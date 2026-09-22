The forex market is the largest financial market in the world, with new traders joining every day. More popular and reputable brokers are the 5 Best Forex Brokers in Madagascar, and they welcome traders from around the world to register a trading account. Traders based in Madagascar may find the forex market intimidating and may not know what to look for when choosing a forex broker.
- The 5 Best Forex Brokers in Madagascar.
- Overview of Forex Trading in Madagascar.
- A List of Stock Brokers in Madagascar.
- The Best Forex Trading App in Madagascar.
- How to Become one of the most Successful Forex Traders in Madagascar.
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
5 Best Forex Brokers in Madagascar in 2026
|🔎 Brokers
|📝Sign up
|💳Payments
|💶 Min. Deposit (LYD)
|👉Open Account
|Yes
|$100 (approximately 471000 MGA)
|👉 Open Account
|Multiple local & international
|$10 (approximately 4710 MGA)
|👉Open Account
|Bank transfer, e-wallets
|$100 for Cent, Zero, and Premium accounts; $100 for Pro account (approximately 471000 MGA)
|👉 Open Account
|Yes
|$100 (approximately 471000 MGA)
|👉 Open Account
|Credit cards, e-wallets
|$0 (approximately 0MGA)
Madagascar Malagasy Ariary (MGA) – Definition
The Malagasy Ariary (MGA) became Madagascar’s official currency in 2005, replacing the Malagasy Franc. Non-decimal structure: 1 Ariary equals 5 Iraimbilanja, making it one of the few currencies not based on a decimal system. The Central Bank of Madagascar issues all MGA coins and banknotes, and while it's used domestically, it’s also traded internationally alongside major currencies like the USD and EUR.
5 Best Forex Brokers in Madagascar (2026)
- ☑️ FP Markets – Best Overall Offering.
- ☑️ Exness – Low Minimum MGA Deposit.
- ☑️ AvaTrade – Known for User-friendly trading.
- ☑️ Tickmill – Provides tight spreads.
- ☑️ Pepperstone – Malagasy Ariary (MGA)
1. FP Markets
Features
|Category
|Details
|⭐ Features
|ECN pricing, fast execution, MT4/MT5/IRESS platforms, VPS, social trading
|🏛️ Regulation
|ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), FSA (SVG - offshore)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$100 (Standard & Raw Accounts)
|📊 Average Spreads From
|0.0 pips (Raw Account)
|💹 Commissions From
|$3 per side per lot (Raw ECN account)
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|$0 (for most methods 0–1% for some e-wallets)
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:500 (FSA/FSCA); lower for ASIC/CySEC clients
|🔥 Bonus
|No bonus (ASIC/CySEC regulated entities) sometimes offered via offshore entity
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 multilingual support via chat, email, and phone
|👥 Account Types
|Standard, Raw ECN, Islamic (Swap-Free), IRESS (for stocks)
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:500 (offshore); 1:30 for ASIC/CySEC clients
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, Crypto, Bonds, ETFs
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes, unlimited free demo
|💰 Spreads
|From 0.0 pips (Raw), 1.0+ pips (Standard)
|🚀 Bonus
|None (regulated entity); check offshore for offers
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CHF, CAD, SGD, HKD, JPY, NZD, ZAR
|📙 Education
|Extensive library: webinars, eBooks, courses, articles, market analysis
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank wire, credit/debit card, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay, MPesa, crypto
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Yes, ZAR is supported
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|Yes, Local FSCA-regulated office
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Great Educational tools
|Limited portfolio
|Great Customer Service
|Web Platform needs to be updated a bit
|Large Product offering
|High fee for international bank withdrawal
Our Findings
FP Markets is a regulated forex broker offering ECN trading, low spreads, up to 1:500 leverage, and MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms, but does not support M-Pesa withdrawals.
Can traders in Madagascar open an FP Markets account?
Yes, traders in Madagascar can open an FP Markets account, with access to up to 1:500 leverage, low spreads, and platforms like MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView.
What is the minimum deposit for FP Markets in Madagascar?The minimum deposit required to open an FP Markets account in Madagascar is USD 100 or the equivalent in another currency.This applies to both Standard and Raw account types on the MT4 and MT5 platforms.
