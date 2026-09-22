Best Forex Brokers in Madagascar - Main Banner

  The forex market is the largest financial market in the world, with new traders joining every day. More popular and reputable brokers are the 5 Best Forex Brokers in Madagascar, and they welcome traders from around the world to register a trading account. Traders based in Madagascar may find the forex market intimidating and may not know what to look for when choosing a forex broker.  

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
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5 Best Forex Brokers in Madagascar in 2026

🔎 Brokers📝Sign up💳Payments💶 Min. Deposit (LYD)
FPMarkets CTA logo
👉Open AccountYes$100 (approximately 471000 MGA)
Exness logo
👉 Open AccountMultiple local & international$10 (approximately 4710 MGA)
Avatrade-CTA-logo.png
👉Open AccountBank transfer, e-wallets$100 for Cent, Zero, and Premium accounts; $100 for Pro account (approximately 471000 MGA)
Tickmill CTA logo
👉 Open AccountYes$100 (approximately 471000 MGA)
Pepperstone CTA logo
👉 Open AccountCredit cards, e-wallets$0 (approximately 0MGA)
 

Madagascar Malagasy Ariary (MGA) – Definition

The Malagasy Ariary (MGA) became Madagascar’s official currency in 2005, replacing the Malagasy Franc. Non-decimal structure: 1 Ariary equals 5 Iraimbilanja, making it one of the few currencies not based on a decimal system. The Central Bank of Madagascar issues all MGA coins and banknotes, and while it's used domestically, it’s also traded internationally alongside major currencies like the USD and EUR.  

5 Best Forex Brokers in Madagascar (2026)

  1. ☑️ FP Markets – Best Overall Offering.
  2. ☑️ Exness – Low Minimum MGA Deposit.
  3. ☑️ AvaTrade – Known for User-friendly trading.
  4. ☑️ Tickmill – Provides tight spreads.
  5. ☑️ Pepperstone – Malagasy Ariary (MGA)

 

1. FP Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
  FP Markets offers Madagascar traders a secure, low-spread forex and CFD platform with raw spreads starting from 0.0 pips, leverage of up to 1:500, and a minimum deposit of $100 (450,000 MGA). Regulated by ASIC and CySEC, it supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and IRESS for trading forex, stocks, commodities, and other financial instruments. FP Markets provides 24/5 French support and multiple payment options (excluding M-Pesa) but charges inactivity fees and does not have a local presence in Madagascar.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesECN pricing, fast execution, MT4/MT5/IRESS platforms, VPS, social trading
🏛️ RegulationASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), FSA (SVG - offshore)
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 (Standard & Raw Accounts)
📊 Average Spreads From0.0 pips (Raw Account)
💹 Commissions From$3 per side per lot (Raw ECN account)
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees$0 (for most methods 0–1% for some e-wallets)
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500 (FSA/FSCA); lower for ASIC/CySEC clients
🔥 BonusNo bonus (ASIC/CySEC regulated entities) sometimes offered via offshore entity
☎️ Customer Support24/5 multilingual support via chat, email, and phone
👥 Account TypesStandard, Raw ECN, Islamic (Swap-Free), IRESS (for stocks)
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500 (offshore); 1:30 for ASIC/CySEC clients
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, Crypto, Bonds, ETFs
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes, unlimited free demo
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips (Raw), 1.0+ pips (Standard)
🚀 BonusNone (regulated entity); check offshore for offers
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CHF, CAD, SGD, HKD, JPY, NZD, ZAR
📙 EducationExtensive library: webinars, eBooks, courses, articles, market analysis
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank wire, credit/debit card, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay, MPesa, crypto
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes, ZAR is supported
☎️ South African Telephone NumberYes, Local FSCA-regulated office
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  FP Markets Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Great Educational toolsLimited portfolio
Great Customer ServiceWeb Platform needs to be updated a bit
Large Product offeringHigh fee for international bank withdrawal
 

Our Findings

FP Markets is a regulated forex broker offering ECN trading, low spreads, up to 1:500 leverage, and MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms, but does not support M-Pesa withdrawals.  

Can traders in Madagascar open an FP Markets account?

Yes, traders in Madagascar can open an FP Markets account, with access to up to 1:500 leverage, low spreads, and platforms like MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView.  

What is the minimum deposit for FP Markets in Madagascar?

The minimum deposit required to open an FP Markets account in Madagascar is USD 100 or the equivalent in another currency.This applies to both Standard and Raw account types on the MT4 and MT5 platforms.

 

2. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
  Exness can be summarised as a fully regulated broker with an easy-to-use withdrawal and deposit process. It also offers ultra-low spreads on hundreds of asset trading instruments and has a high trust score of 4.9/5 in South Africa.  

