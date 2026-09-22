GoMarkets Minimum Deposit Review

  The lowest GO Markets Minimum Deposit is 200 AUD, which is equivalent to R2 200 ZAR.  This type of minimum deposit is average when compared to other forex brokers' minimum deposits.  

💰 Min Deposit: $200
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

GO Markets Minimum Deposit - Key Point Overview

  1. ☑️Overview
  2. ☑️GO Markets Minimum Deposit
  3. ☑️GO Markets – Step-by-step guide to depositing the minimum amount
  4. ☑️Go Markets Deposit and withdrawal
  5. ☑️GO Markets at a glance
  6. ☑️Customer Reviews
  7. ☑️Pros and Cons
  8. ☑️Conclusion
  9. ☑️Frequently asked questions

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

Overview

  Overview  

  • According to research in South Africa, GO Markets is based in Australia and was established in 2006.
  • Go Markets has offices in Australia, Cyprus, Mauritius, Seychelles, and the UAE.
  • As the industry and clients’ expectations keep evolving, GO Markets has positioned itself as a leading and trusted Australian-regulated broker, committed to refining its technology and client education to provide tailored services.
  • GO Markets currently offers a spread-based and commission-based trading account with more than 600+ tradeable CFD instruments, including Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrencies. 

 

💰 Min Deposit: $200
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

GO Markets Minimum Deposit

  • GO Markets charges a minimum deposit amount of 200 AUD
  • This minimum deposit requirement is equivalent to 2,200 ZAR according to the current exchange rate between the Australian Dollar and the South African Rand, at the time of writing.
  • Even though this minimum deposit requirement is higher than what most brokers require, it is still reasonable.
  • GO Markets is regulated by a reputable and strict entity, namely the ASIC, and according to requirements, the broker is required to keep client funds in segregated accounts separated from the broker account. In addition, the funds are only intended for trading activities.
  • Regulated brokers are also required to be members of a compensation scheme or a fund to ensure that traders are covered if the broker is unable to fulfill its financial obligation.
  • Traders who are eligible for cover will be provided with a certain amount of compensation in such a case.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $200
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

GO Markets - Step-by-step guide to depositing the minimum amount

 

Step 1: Log in to your Go Markets client portal.

  • Once the registration process is completed, make the minimum deposit by logging into the Go Markets Client Portal on the website.

  GoMarkets Minimum Deposit Review  

Step 2: Register your individual account details

  • Once you are redirected to a new page, you will be required to register an individual account by filling in your legal address, employment information, tax and savings, identity check, and trading preferences.

  GoMarkets Minimum Deposit Review  

Step 3: Locate Deposits on the Go Markets Dashboard.

  • Once the individual account on the trading platform is complete,  access the Deposit option on the Go Markets Dashboard - deposits can be made from here, or they can be made directly into the trading account by making use of the trading platform that the trader chose to use.

  GO Markets Minimum Deposit  

💰 Min Deposit: $200
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Go Markets Deposit and withdrawal

  Go Markets Deposit and withdrawal  

  • GO Markets deposits, withdrawals, and internal transfers can be performed from the Client Portal and credit cards, Bank Transfer, Poli, Fasapay, and BPAY.
  • GO Markets does not charge deposit fees for Visa or Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, Fasapy, or Bank Transfers.
  • Third-party payments and over-the-counter cash payments to GO Markets are prohibited.
  • Jurisdictional regulations apply to ASIC and CySEC entities.
  • After opening your trading account, you can deposit funds using any of these transfer methods, and you can hold your funds in several base currencies. Third-party payments and over-the-counter cash payments to GO Markets are prohibited.
  • Withdrawal forms received before 13:00 AEST will be processed on that day. Any forms received after this may not be processed until the next business day.