2. Exness
Features
|🔍Feature
|ℹ️ Information
|⬆️Maximum Leverage
|1:2000
|🖥️Trading Platforms
|MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Exness Terminal Exness Trader app
|⚖️Regulators
|CySEC, FSA, FCA, FSCA, FSC, and the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten
|👤Account Types
|Standard Account Standard Cent Account Raw Spread Account Zero Account Pro Account
|💰Minimum Deposit
|190 ZAR ($10)
|🔁 Spreads
|From 0.0 pips
|🛍️ Tradable assets offered
|Currencies: (45+) Cryptocurrencies: (5+) Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum CFD: (135+) Gold, Silver, Stock Indexes, Oil, Other Commodities
|📈Minimum Trading Size
|0.01 lot
|#️⃣ Margin Call
|60%
|⛔Stop-Out
|0%
|💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Options
|EPS, cryptocurrency, bank cards, local payment systems, internal transfers
|🎁Bonuses and Promotions for South Africa Traders
|Standard +10%
|📒 Demo account
|Yes
|💴Offers USD/ZAR currency pair
|Yes
|📱 OS Compatibility
|PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS
|📰 News Trading
|Yes
|📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).
|Yes
|☪️ Islamic account (swap-free)
|Yes
|☎ Customer Support
|24/7
|🤝 Accepts South African traders
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Exness is a highly regulated broker that safeguards client funds by holding them in segregated accounts with reputable, top-tier financial institutions.
|There is a limited portfolio of financial instruments offered
|Traders can choose between several retail investor accounts
|Exness offers a limited number of payment methods that can be used for deposits and withdrawals
|High Leverage
|HIgh Leverage Risk
|Low Spreads from 0.2 pips
|No Fixed Spreads
Our FindingsThe registered forex broker Exness delivers its clients access to multiple features, including regulated services and low spreads, in addition to high leverage possibilities and immediate cashout functionality.
Does Exness support mobile money in Madagascar?
Yes, Exness supports Mobile Money transactions in Madagascar. You can use this service to deposit and withdraw funds directly from your mobile wallet, such as Mvola, which is widely used in the country.
What leverage does Exness offer in Madagascar?
Exness provides high leverage up to 1:2000+, allowing traders to maximize their positions.
3. AvaTrade
Features
|⭐ Features
|ℹ️ Information
|🏛️ Regulation
|Central Bank of Ireland, MiFID, ASiC, BVI
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$100 / R1600 ZAR
|📊 Average spreads from
|0.9 pips
|💹 Commissions from
|No commission on Forex
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal fees
|None
|📊 Maximum leverage
|1:400
|🔥 Bonus
|First Deposit Bonus
|☎️ Customer support
|24/5 - multilingual
|👥 Account Types
|Standard, Plus, Professional, Islamic.
|📈 Leverage
|1:400, EU - 1:30 and 1:400 (Professional Accounts)
|🔘Products Offered
|Forex, CFDs on stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and ETFs.
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes, 100% Free
|💰 Spreads
|0,9 pips
|🚀Bonus
|Open a trading account in 1 minute and receive up to $10 000 Bonus.
|💵 Account currencies
|AUD, JPY, GBP, USD, EUR, CHF
|📙 Education
|Sharp Trader, Videos, Articles, Webinars, eBook.
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank Wire Transfer, Credit/Debit Card, PayPal, WebMoney, Neteller, Skrill
|🇿🇦 ZAR accounts
|Yes, Avatrade offers ZAR trading accounts
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|010 594 1353
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Wide range of CFDs assets to trade - 1000+
|You can’t buy stock or cryptocurrency
|Worldwide regulated
|Cryptocurrency deposit is not accepted
|Award winner
|Quarterly and annual inactivity fees
|Multiple platform – MT4, MT5, etc
|Costumer support is not available 24/7
|Negative balance protection
|No bonus for EU based clients
Our findingsAvaTrade functions as a regulated broker that provides fixed spreads alongside up to 1:400 trading margins and operates through MT4, MT5, and AvaTradeGO platforms.
Is AvaTrade a safe broker for traders in Madagascar?
Yes, AvaTrade is considered a safe and reputable broker for traders in Madagascar. The company is regulated by several top-tier financial authorities worldwide, including the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa, where it operates under the name Ava Capital Markets Pty Ltd.
Does AvaTrade charge withdrawal fees?
No, AvaTrade does not charge withdrawal fees, but banks and payment providers may apply their own charges.
