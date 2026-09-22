The forex market is the largest financial market in the world, with new traders joining every day. More popular and reputable brokers are the 5 Best Forex Brokers in Madagascar, and they welcome traders from around the world to register a trading account. Traders based in Madagascar may find the forex market intimidating and may not know what to look for when choosing a forex broker.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: The 5 Best Forex Brokers in Madagascar.

Overview of Forex Trading in Madagascar.

A List of Stock Brokers in Madagascar.

The Best Forex Trading App in Madagascar.

How to Become one of the most Successful Forex Traders in Madagascar.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

5 Best Forex Brokers in Madagascar in 2026

Madagascar Malagasy Ariary (MGA) – Definition

The Malagasy Ariary (MGA) became Madagascar’s official currency in 2005, replacing the Malagasy Franc. Non-decimal structure: 1 Ariary equals 5 Iraimbilanja, making it one of the few currencies not based on a decimal system. The Central Bank of Madagascar issues all MGA coins and banknotes, and while it's used domestically, it’s also traded internationally alongside major currencies like the USD and EUR.

5 Best Forex Brokers in Madagascar (2026)

☑️ FP Markets – Best Overall Offering. ☑️ Exness – Low Minimum MGA Deposit. ☑️ AvaTrade – Known for User-friendly trading. ☑️ Tickmill – Provides tight spreads. ☑️ Pepperstone – Malagasy Ariary (MGA)

1. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Features

FP Markets offers Madagascar traders a secure, low-spread forex and CFD platform with raw spreads starting from 0.0 pips, leverage of up to 1:500, and a minimum deposit of $100 (450,000 MGA). Regulated by ASIC and CySEC, it supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and IRESS for trading forex, stocks, commodities, and other financial instruments. FP Markets provides 24/5 French support and multiple payment options (excluding M-Pesa) but charges inactivity fees and does not have a local presence in Madagascar.

Category Details ⭐ Features ECN pricing, fast execution, MT4/MT5/IRESS platforms, VPS, social trading 🏛️ Regulation ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), FSA (SVG - offshore) 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 (Standard & Raw Accounts) 📊 Average Spreads From 0.0 pips (Raw Account) 💹 Commissions From $3 per side per lot (Raw ECN account) 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees $0 (for most methods 0–1% for some e-wallets) 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (FSA/FSCA); lower for ASIC/CySEC clients 🔥 Bonus No bonus (ASIC/CySEC regulated entities) sometimes offered via offshore entity ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support via chat, email, and phone 👥 Account Types Standard, Raw ECN, Islamic (Swap-Free), IRESS (for stocks) 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 (offshore); 1:30 for ASIC/CySEC clients 🔘 Products Offered Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, Crypto, Bonds, ETFs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes, unlimited free demo 💰 Spreads From 0.0 pips (Raw), 1.0+ pips (Standard) 🚀 Bonus None (regulated entity); check offshore for offers 💵 Account Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CHF, CAD, SGD, HKD, JPY, NZD, ZAR 📙 Education Extensive library: webinars, eBooks, courses, articles, market analysis 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank wire, credit/debit card, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay, MPesa, crypto 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes, ZAR is supported ☎️ South African Telephone Number Yes, Local FSCA-regulated office 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Great Educational tools Limited portfolio Great Customer Service Web Platform needs to be updated a bit Large Product offering High fee for international bank withdrawal

Our Findings

FP Markets is a regulated forex broker offering ECN trading, low spreads, up to 1:500 leverage, and MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms, but does not support M-Pesa withdrawals.

Can traders in Madagascar open an FP Markets account?

Yes, traders in Madagascar can open an FP Markets account, with access to up to 1:500 leverage, low spreads, and platforms like MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView.

What is the minimum deposit for FP Markets in Madagascar?

The minimum deposit required to open an FP Markets account in Madagascar is USD 100 or the equivalent in another currency.

This applies to both Standard and Raw account types on the MT4 and MT5 platforms.

2. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Features

Exness can be summarised as a fully regulated broker with an easy-to-use withdrawal and deposit process. It also offers ultra-low spreads on hundreds of asset trading instruments and has a high trust score ofin South Africa.

🔍Feature ℹ️ Information ⬆️Maximum Leverage 1:2000 🖥️Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Exness Terminal Exness Trader app ⚖️Regulators CySEC, FSA, FCA, FSCA, FSC, and the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten 👤Account Types Standard Account Standard Cent Account Raw Spread Account Zero Account Pro Account 💰Minimum Deposit 190 ZAR ($10) 🔁 Spreads From 0.0 pips 🛍️ Tradable assets offered Currencies: (45+) Cryptocurrencies: (5+) Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum CFD: (135+) Gold, Silver, Stock Indexes, Oil, Other Commodities 📈Minimum Trading Size 0.01 lot #️⃣ Margin Call 60% ⛔Stop-Out 0% 💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Options EPS, cryptocurrency, bank cards, local payment systems, internal transfers 🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa Traders Standard +10% 📒 Demo account Yes 💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pair Yes 📱 OS Compatibility PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS 📰 News Trading Yes 📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Yes ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes ☎ Customer Support 24/7 🤝 Accepts South African traders Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Exness is a highly regulated broker that safeguards client funds by holding them in segregated accounts with reputable, top-tier financial institutions. There is a limited portfolio of financial instruments offered Traders can choose between several retail investor accounts Exness offers a limited number of payment methods that can be used for deposits and withdrawals High Leverage HIgh Leverage Risk Low Spreads from 0.2 pips No Fixed Spreads

Our Findings

The registered forex broker Exness delivers its clients access to multiple features, including regulated services and low spreads, in addition to high leverage possibilities and immediate cashout functionality.

