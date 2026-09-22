The 5 Most Undervalued Stocks in South Africa are those in which the firm has a long-term track record of profitability and strong growth potential, although its share price is low relative to its competitors. Stocks like these can be fantastic selections for patient buy-and-hold investors prepared to wait for hidden growth.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: best undervalued South African stocks to buy now

undervalued JSE shares with strong growth potential

top South African value stocks for long-term investing

cheap South African stocks trading below fair value

future growth undervalued stocks in South Africa

South African companies identified as undervalued by analysts

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

5 Most Undervalued Stocks in South Africa

🏢 Company 🏷️ Ticker 💸 Why It Looks Undervalued ⭐ Key Strength 🟡 Harmony Gold Mining HAR Low valuation vs future growth potential Strong gold-price leverage 🏦 Absa Group Ltd ABG Trades below fair value despite solid ROE Stable banking fundamentals 🛢️ Sasol Ltd SOL Undervalued due to restructuring vs earnings outlook Global energy & chemical exposure 👗 The Foschini Group TFG Strong retail base undervalued on growth metrics Multi-brand retail resilience 🚗 Motus Holdings MTH Consistent earnings yet discounted on the JSE Leading auto distribution network

5 Most Undervalued Stocks in South Africa Revealed (2026):

1. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd

Harmony Gold Mining stands out as one of South Africa’s most undervalued stocks for 2026, driven by a strong production outlook, improving margins, and a valuation that remains below fair-value indicators. With gold prices staying elevated and operational efficiencies improving, Harmony’s growth potential continues to attract investors seeking value opportunities.

Featured

🔹 Feature 📌 Details 🏢 Company Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd 🏷️ Ticker HAR 💸 Why Undervalued Futures, options, staking, advanced charting ⭐ Key Strength Leverages rising gold prices and improved operational efficiency ⚠️ Key Risk Commodity volatility and mining operational challenges

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong gold exposure; improving operations Commodity volatility; mining risks Solid ROE; diversified banking Exposure to credit defaults and non-performing loans Strong cash flow; global footprint High debt history; oil/gas volatility

Why is Harmony Gold considered undervalued in 2026?

Harmony Gold is undervalued because its valuation metrics remain below industry averages despite improving production, higher gold prices, and operational efficiencies. Analysts believe the company’s strong forward-growth outlook has not yet been fully priced into the share.

Is Harmony a good long-term investment?

Harmony may be a strong long-term pick for investors seeking gold exposure. With global uncertainty supporting gold prices and Harmony’s expanding production profile, future earnings potential looks favorable. However, investors must still consider commodity volatility and mining risks.

2. Absa Group Ltd

Absa Group is viewed as undervalued due to its consistent earnings performance, strong return on equity, and stable banking operations across Africa. Despite macroeconomic challenges, Absa maintains healthy fundamentals and trades at a discount compared to international and regional banking peers.

Featured

🔹 Feature 📌 Details 🏢 Company Absa Group Ltd 🏷️ Ticker ABG 💸 Why Undervalued Trades below intrinsic value despite solid ROE and strong earnings ⭐ Key Strength Diverse banking operations with stable revenue streams ⚠️ Key Risk Commodity volatility and mining operational challenges

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong return on equity (~15%) Sensitive to South African economic conditions Diversified banking operations across Africa Exposure to credit defaults and non-performing loans Solid earnings and capital base Regulatory and interest-rate risks

Why do analysts classify Absa as undervalued?

Absa trades at a discount despite posting strong returns, stable earnings, and a solid capital base. Its valuation remains appealing relative to both local and international banking peers, making it attractive for value-focused investors watching the African financial sector.

What should investors consider before buying Absa shares?

Prospective Absa investors should evaluate South Africa’s macroeconomic environment, interest-rate trends, and regulatory factors. While Absa is fundamentally strong, credit risk, consumer pressure, and potential economic instability can influence its earnings and long-term performance.

3. Sasol Ltd

Sasol appears significantly undervalued as the market continues to weigh past debt concerns against its strategic restructuring and improving cash flows. With exposure to global energy trends, Sasol benefits from strong chemical demand and long-term energy-transition projects supporting future earnings growth.

Featured

🔹 Feature 📌 Details 🏢 Company Sasol Ltd 🏷️ Ticker SOL 💸 Why Undervalued Restructuring benefits not fully priced in; strong chemical & energy exposure ⭐ Key Strength Improved cash flow and global energy-market leverage ⚠️ Key Risk Oil/gas volatility and past high-debt concerns

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Global energy and chemical exposure Commodity volatility; mining risks Improving cash flow and restructuring Sensitive to oil, gas, and commodity price volatility Strong long-term growth potential High debt history; oil/gas volatility

Why is Sasol viewed as undervalued in 2026?

Sasol’s market valuation remains low despite improved debt management, restructuring efforts, and strengthening cash flows. Investors also see upside from rising chemical demand and energy-transition projects, supporting long-term profit potential even with fluctuating oil and gas markets.

What risks affect Sasol’s valuation?

Sasol is exposed to commodity price volatility, operational risks, and global energy fluctuations. Historical debt levels still influence market sentiment, and any downturn in chemicals or oil could delay expected recovery or growth projections for the company.

4. The Foschini Group Ltd (TFG)

TFG is considered undervalued due to its strong brand portfolio, expanding digital retail presence, and broad geographic footprint. Despite consumer pressure in South Africa, the company’s multi-brand strategy and operational resilience position it for recovery-driven growth.

