developer
|IG Group
|📅Release Year
|2013
|💻OS Compatibility
|iOS, Android
|🌐Languages Supported
|English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Japanese, and more
|📈Trading Instruments
|Forex, CFDs, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptos
|🔄Real-Time Data
|Yes
|🛠️Charting Tools
|Yes
|📊Order Types Supported
|Limit, Market, Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, Trailing Stop
|🚀Order Execution Speed
|Fast
|🔔Custom Alerts
|Yes
|🤝Beginner-Friendly
|Yes
|🔐Security Features
|Yes
|🖥️Synchronization
|Yes
|💰Deposit and Withdrawal
|Yes
|📝Account Types Accessible
|International account, Corporate account, CFD account
|🔄Switch Accounts
|Yes
|💬In-App Support
|Yes
|📚Educational Resources
|Yes
|🎯Watchlist
|Yes
|🌙Dark Mode
|Yes
|🌐Social Trading
|Yes
|AI Trading Resources
|🤖AI Integration
|Yes
|📊Data Analysis
|Yes
|📈Predictive Analytics
|Yes
|🛠️Customizable Strategies
|Yes
|📉Risk Management Tools
|Yes
|🧑🏫Trading Insights
|Yes
|🚀Execution Optimization
|Yes
|🔄Portfolio Rebalancing
|Yes
|📚AI Tutorials
|Yes
|🎥Video Demonstrations
|Yes
|🧑🤝🧑Webinars
|Yes
|🔍AI-Powered Search
|Yes
|🌟Beginner-Friendly
|Yes
|🖥️Platform Availability
|Yes
|📈Backtesting Capability
|Yes
|🛠️Strategy Builder
|Yes
|🔔Alerts and Notifications
|Yes
|🔒Data Protection
|Yes
|👁️🗨️Transparency
|Yes
|Social Media Platformst
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|🎥YouTube
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
IG Customer Reviews
- IG maintains consistently high customer reviews and ratings due to its steadfast trading platform, wide market offering, and excellent customer support.
- Traders like the interface's usability, advanced tools, and smooth experience with the mobile app.
- The educational resources of IG and risk management features are also highly praised to ensure informed and secure trading.
- Generally speaking, feedback considers IG to be a very solid and professional broker, although the fees are sometimes a bit higher.
|⭐ Aspect
|💻 Platform Reliability
|Customers praise IG for its stable and user-friendly trading platform.
|📈 Market Variety
|Positive feedback for access to 17,000+ markets, including forex and stocks.
|📚 Educational Resources
|Users appreciate the quality of tutorials, guides, and market insights.
|🛡️ Risk Management Tools
|Features like guaranteed stop-loss orders are highly valued by traders.
|📱 Mobile App Experience
|The seamless and intuitive app design receives strong ratings from users.
|💰 Fees and Costs
|Some mention slightly higher fees, but most agree they are justified by value.
|😊 Customer Support
|Excellent service and responsive support earn high marks from traders.
Customers Ratings
|🌐 Platform
|📝 Feedback Summary
|⭐ Rating
|IG Markets has garnered positive reviews for its comprehensive trading services.
|⭐⭐⭐☆ 3.5/5
|The platform has over 110 reviews, with traders sharing diverse experiences regarding order execution, fees, and customer support.
|⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.5/5
ConclusionIG Group does not offer an Islamic, Swap-Free trading account option on any trading account level. However, Muslim clients who simply wish to practice trading in simulated live trading conditions can sign up for an IG Demo Account.
You might also like:IG Account Types OverviewIG Demo Account – Step by StepIG Fees and SpreadsIG Minimum Deposit IG Sign up BonusSAShares Instagram
Frequently Asked Questions
Does IG make an Islamic, Swap-Free Forex account option available?
No. IG does not, at this time (2026), make an Islamic, Swap-Free Forex Trading Account available.
Does IG offer a demo account?
Yes. IG does make a Demo Account available, and Muslim Applicants are welcome to use this account type to practice, as it uses virtual funds.
Is an IG Demo account allowed under Sharia Law?
Yes. A Demo account is only a simulation of IG live trading accounts; it does not go against Sharia Law, and the trader will be using Virtual Currency instead of real funds.
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