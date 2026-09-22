does not offer a Swap-Free trading account option at any trading account level. IG Group does not offer Extended Swap-free status by default to all applicable trading accounts created by clients in non-Islamic countries.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG Islamic, Swap-Free Account - Key Point Quick Overview

Overview

IG is a world-leading online trading provider that caters to South Africans and International investors .

is a world-leading online trading provider that caters to and . IG, also known as IG Trading and IG Group, has a longstanding commitment to South Africa, and as of 2010, IG Markets South Africa Limited (IGMSA) has been regulated by the FSCA.

IG Islamic, Swap-Free Account

In recent years, IG did make an IG Islamic, Swap-Free Forex trading account option available to traders based in the country of Dubai.

option available to traders based in the country of Dubai. However, at this time (2026), the IG Islamic, Swap-Free Forex Trading account option is no longer made available.

option is no longer made available.

Even though an Islamic, Swap-Free Forex Trading account is not made available by IG, Muslim clientele is free to open an IG Demo account for practice trading.

is not made available by IG, Muslim clientele is free to open an for practice trading. As a demo account is only a simulation of IG live trading accounts, it does not go against Sharia Law, and the trader will be using Virtual Currency instead of real funds.

Swap-free Forex trading accounts do not generate any swap interest. Swap interest is paid or received when a position is left open overnight.

Demo Accounts for Islamic, Swap-Free Use

Demo Account applicants will be able to access two different Demo accounts via a single login. Both the Domestic and International Demo Accounts allow the user to mimic the use of both live trading accounts without risk.

🔎 IG Demo Accounts 🥇 Domestic Demo 🥇 International Demo 💳 Virtual Funds R1,000,000 ZAR £10,000 📰 News Feeds & Live Updates Yes Yes 💻 Compatibility Windows, iOS, Android Windows, iOS, Android ☑️ Educational Content Yes Yes ✅ Markets South African International 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Domestic Demo Account

Here is a breakdown of each Demo Account on offer that can be used by Muslim Clientele to practice Forex Trading in simulated live trading conditions.

🔎 Account ✅ Domestic Demo 💳 Virtual Funds R1,000,000 ZAR 📌 Markets South African Stocks South African ETFs South Africa 40 🚀 Open a Demo Account 👉 Click Here

International Demo Account

🔎 Account ✅ International Demo 💳 Virtual Funds £10,000 📌 Markets 17,000 + 🚀 Open a Demo Account 👉 Click Here

How to Open an IG Demo Account for Islam, Swap-Free use

Opening an IG Domestic or International Demo account is a one-step process. The applicant will be required to complete a short online registration form and submit it. 🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa Rank Broker Broker Review Regulators Minimum Deposit Visit Broker 🥇 Read Review ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA $100 🥈 Read Review FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA $0 🥉 Read Review CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA $5 4 Read Review ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB $0 5 Read Review BVI FSC $0 6 Read Review FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA $20 7 Read Review CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA $10 8 Read Review ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA $100 9 Read Review CySEC, MWALI, FSCA $25 10 Read Review FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC $10