Features

🔍Featureℹ️ Information
⬆️Maximum Leverage1:2000
🖥️Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Exness Terminal Exness Trader app
⚖️RegulatorsCySEC, FSA, FCA, FSCA, FSC, and the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten
👤Account TypesStandard Account Standard Cent Account Raw Spread Account Zero Account Pro Account
💰Minimum Deposit190 ZAR ($10)
🔁 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips
🛍️ Tradable assets offeredCurrencies: (45+) Cryptocurrencies: (5+) Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum CFD: (135+) Gold, Silver, Stock Indexes, Oil, Other Commodities
📈Minimum Trading Size0.01 lot
#️⃣ Margin Call60%
⛔Stop-Out0%
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal OptionsEPS, cryptocurrency, bank cards, local payment systems, internal transfers
🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa TradersStandard +10%
📒 Demo accountYes
💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pairYes
📱 OS CompatibilityPC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS
📰 News TradingYes
📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).Yes
☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
☎ Customer Support24/7
🤝 Accepts South African tradersYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Exness Overview New  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Exness is a highly regulated broker that safeguards client funds by holding them in segregated accounts with reputable, top-tier financial institutions.There is a limited portfolio of financial instruments offered
Traders can choose between several retail investor accountsExness offers a limited number of payment methods that can be used for deposits and withdrawals
High LeverageHIgh Leverage Risk
Low Spreads from 0.2 pipsNo Fixed Spreads
 

Our Findings

 

Does Exness support mobile money in Madagascar?

Yes, Exness supports Mobile Money transactions in Madagascar. You can use this service to deposit and withdraw funds directly from your mobile wallet, such as Mvola, which is widely used in the country.  

What leverage does Exness offer in Madagascar?

Exness provides high leverage up to 1:2000+, allowing traders to maximize their positions.  

3. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review
  AvaTrade provides a variety of financial products, such as forex and CFDs on stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, and is available to traders in Madagascar. With platforms including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its in-house AvaTradeGO app, AvaTrade, which is regulated by several foreign authorities, offers a safe and convenient trading environment. Features like commission-free trading, competitive spreads, Islamic accounts, and bilingual customer service are advantageous to Malagasy traders.  

Features

⭐ Featuresℹ️ Information
🏛️ RegulationCentral Bank of Ireland, MiFID, ASiC, BVI
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 / R1600 ZAR
📊 Average spreads from0.9 pips
💹 Commissions fromNo commission on Forex
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal feesNone
📊 Maximum leverage1:400
🔥 BonusFirst Deposit Bonus
☎️ Customer support24/5 - multilingual
👥 Account TypesStandard, Plus, Professional, Islamic.
📈 Leverage1:400, EU - 1:30 and 1:400 (Professional Accounts)
🔘Products OfferedForex, CFDs on stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs.
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes, 100% Free
💰 Spreads0,9 pips
🚀BonusOpen a trading account in 1 minute and receive up to $10 000 Bonus.
💵 Account currenciesAUD, JPY, GBP, USD, EUR, CHF
📙 EducationSharp Trader, Videos, Articles, Webinars, eBook.
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank Wire Transfer, Credit/Debit Card, PayPal, WebMoney, Neteller, Skrill
🇿🇦 ZAR accountsYes, Avatrade offers ZAR trading accounts
☎️ South African Telephone Number010 594 1353
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  AvaTrade Quick Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Wide range of CFDs assets to trade - 1000+You can’t buy stock or cryptocurrency
Worldwide regulatedCryptocurrency deposit is not accepted
Award winnerQuarterly and annual inactivity fees
Multiple platform – MT4, MT5, etcCostumer support is not available 24/7
Negative balance protectionNo bonus for EU based clients
 

Our findings

 

Is AvaTrade a safe broker for traders in Madagascar?

Yes, AvaTrade is considered a safe and reputable broker for traders in Madagascar. The company is regulated by several top-tier financial authorities worldwide, including the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa, where it operates under the name Ava Capital Markets Pty Ltd.  

Does AvaTrade charge withdrawal fees?

No, AvaTrade does not charge withdrawal fees, but banks and payment providers may apply their own charges.  

4. Tickmill

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
   

Features

⭐ Featureℹ️ Details
🏛️ RegulationFSCA, FCA, CySEC, FSA
💰 Minimum Deposit100USD - 1778.18 ZAR
📊 Average Spreads From0.0 pips
💹 Commissions From$2 per side - 35.56 ZAR
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo fees from Tickmill’s side
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500 (varies by entity and client category)
🔥 Bonus$30 Welcome Bonus (available in select regions)
☎️ Customer SupportLive chat, email, multilingual support available
👥 Account TypesClassic, Pro, VIP, Islamic (Swap-Free)
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500 (retail); higher for professionals
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, CFDs, Crypto
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes – Free and unlimited
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips (Pro & VIP), 0.9 pips (Classic)
🚀 Bonus$30 Welcome Bonus (limited countries), Seasonal Contests
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR, PLN
📙 EducationWebinars, eBooks, video tutorials, market insights
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, Visa/MasterCard, Crypto, Ozow (SA)
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes – Tickmill SA supports ZAR base currency accounts
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 (0) 10 500 2202
📝Sign up 👉Open Account
  Tickmill Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Advanced trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and 5 are available to South AfricansTickmill provides a limited set of research tools and market analysis
South Africans can take part in frequent promotions and competitions, including a $30 no-deposit bonusSouth Africans may find educational options that are less targeted to local market needs
Tickmill provides risk management solutions to help traders manage their trading risks effectivelyPromotional offers and bonuses may be less appealing to South Africans compared to some local competitors
 