Does Exness support mobile money in Madagascar?

Yes, Exness supports Mobile Money transactions in Madagascar. You can use this service to deposit and withdraw funds directly from your mobile wallet, such as Mvola, which is widely used in the country.

What leverage does Exness offer in Madagascar?

Exness provides high leverage up to 1:2000+, allowing traders to maximize their positions.

3. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

Features

AvaTrade provides a variety of financial products, such as forex and CFDs on stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, and is available to traders in Madagascar. With platforms including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its in-house AvaTradeGO app, AvaTrade, which is regulated by several foreign authorities, offers a safe and convenient trading environment. Features like commission-free trading, competitive spreads, Islamic accounts, and bilingual customer service are advantageous to Malagasy traders.

⭐ Features ℹ️ Information 🏛️ Regulation Central Bank of Ireland, MiFID, ASiC, BVI 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / R1600 ZAR 📊 Average spreads from 0.9 pips 💹 Commissions from No commission on Forex 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal fees None 📊 Maximum leverage 1:400 🔥 Bonus First Deposit Bonus ☎️ Customer support 24/5 - multilingual 👥 Account Types Standard, Plus, Professional, Islamic. 📈 Leverage 1:400, EU - 1:30 and 1:400 (Professional Accounts) 🔘Products Offered Forex, CFDs on stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs. 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes, 100% Free 💰 Spreads 0,9 pips 🚀Bonus Open a trading account in 1 minute and receive up to $10 000 Bonus. 💵 Account currencies AUD, JPY, GBP, USD, EUR, CHF 📙 Education Sharp Trader, Videos, Articles, Webinars, eBook. 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank Wire Transfer, Credit/Debit Card, PayPal, WebMoney, Neteller, Skrill 🇿🇦 ZAR accounts Yes, Avatrade offers ZAR trading accounts ☎️ South African Telephone Number 010 594 1353 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide range of CFDs assets to trade - 1000+ You can’t buy stock or cryptocurrency Worldwide regulated Cryptocurrency deposit is not accepted Award winner Quarterly and annual inactivity fees Multiple platform – MT4, MT5, etc Costumer support is not available 24/7 Negative balance protection No bonus for EU based clients

Our findings

AvaTrade functions as a regulated broker that provides fixed spreads alongside up to 1:400 trading margins and operates through MT4, MT5, and AvaTradeGO platforms.

Is AvaTrade a safe broker for traders in Madagascar?

Yes, AvaTrade is considered a safe and reputable broker for traders in Madagascar. The company is regulated by several top-tier financial authorities worldwide, including the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa, where it operates under the name Ava Capital Markets Pty Ltd.

Does AvaTrade charge withdrawal fees?

No, AvaTrade does not charge withdrawal fees, but banks and payment providers may apply their own charges.

4. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill operates as a regulated forex broker that provides forex traders with spreads starting at 0.0 pips, along with maximum leverage set to 1:500, alongside quick order execution.

The broker provides access to MT4 and MT5 platforms, yet fails to include mobile money payment methods, which Exness offers.

Scalpers, together with day traders along professional traders from Madagascar, find Tickmill most appropriate because it provides top-notch, tight spreads and minimal commissions.

Features

⭐ Feature ℹ️ Details 🏛️ Regulation FSCA, FCA, CySEC, FSA 💰 Minimum Deposit 100USD - 1778.18 ZAR 📊 Average Spreads From 0.0 pips 💹 Commissions From $2 per side - 35.56 ZAR 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees from Tickmill’s side 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (varies by entity and client category) 🔥 Bonus $30 Welcome Bonus (available in select regions) ☎️ Customer Support Live chat, email, multilingual support available 👥 Account Types Classic, Pro, VIP, Islamic (Swap-Free) 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 (retail); higher for professionals 🔘 Products Offered Forex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, CFDs, Crypto 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes – Free and unlimited 💰 Spreads From 0.0 pips (Pro & VIP), 0.9 pips (Classic) 🚀 Bonus $30 Welcome Bonus (limited countries), Seasonal Contests 💵 Account Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR, PLN 📙 Education Webinars, eBooks, video tutorials, market insights 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, Visa/MasterCard, Crypto, Ozow (SA) 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes – Tickmill SA supports ZAR base currency accounts ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 (0) 10 500 2202 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Advanced trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and 5 are available to South Africans Tickmill provides a limited set of research tools and market analysis South Africans can take part in frequent promotions and competitions, including a $30 no-deposit bonus South Africans may find educational options that are less targeted to local market needs Tickmill provides risk management solutions to help traders manage their trading risks effectively Promotional offers and bonuses may be less appealing to South Africans compared to some local competitors

Our Findings

As a regulated broker, Tickmill provides trading conditions that include minimum spreads starting from zero pips as well as trading leverage up to 1:500, together with MT4/MT5 platforms.

