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Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. JSE: FFB
R24.38 ▲ 0.19 (0.79%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
24.20
Prev close
24.38
Day range
24.18 - 24.56
Volume
4 389 650
52-wk range
23.85 – 25.11
Market cap
31.21bn
P/E Ratio
11.89
EPS (ZARc)
205.03
Dividend Yield
7.14%
DPS (ZARc)
174 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap31.21bn
EPS205.03
P/E ratio11.89
Div. yield7.14%
DPS 174 (cps)
Issued shares1.28bn
52-week range
R 23.85 R 25.11
R24.38
Price overview
Open24.20
Previous close24.38
Day range24.18 - 24.56
Volume4 389 650
52-week range23.85 – 25.11
Change▲ 0.19 (0.79%)
P/E ratio11.89
EPS205.03
Dividend 174 (cps)
Dividend yield7.14%
Important dates
  • Jun 2025 Final
    Released 4 Sep 2025
  • Final Div 0.8629 ZAR
    Decl 4 Sep 2025, LDT 14 Oct 2025
  • Final Div 0.8629 ZAR
    Decl 4 Sep 2025, Pay 21 Oct 2025
  • Dec 2025
    Half Year
  • Dec 2025 Interim
    Released 26 Feb 2026
  • Interim Div 0.8789 ZAR
    Decl 13 Mar 2026, LDT 30 Mar 2026
  • Interim Div 0.8789 ZAR
    Decl 13 Mar 2026, Pay 7 Apr 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Jun 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 4 Sep
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.8629 ZAR
    Decl 4 Sep 2026, LDT 14 Oct 2026
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.8629 ZAR
    Decl 4 Sep 2026, Pay 21 Oct 2026
  • 1 Dec 2026
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Dec 2026
    Half Year
  • Dec 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 26 Feb
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.8789 ZAR
    Decl 13 Mar 2027, LDT 30 Mar 2027
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.8789 ZAR
    Decl 13 Mar 2027, Pay 7 Apr 2027
  • Jun 2027
    Next Year End
Financial results
ZAR million Dec 25 Dec 24
Turnover 3 212.40 2 934.20
Attributable Income 2 152.10 1 383.80
Market Cap (ZARm) 29 116.20 24 399
EPS (ZARc) 178.18 116.54
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 168.89 -0.14
DPS (ZARc) 87.89 76.15
Latest SENS announcements
  • Fortress - results of accelerated bookbuild
    2026-06-30 07:35:18
    Fortress successfully placed 55 670 104 B ordinary shares, representing approximately 4.5% of its total B shares, at R24.25 per share, a 1.0% discount to the 30-day volume weighted average price. The proceeds, expected to be used for expanding its logistics development pipeline in South Africa and Central and Eastern Europe, will be temporarily deployed to maintain a healthy loan-to-value ratio. The shares are scheduled to list on the JSE and A2X around 3 July 2026.
  • Fortress - launch of accelerated bookbuild
    2026-06-29 18:07:13
    Fortress launched an accelerated bookbuild offering to raise approximately R2.7 billion by issuing around 52 million new B ordinary shares, representing about 4.3% of its share capital. The placement is targeted at qualifying investors and is not open to the public in South Africa or other jurisdictions. The proceeds will fund the expansion of Fortress’s retail and logistics development pipeline in South Africa and Central and Eastern Europe, with a pipeline valued at approximately R5.2 billion. The shares will be issued under existing authority and will rank equally with existing shares. The offering is subject to market conditions, and the timing and pricing will be determined by Fortress and the joint global coordinators, Rand Merchant Bank and Morgan Stanley. The placement is not registered under US, Australian, Canadian, or Japanese securities laws and will be traded on the JSE and A2X Stock Exchange.
  • Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. - TRP121: No
    2026-06-25 16:00:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. - TRP121: No
    2026-06-23 16:00:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. - Dealing in
    2026-06-18 14:00:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
NEPIROCK (NRP) R 152.09 +1.16%
FORTRESSB (FFB) R 24.38 +0.79%
LIGHTPROP (LTE) R 8.13 +2.26%
MAS (MSP) R 21.74 +0%

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Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. shares are trading with clear live data support on the jse, and today’s price today in rands near R24.3 keeps the price forecast tightly tied to the latest charts and graph readings rather than bold prediction calls. The dividend profile, payout profile, and overall growth backdrop remain relevant for anyone weighing buy or sell decisions, including preference shares comparisons and for sale opportunities. If you want to know how to buy this share code FFB online, the cost is managed through a standard trading account, while trading activity and data flow continue to shape the current buy or sell view for investors watching the share for sale.

Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-28 10:10:24
Share Name & TickerFortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. (FFB)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryProperty / Real Estate Investment Trust
Current PriceR24.3
Market Capitalization30.96bn
P/E Ratio11.80
Dividend Yield7.20
Trading Volume (Live Data)38 138
Recent Price Change0.45

Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR24.3, reflecting a 0.45 move from the previous close.
Market Cap30.96bn, indicating a large market presence.
P/E Ratio11.80, suggesting fair valuation.
Dividend Yield7.20, attractive for income-focused investors.
VolatilityModerate volatility, supported by active trading volume of 38 138.

Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook remains conditional rather than aggressive. The modest positive price change, fair P/E, and solid dividend yield support near-term stability, but the latest move still needs follow-through above recent levels. If volume holds near today’s trading pace, momentum could remain constructive.

FAQ on Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. shares?
Answer: Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. shares represent ownership in a JSE-listed property company with a market capitalization of 30.96bn. At R24.3 per share, they give investors exposure to the real estate sector, income potential, and market trading activity.

Q2: How can I buy Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. shares through a JSE-approved trading account. With the current price at R24.3 and live volume at 38 138, orders can be placed online through a broker that supports local share purchase and trading.

Q3: What affects the price of Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price today is shaped by trading volume, dividend yield, sector sentiment, and valuation levels such as the P/E ratio of 11.80. Recent price change of 0.45 also shows how market demand can move the share during the session.

Q4: Does Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes. The live dividend yield is 7.20, which signals a meaningful dividend profile for shareholders. At a price per share of R24.3, that yield is a major attraction for investors seeking income alongside potential capital appreciation.

Q5: How can I track my Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track your shares through your trading account and broker statements, then compare them with live JSE data. The key figures to watch are R24.3 price, 30.96bn market cap, 7.20 dividend yield, and 38 138 volume for day-to-day context.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. share price?
Answer: The share price is being influenced by the current R24.3 level, the 0.45 move from the previous close, and the P/E ratio of 11.80. Volume of 38 138 suggests active market interest, while yield support may help limit downside.

Q7: Is Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on current data, it may suit income-focused investors because the dividend yield is 7.20 and the P/E ratio is 11.80. The R24.3 price and large 30.96bn market cap point to a mature, actively traded JSE share.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data supports a cautious buy view for investors seeking yield, since the share trades at R24.3 with a 7.20 dividend yield and moderate volume. The recent 0.45 rise is supportive, but confirmation from further trading should be watched.

Q9: How much does one Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is R24.3 on the JSE. That level sits alongside a market capitalization of 30.96bn, a P/E ratio of 11.80, and live trading volume of 38 138, giving investors a clear purchase reference.

Q10: How to sell Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell, use your broker’s trading platform and place a sell order while the market is open. With the share priced at R24.3 and trading volume at 38 138, liquidity appears active enough for a normal disposal process.

How to Buy Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account using email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and share details.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Buy Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. shares or trade according to your plan.

Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Fortress Real Estate Shares
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