6 Best Forex Brokers offering Webinars. Investors can power their trades through industry tips and knowledge from a multitude of forex experts by signing up for daily or weekly webinars. Most webinars on offer are designed to improve a trader's FX knowledge and help them to hone their individual trading skills, and give them the confidence needed to trade the markets. Whether a trader is a beginner or experienced, seasoned market analysts will guide them through key forex strategies and concepts. Most live webinars are followed by a Q&A session, which will give traders the opportunity to put their questions to the webinar leader, who will be committed to answering any query successfully.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: Best forex brokers with live webinars for beginners 2026

Top regulated forex brokers offering educational webinars

Forex brokers providing free trading webinars and tutorials

Learn forex trading online with broker webinars

Best online forex brokers with weekly trading webinars

Forex brokers with webinars for learning trading strategies

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

6 Best Forex Brokers offering Webinars

🏷️ Broker 📝Sign up 🎯 Why They Stand Out / What They Offer 👉Open Account Includes webinars, guides, and educational content suitable for traders seeking structured learning and stable trading platforms. 👉Open Account Known for educational programs including webinars, video tutorials, and downloadable guides helpful for beginners and casual traders. 👉Open Account Provides regular webinars, video guides, demo accounts, and educational support strong for new traders wanting risk-free practice. 👉Open Account Known for generous educational resources, including live webinars, video tutorials, and guides suitable for beginners and advanced traders 👉Open Account Offers webinars and educational sessions alongside tight spreads and solid trading platforms ideal for traders seeking education and performance. 👉Open Account Offers a comprehensive “IG Academy” with regular webinars, tutorials, articles, and a trader community for support.

6 Best Forex Brokers offering Webinars

☑️ ActivTrades Offers structured webinars and tutorials for beginners. ☑️ HFM - Provides educational webinars with beginner-friendly trading resources. ☑️ FP Markets - Combines demo accounts and webinars for risk-free learning. ☑️ XM - Features live webinars and tutorials for traders at all levels. ☑️ Pepperstone Offers webinars alongside tight spreads and fast execution. ☑️ IG - Provides comprehensive webinars and educational courses for traders worldwide.

1. ActivTrades

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, CSSF Start Trading Read Review

is athat is based in the UK, with a separate branch located in the Bahamas. Both entities are regulated by their country’s relevant authorities, theand by theis also overseen by the

ActivTrades is a UK‑based broker with a solid global reputation, offering forex and CFD trading via popular platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its own ActivTrader interface.

The broker emphasises trader education, making it a reliable choice for beginners and experienced traders who want structured learning, strategy‑support tools, and negative‑balance protection, creating a secure environment for those leveraging webinars and tutorials.

are offered via ActivTrades by guest speakers on topics including the psychology of financial trading, technical market analysis, working with stop losses, and volatility trading. The Firm also offers an archive of previous webinars - available to view for free.

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🧩 Feature 💡 Details 🏷️ Broker 🎯 Strength Structured webinars & guides 🌍 Market Global 📊 Instruments Forex, CFDs, indices, commodities 👶 Beginner-Friendly Yes

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Segregates client funds Fewer account types than some competitors Reliable and regulated platform Platform can feel overwhelming at first

Are ActivTrades webinars suitable for beginners?

Yes, they focus on educational content, trading basics, and risk management for traders of all levels.

Does ActivTrades provide real-time market webinars?

Yes, live webinars include market insights and practical strategies for active trading.

2. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HF Markets, often referred to as HFM, stands out for offering a variety of account types and supporting South African clients — including ZAR‑based accounts — which makes it particularly relevant if you trade from Johannesburg.

The broker also provides comprehensive educational resources such as video tutorials, market analysis, and webinars. Its low minimum deposit and wide instrument range make it accessible for new traders seeking to learn while trading.

offers live webinars that cover topics that include tips from a senior analyst, regular live market analysis, introduction to algorithmic trading, how to create a system, and much more.