Featured

🔹 Feature 📌 Details 🏢 Company The Foschini Group Ltd 🏷️ Ticker TFG 💸 Why Undervalued Strong retail brands undervalued due to consumer-cycle pressures ⭐ Key Strength Improved cash flow and global energy-market leverage ⚠️ Key Risk Retail-sector weakness and margin pressure in SA

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong multi-brand retail network Vulnerable to South African consumer spending Expanding digital retail presence Margin pressures in retail sector Resilient operational model Supply chain disruptions can affect revenue

Why do analysts consider TFG undervalued?

TFG is seen as undervalued because its strong brands, international exposure, and expanding digital channels provide solid growth potential. Yet its share price remains low due to consumer spending pressures, creating an opportunity for long-term value investors.

What risks should investors note before buying TFG?

TFG faces retail-sector risks, including lower household spending, supply-chain challenges, and margin pressure. While the business model is resilient, economic slowdowns in South Africa could impact sales and delay expected growth for investors.

5. Motus Holdings Ltd

Motus is highlighted as undervalued thanks to consistent revenue growth, diversified automotive operations, and strong market share. Its valuation remains low compared to fundamentals, making it attractive for investors seeking value in South Africa’s mobility and vehicle-distribution sectors.

Featured

🔹 Feature 📌 Details 🏢 Company Motus Holdings Ltd 🏷️ Ticker MTH 💸 Why Undervalued Consistent earnings despite low valuation on JSE ⭐ Key Strength Leading auto distribution and dealership footprint ⚠️ Key Risk Economic slowdown affecting vehicle demand

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Market leader in automotive distribution Sensitive to economic cycles Consistent revenue and earnings growth High capital-intensity operations Diversified dealership and mobility services Vehicle demand affected by interest rates

Why is Motus regarded as undervalued in 2026?

Motus is undervalued due to its strong automotive distribution network, consistent profit generation, and stable market share. Investors believe its current valuation underestimates future earnings growth driven by mobility trends and dealership expansion.

What could impact Motus’s future performance?

Motus is sensitive to economic cycles, vehicle affordability, interest rates, and supply constraints. Any slowdown in consumer demand or disruptions in global auto markets could influence earnings, making these factors important for investors to monitor.

Conclusion For a corporation to have intrinsic value, the present value of the company's predicted free cash flows must be calculated. Analysis of financial statements and other fundamentals, such as cash flow, return on assets, profit generation, and capital management, can help determine an undervalued stock's true value. South African stocks are undervalued by a wide margin. In fact, Africa's third-cheapest emerging market, even now, is South Africa, despite the fact that local firms have met or exceeded market expectations in 71% of cases so far. Because of the poor market value of many JSE-listed shares, foreign corporations have begun bidding for them, while they also provide excellent growth stocks for investors seeking long-term profits. In this article, we list the 10 most undervalued stocks in South Africa that present unique advantages for growth to investors on the JSE.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does “undervalued stocks in South Africa” mean?

Undervalued stocks are companies trading below their estimated fair value based on earnings, assets, or future growth potential. In South Africa, these shares may be overlooked due to market sentiment, economic uncertainty, or temporary industry pressures, offering potential upside.

How are undervalued JSE stocks identified?

Analysts typically use valuation tools like price-to-earnings, discounted cash flow, PEG ratios, and intrinsic value models. Platforms such as Simply Wall St and MarketScreener flag companies trading at discounts relative to growth forecasts, balance-sheet strength, and peer comparisons.

Why are many South African stocks undervalued in 2026?

Ongoing economic pressure, fluctuating investor confidence, and global market volatility contribute to discounted valuations. Despite solid fundamentals, several companies remain underpriced, creating strong opportunities for value investors seeking long-term growth and recovery potential in the South African market.

Are undervalued stocks always a safe investment?

Not always. Some companies are undervalued for legitimate reasons, such as declining earnings or high risk exposure. Investors should analyze financial stability, sector trends, debt levels, and future growth before considering undervalued stocks as part of a long-term investment strategy.

Which sectors often contain undervalued stocks in South Africa?

Mining, banking, retail, chemicals, and automotive sectors frequently present undervalued opportunities. External factors like commodity prices, consumer spending, interest rates, and energy demand influence valuations, often leading to mispriced but fundamentally strong companies across these industries.

Can undervalued South African stocks provide long-term growth?

Yes—many undervalued companies possess strong earnings potential, improving fundamentals, and favorable long-term industry trends. When market conditions stabilize or sentiment improves, these stocks often experience substantial re-rating, rewarding investors who bought during undervalued periods with strong capital growth.

What risks should investors consider when buying undervalued stocks?

Key risks include economic instability, currency fluctuations, commodity cycles, regulatory changes, and company-specific weaknesses. Investors should confirm that undervaluation is due to market mispricing rather than structural issues or deteriorating business performance.

How can beginners safely invest in undervalued stocks?

Beginners should research companies thoroughly, diversify across sectors, and use reliable valuation tools or analyst insights. Starting with financially strong businesses, reviewing long-term performance, and avoiding speculative picks helps reduce risk while benefiting from undervalued market opportunities.

Do undervalued stocks pay dividends?

Many undervalued South African companies—especially banks, miners, and industrials—offer attractive dividend yields. Lower share prices can increase effective yield, but sustainability depends on earnings strength, free cash flow, and management’s dividend policy during economic cycles.

Should undervalued stocks be held long-term?

Undervalued stocks typically reward patient investors, as value often takes time to be recognized by the market. Long-term holding allows companies to execute growth strategies, improve financials, and benefit from sector recoveries, ultimately unlocking their true market valuation.