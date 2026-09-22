The lowest GO Markets Minimum Deposit is 200 AUD, which is equivalent to R2 200 ZAR. This type of minimum deposit is average when compared to other forex brokers' minimum deposits.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

GO Markets Minimum Deposit - Key Point Overview

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Overview

According to research in South Africa, GO Markets is based in Australia and was established in 2006.

Go Markets has offices in Australia, Cyprus, Mauritius, Seychelles, and the UAE.

As the industry and clients’ expectations keep evolving, GO Markets has positioned itself as a leading and trusted Australian-regulated broker, committed to refining its technology and client education to provide tailored services.

GO Markets currently offers a spread-based and commission-based trading account with more than 600+ tradeable CFD instruments, including Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrencies.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

GO Markets Minimum Deposit

GO Markets charges a minimum deposit amount of 200 AUD

of 200 AUD This minimum deposit requirement is equivalent to 2,200 ZAR according to the current exchange rate between the Australian Dollar and the South African Rand , at the time of writing.

requirement is equivalent to 2,200 according to the current exchange rate between the Australian Dollar and the South African , at the time of writing. Even though this minimum deposit requirement is higher than what most brokers require, it is still reasonable.

requirement is higher than what most brokers require, it is still reasonable. GO Markets is regulated by a reputable and strict entity, namely the ASIC, and according to requirements, the broker is required to keep client funds in segregated accounts separated from the broker account . In addition, the funds are only intended for trading activities.

. In addition, the funds are only intended for trading activities. Regulated brokers are also required to be members of a compensation scheme or a fund to ensure that traders are covered if the broker is unable to fulfill its financial obligation.

Traders who are eligible for cover will be provided with a certain amount of compensation in such a case.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

GO Markets - Step-by-step guide to depositing the minimum amount

Step 1: Log in to your Go Markets client portal.

Once the registration process is completed, make the minimum deposit by logging into the Go Markets Client Portal on the website.

Step 2: Register your individual account details

Once you are redirected to a new page, you will be required to register an individual account by filling in your legal address, employment information, tax and savings, identity check, and trading preferences.

Step 3: Locate Deposits on the Go Markets Dashboard.

Once the individual account on the trading platform is complete, access the Deposit option on the Go Markets Dashboard - deposits can be made from here, or they can be made directly into the trading account by making use of the trading platform that the trader chose to use.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Go Markets Deposit and withdrawal

GO Markets deposits, withdrawals, and internal transfers can be performed from the Client Portal and credit cards, Bank Transfer, Poli, Fasapay, and BPAY.

GO Markets does not charge deposit fees for Visa or Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, Fasapy, or Bank Transfers.

Third-party payments and over-the-counter cash payments to GO Markets are prohibited.

Jurisdictional regulations apply to ASIC and CySEC entities.

and entities. After opening your trading account , you can deposit funds using any of these transfer methods, and you can hold your funds in several base currencies. Third-party payments and over-the-counter cash payments to GO Markets are prohibited.

Withdrawal forms received before 13:00 AEST will be processed on that day. Any forms received after this may not be processed until the next business day.

💼 Method 🌍 Currencies ⏱️ Deposit Time ⏳ Withdrawal Time 💵 Minimum Deposit 💳 Visa / Mastercard AUD, USD, GBP, EUR, NZD, SGD, CAD, CHF, HKD Instant (up to 1 hr) 1–3 business days 200 (varies by region) 🏦 Bank Transfer AUD, USD, GBP, EUR, SGD, NZD, CAD, CHF, HKD 1–3 business days 1–3 business days 200+ 🌐 Skrill / Neteller USD, EUR, SGD, & others Instant 1 business day 200+ 💼 Other e-Wallets Varies by provider (e.g., FasaPay, BPAY) 1–2 business days Typically 1 business day Not always specified 📍 Open an account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSC, FSA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

GO Markets at a glance

📅 Year Founded 2006 📍 Head Office Australia ☎️ Head Office Telephone Number 1800 88 55 71 ⚖️ Financial Regulatory Bodies ASIC, Mauritius FSC, Seychelles FSA, CySEC, SCA (UAE) 🏦 Publicly Traded No 👥 Active Traders 100 000+ 🏆 Awards Investment Trends (Best Customer Service & Educational Materials 📊 Trading Desk Type Hybrid 🇺🇸 Accept US Clients No 🚀 Welcome Bonus No (allowed in ASIC & CySec entities) 📒 Account Types GO Plus+ and Standard 🌐 Account Open Languages English, Indonesia, Chinese, Malaysia, Vietnamese 🛡️ Active Trader or VIP Discounts Yes ☪️ Islamic Account No 🔘 Products Offered Forex, Share CFDs, Indices, Metals, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies 👮 Is GO Markets safe to trade on? Yes ⭐ Trust Score 98% 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 / 3 200 ZAR 👍 Demo Trading Account available Yes 💳 Deposit with credit/debit account Yes 💳 Deposit with Bank Wire Yes 💳 Deposit with Neteller Yes 💳 Deposit with Skrill Yes ⏱️ Deposit Processing Time Instant (depends on method) 💰 Maximum Leverage ASIC and CySec Jurisdictions 1:30 ROW Jurisdictions 1:500 💰 Spreads Start from 0 💰 Minimum Lot Size 0.01 💰 Maximum Lot Size 40+ 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for GO Markets are generally positive, highlighting the broker’s reliability, fast execution, and excellent customer service.

Traders appreciate the user-friendly interface of MetaTrader platforms and the competitive spreads, especially on the GO Plus+ account. Many users commend the smooth deposit and withdrawal processes, as well as the helpful and responsive support team.

Educational resources and trading tools like VPS and Autochartist are also praised by newer traders.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating 58 reviews, overall 3.3/5users highlight good service, stable platform, occasional fee concerns. 3.3 / 5 498–500 reviews, 4.8/5; 86% 5-star, 9% 4-star, <1% 2/1-star. Fast support, reliable withdrawals praised. 4.8 / 5

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Deposit fees are not charged None noted Variety of reliable funding methods Variety of deposit currencies offered

Conclusion GO Markets offers traders flexible solutions that cater to a variety of traders, from beginners to professional traders, even though there are currently no bonuses offered.

You might also like: GO Markets Review GO Markets Account Types Overview GO Markets Demo Account – Step by Step GO Markets Fees and Spreads GO Markets Sign up Bonus

Frequently asked questions

Can I make a minimum deposit in ZAR to G0 Markets?

Yes, South Africans can make a minimum deposit of 200AUD/ZAR 2179,01(at the time of writing) to a Go Markets trading account.

Will I pay any fees on my minimum deposit with Go Markets?

No deposit fees are charged by this broker.

Does Go Markets charge withdrawal fees?

No. Go Markets does not charge any withdrawal fees.

How long does it take to make a withdrawal?

This will depend on the method through which withdrawals are made, along with the process involved, and it can take between one and several business days.

What is the minimum deposit for GO Markets?

The minimum deposit for GO Markets is 200 AUD / R2 200 ZAR

How do I make a deposit and withdrawal with GO Markets?

Bank Wire Transfer

Credit/Debit Cards

Skrill

Neteller

Fasapay