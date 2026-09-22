Overall, GO Markets offers cashback Forex rebates on the Standard, GO Plus+, Standard SVG, and GO Pro SVG Accounts of up to 0.35 pips or 15% back on commissions paid.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

A Quick Overview of our GO Markets Cashback Forex Rebates Review:

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

GO Markets Rebates System Overview

GO Markets offers monthly rebates for high-volume Forex & Metals, Indices, and Commodities South African traders. Furthermore, volume and trading activity determine eligibility for rebates. Therefore, depending on your trading activity, you could qualify for GO Markets’ rebates.

For example, to qualify for Forex and Commodities rebates, your monthly CFD trading volume must be at least $25M. Once you reach this level, depending on your tier, you can earn between $5.00 and $15.00.

To earn a withdrawable rebate, you must meet the minimum monthly volume requirement in a single asset class during a given calendar month. If you qualify for rebates in one asset class, you also qualify for rebates on your initial trades in other asset classes.

Furthermore, with SA Shares, South Africans can register an account with GO Markets to earn up to 30% in rebates according to the financial instrument they trade and the account type they use when participating in the rebates program.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

GO Markets Rebates Payments

The rebates will be credited to your trading account within the first week of the following calendar month.

Traders can register with GO Markets and receive rebates by opening an account.

GO Markets Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates

✅ To receive a redeemable rebate, you must trade a specific volume of one eligible asset class, such as forex, indices, energies, or precious metals. ✅ Traders who register through the GO Markets Saint Vincent and Grenadines entity are eligible for SVG Accounts with Forex and Metals rebates. ✅ To be eligible for Forex and Metals refunds, your monthly CFD trading volume must exceed $25M.

How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with GO Markets

You can follow these steps to register for a Forex Cashback Account with GO Markets.

Step 1: Choose a Cashback Provider (IB / Rebate Service)

Before opening your broker account, you must register with a rebate provider (this is critical).

Examples:

PaybackFX

CashbackForex

FXRebate

Step 2: Open a GO Markets Account via the Rebate Link

Go to your chosen cashback provider

Click “Open Account” under GO Markets

You’ll be redirected to the official signup page

Opening through this link ensures your account is tracked for cashback

If you skip this → you won’t get rebates

Step 3: Complete Registration & KYC

Personal details

Trading experience

Upload ID + proof of address

GO Markets supports individual, joint, and company accounts

Step 4: Choose Account Type & Platform

Select: Account type → Standard or GO Plus+ Platform → MT4 / MT5 / cTrader Cashback rates can differ depending on:

account type

instruments traded

Step 5: Link Your Account to the Cashback Provider

This happens in 2 ways:

Option A (Best – automatic)

Account is already linked if opened via referral link

Option B (manual linking)

If you already opened an account:

Send an email to GO Markets support

Request linking to IB (rebate provider)

Provide account number

Some accounts cannot be changed after creation — you may need a new one

Step 6: Start Trading

Deposit funds (optional minimum often $0–$200 depending on region)

Cashback is generated per trade (lot volume)

Step 7: Receive Cashback Payments

tracked in the real-time dashboard

paid monthly (or weekly, depending on the provider)

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

GO Markets at a Glance

📅 Year Founded 2006 📍 Head Office Australia ☎️ Head Office Telephone Number 1800 88 55 71 ⚖️ Financial Regulatory Bodies ASIC, Mauritius FSC, Seychelles FSA, CySEC, SCA (UAE) 🏦 Publicly Traded No 👥 Active Traders 100 000+ 🏆 Awards Investment Trends (Best Customer Service & Educational Materials 📊 Trading Desk Type Hybrid 🇺🇸 Accept US Clients No 🚀 Welcome Bonus No (allowed in ASIC & CySec entities) 📒 Account Types GO Plus+ and Standard 🌐 Account Open Languages English, Indonesia, Chinese, Malaysia, Vietnamese 🛡️ Active Trader or VIP Discounts Yes ☪️ Islamic Account No 🔘 Products Offered Forex, Share CFDs, Indices, Metals, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies 👮 Is GO Markets safe to trade on? Yes ⭐ Trust Score 98% 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 / 3 200 ZAR 👍 Demo Trading Account available Yes 💳 Deposit with credit/debit account Yes 💳 Deposit with Bank Wire Yes 💳 Deposit with Neteller Yes 💳 Deposit with Skrill Yes ⏱️ Deposit Processing Time Instant (depends on method) 💰 Maximum Leverage ASIC and CySec Jurisdictions 1:30 ROW Jurisdictions 1:500 💰 Spreads Start from 0 💰 Minimum Lot Size 0.01 💰 Maximum Lot Size 40+ 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for GO Markets are generally positive, highlighting the broker’s reliability, fast execution, and excellent customer service.

Traders appreciate the user-friendly interface of MetaTrader platforms and the competitive spreads, especially on the GO Plus+ account. Many users commend the smooth deposit and withdrawal processes, as well as the helpful and responsive support team.

Educational resources and trading tools like VPS and Autochartist are also praised by newer traders.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating 58 reviews, overall 3.3/5users highlight good service, stable platform, occasional fee concerns. 3.3 / 5 498–500 reviews, 4.8/5; 86% 5-star, 9% 4-star, <1% 2/1-star. Fast support, reliable withdrawals praised. 4.8 / 5

Conclusion A Forex cashback account with GO Markets is a practical cost-reduction strategy rather than a profit shortcut. By routing your account through a verified rebate provider, you effectively earn back a portion of your trading costs (spreads or commissions) on every executed trade

You might also like:

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GO Markets' rebates program?

GO Markets' rebates program is a loyalty program that rewards traders with cashback for every lot traded. The cashback amount depends on the instrument traded, the trading volume, and the client's account type.

How do I join GO Markets' rebates program?

To join GO Markets' rebates program, you must open an account with the broker and opt into the program through your client portal.

How much cashback can I earn with GO Markets' rebates program?

The amount of cashback you can earn with GO Markets' rebates program varies depending on the instrument traded, the trading volume, and your account type.

What is the minimum deposit for GO Markets?

The minimum deposit for GO Markets varies depending on your account type. For example, the minimum deposit for the Standard and the GO Plus+ accounts is $200.

Does GO Markets offer a demo account?

Yes, GO Markets offers a demo account that allows traders to practice trading with virtual funds before opening a live account.

Does GO Markets offer a no-deposit bonus?

No, GO Markets does not offer a no-deposit bonus.

Does GO Markets offer a deposit bonus?

No, GO Markets does not offer a deposit bonus.

What is the minimum withdrawal amount for GO Markets?

The minimum withdrawal amount for GO Markets is $50.

How long does it take to withdraw funds from GO Markets?

The withdrawal time for GO Markets varies depending on the withdrawal method used. For example, bank wire withdrawals can take up to 5 business days, while withdrawals to e-wallets are usually processed within 24 hours.

Is GO Markets regulated?

Yes, GO Markets is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), Financial Services Authority (FSA), and the Financial Services Commission (FSC).