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🧩 Feature 💡 Details 🏷️ Broker 🎯 Strength Webinars & tutorials 🌍 Market Global 📊 Instruments Forex, CFDs, metals, indices 👶 Beginner-Friendly Yes

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Segregates client funds Limited range of instruments Established in 2010 Not FCA Regulated

What makes HF Markets good for beginners?

HF Markets provides webinars, guides, and demo accounts, making learning forex straightforward and low-risk.

Are HF Markets webinars free?

Yes, all webinars and tutorials are free for clients.

3. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets is recognised for offering a flexible trading environment with multiple account types and access to major platforms (like MT4/MT5).

Their educational resources — including demo accounts, webinars, and guides — help newer traders practise without high risk, while experienced traders benefit from competitive trading conditions. It’s a balanced broker for those who want both education and reasonable spreads.

offers investors trading Rooms and Webinars tailored to various experience levels and trading styles.

Featured

🧩 Feature 💡 Details 🏷️ Broker 🎯 Strength Regular webinars & demo accounts 🌍 Market Global 📊 Instruments Forex, CFDs, commodities, indices 👶 Beginner-Friendly Yes

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Forex Fees High Stock CFD fees Easy Account Opening Limited Product Portfolio Quick Deposit and Withdrawal Outdated Platform

Does FP Markets offer risk-free practice for beginners?

Yes, FP Markets provides demo accounts along with webinars to practice trading without risking real capital.

What topics are covered in FP Markets webinars?

Webinars cover trading fundamentals, technical analysis, strategies, and market insights for beginner and intermediate traders.

4. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM is widely regarded as beginner-friendly, thanks to its low minimum deposit requirement and strong emphasis on trader education.

It offers live webinars, video tutorials, and market analysis, making it useful for traders starting from scratch or those who want continuing education as they progress. If you're looking for a broker that blends affordability and learning support, XM is a solid pick.

offers interactive video learning to Forex Traders in over 17 different languages, across the globe. Their comprehensive learning program is delivered by highly-skilled professionals from the international training firm, Tradepedia, and includes a multitude of topics. Topics covered include money management, trader psychology, chart construction, trend reversals, and continuation patterns.

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🧩 Feature 💡 Details 🏷️ Broker 🎯 Strength Extensive webinars & tutorials 🌍 Market Global 📊 Instruments Forex, commodities, indices, stocks 👶 Beginner-Friendly Yes

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low stock CFD and withdrawal fees Limited product portfolio Easy and fast account opening Average forex and stock index CFD fees Great educational tools No investor protection for non-EU clients

Can beginners benefit from XM webinars?

Yes, XM provides structured educational content, including live webinars and step-by-step tutorials suitable for beginners and intermediate traders.

Does XM Group offer multilingual webinars?

Yes, XM hosts webinars in multiple languages to support global traders, making educational resources accessible worldwide.

5. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone is known for its competitive spreads, fast trade execution, and support for advanced trading platforms like MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView — which appeals to active and algorithmic traders.

Alongside its strong trading infrastructure, Pepperstone offers educational webinars and market‑analysis content, making it a good choice for traders who want both performance and learning resources.

is one of the top free forex webinar sites where professionals will guide traders through webinars in order to expand their forex knowledge.

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🧩 Feature 💡 Details 🏷️ Broker 🎯 Strength Webinars & solid platforms 🌍 Market Global 📊 Instruments Forex, indices, commodities, crypto 👶 Beginner-Friendly Yes

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Segregates client funds Limited range of instruments Low spreads & fast execution Limited proprietary analysis tools Excellent educational webinars and support Not ideal for ultra-high-frequency trading

Are Pepperstone webinars useful for learning strategies?

Yes, webinars cover trading strategies, risk management, and platform tutorials suitable for beginners and experienced traders.

Can Pepperstone webinars be accessed on mobile?

Yes, Pepperstone offers webinars that are accessible via desktop or mobile, ensuring flexible learning.

6. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

was founded in 1974 and is regulated by thein the U.K. and thein Australia.

IG Markets is a long-established broker with a wide set of offerings, including forex, CFDs, and other instruments.