IG At a Glance

Category Details Company Information 🏷️Company Name 📍Headquarters Location London, United Kingdom 📅Year Established 1974 👤CEO/Founder June Felix (CEO) 🌐Global Offices Offices across Europe, Asia, North America, and Australia 🔖Licensing Body UK: Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) 👥Group Companies IG Markets Ltd, IG Index Ltd, Nadex 🏛️Business Model Brokerage and Financial Services 🌍Operational Languages English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Dutch, Japanese, and more 🏆Awards & Recognitions Various awards for financial innovation and best brokerage Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, ASIC, CFTC ✔️Compliance Standards Strict adherence to FCA rules and guidelines 💼Client Fund Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct Oversight Monitored by FCA, ASIC, CFTC 💰Insurance Coverage Yes, client protection up to £85,000 under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) 📋AML & KYC Policy Yes, adheres to global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) standards 🔒Security of Trading Platform Advanced encryption and multi-factor authentication 🛡️Investor Compensation Fund Yes, under FSCS for UK clients 🖥️Cybersecurity Measures Advanced encryption protocols, data security measures Account Types and Features ⚙️Standard Account Yes 📊ECN Account Available 🌙Islamic Account Yes 🎮Demo Account Yes 👑VIP Account Yes, for high-volume traders 💵Minimum Deposit $0/R0 💱Base Currencies GBP, USD, EUR, and other major currencies ⚖️Leverage Options Up to 200:1 📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable) Variable 🔄Swap-Free Accounts Available for Islamic accounts 🌐Account Currency Conversion Yes 🚨Margin Call Level Typically 50-100% ❌Stop-Out Level Typically 50% 🔄Hedging Allowed Yes ⚡Scalping Allowed Yes 🔁Copy Trading Support Yes 👥Social Trading Features Yes 💼Managed Accounts Yes Trading Conditions 🔍Average Spreads 0.6 pips (variable) 💲Commissions per Trade No commissions on most trades 🔢Leverage Range Up to 200:1 🚀Execution Speed Fast, with low latency 📊Order Execution Type Market and Limit Orders 🔄Slippage Policy Minimal slippage during high volatility 📏Margin requirements Varies depending on asset class ⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders Yes 🔁Trailing Stops Yes 🕑Pending Orders Yes 🔽Partial Fills Yes 🧾Dividend Adjustments Yes, for stocks 🌙Overnight Swap Fees Yes 📆Rollover Policy Automatic rollover for CFDs 🛑Guaranteed Stop Loss Available Trading Instruments 💹Forex Currency Pairs Yes 🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver) Yes 📈Indices Yes 🌾Commodities Yes ⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas) Yes ₿Cryptocurrencies Yes 📉Stocks Yes 🗂️ETFs Yes 🏛️Bonds Yes 📜Futures Contracts Yes 🛡️Options Contracts Yes ⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference) Yes 🔣Swap on Trading Board Yes 🔀Leveraged Instruments Yes 🎯Micro-Lot Trading Yes 💸Spread Betting Yes 🧺Currency Baskets Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Methods Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Methods Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets ⏱️Processing Time for Deposits Instant for most methods 🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals 1-3 business days 🚫Deposit Fees None 💵Withdrawal Fees None 🔢Minimum Deposit Amount $0 📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount $150 USD/R2805,63 🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit Varies 💱Supported Currencies GBP, USD, EUR, JPY, AUD, and more ₿Crypto Deposits & Withdrawals Yes 🏦Bank Wire Transfers Yes 💳Credit/Debit Cards Yes 📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Yes 🏘️Local Payment Methods Available in certain regions Trading Platforms and Tools 💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 👩‍💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes 🖥️Proprietary Platform Yes 📱Mobile Trading App Yes 🌐Web-Based Platform Yes 🤖Trading Bots Yes 🖧VPS Services Yes 🔌API Connectivity Yes 📉Charting Tools Yes 🧮Custom Indicators Yes 🧠Market Sentiment Analysis Yes 📩Trading Signals Yes 🏷️Advanced Order Types Yes ⚠️Risk Management Tools Yes 📅Economic Calendar Yes 📰Market News Feed Yes Customer Support 📞Support Channels Live chat, email, phone 🗨️Live Chat Availability Yes 📧Email Support Yes 📱Phone Support Yes 🌍Multilingual Support Yes ❓Help Center/FAQ Yes 👨‍💼Dedicated Account Manager Yes, for VIP clients ⏲️Response Time (Live Chat) <1 minute 🕒Response Time (Email) 24-48 hours ⭐Support Rating 4.7/5 Educational Resources and Support 🎥Webinars Yes 🏫Seminars Yes 📖Trading Tutorials Yes 📊Market Analysis Reports Yes 📚E-Books Yes 🎬Video Library Yes 📜Glossary Yes ❔FAQs Yes 🆕Beginner Guides Yes 🚀Advanced Trading Strategies Yes Partnerships and Programs 📋IB Program Yes 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 🏷️White Label Solutions Yes 🎁Partnership Rewards Yes 🏛️Institutional Solutions Yes 🔌API Partnership Yes 🤝Referral Program Yes Fees & Charges 💳Deposit Fees None 📤Withdrawal Fees None 💤Inactivity Fee Yes, after 12 months 🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps) Yes 💱Conversion Fees Yes 💰Commission on Trades None Market Research Tools 📅Economic Calendar Yes 📰Market News Yes 📩Trading Signals Yes 🔧Technical Analysis Tools Yes 💭Sentiment Analysis Yes Additional Features 👥PAMM/MAM Accounts Yes 🔗Social Trading Platform Yes 🏆Trading Competitions Yes 🎁Loyalty Rewards Yes 👑Exclusive VIP Perks Yes Promotions & Bonuses 🎁Welcome Bonus Yes 💵Deposit Bonus Yes 🏅Trading Contests Yes 🌟Seasonal Promotions Yes 🎖️Loyalty Programs Yes User Experience & Reviews 🖥️User Interface Quality 4.8/5 🔒Platform Stability 4.7/5 📱Mobile App Reviews 4.5/5 ⭐Overall User Rating 4.7/5 🌟Trustpilot Rating 4.5/5 😟Common Complaints Slow customer support response times Mobile 📱Mobile App Name IG Trading 🛠️Developer IG Group 📅Release Year 2013 💻OS Compatibility iOS, Android 🌐Languages Supported English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Japanese, and more 📈Trading Instruments Forex, CFDs, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptos 🔄Real-Time Data Yes 🛠️Charting Tools Yes 📊Order Types Supported Limit, Market, Stop-Loss, Take-Profit, Trailing Stop 🚀Order Execution Speed Fast 🔔Custom Alerts Yes 🤝Beginner-Friendly Yes 🔐Security Features Yes 🖥️Synchronization Yes 💰Deposit and Withdrawal Yes 📝Account Types Accessible International account, Corporate account, CFD account 🔄Switch Accounts Yes 💬In-App Support Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes 🎯Watchlist Yes 🌙Dark Mode Yes 🌐Social Trading Yes AI Trading Resources 🤖AI Integration Yes 📊Data Analysis Yes 📈Predictive Analytics Yes 🛠️Customizable Strategies Yes 📉Risk Management Tools Yes 🧑‍🏫Trading Insights Yes 🚀Execution Optimization Yes 🔄Portfolio Rebalancing Yes 📚AI Tutorials Yes 🎥Video Demonstrations Yes 🧑‍🤝‍🧑Webinars Yes 🔍AI-Powered Search Yes 🌟Beginner-Friendly Yes 🖥️Platform Availability Yes 📈Backtesting Capability Yes 🛠️Strategy Builder Yes 🔔Alerts and Notifications Yes 🔒Data Protection Yes 👁️‍🗨️Transparency Yes Social Media Platformst 📘Facebook Yes 📷Instagram Yes 🐦Twitter Yes 💼LinkedIn Yes 🎥YouTube Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

