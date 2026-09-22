A GO Markets Sign Up Bonus is not offered. GO Markets does not offer a welcome bonus, a deposit bonus, or the advantage of a no-deposit bonus when traders register a real account for the first time.
GO Markets Sign Up Bonus - A Quick Key Point Overview
- ☑️Overview
- ☑️GO Markets Sign-up Bonus
- ☑️GO Markets Referral Bonus
- ☑️GO Markets at a glance
- ☑️Customer Reviews
- ☑️Pros and Cons
- ☑️Conclusion
- ☑️Frequently asked questions
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
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|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
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|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
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|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
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|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
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|6
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|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
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|7
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|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
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|8
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|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
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|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
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|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
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Overview
- According to research in South Africa, GO Markets is based in Australia and was established in 2006.
- Go Markets has offices in Australia, Cyprus, Mauritius, Seychelles, and the UAE.
- As the industry and clients’ expectations keep evolving, GO Markets has positioned itself as a leading and trusted Australian-regulated broker, committed to refining its technology and client education to provide tailored services.
- GO Markets currently offers a spread-based and commission-based trading account with more than 600+ tradeable CFD instruments, including Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrencies.
GO Markets Sign-up Bonus
GO Markets does not offer traders a sign-up bonus. Traders who register a real account with GO Markets are not provided with either of the following:
- Sign-up bonus
- Deposit bonus
- Welcome bonus
- No-deposit bonus
These bonuses are often the best way for brokers to attract new traders to register a real account.
GO Markets Referral Bonus
When a trader registers a real account with GO Markets, they are not offered a referral bonus. The referral bonus revolves around traders referring friends and family, inviting them to register a real account with the broker, making them eligible for specific rewards, but only if the criteria for such have been met. Some of the criteria include, but are not limited to:
- The referral must register a real account with the broker using a unique referral link so that the registration can be traced back to the trader.
- The referral bonus is only applicable if referrals register a real account, as these bonuses are not available when using a demo account.
- A certain minimum deposit amount must be made by the referral.
- The referral may be required to execute a certain number of trades on the new account before the trader becomes eligible to receive the referral bonus.
The purpose of a referral bonus is that it is one of the best ways to draw in more customers to register a live trading account.
GO Markets at a glance
|📅 Year Founded
|2006
|📍 Head Office
|Australia
|☎️ Head Office Telephone Number
|1800 88 55 71
|⚖️ Financial Regulatory Bodies
|ASIC, Mauritius FSC, Seychelles FSA, CySEC, SCA (UAE)
|🏦 Publicly Traded
|No
|👥 Active Traders
|100 000+
|🏆 Awards
|Investment Trends (Best Customer Service & Educational Materials
|📊 Trading Desk Type
|Hybrid
|🇺🇸 Accept US Clients
|No
|🚀 Welcome Bonus
|No (allowed in ASIC & CySec entities)
|📒 Account Types
|GO Plus+ and Standard
|🌐 Account Open Languages
|English, Indonesia, Chinese, Malaysia, Vietnamese
|🛡️ Active Trader or VIP Discounts
|Yes
|☪️ Islamic Account
|No
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Share CFDs, Indices, Metals, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies
|👮 Is GO Markets safe to trade on?
|Yes
|⭐ Trust Score
|98%
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$200 / 3 200 ZAR
|👍 Demo Trading Account available
|Yes
|💳 Deposit with credit/debit account
|Yes
|💳 Deposit with Bank Wire
|Yes
|💳 Deposit with Neteller
|Yes
|💳 Deposit with Skrill
|Yes
|⏱️ Deposit Processing Time
|Instant (depends on method)
|💰 Maximum Leverage
|ASIC and CySec Jurisdictions 1:30 ROW Jurisdictions 1:500
|💰 Spreads
|Start from 0
|💰 Minimum Lot Size
|0.01
|💰 Maximum Lot Size
|40+
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Customer Reviews
- Customer reviews for GO Markets are generally positive, highlighting the broker’s reliability, fast execution, and excellent customer service.
- Traders appreciate the user-friendly interface of MetaTrader platforms and the competitive spreads, especially on the GO Plus+ account. Many users commend the smooth deposit and withdrawal processes, as well as the helpful and responsive support team.
- Educational resources and trading tools like VPS and Autochartist are also praised by newer traders.
Customers Ratings
|🌐 Platform
|📝 Feedback Summary
|⭐ Rating
|58 reviews, overall 3.3/5users highlight good service, stable platform, occasional fee concerns.
|3.3 / 5
|498–500 reviews, 4.8/5; 86% 5-star, 9% 4-star, <1% 2/1-star. Fast support, reliable withdrawals praised.
|4.8 / 5
Pros and Cons
|✅Pros
|❌ Cons
|GO Markets offers traders with competitive trading conditions
|Sign-up bonus, deposit bonus, welcome bonus, and no-deposit bonus not offered
|Referral bonus not offered
ConclusionGO Markets offers traders flexible solutions that cater to a variety of traders, from beginners to professional traders, even though there are currently no bonuses offered.
You might also like:GO Markets ReviewGO Markets Account Types OverviewGO Markets Demo Account – Step by StepGO Markets Fees and SpreadsGO Markets Minimum Deposit
Frequently asked questions
Does GO Markets offer a sign-up bonus?
GO Markets does not typically offer a traditional no-deposit sign-up bonus. Instead, traders may access promotions such as deposit bonuses or cashback rebates, depending on region, regulation, and ongoing campaigns available through partners or official broker promotions.
Can I get a no-deposit bonus with GO Markets?
No, GO Markets is a regulated broker and generally does not provide no-deposit bonuses. This aligns with stricter regulatory standards, which limit promotional incentives that may encourage high-risk trading without client capital.
What type of bonuses does GO Markets offer?
GO Markets mainly offers deposit bonuses, trading rebates, or cashback promotions. These incentives are often volume-based, meaning traders receive benefits depending on how much they trade rather than simply signing up.
Is the GO Markets bonus available in South Africa?
Yes, some promotions, such as cashback or deposit bonuses, may be available to South African traders. However, availability depends on regulatory rules and whether the promotion is active at the time of account registration.
How do I qualify for a GO Markets bonus?
To qualify, traders usually need to open a live account, complete verification (KYC), and deposit funds if required. Some bonuses also require registration through a partner or rebate provider to activate eligibility.
Can I withdraw the GO Markets bonus directly?
No, bonuses are typically not withdrawable immediately. Traders must meet specific trading volume requirements before any profits generated from the bonus can be withdrawn, according to the broker’s promotional terms.
Are GO Markets bonuses automatically applied?
Not always. Some bonuses require manual activation during registration or via a promotional link. Others may be applied automatically after meeting conditions such as funding the account or selecting a promotional campaign.
Do bonuses affect trading conditions?
In most cases, bonuses do not affect spreads or execution. However, they may come with restrictions such as maximum leverage limits, trading volume requirements, or limitations on withdrawals until conditions are satisfied.
Can existing clients access GO Markets promotions?
Yes, existing clients may qualify for ongoing promotions such as cashback or trading rebates. However, sign-up bonuses are typically reserved for new clients and may not apply to already registered accounts.
Is using a GO Markets bonus recommended?
Bonuses can be useful for reducing trading costs or increasing margin, but they should not drive trading decisions. Traders should focus on strategy and risk management, using bonuses only as an additional benefit rather than a primary incentive.
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