Its educational tools — online courses, webinars, and trading guides — make it attractive for both novices and experienced traders. IG’s global reputation, reliable platform, and educational support combine to make it a trustworthy entry point into forex trading.

has 20-minute ‘lunch bites’ and 30-minute ‘evening takeaways’ on offer, which are bite-sized training sessions and more in-depth sessions, respectively.

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🧩 Feature 💡 Details 🏷️ Broker 🎯 Strength IG Academy & webinars 🌍 Market Global 📊 Instruments Forex, indices, commodities, crypto 👶 Beginner-Friendly Yes

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Used by 178,000+ traders Inactivity Fee Established in 1974 Limited range of instruments Extensive educational resources including live webinars Higher spreads on some instruments

Is IG Markets suitable for beginners?

Yes, IG Markets offers beginner-friendly webinars, tutorials, and demo accounts to learn trading risk-free, making it ideal for new traders.

What types of webinars does IG Markets offer?

IG Markets provides live market webinars, trading tutorials, strategy sessions, and community-driven Q&A to enhance trader knowledge.

Conclusion Choosing a forex broker that provides high-quality webinars can significantly accelerate your trading growth, especially if you’re a beginner or a trader looking to refine your strategy. Brokers like IG, XM, Pepperstone, HFM, FP Markets, and ActivTrades stand out for offering structured educational sessions, market insights, platform tutorials, and expert-led training. Whether you need foundational lessons, strategy development, or real-time market analysis, these brokers ensure you have the necessary guidance to trade confidently.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What makes a forex broker’s webinars truly valuable?

A valuable webinar offers structured education, live market insights, expert-led sessions, and practical trading examples. The best brokers provide recordings, Q&A opportunities, multi-language support, and regular schedules, helping traders improve skills and stay updated on market trends.

Are forex webinars suitable for complete beginners?

Yes. Many brokers design webinars specifically for beginners, covering forex basics, platform navigation, risk management, and trading psychology. These sessions break complex concepts into easy explanations, allowing new traders to learn confidently before advancing to more technical or strategy-focused webinars.

How often do top brokers host their webinars?

Leading brokers usually host weekly or even daily webinars. The frequency varies by provider, but the best brokers ensure consistent sessions that cover economic events, market analysis, strategy development, and trading tools, giving traders ongoing educational support throughout their journey.

Do brokers charge for attending webinars?

Most top forex brokers offer webinars completely free as part of their educational resources. Some may require account registration, but they rarely ask for deposits or fees. Premium, advanced-level webinars may exist, but standard sessions are usually accessible to all.

Can I rewatch a webinar if I miss it live?

Yes. Many brokers provide a full webinar archive where traders can rewatch previously recorded sessions. This allows users to learn at their own pace, pause and take notes, or revisit important topics such as technical analysis and risk management.

What topics do these forex webinars usually cover?

Webinars typically include market updates, technical and fundamental analysis, trading psychology, platform tutorials, risk management practices, and strategy-building sessions. Some brokers also host special events focusing on major economic releases or expert roundtable discussions offering deeper market insights.

Do brokers provide certificates for webinar completion?

A few brokers may provide certificates for completing educational programs or structured webinar series, but this varies. Certificates can be useful for traders seeking professional development or verifying learning progress. Always check the broker’s education section for certificate availability.

Can webinars help me improve my live trading performance?

Absolutely. Webinars offer real-time insights, expert tips, strategy refinement, and market interpretation skills. While they won’t guarantee profits, they enhance decision-making, discipline, and pattern recognition—key elements that lead to improved overall trading performance over time.

Are webinars available on mobile devices?

Yes. Most brokers allow webinar access via smartphones or tablets through web browsers or their trading apps. This makes it easy to attend training sessions from anywhere, ensuring traders never miss valuable market updates or educational content.

Do brokers offer webinars in different languages?

Many top brokers provide multilingual webinar support to accommodate global clients. Common languages include English, Spanish, Arabic, and Asian languages. This ensures traders from different regions can learn comfortably and fully understand the trading strategies being taught.