IG Customer Reviews

IG maintains consistently high customer reviews and ratings due to its steadfast trading platform, wide market offering, and excellent customer support.

Traders like the interface's usability, advanced tools, and smooth experience with the mobile app.

The educational resources of IG and risk management features are also highly praised to ensure informed and secure trading.

Generally speaking, feedback considers IG to be a very solid and professional broker, although the fees are sometimes a bit higher.

⭐ Aspect 💻 Platform Reliability Customers praise IG for its stable and user-friendly trading platform. 📈 Market Variety Positive feedback for access to 17,000+ markets, including forex and stocks. 📚 Educational Resources Users appreciate the quality of tutorials, guides, and market insights. 🛡️ Risk Management Tools Features like guaranteed stop-loss orders are highly valued by traders. 📱 Mobile App Experience The seamless and intuitive app design receives strong ratings from users. 💰 Fees and Costs Some mention slightly higher fees, but most agree they are justified by value. 😊 Customer Support Excellent service and responsive support earn high marks from traders.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating IG Markets has garnered positive reviews for its comprehensive trading services. ⭐⭐⭐☆ 3.5/5 The platform has over 110 reviews, with traders sharing diverse experiences regarding order execution, fees, and customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.5/5

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Conclusion IG Group does not offer an Islamic, Swap-Free trading account option on any trading account level. However, Muslim clients who simply wish to practice trading in simulated live trading conditions can sign up for an IG Demo Account.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does IG make an Islamic, Swap-Free Forex account option available?

No. IG does not, at this time (2026), make an Islamic, Swap-Free Forex Trading Account available.

Does IG offer a demo account?

Yes. IG does make a Demo Account available, and Muslim Applicants are welcome to use this account type to practice, as it uses virtual funds.

Is an IG Demo account allowed under Sharia Law?

Yes. A Demo account is only a simulation of IG live trading accounts; it does not go against Sharia Law, and the trader will be using Virtual Currency instead of real funds.