Our Findings

 

Are Tickmill’s spreads competitive?

Yes, Tickmill offers spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw accounts and low commissions for professional traders.  

Does Tickmill charge withdrawal fees?

Tickmill offers free withdrawals, but banks or payment providers may apply their fees.  

5. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
  Pepperstone is a globally regulated broker known for offering ultra-low spreads from 0.0 pips, high leverage up to 1:500, and lightning-fast ECN execution. The platform supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader, making it ideal for experienced traders and scalping strategies; however, mobile payment options such as M-Pesa and Airtel Money are currently unavailable for traders in Madagascar when making deposits. With strong oversight from ASIC, FCA, and CySEC, and a no-dealing-desk model, Pepperstone is a trustworthy option for professional traders seeking transparency and institutional-grade trading conditions.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesTight spreads fast execution social & copy trading Advanced platforms: MT4 MT5 cTrader TradingView
🏛️ RegulationUnder Kenya CMA regulation for Malawi traders globally regulated by ASIC, FCA, CySEC, DFSA, SCB.
💰 Minimum Deposit$0
📊 Average spreads fromEUR/USD from ~0.1 pip on Razor Standard spreads ~1 pip
💹 Commissions from$3.50 per side
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal feesNone
📊 Maximum leverageUp to 400:1 retail (no pro accounts in Malawi)
☎️ Customer support24/5 live chat, email global phone +1786 628 1209
👥 Account TypesStandard and Razor
📈 LeverageRetail up to 400:1 normal assets pro tier (500:1) not available in Malawi
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Indices, Commodities, Shares, Crypto, CFDs
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips / Avg. 0.6 pips
🚀 BonusNot available
💵 Account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CHF, JPY, NZD, SGD
📙 EducationWebinars, trading guides, market analysis, and videos
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit card, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller (No M-Pesa or Airtel Money)
🇿🇦 ZAR accountsNot available
☎️ South African Telephone NumberNot available only global and Kenya lines for regional support
📝Sign up 👉 Open Account
  Pepperstone Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Competitive SpreadsLimited Asset Selection
Multiple Trading PlatformsHigher Minimum Deposit for Razor Account
Fast Order ExecutionCommissions on Razor Accounts
Regional Support (Kenya Office)Educational more towards a global audience
 

Our Findings

 

Does Pepperstone support mobile money in Madagascar?

No, Pepperstone does not currently support mobile money services like Mvola or Orange Money for deposits or withdrawals in Madagascar. While Pepperstone offers a variety of payment methods in other regions, including mobile money services such as M-Pesa in Kenya, these options are not available for Malagasy residents.  

Is Pepperstone available for traders in Madagascar?

Yes, Pepperstone is accessible to traders in Madagascar, providing access to Forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and stocks.  

Conclusion

The best selection of forex brokers for Madagascar traders includes platforms that offer tight spreads, coupled with high leverage, reliable platforms, and convenient payment methods.

The most accessible option belongs to Exness since it allows instant withdrawals and processing through mobile money.

AvaTrade and Tickmill operate under competitive conditions, but they do not support local deposit methods. Pepperstone and FP Markets offer low spreads and fast execution, ideal for scalpers and professionals. An investor's selection of their broker depends on their trading needs, along with their preferred trading platform and simple options for funding the account.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

Is forex trading allowed and safe in Madagascar?

Yes, forex trading is allowed and very popular in Madagascar;  however it is recommended that traders make use of a safe, well-regulated forex broker in Madagascar to open a trading account.  

Can Muslim traders in Madagascar open forex trading accounts?

Yes, Muslim traders in Madagascar are allowed to open a trading account with forex brokers in Madagascar who offer Islamic swap-free accounts.  

Will I have to pay tax on forex profits in Madagascar?

Yes, any profits earned from forex trading are taxable in Madagascar.  

Is forex trading legal in Madagascar?

Yes. However, there is no regulatory framework in place to oversee forex brokers.  

Do forex brokers in Madagascar offer demo accounts?

Yes. Most of the brokers in Madagascar in this article offer the option of a demo account.   SAShares Instagram

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