 

💼 Method🌍 Currencies⏱️ Deposit Time⏳ Withdrawal Time💵 Minimum Deposit
💳 Visa / MastercardAUD, USD, GBP, EUR, NZD, SGD, CAD, CHF, HKD Instant (up to 1 hr) 1–3 business days200 (varies by region)
🏦 Bank TransferAUD, USD, GBP, EUR, SGD, NZD, CAD, CHF, HKD 1–3 business days 1–3 business days200+
🌐 Skrill / NetellerUSD, EUR, SGD, & othersInstant1 business day200+
💼 Other e-WalletsVaries by provider (e.g., FasaPay, BPAY) 1–2 business daysTypically 1 business dayNot always specified
📍 Open an account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 
💰 Min Deposit: $200
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA
Start Trading Read Review
   

GO Markets at a glance

📅 Year Founded2006
📍 Head Office Australia
☎️ Head Office Telephone Number 1800 88 55 71
⚖️ Financial Regulatory Bodies ASIC, Mauritius FSC, Seychelles FSA, CySEC, SCA (UAE)
🏦 Publicly Traded No
👥 Active Traders 100 000+
🏆 Awards Investment Trends (Best Customer Service & Educational Materials
📊 Trading Desk Type Hybrid
🇺🇸 Accept US Clients No
🚀 Welcome Bonus No (allowed in ASIC & CySec entities)
📒 Account Types GO Plus+ and Standard
🌐 Account Open Languages English, Indonesia, Chinese, Malaysia, Vietnamese
🛡️ Active Trader or VIP Discounts Yes
☪️ Islamic AccountNo
🔘 Products Offered Forex, Share CFDs, Indices, Metals, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies
👮 Is GO Markets safe to trade on? Yes
⭐ Trust Score 98%
💰 Minimum Deposit $200 / 3 200 ZAR
👍 Demo Trading Account available Yes
💳 Deposit with credit/debit account Yes
💳 Deposit with Bank WireYes
💳 Deposit with Neteller Yes
💳 Deposit with Skrill Yes
⏱️ Deposit Processing Time Instant (depends on method)
💰 Maximum Leverage ASIC and CySec Jurisdictions 1:30 ROW Jurisdictions 1:500
💰 SpreadsStart from 0
💰 Minimum Lot Size0.01
💰 Maximum Lot Size 40+
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Customer Reviews

  • Customer reviews for GO Markets are generally positive, highlighting the broker’s reliability, fast execution, and excellent customer service.
  • Traders appreciate the user-friendly interface of MetaTrader platforms and the competitive spreads, especially on the GO Plus+ account. Many users commend the smooth deposit and withdrawal processes, as well as the helpful and responsive support team.
  • Educational resources and trading tools like VPS and Autochartist are also praised by newer traders.

 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
58 reviews, overall 3.3/5users highlight good service, stable platform, occasional fee concerns.3.3 / 5
TrustPilot Logo
498–500 reviews, 4.8/5; 86% 5-star, 9% 4-star, <1% 2/1-star. Fast support, reliable withdrawals praised.4.8 / 5
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Deposit fees are not chargedNone noted
Variety of reliable funding methods
Variety of deposit currencies offered
 

Conclusion

GO Markets offers traders flexible solutions that cater to a variety of traders, from beginners to professional traders, even though there are currently no bonuses offered.

  You might also like:  GO Markets Review GO Markets Account Types Overview GO Markets Demo Account – Step by Step GO Markets Fees and Spreads GO Markets Sign up Bonus  

Frequently asked questions

 

Can I make a minimum deposit in ZAR to G0 Markets?

Yes, South Africans can make a minimum deposit of 200AUD/ZAR 2179,01(at the time of writing) to a Go Markets trading account.  

Will I pay any fees on my minimum deposit with Go Markets?

No deposit fees are charged by this broker.  

Does Go Markets charge withdrawal fees?

No. Go Markets does not charge any withdrawal fees.  

How long does it take to make a withdrawal?

This will depend on the method through which withdrawals are made, along with the process involved, and it can take between one and several business days.  

What is the minimum deposit for GO Markets?

The minimum deposit for GO Markets is 200 AUD / R2 200 ZAR  

How do I make a deposit and withdrawal with GO Markets?

  • Bank Wire Transfer
  • Credit/Debit Cards
  • Skrill
  • Neteller
  • Fasapay

 

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