4. Tickmill
Features
|⭐ Feature
|ℹ️ Details
|🏛️ Regulation
|FSCA, FCA, CySEC, FSA
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|100USD - 1778.18 ZAR
|📊 Average Spreads From
|0.0 pips
|💹 Commissions From
|$2 per side - 35.56 ZAR
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|No fees from Tickmill’s side
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:500 (varies by entity and client category)
|🔥 Bonus
|$30 Welcome Bonus (available in select regions)
|☎️ Customer Support
|Live chat, email, multilingual support available
|👥 Account Types
|Classic, Pro, VIP, Islamic (Swap-Free)
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:500 (retail); higher for professionals
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, CFDs, Crypto
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes – Free and unlimited
|💰 Spreads
|From 0.0 pips (Pro & VIP), 0.9 pips (Classic)
|🚀 Bonus
|$30 Welcome Bonus (limited countries), Seasonal Contests
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR, PLN
|📙 Education
|Webinars, eBooks, video tutorials, market insights
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank Transfer, Skrill, Neteller, Visa/MasterCard, Crypto, Ozow (SA)
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Yes – Tickmill SA supports ZAR base currency accounts
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|+27 (0) 10 500 2202
|📝Sign up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Advanced trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and 5 are available to South Africans
|Tickmill provides a limited set of research tools and market analysis
|South Africans can take part in frequent promotions and competitions, including a $30 no-deposit bonus
|South Africans may find educational options that are less targeted to local market needs
|Tickmill provides risk management solutions to help traders manage their trading risks effectively
|Promotional offers and bonuses may be less appealing to South Africans compared to some local competitors
Our FindingsAs a regulated broker, Tickmill provides trading conditions that include minimum spreads starting from zero pips as well as trading leverage up to 1:500, together with MT4/MT5 platforms.
Are Tickmill’s spreads competitive?
Yes, Tickmill offers spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw accounts and low commissions for professional traders.
Does Tickmill charge withdrawal fees?
Tickmill offers free withdrawals, but banks or payment providers may apply their fees.
5. Pepperstone
Features
|Category
|Details
|⭐ Features
|Tight spreads fast execution social & copy trading Advanced platforms: MT4 MT5 cTrader TradingView
|🏛️ Regulation
|Under Kenya CMA regulation for Malawi traders globally regulated by ASIC, FCA, CySEC, DFSA, SCB.
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$0
|📊 Average spreads from
|EUR/USD from ~0.1 pip on Razor Standard spreads ~1 pip
|💹 Commissions from
|$3.50 per side
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal fees
|None
|📊 Maximum leverage
|Up to 400:1 retail (no pro accounts in Malawi)
|☎️ Customer support
|24/5 live chat, email global phone +1786 628 1209
|👥 Account Types
|Standard and Razor
|📈 Leverage
|Retail up to 400:1 normal assets pro tier (500:1) not available in Malawi
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Indices, Commodities, Shares, Crypto, CFDs
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes
|💰 Spreads
|From 0.0 pips / Avg. 0.6 pips
|🚀 Bonus
|Not available
|💵 Account currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CHF, JPY, NZD, SGD
|📙 Education
|Webinars, trading guides, market analysis, and videos
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank transfer, credit/debit card, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller (No M-Pesa or Airtel Money)
|🇿🇦 ZAR accounts
|Not available
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|Not available only global and Kenya lines for regional support
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Competitive Spreads
|Limited Asset Selection
|Multiple Trading Platforms
|Higher Minimum Deposit for Razor Account
|Fast Order Execution
|Commissions on Razor Accounts
|Regional Support (Kenya Office)
|Educational more towards a global audience
Our FindingsThe trading platform from Pepperstone provides clients with spreads beginning at 0.0 pips and executable orders through ECN networks and allows leverage up to 1:500.
Does Pepperstone support mobile money in Madagascar?
No, Pepperstone does not currently support mobile money services like Mvola or Orange Money for deposits or withdrawals in Madagascar. While Pepperstone offers a variety of payment methods in other regions, including mobile money services such as M-Pesa in Kenya, these options are not available for Malagasy residents.
Is Pepperstone available for traders in Madagascar?
Yes, Pepperstone is accessible to traders in Madagascar, providing access to Forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and stocks.
Conclusion
The best selection of forex brokers for Madagascar traders includes platforms that offer tight spreads, coupled with high leverage, reliable platforms, and convenient payment methods.
The most accessible option belongs to Exness since it allows instant withdrawals and processing through mobile money.AvaTrade and Tickmill operate under competitive conditions, but they do not support local deposit methods. Pepperstone and FP Markets offer low spreads and fast execution, ideal for scalpers and professionals. An investor's selection of their broker depends on their trading needs, along with their preferred trading platform and simple options for funding the account.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is forex trading allowed and safe in Madagascar?
Yes, forex trading is allowed and very popular in Madagascar; however it is recommended that traders make use of a safe, well-regulated forex broker in Madagascar to open a trading account.
Can Muslim traders in Madagascar open forex trading accounts?
Yes, Muslim traders in Madagascar are allowed to open a trading account with forex brokers in Madagascar who offer Islamic swap-free accounts.
Will I have to pay tax on forex profits in Madagascar?
Yes, any profits earned from forex trading are taxable in Madagascar.
Is forex trading legal in Madagascar?
Yes. However, there is no regulatory framework in place to oversee forex brokers.
Do forex brokers in Madagascar offer demo accounts?
Yes. Most of the brokers in Madagascar in this article offer the option of a demo account. SAShares Instagram
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