Are Tickmill’s spreads competitive?

Yes, Tickmill offers spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw accounts and low commissions for professional traders.

Does Tickmill charge withdrawal fees?

Tickmill offers free withdrawals, but banks or payment providers may apply their fees.

5. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Features

Pepperstone is a globally regulated broker known for offering ultra-low spreads from 0.0 pips, high leverage up to 1:500, and lightning-fast ECN execution. The platform supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader, making it ideal for experienced traders and scalping strategies; however, mobile payment options such as M-Pesa and Airtel Money are currently unavailable for traders in Madagascar when making deposits. With strong oversight from ASIC, FCA, and CySEC, and a no-dealing-desk model, Pepperstone is a trustworthy option for professional traders seeking transparency and institutional-grade trading conditions.

Category Details ⭐ Features Tight spreads fast execution social & copy trading Advanced platforms: MT4 MT5 cTrader TradingView 🏛️ Regulation Under Kenya CMA regulation for Malawi traders globally regulated by ASIC, FCA, CySEC, DFSA, SCB. 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 📊 Average spreads from EUR/USD from ~0.1 pip on Razor Standard spreads ~1 pip 💹 Commissions from $3.50 per side 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal fees None 📊 Maximum leverage Up to 400:1 retail (no pro accounts in Malawi) ☎️ Customer support 24/5 live chat, email global phone +1786 628 1209 👥 Account Types Standard and Razor 📈 Leverage Retail up to 400:1 normal assets pro tier (500:1) not available in Malawi 🔘 Products Offered Forex, Indices, Commodities, Shares, Crypto, CFDs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes 💰 Spreads From 0.0 pips / Avg. 0.6 pips 🚀 Bonus Not available 💵 Account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CHF, JPY, NZD, SGD 📙 Education Webinars, trading guides, market analysis, and videos 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit card, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller (No M-Pesa or Airtel Money) 🇿🇦 ZAR accounts Not available ☎️ South African Telephone Number Not available only global and Kenya lines for regional support 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Competitive Spreads Limited Asset Selection Multiple Trading Platforms Higher Minimum Deposit for Razor Account Fast Order Execution Commissions on Razor Accounts Regional Support (Kenya Office) Educational more towards a global audience

Our Findings

The trading platform from Pepperstone provides clients with spreads beginning at 0.0 pips and executable orders through ECN networks and allows leverage up to 1:500.

Does Pepperstone support mobile money in Madagascar?

No, Pepperstone does not currently support mobile money services like Mvola or Orange Money for deposits or withdrawals in Madagascar. While Pepperstone offers a variety of payment methods in other regions, including mobile money services such as M-Pesa in Kenya, these options are not available for Malagasy residents.

Is Pepperstone available for traders in Madagascar?

Yes, Pepperstone is accessible to traders in Madagascar, providing access to Forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and stocks.

Conclusion The best selection of forex brokers for Madagascar traders includes platforms that offer tight spreads, coupled with high leverage, reliable platforms, and convenient payment methods. The most accessible option belongs to Exness since it allows instant withdrawals and processing through mobile money. AvaTrade and Tickmill operate under competitive conditions, but they do not support local deposit methods. Pepperstone and FP Markets offer low spreads and fast execution, ideal for scalpers and professionals. An investor's selection of their broker depends on their trading needs, along with their preferred trading platform and simple options for funding the account. AvaTrade and Tickmill operate under competitive conditions, but they do not support local deposit methods. Pepperstone and FP Markets offer low spreads and fast execution, ideal for scalpers and professionals. An investor's selection of their broker depends on their trading needs, along with their preferred trading platform and simple options for funding the account.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is forex trading allowed and safe in Madagascar?

Yes, forex trading is allowed and very popular in Madagascar; however it is recommended that traders make use of a safe, well-regulated forex broker in Madagascar to open a trading account.

Can Muslim traders in Madagascar open forex trading accounts?

Yes, Muslim traders in Madagascar are allowed to open a trading account with forex brokers in Madagascar who offer Islamic swap-free accounts.

Will I have to pay tax on forex profits in Madagascar?

Yes, any profits earned from forex trading are taxable in Madagascar.

Is forex trading legal in Madagascar?

Yes. However, there is no regulatory framework in place to oversee forex brokers.

Do forex brokers in Madagascar offer demo accounts?

Yes. Most of the brokers in Madagascar in this article offer the option of a demo account. SAShares Instagram